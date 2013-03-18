Meersman wins opening stage at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
Belgian earns first leader's jersey in Spain
Stage 1: Calella -
Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the opening stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya from an elite 13-rider selection. Valerio Agnoli (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rounded out the top three in the sprint to the finish in Calella.
On a day where it seemed likely the winner would emerge from a full-on field sprint finale, Team Sky had other plans and came to the fore on the day's final climb, the category 3-rated Alt de Collsacreu, whose summit was situated 18km from the finish. The elastic stretched on the ascent and ultimately snapped on the technical descent, with Sky's Bradley Wiggins setting a furious pace which ultimately drew out 12 other riders. Sky placed three riders in the escape, the most of any team, and kept the tempo high to ensure the peloton would not make contact.
By the time Koldo Fernandez (Garmin-Sharp) prevailed in the field sprint for 14th place, 28 seconds had passed since Meersman took stage honours.
Meersman's first victory of the 2013 season also earned the Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider the first leader's jersey at the Spanish WorldTour event. With time bonuses factored in the 27-year-old Belgian leads Agnoli by four seconds and Valverde by six seconds on general classification.
The peloton was afforded a preview of the finale earlier in the stage and Meersman knew exactly what to do to vie for victory.
"During the race we passed through the finish line, so I knew the final climb and the descent," said Meersman. "I knew the descent was a technical one and I needed to stay near the front. I did a good job on the descent and then in the final, when I arrived at the sprint I was in the last position. I wanted no one to surprise me. So, I launched the sprint very, very early — several hundred metres from the finish. After that, I didn't think of anything but pulling and trying to do my best.
"This morning in our team briefing Rik Van Slycke said the day would either be for me or Andy Fenn," said Meersman. "So, it was my day and I am so happy."
The peloton enjoyed brilliant sunshine and blue skies on the first day of racing at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, quite a change of pace for the handful of riders who arrived at the start after contesting a frigid, miserable Milan-San Remo the day before. The first break formed early in the day with Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale) escaping the peloton 15km into the stage. The Italian was soon joined by Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) and with the peloton not eager to chase the duo quickly found themselves more than eight minutes ahead of the field.
Salerno and Meier's lead maxed out at 8:40, 38km into the stage, but once the chase began in earnest the duo's advantage began to decrease on the rolling parcours. Omega Pharma-Quick Step was the first to commit riders to the pursuit and the Belgian ProTeam was eventually joined by Movistar and then Vacansoleil-DCM at the head of the peloton.
The break's lead was kept at a manageable five minutes but inside the final 50km their advantage began to evaporate. Salerno led Meier over the penultimate climb of Monstoriu Alt at 117.5km while Rafael Valls (Vacansoleil-DCM) reached the summit at the head of the peloton 3:10 in arrears.
Ten kilometres later Salerno and Meier's lead was cut to less than two minutes and on the slopes of the day's fifth and final categorised climb, the category 3 Alt de Collsacreu, they were absorbed back into the peloton.
Team Sky pushed the pace on the ascent with Lopez, Rigoberto Uran and Cataldo leading the peloton over the final KOM and continued to force the issue on the descent with reigning Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins prominent at the head of the race. Sky's efforts managed to force a 13-rider selection with Wiggins, David Lopez and Dario Cataldo all present from the British ProTeam. Many of the race's GC contenders marked the move with former Volta Ciclista a Catalunya champions Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) in the mix along with Meersman, Agnoli, Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Robert Gesink (Blanco), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) and Jose Herrada (Movistar).
Sky kept the tempo high on the flat run-in to the finish with Wiggins leading out the sprint. Daniel Martin jumped in a bid for victory but Meersman's finishing kick was too strong in the closing metres, earning the Belgian his first victory since stage 4 of Paris-Nice more than a year ago.
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:55:56
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|1
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|4
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|3
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|4
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|5
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|6
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|7
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|8
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|2
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|3
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|3
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|3
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|1
|Sky Procycling
|11:47:48
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:28
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:56
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Katusha
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Caja Rural
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|17
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|Sojasun
|19
|Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|FDJ
|22
|Lotto Belisol
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:55:46
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:10
|5
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|15
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:38
|17
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|21
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|22
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|24
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|32
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|34
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|36
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|37
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|38
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|39
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|40
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|42
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|46
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|47
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|50
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|51
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|54
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|61
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|62
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|63
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|64
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|67
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|71
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|72
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|75
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|76
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|80
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|81
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|82
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|83
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|84
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|88
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|89
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|91
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|92
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|94
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|95
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|96
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|97
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|98
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|99
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|100
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|101
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|102
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|103
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|104
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|107
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|108
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|109
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|110
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|111
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|112
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|114
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|115
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|116
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|117
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|118
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|120
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|121
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|122
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|123
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|124
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|127
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|128
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|129
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|130
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|131
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|132
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|133
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|134
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|136
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|139
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|144
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|145
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|146
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|147
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|149
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|151
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|152
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|153
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|154
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:25
|155
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:27
|156
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:42
|157
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|158
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:45
|159
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|160
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:57
|161
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:59
|162
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:03
|163
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|165
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|166
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|167
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|168
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|169
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|170
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|171
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:53
|172
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|173
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:24
|174
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|3
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|4
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|5
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|pts
|2
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|4
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|11:47:48
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:28
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:56
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Katusha
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Caja Rural
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|17
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|Sojasun
|19
|Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|22
|FDJ
