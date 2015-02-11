Volta ao Algarve past winners
Champions from 1960 to 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2013
|Tony Martin (GER) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2012
|Richie Porte (AUS) Team Sky
|2011
|Tony Martin (GER) HTC-Highroad
|2010
|Alberto Contador (ESP) Astana
|2009
|Alberto Contador (ESP) Astana
|2008
|Stijn Devolder (BEL) Quick Step
|2007
|Alessandro Petacchi (ITA) Team Milram
|2006
|João Cabreira (POR) Maia Milaneza
|2005
|Hugo Sabido (POR) Paredes Rota dos Moveis
|2004
|Floyd Landis (USA) US Postal
|2003
|Claus Møller (DEN) Milaneza-MSS
|2002
|Cândido Barbosa (POR) LA-Pecol
|2001
|Andrea Ferrigato (ITA) Alessio
|2000
|Alex Zülle (SUI) Banesto
|1999
|Melchor Mauri (ESP) Benfica
|1998
|Tomas Konecny (CZE) ZVVZ
|1997
|Cândido Barbosa (POR) Maia-Jumbo-Cin
|1996
|Alberto Amaral (POR) Troiamarisco
|1995
|Cássio Freitas (BRA) Recer-Boavista
|1994
|Vitor Gamito (POR) Sicasal-Acral
|1993
|Cássio Freitas (BRA) Recer-Boavista
|1992
|Joaquim Gomes (POR) Recer-Boavista
|1991
|Joaquim Andrade (POR) Sicasal-Acral
|1990
|Fernando Carvalho (POR) Ruquita-Philips-Feirense
|1989
|Fernando Carvalho (POR) Ruquita-Philips-Feirense
|1988
|Joaquim Gomes (POR) Louletano-Val de Lobo
|1987
|Manuel Cunha (POR) Sicasal-Torreense
|1986
|Manuel Cunha (POR) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1985
|Eduardo Correia (POR) Sporting Lisboa-Raposeira
|1984
|Belmiro Silva (POR) Ovarense
|1983
|Adelino Teixeira (POR) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1982
|Alexandre Ruas (POR) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1981
|Belmiro Silva (POR) F.C. Porto
|1980
|Firmino Bernardino (POR) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1979
|Firmino Bernardino (POR) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1978
|Joaquim Andrade (POR) Águias-Clock
|1977
|Belmiro Silva (POR) F.C. Porto
|1961
|António Pisco (POR) Águias Alpiarça
|1960
|José Manuel Marques (POR) Águias Alpiarça
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy