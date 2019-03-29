Image 1 of 18 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 2 of 18 Egan Bernal had to walk his bike to the line (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 3 of 18 Team Sky's Egan Bernal walks to the finish (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 4 of 18 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) won the sprint for second (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 5 of 18 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 6 of 18 Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) in the breakaway (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 7 of 18 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the breakaway (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 8 of 18 Stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 9 of 18 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates the win (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 10 of 18 Petr Vakoc (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 11 of 18 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) goes for the firsit mountain points (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 12 of 18 The peloton on the Volta a Catalunya stage 5 (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 13 of 18 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) ready to go for the KOM (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 14 of 18 Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) in the breakaway (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 15 of 18 Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) in the breakaway (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 16 of 18 Astana surround race leader Miguel Angel Lopez (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 17 of 18 World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 18 of 18 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) at the start (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a thrilling solo victory at stage 5 at the Volta a Catalunya. The German was part of the day's four-rider breakaway but made his winning-attack 10km from the finish line in Sant Cugat del Vallès. He crossed the line with the win and with 13 seconds to spare over the bunch sprint won by runner-up Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and third-placed Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data).

"I've shown in the last days that I'm in great shape," Schachmann said in a post-race flash interview. "I've tried to get a victory here; in the first stage I was second, and yesterday I felt good, and so today I said 'if I have the legs, I will try and just go.'

"In the last 40km, I felt great and took over the major work in the group. Over the last climb, the group didn't work very well, and so I attacked. I think I did one of my biggest rides here."

A crash in the main field put a slight hamper on the organisation in the chase, while also taking down one of Matthews' teammates, Wilco Kelderman.

It looked as though they might bring back Schachmann, but he held steady out front over the final two small inclines and maintained a slight lead that Sunweb ultimately couldn't shut down.

The overall contenders arrived safely in the main field, apart from Egan Bernal (Team Sky), who had a flat tire in the final 200 metres and walked his bike across the line.

Miguel Angel López (Astana) leads the overall classification by 14 seconds over Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and an additional three seconds to Bernal. The race heads into stage 6 on Saturday with a hilly 169km from Valls to Villa Seca.

How it unfolded

Stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya was 188km from Puigcerdà to Sant Cugat del Vallès near Barcelona – from high to low – with the peloton climbing out of Puigcerda over the category 1 Port de la Collada de Toses (20.5km at 3.1 per cent). After that, and except for a category 3 climb over Port del Collet de Sant Agusti (4km at 4 per cent), it was undulating downhill, with a couple of small hills, on the way to the finish.

Bert-Jan Lindeman (Jumbo-Visma) led over the top of the Collada de Toses, followed by Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First), Andrey Amador (Movistar) and stage 1 winner Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal).

A shake-up at the front end, however, saw Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and van Garderen clear the field with Lindeman and Amador trying to bridge. The four riders connected on the descent and pushed their lead out to three minutes.

Schachmann was the best-placed on GC, 3:52 down on stage 4 winner and overall leader López.

Amador led the breakaway over the second climb of the day; Port del Collet de Sant Agusti, that peaked at 80km into the stage. On the descent, Schachmann picked up full points in the first intermediate sprint in Perafita.

Coming down one of the lengthier descents of the day, Andre Greipel's team Arkea-Samsic and Michael Matthews' Sunweb team were the pacesetters, stringing out the main field, but that effort only managed to bring the gap to the leading quartet down to two and half minutes with 40km to go.

Approaching Sant Cugat del Vallès, the peloton snaked its way through the outer-city streets, and in and out of roundabouts as the teams with primary sprinters set up for the final, with Bahrain-Merida joining in the chase. Even with 12km out, the breakaway still held a one minute gap with Schachmann, van Garderen, Lindeman and Amador not letting up in their pursuit of a stage victory.

As they stopped cooperating, Schachmann attacked with 10km to go and opened an instant lead. Lindemann struggled to close down the gap and couldn't reconnect with the German rider.

Schachmann pushed over one final climb before the route dipped back down into Sant Cugat del Vallès. His lead dropped to 40 seconds, but the stage win was not yet out of the realm of possibility for him.

He tried a similar move on stage 1, and finished second behind winner De Gendt, but ahead of the bunch sprint. And he was fourth on stage 2.

On the descent, he pedalled fast, almost spinning out, while tucked down onto the top tube of his bike. At times, his tongue hanging out of his mouth and a grimace on his face from the significant effort, but racing smoothly through every tight corner.

He gained 10 seconds through the city streets, when a crash at the front of the main field took down Kelderman and caused a blockage of the peloton through that corner.

He raced over the top of the last small pitch with just over a kilometre from the line, and then under the flamme rouge with an 18-second lead, and that was all he needed to secure the stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:25:45 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:13 3 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 7 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:15 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 14 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 15 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 17 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 21 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 25 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 26 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 31 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 34 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 37 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 42 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 44 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 45 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 47 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 49 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 51 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 53 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 54 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 55 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 56 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 57 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 59 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 60 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 62 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 63 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:26 64 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 65 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 66 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:40 67 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:18 68 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:20 69 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:15 70 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:34 71 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:40 72 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 73 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 74 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 76 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 77 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 78 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 79 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 80 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 81 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 82 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 83 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 86 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 87 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 88 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 89 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 90 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 91 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 92 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 94 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 95 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 96 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:00:15 97 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:02:40 98 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 99 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 100 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 101 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 102 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 103 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 104 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 105 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 106 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:47 107 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 108 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 109 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 110 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 111 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 112 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 113 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 116 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 117 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:41 118 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 119 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:59 121 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:37 122 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 123 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 124 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 125 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 126 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:35 127 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 128 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 129 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 130 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 131 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 134 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 135 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 136 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 137 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:10:05 138 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 139 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 140 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 141 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 143 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 144 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 145 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:10:10 146 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:39 147 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 148 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 149 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:25:22

Intermediate psrint - 189.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 3 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 4

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Port de la Collada de Toses - 22.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 10 pts 2 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 3 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Collet de Sant Agustí - 82.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 2 3 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:25:45 2 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:13 3 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 4 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:15 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 8 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 14 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 15 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 17 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 18 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:26 19 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:40 20 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:15 21 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:40 22 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 23 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 24 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 25 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 26 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 28 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 29 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 30 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 0:03:47 31 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:59 34 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:06:37 35 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 36 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 37 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:35 38 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 39 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:10:05 41 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 43 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:11:39 44 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:25:22

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 13:17:45 2 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:13 3 Bahrain-Merida 4 Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 5 Movistar Team 6 Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 8 Groupama-FDJ 9 AG2R La Mondiale 10 Cofidis Solutions Credits 11 Katusha-Alpecin 12 EF Education First 13 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:26 14 Team Sky 15 Team Sunweb 0:00:38 16 Roompot-Charles 0:02:40 17 UAE Team Emirates 18 Euskadi Basque Country 19 Dimension Data 0:03:45 20 CCC Team 0:05:03 21 Burgos-BH 0:06:12 22 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:19 23 Trek-Segafredo 0:07:30 24 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:37 25 Lotto Soudal 0:14:55

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 21:57:05 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:14 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:17 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:25 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:56 7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:01:42 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:27 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:36 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:39 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:41 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:49 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:56 16 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:59 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:02 18 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:21 19 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:56 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:22 21 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:04:25 22 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:55 23 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:57 24 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:06:07 25 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:37 26 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:23 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:44 28 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:09:13 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:15 30 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:35 31 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:11:35 32 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:42 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:45 34 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:11:57 35 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:01 36 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:03 37 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:07 38 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:39 39 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:14:00 40 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:03 41 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:14:30 42 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:44 43 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:46 44 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:16:43 45 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:18:13 46 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:39 47 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:19:04 48 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:19:14 49 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:34 50 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:41 51 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:20:10 52 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:50 53 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:31 54 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:22:30 55 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:34 56 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:50 57 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:23:05 58 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:23:49 59 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:38 60 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:44 61 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:25:55 62 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:26:13 63 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:32 64 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:27:00 65 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:29 66 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:27:54 67 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:28:06 68 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:46 69 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:02 70 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:31:03 71 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:09 72 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:33:13 73 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:20 74 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:28 75 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:34:36 76 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:34:45 77 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:34:55 78 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 0:35:04 79 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:35:15 80 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:35:22 81 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:46 82 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:32 83 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:57 84 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:37:14 85 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:37:47 86 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:38:33 87 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:43 88 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:06 89 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:42 90 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:39:57 91 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:40:12 92 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:18 93 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:22 94 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:29 95 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:40:31 96 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:41:31 97 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:04 98 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:43:05 99 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:06 100 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:44:04 101 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:33 102 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:45:38 103 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:46:04 104 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:46:05 105 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:46:58 106 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:47:35 107 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:50:00 108 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:50:06 109 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:50:22 110 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:45 111 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:51:21 112 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:51:48 113 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:42 114 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:52:48 115 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:52:54 116 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:55:09 117 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:55:36 118 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:56:23 119 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:57:22 120 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:57:54 121 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:58:30 122 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:59:05 123 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:59:24 124 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:00:18 125 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 1:03:04 126 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:03:20 127 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1:04:27 128 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 1:04:48 129 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:40 130 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:07:45 131 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:08:11 132 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:08:20 133 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 1:08:42 134 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 1:08:58 135 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:09:02 136 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:09:43 137 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:10:42 138 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:11:27 139 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:16:41 140 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:16:42 141 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:16:43 142 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1:19:40 143 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:20:37 144 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:21:12 145 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 1:21:56 146 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:22:38 147 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:26:07 148 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:26:28 149 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:27:16

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 7 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 7 9 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 4 11 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 4 13 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 4 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3 16 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 3 17 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 3 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 19 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 2 20 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 21 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 24 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 25 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 1 27 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 28 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1 29 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 30 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 pts 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 35 4 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 28 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 24 7 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 24 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 22 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 22 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 17 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 16 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 16 14 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 16 15 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 12 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 12 18 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 19 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 21 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 22 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 9 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 24 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 25 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 26 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 6 27 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 6 28 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 29 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 31 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 32 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 4 33 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 4 35 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 36 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 37 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 2 38 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 2 39 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 40 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 2 41 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 2 42 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 2 43 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 1 44 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1 45 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 21:57:05 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:17 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:59 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:21 5 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:04:25 6 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:55 7 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:57 8 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:06:07 9 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:01 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:39 11 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:16:43 12 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:18:13 13 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:39 14 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:20:10 15 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:22:30 16 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:34 17 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:38 18 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:44 19 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:26:13 20 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:32 21 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:46 22 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:20 23 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:34:55 24 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:35:15 25 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:35:22 26 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:46 27 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:06 28 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:46:05 29 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:50:00 30 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:50:22 31 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:45 32 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:52:54 33 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:57:22 34 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:59:05 35 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:07:45 36 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 1:08:58 37 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:09:02 38 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:10:42 39 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:11:27 40 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:16:42 41 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 1:21:56 42 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:22:38 43 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:26:07 44 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:27:16