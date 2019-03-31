Trending

Lopez secures Volta a Catalunya victory

Formolo wins final stage in Barcelona

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes the solo victory in Barcelona

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Miguel Angel Lopez celebrates winning the 2019 Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Yates and Enric Mas on the attack

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Yates and Enric Mas on the attack

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Davide Formolo wins the final stage at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Davide Formolo wins the final stage at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Davide Formolo wins the final stage at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Movistar were the best team at Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Yates, Miguel Angel Lopez and Egan Bernal on the Catalunya podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal finished third overall at Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Miguel Angel Lopez on the Catalunta podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Matthews in the final sprint jersey at Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thomas De Gendt in the final mountains jersey at Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Volta a Catalunya overall winner Miguel Angel Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Volta a Catalunya overall winner Miguel Angel Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Davide Formolo celebrates winning the final stage at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Yates

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Davide Formolo on the Catalunya podium after winning the final stage

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Davide Formolo wins the final stage at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The 11-man break on the final stage

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Stage 6 runner-up Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Esteban Chaves at the stage start

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
A hectic scene of the start

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Alejandro Valverde on his way to the stage start

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
The break of the day

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Mitchelton-Scott drive the peloton

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Team Sky did a lot of work on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Michael Woods (EF Education First)

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Egan Bernal takes a drink mid-stage

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Race leader Miguel Angel Lopez

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Adam Yates and Esteban Chaves chat in the peloton

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) clinched one of the hardest-fought Volta a Catalunya races of recent years on Sunday after a tough final stage where the Colombian came under constant attacks but could finally cross the line victorious.

In the lead since he won on Wednesday’s second summit finish of the Volta, at La Molina, López went into Sunday’s traditionally fraught stage around the Montjuic park in Barcelona with a slender 14 second GC advantage over Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

Yates launched a devastating attack with 20 kilometres to go, opening up a margin of nearly 40 seconds, as he and his brother Simon, who worked ferociously alongside him, drove hard to stay clear.

The stage win finally went to lone breakaway Davide Formolo (Bora-hansgrohe), claiming his team’s second victory in three days in the Volta, both from long-distance moves.

“I didn’t panic, the team didn’t panic and we got the win,” López said afterwards.

“It’s been a hard battle, but I was very motivated.” He dedicated the win to his wife and soon-to-be-born son.

The stage was blighted by a major crash in the finale, with Romain Bardet, Tony Gallopin (both AG2R-La Mondiale), Marc Soler (Movistar), Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) and Simon Geschke (CCC Team) amongst the dozen or so affected.

“We were coming down a descent at 70kph, and it all happened really fast,” Gallopin, whose shoulder took a bad blow, said later.

“I went spinning onto the pavement and my bike went over the top of me. Given how violent that all was, it could have been a lot worse.”

Whilst CCC said Geschke, one of the riders who stayed longest on the ground, had been taken to hospital for X-rays along with Garikotiz Bravo (Euskadi-Murias), Bardet has possible damage to his ribs and will have further check-ups next week.

The traditionally fast and furious stage around the Montjuic circuit started with 12 riders, including stage 1 breakaway winner Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), gaining around two minutes before Mitchelton-Scott began to reel them in. De Gendt sealed his King of the Mountains classification on an early climb, but as soon as the race roared back into Barcelona and onto the Montjuic Park circuit Formolo went clear from the break.

After Chris Froome (Team Sky) did his almost-traditional early drive at the front of the pack, the action in a nervous-looking bunch kicked off when Quintana, fourth overall, went clear with half a dozen other riders, including Team EF’s Michael Woods. Briefly supported by teammate Carlos Verona (Movistar) and with Astana chasing behind, no sooner had Quintana’s move fizzled out than Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), the winner last year, blasted away.

Rather than try and repeat his stage win of 2018, Simon Yates’ move was in fact designed to act as a bridge for brother and teammate Adam Yates, second overall, to come across. The two worked well together, with the presence of James Knox (Deceuninck-Quick Step), previously present in the break, briefly making for an all-British trio off the front behind Formolo.

Adam Yates then left his brother and Knox behind as the gap soared to roughly 40 seconds, despite Astana’s best efforts behind. It was only when Miguel Angel López took over, and then Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky) drove hard behind, that Yates dangerous breakaway began to lose any chance of staying away.

As Yates was reeled in, the last minute moves behind began, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) darting away to huge cheers but little effect, then Bernal and - again - Quintana - trying to dislodge López. But ‘Superman’ was determined not to let the GC go and after handling these moves in person, the Astana racer crossed the line in a group of 11 chasers, in 13th place, but with the overall win in the bag. Adam Yates finally had to settle for second and Bernal third, in what has proved to be a truly spectacular edition of the Volta a Catalunya.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3:19:41
2Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:51
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:53
4Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:55
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
13Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
15Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:01:49
16James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
18Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:02:25
22Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
23Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
24Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
26François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
28Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
29Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
30Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
31Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
32Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
33Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
34Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
35Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
36Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
37Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
38Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
39Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
40Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
41Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
42Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
43Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
44Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:56
45Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:22
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:05:06
47Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:57
48Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:06:38
49Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
50Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
51Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
53Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
54Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
55Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
56Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
57Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
58Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
60Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
61Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
62Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
63Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
65Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
66Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
67Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
69Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
71Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
72Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
73Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
74Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
75Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
76Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
77Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
78Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:10:07
79Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:12:07
80Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
81Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
82Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
83Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
84Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
85Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
86Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
87Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
89Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
90Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
91Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
92Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
93Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:12:21
94Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
95Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
96Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
97Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
98Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
99Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
100Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team2
3James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team2
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1

KOM 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team1

KOM 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team1

KOM 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
3James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

KOM 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
3James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep1

KOM 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team3pts
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates2
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe10:00:51
2Mitchelton Scott10:03:18
3Movistar Team
4Deceuninck-QuickStep10:04:08
5Wanty-Gobert C.T.10:04:12
6Team Sky10:04:48
7Ef Education First
8Astana Pro Team10:07:16
9Groupama-Fdj10:09:01
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits10:09:14
11Ag2R La Mondiale10:10:31
12Team Arkea-Samsic
13Team Sunweb10:13:12
14Roompot-Charles10:14:08
15Lotto Soudal
16Bahrain-Merida
17Trek-Segafredo10:14:44
18Euskadi Basque Country
19Ccc Team
20Team Jumbo-Visma10:18:43
21Team Katusha Alpecin10:29:55
22Uae Team Emirates

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team29:14:17
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:14
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:17
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:25
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:56
6Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:01:42
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:27
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:41
9Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:49
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:02
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:15
13Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:15
14Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:05:42
15Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:07:07
16Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:51
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:38
18Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:53
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:05
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:40
21Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:11:03
22Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:17
23Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:12:12
24Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:13:11
25James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:55
26Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:14:15
27Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:15:57
28Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:16:10
29Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:20
30Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:18:19
31Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:19:40
32Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:20:31
33Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:21:01
34Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:20
35Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:22:24
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:40
37Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:24:55
38Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:24:57
39Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:58
40Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:25:25
41Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:26:07
42Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:47
43Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:26:57
44Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:32
45Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:39
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:46
47Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:03
48Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:30:15
49Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:30:41
50Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:31:36
51Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:32:49
52Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:23
53Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:36:30
54Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:47
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:50
56Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:38:08
57François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:41
58Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:38:50
59Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:41:51
60Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:42:18
61Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:42:22
62Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:42:28
63Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:43:25
64Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:43:53
65Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:44:28
66Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:44:30
67Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:44:39
68Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:46:38
69Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:47:12
70Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:47:14
71Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:47:32
72Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
73Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:47:36
74Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:48:05
75Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:50:39
76Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:54:00
78Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:55:29
79Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:56:48
80Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:57:22
81Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:58:50
82Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:59:18
83Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:01:53
84Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:03:05
85Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:03:43
86Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ1:03:57
87Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1:05:25
88Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team1:06:17
89Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles1:06:29
90Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:08:09
91Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:14:31
92Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates1:14:57
93Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data1:15:01
94Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky1:18:04
95Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:18:17
96Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:23:06
97Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:25:13
98Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1:30:58
99Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb1:34:01
100Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:43:25

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal60pts
2Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team41
3Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe40
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott34
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky25
6Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
7Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles24
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team22

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb29pts
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe28
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe13
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team11
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
8Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott8
10Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky7
11Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
12Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
13Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma4
14Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates4
15Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team29:14:17
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:17
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:49
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:15
5Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:07:07
6James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:55
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:15:57
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:20

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team87:49:11
2Bora-Hansgrohe87:54:24
3Astana Pro Team87:59:23
4Wanty-Gobert C.T.88:05:50
5Mitchelton Scott88:05:53
6Ef Education First88:12:18
7Team Sky88:19:23
8Euskadi Basque Country88:23:06
9Cofidis, Solutions Credit88:23:59
10Ag2R La Mondiale88:24:52
11Groupama-Fdj88:28:05
12Bahrain-Merida88:30:52
13Team Sunweb88:34:22
14Deceuninck-QuickStep88:36:03
15Ccc Team88:37:03
16Team Jumbo-Visma88:45:34
17Team Katusha Alpecin88:49:37
18Uae Team Emirates88:51:19
19Trek-Segafredo89:02:01
20Team Arkea-Samsic89:03:58
21Lotto Soudal89:17:03
22Roompot-Charles89:44:55

 

