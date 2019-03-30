Trending

Volta a Catalunya: Matthews wins stage 6 in Vila-Seca

Bauhaus is second in photo finish

Michael Matthews beats Phil Bauhaus to take the stage 6 win at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Matthews on the Catalunya podium after winning stage 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richie Porte and Peter Stetina

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Catalunya peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Catalunya peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Woods

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Oscar Riesebeek

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alejandro Valverde's custom shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thomas De Gendt

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Matthews on the Catalunya podium after winning stage 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Matthews on the Catalunya podium after winning stage 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Miguel Angel Lopez on the Catalunya podium after stage 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Miguel Angel Lopez on the Catalunya podium after stage 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Matthews beats Phil Bauhaus to take the stage 6 win at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Matthews beats Phil Bauhaus to take the stage 6 win at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Matthews beats Phil Bauhaus to take the stage 6 win at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Matthews beats Phil Bauhaus to take the stage 6 win at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richie Porte

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Simon Yates

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Froome

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thomas De Gendt

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thomas De Gendt

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sebastien Reichenbach and Thibaut Pinot

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nairo Quintana

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Oscar Riesebeek and Floris De Tier

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The breakaway during stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexis Gougeard

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thomas De Gendt

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joe Dombrowski and Tejay van Garderen

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Miguel Angel Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Geoffrey Bouchard

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nathan Brown and Richard Carapaz

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The stage 6 brekaway at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Janse Jacques Van Rensburg

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal and Esteban Chaves

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Miguel Angel Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The breakaway during stage 6 at Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) held off the challenge from Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida) to take stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya Saturday in Vila-Seca. The Australian was forced to launch an early sprint, and Bauhaus looked to have enough in the tank as he came alongside Matthews. However, the Sunweb rider hung on to take his second win of the race. Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) came through to take third.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) put in a late attack on the flat finish but was caught inside the final 1,500 meters. The Colombian, however, did retain his overall lead in the race with one stage to go.

In a chaotic finale that saw a number of crashes and even attacks from GC riders, Matthews made use of a strong lead out from his Sunweb teammates on the flat terrain. The attacks from Lopez and Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) stretched the peloton to almost breaking point, while Alejandro Valverde and his Movistar team almost splintered the field inside the last 10 kilometers when the race hit a short but crucial crosswind section.

With a number of sprinters already out of the race, it fell on Sunweb and Dimension Data to try and hold the race together, and Matthews was dropped off by his last man inside the final few hundred meters.

The Australian was forced to open his acceleration early and Bauhaus - his former teammate - looked to have the measure of him. Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) was also in the mix but he was unable to challenge as the line approached, and he was forced to settle for fourth. However, Matthews held on to continue his much-improved start to the campaign.

"It's been a great week so far," Matthews said at the finish.

"Two stage wins, a second and a fourth. Unfortunately, yesterday we had a really bad crash with one of my teammates Wilco Kelderman. This one's for him today.

"I'm pretty happy with how it's been so far. Tomorrow in Barcelona is a beautiful stage. I've always watched it on television and always wanted to be a part of it so we'll try and finish it off with another win, but tonight we'll celebrate this one."

How it unfolded

The sixth stage of the race departed without Andre Greipel (Arkéa Samsic) and Kelderman, with the latter set for surgery after suffering a broken collar bone on stage 5. The parcours for stage 6 saw the race return to sea-level, but there would be two categorised climbs before the expected bunch sprint in Vila-Seca.

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale), Josef Černy (CCC Team), Mikel Iturria (Euskadi-Murias), Oscar Riesebeek (Roompot-Charles) and Floris De Tier (Jumbo-Visma) jumped clear in the opening hour of racing and their chances of success were relatively high given that there were so few bunch sprinters still in the race. The break built up a lead of around three minutes, with Dimension Data and Bahrain-Merida doing most of the pace-setting on the front of the peloton.

The break was still clear after cresting both the Coll d'Abarca (5.8km at 3.2%) and the Coll d'Alforja (4.4km at 5%) but their lead was down to just 1:18 with 25km remaining in the stage.

There were several falls, the first involving Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) although the British ride made it safely back to the peloton. The break was eventually caught with 12km to go, before a daring attack came from 2009 Tour de France stage winner, Brice Feillu (Arkéa Samsic). The Frenchman created a gap on the main field but he was shut down when Valverde and Movistar attempted to split the peloton inside the final 6km.

Marc Soler was the main protagonist, but Lopez's Astana team responded before the race leader himself took off with just over 2.5km to go. The Colombian quickly caught Formolo, who had attacked a kilometer earlier, but the pair were unable to hold off a charging bunch. Formolo led into the final 1,000m but he was soon swamped with even Lopez, Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) taking things up in the sprint.

However, it was Matthews who triumphed to take Sunweb's third win in the past 10 days. After a difficult start to the year, Sunweb have begun to find their stride. There were no changes in the overall standings, with Lopez holding a 14 second lead over Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates. The race concludes on Sunday.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb3:53:36
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
5Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
6Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
14Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
15Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
18Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
19Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
20Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
22James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
23Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
25Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
28Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
30Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:06
31Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
32Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
33Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
36Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
38Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
39Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
40Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
41Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
43Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
44Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
45Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
48Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
49Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
50Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
51Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
52François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
53Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:18
54Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:20
55Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
56Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
58Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
60Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
61Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
62Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
63Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
64Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
65Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
66Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
67Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
68Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
69Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:00:52
70Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
72Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:17
73Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:32
74Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:02:00
75Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
76Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
77Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
78Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
79Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
80Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
81Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
82Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
83Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
84Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
85Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
87Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
88Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
89Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
90Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:02:11
91Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
92Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
93Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
95Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
96Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
98Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
99Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
100Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
101Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
104Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
105Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
107Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
108Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
109James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
110Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
111Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
112Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
113Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
114Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
116Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
117Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
118Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
119Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
120Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
121Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
122Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:02:20
124Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:54
125Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:03:19
126Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
127Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
128Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
129Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
130Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:20
131Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:37
132Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:43
133Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
134Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
135Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
136Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
137Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:05:11
139Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
140Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
141Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:07:42
142Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:07:45
143Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:59
144Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:18
145Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFOscar Cabedo (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFFlorian Vaschon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
DNSAlvaro Cuadros (Spa) Caja Rural Seguros - RGA
DNSAndre Greipel (Ger) Arkea-Samsic

Sprint 1 - 135 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team2
3Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Sprint 2 - 151 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma3pts
2Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles1

Finish line points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb10pts
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida6
3Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott4
5Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma3
6Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team2
7Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles1

KOM 1 - 101.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3pts
2Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma2
3Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team1

KOM 2 - 117.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma2
3Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton Scott11:49:48
2Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Movistar Team
4Bora-Hansgrohe11:49:54
5Astana Pro Team11:50:00
6Wanty-Gobert
7Groupama-FDJ11:50:06
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits11:50:08
9Team Sky11:50:14
10Euskadi Basque Country
11EF Education First
12UAE Team Emirates11:50:26
13CCC Team11:50:28
14Bahrain-Merida11:50:40
15Team Sunweb11:51:25
16Team Jumbo-Visma11:51:40
17Roompot-Charles11:51:59
18Ag2R La Mondiale11:52:13
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11:52:57
20Team Katusha Alpecin11:53:54
21Lotto Soudal11:54:05
22Burgos-Bh11:54:19
23Team Dimension Data11:54:44
24Team Arkea-Samsic11:55:59
25Trek-Segafredo11:56:10

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team25:53:41
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:14
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:17
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:25
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:46
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:56
7Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:01:42
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:27
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:36
11Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:41
12Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:45
13Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:02:49
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:55
15Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:59
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:02
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
18Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:21
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:22
20Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:04:31
21Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:04:48
22Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:47
23Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:06:13
24Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:57
25Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:23
26Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:50
27Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:09:33
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:26
29Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:11:41
30Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:48
31James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:01
32Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:23
33Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:13:45
34Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:13:57
35Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:09
36Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:15:18
37Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:15:50
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:16:11
39Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:16:41
40Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:16:49
41Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:57
42Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:18:15
43Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:34
44Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:19:03
45Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:19:04
46Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:15
47Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:20:24
48Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:50
49Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:21:14
50Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:37
51Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:45
52Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:22:10
53Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:56
54Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:23:25
55Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:23:55
56Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:24:20
57Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:34
58Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:25:49
59Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:38
60Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:27:16
61Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:27:38
62Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:27:55
63Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:29:11
64Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:40
65Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:30:05
66Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:30:06
67Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:30:56
68Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:31:06
69Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:31:23
70Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:33:13
71Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:35:01
72Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:20
73Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:36:06
74Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:20
75Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:36:38
76Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:36:39
77Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:36:45
78Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:47
79François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:11
80Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First0:37:15
81Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:37:34
82Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:37:42
83Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:38:34
84Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:12
85Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:40:17
86Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:40:21
87Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:49
88Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:40:55
89Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:41:31
90Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:41:53
91Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:42:22
92Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:42:23
93Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:43:00
94Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:26
95Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:44:56
96Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:45:16
98Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:46:18
99Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:47:38
100Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:48:17
101Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:48:59
102Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:49:09
103Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:49:46
104Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:50:00
105Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:50:06
106Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:50:16
107Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:50:41
108Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:51:05
109Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:51:39
110Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:52:45
111Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:52:48
112Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:53:59
113Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:54:48
114Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:55:05
115Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:55:29
116Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:58:00
117Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:59:11
118Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:59:33
119Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:00:30
120Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH1:00:38
121Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles1:00:46
122Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team1:01:32
123Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1:01:35
124Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott1:03:40
125Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky1:06:38
126Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:06:39
127Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:08:20
128Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:51
129Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:08:56
130Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates1:09:16
131Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data1:09:18
132Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:11:54
133Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:12:31
134Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:13:38
135Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:14:01
136Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:16:42
137Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:16:47
138Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:18:54
139Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ1:19:46
140Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:21:12
141Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:22:48
142James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH1:24:07
143Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb1:28:18
144Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:28:28
145Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:31:59

Points Classificiation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb29pts
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe24
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team11
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
7Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott8
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky7
11Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida6
12Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
13Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team5
14Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma4
15Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates4

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal51pts
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe40
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team35
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott28
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky24
6Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
7Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles24
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team22

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team25:53:41
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:17
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:59
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:21
5Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:04:31
6Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:47
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:06:13
8James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:01

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team77:45:53
2Astana Pro Team77:52:07
3Bora-Hansgrohe77:53:33
4Wanty-Gobert78:01:38
5Mitchelton Scott78:02:35
6EF Education First78:07:30
7Euskadi Basque Country78:08:22
8Ag2R La Mondiale78:14:21
9Team Sky78:14:35
10Cofidis, Solutions Credit78:14:45
11Bahrain-Merida78:16:44
12Groupama-FDJ78:19:04
13Team Katusha Alpecin78:19:42
14Team Sunweb78:21:10
15UAE Team Emirates78:21:24
16CCC Team78:22:19
17Team Jumbo-Visma78:26:51
18Deceuninck-Quick-St78:31:55
19Trek-Segafredo78:47:17
20Team Arkea-Samsic78:53:27
21Lotto Soudal79:02:55
22Team Dimension Data79:26:34
23Roompot-Charles79:30:47
24Burgos-BH79:37:34
25Caja Rural-Seguros RGA79:49:35

