Trending

Volta a Catalunya: De Gendt solos to stage win

Swashbuckling Belgian takes big race lead

Image 1 of 42

Thomas De Gendt wins stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas De Gendt wins stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 42

Thomas De Gendt leads the stage 1 breakaway at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas De Gendt leads the stage 1 breakaway at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 42

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 42

Esteban Chaves finishes stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya

Esteban Chaves finishes stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 42

Team Sky's Chris Froome

Team Sky's Chris Froome
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 42

Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte

Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 42

Thomas De Gendt wins stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya

Thomas De Gendt wins stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 42

Thomas De Gendt celebrates on the podium after winning stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas De Gendt celebrates on the podium after winning stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 42

EF Education First's Hugh Carthy

EF Education First's Hugh Carthy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 42

Team Sky's Egan Bernal

Team Sky's Egan Bernal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 42

Team Sky's Chris Froome

Team Sky's Chris Froome
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 42

AG2R La Mondiale's Romanin Bardet

AG2R La Mondiale's Romanin Bardet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 42

EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen

EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 42

Thomas De Gendt solos to victory during stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya

Thomas De Gendt solos to victory during stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 42

Thomas De Gendt and Luis Angel Mate out front during stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas De Gendt and Luis Angel Mate out front during stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 42

Pavel Sivakov helps with the chase during stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya

Pavel Sivakov helps with the chase during stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 42

Thomas De Gendt solos to victory during stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya

Thomas De Gendt solos to victory during stage 1 at the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 42

Jonathan Caicedo fueld up at the EF Education First team car

Jonathan Caicedo fueld up at the EF Education First team car
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 42

Thomas De Gendt wins stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas De Gendt wins stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 42

Thomas De Gendt wins stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas De Gendt wins stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 42

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finishes just ahead of the bunch during stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finishes just ahead of the bunch during stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 42

The bunch sprints for third during stage 1 at Volya a Catalunya

The bunch sprints for third during stage 1 at Volya a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 42

Thomas De Gendt celebrates on the podium after winning stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas De Gendt celebrates on the podium after winning stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 42

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 42

EF Education First's Hugh Carthy changes jerseys during stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya

EF Education First's Hugh Carthy changes jerseys during stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 42

Thomas De Gendt celebrates on the podium after winning stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas De Gendt celebrates on the podium after winning stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 42

Thomas De Gendt solos to the stage 1 win at Volta a Catalunya

Thomas De Gendt solos to the stage 1 win at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 42

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo)

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 42

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 31 of 42

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 32 of 42

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 33 of 42

Team Sky set the pace

Team Sky set the pace
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 34 of 42

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 35 of 42

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 36 of 42

Janse Jacques Van Rensburg (Team Dimension Data) and Florian Vachon (Team Arkea - Samsic)

Janse Jacques Van Rensburg (Team Dimension Data) and Florian Vachon (Team Arkea - Samsic)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 37 of 42

Janse Jacques Van Rensburg (Team Dimension Data) onthe attack

Janse Jacques Van Rensburg (Team Dimension Data) onthe attack
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 38 of 42

Stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya

Stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 39 of 42

Stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya

Stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 40 of 42

Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data)

Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 41 of 42

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Image 42 of 42

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) staged a massive coup Monday at the Volta a Catalunya, winning the first stage with a solo victory into the coastal town of Calella and taking a 2:48 lead in the overall classification 

Related Articles

De Gendt clinches fourth Volta a Catalunya win

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) jumped ahead of an unmotivated peloton in the closing kilometres to take second place, while Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida) won the bunch sprint for third.

De Gendt was part of an early breakaway of six riders, but he attacked alone over the day’s mid-race, main climb, the Coll Formic. He built out a comfortable lead of more than four minutes and maintained much of that over the final climb up Port de Collsacreu.

With little effort from the teams in the peloton to close down the gap, De Gendt finished with the stage victory, the KOM classification jersey. points jersey, and the early leader’s jersey.

The second stage on Tuesday will take the peloton on a 166.7km route from Mataró to Sant Feliu de Guixols. De Gendt now leads the overall classification by 2:48 over Schachmann and 2:54 over Bole.

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya started and finished in the coastal city of Calella, but the 165km route took the peloton inland and over five categorised KOMs: Port de Collsacreu (cat. 3), Por de Santa Fe del Montseny (cat. 1), Alt El Muntanya (cat.1), Coll Formic (Cat. 1) and a final tilt over the Port de Collsacreu (cat. 3) before a descent back into Calella.

The early breakaway was nothing to be snuffed at with the likes of De Gendt and Luis Mate (Cofidis) along with Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Alvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Huub Duijn (Roompot-Charles).

The six men pushed their lead out over the first two ascents, Collsacreu and Santa Fe del Montseny, and it hovered at four minutes during the mid-way point of the race.

They descended into the valley roads and toward the next double category 1 climbs over Alt El Muntanya and Coll Formic. An attack from De Gendt saw the Belgian clear his companions.

Mate tried to follow but fell behind and trailed De Gendt by 50 seconds over the top of the Coll Formic, while Gougeard, Madrazo, Cuadros and Duijn were brought back into the field.

De Gendt secured enough points throughout the stage to take the lead of the KOM jersey. He pushed on alone and with a four-minute lead as he raced down the descent from the Formic and into the Port de Collsacreu in pursuit of the stage win and the first overall leader’s jersey of the Volta a Catalunya.

Movistar picked up the reins on the Formic’s descent, and then a combination Arkea-Samsic and Murias teams pulled the peloton through the valley toward the Collsacreu, picking up Mate with 30km to go. Their efforts weren’t enough to reel in De Gendt, however, as he added another 30 seconds to his lead.

De Gendt crested the Collsacreu, and although he lost one minute on the category 3 climb, he still held 3:30 on the 18km descent and run-in to Calella.

There was no urgency from the peloton on the Collsacreu to close the gap, and the chase seemed almost muted by Movistar, Team Sky, Bora-Hansgrohe and Mitchelton-Scott,who were all amassed at the front but with no concerted effort to chase.

The peloton made what seemed a minor attempt to close the gap, and it was reduced slightly, but the teams let up again and De Gendt’s gap bloomed back out to 3:30 as he raced into Calella with the stage win and the leader’s jersey.

Schachmann attacked in a last-ditch effort to pick up second-place, while also gaining a few seconds on his rivals in the overall classification.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:14:32
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:38
3Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:42
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
6Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
8Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
9Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
10Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
11Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
13Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
14Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
16Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
18Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
19Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
25Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
26Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
27Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
28Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
29Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
30Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
32Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
34Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
35Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
36Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
37Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
38Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
39Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
40Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
42Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
43Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
44Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
46Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
47Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
48Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
49Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
50Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
51Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
52Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
53Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
54Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
55Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
56Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
57Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
59Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
60Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
61Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
62Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
63Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
64Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
65Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
66Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
67Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
68Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
71Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
72James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
73Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
74Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
76Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
77Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
79Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
80Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
81Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
82Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
83Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
84Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
86Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
88Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
89Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
93Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
94Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
95Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
96Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
97Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
98Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
99Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
100Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
101Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
104Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
105Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
106Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
107Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
108Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
109Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
110Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
111José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
112Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
113Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
114Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
115Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
116Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
118Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
119Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
120Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
121Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
122Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
123Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
125Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
126Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:02:56
127Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:01
128Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:05:59
129Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:24
130Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:08:33
131Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:09:25
132Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
133Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
134Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:10:01
135Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
136André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:11:34
137Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
138Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
139Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
140Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
142Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
143Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
144Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
145Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
146Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:16:19
147Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
148Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
149Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
150Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
151Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
152Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
153Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
154Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:17:34
156Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
157Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
158Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
159Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
160Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
161Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
162Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
163Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
164Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
165Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
166Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
167Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:18:57
168James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
169Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
170Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFJarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
DNFSteve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
DNFJorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFDomingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFArjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16pts
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
3Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles2
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky1
7Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Port De Collsacreu, km 16.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1)Port De Santa Fe Del Motseny, km. 50.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
3Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
4Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH2
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Alt De Muntanya, km. 96.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
5Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
6Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Coll Formic, km. 108.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott2
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Port De Collsacreu, km. 145.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1 - Els Hostalets De Balenya, km 88,70
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles2
3Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 2 - Vallgorguina, km. 142.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal12:49:00
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:38
3Bahrain-Merida0:02:42
4EF Education First
5Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
6Roompot-Charles
7Team Jumbo-Visma
8Mitchelton-Scott
9Team Sky
10Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Movistar Team
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Team Sunweb
14Cofidis Solutions Credits
15Astana Pro Team
16CCC Team
17Katusha-Alpecin
18Trek-Segafredo
19Euskadi Basque Country
20UAE Team Emirates
21Groupama-FDJ
22Dimension Data
23Team Arkea-Samsic
24Burgos-BH
25Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:34

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:14:16
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:48
3Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:54
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:56
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:02:57
6Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:58
8Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
9Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
11Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
12Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
13Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
15Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
16Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
19Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
20Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
26Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
28Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
30Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
31Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
33Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
35Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
36Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
37Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
38Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
39Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
40Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
43Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
44Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
45Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
47Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
48Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
49Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
50Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
51Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
52Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
53Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
54Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
55Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
57Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
58Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
60Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
61Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
62Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
63Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
64Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
65Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
66Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
67Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
68Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
69Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
72Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
73James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
74Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
75Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
77Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
78Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
80Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
81Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
82Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
83Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
84Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
85Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
87Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
88Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
89Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Darwin Atapuma (Col) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
93Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
94Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
95Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
96Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
97Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
98Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
99Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
100Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
101Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
104Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
105Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
106Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
107Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
108Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
109Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
110Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
111José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
112Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
113Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
114Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
115Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
116Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
118Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
119Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
120Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
121Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
122Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
123Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
125Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
126Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:03:12
127Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:17
128Brice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:06:15
129Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:40
130Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:08:49
131Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:09:39
132Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:09:41
133Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
134Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:10:17
135Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
136André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:11:50
137Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
138Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
139Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
140Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
142Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
143Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
144Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
145Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
146Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:16:35
147Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
148Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
149Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
150Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
151Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
152Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
153Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
154Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:17:50
156Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
157Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
158Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
159Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
160Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
161Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
162Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
163Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
164Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
165Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
166Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
167Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:19:13
168James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
169Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
170Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16pts
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
3Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles2
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky1
7Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal34pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
3Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
4Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles9
5Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team7
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
8Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH3

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:17:04
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:09
3Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
4Nelson Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
8Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal12:49:00
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:38
3Bahrain-Merida0:02:42
4EF Education First
5Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
6Roompot-Charles
7Team Jumbo-Visma
8Mitchelton-Scott
9Team Sky
10Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Movistar Team
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Team Sunweb
14Cofidis Solutions Credits
15Astana Pro Team
16CCC Team
17Katusha-Alpecin
18Trek-Segafredo
19Euskadi Basque Country
20UAE Team Emirates
21Team Arkea-Samsic
22Dimension Data
23Burgos-BH
24Groupama-FDJ
25Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:34

Latest on Cyclingnews