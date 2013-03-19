Meersman wins Catalunya stage to Banyole
Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider extends lead
Stage 2: Girona - Banyole
General classification leader Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) triumphed for the second straight stage at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, timing his sprint to perfection on the slightly uphill finale in Banyole.
Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) finished second on the day, while Brett Lancaster (Orica GreenEdge) rounded out the top three in a field sprint finale marred by a crash in the final 200 metres.
Among the five riders who hit the tarmac was Valerio Agnoli (Astana), runner-up on the opening stage to Meersman but denied a chance today to go head-to-head with the Belgian for stage honours and time bonuses. The Italian, as well as the four other riders who crashed, were credited with the same finishing time as Meersman, however, governed by the rules concerning incidents within the final 3km of a stage.
Meersman again picked up the stage winner's 10-second time bonus and extends his overall lead to 14 seconds on Agnoli while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) holds third on general classification at 16 seconds.
"It's the first time I've won two races in a row," said Meersman. "It's really a special feeling after all the sacrifices I have done in my career."
While Meersman will enter Wednesday's stage three resplendent in the leader's jersey, he's realistic about his chances on a day with a mountain finish on the hors catégorie-rated Vallter 2000 summit.
"About the stage of tomorrow, we will go into the mountains," said Meersman. "So it will be my turn to help and work for my teammates and try to give them back all the help they gave me for these two first stages."
Long day on the attack
The peloton commenced stage 2 with two fewer riders than yesterday as both Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) and Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) did not start. One of the protagonists from yesterday's opening stage, Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge), went out on the early attack once again today and was joined by Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) and Christophe Laborie (Sojasun) in the opening kilometres to form the break of the day.
With the sprinters' teams focussed on a bunch sprint finale the three escapees were kept on a tight leash, their lead fluctuating between two and three minutes, and their time off the front came to its expected end with 20km to go.
The 160.7km stage from Girona to Banyole concluded with four laps of a 9.2km finishing circuit providing the sprinters' teams an opportunity to preview the finishing straight and dial in their respective lead-outs.
Blanco Pro Cycling took control of the race entering the final 9.2km lap and kept the peloton together until a four-man break formed with 3.4km to go, spearheaded by Marcus Burghardt (BMC) and marked by Polish champion Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) plus riders from Vacansoleil-DCM and Cannondale Pro Cycling. AG2R La Mondiale and Blanco brought the escapees back just inside two kilometres to go and as the peloton roared under the flamme rouge two Blanco riders held a slender gap at the head of the lined-out peloton.
With the road pitching slightly upwards, Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Andrew Fenn came to the fore after the final turn in service of race leader Gianni Meersman, who exercised patience until the closing metres when he launched his sprint and held off the challenge of Daniele Ratto for stage honours.
"The final circuit was nervous, but we were always on the front controlling," said Meersman. "Then, I have to say the team did a great job in the last two kilometres. Dries did a great thing closing the gap on two Blanco riders off the front, and then Andy Fenn led me to the 200 metre point. It was perfect, so I came out from the bunch and I did my sprint and I won."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:48:10
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|26
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|28
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|33
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|34
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|36
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|38
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|44
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|45
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|48
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|49
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|50
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|51
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|52
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|53
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|54
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|56
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|57
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|59
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|60
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|61
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|63
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|67
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|68
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|71
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|73
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|76
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|77
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|78
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|79
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|80
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|81
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|82
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|84
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|85
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|86
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|89
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|90
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|92
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|93
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|94
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|97
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|101
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|102
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|104
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|106
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|107
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|108
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|111
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|112
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|114
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|115
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|118
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|119
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|121
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|122
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|124
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|125
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|126
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|127
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|128
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|130
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|131
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|132
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|133
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|134
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|135
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|137
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|138
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|139
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|140
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|141
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|142
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|143
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|145
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:27
|146
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|147
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|148
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|149
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:45
|151
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:52
|152
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|153
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:01:01
|154
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|155
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|156
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|157
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:08
|158
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|159
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|160
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:28
|162
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|163
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|164
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:33
|165
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|166
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|167
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:11
|168
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|169
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:36
|170
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|171
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:24
|172
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:34
|DNS
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|DNS
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|6
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|4
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11:24:30
|2
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Sky Procycling
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Katusha
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Sojasun
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|16
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|Caja Rural
|18
|RadioShack Leopard
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|20
|Garmin-Sharp
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7:43:46
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|7
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|8
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|15
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:44
|16
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|18
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:48
|20
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|21
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|28
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|29
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|38
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|41
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|42
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|43
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|45
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|48
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|50
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|52
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|57
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|58
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|59
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|60
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|61
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|62
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|63
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|65
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|68
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|69
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|71
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|72
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|73
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|75
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|76
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|77
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|78
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|79
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|80
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|82
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|84
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|86
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|87
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|88
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|90
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|91
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|92
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|93
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|94
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|95
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|97
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|101
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|102
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|104
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|106
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural
|107
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|108
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|109
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|110
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|115
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|116
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|117
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|118
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|120
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|121
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|122
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|123
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|124
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|126
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|127
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|128
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|130
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|131
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|132
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|133
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|135
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|137
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|138
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|140
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|141
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|143
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:15
|144
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|145
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|147
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:33
|148
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:46
|149
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:01:49
|150
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|151
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|152
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:29
|153
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:52
|154
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:55
|155
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:58
|156
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:00
|157
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:06
|158
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:24
|159
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:09
|160
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:13
|161
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|162
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|163
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|164
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:32
|165
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:16
|166
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|167
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:21
|168
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:31
|169
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:24
|170
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:59
|171
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:58
|172
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:27:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|3
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|4
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|5
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|7
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|6
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|9
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|11
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|pts
|2
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|3
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|6
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|pts
|2
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|3
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|5
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|23:12:18
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:28
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|5
|Garmin-Sharp
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Katusha
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|RadioShack Leopard
|18
|Sojasun
|19
|Caja Rural
|20
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|22
|FDJ
