Ciolek wins Ruta del Sol stage in photo finish
Jans denied in tight sprint
Stage 3: Sanlúcar La Mayor - Sevilla
There was a complicated end to what had seemed like a straightforward day on stage 3 of the Ruta del Sol, as it took some lengthy deliberation before the commissaires awarded victory to Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) ahead of Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the sprint finish.
Ciolek and Jans were part of a four-man blanket finish in Seville, diving for the line at the same time as Moreno Hofland (Belkin) and Nikias Arndt (Giant-Shimano). The four riders were spread across the road, but the centrally-placed Jans punched the air on crossing the line, convinced that he had taken the win, even if the television pictures suggest Ciolek had just about edged him out.
A period of confusion followed, with Wanty and MTN both hopeful that their respective riders had taken the decision. “They say that Ciolek won but I don't think so," Jans said underneath the podium. "If Ciolek thought he won, he would be here...”
At that precise moment, however, Ciolek was aboard the MTN-Qhubeka team bus, and was about to be informed that he had indeed prevailed ahead of the young Jans. "I just got the news when we were sitting on the bus and they came up to be and said that I had won. It was really close at the finish," a relieved Ciolek said when he was eventually ushered towards the podium. "The rider of Wanty was on the left side and I couldn't see him properly."
On the flat, exposed run-in to the finish in Seville, it was Team Sky who responsibility for leading out the sprint after the Movistar team of race leader Alejandro Valverde had helped to chase down the day’s early escapees Fabio Silvestre (Trek), Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Martijn Tusveld (Rabobank Development Team) and Haritz Orbe (Euskadi).
Theuns was the last man caught, with a shade under seven kilometres to go, and shortly afterwards, Bradley Wiggins (Sky) took over at the head of the bunch, pedalling smoothly and stringing it out into one long line.
When he swung over inside the final five kilometres, he passed the baton on to Vasil Kiryienka, who had Pete Kennaugh, Geraint Thomas and Sky’s designated sprinter Edvald Boasson Hagen tucked onto his rear wheel.
The Sky lead-out train continued unflustered when a crash split the peloton right on the 3km to go marker. Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) and Tanel Kangert (Astana) were among those caught behind, and only 40 or so riders remained to contest the bunch sprint at the finish.
Approaching the final kilometre, a determined delegation from Belkin muscled its way ahead of Sky, riding in support of the youngster Moreno Hofland, although the ever-ready Thomas managed to haul Boasson Hagen back into contention once the sprint began in earnest.
The Norwegian was unable to make an impact in the finishing straight, however, as Nikias Arndt stole an early march by opening his sprint from distance, while Hofland and Jans dived for his wheel.
Ciolek, meanwhile, was carefully moving up the left-hand barrier, led out expertly by Andreas Stauff, and the 2013 Milan-San Remo winner timed his kick well, unleashing his winning effort with a shade under 150 metres to race.
“My team did an incredible job with Andy Stauff, who put me in front with a perfect lead-out,” Ciolek said. “I wanted to start the season with some good results and it’s great to get the win here.”
In the overall standings, Alejandro Valverde, winner on the opening three days, retains his 20-second lead over Richie Porte (Sky), while Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) remains in third, a further two seconds back. The race concludes in Fuengirola, near Malaga on Sunday, where the threat of crosswinds could yet breathe some life into the battle for final overall victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:17:39
|2
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|8
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|16
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|18
|Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
|19
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|20
|Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|21
|Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|22
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|23
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX
|24
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|27
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|28
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|30
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|36
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|39
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|45
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|46
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|47
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|48
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|50
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|51
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
|53
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|57
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|59
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|60
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|61
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|62
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|63
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|66
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|67
|Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|68
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|69
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX
|70
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|71
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|72
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
|73
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|74
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|77
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|79
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|80
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|84
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|86
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|92
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|93
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|94
|Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team
|96
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|97
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|101
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|102
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|103
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|105
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|106
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:20
|107
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|108
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|113
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:04
|114
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|115
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
|117
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|118
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
|119
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|120
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|121
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX
|122
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX
|123
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|0:05:21
|124
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|126
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|DNS
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|pts
|2
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|14
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|6
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|9
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|10
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|4
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|15
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|2
|3
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|2
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|2
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|12:52:57
|2
|Activejet Team
|3
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|10
|Euskadi
|11
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Team Ecuador
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|ETIXX
|19
|Rabobank Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:37:51
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|3
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:22
|4
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|7
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:51
|8
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|10
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:24
|11
|Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:27
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:36
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:04
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:06
|16
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:10
|17
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:02:17
|18
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|19
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:21
|20
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:28
|22
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:29
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:36
|24
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:50
|25
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|0:02:54
|26
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:19
|27
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|28
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|29
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:03
|30
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:18
|31
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:19
|32
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:06:13
|33
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:27
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:00
|35
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:18
|37
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:37
|38
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX
|0:08:05
|39
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:11
|40
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:08:13
|41
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:08:25
|42
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:55
|43
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:02
|44
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:09:37
|45
|Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:48
|46
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:50
|47
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:55
|48
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:09
|49
|Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:10:14
|50
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:39
|51
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:16
|52
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:19
|53
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:28
|54
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:04
|55
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:12
|56
|Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:12:26
|57
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:12:39
|58
|Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:12:45
|59
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:17
|60
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:46
|61
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:51
|62
|Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:14:43
|63
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:17
|64
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:15:18
|65
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:25
|66
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:35
|67
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:39
|68
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:51
|69
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|0:15:56
|70
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:16:09
|71
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:18
|72
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:16:29
|73
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:16:32
|74
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:35
|75
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
|0:16:36
|76
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:39
|77
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:16:45
|78
|Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:17:11
|79
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:17:54
|80
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:18:02
|81
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:30
|82
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:46
|83
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:20:58
|84
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:28
|85
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:21:37
|86
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:40
|87
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|0:21:54
|88
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:21:59
|89
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:22:07
|90
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:09
|91
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX
|0:22:18
|92
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:36
|93
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:34
|94
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:24:11
|95
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:24:28
|96
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:38
|97
|Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:24:47
|98
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:59
|99
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:03
|100
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:25:13
|101
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:26
|102
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:36
|103
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:25:37
|104
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|0:25:38
|105
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:47
|106
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:05
|107
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|0:27:08
|108
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:58
|109
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:29:18
|110
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:30:36
|111
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:33:38
|112
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX
|0:34:08
|113
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|0:35:20
|114
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
|0:36:00
|115
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:57
|116
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:03
|117
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:07
|118
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:54
|119
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:39:13
|120
|Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|121
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:41:01
|122
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:12
|123
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:49
|124
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|0:44:40
|125
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:48:09
|126
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX
|0:49:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|37
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|35
|4
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|29
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|7
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|24
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|11
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|12
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|14
|15
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|14
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|18
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|12
|19
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|20
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|21
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|22
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|23
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|24
|Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|25
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|26
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|27
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|7
|28
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|29
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|30
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|31
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|32
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|33
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|34
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|35
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|36
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|37
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|2
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|39
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|40
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|41
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|pts
|2
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|4
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|5
|Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|8
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|6
|7
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|8
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|6
|9
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|5
|10
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|5
|11
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|14
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
|4
|15
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|18
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|19
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|20
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|21
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|22
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|3
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|4
|4
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|5
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|6
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|7
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|8
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|10
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|1
|12
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|2
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|3
|4
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|8
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|43:57:04
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:28
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:52
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:03:33
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:41
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:48
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|0:10:14
|10
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:40
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:24
|12
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:35
|13
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:50
|14
|Activejet Team
|0:29:52
|15
|Rabobank Development Team
|0:30:04
|16
|Euskadi
|0:30:09
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:56
|18
|ETIXX
|0:43:28
|19
|Team Ecuador
|0:55:15
