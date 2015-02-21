Image 1 of 29 Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 29 Etixx-QuickStep riders were very aggressive during stage 4 in Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 29 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 29 Michael Woods (Optum) finishes fifth on the day ahead of Tiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 29 Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the stage 4 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 29 Stage 4 winner Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 29 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 29 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) leads the overall Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 29 Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins stage 4 in Malhão (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 29 Tiago Machado (Katusha), Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 29 Tiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 29 Tiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 29 Tiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 29 Etixx-QuickStep at the from of the field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 29 Tiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 29 Tiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 29 Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 29 Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 29 MIchal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) finished second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 29 Ion Izagirre (Movistar) was third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 29 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 29 Ion Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 29 Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 29 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 29 Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 29 Davide Malacarne (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 29 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) finished the stage in second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 29 Richie Porte (Team Sky) is the stage 4 winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 29 Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins stage 4 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky’s Richie Porte took a solo win during the fourth stage, the queen stage, of the Volta ao Algarve on a hilltop finish in Malhão. He crossed the finish line three seconds ahead of current world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and nine seconds ahead of Ion Izagirre (Movistar).

"This time I was not expecting to win," Porte said. "The Etixx team wore us out a lot and I was booked to ride strong in the last 10 kilometers before the climb. It is good to reward Thomas with the yellow jersey because he, in recent years, has done a lot for me and my career. 300 meters from the finish he told me to attack and everything went well. Days like this are rare in cycling. It was perfect. It is an excellent start for the season and strengthens the morale of the team."

Porte’s teammate Geraint Thomas maintained his lead in the overall classification and is now sitting 27 seconds ahead of Kwiatkowski and 1:11 minutes ahead of Tiago Machado (Katusha).

Team Sky spent much of the 218km stage trying to contain a series of attacks from the Etixx-QuickStep team. The stage offered two intermediate sprints in Cacela and Alcoutim and three KOMs in Malhão, Ameixieirinhas and again in Malhão at the finish line.

Seven riders escaped the field during the opening kilometres including Davide Malacarne (Astana), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), Adriano Malori (Movistar), Mauritis Lammertink (Roompot), Kamil Gradek (ActiveJet), Filipe Cardoso (Efapel) and Beñat Txoperena (Murias Taldea).

The group gained over two minutes on the field before the 30km mark where Gradek picked up the full set of intermediate sprint points available in Cacela.

Their gap grew to 4:30 minutes as they headed toward the second intermediate sprint located at the 85km mark in Alcoutim where Txoperena got the better of Lammertink and Gallopin in the sprint to the line.

As there race headed toward the hills, Malacarne rolled across the top of the first KOM in Malhão, ahead of Malori and Lammertink. The trio, along with Gallopin and Txoperena continued on as the others fell off pace.

Back in the field, the previous day’s time trial winner Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) attacked on the climb with his teammate Michal Golas, Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto NL-Jumbo) and Jesus Herrada (Movistar) in tow. They teetered on 25 seconds behind the lead group but build up an advantage of 31 seconds ahead of the main field that included overall leader Geraint Thomas and Team Sky, who were forced to chase.

As the breakaway and the chase group were brought back into the mix before the second KOM, Etixx-QuickStep continued to put pressure on Team Sky, as Zdenek Stybar made a move and got to the top of the climb in Ameixieirinhas ahead of Porte and Thomas.

Stybar made a second move over the crest of the climb that earned him a five-second advantage over Thomas and some 30 riders left of the main field.

The Czech rider’s move was short-lived, however, as Porte led Thomas and the group into the final climb toward the finish line in Malhão. He reduced the group to only nine riders and then had just enough left in the tank to make a winning move, crossing the line by a slim margin ahead of Kwiatkowski and Izagirre, while his teammate and race leader Thomas crossed safely over the line in fourth.

Canada’s Michael Woods (Optum Pro Cycling) had a strong ride finishing fifth on the stage just ahead of Tiago Machado (Katusha) in sixth.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 5:55:34 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:03 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:09 5 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:13 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 8 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:21 9 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 10 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:31 11 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 13 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:37 14 Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:00:38 15 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:42 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:52 17 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:54 18 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 0:01:00 19 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:01:06 20 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:21 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 23 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 24 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:56 25 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 26 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:02:48 28 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel 0:03:38 29 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:50 31 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 33 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:52 34 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:03:54 35 Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:56 36 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:04:03 37 David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel 0:04:18 38 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:21 39 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 40 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 42 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 43 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea 44 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira 0:04:27 45 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:35 46 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:37 47 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 48 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:43 49 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:04:58 51 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 52 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 53 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:05:04 54 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:05:13 55 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 0:05:21 56 Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 57 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:31 58 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:04 59 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 60 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 62 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 63 David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira 0:06:12 64 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 65 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:49 66 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:59 67 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:06 68 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:08:08 70 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:08:47 71 Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:09:18 72 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:11 73 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:19 74 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:11:50 75 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:03 76 Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira 0:13:53 77 Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:16:07 78 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 79 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 80 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 81 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 82 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 83 Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 84 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 86 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 87 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 88 Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira 89 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira 90 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 91 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 92 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel 93 Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 94 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 96 Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira 97 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 98 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel 99 Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team 100 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team 101 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 102 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 103 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 104 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team 105 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 106 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 108 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 109 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 110 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 112 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 113 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 114 Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 115 Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 116 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 117 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 119 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 120 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 121 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 122 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 123 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 125 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 126 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 127 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 128 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 130 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 131 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 132 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 133 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 134 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 135 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 136 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 138 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:16:21 139 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 141 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 142 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:16:23 143 Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 144 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:27 145 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea 146 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 147 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:29 148 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 149 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 150 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 151 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 152 Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo 153 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 154 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 155 Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:16:33 156 Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:16:36 157 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 158 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:39 159 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:16:40 160 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:16:43 161 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:16:48 162 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 163 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:16:50 164 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:16:55 165 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:11 166 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:12 167 Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:24:38

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team 3 pts 2 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 2 3 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 3 pts 2 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 2 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 pts 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 7 3 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 5 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 3 5 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 3 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 9 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 5 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3 5 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 5 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 8 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 4 9 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 10 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 17:47:53 2 Movistar Team 0:00:24 3 Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 4 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:19 5 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:47 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:56 7 Team Sky 0:05:02 8 Bora-Argon 18 0:05:06 9 Radio Popular - Boavista 0:09:36 10 Murias Taldea 0:10:19 11 Team Tavira 0:10:28 12 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:39 13 Team Roompot 0:12:35 14 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:21 15 La Aluminios - Antarte 0:15:11 16 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:18 17 Lotto Soudal 0:16:13 18 Efapel 0:22:52 19 RusVelo 0:24:13 20 W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:24:20 21 Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:35:24 22 Activejet Team 0:40:21

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15:30:33 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:27 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:01:11 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:01:14 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 7 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:32 8 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:55 9 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:04 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:21 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:43 12 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:03 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:06 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 15 Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:03:50 16 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:58 17 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 0:04:03 18 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:22 19 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:30 20 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:35 21 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:36 22 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:38 23 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:04 24 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:05:27 25 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:39 26 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:45 27 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:12 28 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:51 29 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:00 30 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:18 31 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel 0:07:25 32 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:07:46 33 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:49 34 Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:51 35 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 36 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:56 37 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:01 38 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:05 39 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:08:06 40 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:08:10 41 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:08:40 42 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:12 43 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:09:20 44 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:09:23 45 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:39 46 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:50 47 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:53 48 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 49 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:10 50 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 51 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:12 52 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:10:26 53 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:10:27 54 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:18 55 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 0:11:29 56 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:31 57 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:11:33 58 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:11:45 59 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:05 60 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:40 61 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:29 62 David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira 0:13:41 63 Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:14:17 64 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:28 65 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira 0:16:52 66 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:17:37 67 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:49 68 Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:18:07 69 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:36 70 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:40 71 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:20:07 72 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:20:32 73 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:20:33 74 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:48 75 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:20:50 76 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:21:30 77 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:21:47 78 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:54 79 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:58 80 David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel 0:22:30 81 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel 0:22:32 82 Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:22:36 83 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:40 84 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 0:23:08 85 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:09 86 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:23:28 87 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:23:47 88 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:08 89 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:24:14 90 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:24:16 91 Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:24:40 92 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:41 93 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:38 94 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:48 95 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:49 96 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:27:15 97 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:36 98 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:27:41 99 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:46 100 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:58 101 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:27:59 102 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:07 103 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:28:51 104 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team 0:29:01 105 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:29:06 106 Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira 0:29:07 107 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 108 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel 109 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:27 110 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:29:32 111 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:29:40 112 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 0:29:43 113 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:04 114 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:30:20 115 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:30:23 116 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:30:24 117 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:31:11 118 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:35 119 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:31:50 120 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:59 121 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 0:32:06 122 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:32:08 123 Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:32:19 124 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:29 125 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:32:30 126 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:32:40 127 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:32:44 128 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:32:47 129 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 0:32:48 130 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:32:50 131 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:58 132 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:32:59 133 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:33:03 134 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:33:05 136 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team 137 Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:33:13 138 Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:33:18 139 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:33:20 140 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:25 141 Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 0:33:33 142 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:37 143 Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira 0:33:48 144 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:33:54 145 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:34:05 146 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:34:20 147 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:34:21 148 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:34:26 149 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira 0:34:37 150 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:34:45 151 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:35:49 152 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:36:34 153 Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo 0:37:41 154 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:38:14 155 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:38:17 156 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:38:44 157 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:39:08 158 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:39:16 159 Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:39:40 160 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:40:09 161 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:40:13 162 Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira 0:40:14 163 Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:40:18 164 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 165 Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:40:52 166 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:41:25 167 Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:53:33

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 12 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 5 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 7 6 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 8 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 9 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 5 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 3 12 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 3 13 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 14 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 15 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 1 16 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 1 17 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 38 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 25 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 20 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 16 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 9 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 10 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 11 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 12 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 14 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 15 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 8 16 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 8 17 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 8 18 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 8 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 20 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 21 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 5 22 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 23 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 4 24 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 25 Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team 3 26 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 27 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2 28 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 2 29 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 2 30 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 2 31 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 1 32 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 33 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 1 34 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 35 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 36 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15:34:10 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 4 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:35 5 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:23 6 Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo 0:04:14 7 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:04:29 8 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:05:46 9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:33 10 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:06:49 11 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:16:55 12 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:04 13 Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira 0:25:30 14 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:28:31 15 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:29:07 16 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:29:21 17 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:26 18 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:00 19 Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira 0:30:11 20 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:30:28 21 Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo 0:34:04 22 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:35:39 23 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:36:41 24 Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:49:56