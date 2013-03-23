Gerrans wins chaotic sprint in Catalunya
Martin hangs onto GC lead
Stage 6: Almacelles - Valls
A well-timed final acceleration netted Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEDGE) the victory in the small group bunch sprint that decided the second last stage of the Volta a Catalunya, whilst Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finished safely in the front group and snatched a three second mid-stage time bonus to increase his overall lead to 17 seconds.
Gerrans was the only rider to take part both in Milan-San Remo and Catalunya - which started the following day - after a late night trek across southern France on Sunday. Six days later the Australian’s tough journey became more than worthwhile as he secured Orica-GreenEDGE’s ninth triumph of the season.
On a 178 kilometre stage run off at breakneck speed - finishing more than half an hour ahead of the fastest schedule - numerous attacks finally saw a break of eight go clear on the first category climb of Alt de Prades, two thirds of the way through the day’s racing. With danger men for the overall such as Egor Sillin (Astana) and Dani Navarro (Cofidis), both at less than three minutes overall, though, the gap never rose to more than 1 minute 30.
By the summit of the second climb of the day, the second category Alt de Lilla, the peloton - splintering fast thanks to the pace set down by BMC - had the eight riders well within their sight. Katusha’s Alberto Losada was first across the top of the climb by less than a dozen seconds on the main pack and on an ultra-fast, open descent, and with BMC continuing to lay down a fast pace, four kilometres from the finish the eight were finally reeled in.
Swinging into a sharp-lefthander for the final dash to the line, Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) looked set to claim his third sprint stage in five days. But Gerrans, starting well back, managed to overtake three riders in the last 100 metres and claim the day’s prize.
After taking four seconds on the top overall contenders on Friday thanks to his being in the right side of a late split, Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) continued to prise open his overall advantage a little more by taking a three second time bonus at kilometre 30’s hot spot sprint. He now leads on 2010 Volta winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) by 17 seconds.
Gerrans received the stage winner's prize from the parents of Xavier Tondo, the Catalan rider born in the finish town of Valls and who died in a freak accident in a garage in May 2011. The stage paid homage to Tondo - a winner of stages both in the Volta and Paris-Nice - with the finish outside the town’s sports stadium, named after him, and later that evening his biography El triomf de l’obstinació, [the triumph of stubborness] was presented in the town’s main theatre.
The Volta’s final stage on Sunday has a notoriously tricky finishing circuit of Montjuic in Catalonia’s capital, Barcelona. Last year in the Vuelta a España the rollercoaster roads of Montjuic park, tackled just once, saw Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) burst clear of the peloton to snatch a few seconds advantage over the pack, with Gilbert claiming his first win of the season. This time round, with eight laps of the Montjuic circuit for the peloton, time bonuses on offer and the first four riders overall with less than a minute between them, a spectacular finale to the 2013 Volta is all but guaranteed.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:55:46
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|11
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|19
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|33
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|34
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:10
|36
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|37
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|38
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|40
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|41
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|42
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|44
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|46
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|47
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|48
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|49
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|50
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|53
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|57
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|58
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|59
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|61
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|62
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|64
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:36
|65
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:56
|66
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|67
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|68
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|69
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|70
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:10
|72
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:17
|73
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|74
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|77
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|78
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|79
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|80
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|83
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|84
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|85
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|86
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|87
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|88
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|89
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|90
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|91
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|92
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|98
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|100
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|101
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|102
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|104
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|107
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|109
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|110
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:15
|111
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|112
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|113
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|116
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|117
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|118
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|119
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|120
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|121
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|122
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|123
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|124
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|125
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|126
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|128
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:43
|129
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|132
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|133
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|134
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|136
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|137
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|139
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|140
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|141
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|142
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|143
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|144
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|145
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:49
|146
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:00
|147
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:02
|148
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|149
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|151
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|3
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|10
|4
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|5
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|6
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|7
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|3
|8
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|9
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|5
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|5
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|6
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|pts
|2
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|pts
|2
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha
|11:47:28
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:05
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:10
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:20
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|13
|Caja Rural
|0:00:58
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|15
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:23
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|17
|Sojasun
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:55
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|21
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|26:16:22
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:17
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:55
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|7
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:18
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:26
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:28
|10
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:30
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:41
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:58
|13
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:02:12
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:42
|16
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:51
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:52
|18
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:01
|20
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:05
|21
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:20
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:24
|23
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:03:26
|24
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:03
|25
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:07
|26
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:09
|27
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:49
|29
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:21
|30
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:23
|31
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:27
|32
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:06:52
|33
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:11
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:14
|35
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:57
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:12
|37
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:09:07
|38
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:10:09
|39
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:25
|40
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:53
|41
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|0:10:54
|42
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:59
|43
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:13
|44
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:17
|45
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:12:34
|46
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:38
|47
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:14:24
|48
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:09
|49
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:15:14
|50
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:22
|51
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:49
|52
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:15:53
|53
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:16:33
|54
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:18:05
|55
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:00
|56
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:19:41
|57
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:20:38
|58
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:56
|59
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:21:36
|60
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:41
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:21:43
|62
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:08
|63
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:44
|64
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:25
|65
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:22
|66
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:39
|67
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:01
|68
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:20
|69
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:24
|70
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:26:36
|71
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:28:03
|72
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:28:11
|73
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:28:49
|74
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:11
|75
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:26
|76
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:05
|77
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:30:12
|78
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:26
|79
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:31:11
|80
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:27
|81
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:31:49
|82
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|0:31:52
|83
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:31:59
|84
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:32:00
|85
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:32:15
|86
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:32:19
|87
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:48
|88
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:33:32
|89
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:33:47
|90
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:05
|91
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:38
|92
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:34:46
|93
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:35:28
|94
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:36:00
|95
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:01
|96
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:36:50
|97
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:36:52
|98
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:37:08
|99
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:56
|100
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:38:12
|101
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:15
|102
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:32
|103
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:40
|104
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:40:01
|105
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:40:24
|106
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:40:33
|107
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:47
|108
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:50
|109
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:59
|110
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:07
|111
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:20
|112
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:42:36
|113
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:42:38
|114
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:42:39
|115
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:43:19
|116
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:43:58
|117
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:44:26
|118
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:46:33
|119
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:47:57
|121
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:48:06
|122
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:48:09
|123
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:49:13
|124
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|0:49:18
|125
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:28
|126
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:49:33
|127
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:17
|128
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:50:22
|129
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:50:41
|131
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:51:11
|132
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:33
|133
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:51:50
|134
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:23
|135
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:53:00
|136
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:56
|137
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:54:05
|138
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:55:04
|139
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:55:11
|140
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:55:13
|141
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|142
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:32
|143
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:56:37
|144
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:56:41
|145
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:57:17
|147
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|0:57:19
|148
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:57:37
|149
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:53
|150
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:59:57
|151
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:01:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|51
|pts
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|45
|4
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|36
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|7
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|28
|8
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|27
|9
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|10
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|11
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|3
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|5
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|4
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|7
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|8
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|9
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|10
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|11
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|3
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|4
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|6
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|7
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|8
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|11
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|78:52:15
|2
|Katusha
|0:02:23
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:16
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:00
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:08
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:11:21
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:25
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:20:40
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:21:36
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:23:46
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:24:45
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:56
|13
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:45
|14
|Sojasun
|0:36:46
|15
|FDJ
|0:36:56
|16
|Caja Rural
|0:37:25
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:45:28
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:49
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:51:14
|20
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:00:00
|21
|Orica-GreenEdge
|1:21:42
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:46:48
