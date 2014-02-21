Image 1 of 29 David Livramento (Banco Bic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 29 Michel Kreder (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 29 Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 29 Francisco Mancebo(Skydive Dubai) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 29 Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 29 Alexandr Pliuschin (Skydive Dubai) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 29 Igor Boev (RusVelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 29 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 29 Ricardo Vilela (OFM Quinta da Lixa) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 29 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 29 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 29 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 29 Heiner Parra (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 29 Jonathan Mcevoy (Team NetApp - Endura) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 29 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 29 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 29 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 29 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium after winning stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 29 Hugo Sabido (La Aluminios) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished in 4th place at the Volta ao Algarve time trial. (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve) Image 23 of 29 Michal Kwiatkowski, Rui Costa, Cesar Fonte and Valter Pereira on the Volta ao Algarve podium. (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve) Image 24 of 29 Michal Kwiatkowsi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) scorches to victory at the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve) Image 25 of 29 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) in the Volta ao Algarve time trial. (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve) Image 26 of 29 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 29 Jan Barta (Team NetApp - Endura) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 29 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) in action against the clock (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on his way to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) consolidated his lead at the Volta ao Algarve with victory in the time trial. The Polish rider beat Adriano Malori (Movistar) and teammate and world time trial champion Tony Martin with a time of 14:03.

After soloing to success on yesterday's lumpy stage, Kwiatkowski went out with victory in mind. He led Martin by three seconds at the intermediate checkpoint, before putting in another 10 seconds by the finish line.

"That was actually the first TT of the year. I thought I'd gone off a bit too fast when I got the mid-point," Kwiatkowski said at the finish. "The end was very technical and that bit was all about good cornering and then speeding up out of the corners. I had Tony's intermediate times, which helped me a lot. I'm really happy with that effort.

The short 13.6km Vila do Bispo to Sagres time trial was made even quicker by the large section of downhill, which began after less than a kilometre.

"You never really know how things are going to go in the first TT of the year. After seeing the course this morning, I can't really believe that I've ridden it so well. I'm quite good in TTs but not usually in such a high-speed TT. I think that's the fastest TT I've ever done."

Malori split Kwiatkowski and Martin, trailing the Pole by 11 seconds. His teammate Jonathan Castroviejo was expected to perform well on this stage, but he ended up losing more than a minute to Kwiatkowski before the finish. Alexander Geniez (FDJ.fr) put in a good performance to move himself into fourth position, although at 22 behind Costa, it will be a challenge for him to make it onto the podium.

Kwiatkowski now has a comfortable lead of 32 seconds over Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), who finished in fourth, 20 seconds back. Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) saw himself slip to third place in the general classification, just six seconds behind Contador.

Martin is likely to be disappointed with him yet, although the fast nature of the course would have made it difficult to put down his well renowned power.

While it looks like Kwiatkowski has it all wrapped up in the general classification, he will still have to take on tomorrow's summit finish to the Alto do Malhão to wrap up the overall victory.

"I've done the climb twice before and I know it pretty well," says Kwiatkowski. "We'll have to see what happens because I know that Contador and Rui Costa will be going for it right till the end of the race."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:03 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:11 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:13 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:20 5 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:25 6 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:28 7 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:30 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:00:33 11 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:34 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 13 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:35 14 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:36 15 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:40 17 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 20 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:42 21 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:43 22 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:44 23 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:00:46 24 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:52 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:53 27 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 28 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 29 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:54 30 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:00:56 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 32 Hugo Sabido (Por) LAA 33 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 34 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 35 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 37 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 38 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 39 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:00:59 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 42 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 43 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:00 44 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:01 46 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 49 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 50 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:01:04 51 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LAA 52 Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:05 53 Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Efapel - Glassdrive 54 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:01:08 55 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 56 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:09 57 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 58 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 59 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 60 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 61 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr 63 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 64 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:10 65 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:01:11 67 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.fr 68 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 69 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:12 70 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:13 71 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:14 72 Pedro Paulinho (Por) LAA 73 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 74 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:16 75 André Mourato (Por) LAA 0:01:17 76 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 77 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 78 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 79 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:18 80 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 81 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 82 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 83 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:19 84 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 85 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 86 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 88 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.fr 89 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:21 90 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 91 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:22 92 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:23 93 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:24 95 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:25 96 Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:26 97 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 98 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 99 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 100 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:29 101 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:30 102 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:31 103 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:01:32 104 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:33 106 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:34 107 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:37 108 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:39 109 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:41 110 Daniel Freitas (Por) LAA 0:01:42 111 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:01:43 113 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:44 114 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 115 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LAA 116 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:45 117 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 118 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:01:46 119 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 120 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:47 121 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:01:49 122 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:50 123 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 0:01:51 125 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 126 Daniel Mestre (Por) PRT 0:01:52 127 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53 128 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LAA 0:01:55 129 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 130 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:56 131 Vitor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:01:57 132 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:59 133 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 134 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 0:02:00 135 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) PRT 136 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 137 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular 0:02:01 138 Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) PRT 0:02:03 139 Henrique Casimiro (Por) PRT 0:02:08 140 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 141 Joao Pereira (Por) PRT 0:02:09 142 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 143 Valter Pereira (Por) PRT 0:02:10 144 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular 0:02:12 145 Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 146 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:02:13 147 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:15 148 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular 0:02:16 149 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:19 150 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23 151 Luis Afonso (Por) LAA 0:02:26 152 Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:29 153 Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 154 Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:02:30 155 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 0:02:32 156 Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular 0:02:37 157 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:02:52 158 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) PRT 0:05:18

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9:03:36 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:32 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:38 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:01:00 5 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:03 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:20 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:23 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 0:01:24 10 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:25 11 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LAA 0:01:31 12 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:32 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:34 14 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:37 15 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:38 16 Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:43 17 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:47 18 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:15 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:27 20 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:33 21 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:34 23 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:43 24 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:02:44 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 26 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 27 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:51 29 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:52 30 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:02:54 31 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:58 32 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:00 33 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:04 34 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:05 35 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:16 36 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:17 37 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:20 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:21 39 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:23 41 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:24 42 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:03:25 43 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 44 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:03:31 45 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:03:32 46 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:33 47 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:36 49 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:41 50 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 51 Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guinez (Chi) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:03:42 52 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:03:50 53 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:52 54 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:54 55 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:55 56 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:03:56 57 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:04:09 58 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:04:10 59 Daniel Mestre (Por) PRT 0:04:15 60 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:04:16 61 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:27 62 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 0:04:55 63 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:05:10 64 Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) PRT 65 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 0:05:48 66 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:15 67 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:06:20 68 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:28 69 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:30 70 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:06:35 71 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:07:00 72 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:07:05 73 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:07 74 Bruno Duarte Ferreira Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:07:22 75 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:07:26 76 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:10 77 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:25 78 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:44 79 Adil Jelloul (Mor) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:09:59 80 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:01 81 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:10:14 82 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:10:17 83 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:32 84 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:54 85 Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:11:59 86 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) PRT 0:12:35 87 Hugo Sabido (Por) LAA 0:12:40 88 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:12:44 89 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:50 90 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:12:55 91 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:13:01 92 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:04 93 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:13:08 94 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:11 95 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:13:15 96 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:13:16 97 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:13:25 98 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:13:26 99 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:28 100 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr 102 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:13:29 103 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:30 104 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.fr 105 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 106 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:13:31 107 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:37 108 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LAA 0:13:42 109 Pedro Paulinho (Por) LAA 110 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 0:13:45 111 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:46 112 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:13:52 113 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 114 Joao Pereira (Por) PRT 0:13:53 115 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mol) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:13:55 116 Daniel Freitas (Por) LAA 117 Vitor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 118 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:56 119 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:13:57 120 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:14:02 121 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 122 Luis Afonso (Por) LAA 0:14:04 123 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:05 124 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:14:06 125 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:09 126 Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:14:10 127 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular 128 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:14:14 129 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 130 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 0:14:16 131 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:14:19 132 Henrique Casimiro (Por) PRT 0:14:21 133 Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:14:27 134 Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:14:28 135 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular 0:14:35 136 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular 0:14:43 137 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:53 138 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:14:57 139 Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:15:02 140 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:15:34 141 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:10 142 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:44 143 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:16:48 144 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:18 145 Soufiane Haddi (Mor) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:19:33 146 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:44 147 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:50 148 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:19:52 149 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:56 150 André Mourato (Por) LAA 0:20:20 151 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:22 152 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:20:24 153 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) PRT 0:20:34 154 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LAA 0:20:58 155 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:21:26 156 Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular 0:21:40 157 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 0:22:49 158 Valter Pereira (Por) PRT 0:23:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Valter Pereira (Por) PRT