Volta ao Algarve: Kwiatkowski solos to victory on stage 2
Polish rider beats Costa and Contador
Stage 2: Lagoa - Monchique
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) soloed to victory into Monchique, on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve on Thursday.
The Polish rider got away near the top of the final climb, crossed its summit alone with 6km to go, and time trialed to the finish six seconds ahead of chasers Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo). Kwiatkowski took the race lead too, with Costa now sitting in second overall at four seconds. Contador, a two-time Volta ao Algarve champion, holds third overall at 12 seconds.
"This victory is important for me," said Kwiatkowski. "I feel a lot more confident after winning in Majorca. I had a really good winter with no problems at all during my training. I did a lot of work on my climbing and I feel that I’ve improved a lot."
Kwiatkowski was familiar with the final ascent, climbed twice in stage 2 finale, but took his cues from riders more intimately acquainted with the day's course.
"I think we did this climb in Monchique two years ago," said Kwiatkowski. "When we got on it I remembered it. But Rui Costa clearly knew the course very well. When we were descending on the first loop I followed his wheel. When we went up the climb the final time on the second loop, I followed Alberto Contador when he made the first attack about 700 metres from the top. I just went through, got a gap and then went as hard as I could to the finish.
"We’ve got a great team here. I get support from Mark Cavendish, Tony Martin and all the guys. It’s a great feeling to have champions like those in front of me, helping me out. It was a good day for us. The team was supporting me from the very start of the stage and I’m really happy to win on the back of all that work."
Hilly finale tests GC contenders
After the comparatively flat opening day, stage 2 would be one for the climbers. Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) started the day as the race leader, although it was always going to be a challenge for him to retain it until the end of the day.
There was a distinctly French feel to the first break of the day with Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr), Alexandre Pichot (Europcar) and Florian Senechal (Cofidis) getting away. The break breached the three-minute mark, but Lampre-Merida kept them under control.
With Démare only 10 seconds off Modolo’s lead, the Italian team were keen to keep the gap down. The day ended for the trio with over 90km still to go to the finish.
It wasn't long before another bunch of riders were off down the road. There was a touch of déjà vu as César Fonte (Radio Popular), Luis Afonso (Aluminios-Antarte) and Volter Pereira (Banco Bic-Carmin), escapees the previous day, all made it into the five-man break.
Fonte began the day a second off the general classification lead and, with bonus seconds still available, he had the leader's jersey in his sights. He was out of luck, though, and barely made it past 30 seconds before the break was absorbed into the peloton once again.
Tinkoff-Saxo joined Lampre at the front of the peloton, helping to make the pace, which proved too much for defending champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The German was dropped with 25km to go on the penultimate climb, as Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) launched a solo attack. The Spaniard made a valiant effort, but succumbed to the inevitable with 16km to go.
As the riders reached the foot of the final climb, the jostling for position within the general classification teams began.
Kwiatkowski countered an attack by Contador near the top of the category-3 rated ascent and went clear over the summit. The Polish champion was eventually followed by a chase group comprised of Costa, Contador and Eduard Prades (OFM-Quinta Da Lixa), but it was too late for the trio and they couldn't close the gap built by Kwiatkowski.
With Kwiatkowski's abilities against the clock, he could put a little more time into his rivals on the short, 13.6km time trial stage tomorrow. He finished second overall to teammate Tony Martin in last year's Volta ao Algarve on the strength of his time trialing, but Kwiatkowski is expecting tough competition through to the final stage.
"I’ve already done this race a couple of times and I was second last year, but we will see how the time trial goes tomorrow and then we’ve got the Alto de Malhao, which is also going to be a difficult stage," said Kwiatkowski. "I will just have to give it all I’ve got on those two days and we’ll see what happens.
"Rui obviously knows the race very well and he’s super-motivated, as you could see yesterday when he finished second. I’m sure Contador has something to say as well. We’ve certainly not heard the last word from them."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:57:57
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:06
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:17
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|11
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:28
|14
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|17
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|18
|Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|19
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|21
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|28
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|29
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|31
|Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|32
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:02:13
|35
|Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|36
|Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive
|37
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura
|44
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|45
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|49
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|51
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis
|52
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|55
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|58
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|60
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis
|61
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:02:33
|63
|Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:02:43
|64
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:38
|65
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:03:47
|66
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|67
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|68
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|69
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:17
|70
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|71
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|72
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|73
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|76
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:07
|77
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|79
|David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|80
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:50
|81
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:16
|82
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|83
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:22
|84
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:09
|85
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|86
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:02
|87
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:11:34
|88
|Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|89
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|90
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|91
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|92
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|93
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|94
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|96
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|97
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|98
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|100
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|101
|Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|102
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|103
|Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|104
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|105
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|106
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|108
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|109
|João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|110
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:12:09
|111
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|112
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|113
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|114
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|115
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
|116
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|119
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|120
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:12:18
|121
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|122
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis
|123
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|124
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
|125
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|126
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|127
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|128
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|129
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|130
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|131
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|132
|Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|133
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|134
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|135
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|137
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|138
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|139
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|140
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:25
|141
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:27
|142
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:18
|143
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:40
|144
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:04
|145
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:24
|146
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|147
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|148
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|150
|Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|151
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|152
|André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|153
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|154
|Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|155
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|156
|Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular
|157
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|20
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|4
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|13
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|10
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|6
|8
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|4
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|3
|pts
|2
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|3
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|3
|pts
|2
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|3
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|2
|3
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|5
|pts
|2
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|3
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|3
|3
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|14:55:39
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:11
|3
|OFM Quinta Da Lixa
|4
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:22
|5
|RusVelo
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:56
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|9
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:27
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:03
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:05:28
|13
|FDJ.fr
|0:05:59
|14
|Efapel Glassdrive
|0:06:25
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|16
|Banco BIC-Carmim
|0:10:15
|17
|Radio Popular
|0:15:46
|18
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:49
|19
|La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:21:37
|20
|Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:25:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8:49:33
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:04
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:12
|4
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:16
|5
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:00:27
|6
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|10
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|12
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|15
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|16
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|18
|Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|19
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|23
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|24
|Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|26
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|28
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|29
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|30
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis
|31
|José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|32
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|34
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:02:23
|35
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|39
|Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|40
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|43
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|52
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|53
|Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura
|54
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis
|56
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|58
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|60
|Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:02:37
|61
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis
|62
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:02:57
|63
|Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:03:07
|64
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:03:57
|65
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:04:11
|66
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|67
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:04:26
|68
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:31
|69
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:27
|70
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|72
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:05:39
|73
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:41
|74
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:05:56
|75
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|76
|David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:07:17
|77
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:31
|78
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:46
|79
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:00
|80
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:26
|81
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:08:40
|82
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|83
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:22
|84
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:19
|85
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:10:33
|86
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:12
|87
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:11:38
|88
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:11:44
|89
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|90
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|91
|João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|92
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|93
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|94
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|95
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|96
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:11:58
|97
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|98
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|99
|Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|100
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|102
|Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|103
|Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|104
|Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:12:13
|105
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|106
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|107
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|0:12:15
|108
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|0:12:16
|109
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:18
|110
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:12:19
|111
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|112
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|113
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
|115
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|116
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:12:22
|117
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:27
|118
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|119
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:12:28
|120
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|122
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|123
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|124
|Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|125
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|126
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|127
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|128
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|129
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:33
|130
|Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|131
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:34
|132
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis
|0:12:42
|133
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|134
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|135
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:48
|136
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:12:57
|137
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|138
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:02
|139
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:13:18
|140
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:13:37
|141
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:28
|142
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:59
|143
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:04
|144
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:40
|145
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:30
|146
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:34
|147
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|148
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|149
|Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|150
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|151
|André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:19:03
|152
|Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular
|153
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|154
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|156
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:09
|157
|Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:20:49
|158
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:20:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|40
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|14
|7
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|13
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|9
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|12
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|10
|11
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|12
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|13
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|7
|14
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|6
|15
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|6
|16
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|4
|17
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|18
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|4
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|21
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|2
|22
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|23
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|2
|25
|Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|10
|pts
|2
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|6
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|3
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|1
|6
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|1
|7
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|12
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|6
|3
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|6
|4
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|5
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|2
|6
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|7
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|26:30:57
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:11
|3
|OFM Quinta Da Lixa
|4
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:22
|5
|RusVelo
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:56
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|9
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:27
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:03
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:05:28
|13
|FDJ.fr
|0:05:59
|14
|Efapel Glassdrive
|0:06:25
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|16
|Banco BIC-Carmim
|0:10:15
|17
|Radio Popular
|0:15:46
|18
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:49
|19
|La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:21:37
|20
|Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:25:21
