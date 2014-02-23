Image 1 of 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 2 of 45 Thomas Degand (Wanty) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 3 of 45 Andrei Zeits (Astana) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 4 of 45 Fabio Silvestre (Trek) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 5 of 45 Luis Ãngel MatÃ© (Cofidis) showed up with the Academia MatÃ©, his junior cycling team (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 6 of 45 Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 7 of 45 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) and Jens Debusschere (Lotto) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 8 of 45 Vigano (Caja Rural) and Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 9 of 45 The sprint is on! Topsport Vlaanderen did the lead out in order to catch UCI Europe Tour points with Kenneth Vanbilsen, They developed such a great speed that the peloton split into several groups and gaps were generated. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 10 of 45 Belgian fans in the finish line (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 11 of 45 Illart Zuazubiskar (Euskadi) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 12 of 45 Davide Rebellin (CCC) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 13 of 45 Pablo Hidalgo (Team Ecuador) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 14 of 45 Luis LeÃ³n SÃ¡nchez (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 15 of 45 Jens Debusschere (Lotto) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 16 of 45 Daniel Hoelgaard (Etixx) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 17 of 45 Gerald Ciolek (MTN) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 18 of 45 The Plaza de Toros de Ubrique (Ubrique Bullring) was the location chosen for the firm control (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 19 of 45 Breakaway crossing the Tajo de Ronda bridge (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 20 of 45 Jens Voigt (Trek) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 21 of 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 22 of 45 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crosses the finish line to become winner of the Vuelta a AndalucÃ­a for third straight time. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 23 of 45 RubÃ©n Plaza (Movistar) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 24 of 45 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) crashed in the first kilometers of the stage (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 25 of 45 Luis Ãngel MatÃ© (Cofidis), best Andalusian rider. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 26 of 45 Because of being the best Andalusian rider, Luis Ãngel MatÃ© (Cofidis) earned his weight in gazpacho (typical vegetable soup). Here he measures his 70 kilos. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 27 of 45 Andrei Zeits (Astana) won the Intermediate Sprints classification. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 28 of 45 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) claims his first European victory in the Vuelta Andalucia (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 29 of 45 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won his third consecutive Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 30 of 45 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 31 of 45 The final podium: Luis Leon Sanchez, Alejandro Valverde and Richie Porte (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 32 of 45 The breakaway on the final stage (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 33 of 45 Movistar works to control the gap to the breakaway (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 34 of 45 Luis LeÃ³n SÃ¡nchez (Caja Rural) ended in a notorious 3rd spot. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 35 of 45 The final podium with Luis LeÃ³n, Valverde and Richie Porte (Sky) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 36 of 45 Peloton on the Tajo de Ronda bridge, one of the most beautiful sightseeing places in Andalusia. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 37 of 45 This woman got Valverde's podium bouquet. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 38 of 45 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also won the Points classification (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 39 of 45 Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport), unusual King of the Mountains. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 40 of 45 Pablo Hidalgo (Team Ecuador) was the last rider to finish the race. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 41 of 45 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 42 of 45 Tim Wellens (Lotto) was one of the most active and courageous rider of this Vuelta a AndalucÃ­a. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 43 of 45 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) crosses the finish line, quite harmed by his early crash. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 44 of 45 All in together! (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 45 of 45 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) wins the final stage (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)

A shrewd sense of positioning and a powerful sprint finish carried Moreno Hofland (Belkin) to victory on the final stage of the Ruta del Sol in Fuengirola, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sealed his third overall win in as many years in Andalucia.

When Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), the last survivor of the day’s early break, was swept up with 5 kilometres to race, the stage seemed set for a mass finish, but there was still one late twist in store in southern Spain.

Shortly after Dumoulin was caught, a determined delegation from the Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise team took up the reins at the front of the peloton in a bid to set up Kenneth Van Bilsen for the sprint. The Belgian squad led the race into its final obstacle, a roundabout with a shade under two kilometres to go, and when they came out the other side, they were at the head of a group of six riders that had detached itself from the front of peloton, including the ever-alert Hofland.

The trio of Topsport riders led under the red kite, as first Edward Theuns and then Tom Van Asbroeck surged to the front, but when they swung off with 400 metres to race, Van Bilsen was left with two faster men on his wheel.

Hofland and Nikias Arndt (Giant-Shimano) duly swarmed past Van Bilsen within sight of the line. It was soon apparent that Hofland had an extra gear, however, and the Dutchman quickly opened up an insurmountable gap to claim stage victory ahead of Arndt and the three Topsport riders.

“This is very important for me,” Hofland said afterwards. “I won the Tour of Hainan last year but this is my first victory in Europe so it means a lot.”

The 22-year-old Hofland is part of an impressive stable of fast finishers at the Belkin team, and he had demonstrated his ability with third place on the previous day’s bunch sprint in Seville. His Belkin team showed its faith in him on Sunday by working to pull back Dumoulin in the finale, with Lars Petter Nordhaug particularly impressive.

“Dumoulin’s a strong guy, so that’s why needed two guys to pull on the front,” Hofland said. “The plan was to have someone in the early break and then gamble on the sprint. When everything came together, I had help from my team for the sprint.”

Indeed, Hofland’s Belkin teammate Laurens ten Dam was part of the day’s early break, which formed on the 1st category climb of the Puerto del Boyar, and also featured Adrian Honkisz (CCC-Polsat), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka), Tim Wellens (Lotto), Javier Megías (Novo Nordisk) and Julian Arredondo (Trek).

The presence of Txurruka, who was just 2:50 off Valverde’s red jersey, meant that Movistar kept close tabs on the break, never allowing it to gain more than three minutes. As the gap dwindled to 1:30 with a 35 kilometres left to race, and with the day’s climbing behind them, the unity of the group began to fragment, with Arredondo the first to break the détente.

Frustrated by the lack of cohesion, Dumoulin made two attempts to go clear, first with Fuglsang and then when he caught and passed Megías. Rather than await reinforcements, Dumoulin opted to go it alone from 30 kilometres out, and the Dutch strongman even succeeded in stretching his lead back out to two minutes at one point.

As Dumoulin was no threat to Valverde’s overall lead, Movistar showed little inclination to chase him down, and it was not until Belkin hit the front that his advantage began to fall. Even so, Dumoulin was resolute up front, and made light work of the final, uncategorised climb out of Coin, though eventually his efforts would take their toll.

With 12 kilometres to go, Dumoulin still had 45 seconds over the bunch, but a counter-attack from Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) only served to encourage the chase efforts still further. 7 kilometres from the finish, Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko managed to power away from the bunch and bridge across to Dumoulin, but the Kazakh’s support was too late to help Dumoulin. By then, he was just ten seconds clear of the peloton, and they would be swept up inside the final five kilometres.

While Valverde missed the final, decisive split that decided the stage honours, he was sharp enough to finish 10th on the stage and even slightly extend his final overall lead. He finished the race 26 seconds up on Richie Porte (Sky) and 28 ahead of Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural).

Valverde has now won the Ruta del Sol in each of the three seasons since his return from suspension following his belated Operacion Puerto ban. His haul of three stage wins in the 2014 edition, however, suggests that this could be his richest vein of early-season form for many years.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4:09:53 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:01 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 8 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 13 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 14 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 15 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 19 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 21 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 22 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 25 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 27 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 28 Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 29 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:12 32 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 33 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 34 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 35 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 36 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 37 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 38 Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team 39 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 42 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 43 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 44 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 45 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 46 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 47 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 48 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 49 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 51 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 52 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 53 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 54 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 55 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 57 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 58 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 60 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 62 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 64 Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 65 Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX 66 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 67 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 69 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 70 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 71 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 72 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 73 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 74 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 75 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 76 Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:00:24 77 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:26 79 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 80 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 81 Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX 82 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador 83 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 84 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:33 85 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 86 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:00:35 87 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador 89 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:40 91 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 92 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 93 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 94 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 95 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 96 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 98 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 99 Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 101 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 102 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 103 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 104 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 105 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 106 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 107 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:56 108 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 109 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:13 110 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:23 111 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 112 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:39 113 Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team 0:03:04 114 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:27 115 Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:06:41 DNS Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team DNS Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant Shimano DNS Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky DNS Tim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX DNF Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant Shimano DNF Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team DNF Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 20 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 6 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 9 8 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 7 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 4 13 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 3 14 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 2 15 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX 1

Sprint 1 - El Burgo. km. 95.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Coín km. 131.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 3 pts 2 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto Del Boyar (Cat 1) km. 10.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 10 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 6 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 5 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 2 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto Del Viento (Cat. 3) km. 81.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 3 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 2 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto De Las (Cat. 2) km. 95.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 6 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12:29:41 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:01 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Team Sky 0:00:12 5 Activejet Team 6 Euskadi 7 Movistar Team 8 ETIXX 9 Rabobank Development Team 10 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:23 11 Trek Factory Racing 12 Lotto Belisol 13 Astana Pro Team 14 CCC Polsat Polkowice 15 MTN - Qhubeka 16 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 17 Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:02 18 Team Ecuador 0:01:11 19 Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:34

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18:47:45 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:31 3 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:33 4 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 7 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:02 8 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:06 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 10 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:24 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:30 12 Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:38 13 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:47 14 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:15 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:17 16 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 17 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:21 18 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 19 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:28 20 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:31 21 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:40 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:47 23 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:01 24 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 0:03:05 25 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:30 26 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:28 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:05:26 28 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:28 29 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:29 30 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:38 31 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:11 33 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 34 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:29 35 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:07:48 36 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX 0:08:05 37 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:45 38 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:55 39 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:09:04 40 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:09:37 41 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:50 42 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:24 43 Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:10:25 44 Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:34 45 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:50 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:51 47 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:28 48 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:48 49 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:05 50 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:15 51 Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:12:26 52 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:54 53 Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team 0:12:56 54 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 0:13:04 55 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:02 56 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:09 57 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:14:21 58 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:55 59 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:25 60 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:28 61 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:50 62 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:02 63 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:16:17 64 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:16:20 65 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:16:29 66 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:35 67 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 0:16:45 68 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 0:16:47 69 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 0:16:51 70 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:04 71 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 72 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:17:18 73 Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:17:34 74 Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team 0:17:46 75 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:18:02 76 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:18:33 77 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:42 78 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:20:46 79 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 0:20:58 80 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:21:39 81 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:40 82 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 0:22:05 83 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:22:08 84 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:22:18 85 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:22:19 86 Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX 0:22:29 87 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:22:33 88 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:47 89 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:20 90 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:24:36 91 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:38 92 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:24:39 93 Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 0:24:58 94 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:14 95 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 0:25:38 96 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:25:45 97 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:46 98 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:26:08 99 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:10 100 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:26:12 101 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:16 102 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 0:27:19 103 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:27:58 104 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador 0:29:52 105 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:30:47 106 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:33:49 107 Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX 0:34:33 108 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 0:35:19 109 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 0:36:00 110 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:57 111 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:39 112 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:39:33 113 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:42:00 114 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 0:45:26 115 Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:45:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 81 pts 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 41 3 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 38 4 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 37 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 35 6 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 34 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 29 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 25 10 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 24 12 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 21 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 15 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 16 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 17 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 18 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 19 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 14 20 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 14 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 22 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 23 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 11 24 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 10 25 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 26 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 9 27 Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 28 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 8 29 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 7 30 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 7 31 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 32 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 5 33 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 34 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 35 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 36 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 4 37 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 38 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 39 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 3 40 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 2 41 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 42 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 43 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 44 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 pts 2 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 19 3 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 17 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 6 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 8 8 Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 8 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 6 11 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 12 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 6 13 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 5 14 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 5 15 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 17 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 18 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador 4 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 21 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 2 22 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 24 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 25 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 26 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 28 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 4 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 3 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 7 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 8 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 3 9 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2 10 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 11 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 2 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1 15 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 1 17 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1 2 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 3 4 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 5 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 8 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 27

Spanish rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 7 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 10 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 11 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 15 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 16 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 18 Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team 19 Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team 20 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 21 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 22 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 23 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 25 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 26 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 28 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador 29 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 4 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team