Ruta del Sol: Fuglsang wins stage 3
Teuns and Haig miss final turn in chaotic uphill sprint
Race leader Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) has taken a second stage victory at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol on a tough stage 3 that finished in Cuberga.
With all the favourites close to the front on a very technical finish in the town of Cuberga, Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren) launched a ferocious late attack, but was foiled when he and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) went off line on a treacherously sharp righthand corner.
Fuglsang then came through to outpower the rest of the reduced lead group, reinforcing his overall lead in the process.
He now faces another mountain stage 4 on Saturday and then a final time trial on Sunday as the last two obstacles between the Dane and a repeat title.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4:33:25
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:01
|4
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:08
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|9
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:13
|10
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:00:26
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14:22:26
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:04
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:30
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:31
|5
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:35
|7
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:23
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:27
|9
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:01:36
|10
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
