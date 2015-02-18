Volta ao Algarve: Meersman wins in Albufeira
Etixx-QuickStep rider claims first leader's jersey in Portugal
Stage 1: Lagos - Albufeira
Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) won the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve. The Belgian edged Ben Swift (Team Sky) for his second win of the season after a victory in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in January. Paul Martens (LottoJumbo.nl) was third.
Meersman dons the first leader's jersey of the race for his efforts. It's the 10th win of the year for Etixx-Quickstep, following on the success of Niki Terpstra in Tour of Qatar, and Mark Cavendish in Dubai.
The race was led early on by four riders from Continental teams: Mario González (ActiveJet), Joni Brandão (Efapel), João Benta (Louletano-Ray Just Energy) and Samuel Magalhães (Rádio Popular-Boavista) escaped early in the 166.7km stage to Albufeira and gained nearly eight minutes before the sprinters' teams began to claw back their advantage.
Lotto Soudal and Etixx-Quickstep closed down the escape with just over 15km left to race. At first it appeared that Meersman had left it too late, and was a long way back coming into the final sprint, but he used the headwind to his advantage to bring home the victory for his team.
"I was 20th position or something, but I stayed calm because a lot of guys were going full gas into a headwind," Meersman said. "You can never hold that kind of effort for long into a headwind. So I moved up a little bit, and then at the top of the uphill part of the finish they slowed down a little bit. I accelerated at that point."
World champion Michal Kwiatkowski and Czech champion Zdenek Stybar ushered Meersman to the front, and the Belgian waited patiently until the right moment to hit out into the wind. "Even at 200 meters to go I was third position and I just went as hard as I could. I knew it was the right time. So I went and I got the win."
Meersman dedicated the victory to his family and to compatriot Claud Criquielion, the former world champion who died today of a stroke at age 58. "I didn't know him personally, but know he was a big champion and I dedicate this to Claude and his family as my condolences. It is a sad day for Belgian cycling," Meersman said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:13:53
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|7
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|12
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|15
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|17
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|22
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
|27
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|33
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|34
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|36
|Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|39
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|44
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|45
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|47
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|49
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|50
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|53
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|56
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|57
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|58
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|59
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
|63
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:07
|64
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|65
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|68
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|69
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
|74
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira
|75
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|76
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|77
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|78
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|79
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|80
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|81
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|82
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel
|83
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|84
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|86
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|87
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|88
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel
|90
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|91
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|92
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|93
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|94
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|95
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|96
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|97
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|98
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel
|99
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|100
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|101
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|102
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|103
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|104
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|105
|David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira
|106
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|107
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|108
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|110
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|111
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|112
|Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|113
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|114
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|115
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|116
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|117
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|118
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|119
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:00:19
|120
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|121
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|122
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|123
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|124
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|125
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|126
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|127
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|128
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|129
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|130
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|131
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:33
|132
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:39
|133
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|134
|Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|135
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
|137
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|138
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|139
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|145
|Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|146
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|147
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|148
|Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|149
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|150
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
|0:00:57
|151
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|0:01:03
|152
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|153
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|154
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:07
|155
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel
|156
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|158
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:13
|159
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:41
|160
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:01:51
|161
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|162
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:51
|163
|Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|164
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira
|165
|João Matias (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|166
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|167
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:54
|168
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|169
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:15
|170
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|171
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:30
|172
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|173
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:45
|174
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:12
