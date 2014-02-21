Trending

Valverde takes third successive win at Ruta del Sol

Spaniard beats Sanchez and Navarro in Cabra

Image 1 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the Ruta del Sol leader's jersey after winning the prologue
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the Ruta del Sol leader's jersey after winning the prologue
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 47

Feed zone from the view of a Team Sky car.

Feed zone from the view of a Team Sky car.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 3 of 47

Everything ready to wrap up: Team Sky riders as soon as they cross the finish line.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Everything ready to wrap up: Team Sky riders as soon as they cross the finish line.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 4 of 47

The second part of the favorites group: Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Tanel Kangert (Astana), Thomas Degand (Wanty) et al
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

The second part of the favorites group: Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Tanel Kangert (Astana), Thomas Degand (Wanty) et al
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 5 of 47

Txurruka (Caja Rural) leads Mínguez (Euskadi) and Julien Simon (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Txurruka (Caja Rural) leads Mínguez (Euskadi) and Julien Simon (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 6 of 47

Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Belkin)

Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Belkin)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 7 of 47

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 8 of 47

Alejandro Valverde sits before raising his arms.

Alejandro Valverde sits before raising his arms.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 9 of 47

Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) and Richie Porte (Sky) couldn't prevent Valverde's victory.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) and Richie Porte (Sky) couldn't prevent Valverde's victory.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 10 of 47

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 11 of 47

Marcos García (Caja Rural) precedes Ion Izagirre (Movistar)

Marcos García (Caja Rural) precedes Ion Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 12 of 47

Breakaway driven by Tim Wellens (Lotto) through the feed zone

Breakaway driven by Tim Wellens (Lotto) through the feed zone
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 13 of 47

Jordi Simón (Ecuador)

Jordi Simón (Ecuador)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 14 of 47

Three Topsport riders (Tom Van Asbroeck, Eliot Lietaer and Stijn Steels) joking at the start.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Three Topsport riders (Tom Van Asbroeck, Eliot Lietaer and Stijn Steels) joking at the start.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 15 of 47

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 16 of 47

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto)

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 17 of 47

Full Team Ecuador roster left in the Vuelta a Andalucía: Guama, Simon, Hidalgo, Navarrete
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Full Team Ecuador roster left in the Vuelta a Andalucía: Guama, Simon, Hidalgo, Navarrete
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 18 of 47

Jesús Ezquerra (ActiveJet)

Jesús Ezquerra (ActiveJet)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 19 of 47

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis), sharing his time with some fans

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis), sharing his time with some fans
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 20 of 47

Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi)

Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 21 of 47

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek)

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 22 of 47

Dennis Van Winden (Belkin)

Dennis Van Winden (Belkin)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 23 of 47

Julián Arredondo (Trek)

Julián Arredondo (Trek)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 24 of 47

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis)

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 25 of 47

Sergio Pardilla (MTN)

Sergio Pardilla (MTN)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 26 of 47

Maté sharing his flowers with the podium girls and the hostess.

Maté sharing his flowers with the podium girls and the hostess.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 27 of 47

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) wasn't very happy about getting a shared selfie with a fan.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) wasn't very happy about getting a shared selfie with a fan.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 28 of 47

Van Asbroeck (Topsport) raised his arms in the podium well before receiving his trophies.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Van Asbroeck (Topsport) raised his arms in the podium well before receiving his trophies.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 29 of 47

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) displayed a splendid performance to earn the best Andalusian rider prize.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) displayed a splendid performance to earn the best Andalusian rider prize.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 30 of 47

Valverde in the blue jersey of the points classification

Valverde in the blue jersey of the points classification
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 31 of 47

Kevin De Mesmaeker (Novo Nordisk)

Kevin De Mesmaeker (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 32 of 47

Simon Geksche (Giant) and Andreas Stauff (MTN) chatting

Simon Geksche (Giant) and Andreas Stauff (MTN) chatting
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 33 of 47

Geraint Thomas, Richie Porte and Peter Kennaugh (Sky) descending.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Geraint Thomas, Richie Porte and Peter Kennaugh (Sky) descending.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 34 of 47

Gerald Ciolek (MTN) tested his form in the final climb. Here he features ahead of Merijn Koorevar (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN) tested his form in the final climb. Here he features ahead of Merijn Koorevar (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 35 of 47

Peter Kennaugh (Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Sky)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 36 of 47

Bart De Clercq (Lotto)

Bart De Clercq (Lotto)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 37 of 47

David Arroyo (Caja Rural)

David Arroyo (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 38 of 47

Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin)

Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 39 of 47

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 40 of 47

Geraint Thomas (Sky) crossing the finish line

Geraint Thomas (Sky) crossing the finish line
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 41 of 47

Andrei Zeits (Astana), Jordi Simon (Ecuador), Branislau Samoilau (CCC) and Markel Irizar (Trek). Simon Geksche (Giant), Romain Zingle (Cofidis) and Tim Wellens (Lotto)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Andrei Zeits (Astana), Jordi Simon (Ecuador), Branislau Samoilau (CCC) and Markel Irizar (Trek). Simon Geksche (Giant), Romain Zingle (Cofidis) and Tim Wellens (Lotto)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 42 of 47

Movistar set the pace on stage

Movistar set the pace on stage
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 43 of 47

Geraint Thomas leads Richie Porte, Alejandro Valverde and Michele Scarponi
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Geraint Thomas leads Richie Porte, Alejandro Valverde and Michele Scarponi
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 44 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) kicks for the line

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) kicks for the line
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 45 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has been unstoppable

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has been unstoppable
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 46 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins for the third day in a row

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins for the third day in a row
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 47 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins for the third day in a row

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins for the third day in a row
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continued his dominance of the Vuelta a Andalucía, with his third consecutive stage victory on Friday.

The Spaniard maintained his calm as Sky decimated the peloton on the final climb to jump to the front at the right time. Valverde continues to lead the general classification, and is likely to do so until the final stage on Sunday.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) hung onto his coat tails to take second place. Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) made it a Spanish top three. Navarro, launched a number of attacks in the final 500 metres, but was unable to shed the remaining riders.

Despite the efforts of his Sky team, Richie Porte had to settle for fifth place and now sits 20 seconds behind Valverde in the general classification.

Grey skies and drizzling rain greeted the peloton ahead of stage 2. The temperatures were low enough to bring out the arm warmers for most. Seven men got away early on.

Of them, Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol) and Romain Zingle were the biggest threat to the lead of Alejandro Valverde, sitting 55 and 59 seconds down respectively. Joining them were Branislau Samoilau (CC Polsat), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Jordi Simón (Ecquador), Markel Irizar (Trek) and Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano).

Movistar marshalled the seven riders very well. Without race radios available, the Spanish team didn't let the escape gain too much time. After reaching a maximum time of nearly four minutes, the gap was pegged at just over two minutes. Samoilau and Simon fell foul of the pace and dropped back into the peloton, leaving their five other companions to carry on up front.

With Valverde dominating the first two stages, the other teams were more than happy to let his Movistar team do all of the work. Sky sat just behind them with Richie Porte only 19 seconds off Valverde in the general classification.

Eventually the British team took to the front when they reached the foot of the final climb. After dropping out of the group surprisingly early yesterday, Bradley Wiggins did a long pull on the front of the group. His pace setting shed a large number of tired riders and left Valverde with only Jon Izagirre for company.

By the time the peloton reached the final kilometres of the stage, there were only very select few riders remaining in the front group. There were a number of attacks as the finish line neared but none could dispatch of the race leader Valverde, who moved to the front on the final corner to snatch victory.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team5:02:53
2Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:01
3Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
6Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:05
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
8Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
9Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:09
10Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
11Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:16
12Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:00:20
13Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:22
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:46
16David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:49
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:02
19Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:27
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
21Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
23Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:48
26Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskadi
29Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
30Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:27
31Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
33Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:03:35
34Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:04:03
35Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team0:04:04
36Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:08
37Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:34
38Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:04:43
39Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:49
40Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team0:05:07
41Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
42Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx0:05:24
43Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:05:25
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
48Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team0:05:37
49Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
50Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
51Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
52Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx
53José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
54Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
55Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
56Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
57Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
58Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
60Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Euskadi0:06:16
61Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:27
62Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:30
63Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:02
65Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:15
66Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:08:17
67Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:25
68Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:42
69Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team0:09:09
70Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
71Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Activejet Team
73Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
75Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
76Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
77Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
78Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:46
79Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:10:06
80Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:10:53
81Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:11:44
82Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:01
83Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:29
84Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:13:41
85Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
86Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
87Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx
88Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx
90Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:14:39
91Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:40
92Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
93Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
94Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
95Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
96Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
97Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
98Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
99Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
102Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
103Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi
104Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
107Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
108Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
109Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
110Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
111Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
112Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
113Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
114Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:16:58
115Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:17:40
116Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:47
117Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Etixx0:21:41
118Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:21:42
119Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:28
120Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
121Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi
122Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Euskadi
123Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
124Alexis Guerin (Fra) Etixx0:22:49
125Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:23:57
126Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
127Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:01

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team25pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA20
3Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits16
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky12
6Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
8Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team8
9Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
10Iván Gutiérrez (Esp) Movistar Team6
11Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits5
12Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
13Sergio Pardilla (Esp) MTN - Qhubeka3
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3pts
2Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador2
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3pts
2Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador2
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team10pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
3Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits6
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2
6Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Markel Irizar (Esp) Trek Factory Racing2
3Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural - Seguros RGA15:09:38
2Astana Pro Team0:00:34
3Team Sky0:00:50
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:06
5Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:00
7Movistar Team0:04:35
8Trek Factory Racing0:06:25
9Lotto Belisol0:09:32
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:22
11CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:42
12MTN - Qhubeka0:11:57
13Activejet Team0:13:49
14Rabobank Development Team0:18:51
15Team Novo Nordisk0:19:12
16Euskadi0:21:45
17Etixx0:23:43
18Team Giant-Shimano0:23:52
19Team Ecuador0:31:09

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10:20:12
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:20
3Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:22
4Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:33
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
7Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:51
8Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
10Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:24
11Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:27
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:30
13Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:36
14Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:04
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:06
16Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:10
17Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:02:17
18Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
19Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:21
20Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
21Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:28
22David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:29
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:36
24Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:50
25Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskadi0:02:54
26Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:19
27Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
28Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:56
29Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:03
30Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:05:18
31Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:19
32Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:06:13
33Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:27
34Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:51
35Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:00
36Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
37Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:18
38Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:07:37
39Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx0:08:05
40José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:11
41Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:13
42Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:25
43Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:55
44Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:02
45Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:09:37
46Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:48
47Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:50
48Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:09:55
49Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:09
50Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:10:14
51Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:39
52Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:16
53Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:19
54Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:28
55Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:12:04
56Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team0:12:26
57Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team0:12:39
58Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team0:12:45
59Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:13:14
60Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:17
61Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:13:28
62Alexey Lutsenko (Kzk) Astana Pro Team0:13:46
63Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:51
64David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:19
65Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Activejet Team0:14:43
66Andrey Zeits (Kzk) Astana Pro Team0:15:17
67Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:15:18
68Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:25
69Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:35
70Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:39
71Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:51
72Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:56
73Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:16:09
74Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:16:29
75Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:35
76Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx0:16:36
77Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Euskadi0:16:45
78Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team0:17:11
79Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:17:54
80Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:18:02
81Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:30
82Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:46
83Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team0:20:58
84Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:21:28
85Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:21:37
86Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:40
87Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi0:21:47
88Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi0:21:54
89Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi0:21:59
90Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:22:07
91Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:22:09
92Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx0:22:18
93Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:36
94Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:34
95Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:24:11
96Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:24:28
97Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:24:38
98Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team0:24:47
99Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:59
100Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:25:03
101Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:25:13
102Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:25:26
103Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:36
104Ignatas Konovalovas (Lit) MTN - Qhubeka0:25:37
105Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi0:25:38
106Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:47
107Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:05
108Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:27:58
109Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador0:29:18
110Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:30:36
111Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:33:38
112Alexis Guerin (Fra) Etixx0:34:08
113Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:35:20
114Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx0:36:00
115Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:57
116Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:37:03
117Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:07
118Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:38:54
119Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:39:13
120Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador
121Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:41:01
122Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:12
123Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:49
124Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Euskadi0:44:40
125Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:48:09
126Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:48:11
127Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Etixx0:49:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team75pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA37
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky35
4Iván Gutiérrez (Esp) Movistar Team30
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team29
6Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits25
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano20
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
9Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17
10Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice16
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team14
12Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky13
14Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits10
15Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky10
16Haimar Zubeldia (Esp) Trek Factory Racing9
17Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
18Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team8
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano7
20Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits5
21Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
22Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
23Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
24Sergio Pardilla (Esp) MTN - Qhubeka3
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky3
26Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team2
27Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
28Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise27pts
2David Lozano (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk17
3Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team13
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
5Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Activejet Team8
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano6
7Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits6
8Beñat Txoperena (Esp) Euskadi6
9Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
11Jaco Venter (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka4
12Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador4
13Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
15Lluís Guillermo Mas (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
16Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
17Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
19Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Lluís Guillermo Mas (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
3Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
4Markel Irizar (Esp) Trek Factory Racing2
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
6Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits1
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1
8Jaco Venter (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team5pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA9
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky18
4Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits21
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team25
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
7Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert32
8Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice43
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano97
10Iván Gutiérrez (Esp) Movistar Team8
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team16
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky25
13Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA28
14Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits30
15Haimar Zubeldia (Esp) Trek Factory Racing30
16Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits35
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol36
18Sergio Pardilla (Esp) MTN - Qhubeka37
19Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team40
20Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team43
21Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky44
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano49
23Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice52
24Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing53
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team55
26Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise55
27Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing64
28David Lozano (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk66
29Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky70
30Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky74
31Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team84
32Beñat Txoperena (Esp) Euskadi96
33Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Activejet Team103
34Lluís Guillermo Mas (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA105
35Jaco Venter (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka110
36Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team112
37Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice115
38Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador121
39Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert19
40Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky20
41David Arroyo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA22
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol23
43Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA24
44Miguel Minguez (Esp) Euskadi25
45Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise26
46Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team27
47Javier Mejias (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk29
48Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert31
49Antonio Piedra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA33
50Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits34
51Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice35
52Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice37
53Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team38
54Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx39
55Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team40
56Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano41
57Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise44
58Rubén Plaza (Esp) Movistar Team46
59Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise47
60Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team48
61Jakob Fuglsang (Din) Astana Pro Team49
62Byron Patricio Guama (Ecu) Team Ecuador50
63Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice51
64Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka52
65Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol53
66Markel Irizar (Esp) Trek Factory Racing55
67Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team56
68Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team57
69Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Activejet Team58
70Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise60
71Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky61
72Aleksey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team62
73Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise63
74Mario Gonzalez (Esp) Activejet Team65
75Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team67
76Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits68
77Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol69
78Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits70
79Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert71
80Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice73
81Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA74
82Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert75
83Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx76
84Rodriguez Lechuga (Esp) Euskadi77
85David Muntaner (Esp) Activejet Team78
86Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team79
87Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team80
88Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka81
89Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert82
90Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team83
91Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol84
92Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team85
93Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka86
94Haritz Orbe (Esp) Euskadi87
95Jon Larrinaga (Esp) Euskadi89
96David Tanner (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team91
97Samuel Spokes (Aus) Etixx92
98Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk93
99Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador95
1004697
101Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing100
102Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol101
103Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team102
104Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team103
105Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka104
106Carlos Barbero (Esp) Euskadi105
107Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise106
108Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk107
109Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol108
110Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team110
111Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team111
112Alexis Guerin (Fra) Etixx112
113Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano113
114Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx114
115Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits115
116Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team116
117Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk117
118Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing118
119Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert119
120Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Team Ecuador120
121Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team121
122Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk122
123Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka123
124Jon Aberasturi (Esp) Euskadi124
125Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano125
126Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano126
127Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Etixx127

Spanish classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team10:20:12
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:22
3Iván Gutiérrez (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:33
4Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits0:01:24
5Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:27
6Haimar Zubeldia (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:02:04
7David Arroyo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:29
8Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:50
9Miguel Minguez (Esp) Euskadi0:02:54
10Javier Mejias (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:03
11Antonio Piedra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:27
12Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar Team0:08:11
13Rubén Plaza (Esp) Movistar Team0:09:48
14Markel Irizar (Esp) Trek Factory Racing0:12:04
15Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:13:28
16David Lozano (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:19
17Mario Gonzalez (Esp) Activejet Team0:14:43
18Rodriguez Lechuga (Esp) Euskadi0:16:45
19David Muntaner (Esp) Activejet Team0:17:11
20Haritz Orbe (Esp) Euskadi0:21:47
21Beñat Txoperena (Esp) Euskadi0:21:54
22Jon Larrinaga (Esp) Euskadi0:21:59
23Lluís Guillermo Mas (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:22:07
24Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team0:23:34
25Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Activejet Team0:24:47
26Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team0:25:36
27Carlos Barbero (Esp) Euskadi0:25:38
28Jordi Simon (Esp) Team Ecuador0:29:18
29Jon Aberasturi (Esp) Euskadi0:44:40

Andalucian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis Solutions Crédits10:21:36
2Antonio Piedra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:03
3Rodriguez Lechuga (Esp) Euskadi0:15:21
4Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team0:22:10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team31:04:07
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:02
3Team Sky0:00:28
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:52
5Movistar Team0:03:33
6Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:38
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:41
8Trek Factory Racing0:08:48
9Lotto Belisol0:10:14
10CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:40
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:24
12MTN - Qhubeka0:21:35
13Team Giant-Shimano0:28:50
14Activejet Team0:29:52
15Rabobank Development Team0:30:04
16Euskadi0:30:09
17Team Novo Nordisk0:35:56
18Etixx0:43:28
19Team Ecuador0:55:15

