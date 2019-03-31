Lopez secures Volta a Catalunya victory
Formolo wins final stage in Barcelona
Stage 7: Barcelona (Montjuïc) -
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) clinched one of the hardest-fought Volta a Catalunya races of recent years on Sunday after a tough final stage where the Colombian came under constant attacks but could finally cross the line victorious.
In the lead since he won on Wednesday’s second summit finish of the Volta, at La Molina, López went into Sunday’s traditionally fraught stage around the Montjuic park in Barcelona with a slender 14 second GC advantage over Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).
Yates launched a devastating attack with 20 kilometres to go, opening up a margin of nearly 40 seconds, as he and his brother Simon, who worked ferociously alongside him, drove hard to stay clear.
The stage win finally went to lone breakaway Davide Formolo (Bora-hansgrohe), claiming his team’s second victory in three days in the Volta, both from long-distance moves.
“I didn’t panic, the team didn’t panic and we got the win,” López said afterwards.
“It’s been a hard battle, but I was very motivated.” He dedicated the win to his wife and soon-to-be-born son.
The stage was blighted by a major crash in the finale, with Romain Bardet, Tony Gallopin (both AG2R-La Mondiale), Marc Soler (Movistar), Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) and Simon Geschke (CCC Team) amongst the dozen or so affected.
“We were coming down a descent at 70kph, and it all happened really fast,” Gallopin, whose shoulder took a bad blow, said later.
“I went spinning onto the pavement and my bike went over the top of me. Given how violent that all was, it could have been a lot worse.”
Whilst CCC said Geschke, one of the riders who stayed longest on the ground, had been taken to hospital for X-rays along with Garikotiz Bravo (Euskadi-Murias), Bardet has possible damage to his ribs and will have further check-ups next week.
The traditionally fast and furious stage around the Montjuic circuit started with 12 riders, including stage 1 breakaway winner Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), gaining around two minutes before Mitchelton-Scott began to reel them in. De Gendt sealed his King of the Mountains classification on an early climb, but as soon as the race roared back into Barcelona and onto the Montjuic Park circuit Formolo went clear from the break.
After Chris Froome (Team Sky) did his almost-traditional early drive at the front of the pack, the action in a nervous-looking bunch kicked off when Quintana, fourth overall, went clear with half a dozen other riders, including Team EF’s Michael Woods. Briefly supported by teammate Carlos Verona (Movistar) and with Astana chasing behind, no sooner had Quintana’s move fizzled out than Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), the winner last year, blasted away.
Rather than try and repeat his stage win of 2018, Simon Yates’ move was in fact designed to act as a bridge for brother and teammate Adam Yates, second overall, to come across. The two worked well together, with the presence of James Knox (Deceuninck-Quick Step), previously present in the break, briefly making for an all-British trio off the front behind Formolo.
Adam Yates then left his brother and Knox behind as the gap soared to roughly 40 seconds, despite Astana’s best efforts behind. It was only when Miguel Angel López took over, and then Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) drove hard behind, that Yates dangerous breakaway began to lose any chance of staying away.
As Yates was reeled in, the last minute moves behind began, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) darting away to huge cheers but little effect, then Bernal and - again - Quintana - trying to dislodge López. But ‘Superman’ was determined not to let the GC go and after handling these moves in person, the Astana racer crossed the line in a group of 11 chasers, in 13th place, but with the overall win in the bag. Adam Yates finally had to settle for second and Bernal third, in what has proved to be a truly spectacular edition of the Volta a Catalunya.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:19:41
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:51
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:53
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:55
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|15
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:49
|16
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|21
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:25
|22
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|23
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|26
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|29
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|31
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|32
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|33
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|34
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|35
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|36
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|38
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|40
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|42
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|43
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|44
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:56
|45
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:22
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:05:06
|47
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:57
|48
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:06:38
|49
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|51
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|53
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|58
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|60
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|62
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|63
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|65
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|66
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|67
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|69
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|72
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|75
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|76
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|77
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|78
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:10:07
|79
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:07
|80
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|81
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|82
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|86
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|89
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|91
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|93
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:21
|94
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|95
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|97
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|100
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|2
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|3
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|3
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|10:00:51
|2
|Mitchelton Scott
|10:03:18
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10:04:08
|5
|Wanty-Gobert C.T.
|10:04:12
|6
|Team Sky
|10:04:48
|7
|Ef Education First
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|10:07:16
|9
|Groupama-Fdj
|10:09:01
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10:09:14
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|10:10:31
|12
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|13
|Team Sunweb
|10:13:12
|14
|Roompot-Charles
|10:14:08
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|10:14:44
|18
|Euskadi Basque Country
|19
|Ccc Team
|20
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:18:43
|21
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10:29:55
|22
|Uae Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|29:14:17
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:14
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:56
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:01:42
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:27
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:41
|9
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:49
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:15
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:15
|14
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:42
|15
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:07:07
|16
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:51
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:38
|18
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:53
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:05
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:40
|21
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:11:03
|22
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:17
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:12
|24
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:13:11
|25
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:55
|26
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:14:15
|27
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:57
|28
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:10
|29
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:20
|30
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:18:19
|31
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:19:40
|32
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:20:31
|33
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:01
|34
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:20
|35
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:22:24
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:40
|37
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:24:55
|38
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:57
|39
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:58
|40
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:25:25
|41
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:26:07
|42
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:47
|43
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:26:57
|44
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:32
|45
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:39
|46
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:46
|47
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:03
|48
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:15
|49
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:30:41
|50
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:31:36
|51
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:32:49
|52
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:23
|53
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:36:30
|54
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:47
|55
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:50
|56
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:08
|57
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:41
|58
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:50
|59
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:41:51
|60
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42:18
|61
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:22
|62
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:42:28
|63
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:43:25
|64
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:43:53
|65
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:44:28
|66
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:44:30
|67
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:44:39
|68
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:46:38
|69
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:47:12
|70
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:47:14
|71
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:47:32
|72
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:47:36
|74
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:05
|75
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:50:39
|76
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:00
|78
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:55:29
|79
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:56:48
|80
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:57:22
|81
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:58:50
|82
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:59:18
|83
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:01:53
|84
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:03:05
|85
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:03:43
|86
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:03:57
|87
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:25
|88
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:06:17
|89
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1:06:29
|90
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:08:09
|91
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14:31
|92
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|1:14:57
|93
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|1:15:01
|94
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1:18:04
|95
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:18:17
|96
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:23:06
|97
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:25:13
|98
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1:30:58
|99
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:34:01
|100
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:43:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|3
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|25
|6
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|7
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|24
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|29
|pts
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|8
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|10
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|7
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|12
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|13
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|15
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|29:14:17
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:49
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:15
|5
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:07:07
|6
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:55
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:57
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|87:49:11
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|87:54:24
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|87:59:23
|4
|Wanty-Gobert C.T.
|88:05:50
|5
|Mitchelton Scott
|88:05:53
|6
|Ef Education First
|88:12:18
|7
|Team Sky
|88:19:23
|8
|Euskadi Basque Country
|88:23:06
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|88:23:59
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|88:24:52
|11
|Groupama-Fdj
|88:28:05
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|88:30:52
|13
|Team Sunweb
|88:34:22
|14
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|88:36:03
|15
|Ccc Team
|88:37:03
|16
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|88:45:34
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|88:49:37
|18
|Uae Team Emirates
|88:51:19
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|89:02:01
|20
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|89:03:58
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|89:17:03
|22
|Roompot-Charles
|89:44:55
