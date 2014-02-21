Image 1 of 47 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the Ruta del Sol leader's jersey after winning the prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 47 Feed zone from the view of a Team Sky car. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 3 of 47 Everything ready to wrap up: Team Sky riders as soon as they cross the finish line. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 4 of 47 The second part of the favorites group: Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Tanel Kangert (Astana), Thomas Degand (Wanty) et al (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 5 of 47 Txurruka (Caja Rural) leads Mínguez (Euskadi) and Julien Simon (Cofidis) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 6 of 47 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 7 of 47 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 8 of 47 Alejandro Valverde sits before raising his arms. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 9 of 47 Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) and Richie Porte (Sky) couldn't prevent Valverde's victory. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 10 of 47 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 11 of 47 Marcos García (Caja Rural) precedes Ion Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 12 of 47 Breakaway driven by Tim Wellens (Lotto) through the feed zone (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 13 of 47 Jordi Simón (Ecuador) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 14 of 47 Three Topsport riders (Tom Van Asbroeck, Eliot Lietaer and Stijn Steels) joking at the start. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 15 of 47 Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 16 of 47 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 17 of 47 Full Team Ecuador roster left in the Vuelta a Andalucía: Guama, Simon, Hidalgo, Navarrete (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 18 of 47 Jesús Ezquerra (ActiveJet) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 19 of 47 Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis), sharing his time with some fans (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 20 of 47 Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 21 of 47 Kristof Vandewalle (Trek) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 22 of 47 Dennis Van Winden (Belkin) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 23 of 47 Julián Arredondo (Trek) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 24 of 47 Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 25 of 47 Sergio Pardilla (MTN) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 26 of 47 Maté sharing his flowers with the podium girls and the hostess. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 27 of 47 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) wasn't very happy about getting a shared selfie with a fan. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 28 of 47 Van Asbroeck (Topsport) raised his arms in the podium well before receiving his trophies. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 29 of 47 Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) displayed a splendid performance to earn the best Andalusian rider prize. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 30 of 47 Valverde in the blue jersey of the points classification (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 31 of 47 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 32 of 47 Simon Geksche (Giant) and Andreas Stauff (MTN) chatting (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 33 of 47 Geraint Thomas, Richie Porte and Peter Kennaugh (Sky) descending. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 34 of 47 Gerald Ciolek (MTN) tested his form in the final climb. Here he features ahead of Merijn Koorevar (Rabobank) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 35 of 47 Peter Kennaugh (Sky) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 36 of 47 Bart De Clercq (Lotto) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 37 of 47 David Arroyo (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 38 of 47 Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 39 of 47 Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 40 of 47 Geraint Thomas (Sky) crossing the finish line (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 41 of 47 Andrei Zeits (Astana), Jordi Simon (Ecuador), Branislau Samoilau (CCC) and Markel Irizar (Trek). Simon Geksche (Giant), Romain Zingle (Cofidis) and Tim Wellens (Lotto) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 42 of 47 Movistar set the pace on stage (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 43 of 47 Geraint Thomas leads Richie Porte, Alejandro Valverde and Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 44 of 47 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) kicks for the line (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 45 of 47 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has been unstoppable (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 46 of 47 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins for the third day in a row (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 47 of 47 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins for the third day in a row (Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continued his dominance of the Vuelta a Andalucía, with his third consecutive stage victory on Friday.

The Spaniard maintained his calm as Sky decimated the peloton on the final climb to jump to the front at the right time. Valverde continues to lead the general classification, and is likely to do so until the final stage on Sunday.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) hung onto his coat tails to take second place. Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) made it a Spanish top three. Navarro, launched a number of attacks in the final 500 metres, but was unable to shed the remaining riders.

Despite the efforts of his Sky team, Richie Porte had to settle for fifth place and now sits 20 seconds behind Valverde in the general classification.

Grey skies and drizzling rain greeted the peloton ahead of stage 2. The temperatures were low enough to bring out the arm warmers for most. Seven men got away early on.

Of them, Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol) and Romain Zingle were the biggest threat to the lead of Alejandro Valverde, sitting 55 and 59 seconds down respectively. Joining them were Branislau Samoilau (CC Polsat), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Jordi Simón (Ecquador), Markel Irizar (Trek) and Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano).

Movistar marshalled the seven riders very well. Without race radios available, the Spanish team didn't let the escape gain too much time. After reaching a maximum time of nearly four minutes, the gap was pegged at just over two minutes. Samoilau and Simon fell foul of the pace and dropped back into the peloton, leaving their five other companions to carry on up front.

With Valverde dominating the first two stages, the other teams were more than happy to let his Movistar team do all of the work. Sky sat just behind them with Richie Porte only 19 seconds off Valverde in the general classification.

Eventually the British team took to the front when they reached the foot of the final climb. After dropping out of the group surprisingly early yesterday, Bradley Wiggins did a long pull on the front of the group. His pace setting shed a large number of tired riders and left Valverde with only Jon Izagirre for company.

By the time the peloton reached the final kilometres of the stage, there were only very select few riders remaining in the front group. There were a number of attacks as the finish line neared but none could dispatch of the race leader Valverde, who moved to the front on the final corner to snatch victory.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 5:02:53 2 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:01 3 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:05 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 9 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:09 10 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:16 12 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:20 13 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:22 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:46 16 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:49 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:02 19 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:27 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 23 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:48 26 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskadi 29 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 30 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:27 31 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 33 Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:03:35 34 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:04:03 35 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:04:04 36 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:08 37 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:34 38 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:04:43 39 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:49 40 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 0:05:07 41 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx 0:05:24 43 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:05:25 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 45 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team 0:05:37 49 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 50 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 51 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 52 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx 53 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 56 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 57 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 58 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 60 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Euskadi 0:06:16 61 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:27 62 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:30 63 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:02 65 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:15 66 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:08:17 67 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:25 68 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:42 69 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 0:09:09 70 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 71 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Activejet Team 73 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 75 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 76 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 77 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 78 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:46 79 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:10:06 80 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:10:53 81 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:11:44 82 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:01 83 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:29 84 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:41 85 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 86 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 87 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx 88 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx 90 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:14:39 91 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:40 92 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 93 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 94 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 95 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 96 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 98 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 99 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 101 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 102 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi 104 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 107 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 108 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 109 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 110 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 111 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 112 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 113 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 114 Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:16:58 115 Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:17:40 116 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:47 117 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Etixx 0:21:41 118 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:21:42 119 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:28 120 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 121 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi 122 Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Euskadi 123 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador 124 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Etixx 0:22:49 125 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:57 126 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 127 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:01

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 3 Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 16 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 12 6 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 10 Iván Gutiérrez (Esp) Movistar Team 6 11 Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 5 12 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 13 Sergio Pardilla (Esp) MTN - Qhubeka 3 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 pts 2 Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador 2 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 pts 2 Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador 2 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 3 Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 6 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2 6 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Markel Irizar (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15:09:38 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 3 Team Sky 0:00:50 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:06 5 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:00 7 Movistar Team 0:04:35 8 Trek Factory Racing 0:06:25 9 Lotto Belisol 0:09:32 10 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:22 11 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:42 12 MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:57 13 Activejet Team 0:13:49 14 Rabobank Development Team 0:18:51 15 Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:12 16 Euskadi 0:21:45 17 Etixx 0:23:43 18 Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:52 19 Team Ecuador 0:31:09

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10:20:12 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:20 3 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:22 4 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:33 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 7 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:51 8 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:55 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 10 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:24 11 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:27 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:30 13 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:36 14 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:04 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:06 16 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:10 17 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:02:17 18 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 19 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:21 20 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 21 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:28 22 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:29 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:36 24 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:50 25 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskadi 0:02:54 26 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:19 27 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:56 29 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:03 30 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:18 31 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:19 32 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:06:13 33 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:27 34 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:51 35 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:00 36 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 37 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:18 38 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:07:37 39 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx 0:08:05 40 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:11 41 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:13 42 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:25 43 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:55 44 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:02 45 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:09:37 46 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:48 47 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:50 48 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:09:55 49 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:09 50 Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:10:14 51 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:39 52 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:16 53 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:19 54 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:28 55 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:04 56 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:12:26 57 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 0:12:39 58 Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team 0:12:45 59 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:14 60 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:17 61 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:13:28 62 Alexey Lutsenko (Kzk) Astana Pro Team 0:13:46 63 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:51 64 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:19 65 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Activejet Team 0:14:43 66 Andrey Zeits (Kzk) Astana Pro Team 0:15:17 67 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:15:18 68 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:25 69 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:35 70 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:39 71 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:51 72 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:56 73 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:16:09 74 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:16:29 75 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:35 76 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx 0:16:36 77 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Euskadi 0:16:45 78 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:17:11 79 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:17:54 80 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:18:02 81 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:30 82 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:20:46 83 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 0:20:58 84 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:21:28 85 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:21:37 86 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:40 87 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 0:21:47 88 Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi 0:21:54 89 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:21:59 90 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:22:07 91 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:22:09 92 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx 0:22:18 93 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:36 94 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:34 95 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:24:11 96 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:24:28 97 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:38 98 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 0:24:47 99 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:59 100 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:03 101 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:25:13 102 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:25:26 103 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:36 104 Ignatas Konovalovas (Lit) MTN - Qhubeka 0:25:37 105 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi 0:25:38 106 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:47 107 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:05 108 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:27:58 109 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador 0:29:18 110 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:30:36 111 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:33:38 112 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Etixx 0:34:08 113 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:35:20 114 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx 0:36:00 115 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:57 116 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:37:03 117 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:07 118 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:54 119 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:39:13 120 Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador 121 Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:41:01 122 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:12 123 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:49 124 Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Euskadi 0:44:40 125 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:48:09 126 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:48:11 127 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Etixx 0:49:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 75 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 37 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 35 4 Iván Gutiérrez (Esp) Movistar Team 30 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 29 6 Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 25 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 9 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 10 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 14 12 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 14 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 10 15 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 10 16 Haimar Zubeldia (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 9 17 Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 18 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 8 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 7 20 Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 5 21 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 22 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 23 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 24 Sergio Pardilla (Esp) MTN - Qhubeka 3 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 3 26 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 2 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 28 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 pts 2 David Lozano (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 17 3 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 13 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 5 Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Activejet Team 8 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 6 7 Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 6 8 Beñat Txoperena (Esp) Euskadi 6 9 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 11 Jaco Venter (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 4 12 Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador 4 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Lluís Guillermo Mas (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 16 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 17 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 18 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 19 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Lluís Guillermo Mas (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 3 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 4 Markel Irizar (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 2 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 6 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 1 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1 8 Jaco Venter (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 18 4 Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 21 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 25 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 7 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 8 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 43 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 97 10 Iván Gutiérrez (Esp) Movistar Team 8 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 16 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 25 13 Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 28 14 Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 30 15 Haimar Zubeldia (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 30 16 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 35 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 36 18 Sergio Pardilla (Esp) MTN - Qhubeka 37 19 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 20 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 43 21 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 44 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 49 23 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 52 24 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 53 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 55 26 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 55 27 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 64 28 David Lozano (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 66 29 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 70 30 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 74 31 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 84 32 Beñat Txoperena (Esp) Euskadi 96 33 Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Activejet Team 103 34 Lluís Guillermo Mas (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 105 35 Jaco Venter (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 110 36 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 112 37 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 115 38 Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador 121 39 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 40 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 20 41 David Arroyo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 22 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 23 43 Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 24 44 Miguel Minguez (Esp) Euskadi 25 45 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 46 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 27 47 Javier Mejias (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 29 48 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 49 Antonio Piedra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 33 50 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 34 51 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 35 52 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 37 53 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 38 54 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx 39 55 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team 40 56 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 41 57 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 58 Rubén Plaza (Esp) Movistar Team 46 59 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 47 60 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 48 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Din) Astana Pro Team 49 62 Byron Patricio Guama (Ecu) Team Ecuador 50 63 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 51 64 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 52 65 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 53 66 Markel Irizar (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 55 67 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 56 68 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 57 69 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Activejet Team 58 70 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 60 71 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 61 72 Aleksey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 73 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 63 74 Mario Gonzalez (Esp) Activejet Team 65 75 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 67 76 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 68 77 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 69 78 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 70 79 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 80 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 73 81 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 74 82 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 75 83 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx 76 84 Rodriguez Lechuga (Esp) Euskadi 77 85 David Muntaner (Esp) Activejet Team 78 86 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 79 87 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 80 88 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 81 89 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 82 90 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 83 91 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 84 92 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 85 93 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 86 94 Haritz Orbe (Esp) Euskadi 87 95 Jon Larrinaga (Esp) Euskadi 89 96 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 91 97 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx 92 98 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 93 99 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador 95 100 46 97 101 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 100 102 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 101 103 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 102 104 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team 103 105 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 104 106 Carlos Barbero (Esp) Euskadi 105 107 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 106 108 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 107 109 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 108 110 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 110 111 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 111 112 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Etixx 112 113 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 113 114 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx 114 115 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 115 116 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 116 117 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 117 118 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 118 119 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 119 120 Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Team Ecuador 120 121 Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 121 122 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 122 123 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 123 124 Jon Aberasturi (Esp) Euskadi 124 125 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 125 126 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 126 127 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Etixx 127

Spanish classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 10:20:12 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:22 3 Iván Gutiérrez (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:33 4 Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:01:24 5 Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:27 6 Haimar Zubeldia (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:04 7 David Arroyo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:29 8 Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:50 9 Miguel Minguez (Esp) Euskadi 0:02:54 10 Javier Mejias (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:03 11 Antonio Piedra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:27 12 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team 0:08:11 13 Rubén Plaza (Esp) Movistar Team 0:09:48 14 Markel Irizar (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:04 15 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:13:28 16 David Lozano (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:19 17 Mario Gonzalez (Esp) Activejet Team 0:14:43 18 Rodriguez Lechuga (Esp) Euskadi 0:16:45 19 David Muntaner (Esp) Activejet Team 0:17:11 20 Haritz Orbe (Esp) Euskadi 0:21:47 21 Beñat Txoperena (Esp) Euskadi 0:21:54 22 Jon Larrinaga (Esp) Euskadi 0:21:59 23 Lluís Guillermo Mas (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:22:07 24 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 0:23:34 25 Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Activejet Team 0:24:47 26 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team 0:25:36 27 Carlos Barbero (Esp) Euskadi 0:25:38 28 Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador 0:29:18 29 Jon Aberasturi (Esp) Euskadi 0:44:40

Andalucian classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 10:21:36 2 Antonio Piedra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:03 3 Rodriguez Lechuga (Esp) Euskadi 0:15:21 4 Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team 0:22:10