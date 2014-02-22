Contador wins Algarve stage atop Alto do Malhao
Costa second, Kwiatkowski holds onto race lead
Stage 4: Almodôvar - Alto do Malhão (Loulé)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) claimed his first win in over a year when he soloed to victory atop the Alto do Malhao at the end of stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve. Coming just hours after Chris Froome had opened his 2014 account at the Tour of Oman, the victory was an important statement of intent for the new campaign from Contador, who has designs on regaining his status as the world’s top stage race rider.
Aided by a well-drilled Tinkoff-Saxo team, Contador approached the foot of the short, sharp climb near the head of the peloton, and he ripped clear in the final kilometre to claim the win, three seconds ahead of local favourite and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and ten seconds up on overall leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
“It’s a finish that suits my characteristics,” Contador said of the 2.5km climb, which has an average gradient of almost 9%. “The team worked hard at the front for me and there's no better way to repay them for that job than with a win victory. The climb was too short to make big differences, but ten seconds [over Kwiatkowski] is still a lot of time.”
Contador’s focus on the final climb was on Kwiatkowski, and he tested the Pole out with a brace of probing attacks before landing the decisive blow underneath the red kite. “I launched two accelerations and I saw that Kwiatkowski was in the limit, so I kept going and I was able to finish alone,” he said.
He admitted, however, that overall victory was beyond him, acknowledging that the time lost to Kwiatkowski in Friday’s time trial had left him with too much to do on the Malhao. Even so, Contador will be pleased with his form in his first race of the season, and relieved to have met his own expectations on one of his favourite test sites. Contador won the stage to the Alto do Malhao in 2010, and was second in 2009.
“Of course, everyone would like to win the overall, but Kwiatkowski is very strong and the terrain here is what it is,” Contador said. “But my physical condition is better each day and the work I've done in the winter is well on track.”
Kwiatkowski was happy to defend his advantage over Contador, and said that the pace on the Malhao had been tougher than it was twelve months ago, when he finished 10th behind Sergio Henao (Sky) en route to second place overall. “It was harder than last year, but I worked very well to defend the jersey from Contador and Rui Costa,” Kwiatkowski said. “I think the hardest part is done and tomorrow we just have to be careful not to have an accident.”
Saturday’s stage was animated first by an early break featuring Pablo Lastras (Movistar) and then by an attack from Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) on the first ascent of the Malhao with over 50 kilometres to race. Although the American was reeled in on the descent, his move did have the residual effect of leaving Kwiatkowski with just one teammate – Tony Martin – for company for the remainder of the stage.
A move including Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) and Oscar Pujol (Skydive-Dubai) forced its way clear in the final 20 kilometres, but they were swept up by Tinkoff-Saxo on the approach to the base of the Malhao. Once on the climb, Ricardo Vilela was the first man on the offensive, but his move soon fizzled out and Contador took over command at the head of the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:02:08
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:03
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:13
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:14
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:00:16
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|10
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|11
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|12
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|14
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:23
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|17
|Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:31
|18
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|20
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|21
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis
|23
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:48
|25
|José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:54
|26
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|28
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|30
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|32
|Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:04
|33
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:11
|34
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:01:15
|35
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|36
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:01:28
|39
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:34
|41
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|0:01:45
|42
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:01:49
|44
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|45
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:56
|49
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|50
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|51
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:39
|54
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:02:46
|55
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|56
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:10
|57
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis
|0:03:11
|58
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:03:55
|59
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|60
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|61
|David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|62
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|64
|Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|65
|Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|66
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|67
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:02
|68
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:11
|69
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|71
|Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura
|72
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:04:20
|73
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:04:22
|74
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|75
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:27
|76
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:04:30
|77
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:04:39
|78
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|79
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:41
|80
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:52
|81
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:55
|82
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|0:05:05
|83
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:19
|84
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:21
|85
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|86
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:44
|87
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|88
|João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:07:40
|89
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|90
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:12
|91
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
|92
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:35
|93
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:48
|94
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:10:02
|95
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:10:34
|96
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:47
|98
|Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:13:36
|99
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|100
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|101
|Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular
|102
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|103
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|104
|Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|105
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|108
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|109
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|110
|Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|111
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|112
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|115
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|116
|André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|117
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|119
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|120
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|121
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|122
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis
|123
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|124
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|125
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|126
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|127
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|129
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|130
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|131
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|132
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|133
|Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|134
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|136
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:13:46
|137
|Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|138
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis
|139
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:13:48
|140
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:13:49
|141
|Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:13:51
|143
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|0:13:58
|144
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:01
|146
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:03
|147
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:10
|148
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:14:11
|149
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:24
|150
|Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|151
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:14:31
|152
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:38
|153
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:52
|154
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:07
|155
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|156
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|20
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|13
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|10
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|8
|7
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|6
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|2
|10
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|3
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|3
|pts
|2
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|2
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|7
|3
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|3
|5
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|7
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|3
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:07:19
|2
|OFM Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:05
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:16
|4
|RusVelo
|0:00:38
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:01:40
|7
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:47
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:49
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|10
|Efapel Glassdrive
|0:03:37
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:04:51
|12
|La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:06:02
|13
|Radio Popular
|0:06:34
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:05
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:08:30
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:00
|18
|Banco BIC-Carmim
|0:14:35
|19
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:20
|20
|Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:21:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13:05:50
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:16
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:29
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:01:10
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|6
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:30
|7
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:32
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:38
|10
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:01:41
|11
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:48
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:51
|13
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:53
|14
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:54
|15
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:56
|16
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|18
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:41
|19
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis
|0:02:53
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:09
|21
|Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:03:19
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|23
|José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:03:31
|24
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:03:32
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:42
|27
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:46
|28
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:56
|29
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:09
|30
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:04:20
|31
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|32
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|33
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:04:44
|34
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:46
|35
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|36
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:02
|37
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:03
|38
|Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:05:04
|39
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|40
|Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|41
|Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:28
|42
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:56
|43
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:06:05
|44
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:06:20
|45
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis
|0:06:26
|46
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:37
|47
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:06:58
|48
|Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:07:03
|49
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:08
|50
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:21
|51
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:44
|52
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:07:58
|53
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:08:04
|54
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:05
|55
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:24
|56
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:08:31
|57
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:34
|58
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:50
|59
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:09:26
|60
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:09:59
|61
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:11
|62
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:00
|63
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:21
|64
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:11:24
|65
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:45
|66
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:10
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:13:37
|68
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:06
|69
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:15:18
|70
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:15:20
|71
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:22
|72
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:15:40
|73
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|0:15:55
|74
|David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:16:24
|75
|Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|0:16:26
|76
|Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:27
|77
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:29
|78
|Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:47
|79
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:03
|80
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:17:13
|81
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:17:18
|82
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:17:31
|83
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:37
|84
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:49
|85
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|86
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:17:55
|87
|Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:17:59
|88
|Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|89
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:18:07
|90
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:19
|91
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:20
|92
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|0:18:25
|93
|Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:18:40
|94
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:18:47
|95
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:19:18
|96
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:19:30
|97
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:58
|98
|Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:20:05
|99
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:08
|100
|João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:21:27
|101
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:35
|102
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
|0:22:41
|103
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:28
|104
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:29
|105
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:36
|106
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:23:54
|107
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:23:58
|108
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:09
|109
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:25:29
|110
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:26:14
|111
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:26:31
|112
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:26:38
|113
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:26:45
|114
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:26:46
|115
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:26:49
|116
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:26:54
|117
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:26:55
|118
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:56
|119
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:27:00
|120
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:27:15
|121
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:25
|122
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|123
|Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|124
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:26
|125
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:27:32
|126
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:27:34
|127
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis
|0:27:35
|128
|Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|129
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:39
|130
|Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:27:49
|131
|Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:27:51
|132
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:27:56
|133
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:27:57
|134
|Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:27:58
|135
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:28:02
|136
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:06
|137
|Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:28:32
|138
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:28:38
|139
|Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:29:04
|140
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:28
|141
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:30:38
|142
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:30:39
|143
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:58
|144
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:02
|145
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:33:14
|146
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|0:33:42
|147
|André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:33:50
|148
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:21
|149
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:34:28
|150
|Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:34:52
|151
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:53
|152
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:56
|153
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:34:57
|154
|Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular
|0:35:10
|155
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:23
|156
|Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:36:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|60
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|41
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|4
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|26
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|14
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|14
|9
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|13
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|11
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|12
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|12
|13
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|10
|14
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|15
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|16
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|6
|17
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|6
|18
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|5
|19
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|20
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|21
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|4
|22
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|23
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|24
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|2
|25
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|26
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|2
|27
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|29
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|2
|30
|Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|31
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|10
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|7
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|7
|7
|Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|6
|8
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|6
|9
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|10
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|11
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|12
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|3
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|1
|14
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|1
|15
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|16
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|1
|17
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|1
|18
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|12
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|6
|3
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|6
|4
|Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|6
|5
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|6
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|7
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|2
|8
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|2
|9
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|11
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
|2
|12
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|39:23:04
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:33
|3
|OFM Quinta Da Lixa
|0:01:10
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|6
|RusVelo
|0:01:35
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:11
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|9
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:04:09
|10
|Efapel Glassdrive
|0:10:38
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:10:41
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:20
|13
|FDJ.fr
|0:14:05
|14
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:22
|15
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:29
|16
|Radio Popular
|0:25:32
|17
|Banco BIC-Carmim
|0:28:06
|18
|La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:28:14
|19
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:46
|20
|Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:49:23
