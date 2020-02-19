Ruta del Sol: Fuglsang wins opening stage

Image 1 of 33 GRAZALEMA SPAIN FEBRUARY 19 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 33 GRAZALEMA SPAIN FEBRUARY 19 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Celebration Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Bahrain McLaren during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 33 GRAZALEMA SPAIN FEBRUARY 19 Arrival Jakob 31 of 33 Loic Vliegen (Circus - Wanty Gobert) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 33 Ruta del Sol stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 33 Ruta del Sol stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Defending Vuelta a Andalucia champion Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) have delivered a dramatic near-knock-out blow to their rivals in the first stage of the race, with Fuglsang in pole position after claiming the day's win.

After a 2019 to forget for Landa and his best season ever for Fuglsang, in their 2020 debut, the Basque and Dane joined forces on stage 1's final main climb of the day, the Puerto de las Palomas, deep in the rugged sierras of western Andalucia.

Having carved open a lead of around 30 seconds on the Palomas, the two held their advantage on the fast, technical descent, before Fuglsang had no problems blasting away from Landa on the last segment of the short, punchy rise to the finish through the mountain town of Grazalema.

The peloton crumbled completely under the joint attack by Fuglsang and Landa, with Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) the first rival home, in fourth place at 27 seconds, just behind Landa's Bahrain McLaren teammate, Dylan Teuns. Other top names and teams fared considerably worse in a stage race where the final differences tend to measured in seconds, from UAE Team Emirates leader David de la Cruz, who ceded more than a minute, to Movistar's former Paris-Nice winner, Marc Soler, who ended up 1:21 down, and his teammate Enric Más, who finished even further adrift.

If, for some, this year's GC battle at the Vuelta a Andalucia is thus over almost before it's begun, it was largely thanks to the always unpredictable Landa, who launched a steady, searing attack half-way up the main climb of the day – the first-category Puerto de las Palomas.

Only Fuglsang was able to get across to the Basque, who was racing his first event for new team Bahrain McLaren following two rollercoaster years at Movistar. The two headed away from the rest of the field, working smoothly together on the unforgiving seven per cent gradients of the upper half of the Palomas.

Mitchelton-Scott put in the strongest defence behind, as Andrey Zeits took off alone in hot pursuit of the duo. But Zeits then visibly eased up to work for team leader Haig in the strung-out peloton of some half-dozen chasers, but as Bahrain McLaren had both Teuns and Pello Bilbao acting as watchdogs for Landa up ahead, and Astana were represented by Ion Izagirre, it was no easy task.

Mitchelton-Scott's pursuit, though, was a question of limiting the damage when faced with Landa and Fuglsang's powerful joint assault. Although Landa had been complaining about nagging back injuries even before stage 1 of the race – after he was struck by a car during training a few weeks back – he seemed to have no difficulty in setting a pace with Fuglsang that proved devastating for the shrinking group of chasers some 30 seconds back.

As soon as the descent off the Puerto de las Palomas down into Grazalema was completed – not without one scarily uncambered left-hand bend just before the village – the two had an 800-metre cobbled rise up to the finish to complete the course.

Gambling on who would win would have been risky: back in 2018 on a similarly difficult cobbled, uphill finish on Andalucia's stage 4 to Alcala de los Gazules – on the other side of the same mountain range as Grazalema – Landa had finished second behind final overall winner Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), but a good seven seconds ahead of Fuglsang. But in 2019, on the same treacherously difficult uphill finish in Alcala de los Gazalues, Fuglsang had claimed the runner-up spot behind Wellens.

This time around, the Dane was in complete control of his rival, breaking Landa's rhythm by braking slightly half-way up, keeping close to the barriers so that the Basque could only come past on one side, then accelerating away out of the last, left-hand bend within sight of the finishing gantries.

Landa had already given up well before Fuglsang had pounded across the line with a roar of delight, but the Basque's second place nonetheless puts him in the driver's seat for trying to prevent the Dane from taking his second-straight Andalucia title.

Thursday's stage 2 will offer something of a truce on the already unleashed GC battle. Assuming there are no crosswinds as the peloton speeds across the flatlands of central Andalucia, and no ambushes on the last third-category climb some 12 kilometres from the finish, the most likely outcome is a reduced-bunch sprint on a grinding uphill through the streets of Iznajar. After that, it's back into the mountains and, for now at least, Andalucia is Fuglsang and Landa's to lose.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4:41:08 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:06 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:25 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:27 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 6 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 7 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:54 8 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 9 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:01:07 11 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:21 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34 14 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:42 15 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:48 16 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:11 17 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:16 18 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:19 19 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:02:23 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:02:24 21 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:27 22 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:29 23 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:36 24 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:02:42 25 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:50 26 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:11 27 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:03:24 28 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:28 30 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:31 31 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:58 32 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:33 34 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:53 35 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:55 36 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:04:57 37 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 38 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:19 39 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 0:05:32 41 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 42 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 44 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:05:46 45 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Riwal Readynez 0:07:08 46 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 0:07:17 47 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:19 48 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 49 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:47 50 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:08:20 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:08:37 52 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:09:53 53 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 54 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:09:59 55 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 56 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 57 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:10:17 58 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 59 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:40 60 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 61 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 0:11:56 62 James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez 0:12:43 63 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:12 64 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 65 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 68 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 69 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:03 70 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 71 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 72 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:25 73 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:16:29 75 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:17:03 76 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 77 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 78 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 79 Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 80 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 81 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 83 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 85 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-Rusvelo 86 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 88 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 90 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 91 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 92 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 93 Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez 94 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic 95 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 96 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 97 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 98 Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 99 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 100 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 102 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 103 Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 104 Martijn Budding (Ned) Riwal Readynez 105 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 106 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 107 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 108 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 109 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 110 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma 111 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma 113 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 114 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 115 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 116 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 117 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma 118 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 119 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 120 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 121 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 122 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 123 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 124 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:18:03 125 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:45 126 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 127 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:19:55 128 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez 0:19:58 129 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 130 Pablo Bonilla (Spa) Burgos-BH 131 Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 132 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:20:00 133 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez 134 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:23:01 135 Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 136 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:25:54 137 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:28:08 138 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:32:44