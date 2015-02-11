Trending

2014Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2013Tony Martin (GER) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2012Richie Porte (AUS) Team Sky
2011Tony Martin (GER) HTC-Highroad
2010Alberto Contador (ESP) Astana
2009Alberto Contador (ESP) Astana
2008Stijn Devolder (BEL) Quick Step
2007Alessandro Petacchi (ITA) Team Milram
2006João Cabreira (POR) Maia Milaneza
2005Hugo Sabido (POR) Paredes Rota dos Moveis
2004Floyd Landis (USA) US Postal
2003Claus Møller (DEN) Milaneza-MSS
2002Cândido Barbosa (POR) LA-Pecol
2001Andrea Ferrigato (ITA) Alessio
2000Alex Zülle (SUI) Banesto
1999Melchor Mauri (ESP) Benfica
1998Tomas Konecny (CZE) ZVVZ
1997Cândido Barbosa (POR) Maia-Jumbo-Cin
1996Alberto Amaral (POR) Troiamarisco
1995Cássio Freitas (BRA) Recer-Boavista
1994Vitor Gamito (POR) Sicasal-Acral
1993Cássio Freitas (BRA) Recer-Boavista
1992Joaquim Gomes (POR) Recer-Boavista
1991Joaquim Andrade (POR) Sicasal-Acral
1990Fernando Carvalho (POR) Ruquita-Philips-Feirense
1989Fernando Carvalho (POR) Ruquita-Philips-Feirense
1988Joaquim Gomes (POR) Louletano-Val de Lobo
1987Manuel Cunha (POR) Sicasal-Torreense
1986Manuel Cunha (POR) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1985Eduardo Correia (POR) Sporting Lisboa-Raposeira
1984Belmiro Silva (POR) Ovarense
1983Adelino Teixeira (POR) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1982Alexandre Ruas (POR) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1981Belmiro Silva (POR) F.C. Porto
1980Firmino Bernardino (POR) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1979Firmino Bernardino (POR) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1978Joaquim Andrade (POR) Águias-Clock
1977Belmiro Silva (POR) F.C. Porto
1961António Pisco (POR) Águias Alpiarça
1960José Manuel Marques (POR) Águias Alpiarça

