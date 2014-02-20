Trending

Volta ao Algarve: Kwiatkowski solos to victory on stage 2

,

Polish rider beats Costa and Contador

Image 1 of 22

Polish road champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) soloed to victory on stage 2 at the Volta ao Algarve

Polish road champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) soloed to victory on stage 2 at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 22

Alexandre Pichot (Europcar) leads the early three-man break in Volta ao Algarve's second stage which used part of an auto/motorcycle race circuit in Portimao

Alexandre Pichot (Europcar) leads the early three-man break in Volta ao Algarve's second stage which used part of an auto/motorcycle race circuit in Portimao
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 22

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attacked on the final climb and soloed to victory in stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attacked on the final climb and soloed to victory in stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 22

Polish champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates victory in stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Polish champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates victory in stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 22

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is presented with the Volta ao Algarve leader's jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is presented with the Volta ao Algarve leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 22

After his victory on stage 2, Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is the new Volta ao Algarve leader

After his victory on stage 2, Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is the new Volta ao Algarve leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 22

Volta ao Algarve leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) pops the champagne

Volta ao Algarve leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) pops the champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 22

During stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve, the race route utilised the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve circuit normally used for auto and motorcycle racing

During stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve, the race route utilised the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve circuit normally used for auto and motorcycle racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 22

The Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, normally used for auto and motorcycle racing, was utlised during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

The Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, normally used for auto and motorcycle racing, was utlised during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 22

Juan Lobato (Movistar) leads in a group for 18th place, 1:25 down on stage winner Michal Kwiatkowski

Juan Lobato (Movistar) leads in a group for 18th place, 1:25 down on stage winner Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 22

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium after winning stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium after winning stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 22

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) in action during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) in action during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 22

Adriano Malori (Movistar) awaits the start of stage 2 at the Volta ao Algarve

Adriano Malori (Movistar) awaits the start of stage 2 at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 22

Tiago Machado (Team NetApp-Endura) racing on home soil in Portugal at the Volta ao Algarve

Tiago Machado (Team NetApp-Endura) racing on home soil in Portugal at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 22

Alexandre Pichot (Europcar) leads Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) and Florian Senechal (Cofidis) in the early break

Alexandre Pichot (Europcar) leads Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) and Florian Senechal (Cofidis) in the early break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 22

The Napolitano brothers: Massimiliano, a masseur for Lampre-Merida, and Danilo, a rider for Wanty-Groupe Gobert

The Napolitano brothers: Massimiliano, a masseur for Lampre-Merida, and Danilo, a rider for Wanty-Groupe Gobert
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 22

British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in good spirits prior to stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in good spirits prior to stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 22

Two-time Volta ao Algarve champion Alberto Contador and his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates wait for the start of stage 2

Two-time Volta ao Algarve champion Alberto Contador and his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates wait for the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 22

Lampre-Merida sets tempo in the peloton during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Lampre-Merida sets tempo in the peloton during stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 22

Belkin's Bianchis lined up and waiting for riders prior to stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Belkin's Bianchis lined up and waiting for riders prior to stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) outsprinted Alberto Contador (TInkoff-Saxo) and Eduard Prades (OFM-Quinta Da Lixa) for second place, six seconds down on Kwiatkowski

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) outsprinted Alberto Contador (TInkoff-Saxo) and Eduard Prades (OFM-Quinta Da Lixa) for second place, six seconds down on Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 22

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) finished in second place for the second straight day at the Volta ao Algarve

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) finished in second place for the second straight day at the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) soloed to victory into Monchique, on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve on Thursday.

The Polish rider got away near the top of the final climb, crossed its summit alone with 6km to go, and time trialed to the finish six seconds ahead of chasers Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo). Kwiatkowski took the race lead too, with Costa now sitting in second overall at four seconds. Contador, a two-time Volta ao Algarve champion, holds third overall at 12 seconds.

"This victory is important for me," said Kwiatkowski. "I feel a lot more confident after winning in Majorca. I had a really good winter with no problems at all during my training. I did a lot of work on my climbing and I feel that I’ve improved a lot."

Kwiatkowski was familiar with the final ascent, climbed twice in stage 2 finale, but took his cues from riders more intimately acquainted with the day's course.

"I think we did this climb in Monchique two years ago," said Kwiatkowski. "When we got on it I remembered it. But Rui Costa clearly knew the course very well. When we were descending on the first loop I followed his wheel. When we went up the climb the final time on the second loop, I followed Alberto Contador when he made the first attack about 700 metres from the top. I just went through, got a gap and then went as hard as I could to the finish.

"We’ve got a great team here. I get support from Mark Cavendish, Tony Martin and all the guys. It’s a great feeling to have champions like those in front of me, helping me out. It was a good day for us. The team was supporting me from the very start of the stage and I’m really happy to win on the back of all that work."

Hilly finale tests GC contenders

After the comparatively flat opening day, stage 2 would be one for the climbers. Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) started the day as the race leader, although it was always going to be a challenge for him to retain it until the end of the day.

There was a distinctly French feel to the first break of the day with Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr), Alexandre Pichot (Europcar) and Florian Senechal (Cofidis) getting away. The break breached the three-minute mark, but Lampre-Merida kept them under control.

With Démare only 10 seconds off Modolo’s lead, the Italian team were keen to keep the gap down. The day ended for the trio with over 90km still to go to the finish.

It wasn't long before another bunch of riders were off down the road. There was a touch of déjà vu as César Fonte (Radio Popular), Luis Afonso (Aluminios-Antarte) and Volter Pereira (Banco Bic-Carmin), escapees the previous day, all made it into the five-man break.

Fonte began the day a second off the general classification lead and, with bonus seconds still available, he had the leader's jersey in his sights. He was out of luck, though, and barely made it past 30 seconds before the break was absorbed into the peloton once again.

Tinkoff-Saxo joined Lampre at the front of the peloton, helping to make the pace, which proved too much for defending champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The German was dropped with 25km to go on the penultimate climb, as Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) launched a solo attack. The Spaniard made a valiant effort, but succumbed to the inevitable with 16km to go.

As the riders reached the foot of the final climb, the jostling for position within the general classification teams began.

Kwiatkowski countered an attack by Contador near the top of the category-3 rated ascent and went clear over the summit. The Polish champion was eventually followed by a chase group comprised of Costa, Contador and Eduard Prades (OFM-Quinta Da Lixa), but it was too late for the trio and they couldn't close the gap built by Kwiatkowski.

With Kwiatkowski's abilities against the clock, he could put a little more time into his rivals on the short, 13.6km time trial stage tomorrow. He finished second overall to teammate Tony Martin in last year's Volta ao Algarve on the strength of his time trialing, but Kwiatkowski is expecting tough competition through to the final stage.

"I’ve already done this race a couple of times and I was second last year, but we will see how the time trial goes tomorrow and then we’ve got the Alto de Malhao, which is also going to be a difficult stage," said Kwiatkowski. "I will just have to give it all I’ve got on those two days and we’ll see what happens.

"Rui obviously knows the race very well and he’s super-motivated, as you could see yesterday when he finished second. I’m sure Contador has something to say as well. We’ve certainly not heard the last word from them."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:57:57
2Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:06
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:17
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
7Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
8Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
9Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
10Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
11Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:28
14Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
16Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
17Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:11
18Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
19Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
20Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
21Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
22Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
23Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
25Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
26Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
28Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
29Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
30Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
31Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
32Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:02:13
35Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
36Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive
37Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
38Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
39Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
40Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
43Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura
44Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
45Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
46Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
48Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
49Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
50Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
51Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis
52Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
53Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
55Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
56Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
58Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
60Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis
61Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
62Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:02:33
63Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:02:43
64Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:38
65Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:03:47
66Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
67Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
68Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
69Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:17
70Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
71Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
72Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr
73Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
74Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
75Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
76Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:07
77Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
79David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
80Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:07:50
81Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:16
82Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
83Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:08:22
84Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:09
85Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
86Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:02
87Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:11:34
88Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
89Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
90Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
91Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
92Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
93Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
94Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
95Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
96Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
97Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
98Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
99Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
100Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
101Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
102Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
103Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
104Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
105Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
106Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
108Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
109João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
110Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:12:09
111Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
112Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
113Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
114Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
115Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
116Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
117Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
118Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
119Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:12:18
121Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
122Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis
123Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
124Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
125Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
126Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
127Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
128César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
129Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
130Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
131Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
132Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
133Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
134Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
135Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
136Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
137Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
138Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
139Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
140Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:25
141Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:27
142Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:18
143Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:14:40
144Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:17:04
145Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:24
146Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
147Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
148Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
149Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
150Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
151Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
152André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
153Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
154Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
155Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
156Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular
157Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
158Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25pts
2Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida20
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo16
4Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa13
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr10
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha8
7Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida6
8Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo4
9Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team2
10Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr3pts
2Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis2
3Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr3pts
2Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis2
3Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular3pts
2Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte2
3Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3), km. 139.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim5pts
2Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive3
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3), km. 190.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5pts
2Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa3
3Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida14:55:39
2Team Katusha0:00:11
3OFM Quinta Da Lixa
4Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:22
5RusVelo
6Movistar Team0:01:05
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:56
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
9Team Netapp - Endura0:02:27
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:03
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Team Europcar0:05:28
13FDJ.fr0:05:59
14Efapel Glassdrive0:06:25
15Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:53
16Banco BIC-Carmim0:10:15
17Radio Popular0:15:46
18Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:19:49
19La Aluminios - Antarte0:21:37
20Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:25:07

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8:49:33
2Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:04
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:12
4Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:00:16
5Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:27
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
8Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
10Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
12Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
15Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
16Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:21
18Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:35
19Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
22Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
23Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
24Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
25Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
26Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
28Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
29Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
30Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis
31José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
32Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
33Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:18
34Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:02:23
35Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
36Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
38Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
39Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
40Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
41Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
43Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
46Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
47Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
48Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
50Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
52Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
53Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura
54Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis
56Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
58Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
59Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
60Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive0:02:37
61Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis
62Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:02:57
63Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:03:07
64Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular0:03:57
65Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:04:11
66Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
67Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:04:26
68Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:31
69Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:27
70Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
71Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
72Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:05:39
73Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:41
74Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:05:56
75Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr
76David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:07:17
77Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:31
78Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:46
79Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:08:00
80Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:26
81Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:08:40
82Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:55
83Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:09:22
84Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:19
85Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:10:33
86Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:12
87Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:11:38
88Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:11:44
89Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
90Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
91João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
92Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
93Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
94Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
95Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
96Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:11:58
97Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
98Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
99Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
100Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
101Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
102Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
103Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
104Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:12:13
105Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
106Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
107Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis0:12:15
108César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular0:12:16
109Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:18
110Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:12:19
111Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
112Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
113Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
114Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
115Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr
116Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:12:22
117Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:27
118Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
119Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura0:12:28
120Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
121Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
122Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
123Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
124Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
125Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
126Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
127Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
128Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
129Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:33
130Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
131Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:12:34
132Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis0:12:42
133Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
134Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
135Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:48
136Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis0:12:57
137Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
138Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:02
139Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:13:18
140Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:13:37
141Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:28
142Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:59
143Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:15:04
144Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:17:40
145Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:30
146Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:34
147Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
148Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
149Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
150Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
151André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:19:03
152Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular
153Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
154Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
155Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
156Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:09
157Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular0:20:49
158Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:20:54

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida40pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo16
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr14
7Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa13
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar13
9César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular12
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr10
11Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
12Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha8
13Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte7
14Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida6
15Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte6
16Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo4
17Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis4
18Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura4
19Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team2
20Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha2
21Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive2
22Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar2
23Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team2
24Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim2
25Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim10pts
2Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive6
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
4Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa3
5Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida1
6César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular1
7Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular12pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr6
3Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte6
4Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis4
5Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive2
6Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar2
7Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team2
8Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida26:30:57
2Team Katusha0:00:11
3OFM Quinta Da Lixa
4Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:22
5RusVelo
6Movistar Team0:01:05
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:56
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
9Team Netapp - Endura0:02:27
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:03
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Team Europcar0:05:28
13FDJ.fr0:05:59
14Efapel Glassdrive0:06:25
15Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:53
16Banco BIC-Carmim0:10:15
17Radio Popular0:15:46
18Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:19:49
19La Aluminios - Antarte0:21:37
20Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:25:21

