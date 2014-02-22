Image 1 of 11 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 11 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) racks up win number 1 of 2014 in Portugal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 11 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his stage win in the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 11 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) drops Rui Costa on the way to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 11 Race leader Michel Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) valiantly defended the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 11 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 11 Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) follows Eduard Prades (OFM) and Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) across the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) puts on the pressure (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 11 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins in Portugal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) rides to second on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) claimed his first win in over a year when he soloed to victory atop the Alto do Malhao at the end of stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve. Coming just hours after Chris Froome had opened his 2014 account at the Tour of Oman, the victory was an important statement of intent for the new campaign from Contador, who has designs on regaining his status as the world’s top stage race rider.

Aided by a well-drilled Tinkoff-Saxo team, Contador approached the foot of the short, sharp climb near the head of the peloton, and he ripped clear in the final kilometre to claim the win, three seconds ahead of local favourite and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and ten seconds up on overall leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

“It’s a finish that suits my characteristics,” Contador said of the 2.5km climb, which has an average gradient of almost 9%. “The team worked hard at the front for me and there's no better way to repay them for that job than with a win victory. The climb was too short to make big differences, but ten seconds [over Kwiatkowski] is still a lot of time.”

Contador’s focus on the final climb was on Kwiatkowski, and he tested the Pole out with a brace of probing attacks before landing the decisive blow underneath the red kite. “I launched two accelerations and I saw that Kwiatkowski was in the limit, so I kept going and I was able to finish alone,” he said.

He admitted, however, that overall victory was beyond him, acknowledging that the time lost to Kwiatkowski in Friday’s time trial had left him with too much to do on the Malhao. Even so, Contador will be pleased with his form in his first race of the season, and relieved to have met his own expectations on one of his favourite test sites. Contador won the stage to the Alto do Malhao in 2010, and was second in 2009.

“Of course, everyone would like to win the overall, but Kwiatkowski is very strong and the terrain here is what it is,” Contador said. “But my physical condition is better each day and the work I've done in the winter is well on track.”

Kwiatkowski was happy to defend his advantage over Contador, and said that the pace on the Malhao had been tougher than it was twelve months ago, when he finished 10th behind Sergio Henao (Sky) en route to second place overall. “It was harder than last year, but I worked very well to defend the jersey from Contador and Rui Costa,” Kwiatkowski said. “I think the hardest part is done and tomorrow we just have to be careful not to have an accident.”

Saturday’s stage was animated first by an early break featuring Pablo Lastras (Movistar) and then by an attack from Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) on the first ascent of the Malhao with over 50 kilometres to race. Although the American was reeled in on the descent, his move did have the residual effect of leaving Kwiatkowski with just one teammate – Tony Martin – for company for the remainder of the stage.

A move including Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) and Oscar Pujol (Skydive-Dubai) forced its way clear in the final 20 kilometres, but they were swept up by Tinkoff-Saxo on the approach to the base of the Malhao. Once on the climb, Ricardo Vilela was the first man on the offensive, but his move soon fizzled out and Contador took over command at the head of the race.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:02:08 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:03 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 4 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:00:13 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:14 6 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 7 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:00:16 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr 10 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 11 Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 12 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:21 14 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:23 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 17 Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:00:31 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:42 19 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:44 20 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 21 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 22 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis 23 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:48 25 José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:54 26 Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 27 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 28 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 29 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 30 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:59 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 32 Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:04 33 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:11 34 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:01:15 35 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 36 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:01:28 39 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:34 41 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 0:01:45 42 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:01:49 44 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular 45 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 47 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 48 Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:56 49 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 50 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 51 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:39 54 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:02:46 55 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 56 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:10 57 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis 0:03:11 58 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:03:55 59 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 60 Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 61 David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 62 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 64 Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular 65 Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 66 Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 67 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:02 68 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:11 69 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:18 71 Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura 72 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:04:20 73 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:04:22 74 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 75 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:27 76 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:04:30 77 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:04:39 78 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 79 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:41 80 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:52 81 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:55 82 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:05 83 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:19 84 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:21 85 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:42 86 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:44 87 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:05:53 88 João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:07:40 89 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 90 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:08:12 91 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular 92 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:35 93 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:48 94 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 0:10:02 95 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:10:34 96 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:47 98 Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:13:36 99 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 100 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 101 Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular 102 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 103 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 104 Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 105 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 107 Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 108 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 109 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 110 Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 111 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 112 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 113 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 114 Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 115 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 116 André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 117 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 118 Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 119 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr 120 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 121 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 122 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis 123 Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 124 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 125 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 126 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 127 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 128 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 129 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 130 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr 131 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 132 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 133 Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 134 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 135 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 136 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:13:46 137 Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 138 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis 139 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:13:48 140 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:13:49 141 Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:51 143 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:58 144 Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 145 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:01 146 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:03 147 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:10 148 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:14:11 149 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:24 150 Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 151 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis 0:14:31 152 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:38 153 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:52 154 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:07 155 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 156 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 20 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 4 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 13 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 10 6 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 8 7 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 6 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr 2 10 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 1

Sprint 1, km 30.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 3 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Cortelha # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 3 pts 2 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr 2 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 1 - Alto do Malhao (Cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 7 3 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 5 4 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 3 5 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) km. 153 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 3 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 3 - Alto do Malhao (Cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 7 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 4 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 3 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12:07:19 2 OFM Quinta Da Lixa 0:00:05 3 Lampre-Merida 0:00:16 4 RusVelo 0:00:38 5 Movistar Team 0:01:15 6 Team Katusha 0:01:40 7 Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:47 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:49 9 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 10 Efapel Glassdrive 0:03:37 11 Team Europcar 0:04:51 12 La Aluminios - Antarte 0:06:02 13 Radio Popular 0:06:34 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:05 15 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:25 16 FDJ.fr 0:08:30 17 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:00 18 Banco BIC-Carmim 0:14:35 19 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:19:20 20 Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:21:15

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13:05:50 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:16 3 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:29 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:01:10 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29 6 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:30 7 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:32 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:38 10 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:01:41 11 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:48 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:51 13 Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:01:53 14 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:54 15 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:56 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:10 17 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:25 18 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:41 19 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:53 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:09 21 Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:03:19 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 23 José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:03:31 24 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:03:32 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:42 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:46 28 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:56 29 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:09 30 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:04:20 31 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:04:30 32 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:43 33 Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:04:44 34 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:46 35 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:47 36 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:02 37 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:03 38 Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:05:04 39 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:08 40 Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 41 Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:28 42 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:56 43 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:06:05 44 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:06:20 45 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis 0:06:26 46 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:37 47 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:06:58 48 Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura 0:07:03 49 Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:08 50 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:21 51 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:44 52 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:07:58 53 Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:08:04 54 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:05 55 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:24 56 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:08:31 57 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:34 58 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:50 59 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:09:26 60 Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:09:59 61 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:11 62 Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:00 63 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:11:21 64 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:11:24 65 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:11:45 66 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:10 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:13:37 68 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:06 69 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:15:18 70 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:15:20 71 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:22 72 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:15:40 73 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 0:15:55 74 David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:16:24 75 Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular 0:16:26 76 Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:27 77 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:29 78 Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:47 79 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:03 80 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:17:13 81 Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:17:18 82 Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:17:31 83 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:37 84 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:49 85 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 86 Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:17:55 87 Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:17:59 88 Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular 89 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis 0:18:07 90 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:19 91 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:18:20 92 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 0:18:25 93 Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:18:40 94 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:18:47 95 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 0:19:18 96 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:19:30 97 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:58 98 Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:20:05 99 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:08 100 João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:21:27 101 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:22:35 102 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular 0:22:41 103 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:28 104 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:23:29 105 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:36 106 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:23:54 107 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 0:23:58 108 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:09 109 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:25:29 110 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:26:14 111 Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:26:31 112 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:26:38 113 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:26:45 114 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:26:46 115 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 0:26:49 116 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 0:26:54 117 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:26:55 118 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:26:56 119 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr 0:27:00 120 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 0:27:15 121 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:27:25 122 Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 123 Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 124 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:26 125 Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:27:32 126 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:27:34 127 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis 0:27:35 128 Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 129 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:39 130 Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:27:49 131 Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:27:51 132 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:27:56 133 Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:27:57 134 Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas 0:27:58 135 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis 0:28:02 136 Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:28:06 137 Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:28:32 138 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:28:38 139 Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 0:29:04 140 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:28 141 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:30:38 142 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:30:39 143 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:58 144 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:33:02 145 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:33:14 146 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis 0:33:42 147 André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:33:50 148 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:21 149 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 0:34:28 150 Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 0:34:52 151 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:34:53 152 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:34:56 153 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:34:57 154 Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular 0:35:10 155 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:23 156 Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 0:36:19

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 60 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 41 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 4 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 26 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 14 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 14 9 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 13 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 11 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 12 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr 12 13 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 10 14 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 15 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 8 16 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 6 17 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 6 18 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 5 19 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 20 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 4 21 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 4 22 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 23 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 2 24 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 2 25 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 2 26 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr 2 27 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 2 28 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 29 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 2 30 Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 1 31 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 10 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 5 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 7 6 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 7 7 Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa 6 8 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 6 9 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 10 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 5 11 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 12 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 3 13 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 1 14 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 1 15 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 16 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 1 17 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr 1 18 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular 12 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr 6 3 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive 6 4 Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte 6 5 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis 4 6 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 7 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive 2 8 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr 2 9 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 11 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim 2 12 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1