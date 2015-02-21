Volta ao Algarve: Porte wins in Malhão
Thomas maintains overall race lead
Stage 4: Tavira - Malhão
Team Sky’s Richie Porte took a solo win during the fourth stage, the queen stage, of the Volta ao Algarve on a hilltop finish in Malhão. He crossed the finish line three seconds ahead of current world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and nine seconds ahead of Ion Izagirre (Movistar).
"This time I was not expecting to win," Porte said. "The Etixx team wore us out a lot and I was booked to ride strong in the last 10 kilometers before the climb. It is good to reward Thomas with the yellow jersey because he, in recent years, has done a lot for me and my career. 300 meters from the finish he told me to attack and everything went well. Days like this are rare in cycling. It was perfect. It is an excellent start for the season and strengthens the morale of the team."
Porte’s teammate Geraint Thomas maintained his lead in the overall classification and is now sitting 27 seconds ahead of Kwiatkowski and 1:11 minutes ahead of Tiago Machado (Katusha).
Team Sky spent much of the 218km stage trying to contain a series of attacks from the Etixx-QuickStep team. The stage offered two intermediate sprints in Cacela and Alcoutim and three KOMs in Malhão, Ameixieirinhas and again in Malhão at the finish line.
Seven riders escaped the field during the opening kilometres including Davide Malacarne (Astana), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), Adriano Malori (Movistar), Mauritis Lammertink (Roompot), Kamil Gradek (ActiveJet), Filipe Cardoso (Efapel) and Beñat Txoperena (Murias Taldea).
The group gained over two minutes on the field before the 30km mark where Gradek picked up the full set of intermediate sprint points available in Cacela.
Their gap grew to 4:30 minutes as they headed toward the second intermediate sprint located at the 85km mark in Alcoutim where Txoperena got the better of Lammertink and Gallopin in the sprint to the line.
As there race headed toward the hills, Malacarne rolled across the top of the first KOM in Malhão, ahead of Malori and Lammertink. The trio, along with Gallopin and Txoperena continued on as the others fell off pace.
Back in the field, the previous day’s time trial winner Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) attacked on the climb with his teammate Michal Golas, Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto NL-Jumbo) and Jesus Herrada (Movistar) in tow. They teetered on 25 seconds behind the lead group but build up an advantage of 31 seconds ahead of the main field that included overall leader Geraint Thomas and Team Sky, who were forced to chase.
As the breakaway and the chase group were brought back into the mix before the second KOM, Etixx-QuickStep continued to put pressure on Team Sky, as Zdenek Stybar made a move and got to the top of the climb in Ameixieirinhas ahead of Porte and Thomas.
Stybar made a second move over the crest of the climb that earned him a five-second advantage over Thomas and some 30 riders left of the main field.
The Czech rider’s move was short-lived, however, as Porte led Thomas and the group into the final climb toward the finish line in Malhão. He reduced the group to only nine riders and then had just enough left in the tank to make a winning move, crossing the line by a slim margin ahead of Kwiatkowski and Izagirre, while his teammate and race leader Thomas crossed safely over the line in fourth.
Canada’s Michael Woods (Optum Pro Cycling) had a strong ride finishing fifth on the stage just ahead of Tiago Machado (Katusha) in sixth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|5:55:34
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:03
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:13
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|8
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|10
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:31
|11
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:37
|14
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:00:38
|15
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:42
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:52
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|18
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|0:01:00
|19
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:01:06
|20
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:21
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|24
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:56
|25
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|26
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:02:48
|28
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel
|0:03:38
|29
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:50
|31
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|33
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:52
|34
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:03:54
|35
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:56
|36
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:04:03
|37
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel
|0:04:18
|38
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:21
|39
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|42
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|43
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
|44
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira
|0:04:27
|45
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:35
|46
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:37
|47
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|48
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:43
|49
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:04:58
|51
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|52
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|53
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:05:04
|54
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:13
|55
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|0:05:21
|56
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|57
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|58
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:04
|59
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|60
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|63
|David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira
|0:06:12
|64
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:49
|66
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:59
|67
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:06
|68
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:08:08
|70
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:08:47
|71
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:09:18
|72
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:11
|73
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:19
|74
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:11:50
|75
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:03
|76
|Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
|0:13:53
|77
|Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:16:07
|78
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|79
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|80
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|81
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|82
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|83
|Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|84
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|86
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|87
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|88
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
|89
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
|90
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|91
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|92
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
|93
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|94
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|96
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira
|97
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|98
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel
|99
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|100
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|101
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|103
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|105
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|106
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|107
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|109
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|111
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|112
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|113
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|114
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|115
|Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|116
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|117
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|119
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|120
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|121
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|122
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|123
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|125
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|126
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|127
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|128
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|129
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|130
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|131
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|132
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|134
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|135
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|136
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|138
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:16:21
|139
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|141
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|142
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:16:23
|143
|Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|144
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:27
|145
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
|146
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:29
|148
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|149
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|150
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|151
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|152
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|153
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|154
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|155
|Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:16:33
|156
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:16:36
|157
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:39
|159
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:16:40
|160
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:16:43
|161
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:16:48
|162
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|163
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:16:50
|164
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:16:55
|165
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:11
|166
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:12
|167
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:24:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|2
|3
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|3
|pts
|2
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|2
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|3
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|9
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|8
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|17:47:53
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|4
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:19
|5
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:56
|7
|Team Sky
|0:05:02
|8
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:06
|9
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:09:36
|10
|Murias Taldea
|0:10:19
|11
|Team Tavira
|0:10:28
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:39
|13
|Team Roompot
|0:12:35
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:21
|15
|La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:15:11
|16
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:18
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16:13
|18
|Efapel
|0:22:52
|19
|RusVelo
|0:24:13
|20
|W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:24:20
|21
|Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:35:24
|22
|Activejet Team
|0:40:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15:30:33
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:27
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:01:11
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|7
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:32
|8
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|9
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|11
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:43
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:03
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:06
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|15
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:03:50
|16
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:58
|17
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|0:04:03
|18
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:22
|19
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:30
|20
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:35
|21
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:36
|22
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:38
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:04
|24
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:05:27
|25
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|26
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:45
|27
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:12
|28
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:51
|29
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:00
|30
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:18
|31
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel
|0:07:25
|32
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:07:46
|33
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|34
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:51
|35
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|36
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:56
|37
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:01
|38
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:05
|39
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:08:06
|40
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:10
|41
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:08:40
|42
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:12
|43
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:09:20
|44
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:09:23
|45
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:39
|46
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:09:50
|47
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:53
|48
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|49
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:10:10
|50
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:12
|52
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:10:26
|53
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:10:27
|54
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:18
|55
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:11:29
|56
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:31
|57
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:11:33
|58
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:11:45
|59
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:05
|60
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:40
|61
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:29
|62
|David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira
|0:13:41
|63
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:14:17
|64
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:28
|65
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira
|0:16:52
|66
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:17:37
|67
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:49
|68
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:18:07
|69
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:36
|70
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:40
|71
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:07
|72
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:20:32
|73
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:20:33
|74
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:48
|75
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:50
|76
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:21:30
|77
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:21:47
|78
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:54
|79
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:58
|80
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel
|0:22:30
|81
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel
|0:22:32
|82
|Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:22:36
|83
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:40
|84
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|0:23:08
|85
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:09
|86
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:23:28
|87
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:23:47
|88
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:08
|89
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:24:14
|90
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:24:16
|91
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:24:40
|92
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:41
|93
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:38
|94
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:48
|95
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:49
|96
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:27:15
|97
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:36
|98
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:27:41
|99
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:46
|100
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:58
|101
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:27:59
|102
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:07
|103
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:28:51
|104
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|0:29:01
|105
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:29:06
|106
|Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
|0:29:07
|107
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|108
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
|109
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:27
|110
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:29:32
|111
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:29:40
|112
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|0:29:43
|113
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:04
|114
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:30:20
|115
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:30:23
|116
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:30:24
|117
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:11
|118
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:35
|119
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:31:50
|120
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:59
|121
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:32:06
|122
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:32:08
|123
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:32:19
|124
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:29
|125
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:32:30
|126
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:40
|127
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:32:44
|128
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:32:47
|129
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:32:48
|130
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:32:50
|131
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:32:58
|132
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:32:59
|133
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:33:03
|134
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|135
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:33:05
|136
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|137
|Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:33:13
|138
|Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:33:18
|139
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:33:20
|140
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:25
|141
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|0:33:33
|142
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:37
|143
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
|0:33:48
|144
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:33:54
|145
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:34:05
|146
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:34:20
|147
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:34:21
|148
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:34:26
|149
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
|0:34:37
|150
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:34:45
|151
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:35:49
|152
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:36:34
|153
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|0:37:41
|154
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:38:14
|155
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:38:17
|156
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:38:44
|157
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:39:08
|158
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:39:16
|159
|Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:39:40
|160
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:40:09
|161
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:40:13
|162
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira
|0:40:14
|163
|Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:40:18
|164
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|165
|Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:40:52
|166
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:41:25
|167
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:53:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|12
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|5
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|6
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|8
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|9
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|3
|12
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|3
|13
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|15
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|1
|16
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|1
|17
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|9
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|10
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|12
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|15
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|8
|17
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|18
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|8
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|21
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|5
|22
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|23
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|4
|24
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|25
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|3
|26
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|27
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|28
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|2
|29
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|2
|30
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|2
|31
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|32
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|33
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|34
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|35
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|36
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15:34:10
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|4
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:35
|5
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:23
|6
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|0:04:14
|7
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:04:29
|8
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:05:46
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|10
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:06:49
|11
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:16:55
|12
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:04
|13
|Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
|0:25:30
|14
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:28:31
|15
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:29:07
|16
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:29:21
|17
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:26
|18
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:00
|19
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
|0:30:11
|20
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:30:28
|21
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|0:34:04
|22
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:35:39
|23
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:36:41
|24
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:49:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|46:35:23
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:05
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:15
|5
|Team Sky
|0:05:14
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:49
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:45
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:37
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:35
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:33
|11
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:20:37
|12
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:25
|13
|Murias Taldea
|0:21:28
|14
|Team Roompot
|0:22:57
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:23:58
|16
|La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:26:07
|17
|Team Tavira
|0:28:04
|18
|Efapel
|0:35:59
|19
|RusVelo
|0:37:23
|20
|W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:43:14
|21
|Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:58:30
|22
|Activejet Team
|1:01:02
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy