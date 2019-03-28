Volta a Catalunya: Lopez wins on La Molina
Astana rider takes race lead
Stage 4: Llanars (Vall De Camprodon) - La Molina (Alp)
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) attacked from the group of overall contenders on the climb to the finish at La Molina in the heart of the Pyrenees to win the stage and take the overall race lead at the Volta a Catalunya.
The Colombian surged away for the first time with 8.5km to go and went again with five kilometres remaining. He joined the survivors of the long breakaway Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Marc Soler (Movistar) and then dropped them to win alone on the final climb to the finish line.
Egan Bernal (Team Sky) beat Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) as they tried to take the final time bonuses from Mühlberger and Soler but they finished 16 seconds behind Lopez.
Adam Yates is now second overall, 14 seconds behind Lopez, with Bernal third at 17 seconds. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was also there, finishing fifth on the stage. He is now fourth overall at 25 seconds.
It was Lopez's second victory of 2019 after he won the overall classification of the Colombia 2.1 stage race. Remarkably it was Astana's 20th victory of the 2019 season by nine different riders.
Lopez sucked on his thumb as a special dedication, with his Astana team suggesting he will soon become a father.
"It was good that the team worked very hard today. They always worked, covering me and being very aware of me – it was very important and today we had a good feeling. Today I had the legs to attack," Lopez explained.
"The important thing is that tomorrow is a little calmer, and we will recover a little and then fight until the last day for sure."
Friday's 188km stage to Sant Cugat del Vallès takes the race towards Barcelona and is suited to the sprinters and attackers. The Volta a Catalunya is expected to be decided during Sunday's final circuit stage and the eight laps of the hilly Montjuic circuit.
How it happened
The sun was out for the second day in the high Pyrenees of Catalunya but at the start in Llanars, the riders nervous about the short 150km stage and the two-climb finale up to the finish in La Molina.
Chris Froome (Team Sky) was still not at his best after his stage 2 crash but signed on and promised to stay in the race. Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) and Alan Banaszek (Caja Rural-Seguros) didn't finish Wednesday's stage, while Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) was the other non-starter for stage 4.
The early 9.2km Coll de Coubet climb surprisingly didn't inspire attacks but the decent did, with 25 riders forming an attack. In there were significant move were James Knox (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Antonio Nibali, Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida), Davide Villella (Astana), Patrick Bevin (CCC Team), Michael Storer, Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), Giulio Ciccone, Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Carlos Verona, Marc Soler (Movistar), Hugh Carthy, Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First), Gregor Mühlberger, Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Daniel Navarro (Katusha-Alpecin), Tsgabu Grmay, Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Sebastian Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), Amaël Moinard (Arkéa-Samsic) and Mikel Bizkarra (Euskadi-Murias).
Some were there simply in support of their teammates and better climbers but they soon opened a 3:20 lead on the valley road. It was going to be a hard day in the saddle.
The mid-stage 19.9km Hors Category Port de la Crueuta climb was always going to shake up the break and the move was soon down to nine riders as Froome lead the peloton for Team Sky for Egan Bernal.
With 60km to go the gap was still at 3:20 as the peloton kept a steady chase and the breakaway gave its all to hold onto their lead. UAE Team Emirates helped with the chase in the hope that Dan Martin could make the final selection.
The first climb up to La Molina was from the south and the with the fast descent and second climb up to the finish, riders faced 25km of climbing in the final 40km of racing.
Soler was also up front and strong in the break with Mühlberger, sensing a chance of the stage victory. However, Team Sky was determined to make them work for it and upped the pace on the first climb to La Molina. Froome did more teamwork on the front before easing up. It was strange to see him in a domestique role but he showed he is determined to fight on despite his road rash and bruises.
The first climb to La Molina shook out the peloton and after the fast descent, the climb back up to La Molina started all over again. Soler and Mühlberger lead the chasers by 1:55 but seemed more determined than the chasers, who were also racing each other for the overall classification. It would be a tactical but high-speed climb to the finish.
Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates lead the peloton as they swept up the remains of the big break and De Gendt was soon dropped, his time in the leader's jersey over after a brave two-day defence in the mountains.
Bernal had the support of Ivan Sosa and Pavel Sivakov but an attack by Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) with 8.5km to go quickly turned things into a mano-a-mano fight.
After a minute of hesitation, Bernal stomped on the pedals, using his big chainring and blasted across to Lopez. Quintana was on his wheel, as was Adam Yates. Suddenly the race was a battle of four, with Dan Martin and the rest distanced.
Quintana – perhaps stung by the criticism and questions why he had not worked with Bernal on Wednesday, helped drive the attack this time. However, Lopez kicked again with five kilometres to and this time opened a significant gap on his own. Behind Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) surged across to the Bernal group as the gradient eased, with Simon quickly offering his services to his twin brother.
However, Lopez caught Soler and Mühlberger and dragged them along on the 5 per cent climb. They kept their lead on a short, fast descent through the snow-covered peaks. Lopez kicked away for victory in the final kilometre as the road climbed again. He pushed hard all the way to the line, gaining enough time to give him and Astana a special stage win and race leader's double.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4:02:07
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:32
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:00:41
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:42
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:54
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:38
|16
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:46
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:48
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:51
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:54
|20
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|21
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:43
|26
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:51
|27
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:02:54
|29
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:04:08
|32
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|34
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:14
|36
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:22
|37
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:05:38
|38
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|39
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:46
|40
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:19
|41
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:46
|42
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:06:48
|44
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|45
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:08:55
|46
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:05
|48
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:09:17
|49
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|51
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|52
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|55
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:09:27
|56
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:17
|57
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|58
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|59
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|60
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|61
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:20
|62
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|64
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|67
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|69
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|70
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|72
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|73
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|74
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|75
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|76
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:13:23
|80
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:13:44
|81
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:16:02
|82
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|83
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|84
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:52
|85
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|86
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:18:41
|87
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:20:15
|88
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:18
|89
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|90
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|92
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|94
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|96
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|98
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|99
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|100
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:23:09
|101
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|103
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|104
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|106
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|107
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|109
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|110
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|111
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|112
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|117
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|118
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|120
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|121
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|122
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|124
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|125
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|126
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|127
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|128
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|130
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|133
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|135
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|137
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|138
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|139
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|140
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|141
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|142
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|143
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|144
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|145
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|147
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|148
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|149
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|150
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|152
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|153
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:34
|154
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|6
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|6
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|pts
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|16
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|5
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|6
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|10
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4:02:07
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:46
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:55
|6
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:43
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:51
|8
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:54
|10
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:22
|11
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:08:55
|12
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:05
|13
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:09:17
|14
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:09:27
|16
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:17
|17
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:12:20
|19
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:13:44
|24
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:02
|25
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:52
|26
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|27
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:18
|28
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|29
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|30
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|31
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:09
|32
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|36
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|37
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|39
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|40
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|41
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|43
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:34
|45
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:07:42
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:32
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:38
|4
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:06:10
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:06
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:11:14
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:30
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:45
|9
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:34
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:16:59
|11
|CCC Team
|0:17:38
|12
|Team Sky
|0:17:39
|13
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:18:01
|14
|EF Education First
|0:18:28
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:40
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:58
|18
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:28:30
|19
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:00
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:59
|21
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:45:00
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:48:10
|23
|Dimension Data
|0:53:52
|24
|Roompot-Charles
|0:58:08
|25
|Burgos-BH
|1:03:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|17:31:05
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:14
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:46
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:56
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:01:42
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:27
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:36
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:37
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:39
|13
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:41
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:49
|15
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:56
|17
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:59
|18
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|19
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:52
|20
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:56
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:22
|22
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|23
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:55
|24
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:57
|25
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:06:07
|26
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:37
|27
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:07:10
|28
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:23
|29
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:44
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:26
|31
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:09:13
|32
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:15
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:20
|34
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:31
|35
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:09:32
|36
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:35
|37
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:14
|38
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:19
|39
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:11:35
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|41
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:42
|42
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:01
|43
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:07
|44
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:19
|45
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:03
|46
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:15:48
|47
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:16:08
|48
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:16:43
|49
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:49
|50
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:31
|51
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:19:06
|52
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:34
|53
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:41
|54
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:10
|55
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:20:40
|56
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:31
|57
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:34
|58
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:50
|59
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:13
|60
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:19
|61
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:23:31
|62
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:47
|63
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:23:49
|64
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:24:55
|65
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:25:29
|66
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:25:41
|67
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:26:13
|68
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:26
|69
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:32
|70
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:27:25
|71
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:30
|72
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:28:38
|73
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:28:53
|74
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:29:00
|75
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:32
|76
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:35
|77
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:44
|78
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:30:48
|79
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|0:31:32
|80
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:03
|81
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:32:30
|82
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:32:52
|83
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:33:23
|84
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:20
|85
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:34:36
|86
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:34:49
|87
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:11
|88
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:46
|89
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:35:48
|90
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:52
|91
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:32
|92
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:57
|93
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:37:42
|94
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:37:47
|95
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:38:04
|96
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:38:33
|97
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:39:06
|98
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:39:34
|100
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:42
|101
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:39:57
|102
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:40:15
|103
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:40:39
|104
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:41
|105
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:38
|106
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:42
|107
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42:33
|108
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:43:06
|109
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:08
|110
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:44:33
|111
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:26
|112
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:47:49
|113
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:10
|114
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:48:20
|115
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:49:57
|116
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:50:02
|117
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:50:06
|118
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|119
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:50:28
|120
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:52:42
|121
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:52:44
|122
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:52:48
|123
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:53:11
|124
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:53:30
|125
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:53:58
|126
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:55:33
|127
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:56:47
|128
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:57:03
|129
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:57:54
|130
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:57:55
|131
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:19
|132
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|133
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:58:25
|134
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00:39
|135
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:00:52
|136
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:02:09
|137
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:14
|138
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|1:02:23
|139
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:07
|140
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1:04:16
|141
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|1:05:10
|142
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:33
|143
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:06:51
|144
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:09:04
|145
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:11:14
|146
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:13:11
|147
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:13:17
|148
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:13:52
|149
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:14:17
|150
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:16:17
|151
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1:17:15
|152
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|1:18:24
|153
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:19:08
|154
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:20:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|7
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|9
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|7
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|13
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|14
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|3
|15
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|3
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|17
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|18
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|19
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|22
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|23
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|24
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|25
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|26
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|pts
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|3
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|4
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|24
|7
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|24
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|22
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|14
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|16
|15
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|17
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|19
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|21
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|22
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|23
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|24
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|6
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|26
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|27
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|29
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|30
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|4
|31
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|4
|33
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|34
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|35
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|2
|36
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|38
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|2
|39
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|40
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|41
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|2
|42
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|1
|43
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|44
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|17:31:05
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:59
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:52
|5
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|6
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:55
|7
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:57
|8
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:06:07
|9
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:14
|10
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:19
|11
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:01
|12
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:15:48
|13
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:16:08
|14
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:16:43
|15
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:10
|16
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:34
|17
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:13
|18
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:19
|19
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:26:13
|20
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:32
|21
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:28:53
|22
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:29:00
|23
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:35
|24
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:32:30
|25
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:20
|26
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:46
|27
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:41
|28
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42:33
|29
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:10
|30
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:48:20
|31
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:49:57
|32
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:50:02
|33
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:50:06
|34
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:55:33
|35
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:57:55
|36
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:00:52
|37
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:02:09
|38
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:07
|39
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:33
|40
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:09:04
|41
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:11:14
|42
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:14:17
|43
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:16:17
|44
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|1:18:24
|45
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:20:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|52:38:05
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:02
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:49
|4
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:15:33
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:44
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:19:38
|7
|EF Education First
|0:21:11
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:03
|9
|Team Sky
|0:28:05
|10
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:28:32
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:43
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:01
|13
|CCC Team
|0:30:58
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:28
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:53
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:33:17
|17
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:38:55
|18
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:46:02
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:47
|20
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:53:01
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:58:05
|22
|Dimension Data
|1:32:15
|23
|Roompot-Charles
|1:40:18
|24
|Burgos-BH
|1:41:13
|25
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:53:29
