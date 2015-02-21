Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Porte wins in Malhão

Thomas maintains overall race lead

Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep riders were very aggressive during stage 4 in Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Woods (Optum) finishes fifth on the day ahead of Tiago Machado (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the stage 4 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 4 winner Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) leads the overall Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins stage 4 in Malhão

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tiago Machado (Katusha), Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tiago Machado (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tiago Machado (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tiago Machado (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep at the from of the field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tiago Machado (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tiago Machado (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sergei Chernetski (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sergei Chernetski (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
MIchal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) finished second

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ion Izagirre (Movistar) was third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was fourth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ion Izagirre (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anton Vorobyev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Malacarne (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) finished the stage in second

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) is the stage 4 winner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins stage 4 at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky’s Richie Porte took a solo win during the fourth stage, the queen stage, of the Volta ao Algarve on a hilltop finish in Malhão. He crossed the finish line three seconds ahead of current world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and nine seconds ahead of Ion Izagirre (Movistar). 

"This time I was not expecting to win," Porte said. "The Etixx team wore us out a lot and I was booked to ride strong in the last 10 kilometers before the climb. It is good to reward Thomas with the yellow jersey because he, in recent years, has done a lot for me and my career. 300 meters from the finish he told me to attack and everything went well. Days like this are rare in cycling. It was perfect. It is an excellent start for the season and strengthens the morale of the team."

Porte’s teammate Geraint Thomas maintained his lead in the overall classification and is now sitting 27 seconds ahead of Kwiatkowski and 1:11 minutes ahead of Tiago Machado (Katusha).

Team Sky spent much of the 218km stage trying to contain a series of attacks from the Etixx-QuickStep team. The stage offered two intermediate sprints in Cacela and Alcoutim and three KOMs in Malhão, Ameixieirinhas and again in Malhão at the finish line.

Seven riders escaped the field during the opening kilometres including Davide Malacarne (Astana), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), Adriano Malori (Movistar), Mauritis Lammertink (Roompot), Kamil Gradek (ActiveJet), Filipe Cardoso (Efapel) and Beñat Txoperena (Murias Taldea).

The group gained over two minutes on the field before the 30km mark where Gradek picked up the full set of intermediate sprint points available in Cacela.

Their gap grew to 4:30 minutes as they headed toward the second intermediate sprint located at the 85km mark in Alcoutim where Txoperena got the better of Lammertink and Gallopin in the sprint to the line.

As there race headed toward the hills, Malacarne rolled across the top of the first KOM in Malhão, ahead of Malori and Lammertink. The trio, along with Gallopin and Txoperena continued on as the others fell off pace.

Back in the field, the previous day’s time trial winner Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) attacked on the climb with his teammate Michal Golas, Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto NL-Jumbo) and Jesus Herrada (Movistar) in tow. They teetered on 25 seconds behind the lead group but build up an advantage of 31 seconds ahead of the main field that included overall leader Geraint Thomas and Team Sky, who were forced to chase.

As the breakaway and the chase group were brought back into the mix before the second KOM, Etixx-QuickStep continued to put pressure on Team Sky, as Zdenek Stybar made a move and got to the top of the climb in Ameixieirinhas ahead of Porte and Thomas.

Stybar made a second move over the crest of the climb that earned him a five-second advantage over Thomas and some 30 riders left of the main field.

The Czech rider’s move was short-lived, however, as Porte led Thomas and the group into the final climb toward the finish line in Malhão. He reduced the group to only nine riders and then had just enough left in the tank to make a winning move, crossing the line by a slim margin ahead of Kwiatkowski and Izagirre, while his teammate and race leader Thomas crossed safely over the line in fourth.

Canada’s Michael Woods (Optum Pro Cycling) had a strong ride finishing fifth on the stage just ahead of Tiago Machado (Katusha) in sixth.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky5:55:34
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:03
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:09
5Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:13
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
8Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:21
9Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
10José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:00:31
11Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:35
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
13Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:37
14Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:38
15Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:42
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:52
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:54
18Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira0:01:00
19Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista0:01:06
20Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:21
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
23Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
24Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:56
25Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
26Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
27Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea0:02:48
28Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel0:03:38
29Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
30Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:50
31Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
33Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:52
34Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:03:54
35Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo0:03:56
36Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:04:03
37David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel0:04:18
38Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:21
39Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
40Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
41Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
42Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
43Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
44Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira0:04:27
45Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:35
46Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:37
47Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
48Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:43
49Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:04:58
51Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
52Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
53César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:05:04
54Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:05:13
55Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo0:05:21
56Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
57Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:31
58Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:06:04
59Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
60Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
61Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
62Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
63David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira0:06:12
64Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
65Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:49
66Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:59
67Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:06
68José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:08:08
70Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:08:47
71Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:09:18
72Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:11
73Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:19
74Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:11:50
75Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:03
76Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira0:13:53
77Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:16:07
78Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
79Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
80Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
81Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
82Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
83Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
84Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
86Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
87Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
88Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
89Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
90Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
91Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
92Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
93Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
94Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
95Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
96Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira
97Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
98Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel
99Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team
100Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
101Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
102Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
103Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team
105Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
106Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
107André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
108Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
109Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
112Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
113Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
114Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
115Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
116Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
117Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
118Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
119Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
120Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
121Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
122Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
123Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
124Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
125Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
126Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
127Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
128Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
130Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
131Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
132Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
133Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
134Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
135Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
136Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
138Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:16:21
139Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
140Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
141Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
142David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:16:23
143Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
144Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:27
145Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
146Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
147Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:16:29
148Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
149Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
150Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
151Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
152Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
153Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
154Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
155Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:16:33
156Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:16:36
157Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
158Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:39
159Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:16:40
160Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:43
161Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:16:48
162Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
163Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:16:50
164Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:55
165Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:11
166Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:18:12
167Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:24:38

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team3pts
2Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel2
3Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea3pts
2Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot2
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team9pts
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team7
3Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot5
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal3
5Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky3
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky9pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step7
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team5
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky3
5Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky25pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step20
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky13
5Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha8
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
8Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha4
9Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
10José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 181

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha17:47:53
2Movistar Team0:00:24
3Astana Pro Team0:01:10
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:19
5Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:47
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:56
7Team Sky0:05:02
8Bora-Argon 180:05:06
9Radio Popular - Boavista0:09:36
10Murias Taldea0:10:19
11Team Tavira0:10:28
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:39
13Team Roompot0:12:35
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:21
15La Aluminios - Antarte0:15:11
16Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:18
17Lotto Soudal0:16:13
18Efapel0:22:52
19RusVelo0:24:13
20W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:24:20
21Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:35:24
22Activejet Team0:40:21

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky15:30:33
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:27
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:01:11
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:01:14
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
7Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:32
8Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:55
9Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:04
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:21
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:43
12Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:03
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:06
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
15Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:03:50
16José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:03:58
17Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira0:04:03
18Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:22
19Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:30
20Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:35
21Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:36
22Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:38
23Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:04
24Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista0:05:27
25Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:39
26Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:45
27Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:06:12
28Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:51
29Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:00
30Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:18
31Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel0:07:25
32Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea0:07:46
33Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:49
34Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo0:07:51
35Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
36Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:56
37Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:01
38Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:08:05
39Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:08:06
40Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:08:10
41Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea0:08:40
42Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:12
43Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:09:20
44Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:09:23
45Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:39
46Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:50
47Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:53
48César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
49Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:10
50Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
51Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:12
52Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:10:26
53Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:10:27
54Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:18
55Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot0:11:29
56José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:31
57Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea0:11:33
58Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:11:45
59Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:05
60Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:12:40
61Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:29
62David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira0:13:41
63Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:14:17
64Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:28
65Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira0:16:52
66Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:17:37
67Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:49
68Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:18:07
69Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:36
70Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:19:40
71André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:20:07
72Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo0:20:32
73Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:20:33
74Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:48
75Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:50
76Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:21:30
77Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:21:47
78Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:54
79Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:58
80David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel0:22:30
81Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel0:22:32
82Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:22:36
83Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:40
84Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo0:23:08
85Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:09
86Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:23:28
87Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:23:47
88Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:08
89Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:24:14
90Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:24:16
91Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:24:40
92Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:25:41
93Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:38
94Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:48
95Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:49
96Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:27:15
97Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:36
98Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel0:27:41
99Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:27:46
100Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:58
101Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:27:59
102Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:07
103Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea0:28:51
104Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team0:29:01
105Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:29:06
106Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira0:29:07
107Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
108Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
109Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:27
110Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:29:32
111Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:29:40
112Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel0:29:43
113Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:04
114Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:30:20
115Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:30:23
116David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:30:24
117Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:11
118Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:35
119Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:31:50
120Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:59
121Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo0:32:06
122Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea0:32:08
123Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:32:19
124Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:29
125Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:32:30
126Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:32:40
127Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:32:44
128Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:32:47
129Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot0:32:48
130Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:32:50
131Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:32:58
132Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:32:59
133Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea0:33:03
134Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
135Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:33:05
136Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
137Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:33:13
138Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:33:18
139Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:33:20
140Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:25
141Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira0:33:33
142Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:37
143Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira0:33:48
144Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:33:54
145Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:34:05
146Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:34:20
147Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:34:21
148Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:34:26
149Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira0:34:37
150Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:34:45
151Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:35:49
152Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:36:34
153Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo0:37:41
154Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:38:14
155Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:38:17
156Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:38:44
157Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:39:08
158Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:39:16
159Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:39:40
160Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea0:40:09
161Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:40:13
162Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira0:40:14
163Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:40:18
164Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
165Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:40:52
166Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:41:25
167Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:53:33

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky12pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step7
5Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team7
6Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
8Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal5
9Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot5
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team3
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal3
12Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel3
13Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 183
14Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
15Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea1
16Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy1
17Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky38pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step30
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky25
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step25
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team20
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky20
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team16
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step16
9Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
10Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
11Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
12Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team10
14Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
15Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo8
16Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha8
17Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha8
18Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot8
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
20Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
21Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel5
22Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
23Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea4
24Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
25Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team3
26Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
27Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2
28Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot2
29Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel2
30Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista2
31José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 181
32Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
33Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky1
34Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
35Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
36Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15:34:10
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
4Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:35
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:23
6Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo0:04:14
7Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:04:29
8Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:05:46
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:33
10Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:06:49
11Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo0:16:55
12Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:04
13Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira0:25:30
14Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea0:28:31
15Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:29:07
16Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:29:21
17Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:26
18Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:00
19Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira0:30:11
20Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:30:28
21Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo0:34:04
22Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:35:39
23Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:36:41
24Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:49:56

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha46:35:23
2Astana Pro Team0:02:05
3Movistar Team0:02:21
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:15
5Team Sky0:05:14
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:49
7Bora-Argon 180:10:45
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:37
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:35
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:33
11Radio Popular - Boavista0:20:37
12Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:25
13Murias Taldea0:21:28
14Team Roompot0:22:57
15Lotto Soudal0:23:58
16La Aluminios - Antarte0:26:07
17Team Tavira0:28:04
18Efapel0:35:59
19RusVelo0:37:23
20W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:43:14
21Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:58:30
22Activejet Team1:01:02

 

