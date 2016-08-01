Vicente Garcia de Mateos sprints to stage 5 success at Volta a Portugal
Rui Vinhas remains in leader's jersey ahead of rest day
Stage 5: Lamego - Viseu
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|3:57:58
|2
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Italy) Sporting/Tavira
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Italy) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|Daniel Mestre (Portugal) Efapel
|5
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Portugal) Efapel
|6
|Alexander Vdovin (Russian Federation) Lokosphinx
|7
|Nathan Earle (Australia) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Portugal) La Aluminios/Antarte
|9
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spain) La Aluminios/Antarte
|10
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spain) W52/FC Porto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Vinhas (Portugal) W52/FC Porto
|21:40:56
|2
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spain) W52/FC Porto
|0:02:45
|3
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Portugal) Efapel
|0:03:02
|4
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Portugal) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:03:04
|5
|Joao Benta (Portugal) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:03:43
|6
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Portugal) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:03:44
|7
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spain) W52/FC Porto
|0:03:45
|8
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:03:46
|9
|Henrique Casimiro (Portugal) Efapel
|0:03:49
|10
|António Carvalho (Portugal) W52/FC Porto
|0:04:01
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy