Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) attacked from the group of overall contenders on the climb to the finish at La Molina in the heart of the Pyrenees to win the stage and take the overall race lead at the Volta a Catalunya.

The Colombian surged away for the first time with 8.5km to go and went again with five kilometres remaining. He joined the survivors of the long breakaway Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Marc Soler (Movistar) and then dropped them to win alone on the final climb to the finish line.

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) beat Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) as they tried to take the final time bonuses from Mühlberger and Soler but they finished 16 seconds behind Lopez.

Adam Yates is now second overall, 14 seconds behind Lopez, with Bernal third at 17 seconds. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was also there, finishing fifth on the stage. He is now fourth overall at 25 seconds.

It was Lopez's second victory of 2019 after he won the overall classification of the Colombia 2.1 stage race. Remarkably it was Astana's 20th victory of the 2019 season by nine different riders.

Lopez sucked on his thumb as a special dedication, with his Astana team suggesting he will soon become a father.

"It was good that the team worked very hard today. They always worked, covering me and being very aware of me – it was very important and today we had a good feeling. Today I had the legs to attack," Lopez explained.

"The important thing is that tomorrow is a little calmer, and we will recover a little and then fight until the last day for sure."

Friday's 188km stage to Sant Cugat del Vallès takes the race towards Barcelona and is suited to the sprinters and attackers. The Volta a Catalunya is expected to be decided during Sunday's final circuit stage and the eight laps of the hilly Montjuic circuit.

How it happened

The sun was out for the second day in the high Pyrenees of Catalunya but at the start in Llanars, the riders nervous about the short 150km stage and the two-climb finale up to the finish in La Molina.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was still not at his best after his stage 2 crash but signed on and promised to stay in the race. Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) and Alan Banaszek (Caja Rural-Seguros) didn't finish Wednesday's stage, while Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) was the other non-starter for stage 4.

The early 9.2km Coll de Coubet climb surprisingly didn't inspire attacks but the decent did, with 25 riders forming an attack. In there were significant move were James Knox (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Antonio Nibali, Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida), Davide Villella (Astana), Patrick Bevin (CCC Team), Michael Storer, Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), Giulio Ciccone, Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Carlos Verona, Marc Soler (Movistar), Hugh Carthy, Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First), Gregor Mühlberger, Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Daniel Navarro (Katusha-Alpecin), Tsgabu Grmay, Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Sebastian Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), Amaël Moinard (Arkéa-Samsic) and Mikel Bizkarra (Euskadi-Murias).

Some were there simply in support of their teammates and better climbers but they soon opened a 3:20 lead on the valley road. It was going to be a hard day in the saddle.

The mid-stage 19.9km Hors Category Port de la Crueuta climb was always going to shake up the break and the move was soon down to nine riders as Froome lead the peloton for Team Sky for Egan Bernal.

With 60km to go the gap was still at 3:20 as the peloton kept a steady chase and the breakaway gave its all to hold onto their lead. UAE Team Emirates helped with the chase in the hope that Dan Martin could make the final selection.

The first climb up to La Molina was from the south and the with the fast descent and second climb up to the finish, riders faced 25km of climbing in the final 40km of racing.

Soler was also up front and strong in the break with Mühlberger, sensing a chance of the stage victory. However, Team Sky was determined to make them work for it and upped the pace on the first climb to La Molina. Froome did more teamwork on the front before easing up. It was strange to see him in a domestique role but he showed he is determined to fight on despite his road rash and bruises.

The first climb to La Molina shook out the peloton and after the fast descent, the climb back up to La Molina started all over again. Soler and Mühlberger lead the chasers by 1:55 but seemed more determined than the chasers, who were also racing each other for the overall classification. It would be a tactical but high-speed climb to the finish.

Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates lead the peloton as they swept up the remains of the big break and De Gendt was soon dropped, his time in the leader's jersey over after a brave two-day defence in the mountains.

Bernal had the support of Ivan Sosa and Pavel Sivakov but an attack by Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) with 8.5km to go quickly turned things into a mano-a-mano fight.

After a minute of hesitation, Bernal stomped on the pedals, using his big chainring and blasted across to Lopez. Quintana was on his wheel, as was Adam Yates. Suddenly the race was a battle of four, with Dan Martin and the rest distanced.

Quintana – perhaps stung by the criticism and questions why he had not worked with Bernal on Wednesday, helped drive the attack this time. However, Lopez kicked again with five kilometres to and this time opened a significant gap on his own. Behind Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) surged across to the Bernal group as the gradient eased, with Simon quickly offering his services to his twin brother.

However, Lopez caught Soler and Mühlberger and dragged them along on the 5 per cent climb. They kept their lead on a short, fast descent through the snow-covered peaks. Lopez kicked away for victory in the final kilometre as the road climbed again. He pushed hard all the way to the line, gaining enough time to give him and Astana a special stage win and race leader's double.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4:02:07 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:19 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:32 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:00:41 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:42 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:54 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:38 16 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:46 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:48 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:51 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:54 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:55 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 23 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:43 26 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:51 27 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 28 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:02:54 29 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:04:08 32 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 34 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:14 36 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:22 37 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:38 38 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 39 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:46 40 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:19 41 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:46 42 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 43 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:06:48 44 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 45 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:08:55 46 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:09:05 48 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:09:17 49 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 50 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 51 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 52 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 53 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 54 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 55 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:09:27 56 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:17 57 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 58 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 59 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 60 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 61 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:20 62 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 64 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 66 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 67 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 68 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 69 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 70 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 72 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 73 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 74 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 75 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 76 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 77 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:13:23 80 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:13:44 81 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:16:02 82 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 83 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 84 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:52 85 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 86 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:18:41 87 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:20:15 88 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:18 89 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 90 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 92 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 94 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 96 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 98 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 99 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 100 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:23:09 101 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 102 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 103 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 104 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 106 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 107 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 109 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 110 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 111 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 112 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 113 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 116 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 117 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 118 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 120 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 121 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 122 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 124 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 125 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 126 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 127 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 128 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 130 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 131 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 133 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 135 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 137 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 138 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 139 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 140 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 141 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 142 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 143 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 144 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 145 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 147 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 148 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 149 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 150 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 151 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 152 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 153 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:34 154 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:19

Sprint 1 - 150.3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Coll de Coubet - 39.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 6 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 6 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 1

Mountain 2 (HC) Port de la Creueta - 92.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 26 pts 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 16 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 12 6 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 10 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) La Molina - 125.7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 2 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) La Molina - 150.3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4:02:07 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:46 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:55 6 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:43 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:51 8 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 9 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:54 10 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:22 11 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:08:55 12 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:09:05 13 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:09:17 14 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:09:27 16 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:17 17 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:20 19 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 23 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:13:44 24 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:02 25 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:52 26 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 27 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:18 28 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 29 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 30 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 31 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:09 32 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 34 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 35 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 36 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 37 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 38 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 39 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 40 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 41 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 43 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:34 45 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:19

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:07:42 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:32 3 Astana Pro Team 0:05:38 4 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:06:10 5 Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:06 6 Euskadi Basque Country 0:11:14 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:30 8 Bahrain-Merida 0:14:45 9 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:34 10 Team Sunweb 0:16:59 11 CCC Team 0:17:38 12 Team Sky 0:17:39 13 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:18:01 14 EF Education First 0:18:28 15 Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:40 16 Groupama-FDJ 17 UAE Team Emirates 0:20:58 18 Arkea-Samsic 0:28:30 19 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:00 20 Trek-Segafredo 0:32:59 21 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:00 22 Lotto Soudal 0:48:10 23 Dimension Data 0:53:52 24 Roompot-Charles 0:58:08 25 Burgos-BH 1:03:38

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 17:31:05 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:14 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:17 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:25 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:56 7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:01:42 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:27 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:36 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:37 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:39 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:41 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:49 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:56 17 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:59 18 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:02 19 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:52 20 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:56 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:22 22 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:04:25 23 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:55 24 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:57 25 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:06:07 26 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:37 27 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:07:10 28 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:23 29 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:44 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:26 31 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:09:13 32 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:15 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:20 34 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:31 35 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:09:32 36 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:35 37 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:14 38 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:19 39 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:11:35 40 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 41 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:42 42 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:01 43 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:07 44 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:19 45 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:03 46 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:15:48 47 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:16:08 48 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:16:43 49 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:49 50 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:31 51 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:19:06 52 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:34 53 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:41 54 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:20:10 55 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:20:40 56 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:31 57 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:34 58 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:50 59 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:13 60 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:19 61 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:23:31 62 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:47 63 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:23:49 64 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:24:55 65 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:25:29 66 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:25:41 67 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:26:13 68 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:26 69 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:32 70 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:27:25 71 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:30 72 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:28:38 73 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:28:53 74 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:29:00 75 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:32 76 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:35 77 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:44 78 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:30:48 79 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 0:31:32 80 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:03 81 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:32:30 82 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:32:52 83 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:33:23 84 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:20 85 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:34:36 86 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:34:49 87 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:11 88 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:46 89 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:35:48 90 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:52 91 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:32 92 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:57 93 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:37:42 94 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:37:47 95 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:38:04 96 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:38:33 97 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:39:06 98 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:39:34 100 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:42 101 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:39:57 102 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:40:15 103 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:40:39 104 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:41 105 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:38 106 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:42 107 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:42:33 108 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:06 109 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:43:08 110 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:44:33 111 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:26 112 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:47:49 113 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:48:10 114 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:48:20 115 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:49:57 116 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:50:02 117 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:50:06 118 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 119 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:50:28 120 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:42 121 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:52:44 122 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:52:48 123 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:53:11 124 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:53:30 125 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:53:58 126 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:55:33 127 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:56:47 128 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:57:03 129 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:57:54 130 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:55 131 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:58:19 132 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 133 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:58:25 134 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 1:00:39 135 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:00:52 136 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:02:09 137 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:14 138 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 1:02:23 139 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:04:07 140 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1:04:16 141 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 1:05:10 142 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 1:06:33 143 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:06:51 144 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:09:04 145 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:11:14 146 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:13:11 147 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:13:17 148 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:13:52 149 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:14:17 150 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:16:17 151 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1:17:15 152 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 1:18:24 153 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:19:08 154 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:20:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 13 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 7 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 7 9 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 4 11 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 4 13 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3 14 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 3 15 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 3 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 17 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 2 18 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 19 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 22 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 23 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 24 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1 25 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 26 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 pts 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 3 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 4 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 34 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 28 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 24 7 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 24 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 22 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 22 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 17 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 16 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 16 14 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 16 15 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 12 17 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 19 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 20 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 22 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 23 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 6 24 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 6 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 26 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 27 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 29 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 30 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 4 31 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 32 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 4 33 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 34 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 35 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 2 36 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 2 37 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 38 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 2 39 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 2 40 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 41 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 2 42 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 1 43 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1 44 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 17:31:05 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:17 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:59 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:52 5 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:04:25 6 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:55 7 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:57 8 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:06:07 9 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:14 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:19 11 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:01 12 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:15:48 13 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:16:08 14 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:16:43 15 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:20:10 16 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:34 17 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:13 18 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:19 19 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:26:13 20 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:32 21 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:28:53 22 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:29:00 23 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:35 24 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:32:30 25 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:20 26 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:46 27 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:41 28 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:42:33 29 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:48:10 30 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:48:20 31 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:49:57 32 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:50:02 33 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:50:06 34 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:55:33 35 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:57:55 36 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:00:52 37 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:02:09 38 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:04:07 39 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 1:06:33 40 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:09:04 41 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:11:14 42 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:14:17 43 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:16:17 44 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 1:18:24 45 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:20:25