Dan Martin wins queen stage of Catalunya
Valverde crashes out of race lead
Stage 4: Llanars-Vall de Camprodon - Port Ainé-Rialp
Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) capped off a dramatic day of racing in the Volta a Catalunya's queen stage with a solo victory on the Port Ainé-Rialp summit finish which propelled the Irishman into the overall race lead. Martin was the sole survivor of a large, 23-man escape which formed after about an hour of racing on the 217.7km route that began in Llanars-Vall de Camprodon and concluded on an 18.9km hors catégorie ascent.
2010 Volta a Catalunya champion Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and stage 3 winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar) emerged from the chase group on the finishing climb to finish second and third on the stage, both 36 seconds behind Martin.
Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol), who attacked earlier on the final ascent but was caught and passed by Rodriguez and Quintana inside the final kilometre, finished fourth at 47 seconds. Robert Gesink (Blanco), also on the attack with Van den Broeck, crossed the line in fifth at 51 seconds while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) led in a small group for sixth at 1:02.
Overnight leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), along with teammate Eros Capecchi, crashed midway through the stage and both abandoned the race.
Martin now leads the Volta a Catalunya general classification by 10 seconds over Joaquim Rodriguez and 32 seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana.
The Volta a Catalunya faced its longest and most arduous day in the saddle on stage four featuring five categorised climbs throughout the mountainous, 217.7km parcours. The two most difficult ascents, a pair of hors catégorie climbs, were reserved for the stage finale with first the Port del Cantó at 172.3km followed by the final climb to the finish at Port Ainé-Rialp, whose 18.9km route into the snow line and 2,000 metre elevation averaged 6.5 percent with a maximum gradient of 12 percent.
The stage's opening climb, the category 3-rated Coll de Merolla at 40.9km, provided the springboard for a large escape group to form. Ultimately, 23 riders would go out on the attack including Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Ag2R La Mondiale), Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team), Laurens Ten Dam and Steven Kruijswijk (Blanco Pro Cycling Team), Ivan Santaromita (BMC Racing Team), mountains classification leader Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale Pro Cycling), Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Laurent Pichon (FDJ), Ryder Hesjedal and Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp), Alberto Losada Alguacil and Yury Trofimov (Katusha), Jurgen Van de Walle (Lotto Belisol), Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar Team), Gianluca Brambilla and Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard), Danny Pate (Sky Procycling), Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), David Arroyo Duran (Caja Rural) plus Yoann Bagot and Rudy Molard (Cofidis, Solutions Credits).
Daniel Martin was the highest-placed rider on general classification in the break, starting the day in ninth overall at 30 seconds behind overnight leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and was accompanied by a strong ally in teammate Ryder Hesjedal. Valverde's teammate Jesus Herrada, 20th overall at 57 seconds, policed the escape for Movistar, while other highly placed riders included Fabio Aru (Astana) at 58 seconds and Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) at 1:25.
As Movistar set tempo in the peloton, Salerno went to work in the break to consolidate his mountains classification lead and the Italian led the escape group over the day's first three KOMs.
While Movistar held the break in check at 2:30, disaster struck for the Spanish ProTeam as both race leader Alejandro Valverde and teammate Eros Capecchi crashed on a narrow, technical descent 119km into the stage. While initial reports listed the pair as not having sustained serious injuries, both withdrew from the race. Eleven riders started the day within 35 seconds of Valverde, with Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) tied on time at four seconds in second and third overall, and now the leader's jersey was up for grabs.
The peloton's chase momentarily lost impetus as riders awaited word on the condition of Valverde, and the break's advantage subsequently grew to more than four minutes.
The day's penultimate ascent, the hors catégorie Port del Cantó, saw the break begin to splinter with 2012 Giro d'Italia champion Ryder Hesjedal setting the pace for teammate Daniel Martin. Meanwhile, Sky took over the pace-making duties in the peloton and reduced the break's advantage to inside of three minutes.
Nearing the Port del Cantó summit, Nicolas Roche went out on the attack from the break while the Sky-led peloton had been whittled down to approximately 50 riders.
Port Ainé-Rialp finale
Roche would continue his solo effort through to the beginning of the concluding ascent where we was caught by Betancur, Santaromita, Martin, Losada, Herrada and Kiserlovski while the peloton had reduced its deficit to the leaders to approximately one minute for the 18.9km climb to the finish.
Martin began to force the pace and with 14km remaining he only had Herrada and Kiserlovski for company. The RadioShack Leopard Croatian soon lost contact leaving the Irishman and Spaniard together at the front.
Robert Gesink (Blanco) attacked from the Sky-led peloton and was soon joined by Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol). Wiggins had super-domestiques David Lopez and Rigoberto Uran setting tempo in the ever-decreasing peloton and approaching the steepest section of the ascent with 9km remaining their deficit to Martin and Herrada stood at 1:20 with Gesink and Van den Broeck in between.
Inside of 8km remaining Martin dispatched of Herrada and continued to tap out a steady rhythm in the lead. Van den Broeck dropped Gesink while Wiggins only had Uran left to set the pace in the chase group of approximately 20 riders. Joaquim Rodriguez and four Katusha teammates were tucked in behind the Sky duo and when Uran ultimately cracked with 4km to go Katusha took over the pursuit of Martin, Van den Broeck and Gesink.
At 3km to go Nairo Quintana attacked the chase group and the Colombian was soon joined by Katusha captain Joaquim Rodriguez. Martin was showing the strain of his effort at the head of the race, but continued to maintain his lead while Quintana and Rodriguez caught and passed both Gesink and Van den Broeck near the flamme rouge.
Martin continued his solo effort along the snow-lined ascent and capped off a remarkable ride with both the stage victory and leader's jersey. Rodriguez led Quintana across the finish line for second at 36 seconds and with time bonuses factored in the 26-year-old Irishman now leads Rodriguez by 10 seconds and Quintana by 32 seconds on general classification.
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|6:02:40
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:36
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:47
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:02
|7
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:08
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:23
|12
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|15
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:49
|16
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:51
|17
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:01
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:03
|19
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:05
|20
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:11
|21
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:02:22
|23
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:43
|24
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:09
|25
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:15
|26
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|27
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:17
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:28
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:43
|32
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:10
|33
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:15
|34
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:56
|35
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|36
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:06:34
|39
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:38
|40
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:03
|41
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:06
|42
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|43
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:09
|44
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:48
|45
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:07
|46
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:46
|47
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:26
|48
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:32
|50
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:12:06
|51
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|52
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:02
|53
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:13:04
|55
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:49
|56
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|57
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|58
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|59
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:00
|60
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:03
|62
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|64
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:55
|65
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:05
|66
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:16:10
|67
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:30
|68
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:44
|70
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|71
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:16:46
|72
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:17:37
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:18:15
|74
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:19:04
|75
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:19:38
|76
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|79
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|80
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|82
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|83
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|85
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|88
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|89
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:48
|90
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:16
|91
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:23:45
|92
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:24:30
|94
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|95
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|96
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|97
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|98
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|99
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:45
|100
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:47
|101
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:59
|102
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:13
|103
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|105
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|108
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|109
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|112
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|113
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|114
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|115
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|116
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|117
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|118
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|119
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|120
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:28
|121
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:42
|122
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:13
|123
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|124
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|125
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|126
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|128
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|129
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|130
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|131
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|133
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|134
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|135
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|138
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:34:17
|140
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:13
|141
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|142
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|143
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|148
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|149
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|150
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|151
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|152
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|153
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|154
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|0:34:51
|155
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:53
|156
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:33
|157
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:13
|DNF
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|4
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|1
|1
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|3
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|4
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|8
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|7
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|3
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|5
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|6
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|pts
|2
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|3
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|5
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|12
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|7
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|11
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|25
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|3
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|12
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|3
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|3
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|18:10:04
|2
|Katusha
|0:02:20
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:30
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:54
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:37
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:16
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:11:47
|8
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:53
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:21:03
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:21:42
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:22:37
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:23:06
|13
|Sojasun
|0:25:03
|14
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:49
|15
|FDJ
|0:29:28
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:35
|17
|Caja Rural
|0:31:28
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|0:34:02
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:40:29
|20
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:47:12
|21
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:02
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:16:38
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|18:48:38
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:10
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:36
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:39
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|7
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:00
|8
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:07
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:13
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:15
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:23
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:47
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:01:49
|14
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:51
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:19
|16
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:29
|17
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:32
|18
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:34
|19
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:38
|20
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:42
|21
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:57
|22
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:03:03
|23
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:03:11
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:11
|25
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:31
|26
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:42
|27
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:44
|28
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:46
|29
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:06
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:13
|31
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:23
|32
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:24
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:26
|34
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|35
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:06:39
|36
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:53
|37
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:26
|38
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:39
|39
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:46
|40
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:56
|41
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:07
|42
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:30
|43
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|0:10:31
|44
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:54
|45
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:12:11
|46
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:34
|47
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:19
|48
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:20
|49
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:14:03
|50
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:59
|51
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:19
|52
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:15:30
|53
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:15:44
|54
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:16:10
|55
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:57
|56
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:18:42
|57
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:11
|58
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:15
|59
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:19:28
|60
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:19:55
|61
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:08
|62
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:20:20
|63
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:59
|64
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:18
|65
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:21:20
|66
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:45
|67
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|68
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:21
|69
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:36
|70
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:19
|71
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:25:51
|72
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:57
|74
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|75
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:02
|76
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:26:52
|77
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:28:19
|78
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:21
|79
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:41
|80
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:28:50
|81
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:08
|82
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:29:21
|83
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:00
|84
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|0:30:04
|85
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:30:08
|86
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|88
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:49
|89
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:30:58
|90
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:23
|91
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:47
|92
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:32:02
|93
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:32:05
|94
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:32:15
|95
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:54
|96
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:04
|97
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:08
|98
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:33:57
|99
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:34:10
|100
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:14
|101
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:35:00
|102
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:35:15
|103
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:35:46
|104
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:52
|105
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:36:10
|106
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:38:14
|107
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:38:43
|108
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|109
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:57
|110
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:17
|111
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|112
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:40:03
|113
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:09
|114
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:40:10
|115
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:26
|116
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:40:46
|117
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:41:43
|118
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:42:08
|119
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:42:45
|120
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|121
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|122
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|123
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|124
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|125
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|0:42:56
|126
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:43
|127
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:43:54
|128
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:44:27
|129
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:44:43
|130
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:45:56
|133
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:54
|134
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:47:43
|135
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|136
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:48:21
|137
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:38
|138
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:48:41
|139
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:48:45
|141
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|143
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|144
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|146
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|149
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|150
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|151
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:49:12
|152
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|0:49:23
|153
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:50:37
|154
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:50:49
|155
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:52:03
|156
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:06
|157
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:25
|1
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|51
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|45
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|36
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|6
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|28
|7
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|8
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|27
|9
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|10
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|11
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|3
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|6
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|8
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|10
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|4
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|5
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|7
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|9
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|1
|10
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|56:28:24
|2
|Katusha
|0:02:19
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:46
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:40
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:03
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:11:03
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:55
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:20:27
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:21:24
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:22:37
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:24:39
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:46
|13
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:17
|14
|Sojasun
|0:35:16
|15
|Caja Rural
|0:36:23
|16
|FDJ
|0:36:46
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:43
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|0:43:41
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:49:59
|20
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:58:24
|21
|Orica-GreenEdge
|1:13:59
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:44:01
