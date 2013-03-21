Trending

Dan Martin wins queen stage of Catalunya

Valverde crashes out of race lead

Image 1 of 30

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) wins the queen stage in Cataluyna

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) wins the queen stage in Cataluyna
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 2 of 30

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his exploits in Catalunya

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his exploits in Catalunya
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 3 of 30

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 4 of 30

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 5 of 30

Dan Martin (Garmin) celebrates after his stage win in Catalunya

Dan Martin (Garmin) celebrates after his stage win in Catalunya
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 6 of 30

Job well done for Daniel Martin, who took the race lead

Job well done for Daniel Martin, who took the race lead
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 7 of 30

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin) did the lions share of the work for Martin in the day's breakaway

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin) did the lions share of the work for Martin in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 8 of 30

Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale) in the mountains jersey

Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 9 of 30

Christian Meier leads the sprint classification

Christian Meier leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 10 of 30

Christian Meier leads the LeTour 100 classification

Christian Meier leads the LeTour 100 classification
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 11 of 30

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) wins in Catalunya

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) wins in Catalunya
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 12 of 30

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his victory in Catalunya

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his victory in Catalunya
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 13 of 30

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 14 of 30

Robert Gesink (Blanco)

Robert Gesink (Blanco)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 15 of 30

Vladimir Karpets comes across the line

Vladimir Karpets comes across the line
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 16 of 30

Jakob Fuglsang

Jakob Fuglsang
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 17 of 30

Tiago Machado (Radioshack)

Tiago Machado (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 18 of 30

Peter Stetina leaves Thibaut Pinot behind

Peter Stetina leaves Thibaut Pinot behind
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 19 of 30

Tom Danielson in the chase ahead of Michele Scarponi

Tom Danielson in the chase ahead of Michele Scarponi
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 20 of 30

Quintana passes Jurgen Van den Broeck

Quintana passes Jurgen Van den Broeck
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 21 of 30

Joaquim Rodrguez (Katusha) takes up the chase with Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Joaquim Rodrguez (Katusha) takes up the chase with Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 22 of 30

Dan Martin on his tenacious attack

Dan Martin on his tenacious attack
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 23 of 30

More riders come to the finish

More riders come to the finish
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 24 of 30

Evgeny Petrov (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Evgeny Petrov (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 25 of 30

Matthew Busche (Radioshack)

Matthew Busche (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 26 of 30

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 27 of 30

Bradley Wiggins leads the chase home

Bradley Wiggins leads the chase home
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 28 of 30

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leads Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to the line for second

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leads Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to the line for second
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 29 of 30

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) succeeded in a courageous solo attack to take the stage and race lead in Cataluyna

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) succeeded in a courageous solo attack to take the stage and race lead in Cataluyna
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 30 of 30

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) in the Volta Catalunya leader's jersey

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) in the Volta Catalunya leader's jersey
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) capped off a dramatic day of racing in the Volta a Catalunya's queen stage with a solo victory on the Port Ainé-Rialp summit finish which propelled the Irishman into the overall race lead. Martin was the sole survivor of a large, 23-man escape which formed after about an hour of racing on the 217.7km route that began in Llanars-Vall de Camprodon and concluded on an 18.9km hors catégorie ascent.

2010 Volta a Catalunya champion Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and stage 3 winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar) emerged from the chase group on the finishing climb to finish second and third on the stage, both 36 seconds behind Martin.

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol), who attacked earlier on the final ascent but was caught and passed by Rodriguez and Quintana inside the final kilometre, finished fourth at 47 seconds. Robert Gesink (Blanco), also on the attack with Van den Broeck, crossed the line in fifth at 51 seconds while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) led in a small group for sixth at 1:02.

Overnight leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), along with teammate Eros Capecchi, crashed midway through the stage and both abandoned the race.

Martin now leads the Volta a Catalunya general classification by 10 seconds over Joaquim Rodriguez and 32 seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana.

The Volta a Catalunya faced its longest and most arduous day in the saddle on stage four featuring five categorised climbs throughout the mountainous, 217.7km parcours. The two most difficult ascents, a pair of hors catégorie climbs, were reserved for the stage finale with first the Port del Cantó at 172.3km followed by the final climb to the finish at Port Ainé-Rialp, whose 18.9km route into the snow line and 2,000 metre elevation averaged 6.5 percent with a maximum gradient of 12 percent.

The stage's opening climb, the category 3-rated Coll de Merolla at 40.9km, provided the springboard for a large escape group to form. Ultimately, 23 riders would go out on the attack including Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Ag2R La Mondiale), Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team), Laurens Ten Dam and Steven Kruijswijk (Blanco Pro Cycling Team), Ivan Santaromita (BMC Racing Team), mountains classification leader Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale Pro Cycling), Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Laurent Pichon (FDJ), Ryder Hesjedal and Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp), Alberto Losada Alguacil and Yury Trofimov (Katusha), Jurgen Van de Walle (Lotto Belisol), Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar Team), Gianluca Brambilla and Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard), Danny Pate (Sky Procycling), Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), David Arroyo Duran (Caja Rural) plus Yoann Bagot and Rudy Molard (Cofidis, Solutions Credits).

Daniel Martin was the highest-placed rider on general classification in the break, starting the day in ninth overall at 30 seconds behind overnight leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and was accompanied by a strong ally in teammate Ryder Hesjedal. Valverde's teammate Jesus Herrada, 20th overall at 57 seconds, policed the escape for Movistar, while other highly placed riders included Fabio Aru (Astana) at 58 seconds and Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) at 1:25.

As Movistar set tempo in the peloton, Salerno went to work in the break to consolidate his mountains classification lead and the Italian led the escape group over the day's first three KOMs.

While Movistar held the break in check at 2:30, disaster struck for the Spanish ProTeam as both race leader Alejandro Valverde and teammate Eros Capecchi crashed on a narrow, technical descent 119km into the stage. While initial reports listed the pair as not having sustained serious injuries, both withdrew from the race. Eleven riders started the day within 35 seconds of Valverde, with Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) tied on time at four seconds in second and third overall, and now the leader's jersey was up for grabs.

The peloton's chase momentarily lost impetus as riders awaited word on the condition of Valverde, and the break's advantage subsequently grew to more than four minutes.

The day's penultimate ascent, the hors catégorie Port del Cantó, saw the break begin to splinter with 2012 Giro d'Italia champion Ryder Hesjedal setting the pace for teammate Daniel Martin. Meanwhile, Sky took over the pace-making duties in the peloton and reduced the break's advantage to inside of three minutes.

Nearing the Port del Cantó summit, Nicolas Roche went out on the attack from the break while the Sky-led peloton had been whittled down to approximately 50 riders.

Port Ainé-Rialp finale

Roche would continue his solo effort through to the beginning of the concluding ascent where we was caught by Betancur, Santaromita, Martin, Losada, Herrada and Kiserlovski while the peloton had reduced its deficit to the leaders to approximately one minute for the 18.9km climb to the finish.

Martin began to force the pace and with 14km remaining he only had Herrada and Kiserlovski for company. The RadioShack Leopard Croatian soon lost contact leaving the Irishman and Spaniard together at the front.

Robert Gesink (Blanco) attacked from the Sky-led peloton and was soon joined by Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol). Wiggins had super-domestiques David Lopez and Rigoberto Uran setting tempo in the ever-decreasing peloton and approaching the steepest section of the ascent with 9km remaining their deficit to Martin and Herrada stood at 1:20 with Gesink and Van den Broeck in between.

Inside of 8km remaining Martin dispatched of Herrada and continued to tap out a steady rhythm in the lead. Van den Broeck dropped Gesink while Wiggins only had Uran left to set the pace in the chase group of approximately 20 riders. Joaquim Rodriguez and four Katusha teammates were tucked in behind the Sky duo and when Uran ultimately cracked with 4km to go Katusha took over the pursuit of Martin, Van den Broeck and Gesink.

At 3km to go Nairo Quintana attacked the chase group and the Colombian was soon joined by Katusha captain Joaquim Rodriguez. Martin was showing the strain of his effort at the head of the race, but continued to maintain his lead while Quintana and Rodriguez caught and passed both Gesink and Van den Broeck near the flamme rouge.

Martin continued his solo effort along the snow-lined ascent and capped off a remarkable ride with both the stage victory and leader's jersey. Rodriguez led Quintana across the finish line for second at 36 seconds and with time bonuses factored in the 26-year-old Irishman now leads Rodriguez by 10 seconds and Quintana by 32 seconds on general classification.

Full Results
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp6:02:40
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:36
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:47
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:02
7Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:08
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:01:23
12Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
15Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:49
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:51
17Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:02:01
18Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:03
19Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:05
20Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:11
21Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:02:22
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:02:43
24Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:03:09
25Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:15
26Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
27Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:17
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:03:28
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
31George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:03:43
32Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:04:10
33Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:15
34Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:56
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
36Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
37Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:06:34
39Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:38
40Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:03
41Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:06
42Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
43Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha0:08:09
44Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:48
45Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:07
46Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:10:46
47Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:26
48Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
49Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:11:32
50Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:12:06
51Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
52Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:13:02
53Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:04
55Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:49
56Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
57Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
58Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
59Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:00
60Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
61Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:03
62Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
63Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
64Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:55
65Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:05
66David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:16:10
67Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:30
68Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:16:44
70Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
71Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:16:46
72Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:17:37
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:18:15
74Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:19:04
75Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:19:38
76Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
79Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
80Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
81Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
82Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
83Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
85Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
86Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
87David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
88Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
89Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:48
90Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:16
91Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:23:45
92Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
93Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:24:30
94Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
95Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
96Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
97David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
98Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
99Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:45
100Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:47
101Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:59
102Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:13
103Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
105Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
106Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
108Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
109Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
110Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
112Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
113Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
114Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
115Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
116Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
117Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
118Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
119Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
120José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:28
121Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:28:42
122Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:34:13
123Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
124Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
125Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
126Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
127Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
128Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
129Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
130Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
131Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
132Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
133Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
134Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
135Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
136Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
138Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
139Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:34:17
140Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:13
141Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
142Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
143Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
144Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
145Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
146Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
148Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
149Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
150William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
151Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
152Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
153Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
154Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun0:34:51
155Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:35:53
156Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:39:33
157Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:40:13
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFAlejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFTarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFJon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFJetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Mountain 1 - Coll de Merolla (Cat. 3) 40.9km
1Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp2
4Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha1

Mountain 2 - Alt de Pedraforca (Cat. 1) 70.6km
1Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling16pts
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
3Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
4Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha8
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
7Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard3
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp2
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Alt de La Josa Del Cadi (Cat. 2) 86.3km
1Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling10pts
2Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
3Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team5
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp3
5Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 4 - Port del Canto (HC) 172.3km
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff30pts
2Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling25
3Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale16
5Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ12
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp10
7Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team8
8Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
10David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural3
11Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 5 - Port Aine (HC) 217.7km
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp30pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha25
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team20
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling10
7Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp8
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ3
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
12Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 1 - La Seu d'Urgell, 140.6km
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp3pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Sort, 190.1km
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp2
3Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Special sprint - Cruce Tuixent, 99.8km
1Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Teams
1Garmin-Sharp18:10:04
2Katusha0:02:20
3RadioShack Leopard0:05:30
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:54
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:37
6BMC Racing Team0:11:16
7Lampre-Merida0:11:47
8Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:53
9Astana Pro Team0:21:03
10Sky Procycling0:21:42
11Ag2R La Mondiale0:22:37
12Movistar Team0:23:06
13Sojasun0:25:03
14Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:26:49
15FDJ0:29:28
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:35
17Caja Rural0:31:28
18Lotto Belisol0:34:02
19Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:40:29
20Orica-GreenEdge0:47:12
21Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:02
22Team Argos-Shimano1:16:38

General classification after stage 4
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp18:48:38
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:10
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:32
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:36
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:39
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
7Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:01:00
8Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:07
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:13
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:15
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:23
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:47
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:01:49
14Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:51
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:19
16Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:29
17Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:32
18Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:34
19Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:02:38
20Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:42
21Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:57
22Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:03:03
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:03:11
24George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:04:11
25Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun0:04:31
26Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:42
27Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:04:44
28Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:46
29Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:05:06
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:13
31Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:23
32Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:24
33Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:05:26
34Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:31
35Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:06:39
36Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:53
37Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:26
38Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:39
39Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:46
40Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:56
41Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:07
42Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:10:30
43Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha0:10:31
44Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:11:54
45Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:12:11
46Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:34
47Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:19
48Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:13:20
49Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:14:03
50Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:59
51Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:19
52Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:15:30
53Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:15:44
54David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:16:10
55Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:16:57
56Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:18:42
57Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:19:11
58Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:15
59Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:19:28
60Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural0:19:55
61Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:20:08
62Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:20:20
63Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:59
64Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:18
65Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:21:20
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:21:45
67David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
68Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:21
69Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:36
70Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:19
71Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:25:51
72Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:57
74Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
75Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:02
76David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural0:26:52
77Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:28:19
78Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:21
79Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:41
80Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:28:50
81Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:29:08
82Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:29:21
83Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:00
84Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun0:30:04
85Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:30:08
86Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
87Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
88Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:49
89Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:58
90Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:23
91Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:31:47
92Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:32:02
93Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:32:05
94Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:32:15
95José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:54
96Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:04
97Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:08
98Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:33:57
99Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:34:10
100Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:14
101Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:35:00
102Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:35:15
103Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:35:46
104Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:35:52
105Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:36:10
106Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:14
107Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:43
108Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
109Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:38:57
110Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:39:17
111Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
112Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:40:03
113Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:09
114Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:40:10
115Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:26
116Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:40:46
117Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:41:43
118Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:42:08
119Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:42:45
120Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
121Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
122Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
123Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
124Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
125Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun0:42:56
126Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:43
127Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural0:43:54
128Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:44:27
129Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:44:43
130Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
132Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:45:56
133Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida0:46:54
134Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:47:43
135Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
136Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:48:21
137Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:48:38
138Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:48:41
139Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
140Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:48:45
141Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
143Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
144Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
145Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
146Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
149Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
150Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
151Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:49:12
152Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun0:49:23
153William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:50:37
154Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:50:49
155Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:52:03
156Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:06
157Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:59:25

Mountains classification
1Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling104pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team51
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha45
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff36
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp30
6Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural28
7Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi27
8Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step27
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling26
10Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge26
11Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team24

Sprint classification
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge12pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
3Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun4
6Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp3
8Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp2
10Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Special sprint classification
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge6pts
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
4Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
5Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
6Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun2
7Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
9Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural1
10Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Teams classification
1Garmin-Sharp56:28:24
2Katusha0:02:19
3RadioShack Leopard0:06:46
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:40
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:03
6Lampre-Merida0:11:03
7BMC Racing Team0:13:55
8Sky Procycling0:20:27
9Astana Pro Team0:21:24
10Movistar Team0:22:37
11Ag2R La Mondiale0:24:39
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:46
13Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:30:17
14Sojasun0:35:16
15Caja Rural0:36:23
16FDJ0:36:46
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:43
18Lotto Belisol0:43:41
19Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:49:59
20Cannondale Pro Cycling0:58:24
21Orica-GreenEdge1:13:59
22Team Argos-Shimano1:44:01

Latest on Cyclingnews