Ruta del Sol: Jack Haig wins stage 4

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) triumphed on stage 4 of the Vuelta a Andalucia after the Australian won a three-up sprint against race leader Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren).

Fuglsang attacked on the final first category ascent of the day, the Alto del Purche, but Landa, second overall, brought back a small group of chasers to the Dane.

Haig then attacked close to the summit, taking Fugslang and Landa with him to open up a gap of 30 seconds.

Following a fast descent to the finish city of Granada, Landa and Fugslang led out the final sprint but Haig came past to claim his first win since a stage of the 2017 Tour de Pologne.

How it unfolded

With the individual time trial looming it was the last chance for the climbers to make a difference with the category 1 Alto de Purche topping out with 18km to go on a punchy 127km stage from Villanueva Mesía to Granada.

It could have been one for the breakaway as the overall contenders saved their efforts for the final stage and there were plenty of riders willing to go on the attack with an 18-rider move going clear in the early kilometres.

Lennard Hofstede (Team Jumbo-Visma), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Kobe Goossens (Lotto Soudal), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren), Silvan Dillier (AG2R la Mondiale), Maurits Lammertink (Circus-Wanty Gobert), Jerome Cousin and Damien Gaudin (Total Direct Energie), Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Kevin Reza (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Floris De Tier and Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix), Benoit Jarrier (Team Arkea-Samsic), James Shaw (Riwal Readynez), Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda and Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Burgos-BH), Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Kern Pharma), and Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo made up the breakaway but were only ever allowed less than a three-minute advantage.

De Tier led the group over the top of the two early category 3 climbs, the Puerto de Nivar and Alto de Huetor Santillan.

Vuelta a España stage winner Madrazo put in an attack in the valley before the Alto de Purche on an unclassified ascent to the intermediate sprint, where he took the points and led the race into the base of the Purche with a 28-second lead.

The group of race leader Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), the remnants of a peloton which had splintered on the earlier climbs, swept Madrazo up on the lower slopes. Bahrain McLaren led into the ascent for Mikel Landa before Fuglsang himself took up the pace and opened up a gap - shattering the group behind on the steepest early slopes.

The group reeled Fuglsang in but at great cost, with only Landa, Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) the only riders able to hold the wheel of the Dane.

As the gradient eased, Ion Izagirre began to rejoin the leaders, spurring an attack by McNulty as they sped across a plateau before the summit.

Fuglsang closed down the move before Haig launched a counter as the climbing resumed, putting McNulty out the back and preventing Izagirre from making contact.

Fuglsang, Landa and Haig came together on the sinuous descent, with Haig taking the front until the course leveled off somewhat with 6km to go.

Haig tried to get Landa to pull through, but after the Spaniard refused and the pace dropped, Fuglsang came through to keep the trio rolling.

Just outside the kilometre banner, Haig tried to escape but Fuglsang shut it down and put in a surge of his own, with Landa holding onto his wheel. It came back together for some cat and mouse before Landa put in his move but it wasn't enough and Haig came over the top to take the stage.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:07:35 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27 5 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:14 7 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren