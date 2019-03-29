Volta a Catalunya: Schachmann wins stage 5
Lopez keeps race lead as Bora-Hansgrohe rider foils sprinters
Stage 5: Puigcerdà - Sant Cugat Del Vallès
Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a thrilling solo victory at stage 5 at the Volta a Catalunya. The German was part of the day's four-rider breakaway but made his winning-attack 10km from the finish line in Sant Cugat del Vallès. He crossed the line with the win and with 13 seconds to spare over the bunch sprint won by runner-up Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and third-placed Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data).
"I've shown in the last days that I'm in great shape," Schachmann said in a post-race flash interview. "I've tried to get a victory here; in the first stage I was second, and yesterday I felt good, and so today I said 'if I have the legs, I will try and just go.'
"In the last 40km, I felt great and took over the major work in the group. Over the last climb, the group didn't work very well, and so I attacked. I think I did one of my biggest rides here."
A crash in the main field put a slight hamper on the organisation in the chase, while also taking down one of Matthews' teammates, Wilco Kelderman.
It looked as though they might bring back Schachmann, but he held steady out front over the final two small inclines and maintained a slight lead that Sunweb ultimately couldn't shut down.
The overall contenders arrived safely in the main field, apart from Egan Bernal (Team Sky), who had a flat tire in the final 200 metres and walked his bike across the line.
Miguel Angel López (Astana) leads the overall classification by 14 seconds over Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and an additional three seconds to Bernal. The race heads into stage 6 on Saturday with a hilly 169km from Valls to Villa Seca.
How it unfolded
Stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya was 188km from Puigcerdà to Sant Cugat del Vallès near Barcelona – from high to low – with the peloton climbing out of Puigcerda over the category 1 Port de la Collada de Toses (20.5km at 3.1 per cent). After that, and except for a category 3 climb over Port del Collet de Sant Agusti (4km at 4 per cent), it was undulating downhill, with a couple of small hills, on the way to the finish.
Bert-Jan Lindeman (Jumbo-Visma) led over the top of the Collada de Toses, followed by Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First), Andrey Amador (Movistar) and stage 1 winner Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal).
A shake-up at the front end, however, saw Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and van Garderen clear the field with Lindeman and Amador trying to bridge. The four riders connected on the descent and pushed their lead out to three minutes.
Schachmann was the best-placed on GC, 3:52 down on stage 4 winner and overall leader López.
Amador led the breakaway over the second climb of the day; Port del Collet de Sant Agusti, that peaked at 80km into the stage. On the descent, Schachmann picked up full points in the first intermediate sprint in Perafita.
Coming down one of the lengthier descents of the day, Andre Greipel's team Arkea-Samsic and Michael Matthews' Sunweb team were the pacesetters, stringing out the main field, but that effort only managed to bring the gap to the leading quartet down to two and half minutes with 40km to go.
Approaching Sant Cugat del Vallès, the peloton snaked its way through the outer-city streets, and in and out of roundabouts as the teams with primary sprinters set up for the final, with Bahrain-Merida joining in the chase. Even with 12km out, the breakaway still held a one minute gap with Schachmann, van Garderen, Lindeman and Amador not letting up in their pursuit of a stage victory.
As they stopped cooperating, Schachmann attacked with 10km to go and opened an instant lead. Lindemann struggled to close down the gap and couldn't reconnect with the German rider.
Schachmann pushed over one final climb before the route dipped back down into Sant Cugat del Vallès. His lead dropped to 40 seconds, but the stage win was not yet out of the realm of possibility for him.
He tried a similar move on stage 1, and finished second behind winner De Gendt, but ahead of the bunch sprint. And he was fourth on stage 2.
On the descent, he pedalled fast, almost spinning out, while tucked down onto the top tube of his bike. At times, his tongue hanging out of his mouth and a grimace on his face from the significant effort, but racing smoothly through every tight corner.
He gained 10 seconds through the city streets, when a crash at the front of the main field took down Kelderman and caused a blockage of the peloton through that corner.
He raced over the top of the last small pitch with just over a kilometre from the line, and then under the flamme rouge with an 18-second lead, and that was all he needed to secure the stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:25:45
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:13
|3
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:15
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|14
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|15
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|21
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|26
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|34
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|44
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|45
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|49
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|51
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|53
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|54
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|55
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|56
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|59
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|60
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|62
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|63
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:26
|64
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|65
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|66
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:40
|67
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|68
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:20
|69
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|70
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:34
|71
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:40
|72
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|74
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|76
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|78
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|82
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|83
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|86
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|87
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|88
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|89
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|90
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|91
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|95
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|96
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:00:15
|97
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:02:40
|98
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|99
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|100
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|101
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|102
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|103
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|104
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|105
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|106
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:47
|107
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|109
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|110
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|111
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|112
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|113
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|116
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|117
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:41
|118
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|119
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:59
|121
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:37
|122
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|123
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|124
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|125
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|126
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:35
|127
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|129
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|130
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|131
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|133
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|134
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|135
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|136
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|137
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:10:05
|138
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|139
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|140
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|141
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|143
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|144
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|145
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:10:10
|146
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:39
|147
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|148
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|149
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:25:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|3
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|10
|pts
|2
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|3
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|2
|3
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:25:45
|2
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:13
|3
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|14
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|15
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|17
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:26
|19
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:40
|20
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|21
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:40
|22
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|23
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|29
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|30
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|0:03:47
|31
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:59
|34
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:06:37
|35
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|36
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|37
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:35
|38
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|39
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:10:05
|41
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|43
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:11:39
|44
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:25:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:17:45
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:13
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|EF Education First
|13
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:26
|14
|Team Sky
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|16
|Roompot-Charles
|0:02:40
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Euskadi Basque Country
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:03:45
|20
|CCC Team
|0:05:03
|21
|Burgos-BH
|0:06:12
|22
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:19
|23
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:30
|24
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:37
|25
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|21:57:05
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:14
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:46
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:56
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:01:42
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:27
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:36
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:39
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:41
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:49
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:56
|16
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:59
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|18
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:21
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:56
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:22
|21
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|22
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:55
|23
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:57
|24
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:06:07
|25
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:37
|26
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:23
|27
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:44
|28
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:09:13
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:15
|30
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:35
|31
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:11:35
|32
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:42
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:45
|34
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:11:57
|35
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:01
|36
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:03
|37
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:07
|38
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:39
|39
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:14:00
|40
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:03
|41
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:14:30
|42
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:44
|43
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:46
|44
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:16:43
|45
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:18:13
|46
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:39
|47
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:19:04
|48
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:19:14
|49
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:34
|50
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:41
|51
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:10
|52
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:50
|53
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:31
|54
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:22:30
|55
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:34
|56
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:50
|57
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:23:05
|58
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:23:49
|59
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:38
|60
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:44
|61
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:25:55
|62
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:26:13
|63
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:32
|64
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:27:00
|65
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:29
|66
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:27:54
|67
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:28:06
|68
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:46
|69
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:31:02
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:31:03
|71
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:09
|72
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:33:13
|73
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:20
|74
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:28
|75
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:34:36
|76
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:34:45
|77
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:34:55
|78
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|0:35:04
|79
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:35:15
|80
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:35:22
|81
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:46
|82
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:32
|83
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:57
|84
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:37:14
|85
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:37:47
|86
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:38:33
|87
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:43
|88
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:06
|89
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:42
|90
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:39:57
|91
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:40:12
|92
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:18
|93
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:22
|94
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:29
|95
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:40:31
|96
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:41:31
|97
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:43:04
|98
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:43:05
|99
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:06
|100
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:44:04
|101
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:33
|102
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:45:38
|103
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:46:04
|104
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46:05
|105
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:46:58
|106
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:47:35
|107
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:50:00
|108
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:50:06
|109
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:50:22
|110
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:50:45
|111
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:51:21
|112
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:51:48
|113
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:52:42
|114
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:52:48
|115
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:54
|116
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:55:09
|117
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:55:36
|118
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:56:23
|119
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:57:22
|120
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:57:54
|121
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:58:30
|122
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:59:05
|123
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:59:24
|124
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:00:18
|125
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:03:04
|126
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:03:20
|127
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1:04:27
|128
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|1:04:48
|129
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:40
|130
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:07:45
|131
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:08:11
|132
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:08:20
|133
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|1:08:42
|134
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|1:08:58
|135
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:09:02
|136
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:09:43
|137
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:10:42
|138
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:27
|139
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:16:41
|140
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:16:42
|141
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:16:43
|142
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1:19:40
|143
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:20:37
|144
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:21:12
|145
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|1:21:56
|146
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:22:38
|147
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:26:07
|148
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:26:28
|149
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:27:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|7
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|9
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|7
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|13
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|14
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|16
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|3
|17
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|3
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|19
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|20
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|21
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|24
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|25
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|1
|27
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|28
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|29
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|30
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|pts
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|4
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|24
|7
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|24
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|22
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|14
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|16
|15
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|12
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|18
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|19
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|21
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|22
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|9
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|24
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|25
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|26
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|27
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|6
|28
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|29
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|31
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|32
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|4
|33
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|4
|35
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|36
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|37
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|2
|38
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|39
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|40
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|2
|41
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|42
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|2
|43
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|1
|44
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|45
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|21:57:05
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:59
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:21
|5
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|6
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:55
|7
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:57
|8
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:06:07
|9
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:01
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:39
|11
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:16:43
|12
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:18:13
|13
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:39
|14
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:10
|15
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:22:30
|16
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:34
|17
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:38
|18
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:44
|19
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:26:13
|20
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:32
|21
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:46
|22
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:20
|23
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:34:55
|24
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:35:15
|25
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:35:22
|26
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:46
|27
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:06
|28
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46:05
|29
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:50:00
|30
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:50:22
|31
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:50:45
|32
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:54
|33
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:57:22
|34
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:59:05
|35
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:07:45
|36
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|1:08:58
|37
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:09:02
|38
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:10:42
|39
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:27
|40
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:16:42
|41
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|1:21:56
|42
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:22:38
|43
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:26:07
|44
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:27:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|65:56:05
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:02
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:34
|4
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:15:33
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:42
|6
|EF Education First
|0:21:11
|7
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:22:03
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:03
|9
|Team Sky
|0:28:16
|10
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:28:32
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:43
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:59
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:53
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:33:40
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:53
|16
|CCC Team
|0:35:46
|17
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:39:06
|18
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:46:02
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:55:02
|20
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:01:23
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|1:12:45
|22
|Dimension Data
|1:35:45
|23
|Roompot-Charles
|1:42:43
|24
|Burgos-BH
|1:47:10
|25
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:00:33
