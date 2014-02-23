Trending

Hofland wins final Ruta del Sol stage

Valverde sails to overall victory

Image 1 of 45

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 2 of 45

Thomas Degand (Wanty)

Thomas Degand (Wanty)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 3 of 45

Andrei Zeits (Astana)

Andrei Zeits (Astana)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 4 of 45

Fabio Silvestre (Trek)

Fabio Silvestre (Trek)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 5 of 45

Luis Ãngel MatÃ© (Cofidis) showed up with the Academia MatÃ©, his junior cycling team

Luis Ãngel MatÃ© (Cofidis) showed up with the Academia MatÃ©, his junior cycling team
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 6 of 45

Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural)

Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 7 of 45

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) and Jens Debusschere (Lotto)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) and Jens Debusschere (Lotto)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 8 of 45

Vigano (Caja Rural) and Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Vigano (Caja Rural) and Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 9 of 45

The sprint is on! Topsport Vlaanderen did the lead out in order to catch UCI Europe Tour points with Kenneth Vanbilsen, They developed such a great speed that the peloton split into several groups and gaps were generated.

The sprint is on! Topsport Vlaanderen did the lead out in order to catch UCI Europe Tour points with Kenneth Vanbilsen, They developed such a great speed that the peloton split into several groups and gaps were generated.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 10 of 45

Belgian fans in the finish line

Belgian fans in the finish line
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 11 of 45

Illart Zuazubiskar (Euskadi)

Illart Zuazubiskar (Euskadi)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 12 of 45

Davide Rebellin (CCC)

Davide Rebellin (CCC)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 13 of 45

Pablo Hidalgo (Team Ecuador)

Pablo Hidalgo (Team Ecuador)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 14 of 45

Luis LeÃ³n SÃ¡nchez (Caja Rural)

Luis LeÃ³n SÃ¡nchez (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 15 of 45

Jens Debusschere (Lotto)

Jens Debusschere (Lotto)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 16 of 45

Daniel Hoelgaard (Etixx)

Daniel Hoelgaard (Etixx)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 17 of 45

Gerald Ciolek (MTN)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 18 of 45

The Plaza de Toros de Ubrique (Ubrique Bullring) was the location chosen for the firm control

The Plaza de Toros de Ubrique (Ubrique Bullring) was the location chosen for the firm control
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 19 of 45

Breakaway crossing the Tajo de Ronda bridge

Breakaway crossing the Tajo de Ronda bridge
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 20 of 45

Jens Voigt (Trek)

Jens Voigt (Trek)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 21 of 45

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 22 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crosses the finish line to become winner of the Vuelta a AndalucÃ­a for third straight time.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crosses the finish line to become winner of the Vuelta a AndalucÃ­a for third straight time.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 23 of 45

RubÃ©n Plaza (Movistar)

RubÃ©n Plaza (Movistar)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 24 of 45

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) crashed in the first kilometers of the stage

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) crashed in the first kilometers of the stage
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 25 of 45

Luis Ãngel MatÃ© (Cofidis), best Andalusian rider.

Luis Ãngel MatÃ© (Cofidis), best Andalusian rider.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 26 of 45

Because of being the best Andalusian rider, Luis Ãngel MatÃ© (Cofidis) earned his weight in gazpacho (typical vegetable soup). Here he measures his 70 kilos.

Because of being the best Andalusian rider, Luis Ãngel MatÃ© (Cofidis) earned his weight in gazpacho (typical vegetable soup). Here he measures his 70 kilos.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 27 of 45

Andrei Zeits (Astana) won the Intermediate Sprints classification.

Andrei Zeits (Astana) won the Intermediate Sprints classification.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 28 of 45

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) claims his first European victory in the Vuelta Andalucia

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) claims his first European victory in the Vuelta Andalucia
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 29 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won his third consecutive Ruta del Sol

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won his third consecutive Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 30 of 45

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) celebrates his stage win

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 31 of 45

The final podium: Luis Leon Sanchez, Alejandro Valverde and Richie Porte

The final podium: Luis Leon Sanchez, Alejandro Valverde and Richie Porte
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 32 of 45

The breakaway on the final stage

The breakaway on the final stage
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 33 of 45

Movistar works to control the gap to the breakaway

Movistar works to control the gap to the breakaway
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 34 of 45

Luis LeÃ³n SÃ¡nchez (Caja Rural) ended in a notorious 3rd spot.

Luis LeÃ³n SÃ¡nchez (Caja Rural) ended in a notorious 3rd spot.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 35 of 45

The final podium with Luis LeÃ³n, Valverde and Richie Porte (Sky)

The final podium with Luis LeÃ³n, Valverde and Richie Porte (Sky)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 36 of 45

Peloton on the Tajo de Ronda bridge, one of the most beautiful sightseeing places in Andalusia.

Peloton on the Tajo de Ronda bridge, one of the most beautiful sightseeing places in Andalusia.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 37 of 45

This woman got Valverde's podium bouquet.

This woman got Valverde's podium bouquet.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 38 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also won the Points classification

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also won the Points classification
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 39 of 45

Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport), unusual King of the Mountains.

Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport), unusual King of the Mountains.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 40 of 45

Pablo Hidalgo (Team Ecuador) was the last rider to finish the race.

Pablo Hidalgo (Team Ecuador) was the last rider to finish the race.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 41 of 45

Moreno Hofland (Belkin)

Moreno Hofland (Belkin)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 42 of 45

Tim Wellens (Lotto) was one of the most active and courageous rider of this Vuelta a AndalucÃ­a.

Tim Wellens (Lotto) was one of the most active and courageous rider of this Vuelta a AndalucÃ­a.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 43 of 45

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) crosses the finish line, quite harmed by his early crash.

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) crosses the finish line, quite harmed by his early crash.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 44 of 45

All in together!

All in together!
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 45 of 45

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) wins the final stage

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)

A shrewd sense of positioning and a powerful sprint finish carried Moreno Hofland (Belkin) to victory on the final stage of the Ruta del Sol in Fuengirola, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sealed his third overall win in as many years in Andalucia.

When Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), the last survivor of the day’s early break, was swept up with 5 kilometres to race, the stage seemed set for a mass finish, but there was still one late twist in store in southern Spain.

Shortly after Dumoulin was caught, a determined delegation from the Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise team took up the reins at the front of the peloton in a bid to set up Kenneth Van Bilsen for the sprint. The Belgian squad led the race into its final obstacle, a roundabout with a shade under two kilometres to go, and when they came out the other side, they were at the head of a group of six riders that had detached itself from the front of peloton, including the ever-alert Hofland.

The trio of Topsport riders led under the red kite, as first Edward Theuns and then Tom Van Asbroeck surged to the front, but when they swung off with 400 metres to race, Van Bilsen was left with two faster men on his wheel.

Hofland and Nikias Arndt (Giant-Shimano) duly swarmed past Van Bilsen within sight of the line. It was soon apparent that Hofland had an extra gear, however, and the Dutchman quickly opened up an insurmountable gap to claim stage victory ahead of Arndt and the three Topsport riders.

“This is very important for me,” Hofland said afterwards. “I won the Tour of Hainan last year but this is my first victory in Europe so it means a lot.”

The 22-year-old Hofland is part of an impressive stable of fast finishers at the Belkin team, and he had demonstrated his ability with third place on the previous day’s bunch sprint in Seville. His Belkin team showed its faith in him on Sunday by working to pull back Dumoulin in the finale, with Lars Petter Nordhaug particularly impressive.

“Dumoulin’s a strong guy, so that’s why needed two guys to pull on the front,” Hofland said. “The plan was to have someone in the early break and then gamble on the sprint. When everything came together, I had help from my team for the sprint.”

Indeed, Hofland’s Belkin teammate Laurens ten Dam was part of the day’s early break, which formed on the 1st category climb of the Puerto del Boyar, and also featured Adrian Honkisz (CCC-Polsat), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka), Tim Wellens (Lotto), Javier Megías (Novo Nordisk) and Julian Arredondo (Trek).

The presence of Txurruka, who was just 2:50 off Valverde’s red jersey, meant that Movistar kept close tabs on the break, never allowing it to gain more than three minutes. As the gap dwindled to 1:30 with a 35 kilometres left to race, and with the day’s climbing behind them, the unity of the group began to fragment, with Arredondo the first to break the détente.

Frustrated by the lack of cohesion, Dumoulin made two attempts to go clear, first with Fuglsang and then when he caught and passed Megías. Rather than await reinforcements, Dumoulin opted to go it alone from 30 kilometres out, and the Dutch strongman even succeeded in stretching his lead back out to two minutes at one point.

As Dumoulin was no threat to Valverde’s overall lead, Movistar showed little inclination to chase him down, and it was not until Belkin hit the front that his advantage began to fall. Even so, Dumoulin was resolute up front, and made light work of the final, uncategorised climb out of Coin, though eventually his efforts would take their toll.

With 12 kilometres to go, Dumoulin still had 45 seconds over the bunch, but a counter-attack from Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) only served to encourage the chase efforts still further. 7 kilometres from the finish, Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko managed to power away from the bunch and bridge across to Dumoulin, but the Kazakh’s support was too late to help Dumoulin. By then, he was just ten seconds clear of the peloton, and they would be swept up inside the final five kilometres.

While Valverde missed the final, decisive split that decided the stage honours, he was sharp enough to finish 10th on the stage and even slightly extend his final overall lead. He finished the race 26 seconds up on Richie Porte (Sky) and 28 ahead of Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural).

Valverde has now won the Ruta del Sol in each of the three seasons since his return from suspension following his belated Operacion Puerto ban. His haul of three stage wins in the 2014 edition, however, suggests that this could be his richest vein of early-season form for many years.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4:09:53
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:01
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
8Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
9Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
11Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
13Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
14Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
15Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
17Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
19Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
21Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
22Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
25Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
27Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
28Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
29Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:12
32Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
33Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
34Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
35Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
36Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
37Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
38Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
39Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
42Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
43Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
44Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
45Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
48Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
51Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
53Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
54Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
55Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
57Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
58Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
60Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
62Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
64Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
65Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX
66Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
67Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
69Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
70Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
71Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
72Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
73Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
74Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
75Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
76Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team0:00:24
77Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:26
79David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
80Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
81Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX
82Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
83Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
84Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:33
85Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
86Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi0:00:35
87Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
88Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
89José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
90Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:40
91Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
92Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
93Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
94Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
95Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
96Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
98Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
99Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
100Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
101Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
102Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
103Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
104Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
105Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
106Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
107Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:56
108Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
109Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:13
110Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:23
111Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
112Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:39
113Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team0:03:04
114Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:27
115Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:06:41
DNSDennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
DNSDaan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
DNSPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
DNSTim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX
DNFKevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFPiotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFMerijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano20
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
6Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky9
8Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX7
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol4
13Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing3
14Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team2
15Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX1

Sprint 1 - El Burgo. km. 95.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Coín km. 131.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano3pts
2Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing2
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 - Puerto Del Boyar (Cat 1) km. 10.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka10pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano6
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
5Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - Puerto Del Viento (Cat. 3) km. 81.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka3pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano2
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 3 - Puerto De Las (Cat. 2) km. 95.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka6pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12:29:41
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:01
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Team Sky0:00:12
5Activejet Team
6Euskadi
7Movistar Team
8ETIXX
9Rabobank Development Team
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:23
11Trek Factory Racing
12Lotto Belisol
13Astana Pro Team
14CCC Polsat Polkowice
15MTN - Qhubeka
16Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
17Team Novo Nordisk0:01:02
18Team Ecuador0:01:11
19Team Giant-Shimano0:01:34

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team18:47:45
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:31
3Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:33
4Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
7Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:02
8Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:06
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
10Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:24
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:30
12Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:38
13Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:47
14Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:15
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:17
16Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
17Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:21
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
19Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:28
20Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:31
21David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:40
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:47
23Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:01
24Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi0:03:05
25Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:30
26Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:28
27Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:05:26
28Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:28
29Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:05:29
30Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:38
31Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:11
33Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
34Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:29
35Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:07:48
36Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX0:08:05
37José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:45
38Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:55
39Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:09:04
40Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:09:37
41Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:50
42Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:24
43Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:10:25
44Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:34
45Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:50
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:51
47Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:28
48Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:48
49Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:05
50Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:12:15
51Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team0:12:26
52Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:54
53Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team0:12:56
54Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team0:13:04
55Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:02
56Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:09
57Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:14:21
58Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:55
59Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:25
60Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:28
61Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:50
62Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:02
63Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:16:17
64Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:16:20
65Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:16:29
66Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:35
67Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi0:16:45
68Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX0:16:47
69Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano0:16:51
70David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:04
71Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
72Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:17:18
73Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team0:17:34
74Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team0:17:46
75Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:18:02
76Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:18:33
77Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:42
78Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:46
79Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team0:20:58
80Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:21:39
81Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:40
82Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi0:22:05
83Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:22:08
84Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:22:18
85Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:22:19
86Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX0:22:29
87Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi0:22:33
88Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:47
89Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:20
90Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:24:36
91Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:24:38
92Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:24:39
93Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team0:24:58
94Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:25:14
95Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi0:25:38
96Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:25:45
97Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:46
98Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:26:08
99Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:10
100Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:26:12
101Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:16
102Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi0:27:19
103Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:27:58
104Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador0:29:52
105Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:30:47
106Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:33:49
107Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX0:34:33
108Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano0:35:19
109Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX0:36:00
110Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:57
111Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:39
112Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:39:33
113Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:42:00
114Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi0:45:26
115Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:45:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team81pts
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team41
3Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team38
4Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA37
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky35
6Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano34
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team29
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise26
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka25
10Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano24
12Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise23
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky21
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
15Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17
16Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice16
17Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA16
18Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
19Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team14
20Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky13
22Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
23Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing11
24Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky10
25Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
26Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing9
27Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
28Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team8
29Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano7
30Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX7
31Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
32Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk5
33Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
34Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
35Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
36Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol4
37Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka3
38Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
39Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team3
40Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team2
41Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
42Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
43Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
44Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise27pts
2Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka19
3David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk17
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team13
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
6Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano8
8Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team8
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano6
11Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
12Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi6
13Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team5
14Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi5
15Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
17Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
18Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador4
19Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
21Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
22Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
24Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
25Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
26Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
28Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
4Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team4
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano3
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
7Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
8Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing3
9Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing2
10Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
11Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka2
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1
15Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano1
17Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1
2Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky3
4Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team5
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
8Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice12
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise19
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano27

Spanish rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
2Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
3Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
4Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
7David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
8Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
10Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
11Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
12José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
13Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
14Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
15Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
16David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
17Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
18Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
19Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team
20Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
21Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
22Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
23Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
24Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
25Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
26Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
27Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
28Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
29Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
2Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
3Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
4Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team56:27:08
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:02
3Team Sky0:00:17
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
5Movistar Team0:03:22
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:19
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:12
8Trek Factory Racing0:08:48
9Lotto Belisol0:10:14
10CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:40
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:01
12MTN - Qhubeka0:21:35
13Activejet Team0:29:41
14Rabobank Development Team0:29:53
15Euskadi0:29:58
16Team Giant-Shimano0:30:01
17Team Novo Nordisk0:36:35
18ETIXX0:43:17
19Team Ecuador0:56:03

