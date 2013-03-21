Image 1 of 30 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) wins the queen stage in Cataluyna (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 2 of 30 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his exploits in Catalunya (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 3 of 30 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 4 of 30 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 5 of 30 Dan Martin (Garmin) celebrates after his stage win in Catalunya (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 6 of 30 Job well done for Daniel Martin, who took the race lead (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 7 of 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin) did the lions share of the work for Martin in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 8 of 30 Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 9 of 30 Christian Meier leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 10 of 30 Christian Meier leads the LeTour 100 classification (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 11 of 30 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) wins in Catalunya (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 12 of 30 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his victory in Catalunya (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 13 of 30 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 14 of 30 Robert Gesink (Blanco) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 15 of 30 Vladimir Karpets comes across the line (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 16 of 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 17 of 30 Tiago Machado (Radioshack) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 18 of 30 Peter Stetina leaves Thibaut Pinot behind (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 19 of 30 Tom Danielson in the chase ahead of Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 20 of 30 Quintana passes Jurgen Van den Broeck (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 21 of 30 Joaquim Rodrguez (Katusha) takes up the chase with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 22 of 30 Dan Martin on his tenacious attack (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 23 of 30 More riders come to the finish (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 24 of 30 Evgeny Petrov (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 25 of 30 Matthew Busche (Radioshack) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 26 of 30 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 27 of 30 Bradley Wiggins leads the chase home (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 28 of 30 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leads Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to the line for second (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 29 of 30 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) succeeded in a courageous solo attack to take the stage and race lead in Cataluyna (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 30 of 30 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) in the Volta Catalunya leader's jersey (Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) capped off a dramatic day of racing in the Volta a Catalunya's queen stage with a solo victory on the Port Ainé-Rialp summit finish which propelled the Irishman into the overall race lead. Martin was the sole survivor of a large, 23-man escape which formed after about an hour of racing on the 217.7km route that began in Llanars-Vall de Camprodon and concluded on an 18.9km hors catégorie ascent.

2010 Volta a Catalunya champion Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and stage 3 winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar) emerged from the chase group on the finishing climb to finish second and third on the stage, both 36 seconds behind Martin.

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol), who attacked earlier on the final ascent but was caught and passed by Rodriguez and Quintana inside the final kilometre, finished fourth at 47 seconds. Robert Gesink (Blanco), also on the attack with Van den Broeck, crossed the line in fifth at 51 seconds while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) led in a small group for sixth at 1:02.

Overnight leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), along with teammate Eros Capecchi, crashed midway through the stage and both abandoned the race.

Martin now leads the Volta a Catalunya general classification by 10 seconds over Joaquim Rodriguez and 32 seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana.

The Volta a Catalunya faced its longest and most arduous day in the saddle on stage four featuring five categorised climbs throughout the mountainous, 217.7km parcours. The two most difficult ascents, a pair of hors catégorie climbs, were reserved for the stage finale with first the Port del Cantó at 172.3km followed by the final climb to the finish at Port Ainé-Rialp, whose 18.9km route into the snow line and 2,000 metre elevation averaged 6.5 percent with a maximum gradient of 12 percent.

The stage's opening climb, the category 3-rated Coll de Merolla at 40.9km, provided the springboard for a large escape group to form. Ultimately, 23 riders would go out on the attack including Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Ag2R La Mondiale), Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team), Laurens Ten Dam and Steven Kruijswijk (Blanco Pro Cycling Team), Ivan Santaromita (BMC Racing Team), mountains classification leader Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale Pro Cycling), Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Laurent Pichon (FDJ), Ryder Hesjedal and Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp), Alberto Losada Alguacil and Yury Trofimov (Katusha), Jurgen Van de Walle (Lotto Belisol), Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar Team), Gianluca Brambilla and Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard), Danny Pate (Sky Procycling), Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), David Arroyo Duran (Caja Rural) plus Yoann Bagot and Rudy Molard (Cofidis, Solutions Credits).

Daniel Martin was the highest-placed rider on general classification in the break, starting the day in ninth overall at 30 seconds behind overnight leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and was accompanied by a strong ally in teammate Ryder Hesjedal. Valverde's teammate Jesus Herrada, 20th overall at 57 seconds, policed the escape for Movistar, while other highly placed riders included Fabio Aru (Astana) at 58 seconds and Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) at 1:25.

As Movistar set tempo in the peloton, Salerno went to work in the break to consolidate his mountains classification lead and the Italian led the escape group over the day's first three KOMs.

While Movistar held the break in check at 2:30, disaster struck for the Spanish ProTeam as both race leader Alejandro Valverde and teammate Eros Capecchi crashed on a narrow, technical descent 119km into the stage. While initial reports listed the pair as not having sustained serious injuries, both withdrew from the race. Eleven riders started the day within 35 seconds of Valverde, with Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) tied on time at four seconds in second and third overall, and now the leader's jersey was up for grabs.

The peloton's chase momentarily lost impetus as riders awaited word on the condition of Valverde, and the break's advantage subsequently grew to more than four minutes.

The day's penultimate ascent, the hors catégorie Port del Cantó, saw the break begin to splinter with 2012 Giro d'Italia champion Ryder Hesjedal setting the pace for teammate Daniel Martin. Meanwhile, Sky took over the pace-making duties in the peloton and reduced the break's advantage to inside of three minutes.

Nearing the Port del Cantó summit, Nicolas Roche went out on the attack from the break while the Sky-led peloton had been whittled down to approximately 50 riders.

Port Ainé-Rialp finale

Roche would continue his solo effort through to the beginning of the concluding ascent where we was caught by Betancur, Santaromita, Martin, Losada, Herrada and Kiserlovski while the peloton had reduced its deficit to the leaders to approximately one minute for the 18.9km climb to the finish.

Martin began to force the pace and with 14km remaining he only had Herrada and Kiserlovski for company. The RadioShack Leopard Croatian soon lost contact leaving the Irishman and Spaniard together at the front.

Robert Gesink (Blanco) attacked from the Sky-led peloton and was soon joined by Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol). Wiggins had super-domestiques David Lopez and Rigoberto Uran setting tempo in the ever-decreasing peloton and approaching the steepest section of the ascent with 9km remaining their deficit to Martin and Herrada stood at 1:20 with Gesink and Van den Broeck in between.

Inside of 8km remaining Martin dispatched of Herrada and continued to tap out a steady rhythm in the lead. Van den Broeck dropped Gesink while Wiggins only had Uran left to set the pace in the chase group of approximately 20 riders. Joaquim Rodriguez and four Katusha teammates were tucked in behind the Sky duo and when Uran ultimately cracked with 4km to go Katusha took over the pursuit of Martin, Van den Broeck and Gesink.

At 3km to go Nairo Quintana attacked the chase group and the Colombian was soon joined by Katusha captain Joaquim Rodriguez. Martin was showing the strain of his effort at the head of the race, but continued to maintain his lead while Quintana and Rodriguez caught and passed both Gesink and Van den Broeck near the flamme rouge.

Martin continued his solo effort along the snow-lined ascent and capped off a remarkable ride with both the stage victory and leader's jersey. Rodriguez led Quintana across the finish line for second at 36 seconds and with time bonuses factored in the 26-year-old Irishman now leads Rodriguez by 10 seconds and Quintana by 32 seconds on general classification.

Full Results 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 6:02:40 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:36 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:47 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:02 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:08 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:01:23 12 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 15 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:49 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:51 17 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:01 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 19 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:05 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:11 21 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:02:22 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:02:43 24 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:03:09 25 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:15 26 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun 27 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:17 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:28 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 31 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:43 32 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:10 33 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:15 34 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:56 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 36 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:06:34 39 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:38 40 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:03 41 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:06 42 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 43 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 0:08:09 44 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:48 45 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:07 46 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:10:46 47 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:26 48 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 49 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:11:32 50 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:12:06 51 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 52 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:13:02 53 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:04 55 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:49 56 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 57 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 58 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 59 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:00 60 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 61 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:03 62 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 63 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 64 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:55 65 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:05 66 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:16:10 67 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:30 68 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:16:44 70 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 71 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:16:46 72 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:17:37 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:18:15 74 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:19:04 75 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:19:38 76 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 79 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 80 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 81 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 82 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 83 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 85 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 86 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 88 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 89 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:48 90 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:16 91 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:23:45 92 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:24:30 94 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 95 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 96 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 97 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 98 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 99 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:45 100 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:47 101 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:59 102 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:13 103 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 105 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 106 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 108 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 109 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 110 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 112 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 113 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 114 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 115 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 116 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 117 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 118 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 119 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 120 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:28 121 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:28:42 122 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:34:13 123 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 124 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 125 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 126 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 127 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 128 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 129 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 130 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 131 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 132 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 133 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 134 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 135 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 138 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 139 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:34:17 140 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:13 141 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 142 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 143 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 145 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 146 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 148 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 149 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 150 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 151 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 152 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 153 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 154 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 0:34:51 155 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:35:53 156 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:39:33 157 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:40:13 DNF Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team DNF Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Mountain 1 - Coll de Merolla (Cat. 3) 40.9km 1 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 2 4 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 1

Mountain 2 - Alt de Pedraforca (Cat. 1) 70.6km 1 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 pts 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 3 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 4 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 8 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 7 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 3 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 2 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alt de La Josa Del Cadi (Cat. 2) 86.3km 1 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 3 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 3 5 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 4 - Port del Canto (HC) 172.3km 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 pts 2 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 3 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 16 5 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 12 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 10 7 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 8 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 10 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 3 11 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 5 - Port Aine (HC) 217.7km 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 30 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 25 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 20 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 8 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 3 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 12 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 1 - La Seu d'Urgell, 140.6km 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 3 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Sort, 190.1km 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 2 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Special sprint - Cruce Tuixent, 99.8km 1 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 pts 2 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Teams 1 Garmin-Sharp 18:10:04 2 Katusha 0:02:20 3 RadioShack Leopard 0:05:30 4 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:54 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:37 6 BMC Racing Team 0:11:16 7 Lampre-Merida 0:11:47 8 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:53 9 Astana Pro Team 0:21:03 10 Sky Procycling 0:21:42 11 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:22:37 12 Movistar Team 0:23:06 13 Sojasun 0:25:03 14 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:26:49 15 FDJ 0:29:28 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:35 17 Caja Rural 0:31:28 18 Lotto Belisol 0:34:02 19 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:40:29 20 Orica-GreenEdge 0:47:12 21 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:02 22 Team Argos-Shimano 1:16:38

General classification after stage 4 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 18:48:38 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:10 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:32 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:36 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:39 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:01:00 8 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:07 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:13 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:15 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:23 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:47 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:01:49 14 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:51 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:19 16 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:29 17 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:32 18 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:34 19 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:38 20 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:42 21 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:57 22 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:03:03 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:03:11 24 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:11 25 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:31 26 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:42 27 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:44 28 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:46 29 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:05:06 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:13 31 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:23 32 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:24 33 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:26 34 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:31 35 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:06:39 36 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:53 37 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:07:26 38 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:39 39 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:46 40 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:56 41 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:07 42 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:30 43 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 0:10:31 44 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:11:54 45 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:12:11 46 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:34 47 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:19 48 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:13:20 49 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:14:03 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:59 51 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:19 52 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:15:30 53 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:15:44 54 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:16:10 55 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:16:57 56 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:18:42 57 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:19:11 58 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:15 59 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:19:28 60 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:19:55 61 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:08 62 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:20:20 63 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:59 64 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:18 65 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:21:20 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:21:45 67 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 68 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:21 69 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:36 70 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:19 71 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:25:51 72 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:57 74 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 75 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:26:02 76 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 0:26:52 77 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:28:19 78 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:21 79 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:41 80 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:28:50 81 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:29:08 82 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:29:21 83 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:00 84 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 0:30:04 85 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:30:08 86 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 87 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 88 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:49 89 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:58 90 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:23 91 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:31:47 92 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:32:02 93 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:32:05 94 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:32:15 95 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:54 96 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:04 97 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:08 98 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:33:57 99 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:34:10 100 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:14 101 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:35:00 102 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:35:15 103 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 0:35:46 104 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:52 105 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:36:10 106 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:14 107 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:43 108 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 109 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:38:57 110 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:39:17 111 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 112 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:40:03 113 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:09 114 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:40:10 115 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:26 116 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:40:46 117 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:41:43 118 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:42:08 119 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:42:45 120 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 121 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 122 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 123 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 124 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 125 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 0:42:56 126 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:43 127 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:43:54 128 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:44:27 129 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:44:43 130 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 132 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:45:56 133 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 0:46:54 134 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:47:43 135 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 136 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:48:21 137 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:48:38 138 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:48:41 139 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 140 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:48:45 141 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 143 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 144 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 145 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 146 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 149 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 150 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 151 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:49:12 152 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 0:49:23 153 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:50:37 154 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:50:49 155 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:52:03 156 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:06 157 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:59:25

Mountains classification 1 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 51 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 45 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 36 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 30 6 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 28 7 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 8 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 27 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 10 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 26 11 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24

Sprint classification 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 12 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 3 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 4 6 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 3 8 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 2 10 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Special sprint classification 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 6 pts 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 4 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 5 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 2 7 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 9 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 1 10 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1