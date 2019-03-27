Volta a Catalunya: Adam Yates wins stage 3
De Gendt holds tenaciously to race lead
Stage 3: Sant Feliu De Guíxols - Vallter 2000 / Setcases (Vall Camprodon)
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won a small group sprint between the world’s best climbers to take the summit victory at Vallter 2000, which marked the queen stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya. Yates capitalised off of the efforts of Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), who, after a tactical battle up the 11km ascent, started the final sprint with roughly 200 metres to go.
Yates powered around the Irishman to take the stage win ahead of Egan Bernal (Team Sky), while Martin mustered up enough strength to hang on for third place. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) placed fourth, and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was fifth.
"Last week I showed I was in good condition, I came up short then, and I wanted to make up for it," said Yates, referring to performance at Tirreno-Adriatico, where he lost by one-second to Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma). "I wanted to win today to sort of make up for it.
Stage 1 winner Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) started the day with a healthy 2:47 minutes over the main GC contenders. As expected, he lost contact partway up the final climb to Vallter 2000 but maintained his overall lead. He now has 27 seconds over Adam Yates in the overall classification and an additional three seconds over Egan Bernal (Team Sky).
The climbing isn't over, however, with stage 4's 150km race taking the riders from Llandars to the summit of La Molina, where Adam Yates hopes for another stage win and an opportunity to take the overall lead.
"Tomorrow we've got another tough stage, another possibility for a stage win," Yates said. "We'll wait and see but so far, so good. The team did a brilliant job today looking after me, but yeah, more of the same tomorrow hopefully."
How it unfolded
Stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya was the toughest of the seven stages; 179km from Sant Feliu de Guíxols and included a category 3 climb, two category 1 climbs, and a hors category summit finish to Vallter 2000 at Setcases. Organisers were forced to alter the route last year due to a threat of avalanches.
A breakaway of 11 riders cleared the field in the opening kilometres and passed the category 3 Alt de la Ganga, located 15km into the stage. Álvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) led them over the top taking full KOM points, with Pieter Weening (Roompot-Charles) and Óscar Cabedo (Burgos-BH) in second and third.
The move also included Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias), Bart De Clercq (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Maurits Lammertink (Roompot-Charles), Lennard Kämna (Team Sunweb), Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale), Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic) and Bert-Jan Lindeman (Jumbo-Visma).
The next ascent was some 115km later, and so the 11 men pushed on through the valley roads with only the intermediate sprint to contest in Banyoles, where Lammertink picked up full points. And since the bulk of the climbing was in the last third of the stage, the peloton led by teams Jumbo-Visma, Movistar and Lotto Soudal, seemed more than content to let the breakaway gain upwards of five minutes.
There wasn't much of a contest for points at the top of the first category 1 climb of the Port d'Oix (130km) with Cuadros rolling over the top first. After a brief descent, they climbed over the second category 1 climb of the Port de Rocabruna (145km) and the gap reduced to three minutes because of Movistar's chase.
Several riders lost touch with the breakaway, and only seven remained out front; Weening, Cuadros, Samitier, Bidard, De Clercq, Devenyns and Lindeman. Their gap widened again to over four minutes as they descended toward the second intermediate sprint in Llanars.
Movistar continued the pace-setting down into Llanars, where a crash took down Andrey Amador, and although he got back up, the team was forced to push on without his domestique services ahead of the final climb. Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) was also involved in the crash.
As the breakaway approached the base of the climb, the gap tumbled to under three minutes for the first time during the race and then slashed to under two minutes as they started climbing with 12km to go.
Tactics play out on the Vallter 2000
The climb to Vallter 2000 was 11.4km long with an average of 7.7 per cent, and so it marked a decisive point in the race for the overall contenders.
Mitchelton-Scott moved one rider to the front of the field, to help Movistar in the chase, for their contenders Simon and Adam Yates. Also hovering near the front were Egan Bernal (Team Sky), who utilized Chris Froome's support on the climb after the Briton lost 14 minutes after a crash during stage 2.
De Gendt held steady among the likes Michael Woods (EF Educations First), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ), who all stayed hidden among the front end of the main field, attentive to any threatening attacks at the start of the ascent.
Up in the breakaway, Weening attacked with nine kilometres to go, and Lindeman couldn't entirely close the gap. The Roompot-Charles rider held onto 1:30, pushing on to try and reach the finish line with a stage win, but the gap continued to drop quickly as Team Sky moved to the fore of the peloton behind.
The blue and black colours of Team Sky, followed by Movistar, amassed ahead of the field to set a pace that was just enough to deter any major attacks, but also to reduce the time to Weening. De Gendt lost contact at this point but fought to stay as close as he could to the leaders.
Sebastian Henao (Team Sky) took the reins followed by Bernal, but they were carefully watched by Quintana with his last support rider Richard Carapaz. They drove the speeds on the steeper slopes of the climb, dropping world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and catching Weening in the process.
Bernal was the first to make a significant attack, but he was quickly followed by a calm and collected Quintana, who refused to move forward to take a pull. Their speeds lulled briefly through a steep switchback which allowed Adam Yates to successful bridge across. As Miguel Angel Lopez and Dan Martin were about to make contact, too, Bernal attacked again, but he was, again, followed by Quintana and then Adam Yates with 2km to go.
Lopez was the next to attack and this time it was Bernal who chased his compatriot with Quintana and Adam Yates holding on tight. Martin struggled to hang on, but as soon as he regained contact, he surged ahead. The move seemed almost futile with Adam Yates, Quintana, Lopez and Bernal shutting it down.
Another lull in the attacks in the closing kilometre allowed the Irishman to stay in the mix for what turned into a sprint to the line. He was the first to attack with 200 metres to go, and through three quick switchbacks, but Adam Yates waited patiently for the winning opportunity to power around Martin in the final 100 metres and take the stage win. Bernal picked up second place, leaving Martin in third, while Quintana settled for fourth and Lopez fifth.
Kruijswijk led in a chase group for sixth place that also included Zakarin, Carapaz, Kelderman, Woods, Pinot and Bardet.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5:02:18
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:30
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|8
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:51
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:00:53
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:05
|14
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|15
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:37
|16
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:01
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|23
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|25
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:06
|26
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|27
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:21
|29
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:24
|30
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:02:36
|31
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|0:02:54
|32
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:06
|33
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|34
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:08
|35
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:15
|37
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:25
|39
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:45
|40
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:03:52
|41
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:54
|42
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:38
|43
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:22
|44
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:05:33
|45
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:48
|46
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:13
|47
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:07:06
|48
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|50
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|51
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:14
|53
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:07:19
|54
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|56
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|57
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:26
|58
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:07:39
|59
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:08:27
|60
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:43
|61
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:08:58
|62
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:07
|63
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:09:41
|64
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:09:59
|65
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:06
|66
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|68
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|72
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|74
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:10:29
|75
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|76
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:03
|78
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|79
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|80
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|81
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|82
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|86
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|87
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|89
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|90
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:13
|91
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:12:35
|92
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:09
|93
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:35
|94
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:46
|95
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:13:52
|96
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:13:54
|97
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|98
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:56
|99
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:27
|100
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:31
|101
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:41
|102
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|103
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:14:51
|104
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:15:01
|105
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:11
|106
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:15:19
|107
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:34
|108
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:07
|109
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:24
|110
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|114
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:55
|115
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:19:11
|116
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:19:57
|117
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:20:29
|118
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|119
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:20:47
|120
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:57
|121
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:21:16
|122
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:44
|123
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:22:56
|124
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:18
|125
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:49
|126
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|127
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|129
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|130
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|131
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|132
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|134
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|135
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|138
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|139
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|140
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|141
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|143
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:55
|144
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|145
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|146
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|147
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|148
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|149
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|150
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|151
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|152
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|153
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|154
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|155
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|156
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|157
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|158
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:28:09
|159
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|160
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|161
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:10
|162
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:30:39
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|DNF
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNS
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|6
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|2
|3
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|8
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|4
|5
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|8
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|4
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|4
|5
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|6
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|pts
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|8
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|5:02:18
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:05
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:37
|6
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:01
|9
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:06
|10
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:06
|11
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:08
|12
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:15
|13
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:25
|14
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:05:33
|15
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:07:06
|16
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:08:27
|17
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:06
|18
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:10:29
|21
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:03
|23
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:46
|27
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:27
|28
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:41
|29
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|30
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:14:51
|31
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:11
|32
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:18:24
|33
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:18
|34
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:49
|35
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|36
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|37
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|41
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:55
|43
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|44
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|45
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|47
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:09
|48
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:30:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|15:09:59
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|3
|EF Education First
|0:02:43
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:38
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:21
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:08:08
|7
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:09:23
|8
|Team Sky
|0:09:34
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:03
|10
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:10:15
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:18
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:21
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:12:37
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:44
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:04
|16
|CCC Team
|17
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:33
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:31
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:15:38
|20
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:34
|21
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:24:15
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:34:06
|23
|Dimension Data
|0:36:56
|24
|Roompot-Charles
|0:42:10
|25
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:48:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:28:29
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:27
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:33
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:39
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:06
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:28
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:01:30
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:42
|15
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:03
|16
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:14
|17
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:26
|20
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:28
|21
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:30
|22
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:38
|24
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:43
|25
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:45
|26
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:54
|27
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:56
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:01
|29
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:03:13
|30
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:44
|31
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:45
|32
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:52
|33
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:05
|34
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:12
|35
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:18
|36
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:22
|37
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:31
|38
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:04:45
|39
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:15
|40
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:25
|41
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:50
|42
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|43
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:43
|44
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:07:55
|46
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:07:56
|48
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|49
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:08:08
|51
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:08:16
|52
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|0:08:52
|53
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:09:04
|54
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:23
|55
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:44
|56
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:10:18
|57
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:10:43
|58
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|61
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:55
|62
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:59
|63
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:22
|64
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:34
|65
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:11:40
|66
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|67
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|68
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:11:52
|69
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:56
|70
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:12:09
|71
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:12:15
|72
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:31
|73
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:12:37
|75
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:04
|76
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:13:08
|77
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:12
|78
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:13:38
|79
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:51
|80
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:14:07
|81
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:17
|82
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:14:29
|83
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:14:31
|84
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:35
|85
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:47
|86
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:02
|87
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:15:07
|88
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:24
|89
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:39
|90
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:15:53
|91
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:54
|92
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:17:47
|93
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:01
|94
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:18:29
|95
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:44
|96
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:17
|97
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:23
|98
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:19:50
|99
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:53
|100
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:20:26
|101
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:28
|102
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:20:32
|103
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:20:39
|104
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:20:56
|105
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:21:01
|106
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:21:53
|107
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:46
|109
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:17
|110
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:23:33
|111
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:41
|112
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:25:09
|113
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:27:26
|114
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|115
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:27:48
|116
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:51
|117
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:28:06
|118
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:47
|119
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:30:04
|120
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:30:08
|121
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:30:31
|122
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:30:50
|123
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:31:18
|124
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:47
|125
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:53
|126
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|127
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:34:07
|128
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:34:36
|129
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:14
|130
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:39
|131
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|132
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:45
|133
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|134
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:19
|135
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:36:47
|136
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:37:59
|137
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:06
|138
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:38:12
|139
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:39:29
|140
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:34
|141
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:39:43
|142
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:27
|143
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:30
|144
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:41:36
|145
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:42:30
|146
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:53
|147
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:44:11
|148
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:45:12
|149
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:46:24
|150
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:48:34
|151
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:50:31
|152
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:50:37
|153
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:51:12
|154
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:51:51
|155
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:18
|156
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:55
|157
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:54:35
|158
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|159
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|0:55:44
|160
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:28
|161
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|7
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|9
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|10
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|11
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|3
|12
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|3
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|14
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|15
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|16
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|18
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|19
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|20
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|21
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|4
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|20
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|18
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|13
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|14
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|15
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|16
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|6
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|18
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|19
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|4
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|4
|21
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|22
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|23
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|24
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|2
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|26
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|27
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|28
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|29
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|2
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|31
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|32
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|13:28:59
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:12
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|5
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:44
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:56
|7
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:58
|8
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:00
|9
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:13
|10
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:15
|11
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:22
|12
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:06:20
|13
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:07:25
|14
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:08:34
|15
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:13
|16
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:52
|17
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:04
|18
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:10
|19
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:11:45
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:01
|22
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:12:07
|23
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:17:17
|24
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:31
|25
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:17:59
|26
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:14
|27
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:53
|28
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:23
|29
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:20:09
|30
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:56
|31
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:38
|32
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:17
|33
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:23
|34
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:49
|35
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:36:17
|36
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:36
|37
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:37:42
|38
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:38:59
|39
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:57
|40
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:00
|41
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:23
|42
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:54
|43
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:48:04
|44
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:51:21
|45
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:25
|46
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:54:05
|47
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|0:55:14
|48
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:55:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|40:30:23
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|3
|EF Education First
|0:02:43
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:38
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:17
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:08:24
|7
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:09:23
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:55
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:03
|10
|Team Sky
|0:10:26
|11
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:10:31
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:30
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:33
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:13
|15
|CCC Team
|0:13:20
|16
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:02
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:48
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:16
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:16:18
|20
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:21
|21
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:24:31
|22
|Burgos-BH
|0:37:35
|23
|Dimension Data
|0:38:23
|24
|Roompot-Charles
|0:42:10
|25
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:08:29
