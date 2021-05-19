Trending

Ruta del Sol: Ethan Hayter wins stage 2

Ineos Grenadiers rider takes the overall lead at Alcalá la Real

Stage 2: Iznájar - Alcalá la Real

Image 1 of 14

ALCALA LA REAL SPAIN MAY 19 Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at arrival during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 2 a 183km stage from Iznajar to Alcal la Real 1028m VCANDALUCIA on May 19 2021 in Alcala la Real Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers wins stage 2 on cobbled, uphill finish to Alcalá la Real (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 14

ALCALA LA REAL SPAIN MAY 19 Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at arrival during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 2 a 183km stage from Iznajar to Alcal la Real 1028m Landscape Public Fans Covid safety measures Social distance VCANDALUCIA on May 19 2021 in Alcala la Real Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) celebrates stage 2 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 14

ALCALA LA REAL SPAIN MAY 19 Juri Hollmann of Germany and Movistar Team Abner Gonzalez Rivera of Puerto Rico and Movistar Team Toms Skujins of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo Thomas Sprengers of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise blue Intermediate sprint Jersey The peloton passing through Olive Trees landscape during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 2 a 183km stage from Iznajar to Alcal la Real 1028m VCANDALUCIA on May 19 2021 in Alcala la Real Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Movistar leads peloton on climb during 184.4km stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 14

ALCALA LA REAL SPAIN MAY 19 scar Rodriguez Garaikoetxea of Spain Yevgeniy Gidich of Kazahkstan Yuriy Natarov of Kazahkstan Gleb Brussenskiy of Kazahkstan Nikita Stalnov of Kazahkstan Jonas Gregaard Wilsly of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech Sebastian Henao Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 2 a 183km stage from Iznajar to Alcal la Real 1028m VCANDALUCIA on May 19 2021 in Alcala la Real Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Astana-Premier Tech on stage 2 from Iznágar to Alcalá la Real (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 14

ALCALA LA REAL SPAIN MAY 19 Owain Doull of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Luke Rowe of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers the peloton passing Iznajar Village landscape during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 2 a 183km stage from Iznajar to Alcal la Real 1028m Feed Zone VCANDALUCIA on May 19 2021 in Alcala la Real Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers riders after the feed zone (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 14

ALCALA LA REAL SPAIN MAY 19 Rui Oliveira of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates Red Mountain Jersey in breakaway during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 2 a 183km stage from Iznajar to Alcal la Real 1028m VCANDALUCIA on May 19 2021 in Alcala la Real Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Current mountains classification leader during stage 2 is Rui Oliveira of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 14

ALCALA LA REAL SPAIN MAY 19 Aaron Van Poucke of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise Tobias Bayer of Austria and Team AlpecinFenix involved in a crash during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 2 a 183km stage from Iznajar to Alcal la Real 1028m VCANDALUCIA on May 19 2021 in Alcala la Real Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Two riders caught in a crash on stage 2 are Aaron Van Poucke of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise & Tobias Bayer of Austria and Team Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 14

ALCALA LA REAL SPAIN MAY 19 Rui Oliveira of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates Red Mountain Jersey Antonio Jess Soto Guirao of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi in breakaway during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 2 a 183km stage from Iznajar to Alcal la Real 1028m Injury VCANDALUCIA on May 19 2021 in Alcala la Real Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Rui Oliveira of UAE Team Emirates in Red Mountain Jersey rides alongside Antonio Jesús Soto Guirao of Team Euskaltel - Euskadi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 14

ALCALA LA REAL SPAIN MAY 19 Antonio Jess Soto Guirao of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi involved in a crash during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 2 a 183km stage from Iznajar to Alcal la Real 1028m Injury VCANDALUCIA on May 19 2021 in Alcala la Real Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Antonio Jesús Soto Guirao of Team Euskaltel - Euskadi shows remnants from a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 14

ALCALA LA REAL SPAIN MAY 19 Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Movistar Team 2nd place at arrival during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 2 a 183km stage from Iznajar to Alcal la Real 1028m VCANDALUCIA on May 19 2021 in Alcala la Real Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Miguel Ángel López Moreno of Movistar Team takes second place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 14

ALCALA LA REAL SPAIN MAY 19 Sven Erik Bystrom of Norway and UAE Team Emirates 3rd place at arrival during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 2 a 183km stage from Iznajar to Alcal la Real 1028m VCANDALUCIA on May 19 2021 in Alcala la Real Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Sven Erik Bystrom of UAE Team Emirates finishes in third place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 14

ALCALA LA REAL SPAIN MAY 19 Julen Amezqueta Moreno of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA at arrival during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 2 a 183km stage from Iznajar to Alcal la Real 1028m VCANDALUCIA on May 19 2021 in Alcala la Real Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Julen Amezqueta Moreno of Team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA finishes fifth, behind Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 14

ALCALA LA REAL SPAIN MAY 19 Toms Skujins of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo at arrival during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 2 a 183km stage from Iznajar to Alcal la Real 1028m VCANDALUCIA on May 19 2021 in Alcala la Real Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Toms Skujins of Trek - Segafredo finishes ninth and leads a large group to the top of the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 14

ALCALA LA REAL SPAIN MAY 19 Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers best Andalusian rider jersey celebrates at podium during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 2 a 183km stage from Iznajar to Alcal la Real 1028m Mask Covid safety measures Trophy VCANDALUCIA on May 19 2021 in Alcala la Real Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Ineos Grenadiers is best Andalusian rider jersey celebrates at podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) won stage 2 of the Ruta del Sol on a viscously steep climb in the final kilometre. 

The British rider becomes the new overall leader of the race, after yesterday’s victor Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar) was distanced on the climb. 

Serrano’s teammate Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) was second behind Hayter eight seconds adrift, having earlier been part of a 10-man group that had gone clear from the peloton on the previous climb.

From that group, Toms Skujins had broken clear on the top of that climb, and approached the last kilometre with what appeared to be a healthy advantage. 

But he was undone on what was an extraordinary final kilometre, which featured double-digit gradients and very rough cobbled surfaces, all against the spectacular backdrop of a citadel in Alcala de la Real.

Skujins was reduced almost to walking pace, allowing Hayter to fly past him to take the win. 

“I was in quite a good position, with [his teammate] Carlo [Rodriguez] in front after the longer climb,” said Hayter at the finish. “So I just followed. I had to make sure I kept a good position as it would be hard to move up on the cobbles. 

“Everyone else around me just blew up. I blew up as well, but I had a gap so I had the motivation to hang on."

The riders behind reached the finish scattered across the road in dribs and drabs, with Lopez in second at eight seconds down, followed by Sven Erik Bystrom (UAE Team Emirates) at 10 seconds, Hayter’s teammate Rodriguez and Julien Amezgueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) both at 14 seconds, and Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Robert Stannard (BikeExchange) at 18 seconds.

“It was borderline crazy, but that’s bike racing sometimes. I guess it put on a show. It was definitely the hardest part [of the stage] by far."

How it unfolded

It was another hot day in Andalucia, with temperatures into thigh 20s Celsius.

Despite crashing yesterday, Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) once again got up the road at the start of the stage, to form the day’s five-man break along with Tim Roosen (Jumbo-Visma), Alvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Fenix), Aaron van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Antonio Jesus Soto (Euskaltel-Euskadi).  

Oliveira was out to defend his King of the Mountains jersey, and was allowed to take maximum points on the first of two ascents of the category two Alto de la Hortichuela, crested 65k from the finish. 

Disaster struck the break on the descent of that climb when Bayer crashed around a corner, with Van Poucke and Soto also falling in reaction, and Olivera being redirected off-road where he also came down. 

That left just Roosen and Cuadros out front, as the fallers were too badly hurt and held up to catch back up, but the pair continued to press on together. 

The peloton had brought their lead down to just 1:30 as Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and then Movistar set a pace on the climb, but slowed down again subsequently. It was slow enough for Serrano to take a late comfort break, and grew back up to around 2:45, despite the break’s lack of firepower in light of the crash.

The letting up didn’t last long, however, and soon Movistar and Trek-Segafredo upped the pace again with Equipo Kern Pharma, with the aim both of catching the leading duo and setting their leaders up for the final climb. 

As the gap was coming down, there was another crash around 30km from the finish, this time towards the back of the peloton, involving Owen Geleijn (Jumbo-Visma) and Edwin Avila (Burgos-BH).

Roosen and Cuadros had just 20 seconds by the start of the climb, and were shortly caught on the climb 17km from the finish by a peloton now being led by Equipo Kern Pharma. 

Some riders were spat out the back on the climb, including yesterday’s runner-up Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

Nicola Conci (Trek-Segafredo) was the first to attack on the climb, and was joined by two other riders, but Movistar were alert to the danger and brought them back before the top. 

It transpired that the Spanish team were setting up Miguel Angel Lopez for an attack, as the Colombian launched himself up the road shortly after the catch was made. There was a scramble among the other GC contenders to follow him, and a group of nine other riders joined him at the front of the race, consisting of: Ilnur Zakarin (Gazprom-RusVelo), Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma) and Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Jmes Piccoli (Israel-StartUp Nation), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Equipo Kern Pharma), Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Tsgabu Grmay (BikeExchange)

Of those escapees, Skujins was determined to go clear and made a couple of attacks, and managed to crest the top of the climb with a small gap.  

Despite the crash that had occurred here in the break on this same descent earlier in the day Skujins showed no fear going down it, and opened up a significant lead over the chasers. 

Once these chasers lost cohesion and began attacking each other, it became clear that their time was up, and they were caught by the peloton just as the brutal final kilometres began.

Lopez nevertheless still had plenty of energy in reserve for the final climb, and succeeded in passing Skujins, but not before Hayter had already launched himself up the road for his stage-winning move. 

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5:04:30
2Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:07
3Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:10
4Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:14
5Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:17
7Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:18
8Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:23
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25
10Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
11Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
12Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:31
14Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33
15Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:35
16Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:37
17Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43
18Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
19Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:51
21James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:55
22Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:56
23Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:57
24Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:03
25Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
26Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
27Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:07
29Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:18
30Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:01:31
31José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33
32Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:02:12
33Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:02:16
34Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:17
35Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:02:37
36Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
37Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:42
38Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:53
39Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:12
40Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:19
41Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:21
42Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:26
43Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
44Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
45Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:41
46Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
47Edward Anderson (USA) Alpecin-Fenix
48Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:46
49Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:51
50Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
51Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:54
52Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:57
53Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:06
54Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:04:10
55Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:04
56Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:05:32
57Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
58Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:08
59Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:44
60Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:56
61Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:18
62Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:22
63Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:24
64Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
65Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 0:07:41
66Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:58
67Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:01
68Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:25
69Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:26
71Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
72Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
73Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team 0:09:37
74Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:51
75Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:38
76Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:40
77Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:14
79Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
80Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
81Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:13:16
82Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
83André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:17
84Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:22
85Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:23
86Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:25
87Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:13:26
88Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
89Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:13:29
90Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:34
91Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:13:54
92Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:42
93Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Burgos-BH 0:17:35
94Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:17:45
95Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:48
96Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
97Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
98Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:53
99Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:54
100Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
101Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:17:58
102Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:22
103Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
104Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:32
106Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:39
107Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:45
108Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:46
109Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:21
110Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:20
111Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:24

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 8:58:55
2Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:10
3Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:13
4Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:20
5Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:21
6Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
7Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:28
9Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:31
11Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:32
12Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:43
13Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:48
14Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:50
15Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:54
17Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:55
18Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:57
19Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:11
20Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:01:14
21Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
22Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:21
23Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:34
24Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:01:41
25James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:54
26Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:06
27José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:21
28Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:02:29
29Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:02:40
30Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:03:01
31Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:15
32Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
33Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:24
34Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:25
35Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:37
36Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:46
37Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:49
38Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
39Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:01
40Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:04:05
41Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:04:16
42Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:04:18
43Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:25
44Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:40
45Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:43
46Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:05:09
47Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:25
48Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:13
49Edward Anderson (USA) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:10
50Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:22
51Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:24
52Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:26
53Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
54Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:37
55Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:58
56Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:07
57Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:12
58Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:14
59Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:17
60Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:08:35
61Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:50
62Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:09:07
63Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:25
64Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:09:40
65Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:42
66Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:03
67Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 0:10:25
68Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:37
69Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:44
70Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 0:11:10
71Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:17
72Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:16
73Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team 0:13:01
74Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:16
76Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:13
77Mathias Vacek (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:14:25
78Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:15:15
79Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:21
80Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:15:32
81André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:35
82Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:27
83Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:42
84Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:17:01
85Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:17:04
86Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:06
87Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:18:16
88Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Burgos-BH 0:18:34
89Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:39
90Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:02
91Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:19
92Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:24
93Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:19:44
94Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:50
95Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:21:48
96Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:24
97Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
98Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:38
99Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:51
100Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:22:57
101Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:23:10
102Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:12
103Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:21
104Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:25:37
105Leonardo Basso (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:23
106Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:27:02
107Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:27:39
108Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:28:20
109Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:27
110Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:00
111Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:57:56

