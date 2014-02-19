Volta ao Algarve: Modolo wins stage 1
Lampre-Merida rider takes race lead
Stage 1: Faro - Albufeira
Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) claimed his fourth victory of the season, by some margin, on stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve.
Such was the strength of Lampre-Merida's lead-out that Modolo's teammate Rui Costa, who set the Italian sprinter up for victory, placed second followed by Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in third.
"It was a dream for me to have Rui Costa in his world champion’s jersey leading me out," said Modolo after the finish. "I don’t think I’ve got much chance of holding onto the leader’s jersey given the profile of tomorrow’s stage, but I hope that I can hand it on to Rui. Let’s hope that he can win tomorrow’s stage."
The Lampre-Merida Italian has had a great start to the season with victories at the Tour de San Luis and the Mallorca Challenge. His win puts him equal with André Greipel at the top of the victory rankings for 2014.
Modolo takes control of the general classification, leading César Fonte (Radio Popular) by a single second. Costa sits third in the classification, putting him in a good position for the remainder of the week.
Lampre-Merida directeur sportif Maxtin Joxean Fernàndez was just as pleased as his riders with the result. "Our tactics worked out perfectly. Kwiatkowski jumped away on the final hill, but Rui was ready and reacted well to that move," he explained. "Then he eased off with the intention of working for Modolo and by doing that he managed to not only set Sacha up for the stage but also gain some bonus seconds for himself in the overall.
"It’s important for Sacha to beat Cavendish and those other good sprinters behind him, it’s important for the team too. That’s his fourth win of the season already. It’s also important for Rui, because it shows him that he’s got a good team behind him, that there are other riders who win races, that we’re a good group, and that we’re all prepared to work for each other."
Petacchi is in the Algarve to support his teammate Mark Cavendish. However, the Manxman wasn’t present for the sprint and it was left to Petacchi to take the lead.
Cavendish has suffered from some back luck early this season, but his directeur sportif Tom Steels believes he is in good shape. He finished in a group 10 seconds behind Modolo. The young Bryan Coquard took an impressive fourth place behind his more experienced counterparts.
Alberto Contador made his season debut at the race and finished safely in the bunch. Like Costa, he will have his eyes on tomorrow’s stage to Monchique and the summit finish on Saturday.
The opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve looked like a day for the sprinters, but with a bit of climbing to do it was not going to be straightforward. The day got off under clear skies and a five-man break soon established. The five to make it away were Fonte, Luis Afonso (Aluminios-Antarte), Alesandr Pliuschin (Skydive Dubai), Volter Pereira (Banco Bic-Carmin) and Bruno Silva (Efapel-Glassdrive)
With bonus seconds available at the intermediate sprint, it was possible for one of the escapees to take the leader’s jersey at the end of the day. The escapees were keen to establish a decent lead and the pace proved too much and Pereira and Silva fell behind.
Fonte and the remaining escapees forged ahead, with the Portuguese rider taking the intermediate sprint and the all important bonus seconds. The trio were finally absorbed by the peloton in the final 20km.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:51:46
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:00
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:00
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|7
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:00:00
|8
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|9
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:01
|10
|Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|12
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:01
|13
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|14
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|15
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:01
|16
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|17
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:01
|18
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:02
|23
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|25
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|26
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:02
|28
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|29
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:02
|30
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:02
|31
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:02
|32
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|33
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|34
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:02
|36
|Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:03
|38
|Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:03
|39
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:03
|41
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:03
|42
|Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:00:03
|43
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:03
|44
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|45
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|47
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|48
|Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:04
|49
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|50
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:00:04
|51
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:04
|52
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|53
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|54
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:00:04
|55
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|56
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|57
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|58
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:04
|59
|Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:00:04
|60
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|62
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|64
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|65
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:05
|66
|Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:05
|68
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:05
|69
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:06
|70
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|71
|João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:00:05
|72
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|73
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
|0:00:05
|74
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:05
|75
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|76
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|77
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:07
|78
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:06
|79
|José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:06
|80
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:07
|81
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:07
|82
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:07
|83
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:00:07
|84
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:07
|85
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:07
|86
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:00:07
|87
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:00:08
|88
|Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:08
|89
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis
|0:00:08
|90
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:08
|91
|David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:00:08
|92
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:08
|93
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:09
|94
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|95
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:09
|96
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:00:09
|97
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:09
|98
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|99
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:09
|100
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|101
|Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:15
|102
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:00:16
|103
|Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:15
|104
|Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:00:15
|105
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:16
|106
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|107
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:16
|108
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:16
|109
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|110
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:00:16
|112
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|113
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|114
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:17
|115
|Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:00:16
|116
|Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:16
|117
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|0:00:16
|118
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:17
|120
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:17
|121
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:17
|122
|Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:00:17
|123
|Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|124
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:18
|125
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|126
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|127
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:00:30
|128
|Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular
|129
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:00:30
|130
|Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|131
|André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:00:30
|132
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|133
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|134
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|135
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:30
|136
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:00:30
|137
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:00:31
|138
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|139
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:31
|140
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|141
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:32
|142
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|143
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|144
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:44
|145
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:44
|146
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:45
|147
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|148
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|149
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:51
|150
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|151
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:09
|152
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:01:10
|153
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:01:19
|154
|Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:01:59
|155
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|0:02:15
|156
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:02:22
|157
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:02:23
|158
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:23
|DNF
|Rafael Reis (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|20
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|8
|7
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|6
|8
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|4
|9
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|10
|Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|3
|pts
|2
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|2
|3
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|2
|3
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|2
|3
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|5
|pts
|2
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|3
|3
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|11:35:18
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|FDJ.fr
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|OFM Quinta Da Lixa
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Team Netapp - Endura
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Efapel-Glassdrive
|13
|RusVelo
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|La Aluminios-Antarte
|17
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Banco BIC-Carmim
|19
|Radio Popular
|20
|Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:00:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:51:36
|2
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|0:00:01
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:04
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:10
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|9
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|10
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|11
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|16
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|17
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|18
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|19
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|20
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|25
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|27
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|28
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|32
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|34
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|36
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|38
|Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|41
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|43
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|44
|Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|45
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|46
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|47
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|49
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|50
|Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|53
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|54
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|56
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|57
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|60
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|61
|Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|62
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|64
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|66
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis
|68
|Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|70
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|71
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|72
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|73
|João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|74
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|75
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
|76
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|79
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|80
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|82
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|83
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|85
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|86
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|88
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|89
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|90
|Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura
|91
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis
|92
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|93
|David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|94
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|97
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|98
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|99
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|100
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|103
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|104
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:22
|105
|Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:24
|106
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|107
|Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|108
|Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|109
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|110
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis
|111
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis
|112
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|113
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|115
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|116
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|118
|Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|119
|Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|120
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|121
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|123
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|124
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|125
|Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|126
|Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|127
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|128
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|129
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|130
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|131
|Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular
|132
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|133
|Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|134
|André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|135
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|136
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|138
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|139
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|140
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|141
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|142
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
|143
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|144
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|145
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|146
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|147
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|148
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|149
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|152
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|153
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:19
|155
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|156
|Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:02:25
|157
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:02:31
|158
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|20
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|6
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|9
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|8
|8
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|6
|9
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|4
|10
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|4
|11
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|12
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|2
|13
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|15
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|9
|pts
|2
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|4
|3
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|2
|4
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|5
|pts
|2
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|3
|3
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|11:35:18
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|FDJ.fr
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|OFM Quinta Da Lixa
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Team Netapp - Endura
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Efapel-Glassdrive
|13
|RusVelo
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|La Aluminios-Antarte
|17
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Banco BIC-Carmim
|19
|Radio Popular
|20
|Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:00:14
