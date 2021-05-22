Trending

Miguel Angel Lopez wins Ruta del Sol

By

Ethan Hayter secures stage 5 in crash-marred final at Pulpí

Ethan Hayter wins stage 5 after a crash in the final (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ethan Hayter wins the final stage 5 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images)
Miguel Angel Lopez wins Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images)
Miguel Angel Lopez wins Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Getty Images)
Daryl Impey comes down in a crash at the end of stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)
A crash at the end of stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) won his second victory of the Ruta del Sol on stage 5 after a crash on the finish line helped the British rider to victory. 

Hayter went for a long sprint only for Daryl Impey (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Robert Stannard (Team BikeExchange) to come alongside the Ineos rider. 

However, 50 metres before the line Stannard and Impey collided with both riders crashing out and Hayter taking the victory. 

Behind the crash, Philip Walsleben (Alpecin-Fenix) sneaked through for second, while Toms Skujins (Trek - Segafredo) placed third. 

Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) secured the overall victory with Antwan Tolhoek (Team Jumbo-Visma) 20 seconds back in second, while Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural- Seguros) was third overall one minute and 10 seconds down. 

The Alto de la Geoda climb topped out five kilometres from the finish with Ineos Grenadiers splitting the bunch before the descent into the finish with Hayter just hanging on over the top. 

“The stage was short and was flat out on the last climb and I just about hung on the back,” said Hayter. 

“The sprint was crosswind so I let Carlos go and got up to him. (Robert) Stannard and (Daryl) Impey were coming but I don’t know what happened. 

“It’s not the way you want to finish a sprint but that’s bike racing. I was looking forward and in your peripheral vision, you could see them coming and then all of a sudden they disappeared. 

“At first I thought they would come flying into me then all of a sudden I was across the line and that was the end of the race. 

“My team were amazing as they have pretty much every day. We ended up with Carlos (Rodriguez) in fourth and I was eighth so it’s pretty good.” 

How it unfolded

A breakaway group of three riders established their lead early in the race including Julien Mertens (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise) Mertens, Unai Cuadrado (Euskatel – Euskadi) and Ander Okamika (Burgos – BH) 

Riders completed two ascents of the Alto de la Geoda climb with the first coming 40 kilometres from the finish by which time the breakaway had a gap of around two minutes. 

Adre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) was without a win last season but after taking his second race of 2021 the previous day into Cúllar Vega he was helping to bring the breakaway back on the first Alto de la Geoda ascent for Daryl Impey. 

Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel - Euskadi) was confirmed as king of the mountains after the breakaway swept up the points at the top. 

The gap to the breakaway continued to drop as a final battle up the Alto de la Geoda awaited with the bunch sitting at less than a minute with 28 kilometres remaining. 

After Hayter won the second stage to Alcalá la Real, Ineos Grenadiers were also helping to pull the breakaway back for the green sprinter’s jersey wearer despite sitting two points behind overall leader Lopez in the competition. 

However, the leading trio were providing a challenge themselves and kept the gap at around a minute in the last 19 kilometres with Mertens, Cuadrado and Okamika all working well together. 

Their lead quickly reduced as the bunch raced into the Alto de la Geoda climb and they were caught on the uphill approach to the final climb with 10 kilometres remaining. 

Ineos Grenadiers placed four riders on the front for Hayter on the low slopes led by Luke Rowe as they looked to keep the pace high and lining out the field with seven kilometres to go. 

After Ineos split the large peloton, a small group of riders 30 riders were left to compete for stage honours as they reached the steepest section of the climb. 

Team BikeExchange kept the pace on with Tsgabu Grmay leading over the top onto the fast approach for the finish with just 11 riders in the leading group. 

A mechanical problem ended the hopes of Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) as the front group entered the last two kilometres. 

Team Ineos led out the sprint for Hayter who left a gap for team-mate Carlos Rodriguez to lead out before rushing into the gap and going for a long sprint. 

Daryl Impey (Israel Start-Up Nation) led the sprint behind came along Hayter and looked to be moments away from victory. 

However, 50 metres before the line Robert Stannard (Team BikeExchange) to came alongside Impey who moved left colliding with the Australian with both riders crashing out and Hayter taking the victory. 

That sparked angry scenes with Stannard unhappy that he had been taken down in the sprint while the win meant Hayter secured the sprinter’s jersey. 

Philip Walsleben (Alpecin-Fenix) finished second in the frantic sprint while Toms Skujins (Trek - Segafredo) finished third. 

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2:27:12
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
4Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
5Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
6Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
7Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
8Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
9Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
10Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:03
11Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10
12Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
13Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
14Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
15Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15
16Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
17Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
19Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:24
21Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
22James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:26
23Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
24Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27
26Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:31
27Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
28Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
29Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
30Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
31Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
32Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
33Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
34Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
36Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
37Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
38Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:45
39Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
41Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
42Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:12
44Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:16
45Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:20
46Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
47Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:22
48Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team 0:01:26
49Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:33
50Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:01:36
51Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:02:22
52Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
53Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:24
54Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
55Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
56Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
57Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
58Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
59Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
60Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
61Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
63Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:45
64Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
65Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
66Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
67Edward Anderson (USA) Alpecin-Fenix
68Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:52
69Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
70Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
72Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
73Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
74Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
75Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
76Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
77Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
79Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:57
80Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
81Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
82Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
83Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
85Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
86Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
87Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
88Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
90Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
91Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
92Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:51
93Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
94Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
95Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
96Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:44
97Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:09
98Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
99Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
100Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
101Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
102André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:11
103Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:13
104Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation

Final general classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 21:06:55
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:20
3Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:10
4Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:43
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:47
6Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:06
7Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:13
8James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:24
9Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:44
10Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:48
11Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:49
12Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:13
13Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:34
14Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:36
15Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:50
16Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:51
17Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:04:12
18Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:50
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:05
20José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:09
21Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:17
22Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:05:32
23Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:47
24Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:05:58
25Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:06:03
26Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:06:17
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:10:20
28Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:49
29Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:10:50
30Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:13
31Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:11:51
32Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:12:39
33Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:42
34Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:13:21
35Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:27
36Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:13:38
37Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:45
38Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:01
39Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:13
40Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:14:18
41Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:15:16
42Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:15:54
43Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:52
44Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:18:24
45Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:17
46Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:21
47Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:19:27
48Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:21:45
49Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:21:47
50Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:22:52
51Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:22:56
52Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:11
53Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:24:14
54Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:19
55Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:24:22
56Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:49
57Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:26:44
58Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:48
59Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team 0:28:00
60Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 0:28:49
61Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 0:28:51
62Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:30:26
63Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:30:51
64Edward Anderson (USA) Alpecin-Fenix 0:30:55
65Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:31:41
66Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:31:52
67Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:32:55
68Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:33:52
69Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:33:55
70Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:34:03
71Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:37
72Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:51
73Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:10
74Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:36:21
75Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:36:31
76Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:39:49
77Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:38
78Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:42:26
79Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:42:52
80Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:44:38
81Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:26
82Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:45:55
83Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:46:40
84Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:48:33
85Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:49:06
86Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:50:11
87André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:50:21
88Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:28
89Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:18
90Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:51:28
91Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:51:55
92Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:52:04
93Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:52:16
94Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:51
95Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
96Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:11
97Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:54:22
98Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:55:04
99Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:56:04
100Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:02:08
101Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:02:16
102Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:02:31
103Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 1:07:53
104Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:09:21

