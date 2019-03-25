Image 1 of 42 Thomas De Gendt wins stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 42 Thomas De Gendt leads the stage 1 breakaway at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 42 Movistar's Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 42 Esteban Chaves finishes stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 42 Team Sky's Chris Froome (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 42 Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 42 Thomas De Gendt wins stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 42 Thomas De Gendt celebrates on the podium after winning stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 42 EF Education First's Hugh Carthy (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 42 Team Sky's Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 42 Team Sky's Chris Froome (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 42 AG2R La Mondiale's Romanin Bardet (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 42 EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 42 Thomas De Gendt solos to victory during stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 42 Thomas De Gendt and Luis Angel Mate out front during stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 42 Pavel Sivakov helps with the chase during stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 42 Thomas De Gendt solos to victory during stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 42 Jonathan Caicedo fueld up at the EF Education First team car (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 42 Thomas De Gendt wins stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 42 Thomas De Gendt wins stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 42 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finishes just ahead of the bunch during stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 42 The bunch sprints for third during stage 1 at Volya a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 42 Thomas De Gendt celebrates on the podium after winning stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 42 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 42 EF Education First's Hugh Carthy changes jerseys during stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 42 Thomas De Gendt celebrates on the podium after winning stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 42 Thomas De Gendt solos to the stage 1 win at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 42 Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 29 of 42 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 30 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 31 of 42 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 32 of 42 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 33 of 42 Team Sky set the pace (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 34 of 42 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 35 of 42 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 36 of 42 Janse Jacques Van Rensburg (Team Dimension Data) and Florian Vachon (Team Arkea - Samsic) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 37 of 42 Janse Jacques Van Rensburg (Team Dimension Data) onthe attack (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 38 of 42 Stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 39 of 42 Stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 40 of 42 Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 41 of 42 Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 42 of 42 The day's breakaway (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) staged a massive coup Monday at the Volta a Catalunya, winning the first stage with a solo victory into the coastal town of Calella and taking a 2:48 lead in the overall classification

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) jumped ahead of an unmotivated peloton in the closing kilometres to take second place, while Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida) won the bunch sprint for third.

De Gendt was part of an early breakaway of six riders, but he attacked alone over the day’s mid-race, main climb, the Coll Formic. He built out a comfortable lead of more than four minutes and maintained much of that over the final climb up Port de Collsacreu.

With little effort from the teams in the peloton to close down the gap, De Gendt finished with the stage victory, the KOM classification jersey. points jersey, and the early leader’s jersey.

The second stage on Tuesday will take the peloton on a 166.7km route from Mataró to Sant Feliu de Guixols. De Gendt now leads the overall classification by 2:48 over Schachmann and 2:54 over Bole.

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya started and finished in the coastal city of Calella, but the 165km route took the peloton inland and over five categorised KOMs: Port de Collsacreu (cat. 3), Por de Santa Fe del Montseny (cat. 1), Alt El Muntanya (cat.1), Coll Formic (Cat. 1) and a final tilt over the Port de Collsacreu (cat. 3) before a descent back into Calella.

The early breakaway was nothing to be snuffed at with the likes of De Gendt and Luis Mate (Cofidis) along with Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Alvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Huub Duijn (Roompot-Charles).

The six men pushed their lead out over the first two ascents, Collsacreu and Santa Fe del Montseny, and it hovered at four minutes during the mid-way point of the race.

They descended into the valley roads and toward the next double category 1 climbs over Alt El Muntanya and Coll Formic. An attack from De Gendt saw the Belgian clear his companions.

Mate tried to follow but fell behind and trailed De Gendt by 50 seconds over the top of the Coll Formic, while Gougeard, Madrazo, Cuadros and Duijn were brought back into the field.

De Gendt secured enough points throughout the stage to take the lead of the KOM jersey. He pushed on alone and with a four-minute lead as he raced down the descent from the Formic and into the Port de Collsacreu in pursuit of the stage win and the first overall leader’s jersey of the Volta a Catalunya.

Movistar picked up the reins on the Formic’s descent, and then a combination Arkea-Samsic and Murias teams pulled the peloton through the valley toward the Collsacreu, picking up Mate with 30km to go. Their efforts weren’t enough to reel in De Gendt, however, as he added another 30 seconds to his lead.

De Gendt crested the Collsacreu, and although he lost one minute on the category 3 climb, he still held 3:30 on the 18km descent and run-in to Calella.

There was no urgency from the peloton on the Collsacreu to close the gap, and the chase seemed almost muted by Movistar, Team Sky, Bora-Hansgrohe and Mitchelton-Scott,who were all amassed at the front but with no concerted effort to chase.

The peloton made what seemed a minor attempt to close the gap, and it was reduced slightly, but the teams let up again and De Gendt’s gap bloomed back out to 3:30 as he raced into Calella with the stage win and the leader’s jersey.

Schachmann attacked in a last-ditch effort to pick up second-place, while also gaining a few seconds on his rivals in the overall classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:14:32 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:38 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:42 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 9 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 10 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 11 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 14 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 18 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 19 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 26 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 27 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 30 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 32 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 34 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 35 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 36 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 37 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 38 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 39 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 40 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 42 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 43 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 44 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 46 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 47 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 48 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 50 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 51 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 53 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 54 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 55 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 56 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 57 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 59 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 60 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 61 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 62 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 64 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 65 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 66 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 67 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 68 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 71 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 72 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 74 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 76 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 79 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 80 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 81 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 83 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 84 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 86 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 88 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 89 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 94 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 95 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 96 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 97 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 98 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 99 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 100 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 101 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 102 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 104 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 105 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 106 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 107 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 108 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 109 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 110 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 111 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 112 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 114 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 115 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 116 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 118 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 119 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 120 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 122 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 123 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 125 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 126 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:56 127 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:01 128 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:05:59 129 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:24 130 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:33 131 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:09:25 132 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 133 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 134 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:10:01 135 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 136 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:11:34 137 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 138 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 139 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 140 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 142 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 143 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 144 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 145 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 146 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:19 147 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 148 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 149 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 150 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 151 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 152 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 153 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 154 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:34 156 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 157 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 158 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 159 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 160 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 161 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 162 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 163 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 164 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 165 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 166 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:57 168 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 169 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 170 Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo DNF Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ DNF Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH DNF Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 pts 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 2 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 1 7 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Port De Collsacreu, km 16.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1)Port De Santa Fe Del Motseny, km. 50.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 3 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 4 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 4 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 6 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Alt De Muntanya, km. 96.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 4 5 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 6 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Coll Formic, km. 108.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 2 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Port De Collsacreu, km. 145.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1 - Els Hostalets De Balenya, km 88,70 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 2 3 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 2 - Vallgorguina, km. 142.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 12:49:00 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:38 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:02:42 4 EF Education First 5 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 6 Roompot-Charles 7 Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Mitchelton-Scott 9 Team Sky 10 Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Movistar Team 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Team Sunweb 14 Cofidis Solutions Credits 15 Astana Pro Team 16 CCC Team 17 Katusha-Alpecin 18 Trek-Segafredo 19 Euskadi Basque Country 20 UAE Team Emirates 21 Groupama-FDJ 22 Dimension Data 23 Team Arkea-Samsic 24 Burgos-BH 25 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:34

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:14:16 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:48 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:54 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:56 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:02:57 6 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:58 8 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 12 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 13 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 16 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 19 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 20 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 26 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 28 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 31 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 33 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 35 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles 36 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 38 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 40 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 43 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 44 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 45 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 47 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 48 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 49 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 51 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 52 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 54 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 55 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 56 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 57 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 58 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 60 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 62 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 63 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 65 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 66 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 67 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 68 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 69 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 72 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 73 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 74 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 75 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 77 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 80 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 81 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 82 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 83 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 84 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 85 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 87 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 88 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 89 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 94 Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 95 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 96 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 97 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 98 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 99 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 100 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 101 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 102 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 104 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 105 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 106 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 107 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 108 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 109 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 110 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 111 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 112 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 114 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 115 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 116 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 118 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 119 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 120 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 122 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 123 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 125 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 126 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:12 127 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:17 128 Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:06:15 129 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:40 130 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:49 131 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:09:39 132 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:09:41 133 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 134 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:10:17 135 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 136 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:11:50 137 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 138 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 139 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 140 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 142 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 143 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 144 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 145 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 146 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:35 147 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 148 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 149 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 150 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 151 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 152 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 153 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 154 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:50 156 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 157 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 158 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 159 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 160 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 161 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 162 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 163 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 164 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 165 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 166 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:13 168 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 169 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 170 Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 pts 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 2 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 1 7 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 3 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 4 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles 9 5 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 7 6 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 8 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:17:04 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:09 3 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10 4 Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 8 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First