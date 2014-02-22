Image 1 of 47 Finally, it was Gerald Ciolek (MTN) the luckiest one. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 2 of 47 Yoann Bagot (Cofidis) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 3 of 47 Ion Izagirre (Movistar), surprised of something Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) has told him (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 4 of 47 Roy Jans (Wanty) felt he had won the sprint (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 5 of 47 Sprinting in the dust (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 6 of 47 Gerald Ciolek (MTN), talking to the media after the stage. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 7 of 47 Konovalovas (MTN), Kiryienka (Sky) and Fuglsang (Astana) took it easy after the crash. There was a complicated end to what had seemed like a straightforward day on stage 3 of the Ruta del Sol, as it took some lengthy deliberation before the commissaires awarded victory to Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) ahead of Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the sprint finish.

Ciolek and Jans were part of a four-man blanket finish in Seville, diving for the line at the same time as Moreno Hofland (Belkin) and Nikias Arndt (Giant-Shimano). The four riders were spread across the road, but the centrally-placed Jans punched the air on crossing the line, convinced that he had taken the win, even if the television pictures suggest Ciolek had just about edged him out.

A period of confusion followed, with Wanty and MTN both hopeful that their respective riders had taken the decision. “They say that Ciolek won but I don't think so," Jans said underneath the podium. "If Ciolek thought he won, he would be here...”

At that precise moment, however, Ciolek was aboard the MTN-Qhubeka team bus, and was about to be informed that he had indeed prevailed ahead of the young Jans. "I just got the news when we were sitting on the bus and they came up to be and said that I had won. It was really close at the finish," a relieved Ciolek said when he was eventually ushered towards the podium. "The rider of Wanty was on the left side and I couldn't see him properly."

On the flat, exposed run-in to the finish in Seville, it was Team Sky who responsibility for leading out the sprint after the Movistar team of race leader Alejandro Valverde had helped to chase down the day’s early escapees Fabio Silvestre (Trek), Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Martijn Tusveld (Rabobank Development Team) and Haritz Orbe (Euskadi).

Theuns was the last man caught, with a shade under seven kilometres to go, and shortly afterwards, Bradley Wiggins (Sky) took over at the head of the bunch, pedalling smoothly and stringing it out into one long line.

When he swung over inside the final five kilometres, he passed the baton on to Vasil Kiryienka, who had Pete Kennaugh, Geraint Thomas and Sky’s designated sprinter Edvald Boasson Hagen tucked onto his rear wheel.

The Sky lead-out train continued unflustered when a crash split the peloton right on the 3km to go marker. Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) and Tanel Kangert (Astana) were among those caught behind, and only 40 or so riders remained to contest the bunch sprint at the finish.

Approaching the final kilometre, a determined delegation from Belkin muscled its way ahead of Sky, riding in support of the youngster Moreno Hofland, although the ever-ready Thomas managed to haul Boasson Hagen back into contention once the sprint began in earnest.

The Norwegian was unable to make an impact in the finishing straight, however, as Nikias Arndt stole an early march by opening his sprint from distance, while Hofland and Jans dived for his wheel.

Ciolek, meanwhile, was carefully moving up the left-hand barrier, led out expertly by Andreas Stauff, and the 2013 Milan-San Remo winner timed his kick well, unleashing his winning effort with a shade under 150 metres to race.

“My team did an incredible job with Andy Stauff, who put me in front with a perfect lead-out,” Ciolek said. “I wanted to start the season with some good results and it’s great to get the win here.”





In the overall standings, Alejandro Valverde, winner on the opening three days, retains his 20-second lead over Richie Porte (Sky), while Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) remains in third, a further two seconds back. The race concludes in Fuengirola, near Malaga on Sunday, where the threat of crosswinds could yet breathe some life into the battle for final overall victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 4:17:39 2 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 8 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 9 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 16 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 17 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 18 Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team 19 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 20 Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 21 Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 22 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 23 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX 24 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 25 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 26 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 27 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 28 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 30 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 34 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 36 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 39 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 40 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 41 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 45 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 46 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 47 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 48 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 49 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 50 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 51 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 52 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 53 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 55 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 57 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 58 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 59 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 60 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 61 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 62 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 63 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 64 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 65 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 66 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador 67 Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador 68 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 69 Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX 70 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 71 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 72 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 73 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 74 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 75 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 76 Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team 77 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 78 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 79 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 80 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 82 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 84 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 85 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 86 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 87 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 89 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 91 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 92 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 93 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 94 Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team 96 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 97 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 99 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 101 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 102 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 103 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 104 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 105 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 106 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:20 107 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 110 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 112 Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 113 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:04 114 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 115 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 116 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador 117 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 118 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 119 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 120 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 121 Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX 122 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX 123 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 0:05:21 124 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 126 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant Shimano DNS Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant Shimano

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 25 pts 2 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 14 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 6 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 9 8 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 8 9 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 10 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 11 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 5 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 4 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 15 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 1

Sprint 1 - Hinojos km. 25.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 1

Sprint 2 - Bollulos Par Del. km. 49.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 2 3 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 1

Sprint 3 - La Palma Del. km. 58.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto Valle Berrocal (Cat. 3) km. 82.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 3 pts 2 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 2 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Mountain 2 - Alto Del Madroño (Cat. 3) km. 100.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 3 pts 2 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 2 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Shimano 12:52:57 2 Activejet Team 3 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 Trek Factory Racing 5 Team Sky 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 MTN - Qhubeka 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Lotto Belisol 10 Euskadi 11 CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 Movistar Team 15 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Team Ecuador 17 Team Novo Nordisk 18 ETIXX 19 Rabobank Development Team

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14:37:51 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:20 3 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:22 4 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:33 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 7 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:51 8 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:55 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 10 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:24 11 Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:27 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:30 13 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:36 14 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:04 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:06 16 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:10 17 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:02:17 18 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 19 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:21 20 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 21 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:28 22 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:29 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:36 24 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:50 25 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 0:02:54 26 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:19 27 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:56 29 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:03 30 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:18 31 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:19 32 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:06:13 33 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:27 34 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:00 35 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 36 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:18 37 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:07:37 38 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX 0:08:05 39 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:11 40 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:08:13 41 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:08:25 42 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:55 43 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:02 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:09:37 45 Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:48 46 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:50 47 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:09:55 48 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:09 49 Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:10:14 50 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:39 51 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:16 52 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:19 53 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:28 54 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:04 55 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:12 56 Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:12:26 57 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 0:12:39 58 Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team 0:12:45 59 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:17 60 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:46 61 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:51 62 Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team 0:14:43 63 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:17 64 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:15:18 65 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:25 66 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:35 67 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:39 68 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:51 69 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 0:15:56 70 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:16:09 71 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:18 72 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:16:29 73 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:16:32 74 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:35 75 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 0:16:36 76 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:39 77 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 0:16:45 78 Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:17:11 79 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:17:54 80 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:18:02 81 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:30 82 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:20:46 83 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 0:20:58 84 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:21:28 85 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:21:37 86 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:40 87 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 0:21:54 88 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:21:59 89 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:22:07 90 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:22:09 91 Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX 0:22:18 92 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:36 93 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:34 94 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:24:11 95 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:24:28 96 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:38 97 Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 0:24:47 98 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:59 99 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:03 100 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:25:13 101 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:25:26 102 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:36 103 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 0:25:37 104 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 0:25:38 105 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:47 106 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:05 107 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 0:27:08 108 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:27:58 109 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador 0:29:18 110 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:30:36 111 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:33:38 112 Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX 0:34:08 113 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 0:35:20 114 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 0:36:00 115 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:57 116 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:37:03 117 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:07 118 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:54 119 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:39:13 120 Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador 121 Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:41:01 122 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:12 123 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:49 124 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 0:44:40 125 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:48:09 126 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX 0:49:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 75 pts 2 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 37 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 35 4 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 30 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 29 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 25 7 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 24 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 11 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 12 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 14 15 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 14 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 14 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 12 19 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 20 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 21 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 10 22 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 23 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 9 24 Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 25 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 8 26 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 8 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 7 28 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 29 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 30 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 31 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 5 32 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 33 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 34 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 35 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 36 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 37 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 2 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 39 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 40 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 41 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 pts 2 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 17 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 4 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 5 Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 8 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 6 7 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 8 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 6 9 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 5 10 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 5 11 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 14 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador 4 15 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 17 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 18 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 19 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 20 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 21 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 22 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 3 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 4 4 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 5 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 6 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 3 7 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 8 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 10 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 1 12 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1 2 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 3 4 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 5 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 8 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 27