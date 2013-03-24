Trending

De Gendt wins atop Montjuïc in Catalunya

Martin seals overall victory for Garmin

Image 1 of 46

Thomas De Gendt (Vancansoleil) gets the win

Thomas De Gendt (Vancansoleil) gets the win
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 2 of 46

Thomas De Gendt (Vancansoleil) and race organizer Rubén Peris

Thomas De Gendt (Vancansoleil) and race organizer Rubén Peris
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 3 of 46

Thomas De Gendt has his hands full

Thomas De Gendt has his hands full
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 4 of 46

Garmin Sharp celebrates with Tom Danielson, Dan Martin and Ryder Hesjedal

Garmin Sharp celebrates with Tom Danielson, Dan Martin and Ryder Hesjedal
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 5 of 46

The rest of the main field

The rest of the main field
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 6 of 46

Dumoulin and Simon go head-to-head

Dumoulin and Simon go head-to-head
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 7 of 46

The main field sprint to the line

The main field sprint to the line
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 8 of 46

De Gendt sprints to the stage win

De Gendt sprints to the stage win
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 9 of 46

Christophe Le Mével, Ryder Hesjedal and Dario Cataldo

Christophe Le Mével, Ryder Hesjedal and Dario Cataldo
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 10 of 46

Sojasun leading the pack, looking back

Sojasun leading the pack, looking back
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 11 of 46

Purito Rodríguez salutes the crowd

Purito Rodríguez salutes the crowd
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 12 of 46

Purito Rodríguez with his prizes for second

Purito Rodríguez with his prizes for second
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 13 of 46

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) stoked with his overall victory at Volta a Catalunya

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) stoked with his overall victory at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 14 of 46

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) with new directuer sportif "Matxin"

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) with new directuer sportif "Matxin"
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 15 of 46

Garmin Sharp took out the team classification

Garmin Sharp took out the team classification
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 16 of 46

Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge) is presented with the LeTour100 classification after attacking throughout the race by Oscar Pereiro

Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge) is presented with the LeTour100 classification after attacking throughout the race by Oscar Pereiro
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 17 of 46

Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge) took out the sprint classification

Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge) took out the sprint classification
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 18 of 46

Salerno (Cannondale) kept hold of the KoM jersey

Salerno (Cannondale) kept hold of the KoM jersey
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 19 of 46

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is the best Catalan rider

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is the best Catalan rider
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 20 of 46

The final Volta a Catalunya podium: Rodriguez, Martin and Scarponi

The final Volta a Catalunya podium: Rodriguez, Martin and Scarponi
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 21 of 46

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) is the overall winner!

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) is the overall winner!
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 22 of 46

Celebratioins for Garmin Sharp's Dan Martin

Celebratioins for Garmin Sharp's Dan Martin
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 23 of 46

Dani Moreno and Betancur give it a nudge

Dani Moreno and Betancur give it a nudge
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 24 of 46

The complete breakaway: Scarponi, Kiserlovski, De Gendt, Wellens and López

The complete breakaway: Scarponi, Kiserlovski, De Gendt, Wellens and López
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 25 of 46

Rigoberto Urán (Sky) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale)

Rigoberto Urán (Sky) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 26 of 46

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tried to make the break

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tried to make the break
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 27 of 46

David López (Sky) and youngster Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol)

David López (Sky) and youngster Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 28 of 46

men's final GC podium with Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) on the top step with Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) in second and Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly) in third.\

men's final GC podium with Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) on the top step with Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) in second and Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly) in third.\
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 29 of 46

Purito Rodriguez would have preferred the overall win

Purito Rodriguez would have preferred the overall win
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 30 of 46

Joaquim Rodriguez, Dan Martin and Michele Scarponi made up the final Catalunya podium

Joaquim Rodriguez, Dan Martin and Michele Scarponi made up the final Catalunya podium
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 31 of 46

Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) won the final stage

Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) won the final stage
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 32 of 46

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins the final stage in Catalunya

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins the final stage in Catalunya
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 33 of 46

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) leads the breakaway

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 34 of 46

Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco) leads the peloton

Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco) leads the peloton
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Sandy Casar (FDJ)

Sandy Casar (FDJ)

Sandy Casar (FDJ)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 36 of 46

Valls, Danny Pate (Sky), Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge0 and Raymond Kreder (Garmin Sharp) make the turn

Valls, Danny Pate (Sky), Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge0 and Raymond Kreder (Garmin Sharp) make the turn
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 37 of 46

Haedo (Cannondale) and the Argentina flag

Haedo (Cannondale) and the Argentina flag
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 38 of 46

Scarponi in the breakaway

Scarponi in the breakaway
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 39 of 46

Stetina didn't have a great day

Stetina didn't have a great day
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 40 of 46

Michele Scarponi (Lampre) and Kiserlovski bridge to the breakaway

Michele Scarponi (Lampre) and Kiserlovski bridge to the breakaway
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 41 of 46

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and David López (Sky)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and David López (Sky)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 42 of 46

José Herrada leads the peloton

José Herrada leads the peloton
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Wiggins and Hesjedal

Wiggins and Hesjedal

Wiggins and Hesjedal
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 44 of 46

Cannondale: Paterski, Haedo, Dall'Antonia and Ratto

Cannondale: Paterski, Haedo, Dall'Antonia and Ratto
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 45 of 46

Vladimir Karpets (Movistar)

Vladimir Karpets (Movistar)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 46 of 46

Scarponi leads the break into the finish

Scarponi leads the break into the finish
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)

After a fourth and two second places overall, there was almost a look of relief on the face Ireland’s Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on Sunday when he stepped up to claim the winner’s jersey in one of the hardest fought recent editions of the Volta a Catalunya on Sunday.

Quite apart from coming so close so often in the past, a glance at the big-name riders who took second and third and whom Martin - who took the lead with a spectacular long-distance break on stage four to Port Aine in the Pyrenees - had managed to beat made it easy to understand why he was so delighted with his biggest stage race win since the Tour of Poland in 2010.

Local favourite, 2012 World Number one and 2010 Volta winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished in the runners-up spot just 17 seconds behind. And another stage racing giant, 2011 Giro winner Michele Scarponi (Lampre) ousted Nairo Quintana (Movistar) from third place after he put in a late attack on Sunday’s fast and frantic last stage on a hilly circuit in Barcelona’s Montjuic park, won by Thomas De Gendt (Vancansoleil). In fifth place overall, too, was 2012 Tour winner Bradley Wiggins (Sky), still building towards his Giro d’Italia bid this May, but whose dominating ride on stage one and hard work by his Sky team-mates in the Pyrenees showed he, too, meant business.

After a run-in along the coast to Barcelona, the Volta concluded with eight circuits of the Montjuic park, including a short, sharp two kilometre climb and ultra-fast descent to the finish where Rodriguez had broken away with Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in the Vuelta last year.

The fast, frantic stage was marked by a ten rider breakaway that moved off the front on the run-in to Barcelona despite an average first-hour speed of 49.7 kmh. But Katusha, knowing that the gaps between Rodriguez and Martin were minimal, kept up a fast pace behind and on each ascent of the Montjuic, more and more riders were shelled from the break..

With 22 kilometres to go, De Gendt and David Lopez (Sky ProCycling) bridged across with Lotto-Belisol’s TIm Wellens, leaving the remnants of the morning break behind. But it was only when Scarponi bounded away from the Katusha, Blanco and Garmin led pack, bringing RadioShack’s Robert Kiserovski in his wake, that the break, now up to five riders, really began to function well.

Less than a minute behind Martin overall and with nothing to lose so late in the race, Scarponi’s long, steady drives had a huge impact, and with two laps left, the margin of the five stage leaders rose to a perilous 35 seconds. With time bonuses on offer, too, would the leader’s jersey change hands at the last minute?

De Gendt blasted past the other four breakaways to take his first win of 2013 in masterly fashion, with the main peloton, headed by Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R) - himself a former winner at Montjuic in the Volta a few years back - coming across the line 21 seconds back. Finally only Quintana suffered the consequences of Scarponi’s late ambush, whilst for Martin winning on what is virtually home soil - he lives in Girona just an hour’s drive further northeast,the town where Garmin have their European headsquarters too - this was a hard-earned triumph to savour for some time to come.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:45:42
2David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Radioshack Leopard
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:21
6Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
7Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
12Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
18Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
23Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
24Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
27Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
28Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
29Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
32Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
33Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
35Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
36Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
37Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
38Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
39Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
40Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
41Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
43Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
45Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
47Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
48Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
49Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
50Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
52Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack Leopard
53Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
55Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
57Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
58Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
59Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
60Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
61Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
62Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
63Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
64Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
66Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:01:02
67Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:01:15
68Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Radioshack Leopard
69José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
70Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos - Shimano0:02:01
72Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
73Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano0:02:35
74Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin Sharp
75Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
76Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
77Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
78Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
79Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
80Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
81Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:08
82Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
83Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:49
84Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:15
85Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel Euskadi
88Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
89José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
91Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
92Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
93Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
94Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
95Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
97Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
98Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
99Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
100Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
101Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
102Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
103Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
104Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
105Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
106Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
107Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
108Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
111Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
112Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
113Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:25
114Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
115Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
116Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
117Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:09:35
118Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:13:09
119Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
120Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
HDMatthew Busche (USA) Radioshack Leopard0:14:33
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
DNFJulien Berard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNFYannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFFederico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFBrian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
DNFKoldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
DNFDavid Zabriskie (USA) Garmin Sharp
DNFDenis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
DNFDmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
DNFSimone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFFrancis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFOlivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFThomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack Leopard
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFWilliam Clarke (Aus) Team Argos - Shimano
DNFThomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos - Shimano
DNFMads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFOliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun

Mountain 1 - Alt de Maladona (Cat. 3) 35.7km
1Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano6pts
2Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
3Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
4Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 75.6km
1Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6pts
2Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
3Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural2
4Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 3 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 81.7km
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
3Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
4Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 4 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 87.9km
1Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6pts
2Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team4
3Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
4Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural1

Mountain 5 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 94.5km
1Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
3Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
4Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 6 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 100.2km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling4
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
4Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 7 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 106.2km
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling6pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 8 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 112.4km
1Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard6pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
3Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 9 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 118.5km
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling6pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard2
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Vilanova I La Geltru, 16.7km
1Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural3pts
2Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
3Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 2 - Castelldefels, 45.8km
1Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural3pts
2Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Special sprint - Barcelona, 102.3km
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling1

Teams
1Lampre-Merida8:17:48
2Sky Procycling
3RadioShack Leopard
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:21
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6BMC Racing Team
7Ag2R La Mondiale
8Caja Rural
9Team Saxo-Tinkoff
10Katusha
11Garmin-Sharp
12Astana Pro Team
13Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:45
14FDJ0:01:02
15Sojasun0:02:35
16Team Argos-Shimano0:05:55
17Orica-GreenEdge0:06:15
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:18
19Movistar Team0:07:27
20Lotto Belisol0:08:29
21Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:37
22Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:10:02

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp29:02:25
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:17
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:34
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:45
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:54
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
7Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:01:18
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:26
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:28
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:41
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:58
12Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:02:42
14Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:51
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:02:52
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard0:03:01
18Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:20
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:03:24
20Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:03:26
21Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:44
22Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Radioshack Leopard0:04:42
23Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:03
24Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:09
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:05:36
26Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack Leopard0:05:49
27George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard0:06:21
28Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:06:52
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:14
30José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:39
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:41
32Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:57
33Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:08:05
34Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:08:06
35Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:09:07
36Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:10:09
37Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:25
38Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun0:10:59
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:13
40Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:12:17
41Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:13:07
42Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:49
43David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:16:06
44Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:17:25
45Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:17:28
46Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale0:18:05
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:00
48Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:19:41
49Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:20:38
50Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:21:36
51Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:41
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:21:43
53Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:21:47
54Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:22:32
55Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:23:38
56Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:25:22
57Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:25:39
58Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:01
59Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:50
60Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:27:12
61David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:28:03
62Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:38
63Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:29:26
64Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:05
65Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:30:12
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:31:59
67Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:18
68Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:39
69Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:33:32
70Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:39
71Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos - Shimano0:33:55
72Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun0:34:06
73Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:34:43
74Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:35:10
75Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:17
76Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:35:28
77Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:36:00
78Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:25
79Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Radioshack Leopard0:37:44
80Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:38:12
81Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:38:13
82Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:38:42
83Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano0:39:22
84Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:39:31
85Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:40:47
86Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:41:54
87Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:42:15
88Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:42:39
89Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:43:19
90Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:43:50
91Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:44:09
92Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano0:46:06
93José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:44
94Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:53
95Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:48:00
96Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel Euskadi0:48:14
97Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:49:52
98Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:50:41
99Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:52:27
100Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:53:41
101Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:53:51
102Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:53:56
103Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:54:00
104Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:54:37
105Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:55:07
106Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun0:55:12
107Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:55:27
108Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:56:13
109Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:57:38
110Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:58:17
111Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:59:59
112Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:01:07
113Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
114Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:02:16
115Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:02:26
116Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:02:29
117Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:02:35
118Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:03:15
119Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:09:29
120Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano1:10:05

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge12pts
2Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga7
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp7
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
7Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun4
8Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
10Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
11Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp3
13Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
15Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi1
16Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
17Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team1
18José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
20Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale1
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling109pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team51
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha45
4Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi41
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff36
6Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga31
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp30
8Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge28
9Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team27
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling26
11Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team24
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida23
13David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling22
14Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
15Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha20
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol19
17Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi18
18Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin Sharp18
19Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp17
21José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team16
22Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale16
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ15
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
25Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
26Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team13
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
28Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Radioshack Leopard11
30Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
31Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano10
32Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
33Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha9
34Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling9
35Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
36Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida8
37Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team8
38Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling8
39Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
40Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
41Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun6
42Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano6
43Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp5
44Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team5
45Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
47Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
48Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
49Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team4
50Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale3
51David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga3
52Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team3
53José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
54Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
55Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga2
56Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling2
58Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team2
59Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
60Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
61Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ1
62Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
63Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
64Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
65Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
66Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Special sprint classification
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge7pts
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
3Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
4Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
7Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun2
8Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
9Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun2
10Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
11David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin Sharp87:10:24
2Katusha0:02:23
3Radioshack Leopard0:06:55
4Euskaltel Euskadi0:09:24
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:08
6Lampre-Merida0:11:00
7BMC Racing Team0:14:25
8Sky Procycling0:20:19
9Astana Pro Team0:21:36
10Ag2r La Mondiale0:24:45
11Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:56
12Movistar Team0:30:52
13Caja Rural - Seguros Rga0:37:25
14FDJ0:37:37
15Sojasun0:39:00
16Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:46:26
17Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:51:14
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:52:46
19Lotto Belisol0:53:36
20Cannondale Pro Cycling1:09:16
21Orica GreenEdge1:27:36
22Team Argos - Shimano1:52:22

