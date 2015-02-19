Image 1 of 34 Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 34 The peloton on one of the day's climbs. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 34 Thomas celebrates his stage win on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 34 Thomas in yellow on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 34 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) celebrates the stage 2 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 34 Machado, Thomas and Henao shared the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 34 Sky's Sebastian Henao earned the jersey for best young rider. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 34 Sebastian Henao in the jersey for best young rider. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 34 Plenty of podium time today for Thomas. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 34 Geraint Thomas in the green points jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 34 Tiago Machado (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 34 Tiesj Bernoot (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 34 Robert Wagner (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 34 Meersman started the day in yellow. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 34 The peloton makes its way from Lagoa to Monchique during stage 2. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 34 The peloton makes its way from Lagoa to Monchique during stage 2. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 34 Etixx-QuickStep surrounds stage 1 winner Gianni Meersman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 34 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) celebrates the stage 2 win. (Image credit: CN/Brecht Decaluwé) Image 19 of 34 Ian Boswell (Team Sky) in the late breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 Rein Taaramäe (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 34 Luis Leon Sanchez and Rein Taaramäe try to set up a win for Astana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 34 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 34 The Vuelta ao Algarve stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 34 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 34 Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 34 Geraint Thomas (Sky) leads the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 34 Congratulations for Geraint Thomas from Sky teammate Richie Porte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 Team Sky in the lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 34 Rein Taaramäe (Astana) comes to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 34 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) leads the bunch to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 34 Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Meersman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 34 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas showed impressive early season form by soloing to the stage victory and race lead on a lumpy finish on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal. Thomas attacked on the final climb to catch an earlier solo escapee, Rein Taaramäe (Astana) and then left the Estonian behind to solo to his first victory since he won the Commonwealth Games road race last August.

Thomas came to the line with a 19 second lead over Taaramae, with Valerio Agnoli (Astana) leading home the group with world champion Michal Kwiaktkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) and teammate Zdenek Stybar at 23 seconds. Thomas now leads Taaramae in the general classification by 30 seconds, thanks to the time bonus, with Stybar and Kwiatkowski at the head of a bunch of riders at 33 seconds.

"It was pretty unexpected if I’m honest," Thomas said of his performance on TeamSky.com. "I knew I was doing OK but I didn’t know how I’d feel on that climb. It was pretty steep at the bottom, levelled off during the middle, and then ramped up towards the top again. Once I’d got over the summit, there were still some more little rises to overcome which definitely hurt, but I managed to get enough out of myself to take the win.

"It was an amazing feeling crossing the line. I don’t get to win too often – especially not on my own – and it’s a great way to kick start my year."

The stage started off with five man breakaway containing Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal), Andreas Schillinger (Bora-Argon 18), Frabricio Ferrari (Rural Seguros RGA-Caja), Wesley Kreder (Team Roompot) and Ivan Balykin (RusVelo) gaining almost five minutes on the field.

As the mountainous final circuits approached, the quintet was reeled in with more than 25km still left to race. The catch spurred a counter-attack of five other riders: Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Astana), Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), Ian Boswell (Sky), Phil Gaimon (Optum) and Alberto Gallego (Rádio Popular-Boavista), who gained a handful of seconds but never looked sure of staying away.

They were brought back in before the final ascent, and Taaramae launched a vicious counter-attack that caught the attention of Team Sky. The Estonian, full of confidence after a victory in his season opener, the Vuelta a Murcia, looked to be on his way to another triumph, but he had gone too soon. Thomas was able to bridge to him, then leave him behind, fighting to hold off the chasing field.

"Once I’d decided to follow Taaramae, I looked back and everyone behind me was on the limit," Thomas explained. "I jumped across, took a few deep breaths, and then went over the top of him and managed to hold a decent lead all the way to the finish."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4:59:13 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 9 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 10 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 11 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 12 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 15 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:31 20 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:09 21 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 25 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 27 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 29 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:22 30 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 31 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel 32 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea 33 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:26 34 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:32 35 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:43 36 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 39 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 42 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:04 43 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 44 Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo 45 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 46 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 47 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 48 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 50 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 51 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 55 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 57 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 58 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 60 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 61 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 62 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 63 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 64 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 65 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 66 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:06 67 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:03:17 68 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 69 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 71 Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:03:40 72 David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira 73 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel 74 Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:03:43 75 Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team 76 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 77 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel 0:04:17 78 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:27 79 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 80 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:08 81 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 82 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 83 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 84 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:31 85 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 86 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 87 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:28 88 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 92 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 94 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 95 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 96 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 97 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:09:12 98 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira 99 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:35 100 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 101 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 102 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team 103 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 104 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 105 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 106 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 107 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 108 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 109 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel 111 Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 112 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 114 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:17 115 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:13:52 116 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira 118 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 119 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea 120 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 121 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 122 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 123 Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira 124 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 125 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 127 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 128 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 129 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 130 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 131 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 132 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 133 Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 134 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira 135 Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 136 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 137 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 138 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 140 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 141 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 142 Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 143 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 144 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 145 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 146 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 147 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 148 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team 149 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 150 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 151 David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel 152 Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team 153 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 154 Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team 155 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 156 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 157 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 158 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 159 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:16 160 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 161 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 162 Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo 163 Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 164 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 165 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 166 Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 167 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 168 Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira 169 Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 170 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 171 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 172 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:21:50 173 Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa DNS João Matias (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 5 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 8 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 4 9 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2 10 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 - Monchique (Cat. 3) km.136.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 3 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 1

Mountain - Monchique (Cat. 3), km.191.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1, km.46.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 2 3 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 2, km.90.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 3 pts 2 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

Sprint 3, km.128.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 3 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 14:58:25 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:23 4 Team Katusha 5 Movistar Team 0:02:35 6 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:15 7 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:24 8 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:36 9 Bora-Argon 18 0:03:49 10 Team Roompot 0:04:23 11 Lotto Soudal 0:04:44 12 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:47 13 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:05 14 Radio Popular - Boavista 0:05:26 15 La Aluminios - Antarte 0:05:44 16 Murias Taldea 0:05:57 17 Efapel 0:08:33 18 RusVelo 0:09:53 19 Team Tavira 0:13:15 20 W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:13:57 21 Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:16:46 22 Activejet Team 0:17:15

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9:12:56 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:33 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 8 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 11 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 15 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:40 16 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 17 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:48 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:13 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 21 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 0:01:26 25 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 26 Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 27 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:01:32 28 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:36 29 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:38 30 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel 0:01:39 31 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 32 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 33 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:40 34 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:42 35 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:53 36 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 39 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:00 41 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 42 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:10 43 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:14 44 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 45 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 46 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo 48 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 49 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 51 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 53 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 54 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:21 55 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 56 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 57 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 58 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 59 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 60 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 61 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 63 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 64 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:53 65 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:23 66 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:27 67 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 68 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:03:34 69 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 70 Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:03:50 71 Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:03:53 72 David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira 0:03:57 73 Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:04:00 74 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 75 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel 0:04:34 76 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:37 77 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel 0:04:57 79 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:05:18 80 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 81 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 82 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:57 83 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:59 84 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:06:48 85 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 86 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:20 87 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:28 88 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:08:33 89 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:38 90 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:45 91 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 93 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 94 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:57 95 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:17 96 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira 0:09:29 97 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 98 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:45 99 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:10:44 100 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 0:10:45 101 Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 102 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team 0:10:52 103 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel 104 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 105 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 106 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 107 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 108 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:11:04 109 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 110 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:23 111 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:24 112 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:47 113 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:12:36 114 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:46 115 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:13:59 116 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 0:14:01 117 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:14:02 118 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 119 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 121 Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira 122 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira 123 Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team 124 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 125 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 126 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 127 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 128 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:09 129 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 131 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 132 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 133 David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel 134 Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team 135 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 0:14:21 136 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 137 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 138 Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 139 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 140 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:14:41 141 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 142 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 143 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 144 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 145 Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 146 Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 147 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 148 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 149 Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira 0:14:59 150 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 0:15:00 151 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:05 152 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team 153 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:15 154 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:53 155 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:56 156 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:16:17 157 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:32 158 Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo 0:19:26 159 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:19:33 160 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 161 Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 162 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:19:45 163 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 164 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:59 165 Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:20:05 166 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 167 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:14 168 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:21:15 169 Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira 0:21:17 170 Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 171 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:20 172 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:22:39 173 Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:23:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 20 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 6 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 7 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 8 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 11 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 12 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 8 13 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 8 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 15 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 5 16 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 17 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 5 18 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 4 19 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 20 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 21 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2 22 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 2 23 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 1 24 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 25 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 1 26 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 5 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 3 6 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 8 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 1 9 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 9:13:44 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 3 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:48 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:51 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:26 8 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:33 9 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 10 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 11 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 12 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:32 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:58 14 Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira 0:13:14 15 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 16 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:13:21 18 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 19 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:53 20 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira 0:14:11 22 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 0:14:12 23 Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo 0:18:38 24 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:18:45 25 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:20:27 26 Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:22:53