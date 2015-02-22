Volta ao Algarve: Greipel wins final stage
Geraint Thomas wins overall
Stage 5: Almodovar - Vilamoura
Lotto Soudal’s André Greipel took his first win of the season in the stage 5 bunch sprint to close out the 2015 Volta ao Algarve on Sunday. He crossed the finish line in the Portuguese town of Vilamoura ahead of runner-up Tom van Asbroeck (Lotto NL-Jumbo) and Rudiger Selig (Katusha), who moved up into third place after race officials relegated Raymond Kreder (Team Roompot).
The Briton moved into the race lead following his stage 2 win in Monchique and extended his lead in the stage 3 time trial from Vila do Bispo to Cape St. Vincent. Team Sky showed impressive solidarity in the hilly fourth stage, particularly Richie Porte who protected Thomas’ overall race lead the through final three ascents and then went on to take the stage win himself atop Malhão.
The final stage of the Volta ao Algarve wasn’t a breeze as the riders were tasked with two intermediate sprints; the first at the 30.5km mark in Almodovar and the second at the 123km mark in Ferreiaras. In between, at 61km into the race, there was one last mountain pass in Ameixial, however, the category 3 ascent wasn’t daunting enough to separate the sprinters from the field and the race was destined to come down to a bunch kick.
A break of three riders set off just six kilometres into the stage with Pawel Bernas (ActiveJet), Diego Rubio (Efapel) and Imanol Estevez (Murias Taldea). Heiner Parra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) made his way across to the move, and since none of the riders were a threat to the overall classification, the peloton led by Team Sky gifted them some leeway.
Bernas picked up full points in the first intermediate sprint in Almodovar ahead of Estevez and Rubio. Outside of their rivalry in the sprint, they worked very well together as they headed toward the day’s climb over Ameixial, gaining a four-minute advantage.
The quartet made it over the day’s main climb with Estevez picking up the mountain points at the top, however, their gap had been reduced by half and only continued to drop as the field crested the climb and barrelled down the other side until the peloton was all back together.
Another breakaway of three riders emerged, again with Bernas, and new recruits Luis Mas (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Beñat Txoperena (Murias Taldea). Bernas picked up his second set of intermediate sprint points in Ferreiras.
Their gap hovered at a mere 48 seconds, allowing Micael Isidoro (Louletano-Ray Just Energy), David de la Fuente (Efapel), and later, Adriano Malori and Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) to bridge across.
With a gap of only 35 seconds and a field still full of sprinters eager to have their chance at a stage sprint, it was inevitable that the breakaway was doomed and a bunch kick was going to take place in Vilamoura.
Greipel keyed off of his Lotto Soudal teammates in the final kilometres to take his first win of the season. While Team Sky celebrated their overall win with Thomas among the bunch at the finish line.
"It’s always a nice feeling to get that first win of the season," Greipel said. "The team set up the sprint perfectly for me. They did a great job all day long. A lot of Portuguese teams tried to get in the breakaway. The situation changed a few times, at the end seven riders were in front.
"We were worried that if they would all work together, they could stay ahead until the finish. Sean De Bie and Stig Broeckx controlled the breakaway. We knew the finish area, which really suited us. We had a plan and it worked out well."
Bettini Photo
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:15:40
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|11
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|17
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|18
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|19
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|20
|Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|21
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|22
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|23
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel
|25
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
|32
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|33
|Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
|34
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|39
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|40
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|41
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|43
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|46
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|47
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|50
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|54
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|55
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|57
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|61
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|62
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|63
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|64
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|65
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|66
|Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|67
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|68
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|71
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|74
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|76
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|77
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|79
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|80
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|81
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|82
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|83
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|84
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|85
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|86
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
|87
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|89
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|90
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|91
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|92
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
|93
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|94
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel
|95
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|96
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|99
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|100
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|101
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|102
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|103
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|104
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|105
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|106
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|107
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira
|109
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|110
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|111
|Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|112
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|113
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|114
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|115
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|116
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|117
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|119
|Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|120
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|121
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|122
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
|123
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|124
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|125
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|126
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|128
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|129
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|130
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|131
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|132
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel
|133
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|135
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|136
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|139
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|140
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira
|141
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
|142
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|0:00:28
|143
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:38
|144
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:00:47
|145
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:00:48
|146
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|147
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|148
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:53
|149
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:19
|150
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|151
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|152
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira
|153
|Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|154
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:01:35
|155
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:55
|156
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:02:05
|157
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:02:09
|158
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:49
|159
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|160
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|161
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:05:18
|162
|Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|163
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|2
|3
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|2
|3
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|5
|pts
|2
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|3
|3
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|25
|pts
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|3
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|16
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|5
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|7
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|8
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|12:47:00
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|RusVelo
|4
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|8
|La Aluminios - Antarte
|9
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Team Tavira
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Efapel
|15
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Team Roompot
|19
|Activejet Team
|20
|Murias Taldea
|21
|W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|22
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|19:46:13
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:27
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:01:11
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|7
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:32
|8
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|9
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|11
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:43
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:03
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:06
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|15
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:03:50
|16
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:58
|17
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|0:04:03
|18
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:22
|19
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:30
|20
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:35
|21
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:36
|22
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:38
|23
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:05:27
|24
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|25
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:45
|26
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:12
|27
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:51
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:59
|29
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:00
|30
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:18
|31
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel
|0:07:25
|32
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:07:44
|33
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|34
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:51
|35
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|36
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:56
|37
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:01
|38
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:05
|39
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:08:06
|40
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:08:40
|41
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:03
|42
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:12
|43
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:09:23
|44
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:39
|45
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:09:40
|46
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:09:50
|47
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:09:53
|48
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:10
|49
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:12
|50
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:10:26
|51
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:10:27
|52
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:10:35
|53
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:44
|54
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:18
|55
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:11:29
|56
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:31
|57
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:11:33
|58
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:05
|59
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:40
|60
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:29
|61
|David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira
|0:13:41
|62
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:14:17
|63
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:27
|64
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:16:34
|65
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira
|0:17:17
|66
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:17:37
|67
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:49
|68
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:18:07
|69
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:36
|70
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:57
|71
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:20:32
|72
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:48
|73
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:50
|74
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:21:30
|75
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:21:47
|76
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:58
|77
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel
|0:22:30
|78
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel
|0:22:32
|79
|Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:22:36
|80
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|0:23:08
|81
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:09
|82
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:23:28
|83
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:23:47
|84
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:24:14
|85
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:24:16
|86
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:33
|87
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:24:40
|88
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:25:22
|89
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:41
|90
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:38
|91
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:48
|92
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:49
|93
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:27:15
|94
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:29
|95
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:36
|96
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:27:41
|97
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:46
|98
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:58
|99
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:27:59
|100
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:28:51
|101
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|0:29:01
|102
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:29:06
|103
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
|104
|Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
|0:29:07
|105
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|106
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:26
|107
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:29:32
|108
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:29:40
|109
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|0:29:43
|110
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:04
|111
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:30:20
|112
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:30:23
|113
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:30:24
|114
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:49
|115
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:11
|116
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:31:50
|117
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:59
|118
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:32:08
|119
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:32:23
|120
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:32:26
|121
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|122
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:29
|123
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:40
|124
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:32:41
|125
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:32:42
|126
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:32:48
|127
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:32:58
|128
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:32:59
|129
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:33:01
|130
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:33:03
|131
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:33:05
|132
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|133
|Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:33:13
|134
|Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:33:18
|135
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:33:20
|136
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:25
|137
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:28
|138
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:33:54
|139
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|0:34:01
|140
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:02
|141
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
|0:34:13
|142
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:22
|143
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:34:26
|144
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:34:30
|145
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
|0:34:37
|146
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:36:25
|147
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:36:36
|148
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:36:59
|149
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|0:37:41
|150
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:38:14
|151
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:38:44
|152
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:39:08
|153
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:39:16
|154
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:39:52
|155
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:40:03
|156
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:40:13
|157
|Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:40:18
|158
|Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:41:02
|159
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:41:25
|160
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira
|0:41:36
|161
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:42:27
|162
|Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:46:10
|163
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:58:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|25
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|8
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|11
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|12
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|14
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|16
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|17
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|18
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|19
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|20
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|8
|21
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|22
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|8
|23
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|6
|24
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|6
|25
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|26
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|27
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|28
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|5
|29
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|30
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|31
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|3
|32
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|3
|33
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|34
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|35
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|2
|36
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|2
|37
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|2
|38
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|39
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|40
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|41
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|42
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|43
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
|1
|44
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|45
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|12
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|5
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|6
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|8
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|9
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|5
|10
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|11
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|3
|13
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|3
|14
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|15
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|3
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|17
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|1
|18
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
|1
|19
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|1
|20
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19:49:50
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|4
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:35
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:23
|6
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|0:04:14
|7
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:04:29
|8
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:05:46
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|10
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:06:49
|11
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:16:55
|12
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:04
|13
|Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
|0:25:30
|14
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:28:31
|15
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:29:05
|16
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:29:21
|17
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:25
|18
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
|0:30:36
|19
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:45
|20
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:30:53
|21
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|0:34:04
|22
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:35:39
|23
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:38:50
|24
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:55:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|59:22:23
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:05
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:15
|5
|Team Sky
|0:05:14
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:49
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:45
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:37
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:35
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:33
|11
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:20:37
|12
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:25
|13
|Murias Taldea
|0:21:28
|14
|Team Roompot
|0:22:57
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:23:58
|16
|La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:26:07
|17
|Team Tavira
|0:28:04
|18
|Efapel
|0:35:59
|19
|RusVelo
|0:37:23
|20
|W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:43:14
|21
|Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:58:30
|22
|Activejet Team
|1:01:02
