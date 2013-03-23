Trending

Gerrans wins chaotic sprint in Catalunya

Martin hangs onto GC lead

Image 1 of 26

Meersman realises he's lost the sprint

Meersman realises he's lost the sprint
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 2 of 26

Simon Gerrans makes his way past Meersman

Simon Gerrans makes his way past Meersman
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 3 of 26

Manuel Cardoso

Manuel Cardoso
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 4 of 26

The lead-out for the sprint is full gas

The lead-out for the sprint is full gas
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 5 of 26

The peloton is patroleld by Garmin-Sharp

The peloton is patroleld by Garmin-Sharp
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 6 of 26

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 7 of 26

Christian Meier leads the LeTour 100 classification

Christian Meier leads the LeTour 100 classification
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 8 of 26

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 9 of 26

Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale) in the mountains jersey

Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 10 of 26

Christian Meier (GreenEdge) gets his sprint jersey

Christian Meier (GreenEdge) gets his sprint jersey
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 11 of 26

Simon Gerrans with the parents of Xavier Tondo on the podium

Simon Gerrans with the parents of Xavier Tondo on the podium
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 12 of 26

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 13 of 26

Médérel attacks

Médérel attacks
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 14 of 26

Blel Kadri launches an attack from the peloton

Blel Kadri launches an attack from the peloton
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 15 of 26

(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 16 of 26

Daniel Navarro

Daniel Navarro
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 17 of 26

Nicolas Roche (Saxo Tinkoff) tries to go clear

Nicolas Roche (Saxo Tinkoff) tries to go clear
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 18 of 26

Herrada, Trofimov and Navarro make the break

Herrada, Trofimov and Navarro make the break
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 19 of 26

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) seems relaxed in Catalunya

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) seems relaxed in Catalunya
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 20 of 26

Riders attempt to forge a breakaway

Riders attempt to forge a breakaway
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 21 of 26

Daniel Martin extended his lead with a cagey intermediate sprint bonus

Daniel Martin extended his lead with a cagey intermediate sprint bonus
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 22 of 26

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) kept the race leader's jersey in Catalunya on stage 6

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) kept the race leader's jersey in Catalunya on stage 6
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 23 of 26

The stage was a tribute to Xavier Tondo, who died in 2011

The stage was a tribute to Xavier Tondo, who died in 2011
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 24 of 26

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 6 in Catalunya

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 6 in Catalunya
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 25 of 26

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium with Xavier Tondo's parents

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium with Xavier Tondo's parents
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 26 of 26

The breakaway with Herrada, Trofimov, Navarro goes away

The breakaway with Herrada, Trofimov, Navarro goes away
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)

A well-timed final acceleration netted Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEDGE) the victory in the small group bunch sprint that decided the second last stage of the Volta a Catalunya, whilst Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finished safely in the front group and snatched a three second mid-stage time bonus to increase his overall lead to 17 seconds.

Gerrans was the only rider to take part both in Milan-San Remo and Catalunya - which started the following day - after a late night trek across southern France on Sunday. Six days later the Australian’s tough journey became more than worthwhile as he secured Orica-GreenEDGE’s ninth triumph of the season.

On a 178 kilometre stage run off at breakneck speed - finishing more than half an hour ahead of the fastest schedule - numerous attacks finally saw a break of eight go clear on the first category climb of Alt de Prades, two thirds of the way through the day’s racing. With danger men for the overall such as Egor Sillin (Astana) and Dani Navarro (Cofidis), both at less than three minutes overall, though, the gap never rose to more than 1 minute 30.

By the summit of the second climb of the day, the second category Alt de Lilla, the peloton - splintering fast thanks to the pace set down by BMC - had the eight riders well within their sight. Katusha’s Alberto Losada was first across the top of the climb by less than a dozen seconds on the main pack and on an ultra-fast, open descent, and with BMC continuing to lay down a fast pace, four kilometres from the finish the eight were finally reeled in.

Swinging into a sharp-lefthander for the final dash to the line, Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) looked set to claim his third sprint stage in five days. But Gerrans, starting well back, managed to overtake three riders in the last 100 metres and claim the day’s prize.

After taking four seconds on the top overall contenders on Friday thanks to his being in the right side of a late split, Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) continued to prise open his overall advantage a little more by taking a three second time bonus at kilometre 30’s hot spot sprint. He now leads on 2010 Volta winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) by 17 seconds.

Gerrans received the stage winner's prize from the parents of Xavier Tondo, the Catalan rider born in the finish town of Valls and who died in a freak accident in a garage in May 2011. The stage paid homage to Tondo - a winner of stages both in the Volta and Paris-Nice - with the finish outside the town’s sports stadium, named after him, and later that evening his biography El triomf de l’obstinació, [the triumph of stubborness] was presented in the town’s main theatre.

The Volta’s final stage on Sunday has a notoriously tricky finishing circuit of Montjuic in Catalonia’s capital, Barcelona. Last year in the Vuelta a España the rollercoaster roads of Montjuic park, tackled just once, saw Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) burst clear of the peloton to snatch a few seconds advantage over the pack, with Gilbert claiming his first win of the season. This time round, with eight laps of the Montjuic circuit for the peloton, time bonuses on offer and the first four riders overall with less than a minute between them, a spectacular finale to the 2013 Volta is all but guaranteed.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:55:46
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
11Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
14Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
17Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
18Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
19Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
21Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
23Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
25Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
27Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
30Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
33Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
34Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:10
36Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
37Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
38Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
39Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
40Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
41Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
42Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
44Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
46Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
47Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
48Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
49Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
50Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
53Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
54Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
56Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
57David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
58Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
59Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
60Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
61Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
62Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
63Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
64Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:36
65Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:56
66Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
67David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
68Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
69Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
70Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
71Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:10
72Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:17
73Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:28
74Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
77Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
78Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
79Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
80Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
82Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
83Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
84Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:37
85Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
86Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
87Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
88Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
89Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
90Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
91Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
92Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
93Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
95Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
98Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
101Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
102Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
104Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
105Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
107Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
108Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
109Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
110Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:15
111Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
112Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
113Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
114Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
115Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
116Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
117Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
118Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
119Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
120Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
121Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
122Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
123Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
124Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
125Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
126Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
127Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
128Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:43
129Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
130Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
132Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
133Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
134Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
135Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
136Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
137José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
138Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
139Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
140Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
141Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
142Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
143Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
144Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
145Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:49
146William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:00
147David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:10:02
148Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
149Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
150Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
151Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ

Mountain 1 - Alt De Prades (Cat. 1), km. 112.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team16pts
2Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
3Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha10
4Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling8
5Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
6Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
7Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team3
8Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
9Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Alt De Lilla (Cat. 2), km. 164.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha10pts
2Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
3Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team5
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
5Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
6Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 1 - Alcarras, km 30,60
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp3pts
2Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp2
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp1

Sprint 2 - Prades, km 115,80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
3Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team1

Tour 100 sprint - L' Espluga De Francoli, km 94,00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3pts
2Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun2
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha11:47:28
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff
3FDJ
4Garmin-Sharp0:00:05
5Sky Procycling
6Ag2R La Mondiale
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:10
8Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Lampre-Merida
10Astana Pro Team
11RadioShack Leopard0:00:20
12BMC Racing Team0:00:29
13Caja Rural0:00:58
14Movistar Team0:01:05
15Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:23
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:37
17Sojasun
18Lotto Belisol
19Team Argos-Shimano0:02:55
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:14
21Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:20
22Orica-GreenEdge0:07:42

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp26:16:22
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:17
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:45
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:54
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:55
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
7Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:01:18
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:26
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:28
10Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:30
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:41
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:58
13Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:02:12
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:42
16Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:51
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:52
18Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:03:01
20Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:03:05
21Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:20
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:03:24
23Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:03:26
24Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:03
25Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:05:07
26Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:09
27Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:36
28Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:05:49
29George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:06:21
30Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:06:23
31Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:27
32Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:06:52
33Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:11
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:14
35Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:57
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:12
37Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:07
38Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:10:09
39Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:25
40Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:10:53
41Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha0:10:54
42Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun0:10:59
43Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:13
44Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:12:17
45Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:12:34
46Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:13:38
47Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:14:24
48Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:09
49Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:15:14
50Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:15:22
51Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:49
52Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:15:53
53David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:16:33
54Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:18:05
55Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:00
56Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:19:41
57Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:20:38
58Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:56
59Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:21:36
60Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:41
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:21:43
62Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:08
63Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:44
64Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:23:25
65Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:22
66Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:25:39
67Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:01
68Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:20
69Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:24
70Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:26:36
71David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural0:28:03
72Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:28:11
73Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:28:49
74Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:11
75Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:29:26
76Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:05
77Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:30:12
78Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:26
79Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:31:11
80Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:27
81Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:31:49
82Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun0:31:52
83Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:31:59
84David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:32:00
85Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:32:15
86Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:32:19
87Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:48
88Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:33:32
89Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:33:47
90Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:05
91Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:38
92Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:34:46
93Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:35:28
94Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:36:00
95Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:01
96Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:36:50
97Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:36:52
98Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:37:08
99Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:56
100Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:12
101Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:38:15
102Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:39:32
103Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:39:40
104Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:40:01
105Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:40:24
106Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:40:33
107Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:40:47
108José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:50
109Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:59
110Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:07
111Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:20
112Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:42:36
113Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:42:38
114Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:42:39
115Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:43:19
116Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:43:58
117Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:44:26
118Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:46:33
119Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
120Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:47:57
121Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:48:06
122Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:48:09
123Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:49:13
124Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun0:49:18
125Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:49:28
126Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:49:33
127Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:50:17
128Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:50:22
129Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:50:41
131Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:51:11
132Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:51:33
133Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:51:50
134Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:52:23
135Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:53:00
136Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:53:56
137Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:54:05
138Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:55:04
139Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:55:11
140Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:55:13
141Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
142Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:56:32
143Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:56:37
144Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:56:41
145Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:57:17
147Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun0:57:19
148Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:57:37
149Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:58:53
150Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:59:57
151William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano1:01:10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team51pts
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha45
4Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi41
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff36
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp30
7Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural28
8Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step27
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling26
10Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge26
11Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team24

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge12pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp7
3Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
5Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ4
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
7Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun4
8Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
9Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
10Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
11Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3

100th Tour de France sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge7pts
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
3Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
4Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
6Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
7Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun2
8Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
10Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun2
11Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp78:52:15
2Katusha0:02:23
3RadioShack Leopard0:07:16
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:00
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:08
6Lampre-Merida0:11:21
7BMC Racing Team0:14:25
8Sky Procycling0:20:40
9Astana Pro Team0:21:36
10Movistar Team0:23:46
11Ag2R La Mondiale0:24:45
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:56
13Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:36:45
14Sojasun0:36:46
15FDJ0:36:56
16Caja Rural0:37:25
17Lotto Belisol0:45:28
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:49
19Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:51:14
20Cannondale Pro Cycling1:00:00
21Orica-GreenEdge1:21:42
22Team Argos-Shimano1:46:48

Latest on Cyclingnews