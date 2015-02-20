Volta ao Algarve: Tony Martin wins time trial
Thomas extends race lead
Stage 3: Vila do Bispo - Cape St. Vincent (ITT)
Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) edged out Adriano Malori (Movistar) by the narrowest of margins to clinch a first time trial win of the season on stage three of the Tour of the Algarve.
The German took 21 minutes 51.071 seconds to complete the 19km course from Vila do Bispo to Sagres, beating the Italian by just four tenths of a second.
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) put in another impressive ride, clocking the third fastest time (21:54) to consolidate his lead in the general classification.
The win was the first for Martin in his latest German time trial national champion's jersey.
"I wore it also as Champion in 2011, but since then it was just more or less in my cellar, in my training room, because I was always wearing my UCI World TT Champion jersey," martin said. "I'm also proud to wear this German Champion jersey to represent my country. It maybe doesn't carry the same prestige as the one of the world champion, but you can still show the colors of your country and that is always an honor.
"So far it has brought me some luck. It's a really nice start to the season. The first race is always difficult because you don't really know where you are. I felt already really good in training, but races are still different. So already getting a good result is big for my confidence."
The course was short but ideal for someone like Martin, featuring long straight stretches and just the one technical area through the streets of the centre of Sagres shortly after the halfway point. It was gently downhill all the way to that point and afterwards the road rose gently along the coast for the final 4km.
"As for the parcours today, most of it was the same as last year," Martin said. "But still, it was longer than last year, with a hard finale and a headwind section. It was decent for me because there was a hard part at the end where I could really play with my power. I think in the split times I was a little bit slower than Thomas, but I made up the time in the final to even win against Malori. That's what I love, going really hard on a flat with a headwind or a crosswind. That lets me show my power."
Malori, who won the time trial stage at the Tour de San Luis earlier this year, was the first rider to go under the 22-minute mark. At the time he was only second fastest at the 10km intermediate checkpoint but he got stronger in the second portion of the course to take a provisional lead of 19 seconds.
It wasn’t long before Martin rolled off the ramp and he looked in typically hot form as he went through 10k ten seconds quicker than Malori. That advantage thinned out as he went on but not enough to deprive him of a seventh victory in his last eight ITTs. The only blemish on that record is the silver World Championship medal he won behind Bradley Wiggins in Ponferrada in September.
Race leader Thomas was nine seconds quicker even than Martin at the checkpoint but couldn’t turn that initial advantage into what would have been a second stage win in two days. His overall lead remains at 30 seconds but it is now Martin, not Rein Taamarae (Astana), in second place and the others have been distanced with Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) in third at 39 seconds.
Three categorised climbs in the last 50km are on the menu for tomorrow’s stage from Tavira to the Alto do Malhao and if Thomas can hold onto his advantage there he should have the race sewn up.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:51
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:09
|5
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|6
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|9
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:34
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:37
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:40
|12
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|13
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:50
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:00
|16
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:01
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|18
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|20
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:08
|22
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:13
|24
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|25
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:18
|28
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:19
|29
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|30
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|31
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:22
|32
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:23
|33
|Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
|0:01:24
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:25
|36
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:26
|37
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:27
|39
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:28
|40
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:30
|41
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|42
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:34
|43
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|44
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:35
|45
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:37
|46
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:38
|47
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|48
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|50
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:40
|51
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel
|52
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:43
|53
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:44
|54
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|56
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:46
|57
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|58
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:47
|59
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:48
|60
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|61
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|62
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|63
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:50
|64
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:52
|65
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:53
|67
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:54
|68
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:55
|70
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:01:58
|71
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|73
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:02
|74
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:03
|75
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|76
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:04
|77
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:02:05
|78
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:02:07
|79
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:09
|80
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:10
|81
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:11
|82
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|83
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:12
|85
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|86
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:02:13
|87
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|88
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|0:02:14
|89
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:15
|91
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:16
|92
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|93
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:19
|94
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel
|0:02:20
|95
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
|96
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:22
|97
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|98
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:26
|100
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:02:27
|101
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel
|0:02:28
|102
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:32
|103
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|104
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:02:33
|105
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|106
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|107
|Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:02:35
|108
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|109
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:36
|111
|Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:02:37
|112
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|113
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:39
|114
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:02:40
|116
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:41
|117
|Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:02:42
|118
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:44
|119
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|121
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:02:47
|122
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|123
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:50
|124
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:02:51
|125
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:52
|126
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:02:53
|127
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|128
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
|0:02:54
|129
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:02:59
|130
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|0:03:00
|131
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:01
|132
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|133
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira
|0:03:02
|134
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|135
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:03:05
|136
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|137
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:03:08
|138
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira
|139
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|140
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|141
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:03:13
|142
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:03:14
|143
|Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|144
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:03:17
|145
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|146
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:03:19
|147
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:03:21
|148
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|149
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|150
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:29
|151
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:03:33
|152
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|153
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|154
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:03:40
|155
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:41
|156
|David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira
|0:03:44
|157
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:03:48
|158
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:03:50
|159
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:03:59
|160
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:04:01
|161
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:04:04
|162
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:04:07
|163
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:04:10
|164
|Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:04:12
|165
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel
|0:04:15
|166
|Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:04:18
|167
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
|0:04:40
|168
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:04:43
|169
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:04:45
|170
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:05:13
|171
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:05:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:06:22
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|4
|Team Sky
|0:01:16
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:54
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:47
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:55
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:01
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:05
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:21
|13
|RusVelo
|14
|Activejet Team
|0:04:23
|15
|Team Tavira
|0:05:18
|16
|Efapel
|0:05:31
|17
|W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:05:47
|18
|La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:05:55
|19
|Murias Taldea
|0:06:09
|20
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:06:25
|21
|Team Roompot
|0:07:03
|22
|Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:07:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9:34:50
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:30
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:39
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:04
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:01:07
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:31
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:01:33
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|11
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:39
|12
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:43
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:54
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:10
|15
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:11
|16
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:16
|18
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:23
|19
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:28
|20
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:51
|21
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:55
|22
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:59
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:07
|24
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|25
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:10
|26
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|0:03:12
|27
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|28
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:17
|29
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:19
|30
|Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:03:21
|31
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:27
|33
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|34
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:34
|35
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:35
|36
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:36
|37
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|38
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:44
|39
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:49
|40
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:52
|41
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:53
|42
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel
|0:03:56
|43
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:02
|44
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|0:04:04
|45
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:09
|46
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:04:12
|47
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:25
|48
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|49
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:04:28
|50
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:04:30
|51
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:04:34
|52
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|53
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:50
|54
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:52
|55
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:04:58
|56
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:05:01
|57
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:05:11
|58
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|59
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:25
|61
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:05:29
|62
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:05:32
|63
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:05:35
|64
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:46
|65
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:55
|66
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:56
|67
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:05:58
|68
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:06:15
|69
|Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:06:22
|70
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel
|0:06:34
|71
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:06:40
|72
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:45
|73
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:49
|74
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel
|0:06:59
|75
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:07:21
|76
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:07:30
|77
|David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira
|0:07:38
|78
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:48
|80
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:08:02
|81
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:08:04
|82
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:08:42
|83
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:08
|84
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:11
|85
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:10:06
|86
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:20
|87
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:31
|88
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:50
|89
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:11:17
|90
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:11:35
|91
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:38
|92
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:39
|93
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:11:43
|94
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:48
|95
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:00
|96
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:09
|97
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:12:31
|98
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira
|0:12:34
|99
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:12:55
|100
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|0:13:03
|101
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:08
|102
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:09
|103
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
|104
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:13:34
|105
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:13:42
|106
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|0:13:47
|107
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:06
|108
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:14:10
|109
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:14:22
|110
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:25
|111
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:01
|112
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:02
|113
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:13
|114
|Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
|0:15:23
|115
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:37
|116
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:15:52
|117
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|118
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:01
|119
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:03
|120
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:16:08
|121
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:16:10
|122
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:17
|123
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:18
|124
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:28
|125
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:16:32
|126
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:37
|127
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:38
|128
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:16:45
|129
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:16:46
|130
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:49
|131
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:16:50
|132
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:52
|133
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:17:00
|134
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:17:01
|135
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:17:07
|136
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|137
|Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:17:15
|138
|Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:17:20
|139
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:27
|140
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
|0:17:35
|141
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:39
|142
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
|0:17:50
|143
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:56
|144
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
|145
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|0:17:57
|146
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:59
|147
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:18:07
|148
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:16
|149
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:17
|150
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel
|0:18:21
|151
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:18:22
|152
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:18:28
|153
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
|0:18:39
|154
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:18:58
|155
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:19:51
|156
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:36
|157
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|0:21:21
|158
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:21:43
|159
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
|0:22:19
|160
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:34
|161
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:22:46
|162
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:23:18
|163
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:23:39
|164
|Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:23:42
|165
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:23:49
|166
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:24:15
|167
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira
|0:24:16
|168
|Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:24:20
|169
|Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:24:28
|170
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:46
|171
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:29:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|6
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|7
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|11
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|12
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|13
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|8
|14
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|15
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|5
|16
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|17
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|5
|18
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|19
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|21
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|22
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|2
|23
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|24
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|25
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|26
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|3
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|5
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|3
|6
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|8
|Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|1
|9
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|9:37:01
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:08
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:42
|6
|Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:53
|7
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:14
|8
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:23
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|10
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:03:18
|11
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:03:47
|12
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:00
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:50
|14
|Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira
|0:13:12
|15
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:13:59
|16
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:27
|17
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:14:35
|18
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:28
|19
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira
|0:15:39
|20
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team
|0:15:46
|21
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:15:56
|22
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:05
|23
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|0:19:10
|24
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:21:07
|25
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:21:28
|26
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:26:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|28:46:49
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:53
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:38
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:20
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:48
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:53
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:26
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:37
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:59
|13
|Team Roompot
|0:11:03
|14
|La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:11:37
|15
|Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:11:42
|16
|Murias Taldea
|0:11:50
|17
|Efapel
|0:13:48
|18
|RusVelo
|0:13:51
|19
|Team Tavira
|0:18:17
|20
|W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:19:35
|21
|Activejet Team
|0:21:22
|22
|Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:23:47
