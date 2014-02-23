Hofland wins final Ruta del Sol stage
Valverde sails to overall victory
Stage 4: Ubrique - Fuengirola
A shrewd sense of positioning and a powerful sprint finish carried Moreno Hofland (Belkin) to victory on the final stage of the Ruta del Sol in Fuengirola, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sealed his third overall win in as many years in Andalucia.
When Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), the last survivor of the day’s early break, was swept up with 5 kilometres to race, the stage seemed set for a mass finish, but there was still one late twist in store in southern Spain.
Shortly after Dumoulin was caught, a determined delegation from the Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise team took up the reins at the front of the peloton in a bid to set up Kenneth Van Bilsen for the sprint. The Belgian squad led the race into its final obstacle, a roundabout with a shade under two kilometres to go, and when they came out the other side, they were at the head of a group of six riders that had detached itself from the front of peloton, including the ever-alert Hofland.
The trio of Topsport riders led under the red kite, as first Edward Theuns and then Tom Van Asbroeck surged to the front, but when they swung off with 400 metres to race, Van Bilsen was left with two faster men on his wheel.
Hofland and Nikias Arndt (Giant-Shimano) duly swarmed past Van Bilsen within sight of the line. It was soon apparent that Hofland had an extra gear, however, and the Dutchman quickly opened up an insurmountable gap to claim stage victory ahead of Arndt and the three Topsport riders.
“This is very important for me,” Hofland said afterwards. “I won the Tour of Hainan last year but this is my first victory in Europe so it means a lot.”
The 22-year-old Hofland is part of an impressive stable of fast finishers at the Belkin team, and he had demonstrated his ability with third place on the previous day’s bunch sprint in Seville. His Belkin team showed its faith in him on Sunday by working to pull back Dumoulin in the finale, with Lars Petter Nordhaug particularly impressive.
“Dumoulin’s a strong guy, so that’s why needed two guys to pull on the front,” Hofland said. “The plan was to have someone in the early break and then gamble on the sprint. When everything came together, I had help from my team for the sprint.”
Indeed, Hofland’s Belkin teammate Laurens ten Dam was part of the day’s early break, which formed on the 1st category climb of the Puerto del Boyar, and also featured Adrian Honkisz (CCC-Polsat), Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka), Tim Wellens (Lotto), Javier Megías (Novo Nordisk) and Julian Arredondo (Trek).
The presence of Txurruka, who was just 2:50 off Valverde’s red jersey, meant that Movistar kept close tabs on the break, never allowing it to gain more than three minutes. As the gap dwindled to 1:30 with a 35 kilometres left to race, and with the day’s climbing behind them, the unity of the group began to fragment, with Arredondo the first to break the détente.
Frustrated by the lack of cohesion, Dumoulin made two attempts to go clear, first with Fuglsang and then when he caught and passed Megías. Rather than await reinforcements, Dumoulin opted to go it alone from 30 kilometres out, and the Dutch strongman even succeeded in stretching his lead back out to two minutes at one point.
As Dumoulin was no threat to Valverde’s overall lead, Movistar showed little inclination to chase him down, and it was not until Belkin hit the front that his advantage began to fall. Even so, Dumoulin was resolute up front, and made light work of the final, uncategorised climb out of Coin, though eventually his efforts would take their toll.
With 12 kilometres to go, Dumoulin still had 45 seconds over the bunch, but a counter-attack from Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) only served to encourage the chase efforts still further. 7 kilometres from the finish, Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko managed to power away from the bunch and bridge across to Dumoulin, but the Kazakh’s support was too late to help Dumoulin. By then, he was just ten seconds clear of the peloton, and they would be swept up inside the final five kilometres.
While Valverde missed the final, decisive split that decided the stage honours, he was sharp enough to finish 10th on the stage and even slightly extend his final overall lead. He finished the race 26 seconds up on Richie Porte (Sky) and 28 ahead of Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural).
Valverde has now won the Ruta del Sol in each of the three seasons since his return from suspension following his belated Operacion Puerto ban. His haul of three stage wins in the 2014 edition, however, suggests that this could be his richest vein of early-season form for many years.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4:09:53
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|3
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:01
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|8
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|15
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|19
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|21
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|22
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|27
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|28
|Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|29
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:12
|32
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|35
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|36
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|38
|Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
|39
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|42
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|44
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|45
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|47
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|48
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|49
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|51
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|53
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|55
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|62
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|64
|Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|65
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX
|66
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|69
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|70
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
|72
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|73
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|74
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|75
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|76
|Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:00:24
|77
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:26
|79
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|80
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
|81
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX
|82
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|83
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|84
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:33
|85
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|86
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:00:35
|87
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
|89
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|91
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|93
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|94
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|95
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|96
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|98
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|99
|Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|101
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|102
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|104
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|105
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|106
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|107
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:56
|108
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|109
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:13
|110
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:23
|111
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|112
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:39
|113
|Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:03:04
|114
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|115
|Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:06:41
|DNS
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|DNS
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|DNS
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX
|DNF
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|20
|3
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|6
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
|7
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4
|13
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|14
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|2
|15
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|6
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|5
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|2
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12:29:41
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:01
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:12
|5
|Activejet Team
|6
|Euskadi
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|ETIXX
|9
|Rabobank Development Team
|10
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:23
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:02
|18
|Team Ecuador
|0:01:11
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18:47:45
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|3
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:33
|4
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|7
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:02
|8
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:06
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|10
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:24
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|12
|Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:38
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:47
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:15
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:17
|16
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|17
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:21
|18
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:28
|20
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:31
|21
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:40
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:47
|23
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:01
|24
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|0:03:05
|25
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:30
|26
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|27
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:26
|28
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:28
|29
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:29
|30
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:38
|31
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:11
|33
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:29
|35
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:48
|36
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX
|0:08:05
|37
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:45
|38
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:55
|39
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:09:04
|40
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:09:37
|41
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:50
|42
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:24
|43
|Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:10:25
|44
|Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:34
|45
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:50
|46
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:51
|47
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:28
|48
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:48
|49
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:05
|50
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:15
|51
|Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:12:26
|52
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:54
|53
|Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:12:56
|54
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:13:04
|55
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:02
|56
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:09
|57
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:21
|58
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:55
|59
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:25
|60
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:28
|61
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:50
|62
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:02
|63
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:17
|64
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:16:20
|65
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:16:29
|66
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:35
|67
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:16:45
|68
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
|0:16:47
|69
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|0:16:51
|70
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:04
|71
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:17:18
|73
|Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:17:34
|74
|Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:17:46
|75
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:18:02
|76
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:18:33
|77
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:42
|78
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:46
|79
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:20:58
|80
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:39
|81
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:40
|82
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|0:22:05
|83
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:08
|84
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:22:18
|85
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:22:19
|86
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX
|0:22:29
|87
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:22:33
|88
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:47
|89
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:20
|90
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:24:36
|91
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:38
|92
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:24:39
|93
|Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:24:58
|94
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:14
|95
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|0:25:38
|96
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:25:45
|97
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:46
|98
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:26:08
|99
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:10
|100
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:12
|101
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:16
|102
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|0:27:19
|103
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:58
|104
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:29:52
|105
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:30:47
|106
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:33:49
|107
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX
|0:34:33
|108
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|0:35:19
|109
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
|0:36:00
|110
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:57
|111
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:37:39
|112
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:33
|113
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:42:00
|114
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|0:45:26
|115
|Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:45:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|pts
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|41
|3
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|4
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|37
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|35
|6
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|34
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|29
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|10
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|24
|12
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|21
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|15
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|16
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|17
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|18
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|19
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|14
|20
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|22
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|23
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|24
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|25
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|26
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|27
|Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|28
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|29
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|7
|30
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
|7
|31
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|32
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|33
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|34
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|35
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|36
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4
|37
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|38
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|39
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|3
|40
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|2
|41
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|42
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|43
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|44
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|pts
|2
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|3
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|6
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|8
|8
|Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|8
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|6
|11
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|12
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|6
|13
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|5
|14
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|5
|15
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|17
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|18
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
|4
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|21
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|22
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|24
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|25
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|26
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|27
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|28
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|4
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|3
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|7
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|8
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|9
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|10
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|11
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|16
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|1
|17
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|2
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|3
|4
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|8
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|10
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|16
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|18
|Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|19
|Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team
|20
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|21
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|23
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|25
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|26
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|28
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
|29
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|4
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|56:27:08
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:17
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:30
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:03:22
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:19
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:12
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:48
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|0:10:14
|10
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:40
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:01
|12
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:35
|13
|Activejet Team
|0:29:41
|14
|Rabobank Development Team
|0:29:53
|15
|Euskadi
|0:29:58
|16
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:30:01
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:35
|18
|ETIXX
|0:43:17
|19
|Team Ecuador
|0:56:03
