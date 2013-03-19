Trending

Meersman wins Catalunya stage to Banyole

Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider extends lead

Image 1 of 56

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) holds off Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) to win stage 2 in Banyole.

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) holds off Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) to win stage 2 in Banyole.
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 2 of 56

Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge) was happy to be on the podium again

Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge) was happy to be on the podium again
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 3 of 56

(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 4 of 56

Sam Bewley (Orica Greenedge) is leaving the track behind and concentrating on the road this year

Sam Bewley (Orica Greenedge) is leaving the track behind and concentrating on the road this year
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 5 of 56

Manuele Mori and Danilo Wyss; more or less, the same rider in two

Manuele Mori and Danilo Wyss; more or less, the same rider in two
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 6 of 56

Meersman takes the win on stage 2

Meersman takes the win on stage 2
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 7 of 56

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) wasn't strong enough to get over Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) wasn't strong enough to get over Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 8 of 56

Daniele Ratto launches his sprint from Gianni Meersman's wheel, trying to beat him

Daniele Ratto launches his sprint from Gianni Meersman's wheel, trying to beat him
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 9 of 56

Gianni Meersman (OPQS) and Sam Dumoulin (Cofidis) launching the sprint

Gianni Meersman (OPQS) and Sam Dumoulin (Cofidis) launching the sprint
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 10 of 56

Sandy Casar (FDJ) out of the back

Sandy Casar (FDJ) out of the back
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 11 of 56

Stephen Cummings (BMC)

Stephen Cummings (BMC)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 12 of 56

Andy Fenn and Robert Wagner leading out the sprint

Andy Fenn and Robert Wagner leading out the sprint
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 13 of 56

The peloton between the trees

The peloton between the trees
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 14 of 56

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) and the rest of the peloton

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) and the rest of the peloton
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 15 of 56

Thomas Peterson with his new colours

Thomas Peterson with his new colours
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 16 of 56

Dries Devenyns and Ricardo Mestre

Dries Devenyns and Ricardo Mestre
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 17 of 56

Meersman was happy to take his second stage win in as many days

Meersman was happy to take his second stage win in as many days
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 18 of 56

Meersman on the podium

Meersman on the podium
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 19 of 56

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) and Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) cross the finish line together

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) and Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) cross the finish line together
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 20 of 56

Dmitry Kozontchuk (Katusha), too, was a victim of the sprint finale crash

Dmitry Kozontchuk (Katusha), too, was a victim of the sprint finale crash
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 21 of 56

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) was one of the crash victims in the stage finale

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) was one of the crash victims in the stage finale
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 22 of 56

Arnold Jeannesson fell in the last turn

Arnold Jeannesson fell in the last turn
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 23 of 56

Koldo Fernández de Larrea wan't satisfied

Koldo Fernández de Larrea wan't satisfied
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 24 of 56

Rafal Majka not having a good time at the Volta

Rafal Majka not having a good time at the Volta
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 25 of 56

José Rujano

José Rujano
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 26 of 56

Chris Anker Sörensen, always looking like if he was suffering the

Chris Anker Sörensen, always looking like if he was suffering the
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 27 of 56

Denis Menchov and Evgeni Petrov

Denis Menchov and Evgeni Petrov
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 28 of 56

Michal Golas (Omega Pharma) carrying a few bidons

Michal Golas (Omega Pharma) carrying a few bidons
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 29 of 56

Neo-professional Josh Edmondson (Sky)

Neo-professional Josh Edmondson (Sky)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 30 of 56

Christian Vande Velde is finding his race legs again

Christian Vande Velde is finding his race legs again
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 31 of 56

Gianni Meermsan (OPQS) and Gianluca Brambilla (OPQS)

Gianni Meermsan (OPQS) and Gianluca Brambilla (OPQS)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 32 of 56

Michel Kreder (Garmin Sharp) amongst the Vacansoleil riders

Michel Kreder (Garmin Sharp) amongst the Vacansoleil riders
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 33 of 56

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 34 of 56

Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack Leopard)

Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 35 of 56

Stef Clement, warming up before the stage

Stef Clement, warming up before the stage
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 36 of 56

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step)

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 37 of 56

Lampre riders getting ready for the stage with their new DS, Joxean Fernández "Matxin"

Lampre riders getting ready for the stage with their new DS, Joxean Fernández "Matxin"
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 38 of 56

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) talks to a friend from the team bus

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) talks to a friend from the team bus
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 39 of 56

Cristiano Salerno, leader of the Mountains classification

Cristiano Salerno, leader of the Mountains classification
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 40 of 56

Breakaway: Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge), Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belsiol), Maxime Méderel (Sojasun)

Breakaway: Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge), Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belsiol), Maxime Méderel (Sojasun)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 41 of 56

The peloton gets driven by the race leader's Omega Pharma - Quick-Step squad

The peloton gets driven by the race leader's Omega Pharma - Quick-Step squad
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 42 of 56

The OPQS train

The OPQS train
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 43 of 56

Rubén Plaza didn't enjoy the descent

Rubén Plaza didn't enjoy the descent
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 44 of 56

Michel Kreder (Garmin Sharp)

Michel Kreder (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 45 of 56

Team Sky Procycling on the descent

Team Sky Procycling on the descent
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 46 of 56

Blanco on the descent

Blanco on the descent
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 47 of 56

OPQS on the descent

OPQS on the descent
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 48 of 56

Maxime Méderel (Sojasun) and Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge)

Maxime Méderel (Sojasun) and Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 49 of 56

Lunch time for Wiggins and his Sky teammates

Lunch time for Wiggins and his Sky teammates
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 50 of 56

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) is steadily building for the Giro

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) is steadily building for the Giro
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 51 of 56

Sky rider Rigoberto Uran back in the peloton

Sky rider Rigoberto Uran back in the peloton
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 52 of 56

Sprint classification leader Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) on the front of the day's three-man break, followed by Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) and Christophe Laborie (Sojasun).

Sprint classification leader Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) on the front of the day's three-man break, followed by Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) and Christophe Laborie (Sojasun).
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 53 of 56

Omega Pharma-Quick Step, the team of race leader Gianni Meersman, sets tempo in the peloton.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step, the team of race leader Gianni Meersman, sets tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 54 of 56

Race leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates his second stage victory in as many days at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

Race leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates his second stage victory in as many days at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 55 of 56

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) remains in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader's jersey.

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) remains in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)
Image 56 of 56

Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), leading the special 100th edition Tour de France sprint classification, is joined on stage by Melchor Mauri.

Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge), leading the special 100th edition Tour de France sprint classification, is joined on stage by Melchor Mauri.
(Image credit: Pasados de Volta)

General classification leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) triumphed for the second straight stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, timing his sprint to perfection on the slightly uphill finale in Banyole.

Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) finished second on the day, while Brett Lancaster (Orica GreenEdge) rounded out the top three in a field sprint finale marred by a crash in the final 200 metres.

Among the five riders who hit the tarmac was Valerio Agnoli (Astana), runner-up on the opening stage to Meersman but denied a chance today to go head-to-head with the Belgian for stage honours and time bonuses. The Italian, as well as the four other riders who crashed, were credited with the same finishing time as Meersman, however, governed by the rules concerning incidents within the final 3km of a stage.

Meersman again picked up the stage winner's 10-second time bonus and extends his overall lead to 14 seconds on Agnoli while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) holds third on general classification at 16 seconds.

"It's the first time I've won two races in a row," said Meersman. "It's really a special feeling after all the sacrifices I have done in my career."

While Meersman will enter Wednesday's stage three resplendent in the leader's jersey, he's realistic about his chances on a day with a mountain finish on the hors catégorie-rated Vallter 2000 summit.

"About the stage of tomorrow, we will go into the mountains," said Meersman. "So it will be my turn to help and work for my teammates and try to give them back all the help they gave me for these two first stages."

Long day on the attack

The peloton commenced stage 2 with two fewer riders than yesterday as both Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) and Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) did not start. One of the protagonists from yesterday's opening stage, Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge), went out on the early attack once again today and was joined by Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) and Christophe Laborie (Sojasun) in the opening kilometres to form the break of the day.

With the sprinters' teams focussed on a bunch sprint finale the three escapees were kept on a tight leash, their lead fluctuating between two and three minutes, and their time off the front came to its expected end with 20km to go.

The 160.7km stage from Girona to Banyole concluded with four laps of a 9.2km finishing circuit providing the sprinters' teams an opportunity to preview the finishing straight and dial in their respective lead-outs.

Blanco Pro Cycling took control of the race entering the final 9.2km lap and kept the peloton together until a four-man break formed with 3.4km to go, spearheaded by Marcus Burghardt (BMC) and marked by Polish champion Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) plus riders from Vacansoleil-DCM and Cannondale Pro Cycling. AG2R La Mondiale and Blanco brought the escapees back just inside two kilometres to go and as the peloton roared under the flamme rouge two Blanco riders held a slender gap at the head of the lined-out peloton.

With the road pitching slightly upwards, Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Andrew Fenn came to the fore after the final turn in service of race leader Gianni Meersman, who exercised patience until the closing metres when he launched his sprint and held off the challenge of Daniele Ratto for stage honours.

"The final circuit was nervous, but we were always on the front controlling," said Meersman. "Then, I have to say the team did a great job in the last two kilometres. Dries did a great thing closing the gap on two Blanco riders off the front, and then Andy Fenn led me to the 200 metre point. It was perfect, so I came out from the bunch and I did my sprint and I won."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:48:10
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
5Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
6Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
7Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
9Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
12Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
23Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
26Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
28Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
31Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
33David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
34Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
36George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
37Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
38Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
39Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
41Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
42Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
43Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
44Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
45Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
48Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
49Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
50Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
51Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
52Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
53Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
54Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
56Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
57Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
59Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
60Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
61Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
63Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
64Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
67Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
68Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
71Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
72Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
73Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
74Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
75Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
76Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
77David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
78Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
79Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
80Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
81Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
82Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
83Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
85Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
86Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
89Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
90Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
92Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
93Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
94Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
95Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
96Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
97Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
98Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
99Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
100Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
101Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
102Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
103Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
104Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
105Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
106Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
107Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
108Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
110Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
111Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
112Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
113Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
114Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
115Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
116Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
117Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi
118Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
119José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
120Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
121Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
122Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
123Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
124David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
125Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
126Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
127Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
128Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
129Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
130Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
131Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
132Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
133Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
134Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
135Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
136Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
137Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
138Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
139Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
140Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
141Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
142Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
143Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
144Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
145Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:00:27
146Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
147Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
148Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
149Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
150Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:45
151William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:52
152Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
153Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:01:01
154Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
155Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
156Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
157Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:08
158Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
159Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
160Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
161Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:01:28
162Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
163Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
164Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:33
165Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
166Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
167Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:11
168Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
169Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:03:36
170Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:56
171Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:05:24
172Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:34
DNSChristopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
DNSAdam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol

Mountain 1 - Mirador De Sant Feliu (Cat. 3), km. 48.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun6pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
3Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2
4Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Sprint 1 - Platja d'Aro, km. 60,80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3pts
2Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun2
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Sprint 2 - Banyoles, km. 123,90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3pts
2Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun2
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Special Sprint - Bordils, km. 103,50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3pts
2Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun2
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling11:24:30
2Blanco Pro Cycling Team
3Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Orica-GreenEdge
6Ag2R La Mondiale
7Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Sky Procycling
9Movistar Team
10Katusha
11Euskaltel-Euskadi
12BMC Racing Team
13Team Argos-Shimano
14Sojasun
15Lampre-Merida
16Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Caja Rural
18RadioShack Leopard
19Lotto Belisol
20Garmin-Sharp
21Astana Pro Team
22FDJ

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7:43:46
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
4Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
7David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
11Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
13Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
14Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:42
15Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:44
16Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
18Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
19Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:00:48
20Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
21Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
27Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
28Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
29Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
31Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
33Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
34Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
35Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
37Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
38Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
40Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
41Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
43Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
45Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
47Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
50Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
52Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
54Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
57Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
58Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
59Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
60Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
61Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
62Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
63Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
65Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
67Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
68Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
69Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
72Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
73Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
75Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
76Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
77Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
78Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
79Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
80Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
82Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
83Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
84Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
86Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
87Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
88Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
90Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
91Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
92Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
93Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
94Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
95Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
96Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
97Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
98Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
101Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
102Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
103Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
104Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
105Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
106David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
107Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
108Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
109Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
110Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
111Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
113Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
114Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
115Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
116Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
117Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
118Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
119Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
120David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
121Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
122Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
123Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
124Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
125Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
126Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
127Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
128Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
129Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
130Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
131Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
132Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
133José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
134Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
135Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
136Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
137Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
138Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
139Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
140Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
141Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
142Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
143Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:01:15
144Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
145Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
146Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
147Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:33
148Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:46
149Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:01:49
150Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
151Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
152William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:29
153Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:52
154Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:55
155Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:58
156Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:04:00
157Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:06
158Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:04:24
159Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:09
160Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:13
161Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi
162Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
163Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
164Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:32
165Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida0:07:16
166Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:19
167Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:21
168Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:08:31
169Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:24
170Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:59
171Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:21:58
172Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:27:08

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling35pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge26
3Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano10
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
5Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling6
7Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun6
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4
9Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team4
10Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
11Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge12pts
2Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun4
3Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
4Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
6Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1

Special sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge6pts
2Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun2
3Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
4Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
5Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling23:12:18
2Lampre-Merida0:00:28
3Movistar Team
4Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
5Garmin-Sharp
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Astana Pro Team
8BMC Racing Team
9Katusha
10Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:24
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Orica-GreenEdge
14Ag2R La Mondiale
15Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Team Argos-Shimano
17RadioShack Leopard
18Sojasun
19Caja Rural
20Team Saxo-Tinkoff
21Lotto Belisol
22FDJ

Latest on Cyclingnews