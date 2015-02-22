Image 1 of 35 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage in Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 35 Phil Gaimon in his first race for his new Optum team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 35 André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) opens his 2015 account (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 35 A Portuguese-Lotto Soudal flag flies in the wind (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 35 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 35 André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) after winning the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 35 The peloton crosses the finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 35 Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) has a peak at what's ahead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 35 The peloton may be in Portugal but those are Australian gums (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 35 Team Lotto-Soudal ride by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 35 Race leader G Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 35 World champion Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 35 Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 35 Bram Tankink (Lotto-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 35 Davide Formolo (Cannondale - Garmin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 35 The 2015 Volta ao Algarve winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 35 Thiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 35 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) win in Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 35 The 2015 Volta ao Algarve winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 35 The 2015 Volta ao Algarve winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 35 The 2015 podium at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 35 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 35 The 2015 podium at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 35 Geraint Thomas pulls on the leader's jersey at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 35 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in green in Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 35 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on the podium in Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 35 Davide Formolo (Cannondale - Garmin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 35 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 35 Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 35 Lotto NL - Jumbo set the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 35 Stage 5 at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 35 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) and Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 35 The final stage at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 35 Action at the Volta ao Algarve on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 35 Action at the Volta ao Algarve on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lotto Soudal’s André Greipel took his first win of the season in the stage 5 bunch sprint to close out the 2015 Volta ao Algarve on Sunday. He crossed the finish line in the Portuguese town of Vilamoura ahead of runner-up Tom van Asbroeck (Lotto NL-Jumbo) and Rudiger Selig (Katusha), who moved up into third place after race officials relegated Raymond Kreder (Team Roompot).





The Briton moved into the race lead following his stage 2 win in Monchique and extended his lead in the stage 3 time trial from Vila do Bispo to Cape St. Vincent. Team Sky showed impressive solidarity in the hilly fourth stage, particularly Richie Porte who protected Thomas’ overall race lead the through final three ascents and then went on to take the stage win himself atop Malhão.

The final stage of the Volta ao Algarve wasn’t a breeze as the riders were tasked with two intermediate sprints; the first at the 30.5km mark in Almodovar and the second at the 123km mark in Ferreiaras. In between, at 61km into the race, there was one last mountain pass in Ameixial, however, the category 3 ascent wasn’t daunting enough to separate the sprinters from the field and the race was destined to come down to a bunch kick.

A break of three riders set off just six kilometres into the stage with Pawel Bernas (ActiveJet), Diego Rubio (Efapel) and Imanol Estevez (Murias Taldea). Heiner Parra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) made his way across to the move, and since none of the riders were a threat to the overall classification, the peloton led by Team Sky gifted them some leeway.

Bernas picked up full points in the first intermediate sprint in Almodovar ahead of Estevez and Rubio. Outside of their rivalry in the sprint, they worked very well together as they headed toward the day’s climb over Ameixial, gaining a four-minute advantage.

The quartet made it over the day’s main climb with Estevez picking up the mountain points at the top, however, their gap had been reduced by half and only continued to drop as the field crested the climb and barrelled down the other side until the peloton was all back together.

Another breakaway of three riders emerged, again with Bernas, and new recruits Luis Mas (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Beñat Txoperena (Murias Taldea). Bernas picked up his second set of intermediate sprint points in Ferreiras.

Their gap hovered at a mere 48 seconds, allowing Micael Isidoro (Louletano-Ray Just Energy), David de la Fuente (Efapel), and later, Adriano Malori and Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) to bridge across.

With a gap of only 35 seconds and a field still full of sprinters eager to have their chance at a stage sprint, it was inevitable that the breakaway was doomed and a bunch kick was going to take place in Vilamoura.

Greipel keyed off of his Lotto Soudal teammates in the final kilometres to take his first win of the season. While Team Sky celebrated their overall win with Thomas among the bunch at the finish line.

"It’s always a nice feeling to get that first win of the season," Greipel said. "The team set up the sprint perfectly for me. They did a great job all day long. A lot of Portuguese teams tried to get in the breakaway. The situation changed a few times, at the end seven riders were in front.

"We were worried that if they would all work together, they could stay ahead until the finish. Sean De Bie and Stig Broeckx controlled the breakaway. We knew the finish area, which really suited us. We had a plan and it worked out well."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:15:40 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 11 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 17 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 18 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 19 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 20 Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 21 Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team 22 Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo 23 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel 25 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 28 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira 32 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 33 Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira 34 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 36 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 37 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 39 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 40 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 41 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 43 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 45 Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 46 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 47 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 50 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 51 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 54 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 55 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 56 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 57 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 61 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 62 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 63 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 64 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 65 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 66 Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 67 Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo 68 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 71 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 72 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 73 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 74 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 75 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 77 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 78 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 79 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 80 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 81 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 82 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team 83 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 84 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 85 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 86 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel 87 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 89 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 90 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 91 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 92 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea 93 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 94 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel 95 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 96 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 99 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 100 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team 101 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 102 Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 103 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 104 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 105 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 106 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 107 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 108 David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira 109 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 110 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 111 Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 112 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 113 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 114 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 115 Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 116 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 117 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 118 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 119 Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 120 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 121 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 122 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea 123 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 124 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 125 Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team 126 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 128 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 129 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 130 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 131 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 132 David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel 133 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 135 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:25 136 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 138 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 139 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira 141 Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira 142 Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 0:00:28 143 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:38 144 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:00:47 145 Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:00:48 146 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 147 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51 148 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:53 149 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:19 150 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 151 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:22 152 Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira 153 Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 154 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:01:35 155 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:55 156 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:02:05 157 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:02:09 158 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:49 159 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 160 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 161 Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:05:18 162 Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 163 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team 3 pts 2 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 2 3 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team 3 pts 2 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 2 3 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 5 pts 2 Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team 3 3 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 25 pts 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 3 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 16 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 5 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 10 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 7 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 8 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 10 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 12:47:00 2 Lotto Soudal 3 RusVelo 4 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Team Sky 7 Bora-Argon 18 8 La Aluminios - Antarte 9 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 Team Tavira 11 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Movistar Team 14 Efapel 15 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Louletano - Ray Just Energy 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Team Roompot 19 Activejet Team 20 Murias Taldea 21 W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 22 Radio Popular - Boavista

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 19:46:13 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:27 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:01:11 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:01:14 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 7 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:32 8 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:55 9 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:04 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:21 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:43 12 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:03 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:06 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 15 Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:03:50 16 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:58 17 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 0:04:03 18 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:22 19 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:30 20 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:35 21 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:36 22 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:38 23 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:05:27 24 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:39 25 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:45 26 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:12 27 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:51 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:59 29 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:00 30 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:18 31 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel 0:07:25 32 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:07:44 33 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:49 34 Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:51 35 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 36 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:56 37 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:01 38 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:05 39 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:08:06 40 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:08:40 41 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:09:03 42 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:12 43 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:09:23 44 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:39 45 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:09:40 46 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:50 47 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:09:53 48 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:10 49 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:12 50 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:10:26 51 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:10:27 52 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:35 53 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:44 54 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:18 55 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 0:11:29 56 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:31 57 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:11:33 58 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:05 59 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:40 60 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:29 61 David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira 0:13:41 62 Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:14:17 63 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:27 64 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:16:34 65 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira 0:17:17 66 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:17:37 67 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:49 68 Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:18:07 69 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:36 70 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:19:57 71 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:20:32 72 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:48 73 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:20:50 74 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:21:30 75 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:21:47 76 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:58 77 David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel 0:22:30 78 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel 0:22:32 79 Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:22:36 80 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 0:23:08 81 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:09 82 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:23:28 83 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:23:47 84 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:24:14 85 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:24:16 86 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:33 87 Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:24:40 88 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:25:22 89 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:41 90 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:38 91 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:48 92 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:49 93 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:27:15 94 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:29 95 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:36 96 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:27:41 97 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:46 98 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:58 99 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:27:59 100 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:28:51 101 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team 0:29:01 102 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:29:06 103 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel 104 Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira 0:29:07 105 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 106 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:26 107 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:29:32 108 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:29:40 109 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 0:29:43 110 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:04 111 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:30:20 112 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:30:23 113 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:30:24 114 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:49 115 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:31:11 116 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:31:50 117 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:59 118 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:32:08 119 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:32:23 120 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:32:26 121 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 122 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:29 123 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:32:40 124 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:32:41 125 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:32:42 126 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 0:32:48 127 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:58 128 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:32:59 129 Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:33:01 130 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:33:03 131 Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:33:05 132 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team 133 Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:33:13 134 Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:33:18 135 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:33:20 136 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:25 137 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:28 138 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:33:54 139 Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 0:34:01 140 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:34:02 141 Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira 0:34:13 142 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:22 143 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:34:26 144 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:34:30 145 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira 0:34:37 146 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:36:25 147 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:36:36 148 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:36:59 149 Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo 0:37:41 150 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:38:14 151 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:38:44 152 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:39:08 153 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:39:16 154 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:39:52 155 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:40:03 156 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:40:13 157 Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:40:18 158 Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:41:02 159 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:41:25 160 Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira 0:41:36 161 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:42:27 162 Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:46:10 163 Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:58:51

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 38 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 25 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 25 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 22 7 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 16 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 12 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 14 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 16 15 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 17 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 18 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 10 19 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 8 20 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 8 21 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 8 22 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 8 23 Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team 6 24 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 6 25 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 26 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 27 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 28 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 5 29 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 30 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 31 Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team 3 32 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 3 33 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 34 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2 35 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 2 36 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 2 37 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 2 38 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 1 39 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 40 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 41 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 1 42 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 43 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel 1 44 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 45 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 12 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 5 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 7 6 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 8 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 9 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 5 10 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 5 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 3 13 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 3 14 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 15 Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team 3 16 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 17 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 1 18 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel 1 19 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 1 20 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19:49:50 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 4 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:35 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:23 6 Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo 0:04:14 7 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:04:29 8 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:05:46 9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:33 10 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:06:49 11 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:16:55 12 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:04 13 Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira 0:25:30 14 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:28:31 15 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:29:05 16 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:29:21 17 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:25 18 Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira 0:30:36 19 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:45 20 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:30:53 21 Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo 0:34:04 22 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:35:39 23 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:38:50 24 Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:55:14