Valverde takes third successive win at Ruta del Sol
Spaniard beats Sanchez and Navarro in Cabra
Stage 2: La Guardia de Jaén - Cabra
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continued his dominance of the Vuelta a Andalucía, with his third consecutive stage victory on Friday.
The Spaniard maintained his calm as Sky decimated the peloton on the final climb to jump to the front at the right time. Valverde continues to lead the general classification, and is likely to do so until the final stage on Sunday.
Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) hung onto his coat tails to take second place. Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) made it a Spanish top three. Navarro, launched a number of attacks in the final 500 metres, but was unable to shed the remaining riders.
Despite the efforts of his Sky team, Richie Porte had to settle for fifth place and now sits 20 seconds behind Valverde in the general classification.
Grey skies and drizzling rain greeted the peloton ahead of stage 2. The temperatures were low enough to bring out the arm warmers for most. Seven men got away early on.
Of them, Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol) and Romain Zingle were the biggest threat to the lead of Alejandro Valverde, sitting 55 and 59 seconds down respectively. Joining them were Branislau Samoilau (CC Polsat), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Jordi Simón (Ecquador), Markel Irizar (Trek) and Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano).
Movistar marshalled the seven riders very well. Without race radios available, the Spanish team didn't let the escape gain too much time. After reaching a maximum time of nearly four minutes, the gap was pegged at just over two minutes. Samoilau and Simon fell foul of the pace and dropped back into the peloton, leaving their five other companions to carry on up front.
With Valverde dominating the first two stages, the other teams were more than happy to let his Movistar team do all of the work. Sky sat just behind them with Richie Porte only 19 seconds off Valverde in the general classification.
Eventually the British team took to the front when they reached the foot of the final climb. After dropping out of the group surprisingly early yesterday, Bradley Wiggins did a long pull on the front of the group. His pace setting shed a large number of tired riders and left Valverde with only Jon Izagirre for company.
By the time the peloton reached the final kilometres of the stage, there were only very select few riders remaining in the front group. There were a number of attacks as the finish line neared but none could dispatch of the race leader Valverde, who moved to the front on the final corner to snatch victory.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:02:53
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:01
|3
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|6
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:05
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:09
|10
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:16
|12
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:20
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:22
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|16
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:49
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:02
|19
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:27
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:48
|26
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskadi
|29
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|30
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:27
|31
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|33
|Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:03:35
|34
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:04:03
|35
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:04:04
|36
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:08
|37
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:34
|38
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:43
|39
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|40
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:05:07
|41
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx
|0:05:24
|43
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:05:25
|44
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:05:37
|49
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|50
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|51
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|52
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx
|53
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|55
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|56
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
|57
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|60
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Euskadi
|0:06:16
|61
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:27
|62
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:30
|63
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:02
|65
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:15
|66
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:08:17
|67
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:25
|68
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:42
|69
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:09:09
|70
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Activejet Team
|73
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|75
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|76
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|77
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|78
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:46
|79
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:10:06
|80
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:10:53
|81
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:11:44
|82
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:01
|83
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:29
|84
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:41
|85
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx
|88
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx
|90
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:14:39
|91
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:40
|92
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|93
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|94
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|95
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|96
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|101
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|102
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi
|104
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|108
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|109
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|111
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|112
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|113
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|114
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:16:58
|115
|Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:17:40
|116
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:47
|117
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Etixx
|0:21:41
|118
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:21:42
|119
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:28
|120
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|121
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi
|122
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Euskadi
|123
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
|124
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Etixx
|0:22:49
|125
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:57
|126
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|127
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|3
|Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|16
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|12
|6
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Iván Gutiérrez (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|5
|12
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|13
|Sergio Pardilla (Esp) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador
|2
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador
|2
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|3
|Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|6
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Markel Irizar (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:09:38
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:50
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:06
|5
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:00
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:04:35
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:25
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|0:09:32
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:22
|11
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:42
|12
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:57
|13
|Activejet Team
|0:13:49
|14
|Rabobank Development Team
|0:18:51
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:12
|16
|Euskadi
|0:21:45
|17
|Etixx
|0:23:43
|18
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:52
|19
|Team Ecuador
|0:31:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10:20:12
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:22
|4
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|7
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:51
|8
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|10
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:24
|11
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:27
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:36
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:04
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:06
|16
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:10
|17
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:02:17
|18
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|19
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:21
|20
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:28
|22
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:29
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:36
|24
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:50
|25
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskadi
|0:02:54
|26
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:19
|27
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|28
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|29
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:03
|30
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:18
|31
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:19
|32
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:06:13
|33
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:27
|34
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:51
|35
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:00
|36
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:18
|38
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:37
|39
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx
|0:08:05
|40
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:11
|41
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:13
|42
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:25
|43
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:55
|44
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:02
|45
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:09:37
|46
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:48
|47
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:50
|48
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:55
|49
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:09
|50
|Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:10:14
|51
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:39
|52
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:16
|53
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:19
|54
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:28
|55
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:04
|56
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:12:26
|57
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:12:39
|58
|Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:12:45
|59
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:14
|60
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:17
|61
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:13:28
|62
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kzk) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:46
|63
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:51
|64
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:19
|65
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:14:43
|66
|Andrey Zeits (Kzk) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:17
|67
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:15:18
|68
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:25
|69
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:35
|70
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:39
|71
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:51
|72
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:56
|73
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:16:09
|74
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:16:29
|75
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:35
|76
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx
|0:16:36
|77
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Euskadi
|0:16:45
|78
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:17:11
|79
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:17:54
|80
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:18:02
|81
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:30
|82
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:46
|83
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:20:58
|84
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:28
|85
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:21:37
|86
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:40
|87
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|0:21:47
|88
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi
|0:21:54
|89
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:21:59
|90
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:22:07
|91
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:09
|92
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx
|0:22:18
|93
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:36
|94
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:34
|95
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:24:11
|96
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:24:28
|97
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:38
|98
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:24:47
|99
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:59
|100
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:03
|101
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:25:13
|102
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:26
|103
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:36
|104
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Lit) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:25:37
|105
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi
|0:25:38
|106
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:47
|107
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:05
|108
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:58
|109
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:29:18
|110
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:30:36
|111
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:33:38
|112
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Etixx
|0:34:08
|113
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:35:20
|114
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx
|0:36:00
|115
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:57
|116
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:03
|117
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:07
|118
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:54
|119
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:39:13
|120
|Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|121
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:41:01
|122
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:12
|123
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:49
|124
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Euskadi
|0:44:40
|125
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:48:09
|126
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:48:11
|127
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Etixx
|0:49:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|75
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|37
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|35
|4
|Iván Gutiérrez (Esp) Movistar Team
|30
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|29
|6
|Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|25
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|9
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|10
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|14
|12
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|14
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|10
|15
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|16
|Haimar Zubeldia (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|17
|Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|18
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|8
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|20
|Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|5
|21
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|22
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|23
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|24
|Sergio Pardilla (Esp) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|25
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|3
|26
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|2
|27
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|pts
|2
|David Lozano (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|13
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|5
|Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Activejet Team
|8
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|7
|Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|6
|8
|Beñat Txoperena (Esp) Euskadi
|6
|9
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|11
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|12
|Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador
|4
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Lluís Guillermo Mas (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|16
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|17
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|18
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|19
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Lluís Guillermo Mas (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|4
|Markel Irizar (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|6
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|1
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|8
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|18
|4
|Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|21
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|25
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|7
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|8
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|43
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|97
|10
|Iván Gutiérrez (Esp) Movistar Team
|8
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|16
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|13
|Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|28
|14
|Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|30
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|16
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|35
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|36
|18
|Sergio Pardilla (Esp) MTN - Qhubeka
|37
|19
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|20
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|43
|21
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|44
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|23
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|52
|24
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|55
|26
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|55
|27
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|28
|David Lozano (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|66
|29
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|70
|30
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|74
|31
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|32
|Beñat Txoperena (Esp) Euskadi
|96
|33
|Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Activejet Team
|103
|34
|Lluís Guillermo Mas (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|105
|35
|Jaco Venter (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|36
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|112
|37
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|115
|38
|Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador
|121
|39
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|40
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|41
|David Arroyo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|23
|43
|Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24
|44
|Miguel Minguez (Esp) Euskadi
|25
|45
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|46
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|27
|47
|Javier Mejias (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|29
|48
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|49
|Antonio Piedra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|33
|50
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|34
|51
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|35
|52
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|37
|53
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|38
|54
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx
|39
|55
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team
|40
|56
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|41
|57
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|58
|Rubén Plaza (Esp) Movistar Team
|46
|59
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|47
|60
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|48
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Din) Astana Pro Team
|49
|62
|Byron Patricio Guama (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|50
|63
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|51
|64
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|65
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|53
|66
|Markel Irizar (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|67
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|56
|68
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
|57
|69
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Activejet Team
|58
|70
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|60
|71
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|61
|72
|Aleksey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|73
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|63
|74
|Mario Gonzalez (Esp) Activejet Team
|65
|75
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|67
|76
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|68
|77
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|69
|78
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|70
|79
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|80
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|73
|81
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|74
|82
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|75
|83
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx
|76
|84
|Rodriguez Lechuga (Esp) Euskadi
|77
|85
|David Muntaner (Esp) Activejet Team
|78
|86
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|79
|87
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|80
|88
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|81
|89
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|82
|90
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|83
|91
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|84
|92
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|85
|93
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|86
|94
|Haritz Orbe (Esp) Euskadi
|87
|95
|Jon Larrinaga (Esp) Euskadi
|89
|96
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|91
|97
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx
|92
|98
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|93
|99
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|95
|100
|46
|97
|101
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|102
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|101
|103
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|102
|104
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team
|103
|105
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|106
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) Euskadi
|105
|107
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|106
|108
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|107
|109
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|108
|110
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|110
|111
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|111
|112
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Etixx
|112
|113
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|114
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx
|114
|115
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|115
|116
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|116
|117
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|117
|118
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|119
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|119
|120
|Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|120
|121
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|121
|122
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|122
|123
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|123
|124
|Jon Aberasturi (Esp) Euskadi
|124
|125
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|125
|126
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|126
|127
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Etixx
|127
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|10:20:12
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:22
|3
|Iván Gutiérrez (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:01:24
|5
|Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:27
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:04
|7
|David Arroyo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:29
|8
|Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:50
|9
|Miguel Minguez (Esp) Euskadi
|0:02:54
|10
|Javier Mejias (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:03
|11
|Antonio Piedra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:27
|12
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:08:11
|13
|Rubén Plaza (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:09:48
|14
|Markel Irizar (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:04
|15
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:13:28
|16
|David Lozano (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:19
|17
|Mario Gonzalez (Esp) Activejet Team
|0:14:43
|18
|Rodriguez Lechuga (Esp) Euskadi
|0:16:45
|19
|David Muntaner (Esp) Activejet Team
|0:17:11
|20
|Haritz Orbe (Esp) Euskadi
|0:21:47
|21
|Beñat Txoperena (Esp) Euskadi
|0:21:54
|22
|Jon Larrinaga (Esp) Euskadi
|0:21:59
|23
|Lluís Guillermo Mas (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:22:07
|24
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:23:34
|25
|Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Activejet Team
|0:24:47
|26
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:25:36
|27
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) Euskadi
|0:25:38
|28
|Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador
|0:29:18
|29
|Jon Aberasturi (Esp) Euskadi
|0:44:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|10:21:36
|2
|Antonio Piedra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:03
|3
|Rodriguez Lechuga (Esp) Euskadi
|0:15:21
|4
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:22:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|31:04:07
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:28
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:52
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:03:33
|6
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:41
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:48
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|0:10:14
|10
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:40
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:24
|12
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:35
|13
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:50
|14
|Activejet Team
|0:29:52
|15
|Rabobank Development Team
|0:30:04
|16
|Euskadi
|0:30:09
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:56
|18
|Etixx
|0:43:28
|19
|Team Ecuador
|0:55:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy