De Gendt wins atop Montjuïc in Catalunya
Martin seals overall victory for Garmin
Stage 7: El Vendrell - Barcelona (Montjuïc)
After a fourth and two second places overall, there was almost a look of relief on the face Ireland’s Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on Sunday when he stepped up to claim the winner’s jersey in one of the hardest fought recent editions of the Volta a Catalunya on Sunday.
Related Articles
Quite apart from coming so close so often in the past, a glance at the big-name riders who took second and third and whom Martin - who took the lead with a spectacular long-distance break on stage four to Port Aine in the Pyrenees - had managed to beat made it easy to understand why he was so delighted with his biggest stage race win since the Tour of Poland in 2010.
Local favourite, 2012 World Number one and 2010 Volta winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished in the runners-up spot just 17 seconds behind. And another stage racing giant, 2011 Giro winner Michele Scarponi (Lampre) ousted Nairo Quintana (Movistar) from third place after he put in a late attack on Sunday’s fast and frantic last stage on a hilly circuit in Barcelona’s Montjuic park, won by Thomas De Gendt (Vancansoleil). In fifth place overall, too, was 2012 Tour winner Bradley Wiggins (Sky), still building towards his Giro d’Italia bid this May, but whose dominating ride on stage one and hard work by his Sky team-mates in the Pyrenees showed he, too, meant business.
After a run-in along the coast to Barcelona, the Volta concluded with eight circuits of the Montjuic park, including a short, sharp two kilometre climb and ultra-fast descent to the finish where Rodriguez had broken away with Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in the Vuelta last year.
The fast, frantic stage was marked by a ten rider breakaway that moved off the front on the run-in to Barcelona despite an average first-hour speed of 49.7 kmh. But Katusha, knowing that the gaps between Rodriguez and Martin were minimal, kept up a fast pace behind and on each ascent of the Montjuic, more and more riders were shelled from the break..
With 22 kilometres to go, De Gendt and David Lopez (Sky ProCycling) bridged across with Lotto-Belisol’s TIm Wellens, leaving the remnants of the morning break behind. But it was only when Scarponi bounded away from the Katusha, Blanco and Garmin led pack, bringing RadioShack’s Robert Kiserovski in his wake, that the break, now up to five riders, really began to function well.
Less than a minute behind Martin overall and with nothing to lose so late in the race, Scarponi’s long, steady drives had a huge impact, and with two laps left, the margin of the five stage leaders rose to a perilous 35 seconds. With time bonuses on offer, too, would the leader’s jersey change hands at the last minute?
De Gendt blasted past the other four breakaways to take his first win of 2013 in masterly fashion, with the main peloton, headed by Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R) - himself a former winner at Montjuic in the Volta a few years back - coming across the line 21 seconds back. Finally only Quintana suffered the consequences of Scarponi’s late ambush, whilst for Martin winning on what is virtually home soil - he lives in Girona just an hour’s drive further northeast,the town where Garmin have their European headsquarters too - this was a hard-earned triumph to savour for some time to come.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:45:42
|2
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|3
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Radioshack Leopard
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|23
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|27
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|29
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|32
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|35
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|36
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|38
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|39
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|40
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|41
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|43
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|45
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|46
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|47
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|48
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|50
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack Leopard
|53
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|54
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|55
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|58
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|59
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|60
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|61
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
|62
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|63
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|64
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|66
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:02
|67
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:01:15
|68
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|69
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|70
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:02:01
|72
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|73
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:02:35
|74
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin Sharp
|75
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|76
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|77
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|78
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|79
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|80
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|81
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|82
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|83
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:49
|84
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:15
|85
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel Euskadi
|88
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|89
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|91
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|92
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|95
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|100
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|101
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|102
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|103
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|104
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|106
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|107
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|108
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|111
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|112
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|113
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:25
|114
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|115
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|116
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|117
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:09:35
|118
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:09
|119
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|HD
|Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack Leopard
|0:14:33
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack Leopard
|DNF
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|pts
|2
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|4
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|2
|4
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|4
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|4
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|4
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|1
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|3
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|8:17:48
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:21
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|Caja Rural
|9
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|Katusha
|11
|Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:45
|14
|FDJ
|0:01:02
|15
|Sojasun
|0:02:35
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:55
|17
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:15
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:07:27
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|0:08:29
|21
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:37
|22
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|29:02:25
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:17
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:34
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|7
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:18
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:26
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:28
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:41
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:58
|12
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:02:42
|14
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:51
|15
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:02:52
|16
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|0:03:01
|18
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:20
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:24
|20
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:03:26
|21
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:44
|22
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Radioshack Leopard
|0:04:42
|23
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:03
|24
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:09
|25
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|26
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack Leopard
|0:05:49
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|0:06:21
|28
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:06:52
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:14
|30
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:39
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:41
|32
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:57
|33
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:08:05
|34
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:08:06
|35
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:09:07
|36
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:10:09
|37
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:25
|38
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:59
|39
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:13
|40
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:17
|41
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:13:07
|42
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:49
|43
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:16:06
|44
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:25
|45
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:17:28
|46
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:18:05
|47
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:00
|48
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:19:41
|49
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:20:38
|50
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:21:36
|51
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:41
|52
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:21:43
|53
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:21:47
|54
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:22:32
|55
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:23:38
|56
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:22
|57
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:39
|58
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:01
|59
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:50
|60
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:12
|61
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:28:03
|62
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:38
|63
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:26
|64
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:05
|65
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:30:12
|66
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:31:59
|67
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:18
|68
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:39
|69
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:33:32
|70
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:39
|71
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:33:55
|72
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|0:34:06
|73
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:34:43
|74
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:35:10
|75
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:17
|76
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:35:28
|77
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:36:00
|78
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:25
|79
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|0:37:44
|80
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:38:12
|81
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:38:13
|82
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:38:42
|83
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:39:22
|84
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:39:31
|85
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:47
|86
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:41:54
|87
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:42:15
|88
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:42:39
|89
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:19
|90
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:50
|91
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:09
|92
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:46:06
|93
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:44
|94
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:53
|95
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:48:00
|96
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:48:14
|97
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:49:52
|98
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:41
|99
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:27
|100
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:53:41
|101
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:53:51
|102
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:56
|103
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:54:00
|104
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:54:37
|105
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:55:07
|106
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|0:55:12
|107
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:55:27
|108
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:56:13
|109
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:57:38
|110
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:58:17
|111
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:59:59
|112
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:01:07
|113
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|114
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:16
|115
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:26
|116
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:02:29
|117
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:35
|118
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:03:15
|119
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|1:09:29
|120
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|1:10:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|pts
|2
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|7
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|7
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|7
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|8
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|10
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|11
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|3
|13
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|15
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|1
|16
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|18
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|20
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|109
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|51
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|45
|4
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|41
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|36
|6
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|31
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|30
|8
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|9
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|27
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|11
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|13
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|22
|14
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|15
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|20
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|19
|17
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|18
|18
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin Sharp
|18
|19
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|17
|21
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|22
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
|16
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|15
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|25
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|26
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|28
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Radioshack Leopard
|11
|30
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|31
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos - Shimano
|10
|32
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|33
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|9
|34
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|35
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|36
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|8
|37
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|8
|38
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|39
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|40
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|41
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|6
|42
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|6
|43
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|5
|44
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|45
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|47
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|48
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|49
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|50
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|3
|51
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|3
|52
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|53
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|54
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|55
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|2
|56
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|57
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|58
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|2
|59
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|60
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|61
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|1
|62
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|63
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|64
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|65
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|66
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|3
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|7
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|8
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|9
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|10
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|11
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin Sharp
|87:10:24
|2
|Katusha
|0:02:23
|3
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:06:55
|4
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:09:24
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:08
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:11:00
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:25
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:20:19
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:21:36
|10
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:24:45
|11
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:56
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:30:52
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:37:25
|14
|FDJ
|0:37:37
|15
|Sojasun
|0:39:00
|16
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:26
|17
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:51:14
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:46
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:53:36
|20
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:09:16
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:27:36
|22
|Team Argos - Shimano
|1:52:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy