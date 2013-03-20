Image 1 of 55 Stage 3 winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 2 of 55 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is the new leader of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 3 of 55 Meier getting used to stepping on stage to get his intermediate sprint jersey (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 4 of 55 Quintana takes the stage win! Nairo Quintana prevailed on the mountain top finish of stage 3 at the Volta a Catalunya, giving Movistar a one-two finish for the day as Alejandro Valverde secured second place six seconds later ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the frigid summit of the Vallter 2000 ski resort.

Valverde moved into the race lead with four seconds on both Wiggins and Rodriguez while Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) holds fourth overall at seven seconds. As expected, overnight race leader and winner of the first two stages Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was not a factor in the Volta a Catalunya's first foray into the high mountains as he finished more than 14 minutes off the pace.

Quintana's first victory of the 2013 season did wonders to assuage the disappointment from his recent performance at Paris-Nice.

"This victory is a boost for my morale and confidence," said Quintana. "I hoped for this victory to come since I started my season in Andalucía, and especially in Paris-Nice, where a crash prevented me from getting a better result and left me sad."

Victory on the Vallter 2000 summit was a matter of patience for the 23-year-old Colombian as he and his Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde withstood attacks from Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol), then Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) and finally Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in the approach to the finish.

"There was a strong headwind at the top of the climb and our strategy was waiting for that very last moment to attack," said Quintana. "The attack by Wiggins took the speed up and it was really good for us to know the climb, since we knew that the hardest point came at the end of it.

"I saw a good moment to attack and it was just when Purito made his move, but I didn't see him because I jumped earlier, as soon as I saw the turn where I had thought of attacking. I had good legs and could keep the speed until the end."

Early break neutralised on final climb

The final member of the day's early breakaway, Cofidis's Nicolas Edet, who had been away with Martin Kohler (BMC), Karol Domagalski (Caja Rural) and Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Cannondale) since kilometer 7, was just being caught by the Sky-led chase group with 4km to go on the finishing ascent when Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) escaped out of that lead group and towed Edet away on a flatter section of the climb.

The duo stayed together for 500 metres, but Edet could not match the pace of the Belgian as the road kicked up again and was dropped for good. With 3.8km to go, Van den Broeck had 10 seconds on the large peloton. That lead grew up until the 2km to go mark when Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) brought the lead group back to Van den Broeck and then launched an attack of his own.

The surge began to quickly reduce the chasing peloton as one by one riders were spat out the back. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took responsibility for the chase, bringing back the Garmin-Sharp American with Wiggins on his wheel.

Wiggins put in his move with 1km to go, but was quickly marked by Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), the Tour de France champion's surge having caused the lead group to implode.

Only a dozen riders were in the lead as Quintana made his move in the final turn with Rodriguez not able to hold the Movistar rider's wheel. Valverde rode the Katusha rider's wheel to the line and came around Rodriguez to take second, with Wiggins fourth on the stage.

"I kept attention on Purito, because I knew he was going to give it a try, but Nairo was wise and anticipated his move," said Valverde. "Even though we're all on the limit in such stages, my legs were rather good. It was a perfect day for us with my leader's jersey and Nairo's victory. I'm as happy with him winning as if I had won the stage myself, because it's his first this season, and I think it will be really important for him."

Valverde, the 2009 Volta a Catalunya champion, now holds the leader's jersey with an even more taxing day in the mountains on tap for Thursday. Overall victory is still very much up for grabs as 11 riders are within 35 seconds of Valverde on general classification.

"Tomorrow's stage is gonna be a really, really hard one, more than today," said Valverde. "We'll be reaching heights over 2,000 meters above sea level again and the finish is steep, especially after a 217-kilometer stage. We'll see how it all ends."

Full Results 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5:01:20 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:09 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 12 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:27 15 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 16 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:32 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 20 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 23 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 27 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:41 28 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 29 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:00:45 30 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 31 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:04 33 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:12 34 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 35 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 37 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun 38 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 40 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:25 41 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:31 42 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:35 43 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:01:55 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 45 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 46 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 47 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 48 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:11 50 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 51 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 52 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 53 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:19 54 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:26 55 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 56 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:34 57 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:38 58 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:41 59 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:47 60 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 61 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:59 62 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:28 63 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 64 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 66 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 67 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:03:37 68 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:53 69 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:55 70 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:30 71 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 72 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 73 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 74 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:52 75 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:54 77 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:56 78 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:09 79 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 80 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:05:11 81 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:05:47 82 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:00 83 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:06:03 84 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:05 85 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:17 86 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 87 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 88 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 89 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 91 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:37 92 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:03 94 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:43 96 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 97 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:07:59 98 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:01 99 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:08:45 100 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:09:34 101 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:40 102 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:43 103 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:45 104 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 105 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:10:34 106 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 107 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 108 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 109 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 110 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 111 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 113 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 114 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 115 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 116 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 117 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 118 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 119 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:48 120 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:34 121 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 122 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 123 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 124 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:29 125 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:32 126 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:36 127 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 128 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 129 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 130 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 131 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 132 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 133 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 134 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 135 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 136 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 137 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 138 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 139 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 140 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 141 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 142 Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi 143 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 144 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 145 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 146 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 147 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 148 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 149 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 151 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 152 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 153 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 154 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 155 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 156 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 0:14:47 157 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 158 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 159 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 160 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:16:54 161 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 162 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:19 163 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:19:15 164 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:52 165 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:02 166 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:22:05 167 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNS Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol DNF Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida DNF Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp DNF Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ

Mountain 1 - Alt De Sant Hilari (Cat. 1) 65km 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 12 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 4 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 5 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 6 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 7 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 9 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Tunel Collabos (Cat. 1) 146km 1 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 16 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 3 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 5 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 6 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Vallter 2000 (HC) 180.1km 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 30 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 20 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 6 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 3 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 12 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1

Sprint 1 - Vidreres, 31.9km 1 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 2 - Sant Esteve d'En Bas, 118.5km 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Special sprint - Angles, 90.5km 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 1

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 15:04:47 2 Lampre-Merida 0:00:03 3 Movistar Team 0:00:18 4 Katusha 5 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:19 6 Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 7 RadioShack Leopard 0:01:07 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:37 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:17 11 BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 12 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:47 13 Caja Rural 0:04:46 14 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:44 15 FDJ 0:07:09 16 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:13 17 Lotto Belisol 0:09:30 18 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:49 19 Sojasun 0:10:04 20 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:59 21 Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:38 22 Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:14

General classification after stage 3 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12:45:28 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:07 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:26 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 8 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 10 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:35 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 15 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 17 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:53 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 19 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 20 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:58 22 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 23 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 26 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 27 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:07 29 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 30 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:01:11 31 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 32 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:30 33 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:38 34 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 36 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 37 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun 38 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 40 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:51 41 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:57 42 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:01 43 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:02:21 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:27 45 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 46 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 47 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 49 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:37 50 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 51 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 52 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:45 53 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:52 54 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 55 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:00 56 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:03:04 57 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:07 58 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:13 59 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:24 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:03:35 62 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:50 63 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:03:54 64 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 65 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 67 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:19 68 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:56 69 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 70 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:18 72 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:20 73 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:22 74 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:05:34 75 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:35 76 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:05:37 77 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:03 78 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:06:13 79 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:26 80 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:31 81 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:43 82 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 83 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 86 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:03 87 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:23 89 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:58 90 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:09 91 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 92 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:08:25 93 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:27 94 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:09:11 95 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:35 96 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:09:41 97 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:10:00 98 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:06 99 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:10:10 100 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:32 101 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:42 102 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:56 103 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:00 104 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 105 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 106 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 107 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 108 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 109 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 110 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 111 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 113 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:14 114 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:29 115 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:57 116 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 0:13:11 117 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:56 118 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:00 119 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 120 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 121 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:14 123 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:55 124 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 125 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:58 126 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:02 127 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 128 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 130 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 131 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 132 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 133 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 134 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 137 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 138 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 139 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 141 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 142 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 143 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 144 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 145 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 146 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 0:15:13 147 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:15:29 148 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:15:33 149 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:00 150 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:16:03 151 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:16:10 152 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:25 153 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:44 154 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:54 155 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:06 156 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:17:20 157 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:18:20 158 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:23 159 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:45 160 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:20:22 161 Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:27 162 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:38 163 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:38 164 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:45 165 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:23:25 166 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:23:39 167 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:34:42

Mountains classification 1 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 31 3 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 28 4 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 26 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 6 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 20 9 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12

Sprint classification 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 12 pts 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 4 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 4 5 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 6 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 7 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 8 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 1 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 10 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1

Specia sprint classification 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 6 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 2 5 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 6 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 1 7 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 8 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1