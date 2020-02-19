Ruta del Sol: Fuglsang wins opening stage
Astana rider tops Landa in hilly finale in Andalucia
Defending Vuelta a Andalucia champion Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) have delivered a dramatic near-knock-out blow to their rivals in the first stage of the race, with Fuglsang in pole position after claiming the day's win.
After a 2019 to forget for Landa and his best season ever for Fuglsang, in their 2020 debut, the Basque and Dane joined forces on stage 1's final main climb of the day, the Puerto de las Palomas, deep in the rugged sierras of western Andalucia.
Having carved open a lead of around 30 seconds on the Palomas, the two held their advantage on the fast, technical descent, before Fuglsang had no problems blasting away from Landa on the last segment of the short, punchy rise to the finish through the mountain town of Grazalema.
The peloton crumbled completely under the joint attack by Fuglsang and Landa, with Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) the first rival home, in fourth place at 27 seconds, just behind Landa's Bahrain McLaren teammate, Dylan Teuns. Other top names and teams fared considerably worse in a stage race where the final differences tend to measured in seconds, from UAE Team Emirates leader David de la Cruz, who ceded more than a minute, to Movistar's former Paris-Nice winner, Marc Soler, who ended up 1:21 down, and his teammate Enric Más, who finished even further adrift.
If, for some, this year's GC battle at the Vuelta a Andalucia is thus over almost before it's begun, it was largely thanks to the always unpredictable Landa, who launched a steady, searing attack half-way up the main climb of the day – the first-category Puerto de las Palomas.
Only Fuglsang was able to get across to the Basque, who was racing his first event for new team Bahrain McLaren following two rollercoaster years at Movistar. The two headed away from the rest of the field, working smoothly together on the unforgiving seven per cent gradients of the upper half of the Palomas.
Mitchelton-Scott put in the strongest defence behind, as Andrey Zeits took off alone in hot pursuit of the duo. But Zeits then visibly eased up to work for team leader Haig in the strung-out peloton of some half-dozen chasers, but as Bahrain McLaren had both Teuns and Pello Bilbao acting as watchdogs for Landa up ahead, and Astana were represented by Ion Izagirre, it was no easy task.
Mitchelton-Scott's pursuit, though, was a question of limiting the damage when faced with Landa and Fuglsang's powerful joint assault. Although Landa had been complaining about nagging back injuries even before stage 1 of the race – after he was struck by a car during training a few weeks back – he seemed to have no difficulty in setting a pace with Fuglsang that proved devastating for the shrinking group of chasers some 30 seconds back.
As soon as the descent off the Puerto de las Palomas down into Grazalema was completed – not without one scarily uncambered left-hand bend just before the village – the two had an 800-metre cobbled rise up to the finish to complete the course.
Gambling on who would win would have been risky: back in 2018 on a similarly difficult cobbled, uphill finish on Andalucia's stage 4 to Alcala de los Gazules – on the other side of the same mountain range as Grazalema – Landa had finished second behind final overall winner Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), but a good seven seconds ahead of Fuglsang. But in 2019, on the same treacherously difficult uphill finish in Alcala de los Gazalues, Fuglsang had claimed the runner-up spot behind Wellens.
This time around, the Dane was in complete control of his rival, breaking Landa's rhythm by braking slightly half-way up, keeping close to the barriers so that the Basque could only come past on one side, then accelerating away out of the last, left-hand bend within sight of the finishing gantries.
Landa had already given up well before Fuglsang had pounded across the line with a roar of delight, but the Basque's second place nonetheless puts him in the driver's seat for trying to prevent the Dane from taking his second-straight Andalucia title.
Thursday's stage 2 will offer something of a truce on the already unleashed GC battle. Assuming there are no crosswinds as the peloton speeds across the flatlands of central Andalucia, and no ambushes on the last third-category climb some 12 kilometres from the finish, the most likely outcome is a reduced-bunch sprint on a grinding uphill through the streets of Iznajar. After that, it's back into the mountains and, for now at least, Andalucia is Fuglsang and Landa's to lose.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4:41:08
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:06
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:25
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:27
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|6
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|7
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:54
|8
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|9
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:01:07
|11
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:21
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:34
|14
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:42
|15
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|16
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:11
|17
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:16
|18
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:02:19
|19
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:02:23
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:02:24
|21
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:27
|22
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:29
|23
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:02:36
|24
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:02:42
|25
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:50
|26
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:11
|27
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:03:24
|28
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:28
|30
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:31
|31
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:58
|32
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04:33
|34
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:53
|35
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:55
|36
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:57
|37
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|38
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:19
|39
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:05:32
|41
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|44
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:05:46
|45
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|0:07:08
|46
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|0:07:17
|47
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:19
|48
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|49
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:07:47
|50
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:08:20
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:08:37
|52
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:53
|53
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|54
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|0:09:59
|55
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|56
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|57
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:10:17
|58
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|59
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:40
|60
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|0:11:56
|62
|James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez
|0:12:43
|63
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:12
|64
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|65
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|68
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:15:03
|70
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|71
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|72
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:25
|73
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:29
|75
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:17:03
|76
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|77
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|78
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|79
|Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|80
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|81
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|83
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|85
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|86
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|87
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|88
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|90
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|91
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|92
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|93
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez
|94
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|95
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|96
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|97
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|98
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|99
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|100
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|102
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|103
|Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|104
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Riwal Readynez
|105
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|106
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|107
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|108
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|109
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|110
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma
|111
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma
|113
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|114
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|115
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|116
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|117
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|118
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|119
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|120
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|121
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|122
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|124
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:18:03
|125
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:45
|126
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|127
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:19:55
|128
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|0:19:58
|129
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|130
|Pablo Bonilla (Spa) Burgos-BH
|131
|Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:20:00
|133
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez
|134
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:23:01
|135
|Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|136
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:25:54
|137
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma
|0:28:08
|138
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:32:44
