A well-timed final acceleration netted Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEDGE) the victory in the small group bunch sprint that decided the second last stage of the Volta a Catalunya, whilst Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finished safely in the front group and snatched a three second mid-stage time bonus to increase his overall lead to 17 seconds.

Gerrans was the only rider to take part both in Milan-San Remo and Catalunya - which started the following day - after a late night trek across southern France on Sunday. Six days later the Australian’s tough journey became more than worthwhile as he secured Orica-GreenEDGE’s ninth triumph of the season.

On a 178 kilometre stage run off at breakneck speed - finishing more than half an hour ahead of the fastest schedule - numerous attacks finally saw a break of eight go clear on the first category climb of Alt de Prades, two thirds of the way through the day’s racing. With danger men for the overall such as Egor Sillin (Astana) and Dani Navarro (Cofidis), both at less than three minutes overall, though, the gap never rose to more than 1 minute 30.

By the summit of the second climb of the day, the second category Alt de Lilla, the peloton - splintering fast thanks to the pace set down by BMC - had the eight riders well within their sight. Katusha’s Alberto Losada was first across the top of the climb by less than a dozen seconds on the main pack and on an ultra-fast, open descent, and with BMC continuing to lay down a fast pace, four kilometres from the finish the eight were finally reeled in.

Swinging into a sharp-lefthander for the final dash to the line, Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) looked set to claim his third sprint stage in five days. But Gerrans, starting well back, managed to overtake three riders in the last 100 metres and claim the day’s prize.

After taking four seconds on the top overall contenders on Friday thanks to his being in the right side of a late split, Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) continued to prise open his overall advantage a little more by taking a three second time bonus at kilometre 30’s hot spot sprint. He now leads on 2010 Volta winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) by 17 seconds.

Gerrans received the stage winner's prize from the parents of Xavier Tondo, the Catalan rider born in the finish town of Valls and who died in a freak accident in a garage in May 2011. The stage paid homage to Tondo - a winner of stages both in the Volta and Paris-Nice - with the finish outside the town’s sports stadium, named after him, and later that evening his biography El triomf de l’obstinació, [the triumph of stubborness] was presented in the town’s main theatre.

The Volta’s final stage on Sunday has a notoriously tricky finishing circuit of Montjuic in Catalonia’s capital, Barcelona. Last year in the Vuelta a España the rollercoaster roads of Montjuic park, tackled just once, saw Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) burst clear of the peloton to snatch a few seconds advantage over the pack, with Gilbert claiming his first win of the season. This time round, with eight laps of the Montjuic circuit for the peloton, time bonuses on offer and the first four riders overall with less than a minute between them, a spectacular finale to the 2013 Volta is all but guaranteed.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:55:46 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 4 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 11 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 14 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 17 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 18 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 19 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 21 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 23 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 27 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 33 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 34 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:10 36 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 37 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 38 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 40 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 41 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 42 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 44 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 46 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 47 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 48 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 49 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 50 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 52 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 53 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 54 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 55 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 56 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 57 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 58 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 59 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 60 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 61 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 62 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 63 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 64 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:36 65 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:56 66 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 67 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 68 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 69 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 70 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 71 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:10 72 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:17 73 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 74 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 77 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 78 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 79 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 80 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 82 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 83 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 84 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:37 85 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 86 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 87 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 88 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 89 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 90 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 91 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 92 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 93 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 95 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 98 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 101 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 102 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 104 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 105 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 107 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 109 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 110 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:06:15 111 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 112 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 113 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 114 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 116 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 117 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 118 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun 119 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 120 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 121 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 122 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 123 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 124 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 125 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 126 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 127 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 128 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:43 129 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 130 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 132 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 133 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 134 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 135 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 136 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 137 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 138 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 139 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 140 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 141 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 142 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 143 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 144 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 145 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:49 146 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:00 147 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:02 148 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 149 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 150 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 151 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ

Mountain 1 - Alt De Prades (Cat. 1), km. 112.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 pts 2 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 3 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 10 4 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 5 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 6 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 7 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 3 8 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 9 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alt De Lilla (Cat. 2), km. 164.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 10 pts 2 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 5 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 5 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 6 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 1 - Alcarras, km 30,60 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 3 pts 2 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 2 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 1

Sprint 2 - Prades, km 115,80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1

Tour 100 sprint - L' Espluga De Francoli, km 94,00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 pts 2 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 2 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha 11:47:28 2 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 FDJ 4 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:05 5 Sky Procycling 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:10 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Lampre-Merida 10 Astana Pro Team 11 RadioShack Leopard 0:00:20 12 BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 13 Caja Rural 0:00:58 14 Movistar Team 0:01:05 15 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:23 16 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:37 17 Sojasun 18 Lotto Belisol 19 Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:55 20 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:14 21 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:06:20 22 Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:42

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 26:16:22 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:17 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:45 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:54 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:55 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:07 7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:01:18 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:26 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:28 10 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:30 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:41 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 13 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:02:12 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:42 16 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:51 17 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:52 18 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:01 20 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:05 21 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:20 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:03:24 23 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:03:26 24 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:03 25 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:07 26 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:09 27 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:36 28 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:49 29 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:21 30 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:06:23 31 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:27 32 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:06:52 33 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:11 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:14 35 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:57 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:12 37 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:09:07 38 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:10:09 39 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:25 40 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:53 41 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 0:10:54 42 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:59 43 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:13 44 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:12:17 45 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:12:34 46 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:13:38 47 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:14:24 48 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:09 49 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:15:14 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:15:22 51 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:49 52 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:15:53 53 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:16:33 54 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:18:05 55 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:00 56 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:19:41 57 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:20:38 58 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:56 59 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:21:36 60 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:41 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:21:43 62 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:08 63 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:44 64 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:23:25 65 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:22 66 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:25:39 67 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:01 68 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:26:20 69 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:24 70 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:26:36 71 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 0:28:03 72 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:28:11 73 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:28:49 74 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:11 75 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:29:26 76 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:05 77 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:30:12 78 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:26 79 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:31:11 80 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:27 81 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:31:49 82 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 0:31:52 83 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:31:59 84 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:32:00 85 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:32:15 86 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:32:19 87 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:48 88 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:33:32 89 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:33:47 90 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:05 91 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:38 92 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:34:46 93 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:35:28 94 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:36:00 95 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:01 96 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:36:50 97 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:36:52 98 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 0:37:08 99 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:56 100 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:12 101 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:38:15 102 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:39:32 103 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:39:40 104 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:40:01 105 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:40:24 106 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:40:33 107 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:40:47 108 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:40:50 109 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:59 110 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:07 111 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:20 112 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:42:36 113 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:42:38 114 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:42:39 115 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:43:19 116 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:43:58 117 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:44:26 118 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:46:33 119 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 120 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:47:57 121 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:48:06 122 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:48:09 123 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:49:13 124 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 0:49:18 125 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:49:28 126 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:49:33 127 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:50:17 128 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:50:22 129 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:50:41 131 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:51:11 132 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:51:33 133 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:51:50 134 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:23 135 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:53:00 136 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:53:56 137 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:54:05 138 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:55:04 139 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:55:11 140 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:55:13 141 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 142 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:56:32 143 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:56:37 144 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:56:41 145 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:57:17 147 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 0:57:19 148 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:57:37 149 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:58:53 150 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:59:57 151 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 1:01:10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 51 pts 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 45 4 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 36 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 30 7 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 28 8 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 27 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 10 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 26 11 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 12 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 7 3 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 5 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 4 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 7 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 4 8 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 9 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 10 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 11 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3

100th Tour de France sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 7 pts 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 3 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 4 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 6 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 7 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 2 8 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 2 11 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2