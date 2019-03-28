Trending

Volta a Catalunya: Lopez wins on La Molina

Astana rider takes race lead

Image 1 of 41

Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 41

Ilnur Zakarin

Ilnur Zakarin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 41

Romain Bardet

Romain Bardet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 41

Michael Woods

Michael Woods
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 41

Enric Mas

Enric Mas
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 41

Miguel Angel Lopez celebrates his stage 4 win in Catalunya

Miguel Angel Lopez celebrates his stage 4 win in Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 41

Miguel Angel Lopez in the Catalunya leader's jersey

Miguel Angel Lopez in the Catalunya leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 41

Miguel Angel Lopez in the Catalunya leader's jersey

Miguel Angel Lopez in the Catalunya leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 41

Thomas De Gendt lost the Catalunya lead but still has the blue jersey

Thomas De Gendt lost the Catalunya lead but still has the blue jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 41

Thomas De Gendt lost the Catalunya lead but still has the red jersey

Thomas De Gendt lost the Catalunya lead but still has the red jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 41

Miguel Angel Lopez rides to the stage 4 win at Catalunya

Miguel Angel Lopez rides to the stage 4 win at Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 41

Stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 41

Peter Stetina

Peter Stetina
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 41

Stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 41

Chris Froome

Chris Froome
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 41

Hugh Carthy

Hugh Carthy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 41

Grabbing a drink from the team car

Grabbing a drink from the team car
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 41

The stage 4 breakaway at Catalunya

The stage 4 breakaway at Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 41

Dion Smith

Dion Smith
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 41

The breakaway during stage 4 in Catalunya

The breakaway during stage 4 in Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 41

Adam Yates

Adam Yates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 41

Esteban Chaves snags a drink

Esteban Chaves snags a drink
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 41

Team Sky's Jhonnatan Narvaez

Team Sky's Jhonnatan Narvaez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 41

Egan Bernal and Adam Yates finish stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Egan Bernal and Adam Yates finish stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 41

Egan Bernal and Adam Yates finish stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Egan Bernal and Adam Yates finish stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 41

Stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 41

Hugo Hofstetter

Hugo Hofstetter
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 41

Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Angel Lopez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 41

Miguel Angel Lopez attacks the select group on the final climb during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Miguel Angel Lopez attacks the select group on the final climb during stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 41

Miguel Angel Lopez attacks to win stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Miguel Angel Lopez attacks to win stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 41

Miguel Angel Lopez attacks to win stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Miguel Angel Lopez attacks to win stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 41

Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 41

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 34 of 41

Thomas de Gendt said goodbye to the leader's jersey

Thomas de Gendt said goodbye to the leader's jersey
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 35 of 41

Chris Froome working for Sky teammate Bernal

Chris Froome working for Sky teammate Bernal
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 36 of 41

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 37 of 41

Hugh Carthy (EF Education First)

Hugh Carthy (EF Education First)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 38 of 41

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 39 of 41

Egan Bernal ahead of the Mitchelton-Scott train

Egan Bernal ahead of the Mitchelton-Scott train
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 40 of 41

Marc Soler (Movistar) on the attack

Marc Soler (Movistar) on the attack
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 41 of 41

Stef Cras (Katusha-Alpecin)

Stef Cras (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) attacked from the group of overall contenders on the climb to the finish at La Molina in the heart of the Pyrenees to win the stage and take the overall race lead at the Volta a Catalunya.

The Colombian surged away for the first time with 8.5km to go and went again with five kilometres remaining. He joined the survivors of the long breakaway Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Marc Soler (Movistar) and then dropped them to win alone on the final climb to the finish line.

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) beat Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) as they tried to take the final time bonuses from Mühlberger and Soler but they finished 16 seconds behind Lopez.

Adam Yates is now second overall, 14 seconds behind Lopez, with Bernal third at 17 seconds. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was also there, finishing fifth on the stage. He is now fourth overall at 25 seconds.

It was Lopez's second victory of 2019 after he won the overall classification of the Colombia 2.1 stage race. Remarkably it was Astana's 20th victory of the 2019 season by nine different riders.

Lopez sucked on his thumb as a special dedication, with his Astana team suggesting he will soon become a father.

"It was good that the team worked very hard today. They always worked, covering me and being very aware of me – it was very important and today we had a good feeling. Today I had the legs to attack," Lopez explained.

"The important thing is that tomorrow is a little calmer, and we will recover a little and then fight until the last day for sure."

Friday's 188km stage to Sant Cugat del Vallès takes the race towards Barcelona and is suited to the sprinters and attackers. The Volta a Catalunya is expected to be decided during Sunday's final circuit stage and the eight laps of the hilly Montjuic circuit.

How it happened

The sun was out for the second day in the high Pyrenees of Catalunya but at the start in Llanars, the riders nervous about the short 150km stage and the two-climb finale up to the finish in La Molina.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was still not at his best after his stage 2 crash but signed on and promised to stay in the race. Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) and Alan Banaszek (Caja Rural-Seguros) didn't finish Wednesday's stage, while Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) was the other non-starter for stage 4.

The early 9.2km Coll de Coubet climb surprisingly didn't inspire attacks but the decent did, with 25 riders forming an attack. In there were significant move were James Knox (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Antonio Nibali, Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida), Davide Villella (Astana), Patrick Bevin (CCC Team), Michael Storer, Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), Giulio Ciccone, Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Carlos Verona, Marc Soler (Movistar), Hugh Carthy, Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First), Gregor Mühlberger, Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Daniel Navarro (Katusha-Alpecin), Tsgabu Grmay, Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Sebastian Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), Amaël Moinard (Arkéa-Samsic) and Mikel Bizkarra (Euskadi-Murias).

Some were there simply in support of their teammates and better climbers but they soon opened a 3:20 lead on the valley road. It was going to be a hard day in the saddle.

The mid-stage 19.9km Hors Category Port de la Crueuta climb was always going to shake up the break and the move was soon down to nine riders as Froome lead the peloton for Team Sky for Egan Bernal.

With 60km to go the gap was still at 3:20 as the peloton kept a steady chase and the breakaway gave its all to hold onto their lead. UAE Team Emirates helped with the chase in the hope that Dan Martin could make the final selection.

The first climb up to La Molina was from the south and the with the fast descent and second climb up to the finish, riders faced 25km of climbing in the final 40km of racing.

Soler was also up front and strong in the break with Mühlberger, sensing a chance of the stage victory. However, Team Sky was determined to make them work for it and upped the pace on the first climb to La Molina. Froome did more teamwork on the front before easing up. It was strange to see him in a domestique role but he showed he is determined to fight on despite his road rash and bruises.

The first climb to La Molina shook out the peloton and after the fast descent, the climb back up to La Molina started all over again. Soler and Mühlberger lead the chasers by 1:55 but seemed more determined than the chasers, who were also racing each other for the overall classification. It would be a tactical but high-speed climb to the finish.

Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates lead the peloton as they swept up the remains of the big break and De Gendt was soon dropped, his time in the leader's jersey over after a brave two-day defence in the mountains.

Bernal had the support of Ivan Sosa and Pavel Sivakov but an attack by Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) with 8.5km to go quickly turned things into a mano-a-mano fight.

After a minute of hesitation, Bernal stomped on the pedals, using his big chainring and blasted across to Lopez. Quintana was on his wheel, as was Adam Yates. Suddenly the race was a battle of four, with Dan Martin and the rest distanced.

Quintana – perhaps stung by the criticism and questions why he had not worked with Bernal on Wednesday, helped drive the attack this time. However, Lopez kicked again with five kilometres to and this time opened a significant gap on his own. Behind Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) surged across to the Bernal group as the gradient eased, with Simon quickly offering his services to his twin brother.

However, Lopez caught Soler and Mühlberger and dragged them along on the 5 per cent climb. They kept their lead on a short, fast descent through the snow-covered peaks. Lopez kicked away for victory in the final kilometre as the road climbed again. He pushed hard all the way to the line, gaining enough time to give him and Astana a special stage win and race leader's double.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4:02:07
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:19
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:00:32
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:00:41
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:42
11Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
14Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:54
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:38
16Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:46
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:48
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:51
19Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:01:54
20Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:55
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
22Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
23Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
25Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:43
26Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:02:51
27Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
28Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:02:54
29Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:04:08
32Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:14
36Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:22
37Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:05:38
38Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
39Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:46
40Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:19
41Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:46
42Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
43Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:06:48
44Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
45Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:08:55
46Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:09:05
48Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:09:17
49Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
50Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
51Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
52Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
53Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
54Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
55Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:09:27
56Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:17
57Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
58Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
59Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
60James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
61Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:20
62Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
64Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
65Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
66Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
67Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
68Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
69Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
70Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
72Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
73Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
74Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
75Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
76Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
77Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
79Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:13:23
80Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:13:44
81Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:16:02
82Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
83Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
84Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:52
85Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
86Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:18:41
87Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:20:15
88Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:18
89Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
90Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
92Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
93Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
94Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
96Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
98Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
99Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
100Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:23:09
101Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
102Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
103Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
104Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
106Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
107Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
108Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
109Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
110Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
111Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
112Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
113Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
114Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
115Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
116Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
117Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
118Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
120Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
121André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
122Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
124Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
125Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
126Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
127Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
128Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
130Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
131Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
133François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
135Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
137Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
138Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
139Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
140Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
141Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
142Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
143Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
144Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
145Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
147Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
148Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
149Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
150Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
151Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
152Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
153Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:34
154Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:26:19

Sprint 1 - 150.3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team4

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Coll de Coubet - 39.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles6
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
6Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky1

Mountain 2 (HC) Port de la Creueta - 92.6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team26pts
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe20
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team16
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ12
6Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb10
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
10Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) La Molina - 125.7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert2
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) La Molina - 150.3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky4
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4:02:07
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
4Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:46
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:55
6Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:43
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:02:51
8Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
9Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:54
10Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:22
11Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:08:55
12Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:09:05
13Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:09:17
14Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
15Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:09:27
16Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:17
17James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:12:20
19Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
20Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
21Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
23Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:13:44
24Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:16:02
25Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:52
26Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
27Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:18
28Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
29Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
30Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
31Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:09
32Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
33Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
34Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
35Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
36Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
37Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
38James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
39Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
40Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
41Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
43Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:34
45Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:26:19

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:07:42
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:32
3Astana Pro Team0:05:38
4Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:06:10
5Mitchelton-Scott0:11:06
6Euskadi Basque Country0:11:14
7AG2R La Mondiale0:13:30
8Bahrain-Merida0:14:45
9Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:34
10Team Sunweb0:16:59
11CCC Team0:17:38
12Team Sky0:17:39
13Cofidis Solutions Credits0:18:01
14EF Education First0:18:28
15Katusha-Alpecin0:19:40
16Groupama-FDJ
17UAE Team Emirates0:20:58
18Arkea-Samsic0:28:30
19Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:00
20Trek-Segafredo0:32:59
21Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:45:00
22Lotto Soudal0:48:10
23Dimension Data0:53:52
24Roompot-Charles0:58:08
25Burgos-BH1:03:38

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team17:31:05
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:14
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:17
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:25
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:46
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:56
7Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:01:42
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:27
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:36
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:37
12Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:39
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:41
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:49
15Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:56
17Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:59
18Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:02
19Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:52
20Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:03:56
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:22
22Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
23Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:55
24Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:57
25Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:06:07
26Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:37
27Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:07:10
28Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:23
29Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:44
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:26
31Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:09:13
32Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:15
33Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:09:20
34Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:31
35Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:09:32
36Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:35
37Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:11:14
38Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:19
39Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:11:35
40Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
41Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:42
42James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:01
43Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:13:07
44Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:19
45Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:03
46Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:15:48
47Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:16:08
48Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:16:43
49Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:49
50Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:31
51Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:19:06
52Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:34
53Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:19:41
54Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:20:10
55Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:20:40
56Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:31
57Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:34
58Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:50
59Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:23:13
60Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:19
61Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:23:31
62Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:47
63Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:23:49
64Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:24:55
65Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:25:29
66Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:25:41
67Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:26:13
68Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:26
69Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:32
70Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:27:25
71Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:27:30
72Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:28:38
73Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:28:53
74Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:29:00
75Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:32
76Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:35
77Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:44
78Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:30:48
79Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First0:31:32
80Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:32:03
81Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:32:30
82Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:32:52
83Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data0:33:23
84Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:20
85Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:34:36
86Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:34:49
87Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:11
88Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:35:46
89Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:35:48
90Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:52
91Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:36:32
92François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:57
93Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:37:42
94Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:37:47
95Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:38:04
96Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:38:33
97Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:39:06
98Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:39:34
100Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:39:42
101Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:39:57
102Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:40:15
103Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:40:39
104Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:40:41
105Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:41:38
106Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:42
107Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:42:33
108Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:43:06
109Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:43:08
110Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:44:33
111Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:45:26
112Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:47:49
113Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:48:10
114Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:48:20
115Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:49:57
116Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:50:02
117Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:50:06
118Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
119Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:50:28
120Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:52:42
121Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:52:44
122Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:52:48
123Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:53:11
124Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:53:30
125Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:53:58
126Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:55:33
127Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:56:47
128Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:57:03
129Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:57:54
130Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:57:55
131Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:58:19
132Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
133Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:58:25
134Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott1:00:39
135Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:00:52
136Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:02:09
137Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:14
138André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic1:02:23
139Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:04:07
140Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky1:04:16
141Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data1:05:10
142Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates1:06:33
143Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:06:51
144Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:09:04
145Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH1:11:14
146Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:13:11
147Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:13:17
148Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:13:52
149Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:14:17
150Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb1:16:17
151Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1:17:15
152James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH1:18:24
153Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:19:08
154Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:20:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb13
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team11
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
7Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team7
9Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky7
10Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates4
11Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott4
13Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3
14Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles3
15Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team3
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
17Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert2
18Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
19Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
22Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
23James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
24Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles1
25Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team1
26Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal47pts
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe38
3Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA35
4Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team34
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott28
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky24
7Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles24
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team22
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team22
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida17
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team16
13Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates16
14Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team16
15Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ12
17Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma10
19Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb10
20Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin8
22Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
23Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert6
24Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team6
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb4
26Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
27Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
29Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
30Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert4
31Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team4
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic4
33François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
34Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH3
35Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First2
36Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert2
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
38Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First2
39Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott2
40Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
41Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team2
42Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky1
43Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles1
44Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team17:31:05
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:17
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:59
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:52
5Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
6Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:55
7Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:57
8Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:06:07
9Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:11:14
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:19
11James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:01
12Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:15:48
13Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:16:08
14Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:16:43
15Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:20:10
16Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:34
17Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:23:13
18Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:19
19Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:26:13
20Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:32
21Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:28:53
22Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:29:00
23Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:35
24Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:32:30
25Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:20
26Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:35:46
27Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:40:41
28Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:42:33
29Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:48:10
30Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:48:20
31Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:49:57
32Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:50:02
33Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:50:06
34Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:55:33
35Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:57:55
36Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:00:52
37Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:02:09
38Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:04:07
39Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates1:06:33
40Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:09:04
41Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH1:11:14
42Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:14:17
43Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb1:16:17
44James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH1:18:24
45Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:20:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team52:38:05
2Astana Pro Team0:06:02
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:49
4Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:15:33
5Mitchelton-Scott0:16:44
6Euskadi Basque Country0:19:38
7EF Education First0:21:11
8AG2R La Mondiale0:26:03
9Team Sky0:28:05
10Cofidis Solutions Credits0:28:32
11Katusha-Alpecin0:29:43
12Bahrain-Merida0:30:01
13CCC Team0:30:58
14UAE Team Emirates0:32:28
15Groupama-FDJ0:32:53
16Team Sunweb0:33:17
17Team Jumbo-Visma0:38:55
18Deceuninck-QuickStep0:46:02
19Trek-Segafredo0:47:47
20Arkea-Samsic0:53:01
21Lotto Soudal0:58:05
22Dimension Data1:32:15
23Roompot-Charles1:40:18
24Burgos-BH1:41:13
25Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:53:29

