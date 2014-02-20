Trending

Valverde doubles up in Ruta del Sol

Spaniard extends race lead on uphill finish

Image 1 of 42

Alejandro Valverde wins in the Castle of Santa Catalina

Alejandro Valverde wins in the Castle of Santa Catalina
(Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol)
Image 2 of 42

Euskadi riders in the team presentation

Euskadi riders in the team presentation
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 3 of 42

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 4 of 42

Branislau Samoilau (CCC) is back on the business. Here he climbs before Kiryienka (Sky), Wisniowski (Ettix) and José Herrada (Movistar)

Branislau Samoilau (CCC) is back on the business. Here he climbs before Kiryienka (Sky), Wisniowski (Ettix) and José Herrada (Movistar)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 5 of 42

Three Astana riders in the finish: Tanel Kangert, Michele Scarponi and Paolo Tiralongo.

Three Astana riders in the finish: Tanel Kangert, Michele Scarponi and Paolo Tiralongo.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 6 of 42

Ion Izagirre (Movistar), keeping a great momentum

Ion Izagirre (Movistar), keeping a great momentum
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 7 of 42

Julien Simon delivered his first good perfomance as Cofidis rider. He reached the finish line before team-leader Dani Navarro.

Julien Simon delivered his first good perfomance as Cofidis rider. He reached the finish line before team-leader Dani Navarro.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 8 of 42

Richie Porte (Sky) was third on the finish line and sits currently second in the GC.

Richie Porte (Sky) was third on the finish line and sits currently second in the GC.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 9 of 42

Davide Rebellin (CCC), before Richie Porte (Sky) and Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural)

Davide Rebellin (CCC), before Richie Porte (Sky) and Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 10 of 42

Tom Dumoulin (Giant) had to stop briefly before the final part of the climb.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant) had to stop briefly before the final part of the climb.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 11 of 42

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural)

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 12 of 42

(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 13 of 42

The front of Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin)

The front of Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 14 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) chats with a fan

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) chats with a fan
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 15 of 42

Simon Geksche (Giant-Shimano), ready to rock

Simon Geksche (Giant-Shimano), ready to rock
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 16 of 42

The back of Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin)

The back of Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 17 of 42

Fabio Silvestre (Trek) takes part in this race as a last minute replacement of Giacomo Nizzolo, injured with a broken collarbone.

Fabio Silvestre (Trek) takes part in this race as a last minute replacement of Giacomo Nizzolo, injured with a broken collarbone.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 18 of 42

Two promising youngsters from the Spanish region of Cantabria, Jesús Ezquerra and Mario González, landed a contract at Active Jet, Polish UCI Continental team.

Two promising youngsters from the Spanish region of Cantabria, Jesús Ezquerra and Mario González, landed a contract at Active Jet, Polish UCI Continental team.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 19 of 42

Álvaro Cuadros, neo-pro from the nearby province of Granada. He pulled out during the stage.

Álvaro Cuadros, neo-pro from the nearby province of Granada. He pulled out during the stage.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 20 of 42

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 21 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), leader of the Points classifications.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), leader of the Points classifications.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 22 of 42

Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport), a natural born sprinter, discovered today his ability at climbing.

Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport), a natural born sprinter, discovered today his ability at climbing.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 23 of 42

People like Jens Voigt (Trek)

People like Jens Voigt (Trek)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 24 of 42

Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) was part of the breakaway and leads the sprint.

Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) was part of the breakaway and leads the sprint.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 25 of 42

Van Asbroeck, indeed, is the leader of the Mountains classifications.

Van Asbroeck, indeed, is the leader of the Mountains classifications.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 26 of 42

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) was the best local rider today.

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) was the best local rider today.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 27 of 42

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) and Carlos Barbero (Euskadi)

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) and Carlos Barbero (Euskadi)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 28 of 42

Maxime Monfort (Lotto), before Sergio Pardilla (MTN)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto), before Sergio Pardilla (MTN)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 29 of 42

David Arroyo (Caja Rural)

David Arroyo (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 30 of 42

Javier Megías (Novo Nordisk)

Javier Megías (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 31 of 42

Lukasz Owsian (CCC) was a member of the main breakaway of the day

Lukasz Owsian (CCC) was a member of the main breakaway of the day
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 32 of 42

Eliot Lietaer (Tosport) finished totally doomed.

Eliot Lietaer (Tosport) finished totally doomed.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 33 of 42

José Herrada (Movistar)

José Herrada (Movistar)
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 34 of 42

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) took it easy in the final climb. Here he is accompanied by teammates Zandio and Boasson Hagen.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) took it easy in the final climb. Here he is accompanied by teammates Zandio and Boasson Hagen.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 35 of 42

Pablo Lechuga was one of the local riders today. This winter he was able to land a contract in Fundación Euskadi despite non being Basque.

Pablo Lechuga was one of the local riders today. This winter he was able to land a contract in Fundación Euskadi despite non being Basque.
(Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)
Image 36 of 42

Alejandro Valverde, leader of the race by 19 seconds ahead of Richie Porte

Alejandro Valverde, leader of the race by 19 seconds ahead of Richie Porte
(Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol)
Image 37 of 42

Alejandro Valverde, stage winner

Alejandro Valverde, stage winner
(Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol)
Image 38 of 42

Bauke Mollema was second in the finish line, followed by Davide Rebellin and Riche Porte

Bauke Mollema was second in the finish line, followed by Davide Rebellin and Riche Porte
(Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol)
Image 39 of 42

Alejandro Valverde on his way to victory

Alejandro Valverde on his way to victory
(Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol)
Image 40 of 42

On the final climb, Sky tried to tear apart the race; Movistar prevailed with Ion Izagirre

On the final climb, Sky tried to tear apart the race; Movistar prevailed with Ion Izagirre
(Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol)
Image 41 of 42

Movistar sets the pace in the peloton

Movistar sets the pace in the peloton
(Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol)
Image 42 of 42

Breakaway of the day featuring Alexis Guerin (Ettix), Nico Sijmens (Wanty) and Jaco Venter (MTN). Other riders in the group are Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), David Lozano (Novo Nordisk), Jesus Ezquerra (Active Jet), Benat Txoperena (Euskadi), Arakdiusz Owsian (CCC), Stephane Poulhies (Cofidis), Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport) and Lennard Hofstede (Rabobank)

Breakaway of the day featuring Alexis Guerin (Ettix), Nico Sijmens (Wanty) and Jaco Venter (MTN). Other riders in the group are Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), David Lozano (Novo Nordisk), Jesus Ezquerra (Active Jet), Benat Txoperena (Euskadi), Arakdiusz Owsian (CCC), Stephane Poulhies (Cofidis), Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport) and Lennard Hofstede (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol)

It was Team Sky who tried to blow the race apart on the first road stage of the Ruta del Sol, but it was race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) who profited from their work. The Spaniard powered away from an elite group up to the finish in Jaén, opening up a four second gap to Bauke Mollema (Belkin) and Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice).

Richie Porte (Team Sky) was the best finisher of his team, placing fourth in the same time as Mollema and Rebellin, which moved him into second place overall, 19 seconds from Valverde on the general classification.

Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) was fifth on the stage, and moved into third overall at 21 seconds.

The Movistar team did the lion's share of the work to control the day's breakaways on a stage with six climbs and a tough finishing kick in Jaén.

Amets Txurruka (Euskadi), Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka), Jesus Ezquerra (ActiveJet), Stephane Poulhies (Cofidis), Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen), Francisco Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Alexis Guerin (ETIXX), Lennard Hofstede (Rabobank), David Lozano (Novo Nordisk), Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) had three minutes on the peloton when the race reached the last category 2 climb with 30km to go, but the group was shattered by an attack by Guerin.

The young Frenchman was joined by the veteran Aramendia, but the move did not last long. Guerin was dropped, and then Aramendia was joined by Venter, Van Asbroeck and Lukasz Owsian (CCC Polsat). All the while, Movistar was slowly chipping away at their advantage, bringing it to just 12 seconds with 10km remaining.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) attempted to bridge as the break was in sight, but Movistar upped the pace and brought him back, as well as the rest of the break with 9.7km to race.

Team Sky took over the pace shortly thereafter, attempting to take advantage of their multiple riders in the top 10 on the GC, but the plan backfired.

Bradley Wiggins was the first to be dropped with 3km to go, as Peter Kennaugh, then Geraint Thomas punished the peloton for Porte as the final climb began to bite.

However, Valverde and his lieutenant Jon Izagirre, wearing the green points jersey, were unmovable. As the gradient kicked up in the final meters, Valverde leaped away, leaving the Sky riders in his wake.

Mollema put in a valiant effort to hold on, but could not match the pace of the Spaniard in the short stretch to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team5:08:57
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
5Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:11
7Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:12
8Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
9Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:16
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
12Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:21
14Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:23
15Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
19Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskadi
20Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:30
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:34
23Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:36
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
27David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:44
28Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:51
29Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
30Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:53
31Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:55
32Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
33Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:59
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:00
36Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:02
37Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
38Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:49
39Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:01:57
40Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX0:01:59
42José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:01
43Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:12
44Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi0:02:14
45Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:31
46Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:02:33
47Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:34
48Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
49Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:41
50Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
51Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:04
52Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:05
53Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:06
54Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:03:51
55Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
56Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
57Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
58Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:03:53
59Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:54
60Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:21
61Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
62Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:23
63Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Activejet Team0:04:24
64Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:30
65Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:09
66Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:12
67David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:21
68Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team0:05:32
69Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
70Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:34
71Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
72Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
74Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
75Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
76Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador0:06:06
77Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
78Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:06:11
79Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:13
80Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:18
81Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:19
82Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi0:06:20
83Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi0:06:22
84Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
86Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:25
88Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi
89Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:07:10
90Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX0:07:59
91Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:02
92Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:40
93Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:49
94Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Euskadi
95Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:52
96Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:10:28
97Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
98Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:29
99Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:30
100Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
101Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
102Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX
103Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:33
104Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:10:58
105Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:59
106Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team0:11:57
107Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:12:05
108Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:48
109Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:12:49
110Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:36
111Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team0:14:46
112Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
113Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:15:18
114Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:20:09
115Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:31
116Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
117Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
118Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
119Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:34
120Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Euskadi0:21:36
121Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
122Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:23:37
123Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
124Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:24:29
126Tim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX0:26:26
127Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:27
DNFJaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Team Ecuador
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAlvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) ETIXX
DNFJose Ragonessi (Ecu) Team Ecuador
DNFIsaac Carbonell Rabat (Spa) Team Ecuador

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team20
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice16
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky14
5Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
12Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
13Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing3
14Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team2
15Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Intermediate sprint, Los Villares, km. 173
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Pto. Zafarraya (Cat. 1) km. 25,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk8
3Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team6
4Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi4
5Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
6Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Alto Del Navazo (Cat. 3) km. 39,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
3Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team1

Pto. Del Tocón (Cat. 3) km. 92,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk3pts
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team1

Pto. De Locubín (Cat. 2) km. 145,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6pts
2David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk4
3Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi2
4Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Pto. De Valdepeñas (Cat. 2) km. 158,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6pts
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
3Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
4Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Castillo Santa Catal (Cat. 3) km. 186,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:27:37
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:04
3Astana Pro Team0:00:09
4Movistar Team0:00:20
5Team Sky0:00:43
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:55
7CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:02
8Lotto Belisol0:01:23
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
10Trek Factory Racing0:03:11
11Team Giant-Shimano0:06:01
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:18
13Euskadi0:08:11
14MTN - Qhubeka0:09:45
15Rabobank Development Team0:11:17
16Activejet Team0:14:42
17Team Novo Nordisk0:15:59
18ETIXX0:19:40
19Team Ecuador0:22:59

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team5:17:19
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:19
3Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:21
4Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
5Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:37
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
8Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
9Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:43
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:44
11Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:46
12Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:50
13Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
14Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
15Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:54
16Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:55
18Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
20Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:02
21Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi0:01:06
22Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
23Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:08
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:09
25Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:14
26Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano0:01:16
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:17
29Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:18
30Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:19
31Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:23
32Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
33Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:31
34Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:36
35David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:40
36Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:41
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:52
38Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:02:10
39Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX0:02:28
40José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:34
41Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:46
42Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:02:48
43Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:02:54
44Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:55
45Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:00
46Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:04
47Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi0:03:10
48Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:16
49Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:18
50Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:19
51Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:37
52Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:03:39
53Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:58
54Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:04:05
55Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:04:12
56Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:04:19
57Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:23
58Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:44
59Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:04:58
60Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:01
61Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:02
62Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:05:06
63Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:21
64Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team0:05:34
65Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:42
66Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:47
67Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:05
68Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:09
69Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:06:10
70Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:16
71David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:17
72Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:06:39
73Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:48
74Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team0:06:49
75Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador0:06:50
76Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:06:57
77Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:00
78Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:07:01
79Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team0:07:02
80Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:05
81Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi0:07:07
82Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team0:07:08
83Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi0:07:14
84Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi0:07:19
85Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:20
86Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:26
87Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:27
88Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:07:29
89Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:07:56
90Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:26
91Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX0:08:37
92Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:19
93Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi0:10:29
94Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:33
95Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:10:46
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:56
97Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:57
98Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
99Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:07
100Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:11:10
101Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX0:11:12
102Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX0:11:19
103Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:11:22
104Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano0:11:23
105Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:25
106Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team0:13:07
107Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:13:18
108Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
109Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:54
110Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:13
111Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team0:15:38
112Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team0:15:51
113Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:15:57
114Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador0:21:33
115Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi0:22:12
116Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:17
117Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX0:22:19
118Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:22:23
119Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:25
120Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:27
121Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:24:03
122Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant Shimano0:24:10
123Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:24:12
124Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:33
125Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:25:13
126Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:09
127Tim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX0:27:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team50pts
2Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team24
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky23
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team20
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano20
6Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA17
7Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice16
8Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
10Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky10
12Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing9
13Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
14Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team8
15Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano7
17Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
19Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky3
22Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team2
23Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
24Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise27pts
2David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk17
3Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team8
4Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi6
5Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
6Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
9Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
10Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
5Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
6Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
8Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
11Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
15Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
18Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
21Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
22Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
23Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
25Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
26David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
27Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
28Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
29Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
30Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
31Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team5:18:25
2Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:02
3Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:54
4Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi0:09:23

Spanish rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team5:17:19
2Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:21
3Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
4Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:37
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:02
6Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi0:01:06
7Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
8Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:08
9Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:18
10Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:36
11David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:40
12José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:34
13Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:55
14Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:00
15Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi0:03:10
16Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:04:19
17Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:23
18Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team0:05:34
19David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:17
20Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador0:06:50
21Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi0:07:07
22Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi0:07:14
23Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi0:07:19
24Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:27
25Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi0:10:29
26Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:56
27Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team0:13:07
28Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team0:15:38
29Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi0:22:12

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team15:53:27
2Astana Pro Team0:00:28
3Team Sky0:00:40
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:48
5Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:04
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:43
7Lotto Belisol0:01:44
8CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:00
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
10Trek Factory Racing0:03:25
11Team Giant-Shimano0:06:00
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:04
13Euskadi0:09:26
14MTN - Qhubeka0:10:40
15Rabobank Development Team0:12:15
16Activejet Team0:17:05
17Team Novo Nordisk0:17:46
18ETIXX0:20:47
19Team Ecuador0:25:08

