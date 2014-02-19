Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Modolo wins stage 1

Lampre-Merida rider takes race lead

Image 1 of 25

Sacha Modolo wears the leader's yellow jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 25

Czech road race champion Jan Barta (Team NetApp-Endura)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 25

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in action during stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 25

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve, the Italian's fourth victory of the 2014 season

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 25

Lampre-Merida finished 1-2 on the opening Volta ao Algarve stage with Sacha Modolo taking the win followed by his lead-out man Rui Costa, the world champion, in second

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 25

Celebration time on the podium as Rui Costa douses his Lampre-Merida teammate and stage 1 winner Sacha Modolo with champagne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 25

Alberto Contador amidst his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates during stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 25

Volta ao Algarve stage 1 winner Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) grabs a drink before heading to the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 25

Stage 1 winner Sacha Modolo with his Lampre-Merida teammates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 25

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) steps to the stage after winning stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 25

The strong start to 2014 continues for Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) as he wins stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 25

Victory for Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) in the opening stage of Portugal's Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 25

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) sprints to victory on the opening stage at Volta ao Algarve

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 25

The peloton heads out of town

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 25

Sacha Modolo takes the lead after stage one

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 25

Rui Costa congratulates Sacha Modolo on his victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 25

The champagne flows on the podium after stage 1

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 25

Mark Cavendish and Alberto Contador talk ahead of the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 25

Sep Vanmarcke

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 25

Alberto Contador looking forward to getting his season started

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 25

Pablo Lastras

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 25

Jan Barta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 25

Thomas Voeckler gets ready to start stage 1

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 25

Mark Cavendish started the day still looking for his first win of the season

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 25

Sep Vanmarcke rides to the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) claimed his fourth victory of the season, by some margin, on stage 1 at the Volta ao Algarve.

Such was the strength of Lampre-Merida's lead-out that Modolo's teammate Rui Costa, who set the Italian sprinter up for victory, placed second followed by Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in third.

"It was a dream for me to have Rui Costa in his world champion’s jersey leading me out," said Modolo after the finish. "I don’t think I’ve got much chance of holding onto the leader’s jersey given the profile of tomorrow’s stage, but I hope that I can hand it on to Rui. Let’s hope that he can win tomorrow’s stage."

The Lampre-Merida Italian has had a great start to the season with victories at the Tour de San Luis and the Mallorca Challenge. His win puts him equal with André Greipel at the top of the victory rankings for 2014.

Modolo takes control of the general classification, leading César Fonte (Radio Popular) by a single second. Costa sits third in the classification, putting him in a good position for the remainder of the week.

Lampre-Merida directeur sportif Maxtin Joxean Fernàndez was just as pleased as his riders with the result. "Our tactics worked out perfectly. Kwiatkowski jumped away on the final hill, but Rui was ready and reacted well to that move," he explained. "Then he eased off with the intention of working for Modolo and by doing that he managed to not only set Sacha up for the stage but also gain some bonus seconds for himself in the overall.

"It’s important for Sacha to beat Cavendish and those other good sprinters behind him, it’s important for the team too. That’s his fourth win of the season already. It’s also important for Rui, because it shows him that he’s got a good team behind him, that there are other riders who win races, that we’re a good group, and that we’re all prepared to work for each other."

Petacchi is in the Algarve to support his teammate Mark Cavendish. However, the Manxman wasn’t present for the sprint and it was left to Petacchi to take the lead.

Cavendish has suffered from some back luck early this season, but his directeur sportif Tom Steels believes he is in good shape. He finished in a group 10 seconds behind Modolo. The young Bryan Coquard took an impressive fourth place behind his more experienced counterparts.

Alberto Contador made his season debut at the race and finished safely in the bunch. Like Costa, he will have his eyes on tomorrow’s stage to Monchique and the summit finish on Saturday.

The opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve looked like a day for the sprinters, but with a bit of climbing to do it was not going to be straightforward. The day got off under clear skies and a five-man break soon established. The five to make it away were Fonte, Luis Afonso (Aluminios-Antarte), Alesandr Pliuschin (Skydive Dubai), Volter Pereira (Banco Bic-Carmin) and Bruno Silva (Efapel-Glassdrive)

With bonus seconds available at the intermediate sprint, it was possible for one of the escapees to take the leader’s jersey at the end of the day. The escapees were keen to establish a decent lead and the pace proved too much and Pereira and Silva fell behind.

Fonte and the remaining escapees forged ahead, with the Portuguese rider taking the intermediate sprint and the all important bonus seconds. The trio were finally absorbed by the peloton in the final 20km.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:51:46
2Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:00
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:00
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
7Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:00
8Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
9Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:01
10Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
11Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
12Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:01
13Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr
14Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
15Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:00:01
16Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
17Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:01
18Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
20Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis0:00:02
23Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:02
25Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
26Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:02
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
29Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:00:02
30Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:02
31Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:02
32Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:02
33Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:02
34Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:02
36Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:03
38Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:00:03
39Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
40Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:03
41Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:03
42Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:00:03
43Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:03
44Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
45Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
46Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:03
47Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
48Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:00:04
49Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
50Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:00:04
51Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:04
52Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
53Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
54Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:04
55Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
56Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
57Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
58Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:04
59Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:00:04
60Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:05
62Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
63Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:05
64Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
65Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis0:00:05
66Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:05
68Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:05
69Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:06
70Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
71João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:00:05
72Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
73Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular0:00:05
74Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida0:00:05
75Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
76Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
77Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:07
78Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:06
79José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:06
80Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:07
81Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:07
82Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:07
83Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:07
84Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:07
85Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:07
86Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:00:07
87Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:08
88Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:08
89Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis0:00:08
90Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:08
91David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:00:08
92Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:08
93Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:09
94Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:09
95Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:09
96Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular0:00:09
97Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:09
98Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
99Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:09
100Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
101Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:15
102Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:00:16
103Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:15
104Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:00:15
105Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:16
106Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
107Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis0:00:16
108Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis0:00:16
109Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
110Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
111Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:00:16
112Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
113Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
114Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:17
115Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:00:16
116Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:00:16
117Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular0:00:16
118Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
119Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:17
120Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:17
121Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:17
122Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular0:00:17
123Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
124Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:00:18
125Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
126Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:30
127Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:00:30
128Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular
129Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:00:30
130Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
131André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:30
132Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
133Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
134Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr
135Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:30
136Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:00:30
137Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:31
138Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
139Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis0:00:31
140Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
141Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:32
142Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
143Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:44
144Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:44
145Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:44
146Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:45
147Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
148Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:51
149Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:51
150Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
151Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:09
152Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:01:10
153Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:01:19
154Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular0:01:59
155César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular0:02:15
156Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:02:22
157Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:02:23
158Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:23
DNFRafael Reis (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim

Latest on Cyclingnews