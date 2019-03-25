Volta a Catalunya: De Gendt solos to stage win
Swashbuckling Belgian takes big race lead
Stage 1: Calella -
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) staged a massive coup Monday at the Volta a Catalunya, winning the first stage with a solo victory into the coastal town of Calella and taking a 2:48 lead in the overall classification
Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) jumped ahead of an unmotivated peloton in the closing kilometres to take second place, while Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida) won the bunch sprint for third.
De Gendt was part of an early breakaway of six riders, but he attacked alone over the day’s mid-race, main climb, the Coll Formic. He built out a comfortable lead of more than four minutes and maintained much of that over the final climb up Port de Collsacreu.
With little effort from the teams in the peloton to close down the gap, De Gendt finished with the stage victory, the KOM classification jersey. points jersey, and the early leader’s jersey.
The second stage on Tuesday will take the peloton on a 166.7km route from Mataró to Sant Feliu de Guixols. De Gendt now leads the overall classification by 2:48 over Schachmann and 2:54 over Bole.
How it unfolded
The opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya started and finished in the coastal city of Calella, but the 165km route took the peloton inland and over five categorised KOMs: Port de Collsacreu (cat. 3), Por de Santa Fe del Montseny (cat. 1), Alt El Muntanya (cat.1), Coll Formic (Cat. 1) and a final tilt over the Port de Collsacreu (cat. 3) before a descent back into Calella.
The early breakaway was nothing to be snuffed at with the likes of De Gendt and Luis Mate (Cofidis) along with Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Alvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Huub Duijn (Roompot-Charles).
The six men pushed their lead out over the first two ascents, Collsacreu and Santa Fe del Montseny, and it hovered at four minutes during the mid-way point of the race.
They descended into the valley roads and toward the next double category 1 climbs over Alt El Muntanya and Coll Formic. An attack from De Gendt saw the Belgian clear his companions.
Mate tried to follow but fell behind and trailed De Gendt by 50 seconds over the top of the Coll Formic, while Gougeard, Madrazo, Cuadros and Duijn were brought back into the field.
De Gendt secured enough points throughout the stage to take the lead of the KOM jersey. He pushed on alone and with a four-minute lead as he raced down the descent from the Formic and into the Port de Collsacreu in pursuit of the stage win and the first overall leader’s jersey of the Volta a Catalunya.
Movistar picked up the reins on the Formic’s descent, and then a combination Arkea-Samsic and Murias teams pulled the peloton through the valley toward the Collsacreu, picking up Mate with 30km to go. Their efforts weren’t enough to reel in De Gendt, however, as he added another 30 seconds to his lead.
De Gendt crested the Collsacreu, and although he lost one minute on the category 3 climb, he still held 3:30 on the 18km descent and run-in to Calella.
There was no urgency from the peloton on the Collsacreu to close the gap, and the chase seemed almost muted by Movistar, Team Sky, Bora-Hansgrohe and Mitchelton-Scott,who were all amassed at the front but with no concerted effort to chase.
The peloton made what seemed a minor attempt to close the gap, and it was reduced slightly, but the teams let up again and De Gendt’s gap bloomed back out to 3:30 as he raced into Calella with the stage win and the leader’s jersey.
Schachmann attacked in a last-ditch effort to pick up second-place, while also gaining a few seconds on his rivals in the overall classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:14:32
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:38
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:42
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|9
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|10
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|11
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|18
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|19
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|27
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|32
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|34
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|35
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|37
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|39
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|40
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|42
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|43
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|44
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|46
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|47
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|51
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|53
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|55
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|56
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|57
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|59
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|61
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|62
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|64
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|65
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|66
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|68
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|71
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|72
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|73
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|76
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|80
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|81
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|83
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|84
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|86
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|88
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|89
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|93
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|94
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|95
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|96
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|97
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|99
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|100
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|101
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|102
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|104
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|105
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|108
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|112
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|114
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|115
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|116
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|118
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|119
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|120
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|121
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|123
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|125
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|126
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:56
|127
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:01
|128
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:05:59
|129
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:24
|130
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:33
|131
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:09:25
|132
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|133
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|134
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:10:01
|135
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:11:34
|137
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|138
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|139
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|140
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|142
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|143
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|144
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|145
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|146
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:19
|147
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|148
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|149
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|150
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|151
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|153
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|154
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:34
|156
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|157
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|158
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|159
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|160
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|161
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|162
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|163
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|164
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|165
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|166
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|167
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:57
|168
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|169
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|170
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|pts
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|2
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|1
|7
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|3
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|4
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|5
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|6
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|2
|3
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|12:49:00
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:38
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:42
|4
|EF Education First
|5
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|Roompot-Charles
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Team Sunweb
|14
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|CCC Team
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Euskadi Basque Country
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Groupama-FDJ
|22
|Dimension Data
|23
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|24
|Burgos-BH
|25
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:14:16
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:48
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:54
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:56
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:57
|6
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:58
|8
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|12
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|13
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|19
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|20
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|28
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|33
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|35
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|36
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|38
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|40
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|43
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|44
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|45
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|47
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|48
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|52
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|54
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|56
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|57
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|60
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|61
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|62
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|63
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|65
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|66
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|67
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|69
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|72
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|73
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|74
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|77
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|81
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|82
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|83
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|84
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|85
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|87
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|88
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|89
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|93
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|94
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|95
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|96
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|97
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|99
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|100
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|101
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|102
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|104
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|105
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|108
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|112
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|114
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|115
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|116
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|118
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|119
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|120
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|121
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|123
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|125
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|126
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:12
|127
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:17
|128
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:06:15
|129
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:40
|130
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:49
|131
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:09:39
|132
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:09:41
|133
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|134
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:10:17
|135
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:11:50
|137
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|138
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|139
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|140
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|142
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|143
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|144
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|145
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|146
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:35
|147
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|148
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|149
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|150
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|151
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|153
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|154
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:50
|156
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|157
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|158
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|159
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|160
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|161
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|162
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|163
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|164
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|165
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|166
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|167
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:13
|168
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|169
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|170
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|pts
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|2
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|1
|7
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|3
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|4
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|9
|5
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:17:04
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|3
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:10
|4
|Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|8
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|12:49:00
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:38
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:42
|4
|EF Education First
|5
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|Roompot-Charles
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Team Sunweb
|14
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|CCC Team
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Euskadi Basque Country
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|22
|Dimension Data
|23
|Burgos-BH
|24
|Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:34
