First win of 2014 for Cavendish in Volta ao Algarve
Kwiatkowski seals overall victory
Stage 5: Tavira - Vilamoura
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) claimed his first victory of 2014 when he out-kicked the talented French youngsters Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) and Bryan Coquard (Europcar) in the bunch finish in Vilamoura, while his teammate Michal Kwiatkowski sealed final overall victory.
Though opportunities for sprinters were at a premium in Portugal, Omega Pharma-QuickStep brought a powerful lead-out train to the race and they were rewarded with victory on the final stage. Cavendish had both Mark Renshaw and Alessandro Petacchi to guide him through the closing kilometres, and he paid tribute to their efforts afterwards.
“We controlled the race and everybody rode incredibly well,” Cavendish said. “Super strong lead-out, everybody did their part. Alessandro Petacchi was the last guy and he dropped me off at about 170 meters, more or less. Perfectly executed.”
After failing to spark at the Tour de San Luis and the Dubai Tour, Cavendish’s lead-out was pitch perfect here, and the Manxman duly delivered a sprint finish to match it, fending off Démard and Coquard, as well as José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and the in-form Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) in the final 100 metres.
Michal Kwiatkowski enjoyed an untroubled afternoon in the yellow jersey after he had gamely limited his losses to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) on the Alto do Malhao the previous afternoon.
Winner of stages 2 and 3, as well as a leg of the Challenge Mallorca last week, Kwiatkowski has begun his season in remarkable form. The young Pole finished the race 19 seconds clear of Contador and 32 up on Rui Costa, while the promising Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) took 4th and 5th.
“It's my first stage race victory, so I'm really happy," Kwiatkowski said. "I have been aiming for the GC in the stage races, so to start my season like this is a good sign. It's going to be a good spring coming for not just me, but the whole team. I'm really happy about it. As for today, Cav was super thankful for the lead-out, so I think he is just as happy as I am with the performance of the team.”
Kwiatkowski now turns his attention to Italy, where he will be Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s key man at Tirreno-Adriatico. “I am really motivated now and will spend the next days training in Spain in preparation for Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico,” he said. “I'm progressing very well as I move on to what's next on my race schedule."
Home favourite Rui Costa was pleased to have performed strongly over the five days but disappointed not to have landed a maiden victory in the rainbow jersey. “I would love to have given the victory to the Portuguese, but I wasn’t able to do it,” he said. “Still, I’m coming away very satisfied. I'm happy with my performance. I hope one day I can take big win in Portugal, but the Volta ao Algarve is getting harder and harder.”
The final stage was enlivened by a break featuring Garikoitz Bravo (Efapel-Glassdrive), Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros), Delio Fernández (OFM-Quinta da Lixa), Jan Barta (Netapp-Endura), Francisco Moreno (Louletano-Dunas Douradas) and Oscar Pujol (SkyDive-Dubai). The sextet escaped after 50 kilometres but were reeled in by the QuickStep-led peloton in the finale.
“I'm very happy. We came here to win the yellow jersey, and to win the stage would be a bonus,” Cavendish said. “I'm very happy that Omega Pharma - Quick-Step could come away with three stage wins. We won the GC two straight years now [Tony Martin won in 2013 - ed.] I think this is good motivation for my next races."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:24:10
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|9
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|13
|Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|15
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|16
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|17
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|19
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|21
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|22
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|23
|Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|26
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|30
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|33
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|35
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|38
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|42
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|44
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|45
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|46
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|47
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|48
|Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|49
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|50
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|52
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis
|54
|Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
|56
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|57
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|60
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis
|61
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|62
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|65
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|66
|Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|67
|Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|68
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|70
|José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|71
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|72
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|73
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|75
|Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|76
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|77
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|78
|Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|79
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|80
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|81
|David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|82
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|85
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|86
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|88
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|89
|Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive
|90
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|91
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|92
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|93
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis
|94
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura
|97
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|101
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|102
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|104
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|105
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|106
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|107
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|108
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|110
|Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|111
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|113
|João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|114
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|115
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|116
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis
|117
|André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|118
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|119
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|120
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|121
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|122
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|123
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|125
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
|126
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|127
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|128
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|129
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|130
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|131
|Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|132
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|134
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|135
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|137
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|138
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:31
|140
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|141
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|142
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|144
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:35
|145
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:40
|146
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|148
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:48
|149
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:50
|150
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|151
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:02:30
|152
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:03:40
|153
|Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:04:59
|154
|Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular
|0:05:54
|155
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|2
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura
|3
|pts
|2
|Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|2
|3
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|20
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|6
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|8
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|4
|9
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ.fr
|10:12:30
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|RusVelo
|10
|Team Netapp - Endura
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|OFM Quinta Da Lixa
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|Efapel Glassdrive
|15
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Radio Popular
|18
|Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|19
|La Aluminios - Antarte
|20
|Banco BIC-Carmim
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16:29:57
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:19
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:32
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:01:13
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|6
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:33
|7
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:35
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|10
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:01:42
|11
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:51
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:54
|13
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:56
|14
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:57
|15
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:59
|16
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:28
|18
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:44
|19
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis
|0:02:56
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:12
|21
|Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:03:22
|22
|José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:03:34
|23
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:03:35
|24
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:45
|26
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:49
|27
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:59
|28
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:12
|29
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:04:23
|30
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|31
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|32
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|33
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:49
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:50
|35
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:05
|36
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:06
|37
|Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:05:07
|38
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|39
|Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|40
|Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:31
|41
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:59
|42
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:06:08
|43
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:06:23
|44
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis
|0:06:29
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:40
|46
|Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:07:03
|47
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:11
|48
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:24
|49
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:07:36
|50
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:47
|51
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:08:01
|52
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:08:07
|53
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:08
|54
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:27
|55
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:08:34
|56
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|57
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:24
|58
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:09:29
|59
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:10:02
|60
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:14
|61
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:03
|62
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:24
|63
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:11:27
|64
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:48
|65
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:13
|66
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|67
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:09
|68
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:15:23
|69
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:15:43
|70
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|0:15:58
|71
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:13
|72
|David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:16:27
|73
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|0:16:29
|74
|Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:30
|75
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:32
|76
|Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:50
|77
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|78
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:06
|79
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:17:16
|80
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:17:21
|81
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:17:34
|82
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:48
|83
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|0:17:52
|84
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:17:58
|85
|Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:18:02
|86
|Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|87
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:18:10
|88
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:22
|89
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:23
|90
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|0:18:28
|91
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:30
|92
|Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:18:43
|93
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:18:50
|94
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:19:21
|95
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:19:33
|96
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:01
|97
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:20:08
|98
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:11
|99
|João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:21:30
|100
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
|0:22:44
|101
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:31
|102
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:32
|103
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:39
|104
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:23:57
|105
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:24:01
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:12
|107
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:25:32
|108
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:26:17
|109
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:26:34
|110
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:26:35
|111
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:26:48
|112
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:26:49
|113
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:26:52
|114
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:26:57
|115
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:26:58
|116
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:59
|117
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:27:03
|118
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:27:18
|119
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:28
|120
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|121
|Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|122
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:29
|123
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:27:37
|124
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis
|0:27:38
|125
|Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|126
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:27:54
|127
|Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:28:01
|128
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:28:05
|129
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:09
|130
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:28:22
|131
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:28:25
|132
|Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:28:35
|133
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:28:41
|134
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:32
|135
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:29:38
|136
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:30:05
|137
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:31
|138
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:30:41
|139
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:22
|140
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:31:40
|141
|Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:32:49
|142
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:51
|143
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:33:17
|144
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:35
|145
|André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:33:53
|146
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|0:34:16
|147
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:24
|148
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:34:31
|149
|Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:34:55
|150
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:35:00
|151
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:27
|152
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:29
|153
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:06
|154
|Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:36:22
|155
|Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular
|0:41:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|60
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|44
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|35
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|34
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|7
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|26
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|9
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|10
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|11
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|15
|12
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|14
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|14
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|12
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|12
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|10
|17
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|18
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|19
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|6
|20
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|6
|21
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|5
|22
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|23
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|24
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|4
|25
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|4
|26
|Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura
|3
|27
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|28
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|29
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|2
|30
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|2
|31
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|33
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|2
|34
|Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|2
|35
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|36
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|1
|37
|Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|38
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|39
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|1
|40
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|10
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|7
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|7
|7
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|6
|8
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|6
|9
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|10
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|11
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|12
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|3
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|1
|14
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|1
|15
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|16
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|1
|17
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|1
|18
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|12
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|6
|3
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|6
|4
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|6
|5
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura
|3
|8
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|9
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|2
|10
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|2
|11
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|2
|12
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|14
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|2
|15
|Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|2
|16
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|1
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|49:35:34
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:33
|3
|OFM Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:10
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|6
|RusVelo
|0:01:35
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:11
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|9
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:04:09
|10
|Efapel Glassdrive
|0:10:38
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:10:41
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:20
|13
|FDJ.fr
|0:14:05
|14
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:22
|15
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:29
|16
|Radio Popular
|0:25:32
|17
|Banco BIC-Carmim
|0:28:06
|18
|La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:28:14
|19
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:46
|20
|Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:49:23
