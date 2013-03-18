Image 1 of 52 Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the stage and took the race lead (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 2 of 52 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), winner of the 2012 WorldTour individual ranking, receives his champion's trophy from UCI president Pat McQuaid at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the opening stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya from an elite 13-rider selection. Valerio Agnoli (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rounded out the top three in the sprint to the finish in Calella.

On a day where it seemed likely the winner would emerge from a full-on field sprint finale, Team Sky had other plans and came to the fore on the day's final climb, the category 3-rated Alt de Collsacreu, whose summit was situated 18km from the finish. The elastic stretched on the ascent and ultimately snapped on the technical descent, with Sky's Bradley Wiggins setting a furious pace which ultimately drew out 12 other riders. Sky placed three riders in the escape, the most of any team, and kept the tempo high to ensure the peloton would not make contact.

By the time Koldo Fernandez (Garmin-Sharp) prevailed in the field sprint for 14th place, 28 seconds had passed since Meersman took stage honours.

Meersman's first victory of the 2013 season also earned the Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider the first leader's jersey at the Spanish WorldTour event. With time bonuses factored in the 27-year-old Belgian leads Agnoli by four seconds and Valverde by six seconds on general classification.

The peloton was afforded a preview of the finale earlier in the stage and Meersman knew exactly what to do to vie for victory.

"During the race we passed through the finish line, so I knew the final climb and the descent," said Meersman. "I knew the descent was a technical one and I needed to stay near the front. I did a good job on the descent and then in the final, when I arrived at the sprint I was in the last position. I wanted no one to surprise me. So, I launched the sprint very, very early — several hundred metres from the finish. After that, I didn't think of anything but pulling and trying to do my best.

"This morning in our team briefing Rik Van Slycke said the day would either be for me or Andy Fenn," said Meersman. "So, it was my day and I am so happy."

The peloton enjoyed brilliant sunshine and blue skies on the first day of racing at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, quite a change of pace for the handful of riders who arrived at the start after contesting a frigid, miserable Milan-San Remo the day before. The first break formed early in the day with Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale) escaping the peloton 15km into the stage. The Italian was soon joined by Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) and with the peloton not eager to chase the duo quickly found themselves more than eight minutes ahead of the field.

Salerno and Meier's lead maxed out at 8:40, 38km into the stage, but once the chase began in earnest the duo's advantage began to decrease on the rolling parcours. Omega Pharma-Quick Step was the first to commit riders to the pursuit and the Belgian ProTeam was eventually joined by Movistar and then Vacansoleil-DCM at the head of the peloton.

The break's lead was kept at a manageable five minutes but inside the final 50km their advantage began to evaporate. Salerno led Meier over the penultimate climb of Monstoriu Alt at 117.5km while Rafael Valls (Vacansoleil-DCM) reached the summit at the head of the peloton 3:10 in arrears.

Ten kilometres later Salerno and Meier's lead was cut to less than two minutes and on the slopes of the day's fifth and final categorised climb, the category 3 Alt de Collsacreu, they were absorbed back into the peloton.

Team Sky pushed the pace on the ascent with Lopez, Rigoberto Uran and Cataldo leading the peloton over the final KOM and continued to force the issue on the descent with reigning Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins prominent at the head of the race. Sky's efforts managed to force a 13-rider selection with Wiggins, David Lopez and Dario Cataldo all present from the British ProTeam. Many of the race's GC contenders marked the move with former Volta Ciclista a Catalunya champions Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) in the mix along with Meersman, Agnoli, Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Robert Gesink (Blanco), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) and Jose Herrada (Movistar).

Sky kept the tempo high on the flat run-in to the finish with Wiggins leading out the sprint. Daniel Martin jumped in a bid for victory but Meersman's finishing kick was too strong in the closing metres, earning the Belgian his first victory since stage 4 of Paris-Nice more than a year ago.

Full Results 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:55:56 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 5 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 13 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:28 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 17 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 19 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 20 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 22 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 31 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 33 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 35 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 36 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 37 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 38 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 39 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 41 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 44 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 45 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 46 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 47 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 49 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 50 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 53 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 55 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 56 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 58 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 60 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 62 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 63 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 64 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 65 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 66 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 67 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 68 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 69 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 70 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 71 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 72 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 73 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 74 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 75 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 76 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun 80 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 81 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 82 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 83 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 84 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 87 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 88 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 91 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 92 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 94 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 95 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 96 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 97 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 98 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 99 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 100 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 101 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 102 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 103 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 104 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 105 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 107 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 108 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 109 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 110 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 111 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 112 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 114 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 115 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 116 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 117 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 118 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 120 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 121 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 122 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 123 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 124 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 125 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 126 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 127 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 128 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 129 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 130 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 131 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 132 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 133 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 134 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 136 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 137 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 138 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 139 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 140 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 143 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 144 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 145 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 146 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 147 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 149 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 150 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 151 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 152 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 153 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 154 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:15 155 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:17 156 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:32 157 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 158 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:35 159 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 160 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:53 161 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 162 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 163 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 164 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 165 Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi 166 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 167 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 168 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 169 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 170 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 171 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:06:43 172 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:43 173 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:14 174 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida

Mountain 1 - Alt de Collsacreu (Cat. 3) 15.9km 1 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 4 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 2 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 2 - Alt de Montseny (Cat. 1) 42.8km 1 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 12 3 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 10 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 5 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 6 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 4 7 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3 8 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 2 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alt de Collsacreu (Cat. 3) 64.7km 1 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 4 3 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 4 - Alt de Montsoriu (Cat. 3) 117.5km 1 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 4 3 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Alt de Collsacreu (Cat. 3) 141.4km 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 4 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 1 - Sant Esteve de Palautorde, 31.8km 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprint 2 - Calella, 82.7km 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

100th Edition Tour de France sprint - Tordera, 97km 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 3 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Best Catalan rider 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 11:47:48 2 Lampre-Merida 0:00:28 3 Movistar Team 4 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:56 5 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 7 Astana Pro Team 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Katusha 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Team Argos-Shimano 13 RadioShack Leopard 14 Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Caja Rural 16 Ag2R La Mondiale 17 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 Sojasun 19 Orica-GreenEdge 20 Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 FDJ 22 Lotto Belisol

General classification after stage 1 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:55:46 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:10 5 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 13 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 15 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 16 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:38 17 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 19 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 21 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 22 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 24 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 27 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 29 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 30 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 34 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 36 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 37 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 38 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 39 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 40 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 42 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 43 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 44 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 45 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 46 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 47 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 49 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 50 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 51 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 53 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 54 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 56 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 59 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 61 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 62 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 63 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 64 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 66 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 67 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard 69 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 70 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 71 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 72 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 73 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 74 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 75 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 76 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun 80 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 81 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 82 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 83 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 84 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 87 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 88 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 91 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 92 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 94 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 95 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 96 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 97 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 98 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 99 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 100 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 101 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 102 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 103 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 104 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 105 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 107 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 108 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 109 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 110 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 111 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 112 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 114 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 115 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 116 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 117 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 118 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 120 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 121 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 122 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 123 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 124 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 125 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 126 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 127 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 128 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 129 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 130 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 131 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 132 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 133 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 134 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 136 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 137 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 138 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 139 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 140 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 143 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 144 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 145 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 146 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 147 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 149 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 150 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 151 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 152 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 153 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 154 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:25 155 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:27 156 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:42 157 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 158 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:45 159 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 160 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:57 161 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:59 162 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:03 163 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 164 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 165 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 166 Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi 167 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 168 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 169 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 170 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 171 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:06:53 172 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:53 173 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:24 174 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida

Mountains classification 1 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 24 3 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 10 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 5 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 8 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 4 9 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 10 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 2

Sprint classification 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 6 pts 2 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 4 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1

100th Edition Tour de France sprint classification 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 3 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1