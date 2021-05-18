Ruta del Sol: Serrano wins stage 1
By Cyclingnews
Movistar rider outsprints Aular and Impey at Zahara de la Sierra
Stage 1: Vera - Geoda de Pulpí
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:54:25
|2
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation
|4
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:03
|5
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|6
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|7
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
