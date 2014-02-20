Valverde doubles up in Ruta del Sol
Spaniard extends race lead on uphill finish
Stage 1: Vélez Malaga - Jaén
It was Team Sky who tried to blow the race apart on the first road stage of the Ruta del Sol, but it was race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) who profited from their work. The Spaniard powered away from an elite group up to the finish in Jaén, opening up a four second gap to Bauke Mollema (Belkin) and Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice).
Richie Porte (Team Sky) was the best finisher of his team, placing fourth in the same time as Mollema and Rebellin, which moved him into second place overall, 19 seconds from Valverde on the general classification.
Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) was fifth on the stage, and moved into third overall at 21 seconds.
The Movistar team did the lion's share of the work to control the day's breakaways on a stage with six climbs and a tough finishing kick in Jaén.
Amets Txurruka (Euskadi), Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka), Jesus Ezquerra (ActiveJet), Stephane Poulhies (Cofidis), Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen), Francisco Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Alexis Guerin (ETIXX), Lennard Hofstede (Rabobank), David Lozano (Novo Nordisk), Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) had three minutes on the peloton when the race reached the last category 2 climb with 30km to go, but the group was shattered by an attack by Guerin.
The young Frenchman was joined by the veteran Aramendia, but the move did not last long. Guerin was dropped, and then Aramendia was joined by Venter, Van Asbroeck and Lukasz Owsian (CCC Polsat). All the while, Movistar was slowly chipping away at their advantage, bringing it to just 12 seconds with 10km remaining.
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) attempted to bridge as the break was in sight, but Movistar upped the pace and brought him back, as well as the rest of the break with 9.7km to race.
Team Sky took over the pace shortly thereafter, attempting to take advantage of their multiple riders in the top 10 on the GC, but the plan backfired.
Bradley Wiggins was the first to be dropped with 3km to go, as Peter Kennaugh, then Geraint Thomas punished the peloton for Porte as the final climb began to bite.
However, Valverde and his lieutenant Jon Izagirre, wearing the green points jersey, were unmovable. As the gradient kicked up in the final meters, Valverde leaped away, leaving the Sky riders in his wake.
Mollema put in a valiant effort to hold on, but could not match the pace of the Spaniard in the short stretch to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:08:57
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:11
|7
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:12
|8
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|9
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:16
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|12
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:21
|14
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:23
|15
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskadi
|20
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:34
|23
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:36
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:44
|28
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:51
|29
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:53
|31
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:55
|32
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:59
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:00
|36
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:02
|37
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:49
|39
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:57
|40
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|41
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX
|0:01:59
|42
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|43
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:12
|44
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi
|0:02:14
|45
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:31
|46
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:33
|47
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:34
|48
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|49
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:41
|50
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:04
|52
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:05
|53
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:06
|54
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:51
|55
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|56
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|57
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:03:53
|59
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:54
|60
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:21
|61
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:23
|63
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:04:24
|64
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|65
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:09
|66
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:12
|67
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:21
|68
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:05:32
|69
|Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
|70
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:34
|71
|Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|72
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|74
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|75
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:06:06
|77
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|78
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:06:11
|79
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:13
|80
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:18
|81
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:19
|82
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:06:20
|83
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|0:06:22
|84
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|86
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:25
|88
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi
|89
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:07:10
|90
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX
|0:07:59
|91
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:02
|92
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:40
|93
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:49
|94
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Euskadi
|95
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:52
|96
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:28
|97
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
|98
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:29
|99
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:10:30
|100
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|101
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX
|103
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:33
|104
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:58
|105
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:59
|106
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:11:57
|107
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:12:05
|108
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:48
|109
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:49
|110
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:36
|111
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:14:46
|112
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|113
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:15:18
|114
|Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:20:09
|115
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:31
|116
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|117
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|118
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
|119
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:34
|120
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Euskadi
|0:21:36
|121
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:37
|123
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|124
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:29
|126
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX
|0:26:26
|127
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:27
|DNF
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Team Ecuador
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) ETIXX
|DNF
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|DNF
|Isaac Carbonell Rabat (Spa) Team Ecuador
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|14
|5
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|7
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|14
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|2
|15
|Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|3
|Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|6
|4
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|4
|5
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|6
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|3
|Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|pts
|2
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|3
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|2
|4
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|3
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|4
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:27:37
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:04
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:43
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:55
|7
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:02
|8
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:23
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:11
|11
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:01
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:18
|13
|Euskadi
|0:08:11
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:45
|15
|Rabobank Development Team
|0:11:17
|16
|Activejet Team
|0:14:42
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:59
|18
|ETIXX
|0:19:40
|19
|Team Ecuador
|0:22:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:17:19
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|3
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:21
|4
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:37
|6
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|8
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|9
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:43
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:44
|11
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:46
|12
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:50
|13
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|14
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|16
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:55
|18
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|20
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:02
|21
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|0:01:06
|22
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:08
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:09
|25
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:14
|26
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|0:01:16
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:17
|29
|Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:18
|30
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:19
|31
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:23
|32
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:31
|34
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:36
|35
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:40
|36
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:41
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:52
|38
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:10
|39
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) ETIXX
|0:02:28
|40
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:34
|41
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:46
|42
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:02:48
|43
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:54
|44
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:55
|45
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:00
|46
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:04
|47
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|0:03:10
|48
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:16
|49
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:18
|50
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|51
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:37
|52
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:03:39
|53
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:58
|54
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:05
|55
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:04:12
|56
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:19
|57
|Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:23
|58
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:44
|59
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:58
|60
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:01
|61
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:02
|62
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|63
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:21
|64
|Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:05:34
|65
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:42
|66
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:47
|67
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:05
|68
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:09
|69
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:06:10
|70
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:16
|71
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:17
|72
|Bayron Guama De La Cruz (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:06:39
|73
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:48
|74
|Michel Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:06:49
|75
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:06:50
|76
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:06:57
|77
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:00
|78
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:07:01
|79
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:07:02
|80
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:05
|81
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|0:07:07
|82
|Arakdiusz Owsian (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:07:08
|83
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|0:07:14
|84
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:07:19
|85
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:20
|86
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:26
|87
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:27
|88
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|89
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:07:56
|90
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:26
|91
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) ETIXX
|0:08:37
|92
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:19
|93
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:10:29
|94
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:33
|95
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:46
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:56
|97
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:57
|98
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:07
|100
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:11:10
|101
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
|0:11:12
|102
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) ETIXX
|0:11:19
|103
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:22
|104
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|0:11:23
|105
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:25
|106
|Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:13:07
|107
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:18
|108
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|109
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:54
|110
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:13
|111
|Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:15:38
|112
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:15:51
|113
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:15:57
|114
|Pablo Miguel Hidalgo Vega (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|0:21:33
|115
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|0:22:12
|116
|Stephane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:17
|117
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) ETIXX
|0:22:19
|118
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:23
|119
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:25
|120
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:27
|121
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:24:03
|122
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant Shimano
|0:24:10
|123
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:24:12
|124
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:33
|125
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:13
|126
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:09
|127
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) ETIXX
|0:27:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|23
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|20
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|20
|6
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|7
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|8
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|10
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|12
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|13
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|14
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|15
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|16
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|7
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|19
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|3
|22
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|2
|23
|Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|24
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|pts
|2
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|3
|Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|8
|4
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|6
|5
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|6
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|10
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|5
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|15
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|18
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|23
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|27
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|28
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|29
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:18:25
|2
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:02
|3
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:54
|4
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:09:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:17:19
|2
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:21
|3
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:37
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:02
|6
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|0:01:06
|7
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:08
|9
|Marcos García (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:18
|10
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:36
|11
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:40
|12
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:34
|13
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:55
|14
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:00
|15
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|0:03:10
|16
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:19
|17
|Rubén Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:23
|18
|Mario González Salas (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:05:34
|19
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:17
|20
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:06:50
|21
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|0:07:07
|22
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|0:07:14
|23
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:07:19
|24
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:27
|25
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Euskadi
|0:10:29
|26
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:56
|27
|Pavel Brylowski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:13:07
|28
|Jesús Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:15:38
|29
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|0:22:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|15:53:27
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:40
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:48
|5
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:04
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:43
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:44
|8
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:00
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:25
|11
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:00
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:04
|13
|Euskadi
|0:09:26
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:40
|15
|Rabobank Development Team
|0:12:15
|16
|Activejet Team
|0:17:05
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:46
|18
|ETIXX
|0:20:47
|19
|Team Ecuador
|0:25:08
