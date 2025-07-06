'Yesterday was really tough, I hope today will go better' - Last on opening stage, Lenny Martinez battles on in Tour de France

Bahrain Victorious pin GC hopes on Santiago Buitrago rather than up-and-coming French climber

2025 Tour de France: Lenny Martinez after stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dead last on stage 1 of the 2025 Tour de France, up-and-coming French climber Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) cast a woebegone figure at the end of the opening day's racing, crossing the line just ahead of the broom wagon alone and more than nine minutes down on stage winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Martinez continued in the race on stage 2, telling the official Tour de France website before the start that "Yesterday [stage 1] was really tough, I hope today will go better."

Bahrain Victorious have never said Martinez was their overall contender, focussing their GC hopes exclusively on Colombian Santiago Buitrago, with Martinez riding as a support climber. That was indirectly confirmed when the Frenchman lost contact on stage 1, as TV images did not show any support riders dropping back to help him, like teams would automatically usually do with their overall contender.

