Ciolek wins Ruta del Sol stage in photo finish

Jans denied in tight sprint

Finally, it was Gerald Ciolek (MTN) the luckiest one.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Yoann Bagot (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Ion Izagirre (Movistar), surprised of something Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) has told him

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Roy Jans (Wanty) felt he had won the sprint

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Sprinting in the dust

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Gerald Ciolek (MTN), talking to the media after the stage.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Konovalovas (MTN), Kiryienka (Sky) and Fuglsang (Astana) took it easy after the crash.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
A crash at 3 kilometers to go broke the peloton in several groups. Scarponi features here leading one.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Geraint Thomas (Sky) leading out Edvald Boasson Hagen and Andreas Stauff (MTN-Qhubeka) leading out Ciolek

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Long peloton

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Greg Henderson (Lotto) with teammate Maxime Monfort.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Alexis Guerin (Etixx) was curious of something Lotto's rider was laughing at

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Greg Henderson (Lotto)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Dani Navarro (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Richie Porte (Sky)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Andrei Zeits (Astana)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Jon Larrinaga (Euskadi)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Branislau Samoilau (CCC)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Nikias Arndt (Giant)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Haritz Orbe (Euskadi) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Carlos Barbero (Euskadi)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Lotto rider reflecting

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
JosÃ© Herrada (Movistar) ahead of teammate Ion Izagirre.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Peloton driven by Jelle Vanendert (Lotto)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Peloton driven by Jelle Vanendert (Lotto)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Markel IrÃ­zar (Trek)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport), leader of the Mountains classification.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), leader of the Points classification

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Roy Jans (Wanty) was obviously unhappy to be denied the victory.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Luis Ãngel MatÃ© (Cofidis), best Andalusian rider.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Roy Jans (Wanty Groupe Gobert) celebrates thinking he had won

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Tom Veelers (Giant)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Luis LeÃ³n SÃ¡nchez (Caja Rural - in the blue jersey of the Points classification) and Bert-Jan Lindeman (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Tim Kerkhof and Alexis Guerin (Etixx) chatting about Kerkhof's crash.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Roy Jans (Wanty), guided out of the podium after finding out he was not the winner.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Two Wanty riders discuss how they thought Jans had won.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Roy Jans (Wanty), guided to the podium by a member of Vuelta a AndalucÃ­a staff.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Francis De Greef (Wanty)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Haritz Orbe (Euskadi), Edward Theuns (Topsport) and Martijn Tusveld (Rabobank), breakaway of the day. Fabio Silvestre (Trek) was part of the move, but had to let the breakaway go because of team directions: they wanted him to sprint. The Portuguese rider delivered an 8th place.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
A mix of teams interested in a sprint finish drove the peloton for most of the stage. Here is Jelle Vanendert (Lotto) who leads the bunch.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) kept the leader jersey without problem.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
The outcome of the sprint. Jans (Wanty) checks if he defeated Ciolek (MTN)

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Roy Jans (Wanty) this he got the victory, and celebrates. Ciolek (MTN) stays cool.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Roy Jans, winner of stage 3 of Vuelta a Andalucía?

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
The peloton launching the sprint; Thomas for Boasson Hagen (Sky) on the left of the pic; Stauff for Ciolek (MTN) on the right.

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)

There was a complicated end to what had seemed like a straightforward day on stage 3 of the Ruta del Sol, as it took some lengthy deliberation before the commissaires awarded victory to Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) ahead of Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the sprint finish.

Ciolek and Jans were part of a four-man blanket finish in Seville, diving for the line at the same time as Moreno Hofland (Belkin) and Nikias Arndt (Giant-Shimano). The four riders were spread across the road, but the centrally-placed Jans punched the air on crossing the line, convinced that he had taken the win, even if the television pictures suggest Ciolek had just about edged him out.

A period of confusion followed, with Wanty and MTN both hopeful that their respective riders had taken the decision. “They say that Ciolek won but I don't think so," Jans said underneath the podium. "If Ciolek thought he won, he would be here...”

At that precise moment, however, Ciolek was aboard the MTN-Qhubeka team bus, and was about to be informed that he had indeed prevailed ahead of the young Jans. "I just got the news when we were sitting on the bus and they came up to be and said that I had won. It was really close at the finish," a relieved Ciolek said when he was eventually ushered towards the podium. "The rider of Wanty was on the left side and I couldn't see him properly."

On the flat, exposed run-in to the finish in Seville, it was Team Sky who responsibility for leading out the sprint after the Movistar team of race leader Alejandro Valverde had helped to chase down the day’s early escapees Fabio Silvestre (Trek), Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Martijn Tusveld (Rabobank Development Team) and Haritz Orbe (Euskadi).

Theuns was the last man caught, with a shade under seven kilometres to go, and shortly afterwards, Bradley Wiggins (Sky) took over at the head of the bunch, pedalling smoothly and stringing it out into one long line.

When he swung over inside the final five kilometres, he passed the baton on to Vasil Kiryienka, who had Pete Kennaugh, Geraint Thomas and Sky’s designated sprinter Edvald Boasson Hagen tucked onto his rear wheel.

The Sky lead-out train continued unflustered when a crash split the peloton right on the 3km to go marker. Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) and Tanel Kangert (Astana) were among those caught behind, and only 40 or so riders remained to contest the bunch sprint at the finish.

Approaching the final kilometre, a determined delegation from Belkin muscled its way ahead of Sky, riding in support of the youngster Moreno Hofland, although the ever-ready Thomas managed to haul Boasson Hagen back into contention once the sprint began in earnest.

The Norwegian was unable to make an impact in the finishing straight, however, as Nikias Arndt stole an early march by opening his sprint from distance, while Hofland and Jans dived for his wheel.

Ciolek, meanwhile, was carefully moving up the left-hand barrier, led out expertly by Andreas Stauff, and the 2013 Milan-San Remo winner timed his kick well, unleashing his winning effort with a shade under 150 metres to race.

“My team did an incredible job with Andy Stauff, who put me in front with a perfect lead-out,” Ciolek said. “I wanted to start the season with some good results and it’s great to get the win here.”

In the overall standings, Alejandro Valverde, winner on the opening three days, retains his 20-second lead over Richie Porte (Sky), while Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) remains in third, a further two seconds back. The race concludes in Fuengirola, near Malaga on Sunday, where the threat of crosswinds could yet breathe some life into the battle for final overall victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka4:17:39
2Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
8Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
9Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
11Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
16Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
17Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
18Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
19Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
20Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
21Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
22Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
23Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX
24Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
25David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
26Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
27Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
28Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
30Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
32Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
33Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
34Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
36Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
37Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
39Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
40Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
41Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
45Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
46Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
47Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
48Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
49Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
50Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
51Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
53Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
55Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
56Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
57Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
58Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
59Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
60Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
61Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
62Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
63Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
65Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
66Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
67Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador
68Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
69Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX
70Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
71Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
72Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
73Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
74Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
75Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
76Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
77Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
79Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
80Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
82José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
83Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
84Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
85Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
86Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
88Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
89Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
90Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
92Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
93Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
94Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
95Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team
96Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
97Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
99Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
101Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
102Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
103Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
104Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
105Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
106David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:20
107Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
108Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
112Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
113Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:03:04
114Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
115Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
116Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
117Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
118Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
119Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
120Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
121Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX
122Tim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX
123Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi0:05:21
124Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
126Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
DNSLuka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant Shimano

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka25pts
2Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team16
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano14
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
6Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky9
8Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing8
9Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
10Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
11Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk5
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano4
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
14Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
15Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team1

Sprint 1 - Hinojos km. 25.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1

Sprint 2 - Bollulos Par Del. km. 49.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team2
3Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing1

Sprint 3 - La Palma Del. km. 58.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing2
3Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto Valle Berrocal (Cat. 3) km. 82.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi3pts
2Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team2
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountain 2 - Alto Del Madroño (Cat. 3) km. 100.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team3pts
2Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi2
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano12:52:57
2Activejet Team
3Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
4Trek Factory Racing
5Team Sky
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7MTN - Qhubeka
8Astana Pro Team
9Lotto Belisol
10Euskadi
11CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Movistar Team
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Team Ecuador
17Team Novo Nordisk
18ETIXX
19Rabobank Development Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14:37:51
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:20
3Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:22
4Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:33
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
7Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:51
8Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
10Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:24
11Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:27
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:30
13Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:36
14Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:04
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:06
16Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:10
17Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:02:17
18Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
19Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:21
20Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
21Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:28
22David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:29
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:36
24Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:50
25Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi0:02:54
26Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:19
27Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
28Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:56
29Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:03
30Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:05:18
31Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:19
32Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:06:13
33Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:27
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:00
35Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
36Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:18
37Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:07:37
38Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX0:08:05
39José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:11
40Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:08:13
41Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:08:25
42Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:55
43Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:02
44Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:09:37
45Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:48
46Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:50
47Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:09:55
48Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:09
49Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:10:14
50Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:39
51Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:16
52Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:19
53Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:28
54Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:12:04
55Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:12
56Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team0:12:26
57Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team0:12:39
58Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team0:12:45
59Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:17
60Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:46
61Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:51
62Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team0:14:43
63Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:17
64Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:15:18
65Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:25
66Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:35
67Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:39
68Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:51
69Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano0:15:56
70Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:16:09
71Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:16:18
72Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:16:29
73Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:16:32
74Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:35
75Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX0:16:36
76David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:39
77Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi0:16:45
78Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team0:17:11
79Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:17:54
80Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:18:02
81Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:30
82Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:46
83Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team0:20:58
84Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:21:28
85Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:21:37
86Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:40
87Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi0:21:54
88Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi0:21:59
89Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:22:07
90Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:22:09
91Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX0:22:18
92Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:36
93Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:34
94Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:24:11
95Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:24:28
96Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:24:38
97Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team0:24:47
98Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:59
99Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:25:03
100Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:25:13
101Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:25:26
102Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:36
103Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:25:37
104Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi0:25:38
105Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:47
106Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:05
107Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi0:27:08
108Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:27:58
109Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador0:29:18
110Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:30:36
111Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:33:38
112Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX0:34:08
113Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano0:35:20
114Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX0:36:00
115Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:57
116Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:37:03
117Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:07
118Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:38:54
119Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:39:13
120Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador
121Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:41:01
122Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:12
123Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:49
124Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi0:44:40
125Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:48:09
126Tim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX0:49:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team75pts
2Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA37
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky35
4Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team30
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team29
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka25
7Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano24
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
11Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17
12Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice16
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team16
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team14
15Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano14
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky13
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky12
19Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
20Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
21Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky10
22Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
23Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing9
24Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
25Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team8
26Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing8
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano7
28Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
29Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
30Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
31Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk5
32Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
33Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
34Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
35Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka3
36Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
37Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team2
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
39Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
40Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
41Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise27pts
2David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk17
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team13
4Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
5Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team8
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano6
7Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
8Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi6
9Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team5
10Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi5
11Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
13Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
14Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador4
15Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
17Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
18Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
19Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
20Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
21Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
22Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
3Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team4
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
5Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
6Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing3
7Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
8Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
10Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano1
12Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1
2Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky3
4Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team5
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
8Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice12
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise19
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team43:57:04
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:02
3Team Sky0:00:28
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:52
5Movistar Team0:03:33
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:38
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:41
8Trek Factory Racing0:08:48
9Lotto Belisol0:10:14
10CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:40
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:24
12MTN - Qhubeka0:21:35
13Team Giant-Shimano0:28:50
14Activejet Team0:29:52
15Rabobank Development Team0:30:04
16Euskadi0:30:09
17Team Novo Nordisk0:35:56
18ETIXX0:43:28
19Team Ecuador0:55:15

