Trending

Quintana triumphs on Vallter 2000 summit finish

Valverde takes over GC lead

Image 1 of 55

Stage 3 winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the podium

Stage 3 winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 2 of 55

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is the new leader of the Volta a Catalunya

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is the new leader of the Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 3 of 55

Meier getting used to stepping on stage to get his intermediate sprint jersey

Meier getting used to stepping on stage to get his intermediate sprint jersey
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 4 of 55

Quintana takes the stage win!

Quintana takes the stage win!
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 5 of 55

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) approaches the finish line

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) approaches the finish line
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 6 of 55

Busche gives it everything nearing the top

Busche gives it everything nearing the top
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 7 of 55

Matthew Busche (RadioShack Leopard) tries to hang on toward the summit

Matthew Busche (RadioShack Leopard) tries to hang on toward the summit
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 8 of 55

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 9 of 55

Fabio Aru (Euskaltel), David López (Sky) and Steve Morabito (BMC)

Fabio Aru (Euskaltel), David López (Sky) and Steve Morabito (BMC)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 10 of 55

Robert Gesink (Blanco) was distanced by Wiggins' surprise acceleration

Robert Gesink (Blanco) was distanced by Wiggins' surprise acceleration
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 11 of 55

Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp), Igor Anton (Euskaltel) try to follow

Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp), Igor Anton (Euskaltel) try to follow
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 12 of 55

Wiggins put in a big effort in the finale

Wiggins put in a big effort in the finale
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 13 of 55

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) goes on the attack with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on his wheel

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) goes on the attack with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on his wheel
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 14 of 55

The leading group on the final climb

The leading group on the final climb
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 15 of 55

Quintana salutes his victory

Quintana salutes his victory
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 16 of 55

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crosses the line with Joquim Rodriguez (Katusha) closely behind

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crosses the line with Joquim Rodriguez (Katusha) closely behind
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 17 of 55

Wiggins looks back to see the damage

Wiggins looks back to see the damage
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 18 of 55

Salerno retains his lead in the climbing classification

Salerno retains his lead in the climbing classification
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 19 of 55

Alejandro Valverde takes over the race lead

Alejandro Valverde takes over the race lead
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 20 of 55

Alejandro Valverde with the leader's trophy

Alejandro Valverde with the leader's trophy
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 21 of 55

Nairo Quintana takes his prize

Nairo Quintana takes his prize
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 22 of 55

Busche and Tiago Machado cross the line

Busche and Tiago Machado cross the line
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 23 of 55

Dani Moreno (Katusha) got the job done for his team leader

Dani Moreno (Katusha) got the job done for his team leader
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 24 of 55

Jurgen Van Den Broeck paid for his earlier attack

Jurgen Van Den Broeck paid for his earlier attack
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 25 of 55

Igor Antón and Simon Spilak looking down

Igor Antón and Simon Spilak looking down
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 26 of 55

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) had a better day

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) had a better day
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 27 of 55

Navarro, Danielson, Fuglsang

Navarro, Danielson, Fuglsang
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 28 of 55

Pinot, Scarponi, Niemiec

Pinot, Scarponi, Niemiec
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 29 of 55

Another take of Spilak leading with 1.5km to go

Another take of Spilak leading with 1.5km to go
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 30 of 55

Simon Spilak leads the peloton

Simon Spilak leads the peloton
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 31 of 55

Rigoberto Urán (Sky) continues to impress

Rigoberto Urán (Sky) continues to impress
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 32 of 55

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) couldn't match it with the leader's today

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) couldn't match it with the leader's today
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 33 of 55

Vermote (OPQS), Chaoufi (Euskaltel), Golas (OPQS) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp)

Vermote (OPQS), Chaoufi (Euskaltel), Golas (OPQS) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 34 of 55

Ricardo Mestre (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Ricardo Mestre (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 35 of 55

Peter Stetina (Garmin Sharp) proved his climbing ability once again at the end of the day

Peter Stetina (Garmin Sharp) proved his climbing ability once again at the end of the day
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 36 of 55

Rudy Molard (Cofidis) cruises around at the start of Stage 3

Rudy Molard (Cofidis) cruises around at the start of Stage 3
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 37 of 55

Tarik Chaoufi (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Tarik Chaoufi (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 38 of 55

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) with a young fan

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) with a young fan
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 39 of 55

Meier Le Tour 100

Meier Le Tour 100
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 40 of 55

The pelotón is lead by Christian Knees (Sky)

The pelotón is lead by Christian Knees (Sky)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 41 of 55

Stetina is protected by his Garmin teammates

Stetina is protected by his Garmin teammates
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 42 of 55

The peloton climb Port Ainé as Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) attacks

The peloton climb Port Ainé as Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp) attacks
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 43 of 55

Pim Lighthart gets a little assisance from the team car

Pim Lighthart gets a little assisance from the team car
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 44 of 55

Petrov, Piedra, Marcos García

Petrov, Piedra, Marcos García
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 45 of 55

Szmyd and former Cannondale teammate share a joke

Szmyd and former Cannondale teammate share a joke
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 46 of 55

Vande Velde in the bunch before crashing out of the race with a broken hand

Vande Velde in the bunch before crashing out of the race with a broken hand
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 47 of 55

Bobridge (Blanco), Kiserlovski (RadioShack), Lancaster and Bewley (OricaGreenEdge)

Bobridge (Blanco), Kiserlovski (RadioShack), Lancaster and Bewley (OricaGreenEdge)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 48 of 55

(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 49 of 55

The day's main breakaway group: Haedo, Edet, Domagalski and Kohler

The day's main breakaway group: Haedo, Edet, Domagalski and Kohler
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 50 of 55

The Knees-led peloton, with a lot of children cheering along the roadside

The Knees-led peloton, with a lot of children cheering along the roadside
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 51 of 55

Christian Knees (Sky)

Christian Knees (Sky)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 52 of 55

Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Cannondale) at the head of the early four-man escape.

Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Cannondale) at the head of the early four-man escape.
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 53 of 55

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the attack near the mountain top finish.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the attack near the mountain top finish.
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 54 of 55

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) jumped away inside the final kilometre to win stage 3's mountain finish at the Volta a Catalunya.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) jumped away inside the final kilometre to win stage 3's mountain finish at the Volta a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 55 of 55

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished second on the stage and moved in the overall lead.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished second on the stage and moved in the overall lead.
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)

Nairo Quintana prevailed on the mountain top finish of stage 3 at the Volta a Catalunya, giving Movistar a one-two finish for the day as Alejandro Valverde secured second place six seconds later ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the frigid summit of the Vallter 2000 ski resort.

Valverde moved into the race lead with four seconds on both Wiggins and Rodriguez while Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) holds fourth overall at seven seconds. As expected, overnight race leader and winner of the first two stages Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was not a factor in the Volta a Catalunya's first foray into the high mountains as he finished more than 14 minutes off the pace.

Quintana's first victory of the 2013 season did wonders to assuage the disappointment from his recent performance at Paris-Nice.

"This victory is a boost for my morale and confidence," said Quintana. "I hoped for this victory to come since I started my season in Andalucía, and especially in Paris-Nice, where a crash prevented me from getting a better result and left me sad."

Victory on the Vallter 2000 summit was a matter of patience for the 23-year-old Colombian as he and his Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde withstood attacks from Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol), then Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) and finally Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in the approach to the finish.

"There was a strong headwind at the top of the climb and our strategy was waiting for that very last moment to attack," said Quintana. "The attack by Wiggins took the speed up and it was really good for us to know the climb, since we knew that the hardest point came at the end of it.

"I saw a good moment to attack and it was just when Purito made his move, but I didn't see him because I jumped earlier, as soon as I saw the turn where I had thought of attacking. I had good legs and could keep the speed until the end."

Early break neutralised on final climb

The final member of the day's early breakaway, Cofidis's Nicolas Edet, who had been away with Martin Kohler (BMC), Karol Domagalski (Caja Rural) and Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Cannondale) since kilometer 7, was just being caught by the Sky-led chase group with 4km to go on the finishing ascent when Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) escaped out of that lead group and towed Edet away on a flatter section of the climb.

The duo stayed together for 500 metres, but Edet could not match the pace of the Belgian as the road kicked up again and was dropped for good. With 3.8km to go, Van den Broeck had 10 seconds on the large peloton. That lead grew up until the 2km to go mark when Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) brought the lead group back to Van den Broeck and then launched an attack of his own.

The surge began to quickly reduce the chasing peloton as one by one riders were spat out the back. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took responsibility for the chase, bringing back the Garmin-Sharp American with Wiggins on his wheel.

Wiggins put in his move with 1km to go, but was quickly marked by Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), the Tour de France champion's surge having caused the lead group to implode.

Only a dozen riders were in the lead as Quintana made his move in the final turn with Rodriguez not able to hold the Movistar rider's wheel. Valverde rode the Katusha rider's wheel to the line and came around Rodriguez to take second, with Wiggins fourth on the stage.

"I kept attention on Purito, because I knew he was going to give it a try, but Nairo was wise and anticipated his move," said Valverde. "Even though we're all on the limit in such stages, my legs were rather good. It was a perfect day for us with my leader's jersey and Nairo's victory. I'm as happy with him winning as if I had won the stage myself, because it's his first this season, and I think it will be really important for him."

Valverde, the 2009 Volta a Catalunya champion, now holds the leader's jersey with an even more taxing day in the mountains on tap for Thursday. Overall victory is still very much up for grabs as 11 riders are within 35 seconds of Valverde on general classification.

"Tomorrow's stage is gonna be a really, really hard one, more than today," said Valverde. "We'll be reaching heights over 2,000 meters above sea level again and the finish is steep, especially after a 217-kilometer stage. We'll see how it all ends."

Full Results
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team5:01:20
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:09
6Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:21
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
12Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:27
15Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
16Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:32
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
20George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
23Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
25Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
27Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:41
28Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
29Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:00:45
30Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:59
31Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
32Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:04
33Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:12
34Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
35Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:20
37Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
38Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
40Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:25
41Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:31
42Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:35
43Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:01:55
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
45Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
46Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
47Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
48Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:11
50Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
51David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
52Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
53Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:19
54David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:26
55Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:34
57Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:38
58Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:41
59Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
60Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
61Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:59
62Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:03:28
63Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
64Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
66Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:03:37
68Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:53
69Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:55
70José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:30
71Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
72Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
73Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
74Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:52
75Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:54
77Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:56
78Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:09
79Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
80Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:05:11
81Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:05:47
82Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:00
83Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:06:03
84Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:05
85Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:17
86Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
87Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
88Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
89Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
91Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:37
92Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:03
94Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:43
96Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
97Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:07:59
98Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:01
99Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:08:45
100Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:09:34
101Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:40
102Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:43
103Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:45
104Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
105Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:10:34
106Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
107Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
108Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
109Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
110Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
111Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
113Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
114Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
115Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
116Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
117Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
118Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
119Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:48
120Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:34
121Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
122Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
123Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
124Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:29
125Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:32
126Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:36
127Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
128Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
129Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
130Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
131Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
132Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
133Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
134Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
135Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
136Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
137Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
138Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
139Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
140Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
141Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
142Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi
143Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
144Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
145Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
146Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
147Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
148Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
149Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
151Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
152Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
153Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
154Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
155Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
156Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun0:14:47
157Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
158Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
159William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
160Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:16:54
161Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
162Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:19
163Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:19:15
164Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:52
165Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:02
166Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:22:05
167Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNSAllan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFJoost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFMaximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
DNFChristian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFSandy Casar (Fra) FDJ

Mountain 1 - Alt De Sant Hilari (Cat. 1) 65km
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural12
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
5Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
7Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team3
8Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2
9José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Tunel Collabos (Cat. 1) 146km
1Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural16pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
3Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
5Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
6Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Vallter 2000 (HC) 180.1km
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team30pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team25
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha20
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling16
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12
6Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp10
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida6
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale3
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
12Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp1

Sprint 1 - Vidreres, 31.9km
1Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling3pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural1

Sprint 2 - Sant Esteve d'En Bas, 118.5km
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Special sprint - Angles, 90.5km
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
3Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural1

Teams
1Sky Procycling15:04:47
2Lampre-Merida0:00:03
3Movistar Team0:00:18
4Katusha
5Garmin-Sharp0:00:19
6Astana Pro Team0:00:40
7RadioShack Leopard0:01:07
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:37
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:53
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:17
11BMC Racing Team0:02:58
12Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:47
13Caja Rural0:04:46
14Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:44
15FDJ0:07:09
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:13
17Lotto Belisol0:09:30
18Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:49
19Sojasun0:10:04
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:59
21Orica-GreenEdge0:26:38
22Team Argos-Shimano0:27:14

General classification after stage 3
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12:45:28
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:04
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:07
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:26
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
8David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
10Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:35
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:47
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
15Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:53
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
19Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
20Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:58
22George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
23Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
26Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
27Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:01:07
29Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
30Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:01:11
31Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:25
32Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:30
33Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:38
34Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
36Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:46
37Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
38Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
40Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:51
41Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:57
42Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:01
43Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:02:21
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:27
45Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
46Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
47Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
49Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:37
50Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
51David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
52Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:45
53David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:52
54Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
55Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:00
56Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:03:04
57Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:07
58Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:13
59Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:24
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:03:35
62Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:50
63Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:03:54
64Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
65Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
67Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:19
68Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:56
69Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
70José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:18
72Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:20
73Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:22
74Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:05:34
75Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:35
76Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:05:37
77Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:03
78Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:06:13
79Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:26
80Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:31
81Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:43
82Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
83Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
84Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
86Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:03
87Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:23
89Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:58
90Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:09
91Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
92Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:08:25
93Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:27
94Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:09:11
95Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:35
96Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:09:41
97Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:10:00
98Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:06
99Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:10:10
100Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:32
101Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:42
102Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun0:10:56
103Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:11:00
104Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
105Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
106Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
107Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
108Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
109Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
110Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
111Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
113Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:14
114Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:29
115Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:57
116Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida0:13:11
117Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:56
118Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:00
119Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
120Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
121Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:14
123Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:55
124Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
125Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:58
126Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:02
127Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
128Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
130Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
131Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
132Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
133Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
134Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
137Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
138Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
139Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
140Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
141Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
142Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
143Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
144Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
145Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
146Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun0:15:13
147Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:15:29
148Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:15:33
149Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:00
150Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:16:03
151Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:16:10
152Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:25
153Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:44
154William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:54
155Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:06
156Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:17:20
157Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:18:20
158Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:23
159Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:45
160Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:20:22
161Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:27
162Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:38
163Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:38
164Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:45
165Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:23:25
166Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:23:39
167Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:34:42

Mountains classification
1Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling47pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team31
3Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural28
4Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge26
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team25
6Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team24
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha20
9Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling16
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12

Sprint classification
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge12pts
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
4Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun4
5Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
6Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
7Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
8Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural1
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
10Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1

Specia sprint classification
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge6pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
4Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun2
5Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
6Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural1
7Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
8Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling38:17:05
2Lampre-Merida0:00:31
3Movistar Team0:00:46
4Katusha0:01:14
5Garmin-Sharp0:01:15
6Astana Pro Team0:01:36
7RadioShack Leopard0:02:31
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:01
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:17
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:41
11BMC Racing Team0:03:54
12Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:43
13Caja Rural0:06:10
14Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:08
15FDJ0:08:33
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:37
17Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:45
18Lotto Belisol0:10:54
19Sojasun0:11:28
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:23
21Orica-GreenEdge0:28:02
22Team Argos-Shimano0:28:38

Latest on Cyclingnews