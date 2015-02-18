Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Meersman wins in Albufeira

Etixx-QuickStep rider claims first leader's jersey in Portugal

Image 1 of 22

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 22

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 22

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 22

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 22

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 22

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) wins the first stage of Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 22

Caja Rural at Volta ao Algarve

Caja Rural at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 22

The peloton sets off at stage 1 of the Volta ao Algarve

The peloton sets off at stage 1 of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 22

Michele Scarponi (Astana) before the stage 1 start

Michele Scarponi (Astana) before the stage 1 start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 22

Team Astana ready to start the Volta ao Algarve

Team Astana ready to start the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 22

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski will be racing at the Volta ao Algarve

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski will be racing at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 22

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 22

Cannondale-Garmin walk off the sign-in stage

Cannondale-Garmin walk off the sign-in stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 22

Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 22

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 22

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 22

Richie Porte (Team Sky) at Volta ao Algarve

Richie Porte (Team Sky) at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 22

Cannondale-Garmin

Cannondale-Garmin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 22

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 22

Davide Formol (Cannondale-Garmin)

Davide Formol (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

Bora-Argon 18 bikes all lined up at the start of stage 1

Bora-Argon 18 bikes all lined up at the start of stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 22

Team Lotto NL-Jumbo presented before stage 1

Team Lotto NL-Jumbo presented before stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) won the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve. The Belgian edged Ben Swift (Team Sky) for his second win of the season after a victory in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in January. Paul Martens (LottoJumbo.nl) was third.

Meersman dons the first leader's jersey of the race for his efforts. It's the 10th win of the year for Etixx-Quickstep, following on the success of Niki Terpstra in Tour of Qatar, and Mark Cavendish in Dubai.

The race was led early on by four riders from Continental teams: Mario González (ActiveJet), Joni Brandão (Efapel), João Benta (Louletano-Ray Just Energy) and Samuel Magalhães (Rádio Popular-Boavista) escaped early in the 166.7km stage to Albufeira and gained nearly eight minutes before the sprinters' teams began to claw back their advantage.

Lotto Soudal and Etixx-Quickstep closed down the escape with just over 15km left to race. At first it appeared that Meersman had left it too late, and was a long way back coming into the final sprint, but he used the headwind to his advantage to bring home the victory for his team.

"I was 20th position or something, but I stayed calm because a lot of guys were going full gas into a headwind," Meersman said. "You can never hold that kind of effort for long into a headwind. So I moved up a little bit, and then at the top of the uphill part of the finish they slowed down a little bit. I accelerated at that point."

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski and Czech champion Zdenek Stybar ushered Meersman to the front, and the Belgian waited patiently until the right moment to hit out into the wind. "Even at 200 meters to go I was third position and I just went as hard as I could. I knew it was the right time. So I went and I got the win."

Meersman dedicated the victory to his family and to compatriot Claud Criquielion, the former world champion who died today of a stroke at age 58. "I didn't know him personally, but know he was a big champion and I dedicate this to Claude and his family as my condolences. It is a sad day for Belgian cycling," Meersman said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4:13:53
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
3Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
4Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
12Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
14Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
15Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
16Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
18César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
22Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
24Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
25Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
26Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
27Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
28Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
29Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
32Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
33Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
34José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
36Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
38Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
39Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
40Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
42Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
43Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
44Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
45Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
46Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
47Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
48Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
49Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
50Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
51Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
52Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
53Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
54Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
56Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
57José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
58Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
59Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
60Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
61Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
63Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:07
64Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
65Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
66Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
67Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
68Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
69Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
70Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
71Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
72Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
73Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
74Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira
75Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
76Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
77Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
78Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
79Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
80Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team
81Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
82David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel
83Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
84Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
86Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
87Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
88Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
89Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel
90Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
91Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
92David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
93Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
94Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
95Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
96Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
97Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
98Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel
99Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
100Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
101Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
102Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
103Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
104Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
105David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira
106Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
107Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
108Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
110Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
111Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
112Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
113Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
114Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
115Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
116Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
117Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
118Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
119Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:00:19
120Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
121Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
122Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
123Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
124Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
125Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
126Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
127Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
128Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
130Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
131Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:33
132Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
133Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
134Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
135Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
136Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
137Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
138Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
139Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
140Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
141Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
143Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
144Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
145Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
146Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
147Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
148Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
149Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
150Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira0:00:57
151Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team0:01:03
152Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
153Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
154Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:07
155Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel
156Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
157Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
158Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:13
159Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:01:41
160Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:01:51
161Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
162Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:51
163Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
164Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira
165João Matias (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
166Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
167Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:54
168Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
169Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:15
170Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
171Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:30
172Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
173Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:45
174Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:12
DNFMarco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step25pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky20
3Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
4Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step10
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot8
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountain 1 - Tôr (Cat 3) kmm. 110.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team5pts
2Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel3
3Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy1

Sprint 1 - Lagos, km. 30.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel3pts
2Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team2
3Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista1

Sprint 2 - Albufeira, km. 141.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team3pts
2Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel2
3Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step12:41:39
2Team Sky
3Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
4Movistar Team
5Team Katusha
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Lotto Soudal
9RusVelo
10Team Roompot
11Bora-Argon 18
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Activejet Team0:00:07
14Team Tavira
15Astana Pro Team
16Efapel
17Murias Taldea
18Radio Popular - Boavista0:00:14
19Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
21Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:00:19
22La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:21

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4:13:43
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:04
3Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel0:00:05
4Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:06
5Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:10
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
13Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team
14André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
15Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
16Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
17Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
18Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
19César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
23Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
27Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
28Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
29Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
30Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
33Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
34Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
35José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
37Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
38Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
39Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
40Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
41Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
43Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
44Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
45Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
46Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
47Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
48Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
49Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
50Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
51Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
52Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
53Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
54Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
55Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
57Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
58José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
59Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
60Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
61Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
62Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
64Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
65Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:17
67Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
68Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
70Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
71Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
72Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
73Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
74Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
75Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
76Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
77Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira
78Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
79Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
80Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
81Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
82Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
83Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team
84Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
85David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel
86Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
87Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
89Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
90Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
91Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
92Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel
93Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
94Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
95David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
96Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
97Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
98Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
99Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
100Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
101Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel
102Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
103Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
104Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
105Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
106Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
107Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
108David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira
109Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
110Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
111Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
112Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
113Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
114Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
115Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
116Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
117Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
118Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
119Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
120Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
121Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
122Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:00:29
123Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
124Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
125Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
126Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
127Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
128Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
130Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
131Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
132Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
133Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
134Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:43
135Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
136Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
137Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
138Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
140Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
141Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
143Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
144Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
146Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
147Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
148Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
149Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
150Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
151Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
152Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
153Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira0:01:07
154Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team0:01:08
155Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:01:13
156Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
157Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:17
158Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel
159Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
160Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
161Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:23
162Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:01:51
163Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:01:59
164Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:02:01
165Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
166Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
167Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira
168João Matias (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
169Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:04
170Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
171Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:25
172Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:40
173Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:55
174Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:22

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step25pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky20
3Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
4Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step10
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot8
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel5
9Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team5
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2
12Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista2
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team5pts
2Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel3
3Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4:13:53
2Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
3Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
6Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
7Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
9Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
10Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:07
11Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
12Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
13Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
14Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
15Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
16Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
17Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
18Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
19Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:19
20Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
21Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
23Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira0:00:57
24Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team0:00:58
25Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:01:41
26Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:01:49

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step12:41:39
2Team Sky
3Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
4Movistar Team
5Team Katusha
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Lotto Soudal
9RusVelo
10Team Roompot
11Bora-Argon 18
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Activejet Team0:00:07
14Team Tavira
15Astana Pro Team
16Efapel
17Murias Taldea
18Radio Popular - Boavista0:00:14
19Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
20W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
21Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:00:19
22La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:21

 

Latest on Cyclingnews