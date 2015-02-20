Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Tony Martin wins time trial

Thomas extends race lead

Image 1 of 36

Tony Martin (Etixx - Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Etixx - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 36

Yury Trofimov (Katusha)

Yury Trofimov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 3 of 36

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 4 of 36

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 5 of 36

Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto NL - Jumbo)

Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto NL - Jumbo)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 6 of 36

Marc Soler (Movistar)

Marc Soler (Movistar)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 7 of 36

Australian time trial champion Richie Porte (Team Sky).

Australian time trial champion Richie Porte (Team Sky).
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 8 of 36

Anton Vorobyev (Team Katusha)

Anton Vorobyev (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 36

Anton Vorobyev (Team Katusha)

Anton Vorobyev (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 36

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 36

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 36

Tony Martin on his way to another time trial win.

Tony Martin on his way to another time trial win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 36

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 36

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 36

Tony Martin collects another trophy.

Tony Martin collects another trophy.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 36

Sergei Chernetski (Team Katusha)

Sergei Chernetski (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 36

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 36

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 19 of 36

Paul Martens (Lotto NL - Jumbo)

Paul Martens (Lotto NL - Jumbo)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 20 of 36

Bjorn Thurau (Bora - Argon 18)

Bjorn Thurau (Bora - Argon 18)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 21 of 36

Ben Swift (Team Sky)

Ben Swift (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 22 of 36

Davide Formolo (Cannondale - Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale - Garmin)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 23 of 36

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky)

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 24 of 36

Andr Cardoso (Cannondale - Garmin)

Andr Cardoso (Cannondale - Garmin)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 25 of 36

Ruben Fernandez (Movistar)

Ruben Fernandez (Movistar)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 26 of 36

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 27 of 36

Tony Martin enjoys his podium time.

Tony Martin enjoys his podium time.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 36

Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale - Garmin)

Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale - Garmin)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 29 of 36

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale - Garmin)

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale - Garmin)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 30 of 36

Tiago Machado (Katusha)

Tiago Machado (Katusha)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 31 of 36

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto)
Image 32 of 36

Tony Martin (Etixx - Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Etixx - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 36

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 36

Tony Martin (Etixx - Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Etixx - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 36

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 36

Rein Taaramae (Astana)

Rein Taaramae (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) edged out Adriano Malori (Movistar) by the narrowest of margins to clinch a first time trial win of the season on stage three of the Tour of the Algarve. 

The German took 21 minutes 51.071 seconds to complete the 19km course from Vila do Bispo to Sagres, beating the Italian by just four tenths of a second.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) put in another impressive ride, clocking the third fastest time (21:54) to consolidate his lead in the general classification.

The win was the first for Martin in his latest German time trial national champion's jersey.

"I wore it also as Champion in 2011, but since then it was just more or less in my cellar, in my training room, because I was always wearing my UCI World TT Champion jersey," martin said. "I'm also proud to wear this German Champion jersey to represent my country. It maybe doesn't carry the same prestige as the one of the world champion, but you can still show the colors of your country and that is always an honor.

"So far it has brought me some luck. It's a really nice start to the season. The first race is always difficult because you don't really know where you are. I felt already really good in training, but races are still different. So already getting a good result is big for my confidence."

The course was short but ideal for someone like Martin, featuring long straight stretches and just the one technical area through the streets of the centre of Sagres shortly after the halfway point. It was gently downhill all the way to that point and afterwards the road rose gently along the coast for the final 4km.

"As for the parcours today, most of it was the same as last year," Martin said. "But still, it was longer than last year, with a hard finale and a headwind section. It was decent for me because there was a hard part at the end where I could really play with my power. I think in the split times I was a little bit slower than Thomas, but I made up the time in the final to even win against Malori. That's what I love, going really hard on a flat with a headwind or a crosswind. That lets me show my power."

Malori, who won the time trial stage at the Tour de San Luis earlier this year, was the first rider to go under the 22-minute mark. At the time he was only second fastest at the 10km intermediate checkpoint but he got stronger in the second portion of the course to take a provisional lead of 19 seconds.

It wasn’t long before Martin rolled off the ramp and he looked in typically hot form as he went through 10k ten seconds quicker than Malori. That advantage thinned out as he went on but not enough to deprive him of a seventh victory in his last eight ITTs. The only blemish on that record is the silver World Championship medal he won behind Bradley Wiggins in Ponferrada in September.

Race leader Thomas was nine seconds quicker even than Martin at the checkpoint but couldn’t turn that initial advantage into what would have been a second stage win in two days. His overall lead remains at 30 seconds but it is now Martin, not Rein Taamarae (Astana), in second place and the others have been distanced with Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) in third at 39 seconds.

Three categorised climbs in the last 50km are on the menu for tomorrow’s stage from Tavira to the Alto do Malhao and if Thomas can hold onto his advantage there he should have the race sewn up. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:51
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:03
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:09
5Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:19
6Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
8Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
9Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:34
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:37
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:40
12Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
13Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:00:50
14Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
15Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:00
16Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:01
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
18Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
19Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:01:03
20Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:08
22Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
23Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:13
24Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:14
25Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:17
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
27Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:18
28Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:19
29Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:21
30Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
31Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:22
32Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:23
33Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira0:01:24
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:01:25
36Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:26
37Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
38Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:27
39Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:28
40Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:30
41Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
42Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:34
43Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
44Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:35
45Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:37
46Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:38
47Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:39
48Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
50Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:40
51Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel
52Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:43
53José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:44
54Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
56Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:46
57Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
58Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:47
59Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:48
60Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:49
61Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
62Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:50
64Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:52
65Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo0:01:53
67Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:54
68Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:55
70Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:01:58
71André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
72Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
73Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:02
74Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:03
75Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
76Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:04
77Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:02:05
78Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea0:02:07
79Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:09
80Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:10
81Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:11
82Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
83Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:02:12
85Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
86Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:02:13
87Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
88Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team0:02:14
89Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
90Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:15
91Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:16
92Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
93Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:19
94Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel0:02:20
95Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
96Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:22
97Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
98Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:26
100Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:02:27
101Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel0:02:28
102Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:32
103Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
104Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:02:33
105Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
106Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
107Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:02:35
108Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
109Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
110Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:36
111Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:02:37
112Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team
113Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:39
114Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
115Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:02:40
116Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:41
117Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:02:42
118Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:44
119Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
121César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:02:47
122Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
123Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:50
124Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:02:51
125Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:52
126Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea0:02:53
127Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
128Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira0:02:54
129Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea0:02:59
130Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team0:03:00
131Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:01
132Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
133Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira0:03:02
134Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
135Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea0:03:05
136Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
137Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:03:08
138Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira
139Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:11
140Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa
141Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel0:03:13
142Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:03:14
143Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
144Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:03:17
145Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira
146Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:03:19
147Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:03:21
148Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
149David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
150Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:29
151Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:03:33
152Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
153Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
154Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:03:40
155Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:41
156David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira0:03:44
157Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:03:48
158Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea0:03:50
159Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:03:59
160Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:04:01
161Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:04:04
162Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea0:04:07
163Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:04:10
164Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:04:12
165David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel0:04:15
166Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:04:18
167Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira0:04:40
168Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot0:04:43
169Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:04:45
170Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:05:13
171Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:05:26

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step1:06:22
2Movistar Team0:00:26
3Team Katusha0:00:41
4Team Sky0:01:16
5Astana Pro Team0:01:33
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
7Bora-Argon 180:02:54
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:47
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:55
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:01
11Lotto Soudal0:04:05
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:21
13RusVelo
14Activejet Team0:04:23
15Team Tavira0:05:18
16Efapel0:05:31
17W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:05:47
18La Aluminios - Antarte0:05:55
19Murias Taldea0:06:09
20Radio Popular - Boavista0:06:25
21Team Roompot0:07:03
22Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:07:05

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9:34:50
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:30
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:39
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:04
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:01:07
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:31
9Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:01:33
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:38
11Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:39
12Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:43
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:54
14Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:02:10
15Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:11
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
17Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:16
18Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:23
19Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:28
20Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:51
21Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:55
22Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:59
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:03:07
24Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
25Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:10
26Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira0:03:12
27Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:13
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:17
29Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:19
30Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:03:21
31Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:27
33Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
34José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:34
35Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:35
36José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:03:36
37Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
38Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:44
39Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:49
40Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:03:52
41Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:53
42Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel0:03:56
43Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:02
44Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo0:04:04
45André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:04:09
46Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot0:04:12
47Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:25
48Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:27
49Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea0:04:28
50Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista0:04:30
51Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo0:04:34
52Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:48
53Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:50
54Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:52
55César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:04:58
56Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:05:01
57Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea0:05:11
58Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team
59Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:25
61Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:05:29
62Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:05:32
63Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:05:35
64Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:46
65Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:55
66Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:56
67Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:05:58
68Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:06:15
69Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:06:22
70Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel0:06:34
71Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot0:06:40
72Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:06:45
73Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:49
74Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel0:06:59
75Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea0:07:21
76Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:07:30
77David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira0:07:38
78Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:48
80Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:08:02
81Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:08:04
82Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:08:42
83Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:08
84Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:11
85Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:10:06
86Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:20
87Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:31
88Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:50
89Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:11:17
90Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:11:35
91Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:38
92Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:11:39
93Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel0:11:43
94Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:48
95Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:00
96Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:09
97Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea0:12:31
98Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira0:12:34
99Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:12:55
100Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team0:13:03
101Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:08
102Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:13:09
103Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
104Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:13:34
105Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:13:42
106Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel0:13:47
107Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:06
108David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:14:10
109Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:14:22
110Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:25
111Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:01
112Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:02
113Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:13
114Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira0:15:23
115Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:37
116Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:15:52
117Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team
118Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:01
119Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:03
120Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo0:16:08
121Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea0:16:10
122Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:17
123Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:16:18
124Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:16:28
125Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:16:32
126Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:37
127Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:16:38
128Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea0:16:45
129Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:16:46
130Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:49
131Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot0:16:50
132Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:52
133Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:17:00
134Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:17:01
135Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:17:07
136Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team
137Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:17:15
138Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:17:20
139Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:27
140Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira0:17:35
141Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:39
142Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira0:17:50
143Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:56
144Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
145Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team0:17:57
146Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:59
147Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:18:07
148Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:16
149Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:17
150David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel0:18:21
151Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:18:22
152Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:18:28
153Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira0:18:39
154Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:18:58
155Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:19:51
156Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:36
157Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo0:21:21
158Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:21:43
159Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team0:22:19
160Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:34
161Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:22:46
162Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:23:18
163Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:23:39
164Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:23:42
165Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea0:23:49
166Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:24:15
167Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira0:24:16
168Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:24:20
169Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:24:28
170Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:46
171Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:29:04

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky25pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step25
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team20
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky20
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step16
6Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
7Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
8Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team13
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10
11Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team10
12Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo8
13Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot8
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
15Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel5
16Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
17Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team5
18Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha4
19Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
20Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
21Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2
22Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista2
23Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky1
24Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
25Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
26Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5pts
2Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal5
3Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team5
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team3
5Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel3
6Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 183
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
8Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy1
9Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky9:37:01
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:08
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:42
6Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo0:01:53
7Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:14
8Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:23
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
10Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:03:18
11Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:03:47
12Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:00
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:50
14Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira0:13:12
15Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea0:13:59
16Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:14:27
17Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea0:14:35
18Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:28
19Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira0:15:39
20Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team0:15:46
21Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:15:56
22Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:05
23Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo0:19:10
24Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:21:07
25Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:21:28
26Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:26:53

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step28:46:49
2Team Katusha0:00:41
3Team Sky0:00:53
4Astana Pro Team0:01:36
5Movistar Team0:02:38
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:43
7Bora-Argon 180:06:20
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:48
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:53
10Lotto Soudal0:08:26
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:37
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:59
13Team Roompot0:11:03
14La Aluminios - Antarte0:11:37
15Radio Popular - Boavista0:11:42
16Murias Taldea0:11:50
17Efapel0:13:48
18RusVelo0:13:51
19Team Tavira0:18:17
20W52 - Quinta Da Lixa0:19:35
21Activejet Team0:21:22
22Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:23:47

