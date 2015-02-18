Image 1 of 22 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 22 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 22 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 22 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 22 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 22 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 22 Caja Rural at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 22 The peloton sets off at stage 1 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 22 Michele Scarponi (Astana) before the stage 1 start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 22 Team Astana ready to start the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski will be racing at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 22 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 Cannondale-Garmin walk off the sign-in stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 22 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Richie Porte (Team Sky) at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 Cannondale-Garmin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 Davide Formol (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 Bora-Argon 18 bikes all lined up at the start of stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 22 Team Lotto NL-Jumbo presented before stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) won the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve. The Belgian edged Ben Swift (Team Sky) for his second win of the season after a victory in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in January. Paul Martens (LottoJumbo.nl) was third.

Meersman dons the first leader's jersey of the race for his efforts. It's the 10th win of the year for Etixx-Quickstep, following on the success of Niki Terpstra in Tour of Qatar, and Mark Cavendish in Dubai.

The race was led early on by four riders from Continental teams: Mario González (ActiveJet), Joni Brandão (Efapel), João Benta (Louletano-Ray Just Energy) and Samuel Magalhães (Rádio Popular-Boavista) escaped early in the 166.7km stage to Albufeira and gained nearly eight minutes before the sprinters' teams began to claw back their advantage.

Lotto Soudal and Etixx-Quickstep closed down the escape with just over 15km left to race. At first it appeared that Meersman had left it too late, and was a long way back coming into the final sprint, but he used the headwind to his advantage to bring home the victory for his team.

"I was 20th position or something, but I stayed calm because a lot of guys were going full gas into a headwind," Meersman said. "You can never hold that kind of effort for long into a headwind. So I moved up a little bit, and then at the top of the uphill part of the finish they slowed down a little bit. I accelerated at that point."

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski and Czech champion Zdenek Stybar ushered Meersman to the front, and the Belgian waited patiently until the right moment to hit out into the wind. "Even at 200 meters to go I was third position and I just went as hard as I could. I knew it was the right time. So I went and I got the win."

Meersman dedicated the victory to his family and to compatriot Claud Criquielion, the former world champion who died today of a stroke at age 58. "I didn't know him personally, but know he was a big champion and I dedicate this to Claude and his family as my condolences. It is a sad day for Belgian cycling," Meersman said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:13:53 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 12 Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team 13 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 14 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 15 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 16 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 18 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 22 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 25 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira 27 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo 33 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 34 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team 36 Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira 37 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 38 Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 39 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 42 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 43 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 44 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 45 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 46 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 47 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo 49 Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 50 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 53 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 54 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 56 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 57 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 58 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 59 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 61 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea 63 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:07 64 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 65 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 68 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 69 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 70 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 72 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel 74 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira 75 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 76 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 77 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 78 Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 79 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 80 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team 81 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 82 David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel 83 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 84 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 86 Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 87 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 88 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 89 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel 90 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 91 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 92 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 93 Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team 94 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 95 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 96 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 97 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 98 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel 99 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 100 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 101 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 102 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 103 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 104 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 105 David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira 106 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 107 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 108 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 109 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 110 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 111 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 112 Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 113 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 114 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 115 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 116 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 117 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 118 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 119 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:00:19 120 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 121 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 122 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 123 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 124 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 125 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 126 Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 127 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 130 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 131 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:33 132 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 133 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 134 Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 135 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 136 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea 137 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 138 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 139 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 141 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 143 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 144 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 145 Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 146 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 147 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 148 Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 149 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 150 Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira 0:00:57 151 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 0:01:03 152 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team 153 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 154 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:07 155 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel 156 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 158 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:13 159 Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:41 160 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:01:51 161 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 162 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:51 163 Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 164 Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira 165 João Matias (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 166 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 167 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:54 168 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 169 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:15 170 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 171 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:30 172 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 173 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:45 174 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:12 DNF Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 20 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 4 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 8 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountain 1 - Tôr (Cat 3) kmm. 110.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 5 pts 2 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 3 3 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 1

Sprint 1 - Lagos, km. 30.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 3 pts 2 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 2 3 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 1

Sprint 2 - Albufeira, km. 141.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 3 pts 2 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 2 3 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 12:41:39 2 Team Sky 3 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 Movistar Team 5 Team Katusha 6 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Lotto Soudal 9 RusVelo 10 Team Roompot 11 Bora-Argon 18 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Activejet Team 0:00:07 14 Team Tavira 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Efapel 17 Murias Taldea 18 Radio Popular - Boavista 0:00:14 19 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 20 W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 21 Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:00:19 22 La Aluminios - Antarte 0:00:21

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:13:43 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:04 3 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:00:05 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:06 5 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:10 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 13 Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team 14 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 16 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 18 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 19 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 23 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira 28 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo 34 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 35 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team 37 Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira 38 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 39 Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 40 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 43 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 44 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 45 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 46 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 47 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 48 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 49 Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo 50 Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 51 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 53 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 54 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 55 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 57 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 58 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 59 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 60 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 62 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea 64 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 65 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:17 67 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 68 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 71 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 72 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 75 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel 77 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira 78 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 79 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 80 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 82 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 83 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team 84 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 85 David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel 86 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 87 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 89 Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 90 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 91 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 92 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel 93 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 94 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 95 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 96 Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team 97 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 98 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 99 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 100 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 101 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel 102 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 103 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 104 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 105 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 106 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 107 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 108 David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira 109 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 110 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 111 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 112 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 113 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 114 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 115 Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 116 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 117 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 118 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 119 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 120 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 121 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 122 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:00:29 123 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 124 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 125 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 126 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 127 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 128 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 130 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 131 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 132 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 133 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 134 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:43 135 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 136 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 137 Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 138 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 139 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea 140 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 141 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 143 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 144 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 146 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 147 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 148 Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 149 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 150 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 151 Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 152 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 153 Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira 0:01:07 154 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 0:01:08 155 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:01:13 156 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 157 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:17 158 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel 159 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 160 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 161 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:23 162 Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:51 163 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:01:59 164 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:02:01 165 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 166 Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 167 Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira 168 João Matias (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 169 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:04 170 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 171 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:25 172 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:40 173 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:55 174 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:22

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 20 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 4 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 8 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 8 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 5 9 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 5 10 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 12 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 2 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 5 pts 2 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 3 3 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4:13:53 2 Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo 3 Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 6 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 10 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:07 11 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 12 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 14 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 15 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 16 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 17 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 19 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:19 20 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 21 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 23 Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira 0:00:57 24 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 0:00:58 25 Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:41 26 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:01:49