Volta ao Algarve: Greipel wins final stage

Geraint Thomas wins overall

Image 1 of 35

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage in Algarve

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage in Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 35

Phil Gaimon in his first race for his new Optum team

Phil Gaimon in his first race for his new Optum team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 35

André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) opens his 2015 account

André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) opens his 2015 account
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 35

A Portuguese-Lotto Soudal flag flies in the wind

A Portuguese-Lotto Soudal flag flies in the wind
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 35

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the points jersey

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 35

André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) after winning the final stage

André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) after winning the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 35

The peloton crosses the finish line

The peloton crosses the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 35

Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) has a peak at what's ahead

Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) has a peak at what's ahead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 35

The peloton may be in Portugal but those are Australian gums

The peloton may be in Portugal but those are Australian gums
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 35

Team Lotto-Soudal ride by

Team Lotto-Soudal ride by
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 35

Race leader G Thomas (Team Sky)

Race leader G Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 35

World champion Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step)

World champion Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 35

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 35

Bram Tankink (Lotto-Jumbo)

Bram Tankink (Lotto-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 35

Davide Formolo (Cannondale - Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale - Garmin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 35

The 2015 Volta ao Algarve winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

The 2015 Volta ao Algarve winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 35

Thiago Machado (Katusha)

Thiago Machado (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 35

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) win in Algarve

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) win in Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 35

The 2015 Volta ao Algarve winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

The 2015 Volta ao Algarve winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 35

The 2015 Volta ao Algarve winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

The 2015 Volta ao Algarve winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 35

The 2015 podium at the Volta ao Algarve

The 2015 podium at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 35

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage of the Volta ao Algarve

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the final stage of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 35

The 2015 podium at the Volta ao Algarve

The 2015 podium at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 35

Geraint Thomas pulls on the leader's jersey at the Volta ao Algarve

Geraint Thomas pulls on the leader's jersey at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 35

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in green in Algarve

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in green in Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 35

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on the podium in Algarve

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on the podium in Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 35

Davide Formolo (Cannondale - Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale - Garmin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 35

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 35

Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Argon 18)

Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Argon 18)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 35

Lotto NL - Jumbo set the pace

Lotto NL - Jumbo set the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 35

Stage 5 at the Volta ao Algarve

Stage 5 at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 35

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) and Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) and Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 35

The final stage at the Volta ao Algarve

The final stage at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 35

Action at the Volta ao Algarve on stage 5

Action at the Volta ao Algarve on stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 35

Action at the Volta ao Algarve on stage 5

Action at the Volta ao Algarve on stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lotto Soudal’s André Greipel took his first win of the season in the stage 5 bunch sprint to close out the 2015 Volta ao Algarve on Sunday. He crossed the finish line in the Portuguese town of Vilamoura ahead of runner-up Tom van Asbroeck (Lotto NL-Jumbo) and Rudiger Selig (Katusha), who moved up into third place after race officials relegated Raymond Kreder (Team Roompot).

The Briton moved into the race lead following his stage 2 win in Monchique and extended his lead in the stage 3 time trial from Vila do Bispo to Cape St. Vincent. Team Sky showed impressive solidarity in the hilly fourth stage, particularly Richie Porte who protected Thomas’ overall race lead the through final three ascents and then went on to take the stage win himself atop Malhão.

The final stage of the Volta ao Algarve wasn’t a breeze as the riders were tasked with two intermediate sprints; the first at the 30.5km mark in Almodovar and the second at the 123km mark in Ferreiaras. In between, at 61km into the race, there was one last mountain pass in Ameixial, however, the category 3 ascent wasn’t daunting enough to separate the sprinters from the field and the race was destined to come down to a bunch kick.

A break of three riders set off just six kilometres into the stage with Pawel Bernas (ActiveJet), Diego Rubio (Efapel) and Imanol Estevez (Murias Taldea). Heiner Parra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) made his way across to the move, and since none of the riders were a threat to the overall classification, the peloton led by Team Sky gifted them some leeway.

Bernas picked up full points in the first intermediate sprint in Almodovar ahead of Estevez and Rubio. Outside of their rivalry in the sprint, they worked very well together as they headed toward the day’s climb over Ameixial, gaining a four-minute advantage.

The quartet made it over the day’s main climb with Estevez picking up the mountain points at the top, however, their gap had been reduced by half and only continued to drop as the field crested the climb and barrelled down the other side until the peloton was all back together.

Another breakaway of three riders emerged, again with Bernas, and new recruits Luis Mas (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Beñat Txoperena (Murias Taldea). Bernas picked up his second set of intermediate sprint points in Ferreiras.

Their gap hovered at a mere 48 seconds, allowing Micael Isidoro (Louletano-Ray Just Energy), David de la Fuente (Efapel), and later, Adriano Malori and Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) to bridge across.

With a gap of only 35 seconds and a field still full of sprinters eager to have their chance at a stage sprint, it was inevitable that the breakaway was doomed and a bunch kick was going to take place in Vilamoura.

Greipel keyed off of his Lotto Soudal teammates in the final kilometres to take his first win of the season. While Team Sky celebrated their overall win with Thomas among the bunch at the finish line.

"It’s always a nice feeling to get that first win of the season," Greipel said. "The team set up the sprint perfectly for me. They did a great job all day long. A lot of Portuguese teams tried to get in the breakaway. The situation changed a few times, at the end seven riders were in front.

"We were worried that if they would all work together, they could stay ahead until the finish. Sean De Bie and Stig Broeckx controlled the breakaway. We knew the finish area, which really suited us. We had a plan and it worked out well."

Bettini Photo

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:15:40
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
6Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
10Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
11Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
17Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
18Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
19Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
20Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
21Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team
22Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
23Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel
25Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
28Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
31Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
32José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
33Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
34Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
35Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
36Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
37Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
38Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
39Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
40Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
41Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
42Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
43Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
44Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
45Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
46Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
47José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
50Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
51Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
54Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
55Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
56Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
57Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
58Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
60Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
61Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
62Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
63Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
64Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
65Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
66Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
67Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
68Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
71Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
72Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
74Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
75Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
76Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
77Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
78Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
79Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
80Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
81Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
82Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
83Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
84Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
85Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
86Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
87Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
89Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
90Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
91Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
92Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
93Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
94Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel
95Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
96Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
99Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
100Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team
101Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
102Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
103Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
104Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
105Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
106Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
107Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
108David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira
109César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
110Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
111Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
112Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
113Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
114David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
115Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
116Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
117Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
119Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
120Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
121Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
122Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
123Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
124Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
125Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
126Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
128Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
129Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
130Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
131Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
132David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel
133Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
135Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:25
136Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
139Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
140Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira
141Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
142Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira0:00:28
143Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:38
144Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:47
145Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:00:48
146Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
147Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
148Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:53
149Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:19
150Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
151Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
152Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira
153Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
154Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:01:35
155Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:55
156Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:02:05
157Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:02:09
158Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:49
159Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
160Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
161Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:05:18
162Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
163Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team3pts
2Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea2
3Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team3pts
2Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea2
3Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea5pts
2Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team3
3Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal25pts
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha16
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step13
5Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 1810
6Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
8Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha4
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
10Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha12:47:00
2Lotto Soudal
3RusVelo
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Astana Pro Team
6Team Sky
7Bora-Argon 18
8La Aluminios - Antarte
9Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
10Team Tavira
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Etixx - Quick-Step
13Movistar Team
14Efapel
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Louletano - Ray Just Energy
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Team Roompot
19Activejet Team
20Murias Taldea
21W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
22Radio Popular - Boavista

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky19:46:13
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:27
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:01:11
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:01:14
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
7Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:32
8Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:55
9Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:04
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:21
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:43
12Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:03
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:06
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
15Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:03:50
16José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:03:58
17Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira0:04:03
18Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:22
19Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:30
20Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:35
21Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:36
22Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:38
23Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista0:05:27
24Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:39
25Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:45
26Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:06:12
27Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:51
28Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:59
29Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:00
30Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:18
31Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel0:07:25
32Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea0:07:44
33Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:49
34Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo0:07:51
35Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
36Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:56
37Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:01
38Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:08:05
39Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:08:06
40Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea0:08:40
41Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:09:03
42Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:12
43Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:09:23
44Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:39
45Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:09:40
46Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:50
47César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:09:53
48Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:10
49Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:12
50Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:10:26
51Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:10:27
52Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:35
53Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:44
54Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:18
55Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot0:11:29
56José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:31
57Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea0:11:33
58Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:05
59Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:12:40
60Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:29
61David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira0:13:41
62Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:14:17
63Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:27
64Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:16:34
65Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira0:17:17
66Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:17:37
67Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:49
68Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:18:07
69Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:36
70André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:19:57
71Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo0:20:32
72Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:48
73Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:50
74Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:21:30
75Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:21:47
76Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:58
77David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel0:22:30
78Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel0:22:32
79Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:22:36
80Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo0:23:08
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:09
82Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:23:28
83Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:23:47
84Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:24:14
85Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:24:16
86Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:33
87Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:24:40
88Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:25:22
89Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:25:41
90Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:38
91Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:48
92Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:49
93Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:27:15
94Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:29
95Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:36
96Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel0:27:41
97Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:27:46
98Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:58
99Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:27:59
100Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea0:28:51
101Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team0:29:01
102Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:29:06
103Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
104Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira0:29:07
105Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
106Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:26
107Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:29:32
108Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:29:40
109Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel0:29:43
110Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:04
111Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:30:20
112Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:30:23
113David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:30:24
114Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:49
115Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:11
116Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:31:50
117Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:59
118Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea0:32:08
119Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:32:23
120Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:32:26
121Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
122Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:29
123Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:32:40
124Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:32:41
125Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:32:42
126Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot0:32:48
127Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:32:58
128Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:32:59
129Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:33:01
130Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea0:33:03
131Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:33:05
132Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
133Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:33:13
134Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:33:18
135Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:33:20
136Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:25
137Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:28
138Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:33:54
139Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira0:34:01
140Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:02
141Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira0:34:13
142Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:22
143Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:34:26
144Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:34:30
145Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira0:34:37
146Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:36:25
147Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:36:36
148Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:36:59
149Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo0:37:41
150Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:38:14
151Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:38:44
152Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:39:08
153Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:39:16
154Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:39:52
155Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:40:03
156Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:40:13
157Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:40:18
158Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:41:02
159Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:41:25
160Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira0:41:36
161Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:42:27
162Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:46:10
163Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:58:51

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky38pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step38
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step30
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky25
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal25
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky22
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert21
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team20
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team16
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step16
12Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
13Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
14Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha16
15Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team10
17Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
18Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 1810
19Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo8
20Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha8
21Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha8
22Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot8
23Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team6
24Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea6
25Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
26Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
28Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel5
29Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
30Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha4
31Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team3
32Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel3
33Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
34Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2
35Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot2
36Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea2
37Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista2
38José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 181
39Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
40Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
41Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky1
42Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
43Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel1
44Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
45Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky12pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step7
5Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team7
6Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
8Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal5
9Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea5
10Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot5
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team3
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal3
13Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel3
14Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 183
15Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team3
16Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
17Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea1
18Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel1
19Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy1
20Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team19:49:50
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
4Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:35
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:23
6Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo0:04:14
7Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:04:29
8Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:05:46
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:33
10Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:06:49
11Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo0:16:55
12Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:04
13Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira0:25:30
14Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea0:28:31
15Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:29:05
16Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:29:21
17Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:25
18Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira0:30:36
19Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:45
20Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:30:53
21Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo0:34:04
22Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:35:39
23Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:38:50
24Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:55:14

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha59:22:23
2Astana Pro Team0:02:05
3Movistar Team0:02:21
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:15
5Team Sky0:05:14
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:49
7Bora-Argon 180:10:45
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:37
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:35
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:33
11Radio Popular - Boavista0:20:37
12Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:25
13Murias Taldea0:21:28
14Team Roompot0:22:57
15Lotto Soudal0:23:58
16La Aluminios - Antarte0:26:07
17Team Tavira0:28:04
18Efapel0:35:59
19RusVelo0:37:23
20W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:43:14
21Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:58:30
22Activejet Team1:01:02

 

