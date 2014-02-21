Kwiatkowski wins again at Volta ao Algarve
Omega Pharma-QuckStep rider comes out top in time trial
Stage 3: Vila de Bispo - Sagres
Michael Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) consolidated his lead at the Volta ao Algarve with victory in the time trial. The Polish rider beat Adriano Malori (Movistar) and teammate and world time trial champion Tony Martin with a time of 14:03.
After soloing to success on yesterday's lumpy stage, Kwiatkowski went out with victory in mind. He led Martin by three seconds at the intermediate checkpoint, before putting in another 10 seconds by the finish line.
"That was actually the first TT of the year. I thought I'd gone off a bit too fast when I got the mid-point," Kwiatkowski said at the finish. "The end was very technical and that bit was all about good cornering and then speeding up out of the corners. I had Tony's intermediate times, which helped me a lot. I'm really happy with that effort.
The short 13.6km Vila do Bispo to Sagres time trial was made even quicker by the large section of downhill, which began after less than a kilometre.
"You never really know how things are going to go in the first TT of the year. After seeing the course this morning, I can't really believe that I've ridden it so well. I'm quite good in TTs but not usually in such a high-speed TT. I think that's the fastest TT I've ever done."
Malori split Kwiatkowski and Martin, trailing the Pole by 11 seconds. His teammate Jonathan Castroviejo was expected to perform well on this stage, but he ended up losing more than a minute to Kwiatkowski before the finish. Alexander Geniez (FDJ.fr) put in a good performance to move himself into fourth position, although at 22 behind Costa, it will be a challenge for him to make it onto the podium.
Kwiatkowski now has a comfortable lead of 32 seconds over Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), who finished in fourth, 20 seconds back. Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) saw himself slip to third place in the general classification, just six seconds behind Contador.
Martin is likely to be disappointed with him yet, although the fast nature of the course would have made it difficult to put down his well renowned power.
While it looks like Kwiatkowski has it all wrapped up in the general classification, he will still have to take on tomorrow's summit finish to the Alto do Malhão to wrap up the overall victory.
"I've done the climb twice before and I know it pretty well," says Kwiatkowski. "We'll have to see what happens because I know that Contador and Rui Costa will be going for it right till the end of the race."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:03
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:20
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|6
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:28
|7
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:00:33
|11
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:35
|14
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|15
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|17
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|20
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|21
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:43
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|23
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:00:46
|24
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:52
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:53
|27
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|30
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:56
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|32
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LAA
|33
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|34
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|35
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|37
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|38
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|39
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:59
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|44
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:01
|46
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|49
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|50
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:01:04
|51
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LAA
|52
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:05
|53
|Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Efapel - Glassdrive
|54
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:01:08
|55
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|56
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:09
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|58
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|59
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|61
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|63
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|64
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:10
|65
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:01:11
|67
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.fr
|68
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|69
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:12
|70
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:13
|71
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|72
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) LAA
|73
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|74
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:16
|75
|André Mourato (Por) LAA
|0:01:17
|76
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|77
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|78
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|79
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|80
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|82
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|83
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:19
|84
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|85
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|86
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|88
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.fr
|89
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:21
|90
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:22
|92
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:23
|93
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|95
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:25
|96
|Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:26
|97
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|99
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|100
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:29
|101
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:30
|102
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|103
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:01:32
|104
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:33
|106
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:34
|107
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:37
|108
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:39
|109
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:41
|110
|Daniel Freitas (Por) LAA
|0:01:42
|111
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:01:43
|113
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:44
|114
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LAA
|116
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:45
|117
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:01:46
|119
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|120
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:47
|121
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:01:49
|122
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:50
|123
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:01:51
|125
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|126
|Daniel Mestre (Por) PRT
|0:01:52
|127
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|128
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LAA
|0:01:55
|129
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:56
|131
|Vitor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:01:57
|132
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:59
|133
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:02:00
|135
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) PRT
|136
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|137
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|0:02:01
|138
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) PRT
|0:02:03
|139
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) PRT
|0:02:08
|140
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|141
|Joao Pereira (Por) PRT
|0:02:09
|142
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|143
|Valter Pereira (Por) PRT
|0:02:10
|144
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:02:12
|145
|Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|146
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:02:13
|147
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:15
|148
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
|0:02:16
|149
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:19
|150
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|151
|Luis Afonso (Por) LAA
|0:02:26
|152
|Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:29
|153
|Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|154
|Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:02:30
|155
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|0:02:32
|156
|Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular
|0:02:37
|157
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:02:52
|158
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) PRT
|0:05:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9:03:36
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:32
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:38
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:01:00
|5
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:03
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:20
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:23
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:24
|10
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:25
|11
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LAA
|0:01:31
|12
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:34
|14
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:37
|15
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:38
|16
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:43
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:47
|18
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:15
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:27
|20
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:33
|21
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|23
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:43
|24
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:02:44
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|27
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:51
|29
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:52
|30
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:02:54
|31
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|32
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:00
|33
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|34
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:05
|35
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:16
|36
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:17
|37
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:20
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|39
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:23
|41
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:24
|42
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:03:25
|43
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:03:31
|45
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:03:32
|46
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:33
|47
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:36
|49
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:41
|50
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:03:42
|52
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|53
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:52
|54
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:54
|55
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:55
|56
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:03:56
|57
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:04:09
|58
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:04:10
|59
|Daniel Mestre (Por) PRT
|0:04:15
|60
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:04:16
|61
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:27
|62
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|0:04:55
|63
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:05:10
|64
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) PRT
|65
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:05:48
|66
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:15
|67
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|68
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:28
|69
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:30
|70
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:06:35
|71
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:07:00
|72
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:07:05
|73
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:07
|74
|Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:07:22
|75
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:07:26
|76
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:10
|77
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:25
|78
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:44
|79
|Adil Jelloul (Mor) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:59
|80
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:01
|81
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:14
|82
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:10:17
|83
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:32
|84
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:54
|85
|Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:11:59
|86
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) PRT
|0:12:35
|87
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LAA
|0:12:40
|88
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:12:44
|89
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:50
|90
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:12:55
|91
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:13:01
|92
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:04
|93
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:13:08
|94
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:11
|95
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:13:15
|96
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:13:16
|97
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:13:25
|98
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:26
|99
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:28
|100
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|102
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:13:29
|103
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:30
|104
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.fr
|105
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|106
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:31
|107
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:37
|108
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LAA
|0:13:42
|109
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) LAA
|110
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:13:45
|111
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:46
|112
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:13:52
|113
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|114
|Joao Pereira (Por) PRT
|0:13:53
|115
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mol) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:55
|116
|Daniel Freitas (Por) LAA
|117
|Vitor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|118
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:56
|119
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:13:57
|120
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:14:02
|121
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|122
|Luis Afonso (Por) LAA
|0:14:04
|123
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:05
|124
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:14:06
|125
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:09
|126
|Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:14:10
|127
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|128
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:14
|129
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|130
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|0:14:16
|131
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:14:19
|132
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) PRT
|0:14:21
|133
|Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:14:27
|134
|Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:14:28
|135
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
|0:14:35
|136
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|0:14:43
|137
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:53
|138
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:14:57
|139
|Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:15:02
|140
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:15:34
|141
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:10
|142
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:44
|143
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:48
|144
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:19:18
|145
|Soufiane Haddi (Mor) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:33
|146
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:19:44
|147
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:50
|148
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:52
|149
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:56
|150
|André Mourato (Por) LAA
|0:20:20
|151
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:22
|152
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:24
|153
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) PRT
|0:20:34
|154
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LAA
|0:20:58
|155
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:26
|156
|Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular
|0:21:40
|157
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:22:49
|158
|Valter Pereira (Por) PRT
|0:23:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Valter Pereira (Por) PRT
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy