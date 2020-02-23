Ruta del Sol: Fuglsang seals overall victory
Teuns wins final time trial
Stage 5: Mijas - Mijas
Following his best season ever in 2019, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) got off to a flying start again in the Vuelta a Andalucia with the overall victory for a second year running - and if anything, is looking even stronger than 12 months ago.
Last February, Fugslang did not take a single stage win en route to the overall victory, and 'only' captured the overall lead 24 hours before the finish, but this time around the Dane has led Andalucia from beginning to end, as well as claiming two tough stage victories.
In Sunday’s final time trial, Fuglsang came within a whisker of a third, finishing less than a second behind stage winner Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren). Alexander Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) was third.
"It was a good time trial and, in the end, it was super close," Fuglsang said. "I am really happy that I could repeat my overall win here. It’s amazing to start the season by winning this race again.
"Last year I had the best season of my career so far and I hope that repeating this win means I can do the same again. It’s been a very hard race and we had a lot of hard competition to defend the jersey from the first day but the team has been amazing. I am the winner but so is the team.
"Of course, for me it was important to keep the jersey but with a short and intense TT, you have to give everything and I didn’t want to take to many risks on the descent so to finish second, I am really happy. I hope it will be a good season and starting like this with a good result here gives me confidence and I can now work towards my next goals."
Off the bike, it has been a complicated start to 2020 for Fuglsang, following the unconfirmed allegations - and his categoric denial - that he had been working with Michele Ferrari. But in racing, the Dane has shown he is as much of a force to be reckoned with as he was in 2019, if not more.
Sunday’s final 13 kilometre TT stage in the coastal resort of Mijas was short, but extremely technical, with a plethora of short, punchy climbs, fast downhills, roundabouts and sharp corners, and even a short section of gravel road thrown in for good measure. Although Fuglsang had barely shown a moment of weakness in the previous four days, his slender pre-TT overall advantage of 14 seconds over closest runner-up Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) and 35 seconds on Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) meant there was no room for error in this final test.
As matters turned out, Fuglsang rode a faultless TT, his bright yellow jersey of race leader glinting in the warm Andalucia spring sunshine as he crossed the mid-way checkpoint with just six seconds delay on stage leader Teuns. Fuglsang then opened up the throttle on the second half to close the gap to just eight-tenths of a second on the Belgian, while finishing two seconds ahead of longstanding provisional stage leader Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott). Never less than second on the four key stages, the 34-year-old Dane was a well-deserved winner of Andalucia’s points classification as well as the overall.
Further down the GC, there was room for some significant changes as Haig ousted Landa from the second overall spot with an impressive seventh place on the TT, 24 seconds down on Teuns. Claiming second in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana a couple of weeks back, and 24 hours after his fine stage win in Granada on Saturday, Haig’s strong finish to Andalucia only underlines that the Queenslander is, once again, in fine form, as he heads towards his next goal of Paris-Nice.
Landa’s somewhat underwhelming finale to Andalucia should not overshadow that the Basque has clearly got off to a strong start with his new team Bahrain-McLaren. Landa was the only rider who could come close to matching Fuglsang on the difficult finale of stage one, and his podium spot in what is easily the toughest of the ‘early-season’ stage races constitutes the man from Murgia’s best-ever start to the year by far.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|0:17:57
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:02
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:03
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:09
|6
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:24
|8
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:31
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:33
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:36
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:39
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|14
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:00:43
|15
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:44
|16
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|17
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|18
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:54
|19
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:58
|20
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:59
|21
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|22
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|25
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:04
|26
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:05
|27
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|0:01:08
|28
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|29
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:12
|30
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|31
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:14
|32
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|33
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:17
|34
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:20
|35
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:01:21
|36
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|37
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|38
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez
|0:01:23
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:01:27
|41
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|42
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:01:31
|43
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|44
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|45
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:33
|47
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|50
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|0:01:34
|51
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|52
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:35
|53
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:36
|54
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:37
|55
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|56
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:01:40
|57
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|58
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|59
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:41
|60
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|62
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:01:42
|63
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:43
|64
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|65
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:48
|66
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|67
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:01:49
|68
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|69
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|70
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|71
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|72
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|0:01:50
|73
|Pablo Bonilla (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:52
|74
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:53
|75
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|76
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|77
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:56
|79
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|80
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:58
|81
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:59
|82
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:01
|84
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|85
|Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:02:02
|86
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:09
|87
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:10
|88
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Kern Pharma
|89
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:02:14
|90
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:17
|91
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez
|0:02:19
|92
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|93
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|94
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|0:02:20
|95
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:21
|96
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:02:22
|97
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:02:25
|98
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:02:26
|99
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|100
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:02:27
|101
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|102
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:29
|104
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:30
|105
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:32
|106
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:33
|107
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:02:36
|108
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:39
|109
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:41
|110
|Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:45
|111
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:50
|112
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|113
|Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:53
|114
|Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|115
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|116
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:02:57
|117
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:58
|118
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:03:00
|119
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:02
|120
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:03:03
|121
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:11
|122
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:03:14
|123
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:33
|124
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:35
|125
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:03:37
|126
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:53
|127
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:04:04
|OTL
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:05:16
|DNS
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17:30:01
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:14
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:35
|4
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:01:44
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|0:01:45
|7
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:41
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:02:50
|9
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:59
|11
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:20
|12
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:29
|13
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:10
|14
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:04:28
|15
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:14
|16
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:33
|17
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:38
|18
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:07:01
|19
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:07:23
|20
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:42
|21
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:15
|22
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:08:17
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:08:48
|24
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:09:07
|25
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:14
|26
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:31
|27
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:10:57
|28
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:09
|29
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:13:15
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|0:13:40
|31
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:20
|32
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:15:26
|33
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|0:15:42
|34
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:15:53
|35
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|0:18:58
|36
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:29
|37
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:19:30
|38
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:19:47
|39
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:19:50
|40
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:56
|41
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:20:03
|42
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:20:13
|43
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:20:26
|44
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:20:52
|45
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:59
|46
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:22:41
|47
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:49
|48
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:23:07
|49
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:23:14
|50
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:33
|51
|James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez
|0:23:38
|52
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:54
|53
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:23:58
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:18
|55
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:24:25
|56
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:24:48
|57
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:24:53
|58
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:25:28
|59
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:55
|60
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:05
|61
|Pablo Bonilla (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:29:21
|62
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:27
|63
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:29:44
|64
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:30:33
|65
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:30:55
|66
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:31:08
|67
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:31:25
|68
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|69
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:31:29
|70
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:31:58
|71
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:56
|72
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:33:10
|73
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:33:26
|74
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|0:34:02
|75
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:10
|76
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:34:22
|77
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:27
|78
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:34:46
|79
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:34:47
|80
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|0:34:56
|81
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:57
|82
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez
|0:35:12
|83
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:35:25
|84
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:37:04
|85
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:37:16
|86
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|0:37:56
|87
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:08
|88
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:13
|89
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:38:19
|90
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:39:05
|91
|Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:40:03
|92
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:40:16
|93
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:41:00
|94
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:41:10
|95
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:41:24
|96
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:42:17
|97
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:42:18
|98
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42:23
|99
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:42:32
|100
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:42:33
|101
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:43:13
|102
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:43:57
|103
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:45:18
|104
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:47:14
|105
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:48:50
|106
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:49:07
|107
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:49:32
|108
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:50:13
|109
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:51:49
|110
|Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:52:33
|111
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|0:53:21
|112
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:54:02
|113
|Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:54:28
|114
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:32
|115
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:55:34
|116
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:55:40
|117
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:53
|118
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:56:35
|119
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:57:02
|120
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:57:06
|121
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|0:57:34
|122
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:01:40
|123
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:25
|124
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:03:50
|125
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:04:03
|126
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:04:42
|127
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|1:08:23
|128
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|1:15:40
|129
|Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:16:35
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|100
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|77
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|69
|4
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|54
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|54
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|48
|7
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|9
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|20
|11
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|19
|12
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|13
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|14
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|15
|15
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|16
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|17
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|18
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|19
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|7
|21
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|7
|22
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|7
|23
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|6
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|6
|25
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|5
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|5
|27
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|28
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|2
|29
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|30
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|31
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|1
|33
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|34
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|35
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|32
|2
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|20
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|16
|6
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|10
|7
|Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|9
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|10
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|11
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|12
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|13
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|14
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|6
|15
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|5
|16
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|17
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|3
|19
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|3
|20
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|3
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|3
|22
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|2
|23
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|24
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2
|25
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|26
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|2
|27
|Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|28
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|29
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|30
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
