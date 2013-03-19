Image 1 of 56 Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) holds off Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) to win stage 2 in Banyole. (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 2 of 56 Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge) was happy to be on the podium again (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 3 of 56 (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 4 of 56 Sam Bewley (Orica Greenedge) is leaving the track behind and concentrating on the road this year (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 5 of 56 Manuele Mori and Danilo Wyss; more or less, the same rider in two (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 6 of 56 Meersman takes the win on stage 2 (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 7 of 56 Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) wasn't strong enough to get over Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 8 of 56 Daniele Ratto launches his sprint from Gianni Meersman's wheel, trying to beat him (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 9 of 56 Gianni Meersman (OPQS) and Sam Dumoulin (Cofidis) launching the sprint (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 10 of 56 Sandy Casar (FDJ) out of the back (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 11 of 56 Stephen Cummings (BMC) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 12 of 56 Andy Fenn and Robert Wagner leading out the sprint (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 13 of 56 The peloton between the trees (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 14 of 56 Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) and the rest of the peloton (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 15 of 56 Thomas Peterson with his new colours (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 16 of 56 Dries Devenyns and Ricardo Mestre (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 17 of 56 Meersman was happy to take his second stage win in as many days (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 18 of 56 Meersman on the podium (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 19 of 56 Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) and Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) cross the finish line together (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 20 of 56 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Katusha), too, was a victim of the sprint finale crash (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 21 of 56 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) was one of the crash victims in the stage finale (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 22 of 56 Arnold Jeannesson fell in the last turn (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 23 of 56 Koldo Fernández de Larrea wan't satisfied (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 24 of 56 Rafal Majka not having a good time at the Volta (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 25 of 56 José Rujano (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 26 of 56 Chris Anker Sörensen, always looking like if he was suffering the (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 27 of 56 Denis Menchov and Evgeni Petrov (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 28 of 56 Michal Golas (Omega Pharma) carrying a few bidons (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 29 of 56 Neo-professional Josh Edmondson (Sky) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 30 of 56 Christian Vande Velde is finding his race legs again (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 31 of 56 Gianni Meermsan (OPQS) and Gianluca Brambilla (OPQS) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 32 of 56 Michel Kreder (Garmin Sharp) amongst the Vacansoleil riders (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 33 of 56 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 34 of 56 Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 35 of 56 Stef Clement, warming up before the stage (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 36 of 56 Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 37 of 56 Lampre riders getting ready for the stage with their new DS, Joxean Fernández "Matxin" (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 38 of 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) talks to a friend from the team bus (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 39 of 56 Cristiano Salerno, leader of the Mountains classification (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 40 of 56 Breakaway: Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge), Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belsiol), Maxime Méderel (Sojasun) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 41 of 56 The peloton gets driven by the race leader's Omega Pharma - Quick-Step squad (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 42 of 56 The OPQS train (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 43 of 56 Rubén Plaza didn't enjoy the descent (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 44 of 56 Michel Kreder (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 45 of 56 Team Sky Procycling on the descent (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 46 of 56 Blanco on the descent (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 47 of 56 OPQS on the descent (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 48 of 56 Maxime Méderel (Sojasun) and Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 49 of 56 Lunch time for Wiggins and his Sky teammates (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 50 of 56 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) is steadily building for the Giro (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 51 of 56 Sky rider Rigoberto Uran back in the peloton (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 52 of 56 Sprint classification leader Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) on the front of the day's three-man break, followed by Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) and Christophe Laborie (Sojasun). (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 53 of 56 Omega Pharma-Quick Step, the team of race leader Gianni Meersman, sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 54 of 56 Race leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates his second stage victory in as many days at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 55 of 56 Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) remains in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader's jersey. (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 56 of 56 Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), leading the special 100th edition Tour de France sprint classification, is joined on stage by Melchor Mauri. (Image credit: Pasados de Volta)

General classification leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) triumphed for the second straight stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, timing his sprint to perfection on the slightly uphill finale in Banyole.

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) finished second on the day, while Brett Lancaster (Orica GreenEdge) rounded out the top three in a field sprint finale marred by a crash in the final 200 metres.

Among the five riders who hit the tarmac was Valerio Agnoli (Astana), runner-up on the opening stage to Meersman but denied a chance today to go head-to-head with the Belgian for stage honours and time bonuses. The Italian, as well as the four other riders who crashed, were credited with the same finishing time as Meersman, however, governed by the rules concerning incidents within the final 3km of a stage.

Meersman again picked up the stage winner's 10-second time bonus and extends his overall lead to 14 seconds on Agnoli while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) holds third on general classification at 16 seconds.

"It's the first time I've won two races in a row," said Meersman. "It's really a special feeling after all the sacrifices I have done in my career."

While Meersman will enter Wednesday's stage three resplendent in the leader's jersey, he's realistic about his chances on a day with a mountain finish on the hors catégorie-rated Vallter 2000 summit.

"About the stage of tomorrow, we will go into the mountains," said Meersman. "So it will be my turn to help and work for my teammates and try to give them back all the help they gave me for these two first stages."

Long day on the attack

The peloton commenced stage 2 with two fewer riders than yesterday as both Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) and Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) did not start. One of the protagonists from yesterday's opening stage, Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge), went out on the early attack once again today and was joined by Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) and Christophe Laborie (Sojasun) in the opening kilometres to form the break of the day.

With the sprinters' teams focussed on a bunch sprint finale the three escapees were kept on a tight leash, their lead fluctuating between two and three minutes, and their time off the front came to its expected end with 20km to go.

The 160.7km stage from Girona to Banyole concluded with four laps of a 9.2km finishing circuit providing the sprinters' teams an opportunity to preview the finishing straight and dial in their respective lead-outs.

Blanco Pro Cycling took control of the race entering the final 9.2km lap and kept the peloton together until a four-man break formed with 3.4km to go, spearheaded by Marcus Burghardt (BMC) and marked by Polish champion Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) plus riders from Vacansoleil-DCM and Cannondale Pro Cycling. AG2R La Mondiale and Blanco brought the escapees back just inside two kilometres to go and as the peloton roared under the flamme rouge two Blanco riders held a slender gap at the head of the lined-out peloton.

With the road pitching slightly upwards, Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Andrew Fenn came to the fore after the final turn in service of race leader Gianni Meersman, who exercised patience until the closing metres when he launched his sprint and held off the challenge of Daniele Ratto for stage honours.

"The final circuit was nervous, but we were always on the front controlling," said Meersman. "Then, I have to say the team did a great job in the last two kilometres. Dries did a great thing closing the gap on two Blanco riders off the front, and then Andy Fenn led me to the 200 metre point. It was perfect, so I came out from the bunch and I did my sprint and I won."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:48:10 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 7 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 9 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 26 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 28 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 31 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 33 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 34 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 36 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 37 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 38 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 41 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 42 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 44 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 45 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 48 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 49 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 50 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 51 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 52 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 53 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 54 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 56 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 57 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 59 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 60 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 61 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun 63 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 64 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 67 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 68 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 71 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 72 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 73 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 74 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 75 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 76 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 77 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 78 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 79 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 80 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 81 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 82 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 83 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 85 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 86 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 89 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 90 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 92 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 93 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 94 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 95 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 96 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 97 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 98 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 99 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 100 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 101 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 102 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 103 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 104 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 105 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 106 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 107 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 108 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 110 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 111 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 112 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 114 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 115 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 116 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 117 Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi 118 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 119 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 120 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 121 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 122 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 123 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 124 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 125 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 126 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 127 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 128 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 129 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 130 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 131 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 132 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 133 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 134 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 135 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 137 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 138 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 139 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 140 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 141 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 142 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 143 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 144 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 145 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:27 146 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 147 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 148 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 149 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 150 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:45 151 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:52 152 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 153 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:01:01 154 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 155 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 156 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 157 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:08 158 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 159 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 160 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 161 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:01:28 162 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 163 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 164 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:33 165 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 166 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 167 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:11 168 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 169 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:03:36 170 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:56 171 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:05:24 172 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:34 DNS Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard DNS Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol

Mountain 1 - Mirador De Sant Feliu (Cat. 3), km. 48.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 6 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 3 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2 4 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1 - Platja d'Aro, km. 60,80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 2 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Sprint 2 - Banyoles, km. 123,90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 2 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Special Sprint - Bordils, km. 103,50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 2 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale Pro Cycling 11:24:30 2 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Orica-GreenEdge 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 7 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Sky Procycling 9 Movistar Team 10 Katusha 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Team Argos-Shimano 14 Sojasun 15 Lampre-Merida 16 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 Caja Rural 18 RadioShack Leopard 19 Lotto Belisol 20 Garmin-Sharp 21 Astana Pro Team 22 FDJ

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7:43:46 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 4 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 7 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 8 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 11 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 14 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:42 15 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:44 16 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 18 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 19 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:48 20 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 21 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 27 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 28 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 29 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 31 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 33 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 35 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 37 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 38 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 40 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 41 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural 42 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 43 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 45 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 47 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 50 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 52 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 54 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 57 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 58 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 59 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 60 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 61 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun 62 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 63 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 65 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 67 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 68 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 69 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 71 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 72 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 73 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 75 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 76 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 77 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 78 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural 79 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 80 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 82 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 83 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 84 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 86 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 87 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 88 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 90 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 91 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 92 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 93 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 94 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 95 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 96 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 97 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 98 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 100 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 101 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 102 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 103 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 104 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 105 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 106 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural 107 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 108 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 109 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 110 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 111 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 113 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 114 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 115 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 116 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 117 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 118 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 119 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 120 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 121 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 122 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 123 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 124 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 125 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 126 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 127 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 128 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 130 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 131 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 132 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 133 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 135 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 136 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 137 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 138 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 140 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 141 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 142 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 143 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:15 144 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 145 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 146 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 147 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:33 148 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:46 149 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:01:49 150 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 151 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 152 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:29 153 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:52 154 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:55 155 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:58 156 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:00 157 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:06 158 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:04:24 159 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:09 160 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:13 161 Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi 162 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 163 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 164 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:32 165 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 0:07:16 166 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:19 167 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:21 168 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:08:31 169 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:24 170 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:12:59 171 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:21:58 172 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:27:08

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 26 3 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 10 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 5 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 7 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 6 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 9 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 4 10 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 11 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 12 pts 2 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 4 3 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 4 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 6 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1

Special sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 6 pts 2 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 2 3 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 4 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 5 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1