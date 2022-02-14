Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2021
Vincenzo Nibali out of Vuelta a Andalucia after COVID-19 positiveAstana Qazaqstan veteran in isolation at home in Switzerland
Oliver Naesen in quest to remove Classics question marksAfter wiping ‘easy day’ training, Belgian makes Ruta del Sol 2022 debut
Impey and Stannard involved in heavy crash in Ruta del Sol sprintPair hit the deck as they sprinted for victory in the closing metres of final stage
Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 202118 May 2021 - 22 May 2021 | Andalucia | 2.Pro
Stage 1 - Ruta del Sol: Serrano wins stage 1 | Mijas - Zahara de la Sierra2021-05-18 152.1km
Stage 2 - Ruta del Sol: Ethan Hayter wins stage 2 | Iznájar - Alcalá la Real2021-05-19 184.8km
Stage 5 - Miguel Angel Lopez wins Ruta del Sol | Vera - Pulpí2021-05-22 107km
