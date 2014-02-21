Trending

Kwiatkowski wins again at Volta ao Algarve

,

Omega Pharma-QuckStep rider comes out top in time trial

Image 1 of 29

David Livramento (Banco Bic)

David Livramento (Banco Bic)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 29

Michel Kreder (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

Michel Kreder (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 29

Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre - Merida)

Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 29

Francisco Mancebo(Skydive Dubai)

Francisco Mancebo(Skydive Dubai)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 29

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar)

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 29

Alexandr Pliuschin (Skydive Dubai)

Alexandr Pliuschin (Skydive Dubai)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 29

Igor Boev (RusVelo)

Igor Boev (RusVelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 29

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 29

Ricardo Vilela (OFM Quinta da Lixa)

Ricardo Vilela (OFM Quinta da Lixa)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 29

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 29

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 29

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 29

Heiner Parra (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)

Heiner Parra (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 29

Jonathan Mcevoy (Team NetApp - Endura)

Jonathan Mcevoy (Team NetApp - Endura)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 29

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 29

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 29

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 29

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 29

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 29

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium after winning stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium after winning stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 29

Hugo Sabido (La Aluminios)

Hugo Sabido (La Aluminios)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 29

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished in 4th place at the Volta ao Algarve time trial.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished in 4th place at the Volta ao Algarve time trial.
(Image credit: Volta ao Algarve)
Image 23 of 29

Michal Kwiatkowski, Rui Costa, Cesar Fonte and Valter Pereira on the Volta ao Algarve podium.

Michal Kwiatkowski, Rui Costa, Cesar Fonte and Valter Pereira on the Volta ao Algarve podium.
(Image credit: Volta ao Algarve)
Image 24 of 29

Michal Kwiatkowsi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) scorches to victory at the Volta ao Algarve.

Michal Kwiatkowsi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) scorches to victory at the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Volta ao Algarve)
Image 25 of 29

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) in the Volta ao Algarve time trial.

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) in the Volta ao Algarve time trial.
(Image credit: Volta ao Algarve)
Image 26 of 29

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 29

Jan Barta (Team NetApp - Endura)

Jan Barta (Team NetApp - Endura)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 29

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) in action against the clock

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) in action against the clock
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 29

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on his way to victory

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on his way to victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) consolidated his lead at the Volta ao Algarve with victory in the time trial. The Polish rider beat Adriano Malori (Movistar) and teammate and world time trial champion Tony Martin with a time of 14:03.

After soloing to success on yesterday's lumpy stage, Kwiatkowski went out with victory in mind. He led Martin by three seconds at the intermediate checkpoint, before putting in another 10 seconds by the finish line.

"That was actually the first TT of the year. I thought I'd gone off a bit too fast when I got the mid-point," Kwiatkowski said at the finish. "The end was very technical and that bit was all about good cornering and then speeding up out of the corners. I had Tony's intermediate times, which helped me a lot. I'm really happy with that effort.

The short 13.6km Vila do Bispo to Sagres time trial was made even quicker by the large section of downhill, which began after less than a kilometre.

"You never really know how things are going to go in the first TT of the year. After seeing the course this morning, I can't really believe that I've ridden it so well. I'm quite good in TTs but not usually in such a high-speed TT. I think that's the fastest TT I've ever done."

Malori split Kwiatkowski and Martin, trailing the Pole by 11 seconds. His teammate Jonathan Castroviejo was expected to perform well on this stage, but he ended up losing more than a minute to Kwiatkowski before the finish. Alexander Geniez (FDJ.fr) put in a good performance to move himself into fourth position, although at 22 behind Costa, it will be a challenge for him to make it onto the podium.

Kwiatkowski now has a comfortable lead of 32 seconds over Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), who finished in fourth, 20 seconds back. Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) saw himself slip to third place in the general classification, just six seconds behind Contador.

Martin is likely to be disappointed with him yet, although the fast nature of the course would have made it difficult to put down his well renowned power.

While it looks like Kwiatkowski has it all wrapped up in the general classification, he will still have to take on tomorrow's summit finish to the Alto do Malhão to wrap up the overall victory.

"I've done the climb twice before and I know it pretty well," says Kwiatkowski. "We'll have to see what happens because I know that Contador and Rui Costa will be going for it right till the end of the race."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:03
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:11
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:13
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:20
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:25
6Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:28
7Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:30
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.fr0:00:33
11Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:34
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
13Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:35
14Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
15Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
17Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
20Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:42
21Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:43
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:44
23Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr0:00:46
24Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:52
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:53
27Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
28Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
29Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:54
30Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:56
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
32Hugo Sabido (Por) LAA
33Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
34Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
35Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
37Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
38Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
39Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:59
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
42Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
43Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:00
44Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
45Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:01
46Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
47Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
49Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
50Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.fr0:01:04
51Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LAA
52Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:01:05
53Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Efapel - Glassdrive
54Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr0:01:08
55José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
56Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:01:09
57Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
58Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
59Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
60Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
61Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
62Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
63Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
64Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:10
65Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
66Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:01:11
67Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.fr
68Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
69Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:12
70Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:13
71Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:14
72Pedro Paulinho (Por) LAA
73Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
74Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:16
75André Mourato (Por) LAA0:01:17
76Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
77Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
78Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
79Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:18
80Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
81Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
82Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
83Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:19
84Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
85Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
86Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
88Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.fr
89Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:21
90Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
91Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:22
92Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:23
93Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:24
95Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:25
96Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:26
97Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
98Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
99Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
100Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:29
101Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:30
102Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:31
103Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:01:32
104Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
105Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:01:33
106Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:34
107Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:37
108Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:39
109Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:41
110Daniel Freitas (Por) LAA0:01:42
111Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:01:43
113Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:44
114Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
115Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LAA
116Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:01:45
117Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
118Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:01:46
119Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
120Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:01:47
121Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:01:49
122Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:50
123Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular0:01:51
125Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
126Daniel Mestre (Por) PRT0:01:52
127Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:53
128Marcio Barbosa (Por) LAA0:01:55
129Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
130Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:56
131Vitor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:01:57
132Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:59
133Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
134Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular0:02:00
135Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) PRT
136César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
137Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular0:02:01
138Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) PRT0:02:03
139Henrique Casimiro (Por) PRT0:02:08
140Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
141Joao Pereira (Por) PRT0:02:09
142Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
143Valter Pereira (Por) PRT0:02:10
144Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular0:02:12
145Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
146Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:02:13
147Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:15
148Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular0:02:16
149Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:19
150Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
151Luis Afonso (Por) LAA0:02:26
152Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:29
153Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
154Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:02:30
155Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular0:02:32
156Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular0:02:37
157Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:02:52
158David Da Silva Livramento (Por) PRT0:05:18

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9:03:36
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:32
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:38
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.fr0:01:00
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:03
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:20
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:23
9Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida0:01:24
10Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:01:25
11Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LAA0:01:31
12Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:32
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:34
14Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:37
15Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:38
16Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:01:43
17Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:47
18Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:15
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:27
20Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:33
21Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
23José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:43
24Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo0:02:44
25Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
26Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
27Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
28Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:51
29Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:52
30Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:02:54
31Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:58
32Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:00
33Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:04
34Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:05
35Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:16
36Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:17
37Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:20
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
39Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:23
41Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:24
42Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:03:25
43Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
44Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr0:03:31
45Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:32
46Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:33
47Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
48Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:36
49Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:41
50Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
51Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Efapel - Glassdrive0:03:42
52Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:50
53Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:52
54Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:54
55Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:55
56Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:03:56
57Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:04:09
58Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:04:10
59Daniel Mestre (Por) PRT0:04:15
60Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:04:16
61Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:27
62Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular0:04:55
63Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:05:10
64Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) PRT
65Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular0:05:48
66Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:15
67Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:06:20
68Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:28
69Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:30
70Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:06:35
71Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.fr0:07:00
72Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:07:05
73Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:07
74Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:07:22
75Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:07:26
76Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:10
77Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:25
78Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:44
79Adil Jelloul (Mor) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:09:59
80Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:01
81Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:10:14
82Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:10:17
83Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:32
84Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:54
85Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:11:59
86David Da Silva Livramento (Por) PRT0:12:35
87Hugo Sabido (Por) LAA0:12:40
88Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:12:44
89Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:50
90Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:12:55
91Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:13:01
92Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:04
93Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr0:13:08
94Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:11
95Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:13:15
96Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:13:16
97Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:25
98Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:13:26
99Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:28
100Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
101Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
102Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:13:29
103Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:30
104Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.fr
105Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
106Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:13:31
107Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:37
108Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LAA0:13:42
109Pedro Paulinho (Por) LAA
110Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo0:13:45
111Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:46
112Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:13:52
113Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
114Joao Pereira (Por) PRT0:13:53
115Alexandr Pliuschin (Mol) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:13:55
116Daniel Freitas (Por) LAA
117Vitor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
118Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:56
119Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:13:57
120Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:14:02
121Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
122Luis Afonso (Por) LAA0:14:04
123Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:05
124Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:14:06
125Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:09
126Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:14:10
127Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular
128Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:14:14
129Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
130César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular0:14:16
131Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:14:19
132Henrique Casimiro (Por) PRT0:14:21
133Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:14:27
134Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:14:28
135Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular0:14:35
136Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular0:14:43
137Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:53
138Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.fr0:14:57
139Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:15:02
140Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:15:34
141Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:10
142Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:44
143Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:16:48
144Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:18
145Soufiane Haddi (Mor) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:19:33
146Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:44
147Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:50
148Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:19:52
149Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:56
150André Mourato (Por) LAA0:20:20
151Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:22
152Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:20:24
153Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) PRT0:20:34
154Marcio Barbosa (Por) LAA0:20:58
155Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:21:26
156Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular0:21:40
157Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular0:22:49
158Valter Pereira (Por) PRT0:23:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Valter Pereira (Por) PRT

Sprint classfication
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular

Latest on Cyclingnews