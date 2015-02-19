Volta ao Algarve: Thomas takes solo win in Monchique
Team Sky rider claims overall lead
Stage 2: Lagoa - Monchique
Team Sky's Geraint Thomas showed impressive early season form by soloing to the stage victory and race lead on a lumpy finish on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal. Thomas attacked on the final climb to catch an earlier solo escapee, Rein Taaramäe (Astana) and then left the Estonian behind to solo to his first victory since he won the Commonwealth Games road race last August.
Thomas came to the line with a 19 second lead over Taaramae, with Valerio Agnoli (Astana) leading home the group with world champion Michal Kwiaktkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) and teammate Zdenek Stybar at 23 seconds. Thomas now leads Taaramae in the general classification by 30 seconds, thanks to the time bonus, with Stybar and Kwiatkowski at the head of a bunch of riders at 33 seconds.
"It was pretty unexpected if I’m honest," Thomas said of his performance on TeamSky.com. "I knew I was doing OK but I didn’t know how I’d feel on that climb. It was pretty steep at the bottom, levelled off during the middle, and then ramped up towards the top again. Once I’d got over the summit, there were still some more little rises to overcome which definitely hurt, but I managed to get enough out of myself to take the win.
"It was an amazing feeling crossing the line. I don’t get to win too often – especially not on my own – and it’s a great way to kick start my year."
The stage started off with five man breakaway containing Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal), Andreas Schillinger (Bora-Argon 18), Frabricio Ferrari (Rural Seguros RGA-Caja), Wesley Kreder (Team Roompot) and Ivan Balykin (RusVelo) gaining almost five minutes on the field.
As the mountainous final circuits approached, the quintet was reeled in with more than 25km still left to race. The catch spurred a counter-attack of five other riders: Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Astana), Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), Ian Boswell (Sky), Phil Gaimon (Optum) and Alberto Gallego (Rádio Popular-Boavista), who gained a handful of seconds but never looked sure of staying away.
They were brought back in before the final ascent, and Taaramae launched a vicious counter-attack that caught the attention of Team Sky. The Estonian, full of confidence after a victory in his season opener, the Vuelta a Murcia, looked to be on his way to another triumph, but he had gone too soon. Thomas was able to bridge to him, then leave him behind, fighting to hold off the chasing field.
"Once I’d decided to follow Taaramae, I looked back and everyone behind me was on the limit," Thomas explained. "I jumped across, took a few deep breaths, and then went over the top of him and managed to hold a decent lead all the way to the finish."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4:59:13
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|9
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|11
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|15
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|20
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:09
|21
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|25
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|27
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:22
|30
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|31
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel
|32
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
|33
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|34
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|35
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:43
|36
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|39
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|42
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:04
|43
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|44
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|45
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|47
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|48
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|50
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|51
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|57
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|58
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|60
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|62
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|63
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|64
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|65
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|66
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:06
|67
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:03:17
|68
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|69
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|71
|Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:03:40
|72
|David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira
|73
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel
|74
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:03:43
|75
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|76
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel
|0:04:17
|78
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:27
|79
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:08
|81
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|82
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|83
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|84
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:31
|85
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|86
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|87
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:28
|88
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|92
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|94
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|96
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|97
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:09:12
|98
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira
|99
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:35
|100
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|101
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|102
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|103
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|104
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|105
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|106
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|107
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|108
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|109
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
|111
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|112
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|114
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:17
|115
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:13:52
|116
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
|118
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|119
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
|120
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|121
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|122
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|123
|Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
|124
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|125
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|127
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|128
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|129
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|130
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|131
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|133
|Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|134
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
|135
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|136
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|137
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|138
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|140
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|141
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|143
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|144
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|146
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|147
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|148
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|149
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|150
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|151
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel
|152
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|153
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|154
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|155
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|157
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|158
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|159
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:16
|160
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|161
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|162
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|163
|Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|164
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|165
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|166
|Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|167
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|168
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira
|169
|Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|170
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|171
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|172
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:21:50
|173
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|DNS
|João Matias (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|5
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|8
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|9
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|10
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|3
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|2
|3
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|14:58:25
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:23
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:35
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:15
|7
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:24
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|9
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:49
|10
|Team Roompot
|0:04:23
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:44
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:47
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:05
|14
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:05:26
|15
|La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:05:44
|16
|Murias Taldea
|0:05:57
|17
|Efapel
|0:08:33
|18
|RusVelo
|0:09:53
|19
|Team Tavira
|0:13:15
|20
|W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:13:57
|21
|Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:16:46
|22
|Activejet Team
|0:17:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9:12:56
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:33
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|8
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|11
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|15
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:40
|16
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|17
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:13
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|21
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|0:01:26
|25
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|26
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|27
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:01:32
|28
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|29
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:38
|30
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel
|0:01:39
|31
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|32
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|33
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:40
|34
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:42
|35
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:53
|36
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:00
|41
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|42
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:10
|43
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:14
|44
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|45
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|48
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|49
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|52
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|54
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:21
|55
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|56
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|57
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|58
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|59
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|60
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|61
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|63
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|64
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:53
|65
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:23
|66
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:27
|67
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|68
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:03:34
|69
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|70
|Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:03:50
|71
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:03:53
|72
|David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira
|0:03:57
|73
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:04:00
|74
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel
|0:04:34
|76
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:37
|77
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel
|0:04:57
|79
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:05:18
|80
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|81
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|82
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:57
|83
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:59
|84
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:06:48
|85
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|86
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:20
|87
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:28
|88
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:08:33
|89
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:38
|90
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:45
|91
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|93
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|94
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:57
|95
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:17
|96
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira
|0:09:29
|97
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|98
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:45
|99
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:10:44
|100
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|0:10:45
|101
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|102
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|0:10:52
|103
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
|104
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|105
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|106
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|107
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|108
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:11:04
|109
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:23
|111
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:24
|112
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:47
|113
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:12:36
|114
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:46
|115
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:59
|116
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:14:01
|117
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:14:02
|118
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|119
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|120
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|121
|Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
|122
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
|123
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|124
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|125
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|126
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|127
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|128
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:09
|129
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|131
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|132
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|133
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel
|134
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|135
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|0:14:21
|136
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|137
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|138
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|139
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|140
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:14:41
|141
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|143
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|144
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|146
|Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|147
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|148
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
|0:14:59
|150
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|0:15:00
|151
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:05
|152
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|153
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:15
|154
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:53
|155
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:56
|156
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:16:17
|157
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:32
|158
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|0:19:26
|159
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:19:33
|160
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|161
|Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|162
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:19:45
|163
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|164
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:59
|165
|Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:20:05
|166
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|167
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:21:14
|168
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:21:15
|169
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira
|0:21:17
|170
|Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|171
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:21:20
|172
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:22:39
|173
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:23:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|6
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|7
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|11
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|12
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|13
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|8
|14
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|15
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|5
|16
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|17
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|5
|18
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|19
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|21
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|22
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|2
|23
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|24
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|25
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|26
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|3
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|5
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|3
|6
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|8
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|1
|9
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|9:13:44
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:51
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:26
|8
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:33
|9
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|10
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|11
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|12
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:32
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:58
|14
|Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
|0:13:14
|15
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|16
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:13:21
|18
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|19
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:53
|20
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
|0:14:11
|22
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|0:14:12
|23
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|0:18:38
|24
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:18:45
|25
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:20:27
|26
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:22:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|27:40:04
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:23
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:35
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:15
|7
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:24
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|9
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:49
|10
|Team Roompot
|0:04:23
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:44
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:01
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:05
|14
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:05:40
|15
|Murias Taldea
|0:06:04
|16
|La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:06:05
|17
|Efapel
|0:08:40
|18
|RusVelo
|0:09:53
|19
|Team Tavira
|0:13:22
|20
|W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:14:11
|21
|Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:17:05
|22
|Activejet Team
|0:17:22
