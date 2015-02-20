Image 1 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 36 Yury Trofimov (Katusha) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 3 of 36 Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 4 of 36 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 5 of 36 Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto NL - Jumbo) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 6 of 36 Marc Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 7 of 36 Australian time trial champion Richie Porte (Team Sky). (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 8 of 36 Anton Vorobyev (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Anton Vorobyev (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Tony Martin on his way to another time trial win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Tony Martin collects another trophy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Sergei Chernetski (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 19 of 36 Paul Martens (Lotto NL - Jumbo) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 20 of 36 Bjorn Thurau (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 21 of 36 Ben Swift (Team Sky) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 22 of 36 Davide Formolo (Cannondale - Garmin) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 23 of 36 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 24 of 36 Andr Cardoso (Cannondale - Garmin) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 25 of 36 Ruben Fernandez (Movistar) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 26 of 36 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 27 of 36 Tony Martin enjoys his podium time. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale - Garmin) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 29 of 36 Kristijan Koren (Cannondale - Garmin) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 30 of 36 Tiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 31 of 36 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Roberto/BettiniPhoto) Image 32 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 36 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 36 Tony Martin (Etixx - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 36 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 36 Rein Taaramae (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) edged out Adriano Malori (Movistar) by the narrowest of margins to clinch a first time trial win of the season on stage three of the Tour of the Algarve.

The German took 21 minutes 51.071 seconds to complete the 19km course from Vila do Bispo to Sagres, beating the Italian by just four tenths of a second.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) put in another impressive ride, clocking the third fastest time (21:54) to consolidate his lead in the general classification.

The win was the first for Martin in his latest German time trial national champion's jersey.

"I wore it also as Champion in 2011, but since then it was just more or less in my cellar, in my training room, because I was always wearing my UCI World TT Champion jersey," martin said. "I'm also proud to wear this German Champion jersey to represent my country. It maybe doesn't carry the same prestige as the one of the world champion, but you can still show the colors of your country and that is always an honor.

"So far it has brought me some luck. It's a really nice start to the season. The first race is always difficult because you don't really know where you are. I felt already really good in training, but races are still different. So already getting a good result is big for my confidence."

The course was short but ideal for someone like Martin, featuring long straight stretches and just the one technical area through the streets of the centre of Sagres shortly after the halfway point. It was gently downhill all the way to that point and afterwards the road rose gently along the coast for the final 4km.

"As for the parcours today, most of it was the same as last year," Martin said. "But still, it was longer than last year, with a hard finale and a headwind section. It was decent for me because there was a hard part at the end where I could really play with my power. I think in the split times I was a little bit slower than Thomas, but I made up the time in the final to even win against Malori. That's what I love, going really hard on a flat with a headwind or a crosswind. That lets me show my power."

Malori, who won the time trial stage at the Tour de San Luis earlier this year, was the first rider to go under the 22-minute mark. At the time he was only second fastest at the 10km intermediate checkpoint but he got stronger in the second portion of the course to take a provisional lead of 19 seconds.

It wasn’t long before Martin rolled off the ramp and he looked in typically hot form as he went through 10k ten seconds quicker than Malori. That advantage thinned out as he went on but not enough to deprive him of a seventh victory in his last eight ITTs. The only blemish on that record is the silver World Championship medal he won behind Bradley Wiggins in Ponferrada in September.

Race leader Thomas was nine seconds quicker even than Martin at the checkpoint but couldn’t turn that initial advantage into what would have been a second stage win in two days. His overall lead remains at 30 seconds but it is now Martin, not Rein Taamarae (Astana), in second place and the others have been distanced with Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) in third at 39 seconds.

Three categorised climbs in the last 50km are on the menu for tomorrow’s stage from Tavira to the Alto do Malhao and if Thomas can hold onto his advantage there he should have the race sewn up.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:51 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:03 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:09 5 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:19 6 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:26 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 8 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 9 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:34 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:37 11 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:40 12 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 13 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:50 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 15 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:00 16 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:01 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 18 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:01:03 20 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 21 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:08 22 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:13 24 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:14 25 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:17 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 27 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:18 28 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:19 29 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:21 30 Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team 31 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:22 32 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:23 33 Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira 0:01:24 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:25 36 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:26 37 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 38 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:27 39 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:28 40 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:30 41 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 42 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:34 43 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 44 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:35 45 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:37 46 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:38 47 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:39 48 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 50 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:40 51 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel 52 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:43 53 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:44 54 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 56 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:46 57 Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team 58 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:47 59 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:48 60 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:49 61 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 62 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:50 64 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:52 65 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:53 67 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:54 68 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:55 70 Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:01:58 71 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 72 Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo 73 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:02 74 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:03 75 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:04 77 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:02:05 78 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:02:07 79 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:09 80 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:10 81 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:11 82 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 83 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:12 85 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 86 Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:02:13 87 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 88 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team 0:02:14 89 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 90 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:15 91 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:16 92 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18 93 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:19 94 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel 0:02:20 95 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel 96 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:22 97 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 98 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:26 100 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:02:27 101 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel 0:02:28 102 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:32 103 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 104 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:02:33 105 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 106 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:34 107 Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:02:35 108 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 109 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 110 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:36 111 Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:02:37 112 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 113 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:39 114 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 115 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:02:40 116 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:41 117 Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:02:42 118 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:44 119 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 121 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:02:47 122 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 123 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:50 124 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:02:51 125 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:52 126 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:02:53 127 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 128 Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira 0:02:54 129 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:02:59 130 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 0:03:00 131 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:01 132 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 133 Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira 0:03:02 134 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 135 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:03:05 136 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 137 Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:03:08 138 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira 139 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:11 140 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 141 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:03:13 142 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:03:14 143 Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 144 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:03:17 145 Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 146 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:03:19 147 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:03:21 148 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 149 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 150 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:29 151 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:03:33 152 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:38 153 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 154 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:03:40 155 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:41 156 David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira 0:03:44 157 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:03:48 158 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:03:50 159 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:03:59 160 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:04:01 161 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:04:04 162 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:04:07 163 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:04:10 164 Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:04:12 165 David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel 0:04:15 166 Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:04:18 167 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira 0:04:40 168 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 0:04:43 169 Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:04:45 170 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:05:13 171 Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:05:26

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 1:06:22 2 Movistar Team 0:00:26 3 Team Katusha 0:00:41 4 Team Sky 0:01:16 5 Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 6 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 7 Bora-Argon 18 0:02:54 8 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:47 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:55 10 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:01 11 Lotto Soudal 0:04:05 12 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:21 13 RusVelo 14 Activejet Team 0:04:23 15 Team Tavira 0:05:18 16 Efapel 0:05:31 17 W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:05:47 18 La Aluminios - Antarte 0:05:55 19 Murias Taldea 0:06:09 20 Radio Popular - Boavista 0:06:25 21 Team Roompot 0:07:03 22 Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:07:05

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9:34:50 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:30 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:39 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:04 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:01:07 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:31 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:01:33 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:38 11 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:39 12 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:43 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:54 14 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:10 15 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:11 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 17 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:16 18 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:23 19 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:28 20 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:51 21 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:55 22 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:59 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:03:07 24 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 25 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:10 26 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 0:03:12 27 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:13 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:17 29 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:19 30 Sergio Sousa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:03:21 31 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:27 33 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:30 34 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:34 35 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:35 36 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:36 37 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 38 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:44 39 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:49 40 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:03:52 41 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:53 42 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel 0:03:56 43 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:02 44 Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo 0:04:04 45 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:04:09 46 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 0:04:12 47 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:25 48 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:27 49 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:04:28 50 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:04:30 51 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:04:34 52 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:48 53 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:50 54 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:52 55 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:04:58 56 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:05:01 57 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:05:11 58 Kamil Gradek (Pol) ActiveJet Team 59 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:25 61 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:05:29 62 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:05:32 63 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:05:35 64 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:46 65 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:55 66 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:56 67 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:05:58 68 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:06:15 69 Vicente Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:06:22 70 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Efapel 0:06:34 71 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 0:06:40 72 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:45 73 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:49 74 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel 0:06:59 75 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:07:21 76 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:07:30 77 David Livramento (Por) Team Tavira 0:07:38 78 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:48 80 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:08:02 81 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:08:04 82 Michal Podlaski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:08:42 83 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:08 84 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:11 85 Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:10:06 86 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:20 87 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:31 88 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:50 89 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:11:17 90 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:11:35 91 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:38 92 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:39 93 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:11:43 94 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:48 95 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:00 96 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:09 97 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:12:31 98 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Team Tavira 0:12:34 99 Delio Fernandez (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:12:55 100 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) ActiveJet Team 0:13:03 101 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:08 102 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:09 103 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel 104 Hernani Broco (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:13:34 105 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:13:42 106 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel 0:13:47 107 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:06 108 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:14:10 109 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:14:22 110 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:25 111 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:01 112 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:02 113 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:13 114 Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira 0:15:23 115 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:37 116 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:15:52 117 Pawel Bernas (Pol) ActiveJet Team 118 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:01 119 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:03 120 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 0:16:08 121 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:16:10 122 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:17 123 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:18 124 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:16:28 125 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:16:32 126 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:37 127 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:38 128 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:16:45 129 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:16:46 130 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:49 131 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 0:16:50 132 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:52 133 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:17:00 134 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:17:01 135 Pawel Franczak (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:17:07 136 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) ActiveJet Team 137 Jose De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:17:15 138 Hugo Sabido (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:17:20 139 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:27 140 Daniel Mestre (Por) Team Tavira 0:17:35 141 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:39 142 Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira 0:17:50 143 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:56 144 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo 145 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 0:17:57 146 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:59 147 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:18:07 148 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:16 149 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:17 150 David De La Fuente (Spa) Efapel 0:18:21 151 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:18:22 152 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:18:28 153 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira 0:18:39 154 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:18:58 155 Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:19:51 156 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:36 157 Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo 0:21:21 158 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:21:43 159 Pawel Brylowski (Pol) ActiveJet Team 0:22:19 160 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:34 161 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:22:46 162 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:23:18 163 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:23:39 164 Luis Fernandes (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:23:42 165 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:23:49 166 Gustavo Veloso (Spa) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:24:15 167 Diogo Nunes (Por) Team Tavira 0:24:16 168 Rui Sousa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:24:20 169 Iúri Jorge (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 0:24:28 170 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:46 171 Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:29:04

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 20 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 6 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 7 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 8 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 11 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 12 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 8 13 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 8 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 15 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 5 16 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 17 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 5 18 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 4 19 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 20 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 21 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2 22 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 2 23 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 1 24 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 25 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 26 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 5 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 3 6 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 8 Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Ray Just Energy 1 9 Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 9:37:01 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:44 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:08 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42 6 Artem Nych (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:53 7 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:14 8 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:23 9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:37 10 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:03:18 11 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:03:47 12 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:00 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:50 14 Rafael Reis (Por) Team Tavira 0:13:12 15 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:13:59 16 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:27 17 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:14:35 18 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:28 19 Joao Rodrigues (Por) Team Tavira 0:15:39 20 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) ActiveJet Team 0:15:46 21 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:15:56 22 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:05 23 Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo 0:19:10 24 Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:21:07 25 Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:21:28 26 Carlos Ribeiro (Por) W52 - Quinta Da Lixa 0:26:53