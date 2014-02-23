Trending

First win of 2014 for Cavendish in Volta ao Algarve

Kwiatkowski seals overall victory

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the overall Volta ao Algarve in 2014
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cavendish powers past Arnaud Demare to win the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rui Costa and the Lampre-Merida team at the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton wraps up the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the final stage in Portugal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jersey winners of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Volta ao Algarve podium: Michal Kwiatkowski, Rui Costa and Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michel Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the overall Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his win in the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cavendish sits behind the Tinkoff-Saxo team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jan Barta (Netapp-Endura) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sitting in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) beats Demare to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his sprint victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jan Barta (NetApp) pulls off from the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
FDJ leads the peloton through the end of the lap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Overall leader Michal Kwiatkowski was protected by his Omega Pharma team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The sprint on the final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) racks up win number 1 of 2014 in the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) claimed his first victory of 2014 when he out-kicked the talented French youngsters Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) and Bryan Coquard (Europcar) in the bunch finish in Vilamoura, while his teammate Michal Kwiatkowski sealed final overall victory.

Though opportunities for sprinters were at a premium in Portugal, Omega Pharma-QuickStep brought a powerful lead-out train to the race and they were rewarded with victory on the final stage. Cavendish had both Mark Renshaw and Alessandro Petacchi to guide him through the closing kilometres, and he paid tribute to their efforts afterwards.

“We controlled the race and everybody rode incredibly well,” Cavendish said. “Super strong lead-out, everybody did their part. Alessandro Petacchi was the last guy and he dropped me off at about 170 meters, more or less. Perfectly executed.”

After failing to spark at the Tour de San Luis and the Dubai Tour, Cavendish’s lead-out was pitch perfect here, and the Manxman duly delivered a sprint finish to match it, fending off Démard and Coquard, as well as José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and the in-form Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) in the final 100 metres.

Michal Kwiatkowski enjoyed an untroubled afternoon in the yellow jersey after he had gamely limited his losses to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) on the Alto do Malhao the previous afternoon.

Winner of stages 2 and 3, as well as a leg of the Challenge Mallorca last week, Kwiatkowski has begun his season in remarkable form. The young Pole finished the race 19 seconds clear of Contador and 32 up on Rui Costa, while the promising Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) took 4th and 5th.

“It's my first stage race victory, so I'm really happy," Kwiatkowski said. "I have been aiming for the GC in the stage races, so to start my season like this is a good sign. It's going to be a good spring coming for not just me, but the whole team. I'm really happy about it. As for today, Cav was super thankful for the lead-out, so I think he is just as happy as I am with the performance of the team.”

Kwiatkowski now turns his attention to Italy, where he will be Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s key man at Tirreno-Adriatico. “I am really motivated now and will spend the next days training in Spain in preparation for Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico,” he said. “I'm progressing very well as I move on to what's next on my race schedule."

Home favourite Rui Costa was pleased to have performed strongly over the five days but disappointed not to have landed a maiden victory in the rainbow jersey. “I would love to have given the victory to the Portuguese, but I wasn’t able to do it,” he said. “Still, I’m coming away very satisfied. I'm happy with my performance. I hope one day I can take big win in Portugal, but the Volta ao Algarve is getting harder and harder.”

The final stage was enlivened by a break featuring Garikoitz Bravo (Efapel-Glassdrive), Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros), Delio Fernández (OFM-Quinta da Lixa), Jan Barta (Netapp-Endura), Francisco Moreno (Louletano-Dunas Douradas) and Oscar Pujol (SkyDive-Dubai). The sextet escaped after 50 kilometres but were reeled in by the QuickStep-led peloton in the finale.

“I'm very happy. We came here to win the yellow jersey, and to win the stage would be a bonus,” Cavendish said. “I'm very happy that Omega Pharma - Quick-Step could come away with three stage wins. We won the GC two straight years now [Tony Martin won in 2013 - ed.] I think this is good motivation for my next races."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:24:10
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
4Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
9Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
13Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
14Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
15Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
16Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
17Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
19Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
20Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
21César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
22Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
23Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
25Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr
26Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
27Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
29Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
30Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
32Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr
33Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
37Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
38Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
39Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
40Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
41Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
42Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
44Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
45Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
46Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
47Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
48Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
49Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
50Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
51Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
52Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis
54Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
56Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
57Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
58Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
60Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis
61Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
62Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
63Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
65Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
66Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
67Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
68Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
69Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
70José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
71Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
72Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
73Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
74Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
75Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
76Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
77Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
78Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
79Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
80Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
81David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
82Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
84Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
85Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
86Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
88Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
89Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive
90Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
91Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
92Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
93Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis
94Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
96Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura
97Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
98Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
99Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
100Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
101Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
102Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
103Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
104Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
105Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
106Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
107Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
108Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
109Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
110Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
111Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
113João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
114Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
115Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
116Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis
117André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
118Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
119Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
120Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr
121Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
122Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
124Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
125Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
126Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
127Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
128Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
129Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
130Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
131Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
132Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
133Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
134Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
135Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
136Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:26
137Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
138Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
139Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:00:31
140Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
141Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
142Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
143Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
144Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:35
145Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:40
146Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
147Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
148Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:48
149Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:50
150Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:30
151Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:02:30
152Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:03:40
153Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:04:59
154Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular0:05:54
155Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:06:54

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte2
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura3pts
2Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas2
3Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr20
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar16
4Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team13
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
6Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha8
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
8Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo4
9Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
10Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ.fr10:12:30
2Movistar Team
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Lampre-Merida
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Team Katusha
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9RusVelo
10Team Netapp - Endura
11Team Europcar
12OFM Quinta Da Lixa
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14Efapel Glassdrive
15Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
16Tinkoff-Saxo
17Radio Popular
18Louletano - Dunas Douradas
19La Aluminios - Antarte
20Banco BIC-Carmim

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16:29:57
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:19
3Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:32
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:01:13
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:33
7Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:01:35
8Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:41
10Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:01:42
11Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:51
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:54
13Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:01:56
14Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:57
15Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:59
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:13
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:28
18Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:44
19Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis0:02:56
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:12
21Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:03:22
22José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:03:34
23Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:35
24Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
25Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:45
26Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:49
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:59
28Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:12
29Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:04:23
30Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:04:33
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:46
32Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
33Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:49
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:50
35Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:05
36Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:06
37Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive0:05:07
38Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:11
39Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
40Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:31
41Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:59
42Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:06:08
43Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:06:23
44Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis0:06:29
45Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:40
46Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura0:07:03
47Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:11
48Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:24
49Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:07:36
50Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:47
51Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:08:01
52Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:08:07
53Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:08
54Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:27
55Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:08:34
56Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:08
57Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:24
58Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:09:29
59Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:10:02
60Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:14
61Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:03
62Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:11:24
63Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:11:27
64Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:11:48
65Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:13
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:13:40
67Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:09
68Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:15:23
69Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:15:43
70César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular0:15:58
71Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:13
72David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:16:27
73Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular0:16:29
74Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:30
75Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:32
76Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:50
77Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
78Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:06
79Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:17:16
80Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:17:21
81Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:17:34
82Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:48
83Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis0:17:52
84Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:17:58
85Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:18:02
86Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
87Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis0:18:10
88Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:22
89Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:18:23
90Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular0:18:28
91Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:30
92Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:18:43
93Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:18:50
94Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular0:19:21
95Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:19:33
96Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:01
97Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:20:08
98Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:11
99João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:21:30
100Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular0:22:44
101Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:31
102Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:23:32
103Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:39
104Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:23:57
105Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura0:24:01
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:12
107Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:25:32
108Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:26:17
109Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:26:34
110Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:26:35
111Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:26:48
112Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:26:49
113Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis0:26:52
114Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:26:57
115Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:26:58
116Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:26:59
117Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:27:03
118Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo0:27:18
119Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:27:28
120Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
121Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
122Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:29
123Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:27:37
124Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis0:27:38
125Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
126Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:27:54
127Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:28:01
128Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis0:28:05
129Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:28:09
130Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:28:22
131Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:28:25
132Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:28:35
133Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:28:41
134Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:29:32
135Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:29:38
136Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:30:05
137Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:31
138Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:30:41
139Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:22
140Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:31:40
141Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:32:49
142Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:51
143Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:33:17
144Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:33:35
145André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:33:53
146Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis0:34:16
147Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:34:24
148Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:34:31
149Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:34:55
150Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:35:00
151Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:35:27
152Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:35:29
153Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:36:06
154Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular0:36:22
155Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular0:41:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida60pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team44
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo41
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida35
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr34
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar29
7Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa26
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
10Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
11Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte15
12Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida14
13Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team13
14César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular12
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr12
16Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura10
17Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha10
18Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha8
19Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive6
20Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte6
21Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo5
22Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
23Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis4
24Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura4
25Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo4
26Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura3
27Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
28Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team2
29Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive2
30Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr2
31Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team2
32Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar2
33Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim2
34Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas2
35Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
36Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa1
37Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team1
38Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
39Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr1
40Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim10pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
5Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida7
6Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura7
7Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa6
8Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive6
9Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team5
10Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team5
11Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
12Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive3
13Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida1
14Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura1
15Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
16César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular1
17Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr1
18Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular12pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr6
3Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive6
4Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte6
5Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis4
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
7Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura3
8Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
9Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte2
10Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive2
11Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr2
12Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team2
13Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar2
14Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim2
15Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas2
16Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa1
17Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
18Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida49:35:34
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:33
3OFM Quinta Da Lixa0:01:10
4Movistar Team0:01:14
5Team Katusha0:01:26
6RusVelo0:01:35
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:11
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:20
9Team Netapp - Endura0:04:09
10Efapel Glassdrive0:10:38
11Team Europcar0:10:41
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:20
13FDJ.fr0:14:05
14Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:22
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:29
16Radio Popular0:25:32
17Banco BIC-Carmim0:28:06
18La Aluminios - Antarte0:28:14
19Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:40:46
20Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:49:23

 

