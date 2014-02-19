Image 1 of 25 Sacha Modolo wears the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 25 Czech road race champion Jan Barta (Team NetApp-Endura) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 25 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in action during stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 25 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve, the Italian's fourth victory of the 2014 season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 25 Lampre-Merida finished 1-2 on the opening Volta ao Algarve stage with Sacha Modolo taking the win followed by his lead-out man Rui Costa, the world champion, in second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 25 Celebration time on the podium as Rui Costa douses his Lampre-Merida teammate and stage 1 winner Sacha Modolo with champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 25 Alberto Contador amidst his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates during stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 Volta ao Algarve stage 1 winner Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) grabs a drink before heading to the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 Stage 1 winner Sacha Modolo with his Lampre-Merida teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 25 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) steps to the stage after winning stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 The strong start to 2014 continues for Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) as he wins stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 25 Victory for Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) in the opening stage of Portugal's Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 25 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) sprints to victory on the opening stage at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 25 The peloton heads out of town (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 25 Sacha Modolo takes the lead after stage one (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 25 Rui Costa congratulates Sacha Modolo on his victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 25 The champagne flows on the podium after stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 25 Mark Cavendish and Alberto Contador talk ahead of the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 25 Sep Vanmarcke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 25 Alberto Contador looking forward to getting his season started (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 25 Pablo Lastras (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 25 Jan Barta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 Thomas Voeckler gets ready to start stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 Mark Cavendish started the day still looking for his first win of the season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 Sep Vanmarcke rides to the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) claimed his fourth victory of the season, by some margin, on stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve.

Such was the strength of Lampre-Merida's lead-out that Modolo's teammate Rui Costa, who set the Italian sprinter up for victory, placed second followed by Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in third.

"It was a dream for me to have Rui Costa in his world champion’s jersey leading me out," said Modolo after the finish. "I don’t think I’ve got much chance of holding onto the leader’s jersey given the profile of tomorrow’s stage, but I hope that I can hand it on to Rui. Let’s hope that he can win tomorrow’s stage."

The Lampre-Merida Italian has had a great start to the season with victories at the Tour de San Luis and the Mallorca Challenge. His win puts him equal with André Greipel at the top of the victory rankings for 2014.

Modolo takes control of the general classification, leading César Fonte (Radio Popular) by a single second. Costa sits third in the classification, putting him in a good position for the remainder of the week.

Lampre-Merida directeur sportif Maxtin Joxean Fernàndez was just as pleased as his riders with the result. "Our tactics worked out perfectly. Kwiatkowski jumped away on the final hill, but Rui was ready and reacted well to that move," he explained. "Then he eased off with the intention of working for Modolo and by doing that he managed to not only set Sacha up for the stage but also gain some bonus seconds for himself in the overall.

"It’s important for Sacha to beat Cavendish and those other good sprinters behind him, it’s important for the team too. That’s his fourth win of the season already. It’s also important for Rui, because it shows him that he’s got a good team behind him, that there are other riders who win races, that we’re a good group, and that we’re all prepared to work for each other."

Petacchi is in the Algarve to support his teammate Mark Cavendish. However, the Manxman wasn’t present for the sprint and it was left to Petacchi to take the lead.

Cavendish has suffered from some back luck early this season, but his directeur sportif Tom Steels believes he is in good shape. He finished in a group 10 seconds behind Modolo. The young Bryan Coquard took an impressive fourth place behind his more experienced counterparts.

Alberto Contador made his season debut at the race and finished safely in the bunch. Like Costa, he will have his eyes on tomorrow’s stage to Monchique and the summit finish on Saturday.

The opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve looked like a day for the sprinters, but with a bit of climbing to do it was not going to be straightforward. The day got off under clear skies and a five-man break soon established. The five to make it away were Fonte, Luis Afonso (Aluminios-Antarte), Alesandr Pliuschin (Skydive Dubai), Volter Pereira (Banco Bic-Carmin) and Bruno Silva (Efapel-Glassdrive)

With bonus seconds available at the intermediate sprint, it was possible for one of the escapees to take the leader’s jersey at the end of the day. The escapees were keen to establish a decent lead and the pace proved too much and Pereira and Silva fell behind.

Fonte and the remaining escapees forged ahead, with the Portuguese rider taking the intermediate sprint and the all important bonus seconds. The trio were finally absorbed by the peloton in the final 20km.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:51:46 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:00 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:00 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 7 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:00:00 8 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 9 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:01 10 Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 12 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:01 13 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr 14 Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 15 Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:00:01 16 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 17 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:00:01 18 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:02 23 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:02 25 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis 26 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:02 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 29 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:00:02 30 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:02 31 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:00:02 32 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:02 33 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:02 34 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:00:02 36 Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:03 38 Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:00:03 39 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:00:03 41 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:00:03 42 Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:00:03 43 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:03 44 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 45 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:03 47 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 48 Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:00:04 49 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04 50 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:00:04 51 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:04 52 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04 53 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 54 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:00:04 55 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04 56 Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 57 Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 58 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:00:04 59 Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:00:04 60 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 61 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:05 62 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:05 64 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 65 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:05 66 Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:00:05 68 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:05 69 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:06 70 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 71 João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:00:05 72 Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 73 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular 0:00:05 74 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 0:00:05 75 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 76 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 77 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:07 78 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:06 79 José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:06 80 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:00:07 81 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:07 82 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:07 83 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:00:07 84 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:07 85 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:00:07 86 Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:00:07 87 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:00:08 88 Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:08 89 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis 0:00:08 90 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:00:08 91 David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:00:08 92 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:08 93 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:00:09 94 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:09 95 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:09 96 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 0:00:09 97 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:00:09 98 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 99 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:09 100 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 101 Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:00:15 102 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:00:16 103 Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:15 104 Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:00:15 105 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:16 106 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 107 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:16 108 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:16 109 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 110 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 111 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:00:16 112 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 113 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 114 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:00:17 115 Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:00:16 116 Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:00:16 117 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular 0:00:16 118 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 119 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:00:17 120 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:17 121 Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:17 122 Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular 0:00:17 123 Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 124 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:00:18 125 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 126 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:30 127 Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:00:30 128 Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular 129 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:00:30 130 Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 131 André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:00:30 132 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 133 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 134 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr 135 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:30 136 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:00:30 137 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:00:31 138 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 139 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:31 140 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 141 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:32 142 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 143 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:44 144 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:44 145 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:44 146 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:45 147 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 148 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:51 149 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:51 150 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 151 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:09 152 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:01:10 153 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:01:19 154 Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 0:01:59 155 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 0:02:15 156 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:02:22 157 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:02:23 158 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:23 DNF Rafael Reis (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 20 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 8 7 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 6 8 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 4 9 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 2 10 Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 3 pts 2 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 2 3 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 3 pts 2 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 2 3 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 3 pts 2 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 2 3 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) km. 33.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 5 pts 2 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 3 3 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 11:35:18 2 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 FDJ.fr 4 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 OFM Quinta Da Lixa 6 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Movistar Team 8 Team Katusha 9 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Team Netapp - Endura 11 Team Europcar 12 Efapel-Glassdrive 13 RusVelo 14 Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 La Aluminios-Antarte 17 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 18 Banco BIC-Carmim 19 Radio Popular 20 Louletano-Dunas Douradas 0:00:14

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:51:36 2 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 0:00:01 3 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:04 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:10 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 9 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 10 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 11 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr 16 Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 17 Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 18 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 19 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr 20 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 25 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 26 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 27 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis 28 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 29 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 31 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 32 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 34 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 36 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 38 Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 41 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 42 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 43 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 44 Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 45 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 46 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 47 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 49 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 50 Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 51 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 53 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 54 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 56 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 57 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 59 Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 60 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr 61 Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 62 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 63 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 64 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 66 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 67 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis 68 Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 70 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 71 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 72 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 73 João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 74 Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 75 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular 76 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 77 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 78 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 79 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 80 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 81 José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 82 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr 83 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 85 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 86 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 88 Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 89 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 90 Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura 91 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis 92 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 93 David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 94 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 96 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 97 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 98 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 99 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 100 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 101 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 103 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr 104 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:00:22 105 Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:00:24 106 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 107 Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 108 Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 109 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 110 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis 111 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis 112 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 113 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 115 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 116 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 117 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 118 Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 119 Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 120 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular 121 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 122 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 123 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 124 Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 125 Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular 126 Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 127 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 128 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 129 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:39 130 Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 131 Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular 132 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 133 Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 134 André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 135 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 136 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 137 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr 138 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 139 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 140 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 141 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 142 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis 143 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 144 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 145 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 146 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:53 147 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 148 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 149 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 151 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:00 152 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 153 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 154 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:19 155 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr 156 Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 0:02:25 157 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:02:31 158 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 20 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 6 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 9 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 8 8 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 6 9 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 4 10 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 4 11 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 2 12 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 2 13 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 2 14 Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 1 15 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 9 pts 2 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 4 3 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 2 4 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 5 pts 2 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 3 3 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 1