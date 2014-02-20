Image 1 of 42 Alejandro Valverde wins in the Castle of Santa Catalina (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 2 of 42 Euskadi riders in the team presentation (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 3 of 42 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 4 of 42 Branislau Samoilau (CCC) is back on the business. Here he climbs before Kiryienka (Sky), Wisniowski (Ettix) and José Herrada (Movistar) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 5 of 42 Three Astana riders in the finish: Tanel Kangert, Michele Scarponi and Paolo Tiralongo. It was Team Sky who tried to blow the race apart on the first road stage of the Ruta del Sol, but it was race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) who profited from their work. The Spaniard powered away from an elite group up to the finish in Jaén, opening up a four second gap to Bauke Mollema (Belkin) and Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice).

Richie Porte (Team Sky) was the best finisher of his team, placing fourth in the same time as Mollema and Rebellin, which moved him into second place overall, 19 seconds from Valverde on the general classification.

Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) was fifth on the stage, and moved into third overall at 21 seconds.

The Movistar team did the lion's share of the work to control the day's breakaways on a stage with six climbs and a tough finishing kick in Jaén.

Amets Txurruka (Euskadi), Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka), Jesus Ezquerra (ActiveJet), Stephane Poulhies (Cofidis), Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen), Francisco Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Alexis Guerin (ETIXX), Lennard Hofstede (Rabobank), David Lozano (Novo Nordisk), Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) had three minutes on the peloton when the race reached the last category 2 climb with 30km to go, but the group was shattered by an attack by Guerin.

The young Frenchman was joined by the veteran Aramendia, but the move did not last long. Guerin was dropped, and then Aramendia was joined by Venter, Van Asbroeck and Lukasz Owsian (CCC Polsat). All the while, Movistar was slowly chipping away at their advantage, bringing it to just 12 seconds with 10km remaining.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) attempted to bridge as the break was in sight, but Movistar upped the pace and brought him back, as well as the rest of the break with 9.7km to race.

Team Sky took over the pace shortly thereafter, attempting to take advantage of their multiple riders in the top 10 on the GC, but the plan backfired.

Bradley Wiggins was the first to be dropped with 3km to go, as Peter Kennaugh, then Geraint Thomas punished the peloton for Porte as the final climb began to bite.

However, Valverde and his lieutenant Jon Izagirre, wearing the green points jersey, were unmovable. As the gradient kicked up in the final meters, Valverde leaped away, leaving the Sky riders in his wake.

Mollema put in a valiant effort to hold on, but could not match the pace of the Spaniard in the short stretch to the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 5:08:57 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 5 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:11 7 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:12 8 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15 9 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:16 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 12 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:21 14 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:23 15 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskadi 20 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:30 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:34 23 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:36 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 27 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:44 28 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:51 29 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:53 31 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:55 32 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 33 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:59 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:00 36 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:02 37 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 38 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:49 39 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:57 40 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 41 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX 0:01:59 42 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:01 43 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:12 44 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi 0:02:14 45 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:31 46 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:02:33 47 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:34 48 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:38 49 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:41 50 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 51 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:04 52 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:05 53 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:06 54 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:51 55 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 56 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 57 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:03:53 59 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:54 60 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:21 61 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 62 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:23 63 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Activejet Team 0:04:24 64 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:30 65 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:09 66 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:12 67 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:21 68 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 0:05:32 69 Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team 70 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:34 71 Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 72 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 73 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 74 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 75 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 76 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador 0:06:06 77 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 78 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:06:11 79 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:13 80 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:18 81 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:19 82 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:06:20 83 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 0:06:22 84 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 85 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 86 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 87 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:25 88 Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi 89 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:07:10 90 Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX 0:07:59 91 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:02 92 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:40 93 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:49 94 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Euskadi 95 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:52 96 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:28 97 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 98 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:29 99 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:30 100 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 101 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX 103 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:33 104 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:58 105 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:59 106 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:11:57 107 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:12:05 108 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:48 109 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:12:49 110 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:36 111 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 0:14:46 112 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 113 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:15:18 114 Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:20:09 115 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:31 116 Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 117 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 118 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 119 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:34 120 Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Euskadi 0:21:36 121 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 122 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:37 123 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 124 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 125 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:29 126 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX 0:26:26 127 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:27 DNF Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Team Ecuador DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) ETIXX DNF Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Team Ecuador DNF Isaac Carbonell Rabat (Spa) Team Ecuador

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 14 5 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 3 14 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 2 15 Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Intermediate sprint, Los Villares, km. 173 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 3 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Pto. Zafarraya (Cat. 1) km. 25,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 8 3 Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 6 4 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 4 5 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 6 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Alto Del Navazo (Cat. 3) km. 39,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 2 3 Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 1

Pto. Del Tocón (Cat. 3) km. 92,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 3 pts 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 1

Pto. De Locubín (Cat. 2) km. 145,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 pts 2 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 4 3 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 2 4 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Pto. De Valdepeñas (Cat. 2) km. 158,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 pts 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 3 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 4 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Castillo Santa Catal (Cat. 3) km. 186,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15:27:37 2 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:04 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 4 Movistar Team 0:00:20 5 Team Sky 0:00:43 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:55 7 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:02 8 Lotto Belisol 0:01:23 9 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 10 Trek Factory Racing 0:03:11 11 Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:01 12 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:18 13 Euskadi 0:08:11 14 MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:45 15 Rabobank Development Team 0:11:17 16 Activejet Team 0:14:42 17 Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:59 18 ETIXX 0:19:40 19 Team Ecuador 0:22:59

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5:17:19 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:19 3 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:21 4 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 5 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:37 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 8 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:40 9 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:43 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:44 11 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:46 12 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:50 13 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 14 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 15 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:54 16 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:55 18 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 20 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:02 21 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 0:01:06 22 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:08 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:09 25 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:14 26 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 0:01:16 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:17 29 Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:18 30 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:19 31 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:23 32 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 33 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:31 34 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:36 35 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:40 36 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:41 37 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:52 38 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:10 39 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX 0:02:28 40 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:34 41 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:46 42 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:02:48 43 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:02:54 44 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:55 45 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:00 46 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:04 47 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 0:03:10 48 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:16 49 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:18 50 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:19 51 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:37 52 Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:03:39 53 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:58 54 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:05 55 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:04:12 56 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:19 57 Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:23 58 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:44 59 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:58 60 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:01 61 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:02 62 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:05:06 63 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:21 64 Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team 0:05:34 65 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:42 66 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:47 67 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:05 68 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:09 69 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:06:10 70 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:16 71 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:17 72 Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:06:39 73 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:48 74 Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:06:49 75 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador 0:06:50 76 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:06:57 77 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:00 78 Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:07:01 79 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team 0:07:02 80 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:05 81 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 0:07:07 82 Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team 0:07:08 83 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 0:07:14 84 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:07:19 85 Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:20 86 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:26 87 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:27 88 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:07:29 89 Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:07:56 90 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:26 91 Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX 0:08:37 92 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:19 93 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 0:10:29 94 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:33 95 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:10:46 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:56 97 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:57 98 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 99 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:07 100 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:11:10 101 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 0:11:12 102 Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX 0:11:19 103 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:22 104 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 0:11:23 105 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:25 106 Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:13:07 107 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:13:18 108 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador 109 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:54 110 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:13 111 Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 0:15:38 112 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 0:15:51 113 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:15:57 114 Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador 0:21:33 115 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 0:22:12 116 Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:17 117 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX 0:22:19 118 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:22:23 119 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:25 120 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:27 121 Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:24:03 122 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant Shimano 0:24:10 123 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:24:12 124 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:33 125 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:13 126 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:09 127 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX 0:27:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 50 pts 2 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 24 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 23 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 20 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 20 6 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 7 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 8 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 14 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 10 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 10 12 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 9 13 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 14 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 8 15 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 7 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 19 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 3 22 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 2 23 Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 24 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 pts 2 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 17 3 Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 8 4 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 6 5 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 6 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 10 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 3 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 5 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 8 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 11 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 15 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 18 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 22 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 23 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 25 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 26 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 27 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 28 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 29 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 30 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 31 Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 5:18:25 2 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:02 3 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:54 4 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 0:09:23

Spanish rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5:17:19 2 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:21 3 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 4 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:37 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:02 6 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi 0:01:06 7 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:08 9 Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:18 10 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:36 11 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:40 12 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:34 13 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:55 14 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:00 15 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi 0:03:10 16 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:19 17 Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:23 18 Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team 0:05:34 19 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:17 20 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador 0:06:50 21 Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi 0:07:07 22 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 0:07:14 23 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:07:19 24 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:27 25 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi 0:10:29 26 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:56 27 Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:13:07 28 Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team 0:15:38 29 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 0:22:12