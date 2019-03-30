Image 1 of 37 Michael Matthews beats Phil Bauhaus to take the stage 6 win at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 37 Michael Matthews on the Catalunya podium after winning stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 37 Richie Porte and Peter Stetina (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 37 The Catalunya peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 37 The Catalunya peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 37 Michael Woods (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 37 Oscar Riesebeek (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 37 Alejandro Valverde's custom shoes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 37 Thomas De Gendt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 37 Michael Matthews on the Catalunya podium after winning stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 37 Michael Matthews on the Catalunya podium after winning stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 37 Miguel Angel Lopez on the Catalunya podium after stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 37 Miguel Angel Lopez on the Catalunya podium after stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 37 Michael Matthews beats Phil Bauhaus to take the stage 6 win at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 37 Michael Matthews beats Phil Bauhaus to take the stage 6 win at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 37 Michael Matthews beats Phil Bauhaus to take the stage 6 win at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 37 Michael Matthews beats Phil Bauhaus to take the stage 6 win at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 37 Richie Porte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 37 Simon Yates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 37 Chris Froome (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 37 Thomas De Gendt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 37 Thomas De Gendt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 37 Sebastien Reichenbach and Thibaut Pinot (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 37 Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 37 Oscar Riesebeek and Floris De Tier (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 37 The breakaway during stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 37 Alexis Gougeard (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 37 Thomas De Gendt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 37 Joe Dombrowski and Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 37 Miguel Angel Lopez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 37 Geoffrey Bouchard (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 37 Nathan Brown and Richard Carapaz (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 37 The stage 6 brekaway at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 37 Janse Jacques Van Rensburg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 37 Egan Bernal and Esteban Chaves (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 37 Miguel Angel Lopez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 37 The breakaway during stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) held off the challenge from Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida) to take stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya Saturday in Vila-Seca. The Australian was forced to launch an early sprint, and Bauhaus looked to have enough in the tank as he came alongside Matthews. However, the Sunweb rider hung on to take his second win of the race. Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) came through to take third.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) put in a late attack on the flat finish but was caught inside the final 1,500 meters. The Colombian, however, did retain his overall lead in the race with one stage to go.

In a chaotic finale that saw a number of crashes and even attacks from GC riders, Matthews made use of a strong lead out from his Sunweb teammates on the flat terrain. The attacks from Lopez and Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) stretched the peloton to almost breaking point, while Alejandro Valverde and his Movistar team almost splintered the field inside the last 10 kilometers when the race hit a short but crucial crosswind section.

With a number of sprinters already out of the race, it fell on Sunweb and Dimension Data to try and hold the race together, and Matthews was dropped off by his last man inside the final few hundred meters.

The Australian was forced to open his acceleration early and Bauhaus - his former teammate - looked to have the measure of him. Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) was also in the mix but he was unable to challenge as the line approached, and he was forced to settle for fourth. However, Matthews held on to continue his much-improved start to the campaign.

"It's been a great week so far," Matthews said at the finish.

"Two stage wins, a second and a fourth. Unfortunately, yesterday we had a really bad crash with one of my teammates Wilco Kelderman. This one's for him today.

"I'm pretty happy with how it's been so far. Tomorrow in Barcelona is a beautiful stage. I've always watched it on television and always wanted to be a part of it so we'll try and finish it off with another win, but tonight we'll celebrate this one."

How it unfolded

The sixth stage of the race departed without Andre Greipel (Arkéa Samsic) and Kelderman, with the latter set for surgery after suffering a broken collar bone on stage 5. The parcours for stage 6 saw the race return to sea-level, but there would be two categorised climbs before the expected bunch sprint in Vila-Seca.

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale), Josef Černy (CCC Team), Mikel Iturria (Euskadi-Murias), Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot-Charles) and Floris De Tier (Jumbo-Visma) jumped clear in the opening hour of racing and their chances of success were relatively high given that there were so few bunch sprinters still in the race. The break built up a lead of around three minutes, with Dimension Data and Bahrain-Merida doing most of the pace-setting on the front of the peloton.

The break was still clear after cresting both the Coll d'Abarca (5.8km at 3.2%) and the Coll d'Alforja (4.4km at 5%) but their lead was down to just 1:18 with 25km remaining in the stage.

There were several falls, the first involving Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) although the British ride made it safely back to the peloton. The break was eventually caught with 12km to go, before a daring attack came from 2009 Tour de France stage winner, Brice Feillu (Arkéa Samsic). The Frenchman created a gap on the main field but he was shut down when Valverde and Movistar attempted to split the peloton inside the final 6km.

Marc Soler was the main protagonist, but Lopez's Astana team responded before the race leader himself took off with just over 2.5km to go. The Colombian quickly caught Formolo, who had attacked a kilometer earlier, but the pair were unable to hold off a charging bunch. Formolo led into the final 1,000m but he was soon swamped with even Lopez, Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) taking things up in the sprint.

However, it was Matthews who triumphed to take Sunweb's third win in the past 10 days. After a difficult start to the year, Sunweb have begun to find their stride. There were no changes in the overall standings, with Lopez holding a 14 second lead over Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates. The race concludes on Sunday.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:53:36 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 5 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 14 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 20 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 22 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 25 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 28 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 31 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 32 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 33 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 36 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 38 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 39 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 41 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 43 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 44 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 45 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 48 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 51 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 52 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 53 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:18 54 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:20 55 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 56 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 58 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 60 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 61 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 62 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 63 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 64 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 65 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 66 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:36 67 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 68 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 69 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:52 70 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 71 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 72 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:17 73 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:32 74 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:02:00 75 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 76 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 77 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 78 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 79 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 80 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 81 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 82 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 84 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 87 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 88 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 89 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 90 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:02:11 91 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 92 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 93 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 95 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 98 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 99 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 100 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 101 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 104 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 105 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 107 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 108 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 109 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 110 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 112 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 113 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 114 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 116 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 117 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 118 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 119 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 120 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 121 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 122 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:02:20 124 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:54 125 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:03:19 126 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 127 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 128 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 129 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 130 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:20 131 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:37 132 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:43 133 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 134 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 135 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 136 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 137 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:05:11 139 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 140 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 141 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:07:42 142 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:07:45 143 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:59 144 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:18 145 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias DNF Oscar Cabedo (Spa) Burgos-BH DNF Florian Vaschon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic DNS Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural Seguros - RGA DNS Andre Greipel (Ger) Arkea-Samsic

Sprint 1 - 135 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 2 3 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Sprint 2 - 151 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 pts 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1

Finish line points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 pts 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 6 3 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 4 5 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 6 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 2 7 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1

KOM 1 - 101.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 pts 2 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 1

KOM 2 - 117.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton Scott 11:49:48 2 Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Movistar Team 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 11:49:54 5 Astana Pro Team 11:50:00 6 Wanty-Gobert 7 Groupama-FDJ 11:50:06 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11:50:08 9 Team Sky 11:50:14 10 Euskadi Basque Country 11 EF Education First 12 UAE Team Emirates 11:50:26 13 CCC Team 11:50:28 14 Bahrain-Merida 11:50:40 15 Team Sunweb 11:51:25 16 Team Jumbo-Visma 11:51:40 17 Roompot-Charles 11:51:59 18 Ag2R La Mondiale 11:52:13 19 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11:52:57 20 Team Katusha Alpecin 11:53:54 21 Lotto Soudal 11:54:05 22 Burgos-Bh 11:54:19 23 Team Dimension Data 11:54:44 24 Team Arkea-Samsic 11:55:59 25 Trek-Segafredo 11:56:10

General Classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 25:53:41 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:14 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:17 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:25 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:56 7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:01:42 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:27 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:36 11 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:02:41 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:45 13 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:02:49 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:55 15 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:59 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:02 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:21 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:22 20 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:04:31 21 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:48 22 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:47 23 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:06:13 24 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:57 25 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:23 26 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:50 27 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:09:33 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:26 29 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:11:41 30 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:48 31 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:01 32 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:23 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:45 34 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:13:57 35 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:09 36 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:18 37 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:50 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:16:11 39 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:16:41 40 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:16:49 41 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:57 42 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:18:15 43 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:34 44 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:03 45 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:19:04 46 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:15 47 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:20:24 48 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:50 49 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:14 50 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:37 51 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:45 52 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:22:10 53 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:56 54 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:23:25 55 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:23:55 56 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:20 57 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:34 58 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:25:49 59 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:38 60 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:27:16 61 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:38 62 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:27:55 63 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:29:11 64 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:40 65 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:30:05 66 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:30:06 67 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:30:56 68 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:31:06 69 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:31:23 70 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:13 71 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:35:01 72 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:20 73 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:06 74 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:20 75 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:38 76 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:39 77 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:36:45 78 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:47 79 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:11 80 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 0:37:15 81 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:37:34 82 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:37:42 83 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:38:34 84 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:12 85 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:40:17 86 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:40:21 87 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:49 88 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:40:55 89 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:41:31 90 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:53 91 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:22 92 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:42:23 93 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:00 94 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:26 95 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:44:56 96 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:45:16 98 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:46:18 99 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:47:38 100 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:17 101 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:48:59 102 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:49:09 103 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:49:46 104 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:50:00 105 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:50:06 106 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:50:16 107 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:50:41 108 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:51:05 109 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:51:39 110 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:52:45 111 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:48 112 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:53:59 113 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:54:48 114 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:55:05 115 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:55:29 116 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:00 117 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:59:11 118 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:59:33 119 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:00:30 120 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:00:38 121 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1:00:46 122 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 1:01:32 123 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1:01:35 124 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 1:03:40 125 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1:06:38 126 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:06:39 127 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:08:20 128 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:51 129 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:08:56 130 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 1:09:16 131 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 1:09:18 132 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:11:54 133 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:12:31 134 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:13:38 135 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:14:01 136 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:16:42 137 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:16:47 138 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:18:54 139 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 1:19:46 140 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:21:12 141 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:22:48 142 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 1:24:07 143 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:28:18 144 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:28:28 145 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:31:59

Points Classificiation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 29 pts 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 7 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 8 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7 11 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 6 12 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 13 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 5 14 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 4

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 pts 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 35 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 28 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 24 6 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 7 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 24 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 22

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 25:53:41 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:17 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:59 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:21 5 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:04:31 6 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:47 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:06:13 8 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:01