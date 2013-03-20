Quintana triumphs on Vallter 2000 summit finish
Valverde takes over GC lead
Stage 3: Vidreres - Vallter 2000-Setcases
Nairo Quintana prevailed on the mountain top finish of stage 3 at the Volta a Catalunya, giving Movistar a one-two finish for the day as Alejandro Valverde secured second place six seconds later ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the frigid summit of the Vallter 2000 ski resort.
Valverde moved into the race lead with four seconds on both Wiggins and Rodriguez while Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) holds fourth overall at seven seconds. As expected, overnight race leader and winner of the first two stages Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was not a factor in the Volta a Catalunya's first foray into the high mountains as he finished more than 14 minutes off the pace.
Quintana's first victory of the 2013 season did wonders to assuage the disappointment from his recent performance at Paris-Nice.
"This victory is a boost for my morale and confidence," said Quintana. "I hoped for this victory to come since I started my season in Andalucía, and especially in Paris-Nice, where a crash prevented me from getting a better result and left me sad."
Victory on the Vallter 2000 summit was a matter of patience for the 23-year-old Colombian as he and his Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde withstood attacks from Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol), then Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) and finally Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in the approach to the finish.
"There was a strong headwind at the top of the climb and our strategy was waiting for that very last moment to attack," said Quintana. "The attack by Wiggins took the speed up and it was really good for us to know the climb, since we knew that the hardest point came at the end of it.
"I saw a good moment to attack and it was just when Purito made his move, but I didn't see him because I jumped earlier, as soon as I saw the turn where I had thought of attacking. I had good legs and could keep the speed until the end."
Early break neutralised on final climb
The final member of the day's early breakaway, Cofidis's Nicolas Edet, who had been away with Martin Kohler (BMC), Karol Domagalski (Caja Rural) and Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Cannondale) since kilometer 7, was just being caught by the Sky-led chase group with 4km to go on the finishing ascent when Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) escaped out of that lead group and towed Edet away on a flatter section of the climb.
The duo stayed together for 500 metres, but Edet could not match the pace of the Belgian as the road kicked up again and was dropped for good. With 3.8km to go, Van den Broeck had 10 seconds on the large peloton. That lead grew up until the 2km to go mark when Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) brought the lead group back to Van den Broeck and then launched an attack of his own.
The surge began to quickly reduce the chasing peloton as one by one riders were spat out the back. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took responsibility for the chase, bringing back the Garmin-Sharp American with Wiggins on his wheel.
Wiggins put in his move with 1km to go, but was quickly marked by Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), the Tour de France champion's surge having caused the lead group to implode.
Only a dozen riders were in the lead as Quintana made his move in the final turn with Rodriguez not able to hold the Movistar rider's wheel. Valverde rode the Katusha rider's wheel to the line and came around Rodriguez to take second, with Wiggins fourth on the stage.
"I kept attention on Purito, because I knew he was going to give it a try, but Nairo was wise and anticipated his move," said Valverde. "Even though we're all on the limit in such stages, my legs were rather good. It was a perfect day for us with my leader's jersey and Nairo's victory. I'm as happy with him winning as if I had won the stage myself, because it's his first this season, and I think it will be really important for him."
Valverde, the 2009 Volta a Catalunya champion, now holds the leader's jersey with an even more taxing day in the mountains on tap for Thursday. Overall victory is still very much up for grabs as 11 riders are within 35 seconds of Valverde on general classification.
"Tomorrow's stage is gonna be a really, really hard one, more than today," said Valverde. "We'll be reaching heights over 2,000 meters above sea level again and the finish is steep, especially after a 217-kilometer stage. We'll see how it all ends."
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5:01:20
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:09
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|12
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:27
|15
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|16
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:32
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|23
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:41
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:00:45
|30
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|31
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:04
|33
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:12
|34
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|37
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:25
|41
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:31
|42
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:35
|43
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:01:55
|44
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|45
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|46
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:11
|50
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|51
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|52
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|53
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:19
|54
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:26
|55
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:34
|57
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:38
|58
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:41
|59
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:47
|60
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|61
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|62
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:28
|63
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|64
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|66
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:03:37
|68
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:53
|69
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:55
|70
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|71
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|73
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|74
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:52
|75
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:54
|77
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:56
|78
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:09
|79
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:05:11
|81
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:47
|82
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:00
|83
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:06:03
|84
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:05
|85
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:17
|86
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|87
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|89
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|91
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:37
|92
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|93
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:03
|94
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:43
|96
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|97
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:59
|98
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:01
|99
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:08:45
|100
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:34
|101
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:40
|102
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:43
|103
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:45
|104
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|105
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:34
|106
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|107
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|108
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|109
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|110
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|111
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|113
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|115
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|116
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|117
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|119
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:48
|120
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:34
|121
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|122
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|123
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|124
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:29
|125
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:32
|126
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:36
|127
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|128
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|129
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|131
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|132
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|133
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|134
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|135
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|136
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|137
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|139
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|140
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|141
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|142
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|143
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|144
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|145
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|146
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|147
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|148
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|149
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|154
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|155
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|156
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|0:14:47
|157
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|158
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|159
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|160
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:54
|161
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|162
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:19
|163
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:15
|164
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:52
|165
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:02
|166
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:05
|167
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|12
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|5
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|9
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|16
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|3
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|5
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|20
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|6
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|12
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|15:04:47
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:03
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Katusha
|5
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:19
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|7
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:07
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:37
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:17
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:58
|12
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|13
|Caja Rural
|0:04:46
|14
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:44
|15
|FDJ
|0:07:09
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:13
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:09:30
|18
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:49
|19
|Sojasun
|0:10:04
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:59
|21
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:38
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:14
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12:45:28
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:07
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|8
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:35
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|15
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:53
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|19
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|20
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|21
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:58
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|26
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:07
|29
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:01:11
|31
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|32
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|33
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:38
|34
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|36
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|37
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:51
|41
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:57
|42
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:01
|43
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:02:21
|44
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|45
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|46
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:37
|50
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|51
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|52
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:45
|53
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:52
|54
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|55
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|56
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:04
|57
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:07
|58
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:13
|59
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:03:35
|62
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:50
|63
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:54
|64
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|65
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|67
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:19
|68
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:56
|69
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|70
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:18
|72
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:20
|73
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:22
|74
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:34
|75
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:35
|76
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:05:37
|77
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:03
|78
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:13
|79
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:26
|80
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:31
|81
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:43
|82
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|83
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:03
|87
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:23
|89
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:58
|90
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:09
|91
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:25
|93
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:27
|94
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:09:11
|95
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:35
|96
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:09:41
|97
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:00
|98
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:06
|99
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:10:10
|100
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:32
|101
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:42
|102
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:56
|103
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:00
|104
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|106
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|107
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|108
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|109
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|110
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|111
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:14
|114
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:29
|115
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:57
|116
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:11
|117
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:56
|118
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:00
|119
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|120
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|121
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:14
|123
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:55
|124
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:58
|126
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:02
|127
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|128
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|131
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|132
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|133
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|134
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|138
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|139
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|141
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|142
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|143
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|144
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|145
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|146
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|0:15:13
|147
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:15:29
|148
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:33
|149
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:00
|150
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:16:03
|151
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:16:10
|152
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:25
|153
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:44
|154
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:54
|155
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:06
|156
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:20
|157
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:20
|158
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:23
|159
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:45
|160
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:22
|161
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:27
|162
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:38
|163
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:38
|164
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:45
|165
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:23:25
|166
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:39
|167
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:42
|1
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|47
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|3
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|28
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|6
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|20
|9
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|pts
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|4
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|5
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|6
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|7
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|8
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|5
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|7
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|8
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|38:17:05
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:31
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|4
|Katusha
|0:01:14
|5
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:15
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|7
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:31
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:01
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:17
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:41
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:54
|12
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|13
|Caja Rural
|0:06:10
|14
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:08
|15
|FDJ
|0:08:33
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:37
|17
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:45
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|0:10:54
|19
|Sojasun
|0:11:28
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:23
|21
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:28:02
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:28:38
