Image 1 of 60 Boasson Hagen's powers a sprint in the finish line (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 2 of 60 As usual in Spain, the authorities tend to step to the podium before the sportsmen. Izagirre gets relegated here in favor of a politician who shows a convenient Livestrong wristband (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 3 of 60 CASI, host of this prologue, is a vegetables wholesale firm. Its president looks way happier than Tom Dumoulin on this pic (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 4 of 60 Alejandro Valverde, prologue winner (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 5 of 60 Javi Moreno (Movistar), best Andalusian rider (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 6 of 60 Moreno, Izagirre and Valverde commenting the outcome of the race (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 7 of 60 Detail on Izagirre's pocket (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 8 of 60 Tom Dumoulin (Giant) (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 9 of 60 Everlasting Davide Rebellin (CCC) (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 10 of 60 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN) (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 11 of 60 Juan Carlos Escámez (Movistar's masseur) takes care of Ion Izagirre (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 12 of 60 Moreno Hofland (Belkin), another rider who crashed today in the technical percourse (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 13 of 60 Tomasz Marczynski, last-minute signing for CCC (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 14 of 60 Relatively long beard for Simon Geschke (Giant) (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 15 of 60 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 16 of 60 Byron Guama, national star of Team Ecuador (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 17 of 60 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 18 of 60 Piotr Havik (Rabobank) had a bad crash (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 19 of 60 Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) is tanned... Except for the strips of the helmet. (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 20 of 60 Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural), looking focused in the warm up (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 21 of 60 Javi Moreno (Movistar) made a good effort to finish 8th (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 22 of 60 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 23 of 60 Peter Kennaugh chills out short after the prologue, showing his dark, carefully brushed hair (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 24 of 60 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 25 of 60 Bauke Mollema's first race on his TT Bianchi (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 26 of 60 Rabobank young guns (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 27 of 60 Team Ecuador made its debut today. It couldn't race with the logo of its main sponsor, Movistar Ecuador, for being the same of Movistar Team (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 28 of 60 A young Valverde fan with his proud mother standing behind him (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 29 of 60 This was Andalusian Alvaro Cuadros' first race as a professional. His cheerful fanclub travelled to support him (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 30 of 60 CCC riders warming up for the time trial (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 31 of 60 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) riding his custom Pinarello (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 32 of 60 Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 33 of 60 Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi) is one of the few neos this season in Spain (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 34 of 60 Nico Sijmens changed skin this winter: from Cofidis to Wanty (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 35 of 60 Gerald Ciolek shows the new MTN black kit (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 36 of 60 Jonathan Hivert debuts as Belkin rider in the race that brings good memories to him (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 37 of 60 Izagirre's happy chat with Unzué (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 38 of 60 Jon Izagirre (Movistar) powers to a 3rd place result in the Ruta del Sol prologue time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 60 Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 60 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) en route to victory in the prologue time trial at the Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 60 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) placed 2nd in the Ruta del Sol prologue, seven seconds down on winner Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 60 Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 60 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) started the Ruta del Sol with a bang as he won the prologue time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 60 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 60 Jakob Fuglsang was the best-placed Astana rider in the prologue in 16th place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 60 Richie Porte (Sky) in action during the Ruta del Sol prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 60 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) placed 14th in the Ruta del Sol prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 60 A bearded Bradley Wiggins (Sky) placed 6th in the Ruta del Sol prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 60 Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) in action during the Ruta del Sol prologue time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 60 Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) powers to an 11th place finish in the Ruta del Sol prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 60 Richie Porte (Sky) would finish 7th in the Ruta del Sol prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 60 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Belisol) en route to a 12th place finish in the Ruta del Sol prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 60 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the Ruta del Sol leader's jersey after winning the prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 60 Ruta del Sol prologue winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium with runner-up Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 60 Bradley Wiggins at the finish line (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 56 of 60 Jon Izagirre finished third. He was added to Movistar's roster for this race after seeing the parcours at a training camp held this week in Almería. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 57 of 60 Tom Dumoulin followed Tom Veelers' performance and got a second place. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 58 of 60 Alejandro Valverde hugs Javi Moreno right after finishing the race (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 59 of 60 Alejandro Valverde is honored as stage winner (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 60 of 60 Alejandro Valverde is honored as the first race leader. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) hurled himself through the roundabout-riddled Ruta del Sol prologue, taking a crushing seven second victory on the 7.3km course in Almería.

The Spaniard was going so fast that he caught his lead motorcycle in a turn, and had to dive around the bike as he hurtled to the stage win and race lead, seven seconds faster than Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and another two seconds quicker than his teammate, Jon Izagirre.

It was the second straight prologue win in the Ruta del Sol for Valverde. Last year he won by two seconds, and held the jersey through to the overall victory.

"I'm the first one who's surprised about this result, not only because of the win but also due to the time gaps against such rivals, in such a short time trial," Valverde said. "I knew I was doing well with my form, but I didn't know how good. Profiting from our training camp in Almería, we came here on Monday to try the course. We reconnoitered it twice and I rode through it this morning with closed roads. I quite liked it because it had some changes of pace."

Although Valverde is pleased to have a baker's dozen of seconds over the Sky rivals, he acknowledged that it will be tough to keep the lead over the coming days.

"I'm back in the lead here, but there's a really hard race ahead of us. We'll go day by day, trying to keep the team together and doing well. The rivals will have to better us and we'll make it hard for them. I didn't prepare myself really hard to perform well this early in the season, but as I always say, it's easy for me to get into racing form, and the previous months, apart from some days with high fever after Dubai, didn't mean any troubles for me."

Dumoulin, who has yet to rack up his first victory since joining the WorldTour after three second places in 2013 was disappointed to miss out again.

"I'm becoming a collector of second places now, after last season," Dumoulin said. "The legs were good and I don't know where I could have made up the time, he was just faster than me on that course.

"The bike felt super fast and I felt strong so hopefully the win won't be far off – I'm done with second places now."

Team Sky stacked their GC men in the top 10, with Vasili Kiryienka, Geraint Thomas and Bradley Wiggins taking the next three spots, all within a second of each other 13 and 14 seconds behind Valverde. Javi Moreno (Movistar) slotted in at 7th ahead of Sky's Richie Porte.

Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano) and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) rounded out the top 10.

Sky directeur sportif Dario Cioni was pleased with the team's showing, and its position in the overall classification.

"Everyone did a good TT out there today," he said. "We're just missing the final punch but I think today it was more of a case of Valverde, Dumoulin and some of the others doing really good times.

"We've got a lot of guys up there on the GC and it's still very wide open. Today was the warm-up for some interesting stages to come. Tactically it's also not a bad option not to have the leader's jersey. We can approach tomorrow in a different way and we'll see what happens. Everyone is looking forward to it."

Valverde came into the race as the winner of last year’s prologue and the defending champion from last year’s race as well. It was Kiryienka who set the first serious marker of the day though, the former worlds TT medallist skipping through the turns and turning on the afterburners on any straight section he could.

Thomas was unable to take top spot but when Wiggins rolled down the start ramp and showed his intent with a blistering opening section it looked as though he would take over at the top of the leaderboard.

However, Wiggins fell short and it was Izagirre who took an unexpected lead. The Spaniard laid the perfect foundations for Valverde, who set off last. Dumoulin briefly threatened to steal the show with a highly impressive ride but Valverde was too strong.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:22 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:00:07 3 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 4 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:13 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:14 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:15 8 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 0:00:16 10 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 11 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:17 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:18 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:19 14 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 0:00:20 15 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:21 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 18 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 19 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:24 22 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 24 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 25 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 26 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:26 27 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:27 29 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 30 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:28 31 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:00:29 32 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 34 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX 35 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:30 36 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 37 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 39 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:32 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:33 42 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 44 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant Shimano 45 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 48 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:35 50 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 52 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 53 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 54 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 0:00:36 55 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 57 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 58 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:37 59 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 60 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 61 Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX 0:00:38 62 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 63 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:39 65 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 66 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 67 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 68 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:40 69 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 70 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 71 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 72 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:42 74 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 0:00:43 78 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:44 80 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 81 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador 82 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 83 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:45 84 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 86 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:46 87 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 88 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:48 90 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 91 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:49 92 Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX 93 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 94 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:50 95 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 96 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 97 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:51 98 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 99 Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 0:00:52 100 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:53 101 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:54 102 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 103 Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:55 104 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:56 105 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 106 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 107 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 109 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 110 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:00:59 111 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX 0:01:00 112 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Team Ecuador 0:01:04 113 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 0:01:05 114 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 115 Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 116 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:06 117 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:07 118 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 119 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 120 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:09 121 Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team 0:01:10 122 Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team 123 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:01:13 124 Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) ETIXX 0:01:14 125 Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:01:15 126 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 127 Juan Carlos Ragonessi (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:01:16 128 Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:01:24 129 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 130 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 0:01:30 131 Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team 0:01:36 132 Isaac Carbonell Rabat (Spa) Team Ecuador 0:02:10 133 Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:02:32