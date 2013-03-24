Image 1 of 46 Thomas De Gendt (Vancansoleil) gets the win (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 2 of 46 Thomas De Gendt (Vancansoleil) and race organizer Rubén Peris (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 3 of 46 Thomas De Gendt has his hands full (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 4 of 46 Garmin Sharp celebrates with Tom Danielson, Dan Martin and Ryder Hesjedal (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 5 of 46 The rest of the main field (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 6 of 46 Dumoulin and Simon go head-to-head (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 7 of 46 The main field sprint to the line (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 8 of 46 De Gendt sprints to the stage win (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 9 of 46 Christophe Le Mével, Ryder Hesjedal and Dario Cataldo (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 10 of 46 Sojasun leading the pack, looking back (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 11 of 46 Purito Rodríguez salutes the crowd (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 12 of 46 Purito Rodríguez with his prizes for second (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 13 of 46 Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) stoked with his overall victory at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 14 of 46 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) with new directuer sportif "Matxin" (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 15 of 46 Garmin Sharp took out the team classification (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 16 of 46 Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge) is presented with the LeTour100 classification after attacking throughout the race by Oscar Pereiro (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 17 of 46 Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge) took out the sprint classification (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 18 of 46 Salerno (Cannondale) kept hold of the KoM jersey (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 19 of 46 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is the best Catalan rider (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 20 of 46 The final Volta a Catalunya podium: Rodriguez, Martin and Scarponi (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 21 of 46 Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) is the overall winner! (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 22 of 46 Celebratioins for Garmin Sharp's Dan Martin (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 23 of 46 Dani Moreno and Betancur give it a nudge (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 24 of 46 The complete breakaway: Scarponi, Kiserlovski, De Gendt, Wellens and López (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 25 of 46 Rigoberto Urán (Sky) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 26 of 46 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tried to make the break (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 27 of 46 David López (Sky) and youngster Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 28 of 46 men's final GC podium with Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) on the top step with Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) in second and Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly) in third.\ (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 29 of 46 Purito Rodriguez would have preferred the overall win (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 30 of 46 Joaquim Rodriguez, Dan Martin and Michele Scarponi made up the final Catalunya podium (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 31 of 46 Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) won the final stage (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 32 of 46 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins the final stage in Catalunya (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 33 of 46 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 34 of 46 Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco) leads the peloton (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 35 of 46 Sandy Casar (FDJ) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 36 of 46 Valls, Danny Pate (Sky), Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge0 and Raymond Kreder (Garmin Sharp) make the turn (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 37 of 46 Haedo (Cannondale) and the Argentina flag (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 38 of 46 Scarponi in the breakaway (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 39 of 46 Stetina didn't have a great day (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 40 of 46 Michele Scarponi (Lampre) and Kiserlovski bridge to the breakaway (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 41 of 46 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and David López (Sky) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 42 of 46 José Herrada leads the peloton (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 43 of 46 Wiggins and Hesjedal (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 44 of 46 Cannondale: Paterski, Haedo, Dall'Antonia and Ratto (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 45 of 46 Vladimir Karpets (Movistar) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 46 of 46 Scarponi leads the break into the finish (Image credit: Pasados de Volta)

After a fourth and two second places overall, there was almost a look of relief on the face Ireland’s Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on Sunday when he stepped up to claim the winner’s jersey in one of the hardest fought recent editions of the Volta a Catalunya on Sunday.

Quite apart from coming so close so often in the past, a glance at the big-name riders who took second and third and whom Martin - who took the lead with a spectacular long-distance break on stage four to Port Aine in the Pyrenees - had managed to beat made it easy to understand why he was so delighted with his biggest stage race win since the Tour of Poland in 2010.

Local favourite, 2012 World Number one and 2010 Volta winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished in the runners-up spot just 17 seconds behind. And another stage racing giant, 2011 Giro winner Michele Scarponi (Lampre) ousted Nairo Quintana (Movistar) from third place after he put in a late attack on Sunday’s fast and frantic last stage on a hilly circuit in Barcelona’s Montjuic park, won by Thomas De Gendt (Vancansoleil). In fifth place overall, too, was 2012 Tour winner Bradley Wiggins (Sky), still building towards his Giro d’Italia bid this May, but whose dominating ride on stage one and hard work by his Sky team-mates in the Pyrenees showed he, too, meant business.

After a run-in along the coast to Barcelona, the Volta concluded with eight circuits of the Montjuic park, including a short, sharp two kilometre climb and ultra-fast descent to the finish where Rodriguez had broken away with Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in the Vuelta last year.

The fast, frantic stage was marked by a ten rider breakaway that moved off the front on the run-in to Barcelona despite an average first-hour speed of 49.7 kmh. But Katusha, knowing that the gaps between Rodriguez and Martin were minimal, kept up a fast pace behind and on each ascent of the Montjuic, more and more riders were shelled from the break..

With 22 kilometres to go, De Gendt and David Lopez (Sky ProCycling) bridged across with Lotto-Belisol’s TIm Wellens, leaving the remnants of the morning break behind. But it was only when Scarponi bounded away from the Katusha, Blanco and Garmin led pack, bringing RadioShack’s Robert Kiserovski in his wake, that the break, now up to five riders, really began to function well.

Less than a minute behind Martin overall and with nothing to lose so late in the race, Scarponi’s long, steady drives had a huge impact, and with two laps left, the margin of the five stage leaders rose to a perilous 35 seconds. With time bonuses on offer, too, would the leader’s jersey change hands at the last minute?





De Gendt blasted past the other four breakaways to take his first win of 2013 in masterly fashion, with the main peloton, headed by Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R) - himself a former winner at Montjuic in the Volta a few years back - coming across the line 21 seconds back. Finally only Quintana suffered the consequences of Scarponi’s late ambush, whilst for Martin winning on what is virtually home soil - he lives in Girona just an hour’s drive further northeast,the town where Garmin have their European headsquarters too - this was a hard-earned triumph to savour for some time to come.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:45:42 2 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Radioshack Leopard 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:21 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 7 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 18 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 23 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 24 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 27 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 29 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 32 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 33 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 35 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 36 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 37 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 38 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 39 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 40 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 41 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 43 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 44 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 45 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 46 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 47 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun 48 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 49 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 50 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 52 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack Leopard 53 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 55 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 57 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 58 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 59 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 60 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 61 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale 62 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 63 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 64 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 66 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:01:02 67 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:01:15 68 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Radioshack Leopard 69 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 70 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos - Shimano 0:02:01 72 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 73 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano 0:02:35 74 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin Sharp 75 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 76 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 77 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 78 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 79 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 80 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 81 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:08 82 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 83 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:49 84 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:15 85 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel Euskadi 88 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 89 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 91 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 92 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 93 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 95 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 98 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 99 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 100 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 101 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 102 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 103 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 104 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 105 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 106 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 107 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 108 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 111 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano 112 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 113 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:25 114 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 115 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 116 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 117 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:09:35 118 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:09 119 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 120 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano HD Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack Leopard 0:14:33 DNF Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale DNF Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale DNF Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team DNF Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ DNF Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ DNF Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp DNF David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin Sharp DNF Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha DNF Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha DNF Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack Leopard DNF Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos - Shimano DNF Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos - Shimano DNF Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun DNF Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun

Mountain 1 - Alt de Maladona (Cat. 3) 35.7km 1 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 6 pts 2 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 4 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 75.6km 1 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 pts 2 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 2 4 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 81.7km 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 4 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 4 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 87.9km 1 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 pts 2 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 4 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 5 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 94.5km 1 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 4 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 6 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 100.2km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 4 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 7 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 106.2km 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 8 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 112.4km 1 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 6 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 3 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 9 - Alt de Montjuic (Cat. 3) 118.5km 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 2 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Vilanova I La Geltru, 16.7km 1 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 2 - Castelldefels, 45.8km 1 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Special sprint - Barcelona, 102.3km 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 1

Teams 1 Lampre-Merida 8:17:48 2 Sky Procycling 3 RadioShack Leopard 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:21 5 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 8 Caja Rural 9 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 Katusha 11 Garmin-Sharp 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:45 14 FDJ 0:01:02 15 Sojasun 0:02:35 16 Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:55 17 Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:15 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:18 19 Movistar Team 0:07:27 20 Lotto Belisol 0:08:29 21 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:37 22 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:10:02

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 29:02:25 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:17 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:34 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:45 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:54 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:07 7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:01:18 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:26 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:28 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:41 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 12 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:02:42 14 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:51 15 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:02:52 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 0:03:01 18 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:20 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:03:24 20 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:03:26 21 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:44 22 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Radioshack Leopard 0:04:42 23 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:03 24 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:09 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:05:36 26 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack Leopard 0:05:49 27 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 0:06:21 28 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:06:52 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:14 30 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:39 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:41 32 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:57 33 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:08:05 34 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:08:06 35 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:09:07 36 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:10:09 37 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:25 38 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:59 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:13 40 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:12:17 41 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:13:07 42 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:49 43 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:16:06 44 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:17:25 45 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:17:28 46 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:18:05 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:00 48 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:19:41 49 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:20:38 50 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:21:36 51 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:41 52 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:21:43 53 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:21:47 54 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:22:32 55 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:23:38 56 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:22 57 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:25:39 58 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:01 59 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:50 60 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:27:12 61 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:28:03 62 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:38 63 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:29:26 64 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:05 65 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:30:12 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:31:59 67 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:18 68 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:39 69 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:33:32 70 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:39 71 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos - Shimano 0:33:55 72 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 0:34:06 73 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:34:43 74 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:35:10 75 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:17 76 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:35:28 77 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:36:00 78 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:25 79 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Radioshack Leopard 0:37:44 80 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:38:12 81 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:13 82 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:38:42 83 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano 0:39:22 84 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:39:31 85 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:40:47 86 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:41:54 87 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:42:15 88 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:42:39 89 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:43:19 90 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:43:50 91 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:44:09 92 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 0:46:06 93 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:44 94 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:53 95 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:48:00 96 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:48:14 97 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:49:52 98 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:50:41 99 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:52:27 100 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:53:41 101 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:53:51 102 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:53:56 103 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:54:00 104 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:54:37 105 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:55:07 106 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 0:55:12 107 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano 0:55:27 108 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:56:13 109 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:57:38 110 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:58:17 111 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:59:59 112 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:01:07 113 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 114 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:02:16 115 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:02:26 116 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:02:29 117 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:02:35 118 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:03:15 119 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:09:29 120 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano 1:10:05

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 12 pts 2 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 7 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 7 4 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 7 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 4 8 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 10 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 11 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 3 13 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 15 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 1 16 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1 18 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 20 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale 1 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 109 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 51 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 45 4 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 41 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 36 6 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 31 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 30 8 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 28 9 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 27 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 11 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 13 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 22 14 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 15 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 20 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 19 17 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 18 18 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin Sharp 18 19 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 17 21 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 22 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale 16 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 15 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 25 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 26 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 28 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Radioshack Leopard 11 30 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 31 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano 10 32 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 33 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 9 34 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 35 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 36 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 8 37 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 8 38 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8 39 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 40 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 41 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 6 42 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano 6 43 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 5 44 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 45 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 47 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 48 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 49 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 4 50 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 3 51 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 3 52 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 53 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 54 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 55 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 2 56 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 58 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 2 59 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 60 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 61 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 1 62 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 63 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 64 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 65 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 66 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Special sprint classification 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 7 pts 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 3 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 7 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 2 8 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 9 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 2 10 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 11 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 1