Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) clinched one of the hardest-fought Volta a Catalunya races of recent years on Sunday after a tough final stage where the Colombian came under constant attacks but could finally cross the line victorious.

In the lead since he won on Wednesday’s second summit finish of the Volta, at La Molina, López went into Sunday’s traditionally fraught stage around the Montjuic park in Barcelona with a slender 14 second GC advantage over Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

Yates launched a devastating attack with 20 kilometres to go, opening up a margin of nearly 40 seconds, as he and his brother Simon, who worked ferociously alongside him, drove hard to stay clear.





The stage win finally went to lone breakaway Davide Formolo (Bora-hansgrohe), claiming his team’s second victory in three days in the Volta, both from long-distance moves.

“I didn’t panic, the team didn’t panic and we got the win,” López said afterwards.

“It’s been a hard battle, but I was very motivated.” He dedicated the win to his wife and soon-to-be-born son.

The stage was blighted by a major crash in the finale, with Romain Bardet, Tony Gallopin (both AG2R-La Mondiale), Marc Soler (Movistar), Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) and Simon Geschke (CCC Team) amongst the dozen or so affected.

“We were coming down a descent at 70kph, and it all happened really fast,” Gallopin, whose shoulder took a bad blow, said later.

“I went spinning onto the pavement and my bike went over the top of me. Given how violent that all was, it could have been a lot worse.”

Whilst CCC said Geschke, one of the riders who stayed longest on the ground, had been taken to hospital for X-rays along with Garikotiz Bravo (Euskadi-Murias), Bardet has possible damage to his ribs and will have further check-ups next week.

The traditionally fast and furious stage around the Montjuic circuit started with 12 riders, including stage 1 breakaway winner Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), gaining around two minutes before Mitchelton-Scott began to reel them in. De Gendt sealed his King of the Mountains classification on an early climb, but as soon as the race roared back into Barcelona and onto the Montjuic Park circuit Formolo went clear from the break.

After Chris Froome (Team Sky) did his almost-traditional early drive at the front of the pack, the action in a nervous-looking bunch kicked off when Quintana, fourth overall, went clear with half a dozen other riders, including Team EF’s Michael Woods. Briefly supported by teammate Carlos Verona (Movistar) and with Astana chasing behind, no sooner had Quintana’s move fizzled out than Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), the winner last year, blasted away.

Rather than try and repeat his stage win of 2018, Simon Yates’ move was in fact designed to act as a bridge for brother and teammate Adam Yates, second overall, to come across. The two worked well together, with the presence of James Knox (Deceuninck-Quick Step), previously present in the break, briefly making for an all-British trio off the front behind Formolo.

Adam Yates then left his brother and Knox behind as the gap soared to roughly 40 seconds, despite Astana’s best efforts behind. It was only when Miguel Angel López took over, and then Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) drove hard behind, that Yates dangerous breakaway began to lose any chance of staying away.

As Yates was reeled in, the last minute moves behind began, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) darting away to huge cheers but little effect, then Bernal and - again - Quintana - trying to dislodge López. But ‘Superman’ was determined not to let the GC go and after handling these moves in person, the Astana racer crossed the line in a group of 11 chasers, in 13th place, but with the overall win in the bag. Adam Yates finally had to settle for second and Bernal third, in what has proved to be a truly spectacular edition of the Volta a Catalunya.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:19:41 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:51 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:55 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 15 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:49 16 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 18 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:25 22 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 23 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 24 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 26 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 30 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 31 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 32 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 33 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 34 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 35 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 36 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 38 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 40 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 42 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 43 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 44 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:56 45 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:22 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:05:06 47 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:57 48 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:06:38 49 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 50 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 51 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 53 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 54 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 55 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 58 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 60 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 62 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 63 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 65 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 66 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 67 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 69 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 72 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 73 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 74 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 75 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 76 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 77 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 78 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:10:07 79 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:07 80 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 81 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 82 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 83 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 86 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 87 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 89 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 90 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 91 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 92 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 93 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:21 94 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 95 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 96 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 97 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 98 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 99 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 100 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team DNF Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo DNF Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo DNF Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data DNF Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH DNF Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team DNF Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic DNF Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team DNF Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ DNF Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNF Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida DNF Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky DNF Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky DNF Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb DNF Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb DNF Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles DNF Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ DNF Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic DNF Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ DNF Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team DNF Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates DNF Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo DNF Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNF Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates DNF Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky DNF Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNF Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data DNF Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates DNF Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team DNF Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 1

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 2 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1

KOM 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 1

KOM 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 1

KOM 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 3 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

KOM 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 3 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

KOM 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 3 pts 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 2 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 10:00:51 2 Mitchelton Scott 10:03:18 3 Movistar Team 4 Deceuninck-QuickStep 10:04:08 5 Wanty-Gobert C.T. 10:04:12 6 Team Sky 10:04:48 7 Ef Education First 8 Astana Pro Team 10:07:16 9 Groupama-Fdj 10:09:01 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10:09:14 11 Ag2R La Mondiale 10:10:31 12 Team Arkea-Samsic 13 Team Sunweb 10:13:12 14 Roompot-Charles 10:14:08 15 Lotto Soudal 16 Bahrain-Merida 17 Trek-Segafredo 10:14:44 18 Euskadi Basque Country 19 Ccc Team 20 Team Jumbo-Visma 10:18:43 21 Team Katusha Alpecin 10:29:55 22 Uae Team Emirates

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 29:14:17 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:14 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:17 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:25 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:56 6 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:01:42 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:27 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:41 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:49 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:02 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:15 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:15 14 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:42 15 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:07:07 16 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:51 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:38 18 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:53 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:05 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:40 21 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:11:03 22 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:17 23 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:12 24 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:13:11 25 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:55 26 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:14:15 27 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:15:57 28 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:16:10 29 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:20 30 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:18:19 31 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:19:40 32 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:20:31 33 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:01 34 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:20 35 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:22:24 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:40 37 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:24:55 38 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:57 39 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:58 40 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:25:25 41 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:26:07 42 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:47 43 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:26:57 44 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:32 45 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:39 46 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:46 47 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:03 48 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:15 49 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:30:41 50 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:31:36 51 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:32:49 52 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:23 53 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:36:30 54 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:47 55 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:50 56 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:08 57 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:41 58 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:50 59 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:41:51 60 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:42:18 61 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:22 62 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:42:28 63 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:43:25 64 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:43:53 65 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:44:28 66 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:44:30 67 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:44:39 68 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:46:38 69 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:47:12 70 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:47:14 71 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:47:32 72 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 73 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:47:36 74 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:05 75 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:50:39 76 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:00 78 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:55:29 79 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:56:48 80 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:57:22 81 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:58:50 82 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:59:18 83 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:01:53 84 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:03:05 85 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:03:43 86 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:03:57 87 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:25 88 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:06:17 89 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1:06:29 90 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:08:09 91 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:14:31 92 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 1:14:57 93 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 1:15:01 94 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1:18:04 95 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:18:17 96 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:23:06 97 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:25:13 98 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1:30:58 99 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:34:01 100 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:43:25

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 pts 2 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 41 3 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 34 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 25 6 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 7 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 24 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 22

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 29 pts 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 8 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 8 10 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 12 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 13 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 4 15 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 29:14:17 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:17 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:49 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:15 5 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:07:07 6 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:55 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:15:57 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:20