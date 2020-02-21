Ruta del Sol: Fuglsang wins stage 3

Image 1 of 3 BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration Pello Bilbao of Spain Team Bahrain McLaren Brandon Mcnulty of The United States and UAETeam Emirates during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 3 BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration Pello Bilbao of Spain Team Bahrain McLaren Brandon Mcnulty of The United States and UAETeam Emirates during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 3 BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration Pello Bilbao of Spain Team Bahrain McLaren during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)

Race leader Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) has taken a second stage victory at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol on a tough stage 3 that finished in Cuberga.

With all the favourites close to the front on a very technical finish in the town of Cuberga, Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren) launched a ferocious late attack, but was foiled when he and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) went off line on a treacherously sharp righthand corner.

Fuglsang then came through to outpower the rest of the reduced lead group, reinforcing his overall lead in the process.

He now faces another mountain stage 4 on Saturday and then a final time trial on Sunday as the last two obstacles between the Dane and a repeat title.

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4:33:25 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01 4 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 5 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:08 7 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 9 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:13 10 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:26