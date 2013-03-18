Trending

Meersman wins opening stage at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

Belgian earns first leader's jersey in Spain

Image 1 of 52

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the stage and took the race lead

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the stage and took the race lead
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 2 of 52

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), winner of the 2012 WorldTour individual ranking, receives his champion's trophy from UCI president Pat McQuaid at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), winner of the 2012 WorldTour individual ranking, receives his champion's trophy from UCI president Pat McQuaid at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 3 of 52

A few Lampre-Merida riders head to the start

A few Lampre-Merida riders head to the start
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 4 of 52

The main bunch was unable to make contact after the descent

The main bunch was unable to make contact after the descent
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 5 of 52

The main group trail behind the leaders

The main group trail behind the leaders
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 6 of 52

The main bunch in pursuit of the breakaway

The main bunch in pursuit of the breakaway
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 7 of 52

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) drives the break

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) drives the break
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 8 of 52

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) provided plenty of horsepower for the stage-winning escape.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) provided plenty of horsepower for the stage-winning escape.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 9 of 52

The peloton in action during the opening stage of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

The peloton in action during the opening stage of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 10 of 52

One day after competing in a wet, miserable Milan-San Remo, Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) is in action during stage 1 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

One day after competing in a wet, miserable Milan-San Remo, Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) is in action during stage 1 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 11 of 52

Vacansoleil-DCM riders at the front

Vacansoleil-DCM riders at the front
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 12 of 52

Head of the bunch after the summit, with Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Rafael Valls (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Head of the bunch after the summit, with Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Rafael Valls (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 13 of 52

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) entering a bend

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) entering a bend
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 14 of 52

Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard)

Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 15 of 52

Rigoberto Urán (Sky)

Rigoberto Urán (Sky)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 16 of 52

Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) on stage to receive the sprint classification jersey.

Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) on stage to receive the sprint classification jersey.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 17 of 52

Mountains classification leader Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale Pro Cycling)

Mountains classification leader Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 18 of 52

Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale Pro Cycling) was first across four of the day's five KOMs and leads the mountains classification

Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale Pro Cycling) was first across four of the day's five KOMs and leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 19 of 52

A special ceremony took place after stage 1 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya to honour 2012 WorldTour winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

A special ceremony took place after stage 1 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya to honour 2012 WorldTour winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 20 of 52

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) pulls on the race leader's jersey

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) pulls on the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 21 of 52

UCI president Pat McQuaid awards Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) the trophy for winning the 2012 WorldTour individual classification.

UCI president Pat McQuaid awards Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) the trophy for winning the 2012 WorldTour individual classification.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 22 of 52

Pat McQuaid was at the finish to award 2012 WorldTour champion Joaquim Rodriguez his winner's trophy.

Pat McQuaid was at the finish to award 2012 WorldTour champion Joaquim Rodriguez his winner's trophy.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 23 of 52

Stage 1 winner Gianni Meersmann (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) takes to the podium

Stage 1 winner Gianni Meersmann (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) takes to the podium
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 24 of 52

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme plus Bernard Hinault award Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) the jersey for leading a special sprint classification honouring this year's 100th edition of the Tour de France.

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme plus Bernard Hinault award Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) the jersey for leading a special sprint classification honouring this year's 100th edition of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 25 of 52

Gianni Meersmann (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium after winning the opening stage

Gianni Meersmann (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium after winning the opening stage
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 26 of 52

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 27 of 52

Bradley Wiggins leads Sky

Bradley Wiggins leads Sky
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 28 of 52

Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Vacansoleil-DCM, Blanco and Sky at the front of the peloton.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Vacansoleil-DCM, Blanco and Sky at the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 29 of 52

Sam Dumoulin (Ag2r La Mondiale)

Sam Dumoulin (Ag2r La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 30 of 52

Lucas Haedo (Cannondale) with a fan

Lucas Haedo (Cannondale) with a fan
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 31 of 52

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 32 of 52

Michele Scarponi (Lampre)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 33 of 52

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 34 of 52

Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ) and Andrey Kashechkin (Astana)

Benoit Vaugrenard (FDJ) and Andrey Kashechkin (Astana)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 35 of 52

Lampre and Cofidis riders enjoy a joke at the start

Lampre and Cofidis riders enjoy a joke at the start
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 36 of 52

Vacansoleil-DCM riders in the sun prior to stage 1

Vacansoleil-DCM riders in the sun prior to stage 1
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 37 of 52

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is interviewed following the award ceremony in which he received the trophy for winning the 2012 WorldTour individual ranking.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is interviewed following the award ceremony in which he received the trophy for winning the 2012 WorldTour individual ranking.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 38 of 52

Euskaltel riders at the start

Euskaltel riders at the start
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 39 of 52

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis)

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 40 of 52

Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge) and Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale) spent much of stage 1 on the attack.

Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge) and Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale) spent much of stage 1 on the attack.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 41 of 52

David Zabriskie (Garmin Sharp) back to business at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

David Zabriskie (Garmin Sharp) back to business at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 42 of 52

Danny Pate (Team Sky)

Danny Pate (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 43 of 52

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 44 of 52

Jose Rujano (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Jose Rujano (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 45 of 52

Petrov, Cardoso, Machado

Petrov, Cardoso, Machado
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 46 of 52

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) looked focussed at the start

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) looked focussed at the start
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 47 of 52

Bradley Wiggins with his game face on

Bradley Wiggins with his game face on
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 48 of 52

Polish road champion Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Polish road champion Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 49 of 52

Pat McQuaid awarded Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) the trophy for winning the 2012 WorldTour individual classification.

Pat McQuaid awarded Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) the trophy for winning the 2012 WorldTour individual classification.
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 50 of 52

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads out the sprint in Catalunya

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads out the sprint in Catalunya
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 51 of 52

Dan Martin (Garmin) put in a dig in the sprint

Dan Martin (Garmin) put in a dig in the sprint
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)
Image 52 of 52

Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale) and Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) in the breakaway on stage 1

Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale) and Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) in the breakaway on stage 1
(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the opening stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya from an elite 13-rider selection. Valerio Agnoli (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rounded out the top three in the sprint to the finish in Calella.

On a day where it seemed likely the winner would emerge from a full-on field sprint finale, Team Sky had other plans and came to the fore on the day's final climb, the category 3-rated Alt de Collsacreu, whose summit was situated 18km from the finish. The elastic stretched on the ascent and ultimately snapped on the technical descent, with Sky's Bradley Wiggins setting a furious pace which ultimately drew out 12 other riders. Sky placed three riders in the escape, the most of any team, and kept the tempo high to ensure the peloton would not make contact.

By the time Koldo Fernandez (Garmin-Sharp) prevailed in the field sprint for 14th place, 28 seconds had passed since Meersman took stage honours.

Meersman's first victory of the 2013 season also earned the Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider the first leader's jersey at the Spanish WorldTour event. With time bonuses factored in the 27-year-old Belgian leads Agnoli by four seconds and Valverde by six seconds on general classification.

The peloton was afforded a preview of the finale earlier in the stage and Meersman knew exactly what to do to vie for victory.

"During the race we passed through the finish line, so I knew the final climb and the descent," said Meersman. "I knew the descent was a technical one and I needed to stay near the front. I did a good job on the descent and then in the final, when I arrived at the sprint I was in the last position. I wanted no one to surprise me. So, I launched the sprint very, very early — several hundred metres from the finish. After that, I didn't think of anything but pulling and trying to do my best.

"This morning in our team briefing Rik Van Slycke said the day would either be for me or Andy Fenn," said Meersman. "So, it was my day and I am so happy."

The peloton enjoyed brilliant sunshine and blue skies on the first day of racing at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, quite a change of pace for the handful of riders who arrived at the start after contesting a frigid, miserable Milan-San Remo the day before. The first break formed early in the day with Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale) escaping the peloton 15km into the stage. The Italian was soon joined by Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) and with the peloton not eager to chase the duo quickly found themselves more than eight minutes ahead of the field.

Salerno and Meier's lead maxed out at 8:40, 38km into the stage, but once the chase began in earnest the duo's advantage began to decrease on the rolling parcours. Omega Pharma-Quick Step was the first to commit riders to the pursuit and the Belgian ProTeam was eventually joined by Movistar and then Vacansoleil-DCM at the head of the peloton.

The break's lead was kept at a manageable five minutes but inside the final 50km their advantage began to evaporate. Salerno led Meier over the penultimate climb of Monstoriu Alt at 117.5km while Rafael Valls (Vacansoleil-DCM) reached the summit at the head of the peloton 3:10 in arrears.

Ten kilometres later Salerno and Meier's lead was cut to less than two minutes and on the slopes of the day's fifth and final categorised climb, the category 3 Alt de Collsacreu, they were absorbed back into the peloton.

Team Sky pushed the pace on the ascent with Lopez, Rigoberto Uran and Cataldo leading the peloton over the final KOM and continued to force the issue on the descent with reigning Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins prominent at the head of the race. Sky's efforts managed to force a 13-rider selection with Wiggins, David Lopez and Dario Cataldo all present from the British ProTeam. Many of the race's GC contenders marked the move with former Volta Ciclista a Catalunya champions Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) in the mix along with Meersman, Agnoli, Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Robert Gesink (Blanco), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) and Jose Herrada (Movistar).

Sky kept the tempo high on the flat run-in to the finish with Wiggins leading out the sprint. Daniel Martin jumped in a bid for victory but Meersman's finishing kick was too strong in the closing metres, earning the Belgian his first victory since stage 4 of Paris-Nice more than a year ago.

Full Results
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:55:56
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
5Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
13Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:00:28
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
17Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
18Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
19Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
20Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
22Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
23Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
25Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
26Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
29Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
31Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
33Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
35Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
36Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
37George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
38Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
39Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
41Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
42Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
43Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
44Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
45Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
46Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
49Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
50Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
53Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
55Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
58Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
60Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
61Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
62Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
63Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
65Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
66Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
68Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
69Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
70Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
71Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
72Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
73Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
74Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
75Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
76Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
80Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
81Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
82Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
83Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
84Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
87Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
88Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
89Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
91Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
92Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
94Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
95Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
96Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
97Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
98Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
99Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
100Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
101Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
102Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
103Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
104Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
105Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
107Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
108Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
109Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
110David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
111Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
112Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
114Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
115Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
116Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
117Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
118Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
120Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
121Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
122Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
123Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
124Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
125Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
126Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
127Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
128Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
129Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
130David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
131Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
132Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
133Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
134Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
136Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
137Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
138Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
139Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
140Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
141Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
142Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
143Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
144Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
145Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
146Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
147José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
149Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
150Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
151Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
152Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
153Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
154Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:15
155William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:17
156Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:32
157Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
158Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:35
159Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
160Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:53
161Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
162Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
163Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
164Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
165Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi
166Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
167Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
168Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
169Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
170Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
171Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:06:43
172Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:43
173Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:14
174Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida

Mountain 1 - Alt de Collsacreu (Cat. 3) 15.9km
1Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge4
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural2
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 2 - Alt de Montseny (Cat. 1) 42.8km
1Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling16pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge12
3Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano10
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
5Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
6Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team4
7Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3
8Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team2
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 - Alt de Collsacreu (Cat. 3) 64.7km
1Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge4
3Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 4 - Alt de Montsoriu (Cat. 3) 117.5km
1Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge4
3Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Alt de Collsacreu (Cat. 3) 141.4km
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling6pts
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling2
4Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 1 - Sant Esteve de Palautorde, 31.8km
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3pts
2Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 2 - Calella, 82.7km
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3pts
2Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

100th Edition Tour de France sprint - Tordera, 97km
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3pts
2Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
3Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Best Catalan rider
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha

Teams
1Sky Procycling11:47:48
2Lampre-Merida0:00:28
3Movistar Team
4Garmin-Sharp0:00:56
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Blanco Pro Cycling Team
7Astana Pro Team
8BMC Racing Team
9Katusha
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Team Argos-Shimano
13RadioShack Leopard
14Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Caja Rural
16Ag2R La Mondiale
17Team Saxo-Tinkoff
18Sojasun
19Orica-GreenEdge
20Euskaltel-Euskadi
21FDJ
22Lotto Belisol

General classification after stage 1
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:55:46
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:10
5Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
13Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
15Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
16Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:00:38
17Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
21Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
22Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
24Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
25Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
27Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
29Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
30Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
32Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
36Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
37Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
38George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
39Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
40Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
42Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
43Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
44Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
45Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
46Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
47Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
49Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
50Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
51Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
53Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
54Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
56Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
59Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
61Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
62Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
63Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
64Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
66Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
67Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
69Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
70Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
71Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
72Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
73Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
74Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
75Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
76Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
80Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
81Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
82Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
83Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
84Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
87Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
88Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
89Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
91Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
92Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
94Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
95Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
96Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
97Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
98Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
99Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
100Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
101Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
102Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
103Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
104Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
105Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
107Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
108Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
109Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
110David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
111Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
112Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
114Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
115Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
116Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
117Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
118Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
120Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
121Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
122Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
123Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
124Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
125Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
126Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
127Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
128Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
129Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
130David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
131Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
132Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
133Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
134Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
136Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
137Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
138Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
139Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
140Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
141Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
142Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
143Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
144Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
145Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
146Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
147José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
149Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
150Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
151Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
152Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
153Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
154Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:25
155William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:27
156Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:42
157Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
158Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:45
159Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
160Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:57
161Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:59
162Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:03
163Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
164Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
165Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
166Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi
167Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
168Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
169Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
170Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
171Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:06:53
172Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:53
173Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:24
174Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida

Mountains classification
1Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling34pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge24
3Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano10
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
5Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling6
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4
8Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team4
9Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
10Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling2

Sprint classification
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge6pts
2Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
4Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1

100th Edition Tour de France sprint classification
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3pts
2Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
3Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling11:47:48
2Lampre-Merida0:00:28
3Movistar Team
4Garmin-Sharp0:00:56
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Blanco Pro Cycling Team
7Astana Pro Team
8BMC Racing Team
9Katusha
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Team Argos-Shimano
13RadioShack Leopard
14Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Caja Rural
16Ag2R La Mondiale
17Team Saxo-Tinkoff
18Sojasun
19Orica-GreenEdge
20Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Lotto Belisol
22FDJ

Latest on Cyclingnews