Ruta del Sol: Serrano wins stage 1

By

Movistar rider outsprints Aular and Impey at Zahara de la Sierra

Gonzalo Serrano of Movistar wins stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
A threesome made up the main break of the day: Antonio Jesús Soto Guirao of Spain; and Team Euskaltel - Euskadi, Rui Oliveira of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates and Thomas Sprengers of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Rui Oliveira of UAE Team Emirates was involved in a crash on descent and dropped back to the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Two riders from the breakaway - Thomas Sprengers of Team Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise and Antonio Jesús Soto Guirao of Euskaltel - Euskadi trying to stay away with just a minute in hand with 20km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Scenery on stage 1 from Mijas to Zahara de la Sierra (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The peloton charging to the uphill finish in Zahara de la Sierra (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 3:54:25
2Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation
4Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:03
5Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
6Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
7Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
9Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
10Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

