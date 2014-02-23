Image 1 of 25 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the overall Volta ao Algarve in 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 25 Cavendish powers past Arnaud Demare to win the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 25 Rui Costa and the Lampre-Merida team at the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 25 The peloton wraps up the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 25 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the final stage in Portugal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 25 Jersey winners of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 25 The Volta ao Algarve podium: Michal Kwiatkowski, Rui Costa and Alberto Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 25 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 Michel Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the overall Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 25 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his win in the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 25 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 25 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 25 Cavendish sits behind the Tinkoff-Saxo team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 25 Jan Barta (Netapp-Endura) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 25 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sitting in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 25 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 25 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) beats Demare to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 25 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his sprint victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 25 Jan Barta (NetApp) pulls off from the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 25 FDJ leads the peloton through the end of the lap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 Overall leader Michal Kwiatkowski was protected by his Omega Pharma team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 The sprint on the final stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) racks up win number 1 of 2014 in the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) claimed his first victory of 2014 when he out-kicked the talented French youngsters Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) and Bryan Coquard (Europcar) in the bunch finish in Vilamoura, while his teammate Michal Kwiatkowski sealed final overall victory.

Though opportunities for sprinters were at a premium in Portugal, Omega Pharma-QuickStep brought a powerful lead-out train to the race and they were rewarded with victory on the final stage. Cavendish had both Mark Renshaw and Alessandro Petacchi to guide him through the closing kilometres, and he paid tribute to their efforts afterwards.

“We controlled the race and everybody rode incredibly well,” Cavendish said. “Super strong lead-out, everybody did their part. Alessandro Petacchi was the last guy and he dropped me off at about 170 meters, more or less. Perfectly executed.”

After failing to spark at the Tour de San Luis and the Dubai Tour, Cavendish’s lead-out was pitch perfect here, and the Manxman duly delivered a sprint finish to match it, fending off Démard and Coquard, as well as José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and the in-form Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) in the final 100 metres.

Michal Kwiatkowski enjoyed an untroubled afternoon in the yellow jersey after he had gamely limited his losses to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) on the Alto do Malhao the previous afternoon.

Winner of stages 2 and 3, as well as a leg of the Challenge Mallorca last week, Kwiatkowski has begun his season in remarkable form. The young Pole finished the race 19 seconds clear of Contador and 32 up on Rui Costa, while the promising Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) took 4th and 5th.

“It's my first stage race victory, so I'm really happy," Kwiatkowski said. "I have been aiming for the GC in the stage races, so to start my season like this is a good sign. It's going to be a good spring coming for not just me, but the whole team. I'm really happy about it. As for today, Cav was super thankful for the lead-out, so I think he is just as happy as I am with the performance of the team.”

Kwiatkowski now turns his attention to Italy, where he will be Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s key man at Tirreno-Adriatico. “I am really motivated now and will spend the next days training in Spain in preparation for Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico,” he said. “I'm progressing very well as I move on to what's next on my race schedule."

Home favourite Rui Costa was pleased to have performed strongly over the five days but disappointed not to have landed a maiden victory in the rainbow jersey. “I would love to have given the victory to the Portuguese, but I wasn’t able to do it,” he said. “Still, I’m coming away very satisfied. I'm happy with my performance. I hope one day I can take big win in Portugal, but the Volta ao Algarve is getting harder and harder.”

The final stage was enlivened by a break featuring Garikoitz Bravo (Efapel-Glassdrive), Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros), Delio Fernández (OFM-Quinta da Lixa), Jan Barta (Netapp-Endura), Francisco Moreno (Louletano-Dunas Douradas) and Oscar Pujol (SkyDive-Dubai). The sextet escaped after 50 kilometres but were reeled in by the QuickStep-led peloton in the finale.

“I'm very happy. We came here to win the yellow jersey, and to win the stage would be a bonus,” Cavendish said. “I'm very happy that Omega Pharma - Quick-Step could come away with three stage wins. We won the GC two straight years now [Tony Martin won in 2013 - ed.] I think this is good motivation for my next races."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:24:10 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 9 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 13 Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 15 Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 16 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 17 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 19 Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 20 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 21 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 22 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 23 Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr 26 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 27 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 29 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 30 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr 33 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 35 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 38 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 42 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 44 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 45 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 46 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 47 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 48 Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 49 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 50 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 51 Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 52 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis 54 Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular 56 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 57 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 58 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 60 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis 61 Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 62 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 63 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 65 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 66 Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 67 Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 68 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 70 José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 71 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr 72 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 73 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 75 Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 76 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 77 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 78 Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 79 Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 80 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 81 David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 82 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 83 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 85 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 86 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 88 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 89 Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive 90 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 91 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 92 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 93 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis 94 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 95 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 96 Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura 97 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 98 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 101 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 102 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 104 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 105 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr 106 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 107 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 108 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 109 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 110 Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 111 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 113 João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 114 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 115 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 116 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis 117 André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 118 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 119 Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 120 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr 121 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 122 Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 123 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 124 Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular 125 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis 126 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr 127 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 128 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular 129 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 130 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 131 Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 132 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 133 Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 134 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 135 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 136 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:26 137 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 138 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 139 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:00:31 140 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 141 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis 142 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 144 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:35 145 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:40 146 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 148 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:48 149 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:50 150 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:30 151 Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:02:30 152 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:03:40 153 Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:04:59 154 Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular 0:05:54 155 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:06:54

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 2 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura 3 pts 2 Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 2 3 Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 20 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 16 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 13 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 6 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 8 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 8 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 4 9 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ.fr 10:12:30 2 Movistar Team 3 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Lampre-Merida 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Team Katusha 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 RusVelo 10 Team Netapp - Endura 11 Team Europcar 12 OFM Quinta Da Lixa 13 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14 Efapel Glassdrive 15 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 16 Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Radio Popular 18 Louletano - Dunas Douradas 19 La Aluminios - Antarte 20 Banco BIC-Carmim

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16:29:57 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:19 3 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:32 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:01:13 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 6 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:33 7 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:35 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:41 10 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:01:42 11 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:51 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:54 13 Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:56 14 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:57 15 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:59 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:13 17 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:28 18 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:44 19 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:56 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:12 21 Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:03:22 22 José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:03:34 23 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:03:35 24 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 25 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:45 26 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:49 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:59 28 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:12 29 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:04:23 30 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:04:33 31 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:46 32 Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 33 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:49 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:50 35 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:05 36 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:06 37 Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:05:07 38 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:11 39 Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 40 Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:31 41 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:59 42 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:06:08 43 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:06:23 44 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis 0:06:29 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:40 46 Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura 0:07:03 47 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:11 48 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:24 49 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:07:36 50 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:47 51 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:08:01 52 Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:08:07 53 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:08 54 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:27 55 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:08:34 56 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:08 57 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:24 58 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:09:29 59 Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:10:02 60 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:14 61 Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:03 62 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:11:24 63 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:11:27 64 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:11:48 65 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:13 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:13:40 67 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:09 68 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:15:23 69 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:15:43 70 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 0:15:58 71 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:13 72 David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:16:27 73 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular 0:16:29 74 Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:30 75 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:32 76 Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:50 77 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 78 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:06 79 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:17:16 80 Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:17:21 81 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:17:34 82 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:48 83 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 0:17:52 84 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:17:58 85 Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:18:02 86 Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular 87 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis 0:18:10 88 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:22 89 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:18:23 90 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 0:18:28 91 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:30 92 Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:18:43 93 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:18:50 94 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 0:19:21 95 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:19:33 96 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:01 97 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:20:08 98 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:11 99 João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:21:30 100 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular 0:22:44 101 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:31 102 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:23:32 103 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:39 104 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:23:57 105 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 0:24:01 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:12 107 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:25:32 108 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:26:17 109 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:26:34 110 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:26:35 111 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:26:48 112 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:26:49 113 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 0:26:52 114 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:26:57 115 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:26:58 116 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:26:59 117 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:27:03 118 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 0:27:18 119 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:27:28 120 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 121 Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 122 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:29 123 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:27:37 124 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis 0:27:38 125 Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 126 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:27:54 127 Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:28:01 128 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis 0:28:05 129 Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:28:09 130 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:28:22 131 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:28:25 132 Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:28:35 133 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:28:41 134 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:29:32 135 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:29:38 136 Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:30:05 137 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:31 138 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:30:41 139 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:22 140 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:31:40 141 Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:32:49 142 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:51 143 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:33:17 144 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:33:35 145 André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:33:53 146 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis 0:34:16 147 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:24 148 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:34:31 149 Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:34:55 150 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:35:00 151 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:35:27 152 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:35:29 153 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:36:06 154 Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 0:36:22 155 Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular 0:41:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 60 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 44 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 35 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 34 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 29 7 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 26 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 9 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 10 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 11 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 15 12 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 14 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 13 14 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 12 15 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr 12 16 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 10 17 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 10 18 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 8 19 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 6 20 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 6 21 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 5 22 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 23 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 4 24 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 4 25 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 4 26 Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura 3 27 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 28 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 29 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 2 30 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr 2 31 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 2 32 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 33 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 2 34 Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 2 35 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 36 Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 1 37 Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 1 38 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 39 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr 1 40 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 10 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 5 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 7 6 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 7 7 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 6 8 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 6 9 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 10 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 5 11 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 12 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 3 13 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 1 14 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 1 15 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 16 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 1 17 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr 1 18 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 12 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 6 3 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 6 4 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 6 5 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 4 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 7 Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura 3 8 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 9 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 2 10 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 2 11 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr 2 12 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 2 13 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 14 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 2 15 Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 2 16 Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 1 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 18 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1