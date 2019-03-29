Trending

Volta a Catalunya: Schachmann wins stage 5

Lopez keeps race lead as Bora-Hansgrohe rider foils sprinters

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a thrilling solo victory at stage 5 at the Volta a Catalunya. The German was part of the day's four-rider breakaway but made his winning-attack 10km from the finish line in Sant Cugat del Vallès. He crossed the line with the win and with 13 seconds to spare over the bunch sprint won by runner-up Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and third-placed Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data).

"I've shown in the last days that I'm in great shape," Schachmann said in a post-race flash interview. "I've tried to get a victory here; in the first stage I was second, and yesterday I felt good, and so today I said 'if I have the legs, I will try and just go.'

"In the last 40km, I felt great and took over the major work in the group. Over the last climb, the group didn't work very well, and so I attacked. I think I did one of my biggest rides here."

A crash in the main field put a slight hamper on the organisation in the chase, while also taking down one of Matthews' teammates, Wilco Kelderman.

It looked as though they might bring back Schachmann, but he held steady out front over the final two small inclines and maintained a slight lead that Sunweb ultimately couldn't shut down.

The overall contenders arrived safely in the main field, apart from Egan Bernal (Team Sky), who had a flat tire in the final 200 metres and walked his bike across the line.

Miguel Angel López (Astana) leads the overall classification by 14 seconds over Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and an additional three seconds to Bernal. The race heads into stage 6 on Saturday with a hilly 169km from Valls to Villa Seca.

How it unfolded

Stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya was 188km from Puigcerdà to Sant Cugat del Vallès near Barcelona – from high to low – with the peloton climbing out of Puigcerda over the category 1 Port de la Collada de Toses (20.5km at 3.1 per cent). After that, and except for a category 3 climb over Port del Collet de Sant Agusti (4km at 4 per cent), it was undulating downhill, with a couple of small hills, on the way to the finish.

Bert-Jan Lindeman (Jumbo-Visma) led over the top of the Collada de Toses, followed by Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First), Andrey Amador (Movistar) and stage 1 winner Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal).

A shake-up at the front end, however, saw Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and van Garderen clear the field with Lindeman and Amador trying to bridge. The four riders connected on the descent and pushed their lead out to three minutes.

Schachmann was the best-placed on GC, 3:52 down on stage 4 winner and overall leader López.

Amador led the breakaway over the second climb of the day; Port del Collet de Sant Agusti, that peaked at 80km into the stage. On the descent, Schachmann picked up full points in the first intermediate sprint in Perafita.

Coming down one of the lengthier descents of the day, Andre Greipel's team Arkea-Samsic and Michael Matthews' Sunweb team were the pacesetters, stringing out the main field, but that effort only managed to bring the gap to the leading quartet down to two and half minutes with 40km to go.

Approaching Sant Cugat del Vallès, the peloton snaked its way through the outer-city streets, and in and out of roundabouts as the teams with primary sprinters set up for the final, with Bahrain-Merida joining in the chase. Even with 12km out, the breakaway still held a one minute gap with Schachmann, van Garderen, Lindeman and Amador not letting up in their pursuit of a stage victory.

As they stopped cooperating, Schachmann attacked with 10km to go and opened an instant lead. Lindemann struggled to close down the gap and couldn't reconnect with the German rider.

Schachmann pushed over one final climb before the route dipped back down into Sant Cugat del Vallès. His lead dropped to 40 seconds, but the stage win was not yet out of the realm of possibility for him.

He tried a similar move on stage 1, and finished second behind winner De Gendt, but ahead of the bunch sprint. And he was fourth on stage 2.

On the descent, he pedalled fast, almost spinning out, while tucked down onto the top tube of his bike. At times, his tongue hanging out of his mouth and a grimace on his face from the significant effort, but racing smoothly through every tight corner.

He gained 10 seconds through the city streets, when a crash at the front of the main field took down Kelderman and caused a blockage of the peloton through that corner.

He raced over the top of the last small pitch with just over a kilometre from the line, and then under the flamme rouge with an 18-second lead, and that was all he needed to secure the stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:25:45
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:13
3Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
7Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:15
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
11Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
14Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
15Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
17Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
18Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
19Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
20Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
21Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
24Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
25Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
26Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
28Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
30Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
31Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
32Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
33Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
34François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
39Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
42Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
44Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
45Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
47Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
48Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
49Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
50Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
51Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
52Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
53Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
54Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
55Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
56Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
57Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
58Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
59Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
60Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
62Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
63Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:26
64Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
65Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
66Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:40
67Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:18
68Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:20
69Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:15
70Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:34
71Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:40
72Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
73Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
74Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
76Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
77Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
78Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
79Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
80Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
81Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
82Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
83Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
85Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
86Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
87Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
88Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
89Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
90Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
91Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
92Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
94Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
95Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
96Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:00:15
97Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:02:40
98Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
99Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
100Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
101Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
102Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
103Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
104Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
105André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
106Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:47
107Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
108James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
109Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
110Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
111Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
112Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
113Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
116Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
117Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:41
118Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
119Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:59
121Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:06:37
122Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
123Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
124Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
125Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
126Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:35
127Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
128Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
129Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
130Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
131Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
134Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
135Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
136Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
137Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:10:05
138Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
139Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
140Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
141Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
143Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
144Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
145Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:10:10
146Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:39
147Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
148Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
149Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:25:22

Intermediate psrint - 189.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb6
3Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data4

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Port de la Collada de Toses - 22.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First10pts
2Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma8
3Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Collet de Sant Agustí - 82.6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First2
3Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:25:45
2Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:13
3Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
4Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:15
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
6Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
8Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
10Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
11James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
14Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
15Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
16Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
17Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
18Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:26
19Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:40
20Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:15
21Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:40
22Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
23Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
24Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
25Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
26Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
28Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
29Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
30James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH0:03:47
31Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
32Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:59
34Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:06:37
35Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
36Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
37Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:35
38Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
39Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:10:05
41Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
43Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:11:39
44Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:25:22

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe13:17:45
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:13
3Bahrain-Merida
4Astana Pro Team0:00:15
5Movistar Team
6Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
8Groupama-FDJ
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Cofidis Solutions Credits
11Katusha-Alpecin
12EF Education First
13Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:26
14Team Sky
15Team Sunweb0:00:38
16Roompot-Charles0:02:40
17UAE Team Emirates
18Euskadi Basque Country
19Dimension Data0:03:45
20CCC Team0:05:03
21Burgos-BH0:06:12
22Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:19
23Trek-Segafredo0:07:30
24Team Arkea-Samsic0:08:37
25Lotto Soudal0:14:55

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team21:57:05
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:14
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:17
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:25
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:46
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:56
7Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:01:42
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:27
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:36
11Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:39
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:41
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:49
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:56
16Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:59
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:02
18Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:21
19Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:03:56
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:22
21Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
22Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:55
23Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:57
24Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:06:07
25Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:37
26Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:23
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:44
28Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:09:13
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:15
30Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:35
31Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:11:35
32Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:42
33Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:11:45
34Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:11:57
35James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:01
36Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:03
37Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:13:07
38Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:13:39
39Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:14:00
40Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:03
41Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:14:30
42Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:44
43Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:46
44Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:16:43
45Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:18:13
46Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:39
47Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:19:04
48Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:19:14
49Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:34
50Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:19:41
51Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:20:10
52Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:50
53Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:31
54Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:22:30
55Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:34
56Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:50
57Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:23:05
58Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:23:49
59Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:25:38
60Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:44
61Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:25:55
62Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:26:13
63Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:32
64Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:27:00
65Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:29
66Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:27:54
67Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:28:06
68Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:46
69Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:31:02
70Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:31:03
71Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:09
72Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:33:13
73Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:20
74Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:34:28
75Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:34:36
76Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:34:45
77Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:34:55
78Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First0:35:04
79Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:35:15
80Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:35:22
81Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:35:46
82Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:36:32
83François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:57
84Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:37:14
85Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:37:47
86Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:38:33
87Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:38:43
88Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:06
89Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:39:42
90Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:39:57
91Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:40:12
92Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:18
93Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:22
94Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:29
95Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:40:31
96Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:41:31
97Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:43:04
98Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:43:05
99Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:43:06
100Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:44:04
101Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:45:33
102Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:45:38
103Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:46:04
104Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:46:05
105Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:46:58
106Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:47:35
107Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:50:00
108Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:50:06
109Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:50:22
110Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:50:45
111Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:51:21
112Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:51:48
113Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:52:42
114Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:52:48
115Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:52:54
116Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:55:09
117Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:55:36
118Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:56:23
119Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:57:22
120Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:57:54
121Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:58:30
122Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:59:05
123Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:59:24
124Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH1:00:18
125Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott1:03:04
126Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:03:20
127Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky1:04:27
128André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic1:04:48
129Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:40
130Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:07:45
131Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:08:11
132Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:08:20
133Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data1:08:42
134Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates1:08:58
135Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:09:02
136Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:09:43
137Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:10:42
138Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:11:27
139Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:16:41
140Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:16:42
141Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:16:43
142Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1:19:40
143Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:20:37
144Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:21:12
145James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH1:21:56
146Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH1:22:38
147Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb1:26:07
148Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:26:28
149Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:27:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe24pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb19
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team11
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
7Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team7
9Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky7
10Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates4
11Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott4
13Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data4
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3
16Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles3
17Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team3
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
19Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert2
20Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
21Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
24Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
25James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First1
27Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
28Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles1
29Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team1
30Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal51pts
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe40
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team35
4Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA35
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott28
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky24
7Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles24
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team22
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team22
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida17
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team16
13Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates16
14Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team16
15Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First12
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ12
18Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
19Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma11
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma10
21Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb10
22Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team9
23Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
24Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin8
25Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
26Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert6
27Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team6
28Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
29Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
31Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
32Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert4
33Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team4
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic4
35François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
36Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH3
37Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First2
38Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert2
39Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
40Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First2
41Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott2
42Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team2
43Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky1
44Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles1
45Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team21:57:05
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:17
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:59
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:21
5Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
6Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:55
7Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:57
8Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:06:07
9James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:01
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:13:39
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:16:43
12Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:18:13
13Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:39
14Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:20:10
15Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:22:30
16Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:34
17Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:25:38
18Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:44
19Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:26:13
20Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:32
21Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:46
22Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:20
23Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:34:55
24Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:35:15
25Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:35:22
26Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:35:46
27Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:43:06
28Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:46:05
29Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:50:00
30Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:50:22
31Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:50:45
32Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:52:54
33Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:57:22
34Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:59:05
35Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:07:45
36Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates1:08:58
37Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:09:02
38Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:10:42
39Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:11:27
40Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:16:42
41James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH1:21:56
42Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH1:22:38
43Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb1:26:07
44Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:27:16

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team65:56:05
2Astana Pro Team0:06:02
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:34
4Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:15:33
5Mitchelton-Scott0:16:42
6EF Education First0:21:11
7Euskadi Basque Country0:22:03
8AG2R La Mondiale0:26:03
9Team Sky0:28:16
10Cofidis Solutions Credits0:28:32
11Katusha-Alpecin0:29:43
12Bahrain-Merida0:29:59
13Groupama-FDJ0:32:53
14Team Sunweb0:33:40
15UAE Team Emirates0:34:53
16CCC Team0:35:46
17Team Jumbo-Visma0:39:06
18Deceuninck-QuickStep0:46:02
19Trek-Segafredo0:55:02
20Team Arkea-Samsic1:01:23
21Lotto Soudal1:12:45
22Dimension Data1:35:45
23Roompot-Charles1:42:43
24Burgos-BH1:47:10
25Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:00:33

 

