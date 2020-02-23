Trending

Ruta del Sol: Fuglsang seals overall victory

Teuns wins final time trial

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MIJAS SPAIN FEBRUARY 23 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 5 a 13km Individual Time Trial from Mijas to Mijas 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries ITT on February 23 2020 in Mijas Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

MIJAS SPAIN FEBRUARY 23 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 5 a 13km Individual Time Trial from Mijas to Mijas 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries ITT on February 23 2020 in Mijas Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MIJAS SPAIN FEBRUARY 23 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 5 a 13km Individual Time Trial from Mijas to Mijas 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries ITT on February 23 2020 in Mijas Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

MIJAS SPAIN FEBRUARY 23 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 5 a 13km Individual Time Trial from Mijas to Mijas 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries ITT on February 23 2020 in Mijas Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MIJAS SPAIN FEBRUARY 23 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 5 a 13km Individual Time Trial from Mijas to Mijas 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries ITT on February 23 2020 in Mijas Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

MIJAS SPAIN FEBRUARY 23 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 5 a 13km Individual Time Trial from Mijas to Mijas 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries ITT on February 23 2020 in Mijas Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MIJAS SPAIN FEBRUARY 23 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 5 a 13km Individual Time Trial from Mijas to Mijas 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries ITT on February 23 2020 in Mijas Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

MIJAS SPAIN FEBRUARY 23 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 5 a 13km Individual Time Trial from Mijas to Mijas 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries ITT on February 23 2020 in Mijas Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MIJAS SPAIN FEBRUARY 23 Alex Edmondson of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 5 a 13km Individual Time Trial from Mijas to Mijas 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries ITT on February 23 2020 in Mijas Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

MIJAS SPAIN FEBRUARY 23 Alex Edmondson of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 5 a 13km Individual Time Trial from Mijas to Mijas 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries ITT on February 23 2020 in Mijas Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
MIJAS SPAIN FEBRUARY 23 Niki Terpstra of The Netherlands Team Total Direct Energie during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 5 a 13km Individual Time Trial from Mijas to Mijas 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries ITT on February 23 2020 in Mijas Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

MIJAS SPAIN FEBRUARY 23 Niki Terpstra of The Netherlands Team Total Direct Energie during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 5 a 13km Individual Time Trial from Mijas to Mijas 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries ITT on February 23 2020 in Mijas Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Individual / SMIT, Willem Jakobus (RSA) Cala de Mijas (13 Km) 22-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Individual / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Individual / COLBRELLI, Sonny (ITA) Cala de Mijas (13 Km) 22-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Individual / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Cala de Mijas (13 Km) 22-02-2020/ MCNULTY, Brandon (USA) Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Individual / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Cala de Mijas (13 Km) 22-02-2020/ HARPER, Chris (AUS) Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Individual / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Cala de Mijas (13 Km) 22-02-2020/ TEUNS, Dylan (BEL) Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Individual / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Cala de Mijas (13 Km) 22-02-2020/ PODIUM/ CELEBRACIÃ“N CELEBRATION/ TEUNS, Dylan (BEL)/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN)/ TEUNS, Dylan (BEL)/ HAIG, Jack (AUS)/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Individual / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Cala de Mijas (13 Km) 22-02-2020/ PODIUM/ CELEBRACIÃ“N CELEBRATION/ TEUNS, Dylan (BEL)/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN)/ TEUNS, Dylan (BEL) Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Individual / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Cala de Mijas (13 Km) 22-02-2020/ PODIUM/ CELEBRACIÃ“N CELEBRATION/ TEUNS, Dylan (BEL) Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Individual / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Cala de Mijas (13 Km) 22-02-2020/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN)/ MAILLOT AMARILLO LÃDER/ YELLOW LEADER JERSEY/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 5 Stage / 5 Etapa / TTI / CRI / Time Trail Individual / Contrarreloj Individual / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cycling: Road Wold Championships / Campeonatos del Mundo de Ruta / TTI / Contrarreloj Individual / Men Junior / Hombres Junior / DESCRIPCIÃ“N / DESCRIPTION Harrogate (27,6,7 km) 23-09-2019/ Road Wold Championships / Campeonatos del Mundo de Ruta / Luis Angel Gomez Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2019 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Following his best season ever in 2019, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) got off to a flying start again in the Vuelta a Andalucia with the overall victory for a second year running - and if anything, is looking even stronger than 12 months ago.

Last February, Fugslang did not take a single stage win en route to the overall victory, and 'only' captured the overall lead 24 hours before the finish, but this time around the Dane has led Andalucia from beginning to end, as well as claiming two tough stage victories.

In Sunday’s final time trial, Fuglsang came within a whisker of a third, finishing less than a second behind stage winner Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren). Alexander Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) was third.

"It was a good time trial and, in the end, it was super close," Fuglsang said. "I am really happy that I could repeat my overall win here. It’s amazing to start the season by winning this race again. 

"Last year I had the best season of my career so far and I hope that repeating this win means I can do the same again. It’s been a very hard race and we had a lot of hard competition to defend the jersey from the first day but the team has been amazing. I am the winner but so is the team. 

"Of course, for me it was important to keep the jersey but with a short and intense TT, you have to give everything and I didn’t want to take to many risks on the descent so to finish second, I am really happy. I hope it will be a good season and starting like this with a good result here gives me confidence and I can now work towards my next goals."

Off the bike, it has been a complicated start to 2020 for Fuglsang, following the unconfirmed allegations - and his categoric denial - that he had been working with Michele Ferrari. But in racing, the Dane has shown he is as much of a force to be reckoned with as he was in 2019, if not more.

Sunday’s final 13 kilometre TT stage in the coastal resort of Mijas was short, but extremely technical, with a plethora of short, punchy climbs, fast downhills, roundabouts and sharp corners, and even a short section of gravel road thrown in for good measure. Although Fuglsang had barely shown a moment of weakness in the previous four days, his slender pre-TT overall advantage of 14 seconds over closest runner-up Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) and 35 seconds on Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) meant there was no room for error in this final test.

As matters turned out, Fuglsang rode a faultless TT, his bright yellow jersey of race leader glinting in the warm Andalucia spring sunshine as he crossed the mid-way checkpoint with just six seconds delay on stage leader Teuns. Fuglsang then opened up the throttle on the second half to close the gap to just eight-tenths of a second on the Belgian, while finishing two seconds ahead of longstanding provisional stage leader Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott). Never less than second on the four key stages, the 34-year-old Dane was a well-deserved winner of Andalucia’s points classification as well as the overall.

Further down the GC, there was room for some significant changes as Haig ousted Landa from the second overall spot with an impressive seventh place on the TT, 24 seconds down on Teuns. Claiming second in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana a couple of weeks back, and 24 hours after his fine stage win in Granada on Saturday, Haig’s strong finish to Andalucia only underlines that the Queenslander is, once again, in fine form, as he heads towards his next goal of Paris-Nice.

Landa’s somewhat underwhelming finale to Andalucia should not overshadow that the Basque has clearly got off to a strong start with his new team Bahrain-McLaren. Landa was the only rider who could come close to matching Fuglsang on the difficult finale of stage one, and his podium spot in what is easily the toughest of the ‘early-season’ stage races constitutes the man from Murgia’s best-ever start to the year by far. 

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:17:57
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
3Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:02
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:03
5Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09
6Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17
7Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:24
8Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31
9Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:32
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:33
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:36
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:39
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40
14Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:00:43
15Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44
16Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
17Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:54
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:58
20Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:59
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
22Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
23Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
24Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:00
25Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:04
26Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:05
27Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:08
28Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11
29Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:12
30Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13
31Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:14
32Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
33Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:17
34Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:20
35Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:01:21
36Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
37Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:22
38Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez 0:01:23
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:01:27
41Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
42Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:01:31
43Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
44Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:32
45Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
46Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:33
47Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
48Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
49Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
50Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Riwal Readynez 0:01:34
51Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
52Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:35
53Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:36
54Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:37
55Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:39
56Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:01:40
57Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
59Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:41
60Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
62Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:01:42
63Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 0:01:43
64Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
65Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:48
66Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
67Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:01:49
68Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
69Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
70Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
71Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
72Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 0:01:50
73Pablo Bonilla (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:52
74Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:53
75Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
76Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:54
77Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
78Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:56
79Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez
80Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:58
81Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:59
82Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
83Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:01
84Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
85Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:02
86Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:09
87Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:10
88Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Kern Pharma
89Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:14
90Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:17
91Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez 0:02:19
92Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
93Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
94Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez 0:02:20
95Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:21
96Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:02:22
97Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:02:25
98Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:02:26
99Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
100Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:27
101Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
102Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
103Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:29
104Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:30
105Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:32
106Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:02:33
107Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:02:36
108Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:39
109Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:41
110Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:45
111Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:50
112Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
113Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:53
114Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
115Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
116Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:02:57
117Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:58
118Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:03:00
119Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:02
120Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:03:03
121Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:11
122Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:03:14
123Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:33
124Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:35
125Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:03:37
126Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:53
127Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:04:04
OTLEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:05:16
DNSThomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17:30:01
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:14
3Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:35
4Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:44
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:45
7Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:41
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:50
9Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:59
11Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:20
12Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:29
13Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:10
14Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:04:28
15Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:14
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:33
17Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:38
18Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:01
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:07:23
20Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:42
21Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:15
22Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:17
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:08:48
24Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:09:07
25Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:14
26Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:31
27Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:10:57
28Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:09
29Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:13:15
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:13:40
31Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:20
32Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 0:15:26
33Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Riwal Readynez 0:15:42
34Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:15:53
35Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 0:18:58
36Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:29
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:19:30
38Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:19:47
39Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:19:50
40Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:56
41Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:20:03
42Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:20:13
43Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:20:26
44Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:20:52
45Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:59
46Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:22:41
47Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:49
48Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:23:07
49Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:23:14
50Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:33
51James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez 0:23:38
52Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:54
53Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:23:58
54Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:18
55Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:24:25
56Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:24:48
57Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:24:53
58Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:25:28
59Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:25:55
60Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:05
61Pablo Bonilla (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:29:21
62Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:27
63Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:29:44
64Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:30:33
65Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:30:55
66Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:31:08
67Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:31:25
68Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez
69Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:31:29
70Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:31:58
71Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:32:56
72Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:33:10
73Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:33:26
74Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:34:02
75Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:10
76Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:34:22
77Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:27
78Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:34:46
79Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:34:47
80Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 0:34:56
81Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:34:57
82Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez 0:35:12
83Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 0:35:25
84Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:37:04
85Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:37:16
86Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 0:37:56
87Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:08
88Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:38:13
89Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:19
90Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:39:05
91Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:40:03
92Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:40:16
93Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:41:00
94Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:41:10
95Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:41:24
96Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:42:17
97Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:42:18
98Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:42:23
99Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:42:32
100Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:42:33
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:43:13
102Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:43:57
103Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:45:18
104Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:47:14
105Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:48:50
106Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:49:07
107Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:49:32
108Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:50:13
109Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:51:49
110Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:52:33
111Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez 0:53:21
112Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:54:02
113Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:54:28
114Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:32
115Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:55:34
116Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:55:40
117Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:55:53
118Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:56:35
119Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:57:02
120Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:57:06
121Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 0:57:34
122Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:01:40
123Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:02:25
124Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:03:50
125Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:04:03
126Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:04:42
127Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1:08:23
128Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1:15:40
129Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:16:35

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 100
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 77
3Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 69
4Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 54
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 54
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 48
7Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 42
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 34
9Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25
10Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 20
11Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 19
12Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 17
13Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16
14Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 15
15Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14
16Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 13
17Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott 11
18Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9
19Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 7
21Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 7
22Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 7
23Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 6
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 6
25Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 5
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 5
27Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
28Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 2
29Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 2
30Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 2
31Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 1
33Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1
34Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1
35Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 32
2Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 20
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 16
4Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 16
6Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 10
7Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 9
9Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8
10Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6
11Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 6
12Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6
13Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6
14Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6
15Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 5
16Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 4
17Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott 4
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 3
19Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 3
20Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 3
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 3
22Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 2
23Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
24Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2
25Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 2
26Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 2
27Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
28Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1
29Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 1
30Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

