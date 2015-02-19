Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Thomas takes solo win in Monchique

Team Sky rider claims overall lead

Image 1 of 34

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 34

The peloton on one of the day's climbs.

The peloton on one of the day's climbs.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 34

Thomas celebrates his stage win on the podium.

Thomas celebrates his stage win on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 34

Thomas in yellow on the podium.

Thomas in yellow on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 34

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) celebrates the stage 2 win.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) celebrates the stage 2 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 34

Machado, Thomas and Henao shared the podium.

Machado, Thomas and Henao shared the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 34

Sky's Sebastian Henao earned the jersey for best young rider.

Sky's Sebastian Henao earned the jersey for best young rider.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 34

Sebastian Henao in the jersey for best young rider.

Sebastian Henao in the jersey for best young rider.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 34

Plenty of podium time today for Thomas.

Plenty of podium time today for Thomas.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 34

Geraint Thomas in the green points jersey.

Geraint Thomas in the green points jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 34

Tiago Machado

Tiago Machado
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 34

Tiesj Bernoot (Lotto Soudal)

Tiesj Bernoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 34

Robert Wagner (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Robert Wagner (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 34

Meersman started the day in yellow.

Meersman started the day in yellow.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 34

The peloton makes its way from Lagoa to Monchique during stage 2.

The peloton makes its way from Lagoa to Monchique during stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 34

The peloton makes its way from Lagoa to Monchique during stage 2.

The peloton makes its way from Lagoa to Monchique during stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 34

Etixx-QuickStep surrounds stage 1 winner Gianni Meersman.

Etixx-QuickStep surrounds stage 1 winner Gianni Meersman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 34

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) celebrates the stage 2 win.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) celebrates the stage 2 win.
(Image credit: CN/Brecht Decaluwé)
Image 19 of 34

Ian Boswell (Team Sky) in the late breakaway

Ian Boswell (Team Sky) in the late breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 34

Rein Taaramäe (Astana)

Rein Taaramäe (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 34

Luis Leon Sanchez and Rein Taaramäe try to set up a win for Astana

Luis Leon Sanchez and Rein Taaramäe try to set up a win for Astana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 34

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 34

The Vuelta ao Algarve stage 2

The Vuelta ao Algarve stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 34

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 34

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 34

Geraint Thomas (Sky) leads the Volta ao Algarve

Geraint Thomas (Sky) leads the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 34

Congratulations for Geraint Thomas from Sky teammate Richie Porte

Congratulations for Geraint Thomas from Sky teammate Richie Porte
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 34

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 34

Team Sky in the lead

Team Sky in the lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 34

Rein Taaramäe (Astana) comes to the line

Rein Taaramäe (Astana) comes to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 34

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) leads the bunch to the line

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) leads the bunch to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 34

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 34

Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Meersman

Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Meersman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 34

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas showed impressive early season form by soloing to the stage victory and race lead on a lumpy finish on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal. Thomas attacked on the final climb to catch an earlier solo escapee, Rein Taaramäe (Astana) and then left the Estonian behind to solo to his first victory since he won the Commonwealth Games road race last August.

Thomas came to the line with a 19 second lead over Taaramae, with Valerio Agnoli (Astana) leading home the group with world champion Michal Kwiaktkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)  and teammate Zdenek Stybar at 23 seconds. Thomas now leads Taaramae in the general classification by 30 seconds, thanks to the time bonus, with Stybar and Kwiatkowski at the head of a bunch of riders at 33 seconds.

"It was pretty unexpected if I’m honest," Thomas said of his performance on TeamSky.com. "I knew I was doing OK but I didn’t know how I’d feel on that climb. It was pretty steep at the bottom, levelled off during the middle, and then ramped up towards the top again. Once I’d got over the summit, there were still some more little rises to overcome which definitely hurt, but I managed to get enough out of myself to take the win.

"It was an amazing feeling crossing the line. I don’t get to win too often – especially not on my own – and it’s a great way to kick start my year."

The stage started off with five man breakaway containing Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal), Andreas Schillinger (Bora-Argon 18), Frabricio Ferrari (Rural Seguros RGA-Caja), Wesley Kreder (Team Roompot) and Ivan Balykin (RusVelo) gaining almost five minutes on the field.

As the mountainous final circuits approached, the quintet was reeled in with more than 25km still left to race. The catch spurred a counter-attack of five other riders: Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Astana), Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), Ian Boswell (Sky), Phil Gaimon (Optum) and Alberto Gallego (Rádio Popular-Boavista), who gained a handful of seconds but never looked sure of staying away.

They were brought back in before the final ascent, and Taaramae launched a vicious counter-attack that caught the attention of Team Sky. The Estonian, full of confidence after a victory in his season opener, the Vuelta a Murcia, looked to be on his way to another triumph, but he had gone too soon. Thomas was able to bridge to him, then leave him behind, fighting to hold off the chasing field.

"Once I’d decided to follow Taaramae, I looked back and everyone behind me was on the limit," Thomas explained. "I jumped across, took a few deep breaths, and then went over the top of him and managed to hold a decent lead all the way to the finish."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4:59:13
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
5Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
9Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
10Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
11Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
12Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
13Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
15Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:31
20Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:09
21Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
25Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
27Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
29Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:22
30Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
31Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel
32Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
33Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:26
34Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:32
35José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:43
36Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
37Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
39Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
41Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
42André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:04
43José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
44Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
45Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
46César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
47Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
48Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
50Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
51Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
53Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
54Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
55Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
57Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
58Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
60Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
61Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
62Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
63Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
64Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
65Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
66Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:06
67Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:03:17
68Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
69Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
71Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:03:40
72David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira
73Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel
74Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:03:43
75Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
76Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
77Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel0:04:17
78Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:27
79Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:08
81Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
82Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
83Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
84Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:31
85Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
86Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
87Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:28
88Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
91Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
92Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
94Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
95Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
96Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
97Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea0:09:12
98Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira
99Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:35
100Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
101Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
102Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team
103Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
104Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
105Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
106Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
107Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
108David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
109Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
111Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
112Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
114Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:17
115Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:13:52
116Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
117Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
118Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
119Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
120Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
121Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
122Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
123Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
124Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
125Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
127Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
128Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
129Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
130Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
131Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
132Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
133Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
134Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
135Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
136Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
137Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
138Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
139Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
140Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
141Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
142Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
143Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
144Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
145Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
146Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
147Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
148Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
149Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
150Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
151David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel
152Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team
153Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team
154Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
155Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
156Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
157Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
158Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
159Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:16
160Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
161Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
162Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
163Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
164Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
165Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
166Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
167Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
168Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira
169Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
170Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
171Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
172Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:21:50
173Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
DNSJoão Matias (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky25pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team20
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team13
5Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team10
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step8
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step6
8Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha4
9Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2
10Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 - Monchique (Cat. 3) km.136.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 183
3Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo1

Mountain - Monchique (Cat. 3), km.191.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team3
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1, km.46.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo2
3Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint 2, km.90.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo3pts
2Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2
3Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

Sprint 3, km.128.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo3pts
2Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky14:58:25
2Astana Pro Team0:00:19
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:23
4Team Katusha
5Movistar Team0:02:35
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:15
7Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:24
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:36
9Bora-Argon 180:03:49
10Team Roompot0:04:23
11Lotto Soudal0:04:44
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:47
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:05
14Radio Popular - Boavista0:05:26
15La Aluminios - Antarte0:05:44
16Murias Taldea0:05:57
17Efapel0:08:33
18RusVelo0:09:53
19Team Tavira0:13:15
20W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:13:57
21Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:16:46
22Activejet Team0:17:15

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9:12:56
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:33
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
8Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
9Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
11Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
15Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:40
16Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
17Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:48
19Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:13
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
21Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira0:01:26
25Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
26Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
27Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea0:01:32
28Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:36
29Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:38
30Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel0:01:39
31Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
32Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
33Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:01:40
34Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:42
35Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:53
36José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
39Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
40Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:00
41Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
42Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:10
43André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:14
44César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
45Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
46Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
48José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
49Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
50Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
51Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
52Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
53Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
54Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:21
55Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
56Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
57Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
58Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
59Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
60Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
61Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
63Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
64Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:53
65Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:23
66Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:27
67Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
68Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:03:34
69Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
70Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:03:50
71Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:03:53
72David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira0:03:57
73Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:04:00
74Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
75Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel0:04:34
76Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:37
77Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel0:04:57
79Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:05:18
80Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
82Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:57
83Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:59
84Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:06:48
85Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
86Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:20
87Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:28
88Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel0:08:33
89Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:38
90Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:45
91Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
92Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
93Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
94Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:57
95Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:17
96Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira0:09:29
97Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
98Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:45
99Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:10:44
100Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel0:10:45
101Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
102Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team0:10:52
103Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
104Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
105David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
106Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
107Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
108Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:11:04
109Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:11:23
111Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:24
112Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:47
113Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:12:36
114Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:46
115Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:13:59
116Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo0:14:01
117Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:14:02
118Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
119Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
121Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
122Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
123Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team
124Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
125Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
126Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
127Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
128Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:09
129Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
130Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
131Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
132Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
133David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel
134Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
135Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo0:14:21
136Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
137Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
138Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
139Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
140Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea0:14:41
141Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
142Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
143Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
144Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
145Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
146Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
147Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
148Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
149Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira0:14:59
150Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team0:15:00
151Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:05
152Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
153Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:15
154Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:53
155Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:56
156Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:16:17
157Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:32
158Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo0:19:26
159Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:19:33
160Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
161Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
162Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea0:19:45
163Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
164Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:59
165Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:20:05
166Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
167Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:14
168Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:21:15
169Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira0:21:17
170Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
171Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:20
172Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:22:39
173Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:23:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky25pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step25
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team20
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky20
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step16
6Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
7Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
8Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team13
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10
11Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team10
12Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo8
13Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot8
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
15Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel5
16Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
17Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team5
18Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha4
19Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
20Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
21Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2
22Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista2
23Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky1
24Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
25Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot1
26Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5pts
2Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal5
3Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team5
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team3
5Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel3
6Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 183
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
8Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy1
9Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky9:13:44
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
3Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:48
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:51
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
7Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo0:01:26
8Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:33
9Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
10Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
11Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
12Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:32
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:58
14Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira0:13:14
15Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
16Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
17Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:13:21
18Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
19Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:53
20Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira0:14:11
22Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team0:14:12
23Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo0:18:38
24Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:18:45
25Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:20:27
26Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:22:53

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky27:40:04
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:23
3Team Katusha
4Astana Pro Team0:00:26
5Movistar Team0:02:35
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:15
7Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:24
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:36
9Bora-Argon 180:03:49
10Team Roompot0:04:23
11Lotto Soudal0:04:44
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:01
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:05
14Radio Popular - Boavista0:05:40
15Murias Taldea0:06:04
16La Aluminios - Antarte0:06:05
17Efapel0:08:40
18RusVelo0:09:53
19Team Tavira0:13:22
20W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:14:11
21Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:17:05
22Activejet Team0:17:22

 

