Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) soloed to victory into Monchique, on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve on Thursday.

The Polish rider got away near the top of the final climb, crossed its summit alone with 6km to go, and time trialed to the finish six seconds ahead of chasers Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo). Kwiatkowski took the race lead too, with Costa now sitting in second overall at four seconds. Contador, a two-time Volta ao Algarve champion, holds third overall at 12 seconds.

"This victory is important for me," said Kwiatkowski. "I feel a lot more confident after winning in Majorca. I had a really good winter with no problems at all during my training. I did a lot of work on my climbing and I feel that I’ve improved a lot."

Kwiatkowski was familiar with the final ascent, climbed twice in stage 2 finale, but took his cues from riders more intimately acquainted with the day's course.

"I think we did this climb in Monchique two years ago," said Kwiatkowski. "When we got on it I remembered it. But Rui Costa clearly knew the course very well. When we were descending on the first loop I followed his wheel. When we went up the climb the final time on the second loop, I followed Alberto Contador when he made the first attack about 700 metres from the top. I just went through, got a gap and then went as hard as I could to the finish.

"We’ve got a great team here. I get support from Mark Cavendish, Tony Martin and all the guys. It’s a great feeling to have champions like those in front of me, helping me out. It was a good day for us. The team was supporting me from the very start of the stage and I’m really happy to win on the back of all that work."

Hilly finale tests GC contenders

After the comparatively flat opening day, stage 2 would be one for the climbers. Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) started the day as the race leader, although it was always going to be a challenge for him to retain it until the end of the day.

There was a distinctly French feel to the first break of the day with Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr), Alexandre Pichot (Europcar) and Florian Senechal (Cofidis) getting away. The break breached the three-minute mark, but Lampre-Merida kept them under control.

With Démare only 10 seconds off Modolo’s lead, the Italian team were keen to keep the gap down. The day ended for the trio with over 90km still to go to the finish.

It wasn't long before another bunch of riders were off down the road. There was a touch of déjà vu as César Fonte (Radio Popular), Luis Afonso (Aluminios-Antarte) and Volter Pereira (Banco Bic-Carmin), escapees the previous day, all made it into the five-man break.

Fonte began the day a second off the general classification lead and, with bonus seconds still available, he had the leader's jersey in his sights. He was out of luck, though, and barely made it past 30 seconds before the break was absorbed into the peloton once again.

Tinkoff-Saxo joined Lampre at the front of the peloton, helping to make the pace, which proved too much for defending champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The German was dropped with 25km to go on the penultimate climb, as Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) launched a solo attack. The Spaniard made a valiant effort, but succumbed to the inevitable with 16km to go.

As the riders reached the foot of the final climb, the jostling for position within the general classification teams began.

Kwiatkowski countered an attack by Contador near the top of the category-3 rated ascent and went clear over the summit. The Polish champion was eventually followed by a chase group comprised of Costa, Contador and Eduard Prades (OFM-Quinta Da Lixa), but it was too late for the trio and they couldn't close the gap built by Kwiatkowski.

With Kwiatkowski's abilities against the clock, he could put a little more time into his rivals on the short, 13.6km time trial stage tomorrow. He finished second overall to teammate Tony Martin in last year's Volta ao Algarve on the strength of his time trialing, but Kwiatkowski is expecting tough competition through to the final stage.

"I’ve already done this race a couple of times and I was second last year, but we will see how the time trial goes tomorrow and then we’ve got the Alto de Malhao, which is also going to be a difficult stage," said Kwiatkowski. "I will just have to give it all I’ve got on those two days and we’ll see what happens.

"Rui obviously knows the race very well and he’s super-motivated, as you could see yesterday when he finished second. I’m sure Contador has something to say as well. We’ve certainly not heard the last word from them."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:57:57 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:06 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:00:17 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 8 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 9 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 11 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:00:28 14 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 17 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:11 18 Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 19 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 21 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 23 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 26 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 28 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 29 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 30 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 31 Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 32 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:02:13 35 Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 36 Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive 37 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura 44 Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 45 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 46 Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 48 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 49 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 51 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis 52 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 55 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 56 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 58 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 60 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis 61 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:02:33 63 Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:02:43 64 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:38 65 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:03:47 66 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 67 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 68 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 69 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:17 70 Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 71 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 72 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr 73 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 75 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 76 Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:07 77 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 79 David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 80 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:07:50 81 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:16 82 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 83 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:08:22 84 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:09 85 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 86 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:02 87 Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:11:34 88 Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 89 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 90 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 91 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 92 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 93 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 94 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 95 Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 96 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 97 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 98 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 99 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 100 Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 101 Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 102 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 103 Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular 104 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 105 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 106 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 108 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 109 João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 110 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:12:09 111 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr 112 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr 113 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 114 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 115 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular 116 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 117 Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 118 Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 119 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:12:18 121 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 122 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis 123 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr 124 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis 125 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 126 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 127 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 128 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 129 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular 130 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 131 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 132 Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 133 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 134 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 135 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 137 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 138 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 139 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 140 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:25 141 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:27 142 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:18 143 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:14:40 144 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:17:04 145 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:24 146 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 147 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis 148 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 149 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 150 Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 151 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 152 André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 153 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 154 Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 155 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 156 Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular 157 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 158 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 20 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 4 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 13 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr 10 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 8 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 6 8 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 4 9 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 10 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 3 pts 2 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 2 3 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 3 pts 2 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 2 3 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 3 pts 2 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 2 3 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3), km. 139.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 5 pts 2 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 3 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3), km. 190.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 3 3 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 14:55:39 2 Team Katusha 0:00:11 3 OFM Quinta Da Lixa 4 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:22 5 RusVelo 6 Movistar Team 0:01:05 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:56 8 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:18 9 Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:27 10 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:03 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Team Europcar 0:05:28 13 FDJ.fr 0:05:59 14 Efapel Glassdrive 0:06:25 15 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:53 16 Banco BIC-Carmim 0:10:15 17 Radio Popular 0:15:46 18 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:19:49 19 La Aluminios - Antarte 0:21:37 20 Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:25:07

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8:49:33 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:04 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:12 4 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:00:16 5 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:00:27 6 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 10 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr 12 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 15 Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 16 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:21 18 Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:35 19 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 23 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 24 Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 26 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 28 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 29 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 30 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis 31 José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 32 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 33 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:18 34 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:02:23 35 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 38 Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 39 Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 40 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 41 Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 43 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 50 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 52 Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 53 Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura 54 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis 56 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 58 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 60 Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:02:37 61 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis 62 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:02:57 63 Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:03:07 64 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 0:03:57 65 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:04:11 66 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 67 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:04:26 68 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:31 69 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:27 70 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 71 Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 72 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:05:39 73 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:41 74 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:05:56 75 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr 76 David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:07:17 77 Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:31 78 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:46 79 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:08:00 80 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:26 81 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:08:40 82 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:55 83 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:09:22 84 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:19 85 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:10:33 86 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:12 87 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:11:38 88 Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:11:44 89 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 90 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 91 João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 92 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 93 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 94 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 95 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 96 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:11:58 97 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 98 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 99 Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 100 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 101 Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 102 Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular 103 Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 104 Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:12:13 105 Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 106 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 107 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 0:12:15 108 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 0:12:16 109 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:18 110 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:12:19 111 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 112 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr 113 Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 114 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular 115 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr 116 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:12:22 117 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:27 118 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 119 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 0:12:28 120 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 122 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 123 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 124 Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 125 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 126 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 127 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 128 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 129 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:33 130 Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 131 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:12:34 132 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis 0:12:42 133 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular 134 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 135 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:48 136 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis 0:12:57 137 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 138 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:02 139 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:13:18 140 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:13:37 141 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:28 142 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:59 143 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:15:04 144 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:17:40 145 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:30 146 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:34 147 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis 148 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 149 Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 150 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 151 André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:19:03 152 Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular 153 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 154 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 155 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 156 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:09 157 Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 0:20:49 158 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:20:54

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 40 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 14 7 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 13 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 9 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 12 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr 10 11 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 12 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 8 13 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 7 14 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 6 15 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 6 16 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 4 17 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 4 18 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 4 19 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 20 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 2 21 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 2 22 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 23 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 2 24 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 2 25 Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 10 pts 2 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 6 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 4 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 3 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 1 6 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 1 7 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 12 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 6 3 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 6 4 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 4 5 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 2 6 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 7 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 2