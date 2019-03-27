Trending

Volta a Catalunya: Adam Yates wins stage 3

De Gendt holds tenaciously to race lead

Image 1 of 42

Adam Yates wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya

Adam Yates wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 42

Adam Yates, Egan Arley Bernal and Nairo Quintana

Adam Yates, Egan Arley Bernal and Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 42

Adam Yates

Adam Yates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 42

Simon Yates

Simon Yates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 42

Adam Yates

Adam Yates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 42

Thomas De Gendt

Thomas De Gendt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 42

Adam Yates

Adam Yates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 42

Thomas De Gendt

Thomas De Gendt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 42

Thomas De Gendt

Thomas De Gendt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 42

Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 42

Adam Yates, Egan Arley Bernal and Nairo Quintana

Adam Yates, Egan Arley Bernal and Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 42

Michael Albasini

Michael Albasini
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 42

A teammate paces Thomas De Gendt during stage 3 at the Volta a Ctalunya

A teammate paces Thomas De Gendt during stage 3 at the Volta a Ctalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 42

Egan Bernal attacks near the end of stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya

Egan Bernal attacks near the end of stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 42

Adam Yates wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya

Adam Yates wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 42

Adam Yates wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya

Adam Yates wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 42

Adam Yates wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya

Adam Yates wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 42

Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 42

Chris Froome

Chris Froome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 42

Chris Froome

Chris Froome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 42

Enric Mas

Enric Mas
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 42

Thibaut Pinot

Thibaut Pinot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 42

Michael Woods

Michael Woods
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 42

Ilnur Zakarin

Ilnur Zakarin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 42

Chris Froome struggles during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya

Chris Froome struggles during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 42

A teammate paces Thomas De Gendt during stage 3 at the Volta a Ctalunya

A teammate paces Thomas De Gendt during stage 3 at the Volta a Ctalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 42

Chris Froome struggles during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya

Chris Froome struggles during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 42

Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Angel Lopez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 42

Simon Yates and Pavel Sivakov

Simon Yates and Pavel Sivakov
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 42

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First)

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 31 of 42

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 32 of 42

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 33 of 42

Stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya

Stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 34 of 42

Stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya

Stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 35 of 42

Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 36 of 42

The breakaway on stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya

The breakaway on stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 37 of 42

Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 38 of 42

Dries Devenyns leads the breakaway on stage 3

Dries Devenyns leads the breakaway on stage 3
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 39 of 42

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the Volta a Catalunya leader's jersey

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the Volta a Catalunya leader's jersey
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 40 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 41 of 42

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 42 of 42

Stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya

Stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won a small group sprint between the world’s best climbers to take the summit victory at Vallter 2000, which marked the queen stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya. Yates capitalised off of the efforts of Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), who, after a tactical battle up the 11km ascent, started the final sprint with roughly 200 metres to go.

Yates powered around the Irishman to take the stage win ahead of Egan Bernal (Team Sky), while Martin mustered up enough strength to hang on for third place. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) placed fourth, and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was fifth.

"Last week I showed I was in good condition, I came up short then, and I wanted to make up for it," said Yates, referring to performance at Tirreno-Adriatico, where he lost by one-second to Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma). "I wanted to win today to sort of make up for it.

Stage 1 winner Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) started the day with a healthy 2:47 minutes over the main GC contenders. As expected, he lost contact partway up the final climb to Vallter 2000 but maintained his overall lead. He now has 27 seconds over Adam Yates in the overall classification and an additional three seconds over Egan Bernal (Team Sky).

The climbing isn't over, however, with stage 4's 150km race taking the riders from Llandars to the summit of La Molina, where Adam Yates hopes for another stage win and an opportunity to take the overall lead.

"Tomorrow we've got another tough stage, another possibility for a stage win," Yates said. "We'll wait and see but so far, so good. The team did a brilliant job today looking after me, but yeah, more of the same tomorrow hopefully."

How it unfolded

Stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya was the toughest of the seven stages; 179km from Sant Feliu de Guíxols and included a category 3 climb, two category 1 climbs, and a hors category summit finish to Vallter 2000 at Setcases. Organisers were forced to alter the route last year due to a threat of avalanches.

A breakaway of 11 riders cleared the field in the opening kilometres and passed the category 3 Alt de la Ganga, located 15km into the stage. Álvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) led them over the top taking full KOM points, with Pieter Weening (Roompot-Charles) and Óscar Cabedo (Burgos-BH) in second and third.

The move also included Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias), Bart De Clercq (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Maurits Lammertink (Roompot-Charles), Lennard Kämna (Team Sunweb), Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale), Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic) and Bert-Jan Lindeman (Jumbo-Visma).

The next ascent was some 115km later, and so the 11 men pushed on through the valley roads with only the intermediate sprint to contest in Banyoles, where Lammertink picked up full points. And since the bulk of the climbing was in the last third of the stage, the peloton led by teams Jumbo-Visma, Movistar and Lotto Soudal, seemed more than content to let the breakaway gain upwards of five minutes.

There wasn't much of a contest for points at the top of the first category 1 climb of the Port d'Oix (130km) with Cuadros rolling over the top first. After a brief descent, they climbed over the second category 1 climb of the Port de Rocabruna (145km) and the gap reduced to three minutes because of Movistar's chase.

Several riders lost touch with the breakaway, and only seven remained out front; Weening, Cuadros, Samitier, Bidard, De Clercq, Devenyns and Lindeman. Their gap widened again to over four minutes as they descended toward the second intermediate sprint in Llanars.

Movistar continued the pace-setting down into Llanars, where a crash took down Andrey Amador, and although he got back up, the team was forced to push on without his domestique services ahead of the final climb. Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) was also involved in the crash.

As the breakaway approached the base of the climb, the gap tumbled to under three minutes for the first time during the race and then slashed to under two minutes as they started climbing with 12km to go.

Tactics play out on the Vallter 2000

The climb to Vallter 2000 was 11.4km long with an average of 7.7 per cent, and so it marked a decisive point in the race for the overall contenders.

Mitchelton-Scott moved one rider to the front of the field, to help Movistar in the chase, for their contenders Simon and Adam Yates. Also hovering near the front were Egan Bernal (Team Sky), who utilized Chris Froome's support on the climb after the Briton lost 14 minutes after a crash during stage 2.

De Gendt held steady among the likes Michael Woods (EF Educations First), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ), who all stayed hidden among the front end of the main field, attentive to any threatening attacks at the start of the ascent.

Up in the breakaway, Weening attacked with nine kilometres to go, and Lindeman couldn't entirely close the gap. The Roompot-Charles rider held onto 1:30, pushing on to try and reach the finish line with a stage win, but the gap continued to drop quickly as Team Sky moved to the fore of the peloton behind.

The blue and black colours of Team Sky, followed by Movistar, amassed ahead of the field to set a pace that was just enough to deter any major attacks, but also to reduce the time to Weening. De Gendt lost contact at this point but fought to stay as close as he could to the leaders.

Sebastian Henao (Team Sky) took the reins followed by Bernal, but they were carefully watched by Quintana with his last support rider Richard Carapaz. They drove the speeds on the steeper slopes of the climb, dropping world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and catching Weening in the process.

Bernal was the first to make a significant attack, but he was quickly followed by a calm and collected Quintana, who refused to move forward to take a pull. Their speeds lulled briefly through a steep switchback which allowed Adam Yates to successful bridge across. As Miguel Angel Lopez and Dan Martin were about to make contact, too, Bernal attacked again, but he was, again, followed by Quintana and then Adam Yates with 2km to go.

Lopez was the next to attack and this time it was Bernal who chased his compatriot with Quintana and Adam Yates holding on tight. Martin struggled to hang on, but as soon as he regained contact, he surged ahead. The move seemed almost futile with Adam Yates, Quintana, Lopez and Bernal shutting it down.

Another lull in the attacks in the closing kilometre allowed the Irishman to stay in the mix for what turned into a sprint to the line. He was the first to attack with 200 metres to go, and through three quick switchbacks, but Adam Yates waited patiently for the winning opportunity to power around Martin in the final 100 metres and take the stage win. Bernal picked up second place, leaving Martin in third, while Quintana settled for fourth and Lopez fifth.

Kruijswijk led in a chase group for sixth place that also included Zakarin, Carapaz, Kelderman, Woods, Pinot and Bardet.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5:02:18
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
3Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:30
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
8Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:51
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:00:53
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:05
14Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
15Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:37
16Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
20Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
21Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:01
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
23Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
25Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:06
26Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:19
27Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:21
29Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:24
30Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:02:36
31Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First0:02:54
32Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:06
33Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
34Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:03:08
35Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:15
37Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
38Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:25
39Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:45
40Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:03:52
41Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:54
42Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:38
43Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:22
44Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:05:33
45Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:48
46Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:06:13
47Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:07:06
48Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
49Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
50Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
51Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:14
53Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:07:19
54Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
56Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
57Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:26
58Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:07:39
59Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:08:27
60Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:08:43
61Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:08:58
62Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:07
63Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:09:41
64Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:09:59
65Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:06
66Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
68Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
70Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
71Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
72Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
73Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
74Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:10:29
75Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
76Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
77Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:03
78Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
79Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
80Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
81Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
82Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
83Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
84Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
85Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
86Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
87Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
89Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
90François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:13
91Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:12:35
92Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:09
93Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:35
94Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:46
95Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:13:52
96Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:13:54
97Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
98Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:56
99Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:27
100Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:31
101Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:41
102Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
103José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:14:51
104Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:15:01
105Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:11
106Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:15:19
107Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:16:34
108Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:07
109Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:24
110Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
111Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
112Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
114Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:55
115Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:19:11
116Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:19:57
117Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:20:29
118Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
119Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:20:47
120Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:57
121Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:21:16
122Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:44
123Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:22:56
124Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:18
125Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:26:49
126Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
127Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
128Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
129Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
130Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
131Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
132Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
134James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
135Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
137Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
138Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
139Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
140Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
141Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
142Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
143Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:26:55
144Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
145Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
146Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
147Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
148Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
149Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
150André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
151Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
152Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
153Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
154Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
155Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
156Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
157Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
158Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:28:09
159Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
160Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
161Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:29:10
162Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:30:39
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSJoseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
DNFAlan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNSHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSJesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFHuub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10pts
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky6
3Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates4

Mountain 1 - Alt de la Ganga, 17.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles2
3Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH1

Mountain 2 - Port d'Oix, 127.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles8
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic4
5François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles1

Mountain 3 - Port de Rocabruna, 145km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles8
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
4Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert4
5Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
6François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 4 - Vallter 2000, 166.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott26pts
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky20
3Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates16
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team14
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team12
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma10
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin8
8Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team6
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb4
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky5:02:18
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:05
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:37
6Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:01
9Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:06
10Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:06
11Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:03:08
12Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:15
13Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:25
14Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:05:33
15Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:07:06
16Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:08:27
17Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:06
18Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
19Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
20Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:10:29
21Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
22Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:03
23Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
24Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
25Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:46
27Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:27
28Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:41
29Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
30José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:14:51
31Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:11
32Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:18:24
33Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:18
34Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:26:49
35Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
36James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
37Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
39Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
40Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
41Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:55
43Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
44Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
45Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
47Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:09
48Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
49Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:30:39

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team15:09:59
2Astana Pro Team0:00:24
3EF Education First0:02:43
4Mitchelton-Scott0:05:38
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:21
6Euskadi Basque Country0:08:08
7Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:09:23
8Team Sky0:09:34
9Katusha-Alpecin0:10:03
10Cofidis Solutions Credits0:10:15
11UAE Team Emirates0:11:18
12AG2R La Mondiale0:12:21
13Lotto Soudal0:12:37
14Groupama-FDJ0:12:44
15Trek-Segafredo0:13:04
16CCC Team
17Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:33
18Bahrain-Merida0:14:31
19Team Sunweb0:15:38
20Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:34
21Team Arkea-Samsic0:24:15
22Burgos-BH0:34:06
23Dimension Data0:36:56
24Roompot-Charles0:42:10
25Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:48:39

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:28:29
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:27
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:30
4Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:33
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:35
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:06
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:23
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:28
11Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:01:30
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:42
15Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:02:03
16Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:14
17James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
19Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:26
20Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:28
21Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:02:30
22Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:38
24Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:43
25Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:45
26Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:02:54
27Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:56
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:01
29Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:03:13
30Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:44
31Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:03:45
32Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:52
33Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:05
34Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:12
35Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:18
36Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:22
37Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:31
38Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:04:45
39Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:15
40Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:25
41Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:06:50
42Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
43Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:43
44Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:07:55
46Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
47Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:07:56
48Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
49Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:08:08
51Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:08:16
52Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First0:08:52
53Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:09:04
54Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:09:23
55Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:44
56Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:10:18
57Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data0:10:43
58Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
59Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
61Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:55
62Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:59
63Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:11:22
64Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:11:34
65Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:11:40
66Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
67Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
68Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:11:52
69Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:56
70Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:12:09
71Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:12:15
72Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:31
73Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
74Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:12:37
75Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:04
76Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:13:08
77Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:12
78Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:13:38
79Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:51
80Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:14:07
81François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:17
82Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:14:29
83Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:14:31
84Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:35
85Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:47
86Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:15:02
87Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:15:07
88Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:24
89Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:39
90Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:15:53
91Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:54
92Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:17:47
93Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:18:01
94José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:18:29
95Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:44
96Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:17
97Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:19:23
98Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:19:50
99Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:19:53
100Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:20:26
101Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:28
102Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:20:32
103Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:20:39
104Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:20:56
105Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:21:01
106Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:21:53
107Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:22:46
109Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:17
110Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:23:33
111Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:24:41
112Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:25:09
113Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:27:26
114Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
115Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:27:48
116Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:27:51
117Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:28:06
118Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:29:47
119Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:30:04
120Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:30:08
121Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:30:31
122Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:30:50
123Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:31:18
124Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:32:47
125Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:53
126Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
127Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:34:07
128Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:34:36
129Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:14
130Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:39
131Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
132Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:35:45
133Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
134Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:36:19
135Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:36:47
136Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:37:59
137Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:06
138Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:38:12
139Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:39:29
140Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:34
141André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:39:43
142Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:27
143Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:30
144Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:41:36
145Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:42:30
146Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:43:53
147Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:44:11
148Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:45:12
149Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:46:24
150Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:48:34
151Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:50:31
152Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:50:37
153Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:51:12
154Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:51:51
155Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:52:18
156Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:53:55
157Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:54:35
158Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
159James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH0:55:44
160Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:28
161Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team11
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb10
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky7
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
7Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates4
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott4
9Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
10Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3
11Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles3
12Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team3
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
14Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert2
15Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
16Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
18Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
19Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles1
20Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team1
21Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal37pts
2Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA35
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott26
4Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky20
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles18
7Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates16
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team12
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma10
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin8
13Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team7
14Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
15Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert6
16Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team6
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb4
18Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
19Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert4
20Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic4
21Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team4
22François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
23Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH3
24Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First2
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
26Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott2
27Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
28Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
29Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team2
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
31Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles1
32Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky13:28:59
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:09
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:12
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
5James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:44
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:56
7Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:58
8Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:00
9Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:13
10Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:03:15
11Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:22
12Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:06:20
13Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:07:25
14Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:08:34
15Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:13
16Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:10:52
17Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:11:04
18Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:10
19Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:11:45
21Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:01
22Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:12:07
23Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:17:17
24Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:17:31
25José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:17:59
26Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:14
27Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:53
28Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:19:23
29Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:20:09
30Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:56
31Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:29:38
32Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:32:17
33Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:23
34Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:35:49
35Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:36:17
36Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:36
37Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:37:42
38Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:38:59
39Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:57
40Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:00
41Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:43:23
42Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:45:54
43Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:48:04
44Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:51:21
45Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:53:25
46Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:54:05
47James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH0:55:14
48Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:55:58

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team40:30:23
2Astana Pro Team0:00:24
3EF Education First0:02:43
4Mitchelton-Scott0:05:38
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:17
6Euskadi Basque Country0:08:24
7Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:09:23
8Lotto Soudal0:09:55
9Katusha-Alpecin0:10:03
10Team Sky0:10:26
11Cofidis Solutions Credits0:10:31
12UAE Team Emirates0:11:30
13AG2R La Mondiale0:12:33
14Groupama-FDJ0:13:13
15CCC Team0:13:20
16Deceuninck-QuickStep0:14:02
17Trek-Segafredo0:14:48
18Bahrain-Merida0:15:16
19Team Sunweb0:16:18
20Team Jumbo-Visma0:22:21
21Team Arkea-Samsic0:24:31
22Burgos-BH0:37:35
23Dimension Data0:38:23
24Roompot-Charles0:42:10
25Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:08:29

