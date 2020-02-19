Trending

Ruta del Sol: Fuglsang wins opening stage

Astana rider tops Landa in hilly finale in Andalucia

Image 1 of 33

GRAZALEMA SPAIN FEBRUARY 19 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 33

GRAZALEMA SPAIN FEBRUARY 19 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Celebration Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Bahrain McLaren during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 33

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 33

GRAZALEMA SPAIN FEBRUARY 19 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Celebration Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Bahrain McLaren during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 33

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) wins the opening stage

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) wins the opening stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 33

GRAZALEMA SPAIN FEBRUARY 19 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 33

Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren)

Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 33

GRAZALEMA SPAIN FEBRUARY 19 Arrival Jack Haig of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 33

GRAZALEMA SPAIN FEBRUARY 19 Arrival Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Bahrain McLaren during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 33

GRAZALEMA SPAIN FEBRUARY 19 Arrival Chris Harper of Australia and Team JumboVisma during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 33

GRAZALEMA SPAIN FEBRUARY 19 Arrival Ion Izagirre of Spain and Astana Pro Team Soigneur Tacx bottle Refreshment during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 33

Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 33

Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 33

Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren)

Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 33

Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren)

Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 33

Alexis Gougeard tries to get a breakaway going (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 33

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 33

Jaime Castrillo (Kern Pharma) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 33

Nikita Stalnov of Kazakhstan and Astana Pro Team during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 33

Ibai Azurmendi of Spain and Team Fundacin Orbea during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 33

Matthew Holmes of The United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 33

Ivan Moreno of Spain and Team Kern Pharma during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 33

Damiano Caruso of Italy Team Bahrain McLaren during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 33

Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Bahrain McLaren during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 33

Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Bahrain McLaren Dylan Teuns of Belgium Team Bahrain McLaren during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 33

Ivan Moreno of Spain and Team Kern Pharma Willie Smit of South Africa Team BurgosBH Fog Jaime Castrillo of Spain and Team Kern Pharma during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 33

Niki Terpstra of The Netherlands Team Total Direct Energie Feed Zone Car during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 33

Alexander Konychev of Italy and Team MitcheltonScott Sebastin Mora of Spain and Movistar Team Peloton during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 33

Alexander Konychev of Italy and Team MitcheltonScott Mark Padun of Ukraine Team Bahrain McLaren Peloton during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 33

Jurgen Roelandts of Belgium and Movistar Team during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 33

Loic Vliegen (Circus - Wanty Gobert)

Loic Vliegen (Circus - Wanty Gobert) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 33

Ruta del Sol stage 1

Ruta del Sol stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 33

Ruta del Sol stage 1

Ruta del Sol stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Defending Vuelta a Andalucia champion Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) have delivered a dramatic near-knock-out blow to their rivals in the first stage of the race, with Fuglsang in pole position after claiming the day's win. 

After a 2019 to forget for Landa and his best season ever for Fuglsang, in their 2020 debut, the Basque and Dane joined forces on stage 1's final main climb of the day, the Puerto de las Palomas, deep in the rugged sierras of western Andalucia.

Having carved open a lead of around 30 seconds on the Palomas, the two held their advantage on the fast, technical descent, before Fuglsang had no problems blasting away from Landa on the last segment of the short, punchy rise to the finish through the mountain town of Grazalema.

The peloton crumbled completely under the joint attack by Fuglsang and Landa, with Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) the first rival home, in fourth place at 27 seconds, just behind Landa's Bahrain McLaren teammate, Dylan Teuns. Other top names and teams fared considerably worse in a stage race where the final differences tend to measured in seconds, from UAE Team Emirates leader David de la Cruz, who ceded more than a minute, to Movistar's former Paris-Nice winner, Marc Soler, who ended up 1:21 down, and his teammate Enric Más, who finished even further adrift. 

If, for some, this year's GC battle at the Vuelta a Andalucia is thus over almost before it's begun, it was largely thanks to the always unpredictable Landa, who launched a steady, searing attack half-way up the main climb of the day – the first-category Puerto de las Palomas.

Only Fuglsang was able to get across to the Basque, who was racing his first event for new team Bahrain McLaren following two rollercoaster years at Movistar. The two headed away from the rest of the field, working smoothly together on the unforgiving seven per cent gradients of the upper half of the Palomas. 

Mitchelton-Scott put in the strongest defence behind, as Andrey Zeits took off alone in hot pursuit of the duo. But Zeits then visibly eased up to work for team leader Haig in the strung-out peloton of some half-dozen chasers, but as Bahrain McLaren had both Teuns and Pello Bilbao acting as watchdogs for Landa up ahead, and Astana were represented by Ion Izagirre, it was no easy task.

Mitchelton-Scott's pursuit, though, was a question of limiting the damage when faced with Landa and Fuglsang's powerful joint assault. Although Landa had been complaining about nagging back injuries even before stage 1 of the race – after he was struck by a car during training a few weeks back – he seemed to have no difficulty in setting a pace with Fuglsang that proved devastating for the shrinking group of chasers some 30 seconds back.

As soon as the descent off the Puerto de las Palomas down into Grazalema was completed – not without one scarily uncambered left-hand bend just before the village – the two had an 800-metre cobbled rise up to the finish to complete the course.

Gambling on who would win would have been risky: back in 2018 on a similarly difficult cobbled, uphill finish on Andalucia's stage 4 to Alcala de los Gazules – on the other side of the same mountain range as Grazalema – Landa had finished second behind final overall winner Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), but a good seven seconds ahead of Fuglsang. But in 2019, on the same treacherously difficult uphill finish in Alcala de los Gazalues, Fuglsang had claimed the runner-up spot behind Wellens.

This time around, the Dane was in complete control of his rival, breaking Landa's rhythm by braking slightly half-way up, keeping close to the barriers so that the Basque could only come past on one side, then accelerating away out of the last, left-hand bend within sight of the finishing gantries. 

Landa had already given up well before Fuglsang had pounded across the line with a roar of delight, but the Basque's second place nonetheless puts him in the driver's seat for trying to prevent the Dane from taking his second-straight Andalucia title.

Thursday's stage 2 will offer something of a truce on the already unleashed GC battle. Assuming there are no crosswinds as the peloton speeds across the flatlands of central Andalucia, and no ambushes on the last third-category climb some 12 kilometres from the finish, the most likely outcome is a reduced-bunch sprint on a grinding uphill through the streets of Iznajar. After that, it's back into the mountains and, for now at least, Andalucia is Fuglsang and Landa's to lose.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4:41:08
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:06
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:25
4Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:27
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
6Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30
7Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:54
8David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03
9Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:01:07
11Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:21
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
13Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34
14Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:42
15Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:48
16Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:11
17Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:16
18Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:19
19Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:02:23
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:02:24
21Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:27
22Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:29
23Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:36
24Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:02:42
25Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:50
26Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:11
27Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:03:24
28Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:28
30Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:31
31Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:58
32Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
33Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:33
34Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:53
35Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:55
36Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:04:57
37Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
38Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:19
39Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 0:05:32
41Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
42Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
44Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:05:46
45Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Riwal Readynez 0:07:08
46Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 0:07:17
47Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:19
48Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
49Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:47
50Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:08:20
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:08:37
52Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:09:53
53Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
54Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:09:59
55Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
56Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
57Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:10:17
58Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
59Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:40
60Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
61Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 0:11:56
62James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez 0:12:43
63Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:12
64Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
65Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
66Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
69Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:03
70Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
71Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
72Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:25
73Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:16:29
75Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:17:03
76Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
77Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
78Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
79Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
80Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
81Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
83Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
85Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-Rusvelo
86Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
88Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
90Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
91Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
92Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
93Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez
94Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
95Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
96Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
97Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
98Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
99Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
101Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
103Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
104Martijn Budding (Ned) Riwal Readynez
105Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
106Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
107Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
108Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
109Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
110Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma
111Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma
113Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
114Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
115Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
116Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
117Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma
118Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
119Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
120Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
121Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
122Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
123Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
124Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:18:03
125Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:45
126Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
127Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:19:55
128Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez 0:19:58
129Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
130Pablo Bonilla (Spa) Burgos-BH
131Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:20:00
133Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez
134Kris Boeckmans (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:23:01
135Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
136Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:25:54
137Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:28:08
138Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:32:44

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4:41:08
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:06
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:25
4Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:27
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
6Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30
7Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:54
8David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03
9Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:01:07
11Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:21
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
13Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34
14Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:42
15Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:48
16Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:11
17Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:16
18Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:19
19Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:02:23
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:02:24
21Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:27
22Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:29
23Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:36
24Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:02:42
25Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:50
26Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:11
27Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:03:24
28Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:28
30Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:31
31Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:58
32Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
33Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:33
34Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:53
35Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:55
36Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:04:57
37Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
38Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:19
39Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 0:05:32
41Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
42Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
44Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:05:46
45Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Riwal Readynez 0:07:08
46Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 0:07:17
47Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:19
48Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
49Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:47
50Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:08:20
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:08:37
52Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:09:53
53Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
54Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:09:59
55Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
56Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
57Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:10:17
58Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
59Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:40
60Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
61Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 0:11:56
62James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez 0:12:43
63Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:12
64Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
65Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
66Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
69Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:03
70Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
71Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
72Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:25
73Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:16:29
75Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:17:03
76Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
77Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
78Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
79Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
80Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
81Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
83Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
85Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-Rusvelo
86Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
88Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
90Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
91Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
92Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
93Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez
94Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
95Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
96Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
97Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
98Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
99Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
101Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
103Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
104Martijn Budding (Ned) Riwal Readynez
105Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
106Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
107Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
108Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
109Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
110Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma
111Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma
113Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
114Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
115Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
116Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
117Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma
118Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
119Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
120Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
121Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
122Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
123Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
124Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:18:03
125Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:45
126Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
127Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:19:55
128Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez 0:19:58
129Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
130Pablo Bonilla (Spa) Burgos-BH
131Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:20:00
133Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez
134Kris Boeckmans (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:23:01
135Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
136Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:25:54
137Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:28:08
138Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:32:44

