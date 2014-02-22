Trending

Contador wins Algarve stage atop Alto do Malhao

Costa second, Kwiatkowski holds onto race lead

Image 1 of 11

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 11

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) racks up win number 1 of 2014 in Portugal

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) racks up win number 1 of 2014 in Portugal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 11

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his stage win in the Volta ao Algarve

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his stage win in the Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 11

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) drops Rui Costa on the way to the finish

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) drops Rui Costa on the way to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 11

Race leader Michel Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) valiantly defended the race lead

Race leader Michel Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) valiantly defended the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 11

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 4

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 11

Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) follows Eduard Prades (OFM) and Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) across the line

Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) follows Eduard Prades (OFM) and Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) across the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 11

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) puts on the pressure

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) puts on the pressure
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 11

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the attack

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 11

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins in Portugal

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins in Portugal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 11

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) rides to second on the stage

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) rides to second on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) claimed his first win in over a year when he soloed to victory atop the Alto do Malhao at the end of stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve. Coming just hours after Chris Froome had opened his 2014 account at the Tour of Oman, the victory was an important statement of intent for the new campaign from Contador, who has designs on regaining his status as the world’s top stage race rider.

Aided by a well-drilled Tinkoff-Saxo team, Contador approached the foot of the short, sharp climb near the head of the peloton, and he ripped clear in the final kilometre to claim the win, three seconds ahead of local favourite and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and ten seconds up on overall leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

“It’s a finish that suits my characteristics,” Contador said of the 2.5km climb, which has an average gradient of almost 9%. “The team worked hard at the front for me and there's no better way to repay them for that job than with a win victory. The climb was too short to make big differences, but ten seconds [over Kwiatkowski] is still a lot of time.”

Contador’s focus on the final climb was on Kwiatkowski, and he tested the Pole out with a brace of probing attacks before landing the decisive blow underneath the red kite. “I launched two accelerations and I saw that Kwiatkowski was in the limit, so I kept going and I was able to finish alone,” he said.

He admitted, however, that overall victory was beyond him, acknowledging that the time lost to Kwiatkowski in Friday’s time trial had left him with too much to do on the Malhao. Even so, Contador will be pleased with his form in his first race of the season, and relieved to have met his own expectations on one of his favourite test sites. Contador won the stage to the Alto do Malhao in 2010, and was second in 2009.

“Of course, everyone would like to win the overall, but Kwiatkowski is very strong and the terrain here is what it is,” Contador said. “But my physical condition is better each day and the work I've done in the winter is well on track.”

Kwiatkowski was happy to defend his advantage over Contador, and said that the pace on the Malhao had been tougher than it was twelve months ago, when he finished 10th behind Sergio Henao (Sky) en route to second place overall. “It was harder than last year, but I worked very well to defend the jersey from Contador and Rui Costa,” Kwiatkowski said. “I think the hardest part is done and tomorrow we just have to be careful not to have an accident.”

Saturday’s stage was animated first by an early break featuring Pablo Lastras (Movistar) and then by an attack from Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) on the first ascent of the Malhao with over 50 kilometres to race. Although the American was reeled in on the descent, his move did have the residual effect of leaving Kwiatkowski with just one teammate – Tony Martin – for company for the remainder of the stage.

A move including Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) and Oscar Pujol (Skydive-Dubai) forced its way clear in the final 20 kilometres, but they were swept up by Tinkoff-Saxo on the approach to the base of the Malhao. Once on the climb, Ricardo Vilela was the first man on the offensive, but his move soon fizzled out and Contador took over command at the head of the race.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4:02:08
2Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:03
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
4Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:00:13
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:14
6Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
7Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:16
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr
10Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
11Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
12Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:21
14Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:23
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
17Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:00:31
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:42
19Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
20Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
21Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
22Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis
23Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:48
25José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:54
26Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
27Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
28Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
29Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
30Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:59
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
32Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:01:04
33Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:11
34Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:01:15
35Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
36Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
37Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
38Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive0:01:28
39Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
40Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:34
41César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular0:01:45
42Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
43Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:01:49
44Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular
45Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
46Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
47Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
48Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:56
49Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
50Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
51Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:39
54Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:02:46
55Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
56Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:10
57Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis0:03:11
58Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:03:55
59Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
60Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
61David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
62Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
63Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
64Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
65Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
66Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
67Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:02
68Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:11
69Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:18
71Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura
72Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:04:20
73Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:04:22
74Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
75Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:27
76Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:04:30
77Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:04:39
78Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
79Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:41
80Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:52
81Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:55
82Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis0:05:05
83Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:19
84Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:21
85Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:42
86Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:44
87Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:05:53
88João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:07:40
89Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
90Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:08:12
91Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
92Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:35
93Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:48
94Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura0:10:02
95Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:10:34
96Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
97Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:47
98Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:13:36
99Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
100Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
101Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular
102Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
103Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
104Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
105Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
106Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
107Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
108Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
109Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
110Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
111Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
112Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
113Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
114Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
115Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
116André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
117Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
119Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr
120Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
121Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
122Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis
123Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
124Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr
125Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
126Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
127Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
128Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
129Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
130Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr
131Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
132Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
133Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
134Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
135Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
136Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:13:46
137Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
138Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis
139Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:13:48
140Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:13:49
141Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
142Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis0:13:51
143Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis0:13:58
144Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
145Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:01
146Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:03
147Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:10
148Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:14:11
149Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:24
150Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim
151Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis0:14:31
152Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:38
153Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:52
154Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:07
155Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
156Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo25pts
2Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida20
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
4Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa13
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura10
6Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida8
7Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte6
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr2
10Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo1

Sprint 1, km 30.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive3pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Cortelha
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive3pts
2Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr2
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 1 - Alto do Malhao (Cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura7
3Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team5
4Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive3
5Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) km. 153
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team5pts
2Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
3Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 3 - Alto do Malhao (Cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9pts
2Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida7
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
4Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa3
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12:07:19
2OFM Quinta Da Lixa0:00:05
3Lampre-Merida0:00:16
4RusVelo0:00:38
5Movistar Team0:01:15
6Team Katusha0:01:40
7Team Netapp - Endura0:01:47
8Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:49
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
10Efapel Glassdrive0:03:37
11Team Europcar0:04:51
12La Aluminios - Antarte0:06:02
13Radio Popular0:06:34
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:05
15Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:25
16FDJ.fr0:08:30
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:00
18Banco BIC-Carmim0:14:35
19Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:19:20
20Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:21:15

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team13:05:50
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:16
3Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:29
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:01:10
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:30
7Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:01:32
8Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:38
10Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:01:41
11Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:48
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:51
13Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:01:53
14Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:54
15Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:56
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:10
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:25
18Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:41
19Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis0:02:53
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:09
21Arkaitz Duran (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:03:19
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
23José Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:03:31
24Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:32
25Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:42
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:46
28Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:56
29Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:09
30Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:04:20
31Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:04:30
32Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:43
33Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:04:44
34Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:46
35Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:47
36Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:02
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:03
38Carlos Oyarzun (Crc) Efapel - Glassdrive0:05:04
39Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:08
40Mario Costa (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
41Jan Ghyselinck (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:28
42Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:56
43Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:06:05
44Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:06:20
45Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis0:06:26
46Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:37
47Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:06:58
48Jan Barta (Tch) Team Netapp - Endura0:07:03
49Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:08
50Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:21
51Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:44
52Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:07:58
53Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:08:04
54Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:05
55Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:24
56Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:08:31
57Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:34
58Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:50
59Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:09:26
60Iker Camano (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:09:59
61Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:11
62Chris Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:00
63Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:11:21
64Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:11:24
65Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:11:45
66Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:10
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:13:37
68Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:06
69Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:15:18
70Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:15:20
71Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:22
72Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:15:40
73César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular0:15:55
74David Livramento (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:16:24
75Daniel Silva (Por) Radio Popular0:16:26
76Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:27
77Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:29
78Jempi Drucker (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:47
79Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:03
80Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:17:13
81Samuel Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:17:18
82Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:17:31
83Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:37
84Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:49
85Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
86Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:17:55
87Nuno Ribeiro (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:17:59
88Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
89Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis0:18:07
90Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:19
91Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:18:20
92Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular0:18:25
93Amaro Antunes (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:18:40
94Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:18:47
95Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular0:19:18
96Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:19:30
97Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:58
98Rui Vinhas (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:20:05
99Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:08
100João Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:21:27
101Oscar Pujol (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:22:35
102Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular0:22:41
103Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:28
104Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:23:29
105Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:36
106Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:23:54
107Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura0:23:58
108Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:09
109Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:25:29
110Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:26:14
111Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:26:31
112Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:26:38
113Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:26:45
114Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:26:46
115Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis0:26:49
116Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive0:26:54
117Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:26:55
118Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:26:56
119Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:27:00
120Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo0:27:15
121Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:27:25
122Pedro Paulinho (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
123Victor Valinho (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
124Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:26
125Raul Alarcon (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:27:32
126Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:27:34
127Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis0:27:35
128Daniel Freitas (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
129Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:39
130Francisco Moreno (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:27:49
131Casimiro Henrique (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:27:51
132Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:27:56
133Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:27:57
134Raul Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:27:58
135Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis0:28:02
136Lucas Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:28:06
137Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:28:32
138Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:28:38
139Luis Fernandes (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:29:04
140Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:28
141Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:30:38
142Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:30:39
143Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:58
144Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:33:02
145Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:33:14
146Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis0:33:42
147André Mourato (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:33:50
148Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:34:21
149Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:34:28
150Bruno Sancho (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim0:34:52
151Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:34:53
152Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:34:56
153Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:34:57
154Carlos Carneiro (Por) Radio Popular0:35:10
155Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:23
156Celio Sousa (Por) Radio Popular0:36:19

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida60pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team41
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo41
4Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa26
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr14
8Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida14
9Edgar Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte13
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar13
11César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular12
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Fdj.Fr12
13Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura10
14Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
15Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha8
16Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive6
17Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte6
18Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo5
19Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
20Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis4
21Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura4
22Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
23Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team2
24Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive2
25Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha2
26Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr2
27Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team2
28Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar2
29Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim2
30Juan Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team1
31Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim10pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
5Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida7
6Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura7
7Eduard Prades (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa6
8Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive6
9Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team5
10Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team5
11Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
12Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive3
13Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida1
14Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura1
15Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
16César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular1
17Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.Fr1
18Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular12pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.Fr6
3Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive6
4Luis Afonso (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte6
5Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis4
6Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
7Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive2
8Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.Fr2
9Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team2
10Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar2
11Valter Pereira (Por) Banco Bic - Carmim2
12Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida39:23:04
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:33
3OFM Quinta Da Lixa0:01:10
4Movistar Team0:01:14
5Team Katusha0:01:26
6RusVelo0:01:35
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:11
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:20
9Team Netapp - Endura0:04:09
10Efapel Glassdrive0:10:38
11Team Europcar0:10:41
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:20
13FDJ.fr0:14:05
14Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:22
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:29
16Radio Popular0:25:32
17Banco BIC-Carmim0:28:06
18La Aluminios - Antarte0:28:14
19Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:40:46
20Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:49:23

 

