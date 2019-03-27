Image 1 of 42 Adam Yates wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 42 Adam Yates, Egan Arley Bernal and Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 42 Adam Yates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 42 Simon Yates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 42 Adam Yates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 42 Thomas De Gendt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 42 Adam Yates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 42 Thomas De Gendt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 42 Thomas De Gendt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 42 Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 42 Adam Yates, Egan Arley Bernal and Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 42 Michael Albasini (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 42 A teammate paces Thomas De Gendt during stage 3 at the Volta a Ctalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 42 Egan Bernal attacks near the end of stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 42 Adam Yates wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 42 Adam Yates wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 42 Adam Yates wins stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 42 Chris Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 42 Chris Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 42 Enric Mas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 42 Thibaut Pinot (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 42 Michael Woods (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 42 Ilnur Zakarin (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 42 Chris Froome struggles during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 42 A teammate paces Thomas De Gendt during stage 3 at the Volta a Ctalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 42 Chris Froome struggles during stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 42 Simon Yates and Pavel Sivakov (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 42 Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 31 of 42 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 32 of 42 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 33 of 42 Stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 34 of 42 Stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 35 of 42 Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 36 of 42 The breakaway on stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 37 of 42 Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 38 of 42 Dries Devenyns leads the breakaway on stage 3 (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 39 of 42 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the Volta a Catalunya leader's jersey (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 40 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 41 of 42 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 42 of 42 Stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won a small group sprint between the world’s best climbers to take the summit victory at Vallter 2000, which marked the queen stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya. Yates capitalised off of the efforts of Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), who, after a tactical battle up the 11km ascent, started the final sprint with roughly 200 metres to go.

Yates powered around the Irishman to take the stage win ahead of Egan Bernal (Team Sky), while Martin mustered up enough strength to hang on for third place. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) placed fourth, and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was fifth.

"Last week I showed I was in good condition, I came up short then, and I wanted to make up for it," said Yates, referring to performance at Tirreno-Adriatico, where he lost by one-second to Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma). "I wanted to win today to sort of make up for it.





Stage 1 winner Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) started the day with a healthy 2:47 minutes over the main GC contenders. As expected, he lost contact partway up the final climb to Vallter 2000 but maintained his overall lead. He now has 27 seconds over Adam Yates in the overall classification and an additional three seconds over Egan Bernal (Team Sky).

The climbing isn't over, however, with stage 4's 150km race taking the riders from Llandars to the summit of La Molina, where Adam Yates hopes for another stage win and an opportunity to take the overall lead.

"Tomorrow we've got another tough stage, another possibility for a stage win," Yates said. "We'll wait and see but so far, so good. The team did a brilliant job today looking after me, but yeah, more of the same tomorrow hopefully."

How it unfolded

Stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya was the toughest of the seven stages; 179km from Sant Feliu de Guíxols and included a category 3 climb, two category 1 climbs, and a hors category summit finish to Vallter 2000 at Setcases. Organisers were forced to alter the route last year due to a threat of avalanches.

A breakaway of 11 riders cleared the field in the opening kilometres and passed the category 3 Alt de la Ganga, located 15km into the stage. Álvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) led them over the top taking full KOM points, with Pieter Weening (Roompot-Charles) and Óscar Cabedo (Burgos-BH) in second and third.

The move also included Sergio Samitier (Euskadi-Murias), Bart De Clercq (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Maurits Lammertink (Roompot-Charles), Lennard Kämna (Team Sunweb), Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale), Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic) and Bert-Jan Lindeman (Jumbo-Visma).

The next ascent was some 115km later, and so the 11 men pushed on through the valley roads with only the intermediate sprint to contest in Banyoles, where Lammertink picked up full points. And since the bulk of the climbing was in the last third of the stage, the peloton led by teams Jumbo-Visma, Movistar and Lotto Soudal, seemed more than content to let the breakaway gain upwards of five minutes.

There wasn't much of a contest for points at the top of the first category 1 climb of the Port d'Oix (130km) with Cuadros rolling over the top first. After a brief descent, they climbed over the second category 1 climb of the Port de Rocabruna (145km) and the gap reduced to three minutes because of Movistar's chase.

Several riders lost touch with the breakaway, and only seven remained out front; Weening, Cuadros, Samitier, Bidard, De Clercq, Devenyns and Lindeman. Their gap widened again to over four minutes as they descended toward the second intermediate sprint in Llanars.

Movistar continued the pace-setting down into Llanars, where a crash took down Andrey Amador, and although he got back up, the team was forced to push on without his domestique services ahead of the final climb. Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) was also involved in the crash.

As the breakaway approached the base of the climb, the gap tumbled to under three minutes for the first time during the race and then slashed to under two minutes as they started climbing with 12km to go.

Tactics play out on the Vallter 2000

The climb to Vallter 2000 was 11.4km long with an average of 7.7 per cent, and so it marked a decisive point in the race for the overall contenders.

Mitchelton-Scott moved one rider to the front of the field, to help Movistar in the chase, for their contenders Simon and Adam Yates. Also hovering near the front were Egan Bernal (Team Sky), who utilized Chris Froome's support on the climb after the Briton lost 14 minutes after a crash during stage 2.

De Gendt held steady among the likes Michael Woods (EF Educations First), Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ), who all stayed hidden among the front end of the main field, attentive to any threatening attacks at the start of the ascent.

Up in the breakaway, Weening attacked with nine kilometres to go, and Lindeman couldn't entirely close the gap. The Roompot-Charles rider held onto 1:30, pushing on to try and reach the finish line with a stage win, but the gap continued to drop quickly as Team Sky moved to the fore of the peloton behind.

The blue and black colours of Team Sky, followed by Movistar, amassed ahead of the field to set a pace that was just enough to deter any major attacks, but also to reduce the time to Weening. De Gendt lost contact at this point but fought to stay as close as he could to the leaders.

Sebastian Henao (Team Sky) took the reins followed by Bernal, but they were carefully watched by Quintana with his last support rider Richard Carapaz. They drove the speeds on the steeper slopes of the climb, dropping world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and catching Weening in the process.

Bernal was the first to make a significant attack, but he was quickly followed by a calm and collected Quintana, who refused to move forward to take a pull. Their speeds lulled briefly through a steep switchback which allowed Adam Yates to successful bridge across. As Miguel Angel Lopez and Dan Martin were about to make contact, too, Bernal attacked again, but he was, again, followed by Quintana and then Adam Yates with 2km to go.

Lopez was the next to attack and this time it was Bernal who chased his compatriot with Quintana and Adam Yates holding on tight. Martin struggled to hang on, but as soon as he regained contact, he surged ahead. The move seemed almost futile with Adam Yates, Quintana, Lopez and Bernal shutting it down.

Another lull in the attacks in the closing kilometre allowed the Irishman to stay in the mix for what turned into a sprint to the line. He was the first to attack with 200 metres to go, and through three quick switchbacks, but Adam Yates waited patiently for the winning opportunity to power around Martin in the final 100 metres and take the stage win. Bernal picked up second place, leaving Martin in third, while Quintana settled for fourth and Lopez fifth.

Kruijswijk led in a chase group for sixth place that also included Zakarin, Carapaz, Kelderman, Woods, Pinot and Bardet.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5:02:18 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:30 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:46 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:51 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:00:53 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:05 14 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 15 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:37 16 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:01 22 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 23 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 25 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:06 26 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:19 27 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:21 29 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:24 30 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:02:36 31 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 0:02:54 32 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:06 33 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 34 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:08 35 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:15 37 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:25 39 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:45 40 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:03:52 41 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:54 42 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:38 43 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:22 44 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:05:33 45 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:48 46 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:13 47 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:07:06 48 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 49 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 50 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 51 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:14 53 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:07:19 54 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 56 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 57 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:26 58 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:07:39 59 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:08:27 60 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:43 61 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:08:58 62 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:07 63 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:09:41 64 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:09:59 65 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:06 66 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 68 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 70 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 71 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 74 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:10:29 75 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 76 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 77 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:03 78 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 79 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 80 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 81 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 82 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 86 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 87 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 89 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 90 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:13 91 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:12:35 92 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:09 93 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:35 94 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:46 95 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:13:52 96 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:13:54 97 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 98 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:56 99 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:27 100 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:31 101 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:41 102 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 103 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 0:14:51 104 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:01 105 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:11 106 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:15:19 107 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:34 108 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:07 109 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:24 110 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 111 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 114 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:55 115 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:19:11 116 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:19:57 117 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:20:29 118 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 119 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:20:47 120 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:57 121 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:21:16 122 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:44 123 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:22:56 124 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:18 125 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:49 126 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 127 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 128 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 129 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 130 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 131 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 132 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 134 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 135 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 137 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 138 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 139 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 140 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 141 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 142 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 143 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:55 144 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 145 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 146 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 147 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 148 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 149 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 150 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 151 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 152 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 153 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 154 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 155 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 156 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 157 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 158 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:28:09 159 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 160 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 161 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:10 162 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:30:39 DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team DNF Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNS Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNS Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 pts 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 6 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 4

Mountain 1 - Alt de la Ganga, 17.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 2 3 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Mountain 2 - Port d'Oix, 127.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 8 3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 4 5 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1

Mountain 3 - Port de Rocabruna, 145km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 8 3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 4 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 4 5 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 6 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 4 - Vallter 2000, 166.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 26 pts 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 20 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 16 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 14 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 6 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 5:02:18 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:05 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:37 6 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:01 9 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:06 10 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:06 11 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:08 12 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:15 13 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:25 14 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:05:33 15 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:07:06 16 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:08:27 17 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:06 18 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 19 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:10:29 21 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 22 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:03 23 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:46 27 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:27 28 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:41 29 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 30 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 0:14:51 31 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:11 32 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:18:24 33 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:18 34 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:49 35 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 36 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 37 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 39 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 40 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 41 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:55 43 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 44 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 45 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:09 48 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 49 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:30:39

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 15:09:59 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 3 EF Education First 0:02:43 4 Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:38 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:21 6 Euskadi Basque Country 0:08:08 7 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:09:23 8 Team Sky 0:09:34 9 Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:03 10 Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:10:15 11 UAE Team Emirates 0:11:18 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:21 13 Lotto Soudal 0:12:37 14 Groupama-FDJ 0:12:44 15 Trek-Segafredo 0:13:04 16 CCC Team 17 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:33 18 Bahrain-Merida 0:14:31 19 Team Sunweb 0:15:38 20 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:34 21 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:24:15 22 Burgos-BH 0:34:06 23 Dimension Data 0:36:56 24 Roompot-Charles 0:42:10 25 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:48:39

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:28:29 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:27 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:30 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:33 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:35 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:06 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:23 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:28 11 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:01:30 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:42 15 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 16 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:14 17 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 19 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:26 20 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:28 21 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:30 22 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:38 24 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:43 25 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:45 26 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:02:54 27 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:56 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:01 29 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:03:13 30 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:44 31 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:45 32 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:52 33 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:05 34 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:12 35 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:18 36 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:22 37 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:31 38 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:04:45 39 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:15 40 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:25 41 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:50 42 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 43 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:43 44 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:07:55 46 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 47 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:07:56 48 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 49 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:08:08 51 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:08:16 52 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 0:08:52 53 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:09:04 54 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:23 55 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:44 56 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:10:18 57 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:10:43 58 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 61 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:55 62 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:59 63 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:22 64 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:11:34 65 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:11:40 66 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 67 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 68 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:11:52 69 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:56 70 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:12:09 71 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:12:15 72 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:31 73 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:12:37 75 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:04 76 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:13:08 77 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:12 78 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:13:38 79 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:51 80 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:14:07 81 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:17 82 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:14:29 83 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:14:31 84 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:35 85 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:47 86 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:02 87 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:15:07 88 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:24 89 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:39 90 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:15:53 91 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:54 92 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:17:47 93 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:01 94 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 0:18:29 95 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:44 96 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:17 97 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:23 98 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:19:50 99 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:53 100 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:20:26 101 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:28 102 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:20:32 103 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:20:39 104 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:20:56 105 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:21:01 106 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:21:53 107 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:46 109 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:17 110 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:23:33 111 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:41 112 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:25:09 113 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:27:26 114 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 115 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:27:48 116 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:51 117 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:28:06 118 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:47 119 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:30:04 120 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:30:08 121 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:30:31 122 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:30:50 123 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:31:18 124 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:47 125 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:53 126 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 127 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:34:07 128 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:34:36 129 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:14 130 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:39 131 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 132 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:45 133 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 134 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:36:19 135 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:36:47 136 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:37:59 137 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:06 138 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:38:12 139 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:39:29 140 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:34 141 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:39:43 142 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:27 143 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:30 144 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:41:36 145 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:42:30 146 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:53 147 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:44:11 148 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:45:12 149 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:46:24 150 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:48:34 151 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:31 152 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:37 153 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:51:12 154 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:51:51 155 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:18 156 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:55 157 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:54:35 158 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 159 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 0:55:44 160 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:28 161 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 4 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 4 9 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 10 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3 11 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 3 12 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 3 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 14 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 2 15 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 16 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 18 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 19 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1 20 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 21 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 pts 2 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 26 4 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 20 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 18 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 16 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 13 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 7 14 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 15 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 6 16 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 6 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 18 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 19 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 4 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 4 21 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 22 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 23 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 24 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 2 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 26 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 2 27 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 28 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 29 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 2 30 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 31 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1 32 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 13:28:59 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:12 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 5 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:44 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:56 7 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:58 8 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:00 9 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:13 10 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:15 11 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:22 12 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:06:20 13 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:07:25 14 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:08:34 15 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:13 16 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:52 17 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:11:04 18 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:10 19 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:11:45 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:01 22 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:12:07 23 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:17:17 24 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:31 25 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 0:17:59 26 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:14 27 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:53 28 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:23 29 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:20:09 30 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:26:56 31 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:38 32 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:17 33 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:23 34 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:35:49 35 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:36:17 36 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:36 37 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:37:42 38 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:38:59 39 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:57 40 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:00 41 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:23 42 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:54 43 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:48:04 44 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:51:21 45 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:25 46 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:54:05 47 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 0:55:14 48 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:55:58