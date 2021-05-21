Ruta del Sol: Greipel outduels Hodeg to win stage 4

Image 1 of 15 Andre Greipel wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 15 Andre Greipel of Israel Start-Up Nation wins in the Challenge Mallorca earlier this month (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 15 Luis Angel Mat Mardones of Spain and Team Euskaltel-Euskadi in red mountain jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 15 Scenery along stage 4 from Baza too Cállar Vega (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 15 Leading the peloton are Nicola Conci of Italy and Team Trek-Segafredo, Ian Garrison of United States and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep and Andre Greipel of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation leads The Peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 15 Benjamin Perry of Canada and Team Astana-Premier Tech leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 15 Robbe Ghys of Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise and Isaac Canton Serrano of Team Burgos-BH leads in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 15 More of the breakaway, with Benjamin Perry of Astana-Premier Tech out front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 15 Finishing second is Álvaro José Hodeg Chagui of Colombia and Team Deceuninck - Quick-Step and in third is Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek - Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 15 Arriving at finish iis Luke Rowe of Ineos Grenadiers and Jannik Steimle of Deceuninck - QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 15 A long, hot day for Owain Doull of Ineos Grenadiers at finish in Cúllar Vega (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 15 Miguel Ángel López Moreno of Movistar Team in yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 15 Stage winner André Greipel of Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 15 Thomas Sprengers of Team Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise in Blue Intermediate sprint Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 15 Miguel Ángel López Moreno of Movistar Team celebrates Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Andre Greipel won stage four of the Vuelta a Andalucia with a bunch sprint reminiscent of the German’s peak years.

After his Israel Start-Up Nation teammate led the peloton around the final corner, Greipel stormed past Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) to win the sprint by a couple of bike lengths.

Behind him, Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) pipped Kristoff to the line for second and third, respectively.

For Greipel, it was a result that marks a continuation of a late-career renaissance, following his victory at Trofeo Alcudia-Port d'Alcudia last week, a result that ended a run of over two years without a win.

Greipel was quick to praise his teammates at the finish, who had the best lead-out in the finale.

"Everyone was dedicated today to make it a bunch sprint. I think we really deserved the win. [His teammate] Alex Cataford did an amazing job with the other two guys to pull the breakaway back. We have shown again with Israel Start-Up Nation that we have a really good, strong lead-out train with really experienced riders, especially Daryl Impey and Rick Zabel."

What made this victory so impressive for Greipel was the standard of the opposition he had to overcome. Whereas Kristoff was the only big name he had to overcome to take victory at Trofeo Alcudia-Port d'Alcudia, this time he not only stormed past the Norwegian but also defeated former world champion Pedersen as well as Deceuninck-QuickStep's Hodeg, positioning himself better in the twisty finale and comfortably holding off their late surges.

Asked whether he can repeat this victory on tomorrow's stage, Greipel was doubtful, citing a late climb as a potential pitfall for him and the bunch sprinters.

"Tomorrow it's going to be a really tough finish, with a climb where the top is just 5km away from the finish. So it's going to be difficult, but we will see what happens tomorrow."

Those climbs may well be enough to prevent a bunch sprint, but shouldn't trouble Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) as the overall leader, who maintained his leading margin of twenty seconds over Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma) today by finishing safely in the bunch.

How it unfolded

The start of the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia was delayed by the riders protesting the safety conditions of the race. So far this week they have been sent on gravel descents, long transitions and pothole-ridden roads, and the riders expressed their dissatisfaction with a unified voice to the organisers and the UCI.

Mark Cavendish was among the day's non-starters. The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider did not finish yesterday's stage and was second-to-last the day before, and it was confirmed by a team spokesman that he was suffering from stomach problems.

He'll have been disappointed not to have been fit enough for this stage, given how its flat, simple parcours offered the first chance for a bunch sprint.

Once racing did get underway after the protest, a seven-man break went clear: Aaron Van Poucke, Robbe Ghys (both Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Benjamin Perry (Astana-Premier Tech), Isaac Canton, Ander Okamika (both Burgos-BH), Jordi Lopez (Equipo Kern Pharma) and Luis Angel Maté (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

As the leader of the King of the Mountains classification, Maté made sure to take maximum points over the Alto de Baul, the day's only classified climb that was tackled towards the beginning of the stage.

Determined to guarantee a bunch sprint, the likes of Deceuninck-QuickStep, Israel-StartUp Nation and Trek-Segafredo worked at the front of the peloton to keep the break within not much more than two minutes.

Eager to boost their chances of survival, Perry and Lopez attacked their fellow escapees on a short descent 42km from the finish but were soon brought back.

Canton tried something similar at 29km from the finish with a solo attack, but he too was swallowed up a few moments later.

The gap between the peloton and the break dropped to under one minute for the first time at 21 km from the finish, and once it had dropped further to half a minute six kilometres later, Canton and Van Poucke broke clear from the rest of the break.

The others sat up and allowed themselves to be caught, apart from Van Poucke's teammate Ghys, who resiliently battled to join the leading duo. He joined them 11km from the finish, at which point their advantage was about 25 seconds.

Despite some initial hostile gestures when Ghys first joined them, the trio proceeded to work well together and made the bunch work to complete the catch.

They still had around 20 seconds at 4.5km from the line, when Canton attacked the others, who were by now visibly fatigued. Canton a couple more kilometres before he too was brought back, thus ensuring the expected bunch sprint would decide the stage.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 4:37:12 2 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 7 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 8 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 9 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 10 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 11 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 13 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 16 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 18 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 19 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 20 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 21 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 22 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 23 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 24 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 25 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 27 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 31 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 32 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 33 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:08 35 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 36 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 37 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 38 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 39 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 40 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 41 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 42 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 43 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 44 Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 45 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 46 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 47 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 48 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team 49 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 50 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 51 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 52 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 53 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 54 Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 55 Edward Anderson (USA) Alpecin-Fenix 56 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 57 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 58 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 59 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14 60 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:17 61 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 62 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:20 63 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:28 64 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:29 66 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31 68 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 69 Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:36 70 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:43 71 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:47 72 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:49 73 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:55 74 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:59 75 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05 76 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:09 77 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 78 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 79 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 80 Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 81 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 82 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 83 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 84 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 85 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 86 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 87 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 88 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 89 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:22 90 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 91 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:54 92 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 95 Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 96 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 97 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:59 98 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:02 99 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:19 100 Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:03 101 Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 102 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:10 103 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 104 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:22 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix