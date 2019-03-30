Volta a Catalunya: Matthews wins stage 6 in Vila-Seca
Bauhaus is second in photo finish
Stage 6: Valls - Vila-Seca
Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) held off the challenge from Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida) to take stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya Saturday in Vila-Seca. The Australian was forced to launch an early sprint, and Bauhaus looked to have enough in the tank as he came alongside Matthews. However, the Sunweb rider hung on to take his second win of the race. Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) came through to take third.
Related Articles
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) put in a late attack on the flat finish but was caught inside the final 1,500 meters. The Colombian, however, did retain his overall lead in the race with one stage to go.
In a chaotic finale that saw a number of crashes and even attacks from GC riders, Matthews made use of a strong lead out from his Sunweb teammates on the flat terrain. The attacks from Lopez and Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) stretched the peloton to almost breaking point, while Alejandro Valverde and his Movistar team almost splintered the field inside the last 10 kilometers when the race hit a short but crucial crosswind section.
With a number of sprinters already out of the race, it fell on Sunweb and Dimension Data to try and hold the race together, and Matthews was dropped off by his last man inside the final few hundred meters.
The Australian was forced to open his acceleration early and Bauhaus - his former teammate - looked to have the measure of him. Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) was also in the mix but he was unable to challenge as the line approached, and he was forced to settle for fourth. However, Matthews held on to continue his much-improved start to the campaign.
"It's been a great week so far," Matthews said at the finish.
"Two stage wins, a second and a fourth. Unfortunately, yesterday we had a really bad crash with one of my teammates Wilco Kelderman. This one's for him today.
"I'm pretty happy with how it's been so far. Tomorrow in Barcelona is a beautiful stage. I've always watched it on television and always wanted to be a part of it so we'll try and finish it off with another win, but tonight we'll celebrate this one."
How it unfolded
The sixth stage of the race departed without Andre Greipel (Arkéa Samsic) and Kelderman, with the latter set for surgery after suffering a broken collar bone on stage 5. The parcours for stage 6 saw the race return to sea-level, but there would be two categorised climbs before the expected bunch sprint in Vila-Seca.
Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale), Josef Černy (CCC Team), Mikel Iturria (Euskadi-Murias), Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot-Charles) and Floris De Tier (Jumbo-Visma) jumped clear in the opening hour of racing and their chances of success were relatively high given that there were so few bunch sprinters still in the race. The break built up a lead of around three minutes, with Dimension Data and Bahrain-Merida doing most of the pace-setting on the front of the peloton.
The break was still clear after cresting both the Coll d'Abarca (5.8km at 3.2%) and the Coll d'Alforja (4.4km at 5%) but their lead was down to just 1:18 with 25km remaining in the stage.
There were several falls, the first involving Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) although the British ride made it safely back to the peloton. The break was eventually caught with 12km to go, before a daring attack came from 2009 Tour de France stage winner, Brice Feillu (Arkéa Samsic). The Frenchman created a gap on the main field but he was shut down when Valverde and Movistar attempted to split the peloton inside the final 6km.
Marc Soler was the main protagonist, but Lopez's Astana team responded before the race leader himself took off with just over 2.5km to go. The Colombian quickly caught Formolo, who had attacked a kilometer earlier, but the pair were unable to hold off a charging bunch. Formolo led into the final 1,000m but he was soon swamped with even Lopez, Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) taking things up in the sprint.
However, it was Matthews who triumphed to take Sunweb's third win in the past 10 days. After a difficult start to the year, Sunweb have begun to find their stride. There were no changes in the overall standings, with Lopez holding a 14 second lead over Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates. The race concludes on Sunday.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:53:36
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|5
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|14
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|22
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|25
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:06
|31
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|32
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|33
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|36
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|38
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|39
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|43
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|44
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|52
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|53
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:18
|54
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|55
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|56
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|58
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|60
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|61
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|62
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|63
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|64
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|65
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|67
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|68
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|69
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:52
|70
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|72
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:17
|73
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:32
|74
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:02:00
|75
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|76
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|77
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|78
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|79
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|82
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|87
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|89
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|90
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:11
|91
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|95
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|98
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|99
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|100
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|101
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|104
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|105
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|108
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|109
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|110
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|112
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|113
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|114
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|117
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|118
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|119
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|120
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|121
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|122
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:02:20
|124
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:54
|125
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:19
|126
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|127
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|128
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|129
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|130
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:20
|131
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:37
|132
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:43
|133
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|134
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|135
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|136
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|137
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:05:11
|139
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|140
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:07:42
|142
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:07:45
|143
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:59
|144
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:18
|145
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Oscar Cabedo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Florian Vaschon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|DNS
|Alvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural Seguros - RGA
|DNS
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Arkea-Samsic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|2
|3
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|pts
|2
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|pts
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|3
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|5
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|6
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|2
|7
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|3
|pts
|2
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton Scott
|11:49:48
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11:49:54
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|11:50:00
|6
|Wanty-Gobert
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|11:50:06
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11:50:08
|9
|Team Sky
|11:50:14
|10
|Euskadi Basque Country
|11
|EF Education First
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:50:26
|13
|CCC Team
|11:50:28
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|11:50:40
|15
|Team Sunweb
|11:51:25
|16
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:51:40
|17
|Roompot-Charles
|11:51:59
|18
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|11:52:13
|19
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11:52:57
|20
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|11:53:54
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|11:54:05
|22
|Burgos-Bh
|11:54:19
|23
|Team Dimension Data
|11:54:44
|24
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|11:55:59
|25
|Trek-Segafredo
|11:56:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|25:53:41
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:14
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:46
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:56
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:01:42
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:27
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:36
|11
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:41
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:45
|13
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:55
|15
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:59
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:21
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:22
|20
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:31
|21
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:48
|22
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:47
|23
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:06:13
|24
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:57
|25
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:23
|26
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:50
|27
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:09:33
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:26
|29
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:11:41
|30
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:48
|31
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:01
|32
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:23
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:45
|34
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:13:57
|35
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:09
|36
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:18
|37
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:50
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:16:11
|39
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:16:41
|40
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:16:49
|41
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:57
|42
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:18:15
|43
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:34
|44
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:03
|45
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:19:04
|46
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:15
|47
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:20:24
|48
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:50
|49
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:21:14
|50
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:37
|51
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:45
|52
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:10
|53
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:56
|54
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:23:25
|55
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:23:55
|56
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:20
|57
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:34
|58
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:25:49
|59
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:38
|60
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:16
|61
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:38
|62
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:27:55
|63
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:29:11
|64
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:40
|65
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:30:05
|66
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:30:06
|67
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:30:56
|68
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:06
|69
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:31:23
|70
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:13
|71
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:35:01
|72
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:20
|73
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:06
|74
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:20
|75
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:38
|76
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:39
|77
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:36:45
|78
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:47
|79
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:11
|80
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|0:37:15
|81
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:37:34
|82
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:37:42
|83
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:38:34
|84
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:12
|85
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:40:17
|86
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:40:21
|87
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:49
|88
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:40:55
|89
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:41:31
|90
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:53
|91
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:22
|92
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:42:23
|93
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:43:00
|94
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:26
|95
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:44:56
|96
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45:16
|98
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:46:18
|99
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:47:38
|100
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:17
|101
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:48:59
|102
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:49:09
|103
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:49:46
|104
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:50:00
|105
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:50:06
|106
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:50:16
|107
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:50:41
|108
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:51:05
|109
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:51:39
|110
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:52:45
|111
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:52:48
|112
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:53:59
|113
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:54:48
|114
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:05
|115
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:55:29
|116
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:58:00
|117
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:59:11
|118
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:59:33
|119
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:00:30
|120
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:00:38
|121
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1:00:46
|122
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|1:01:32
|123
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:01:35
|124
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:03:40
|125
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1:06:38
|126
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:06:39
|127
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:08:20
|128
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:51
|129
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:08:56
|130
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|1:09:16
|131
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|1:09:18
|132
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:54
|133
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:12:31
|134
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:38
|135
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:14:01
|136
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:16:42
|137
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:16:47
|138
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:18:54
|139
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|1:19:46
|140
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:21:12
|141
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:22:48
|142
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|1:24:07
|143
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:28:18
|144
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:28:28
|145
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:31:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|29
|pts
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|7
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|7
|11
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|12
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|13
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|5
|14
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|pts
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|24
|6
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|7
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|24
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|25:53:41
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:59
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:21
|5
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:31
|6
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:47
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:06:13
|8
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|77:45:53
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|77:52:07
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|77:53:33
|4
|Wanty-Gobert
|78:01:38
|5
|Mitchelton Scott
|78:02:35
|6
|EF Education First
|78:07:30
|7
|Euskadi Basque Country
|78:08:22
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|78:14:21
|9
|Team Sky
|78:14:35
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|78:14:45
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|78:16:44
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|78:19:04
|13
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|78:19:42
|14
|Team Sunweb
|78:21:10
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|78:21:24
|16
|CCC Team
|78:22:19
|17
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|78:26:51
|18
|Deceuninck-Quick-St
|78:31:55
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|78:47:17
|20
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|78:53:27
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|79:02:55
|22
|Team Dimension Data
|79:26:34
|23
|Roompot-Charles
|79:30:47
|24
|Burgos-BH
|79:37:34
|25
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79:49:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy