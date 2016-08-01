Trending

Vicente Garcia de Mateos sprints to stage 5 success at Volta a Portugal

Rui Vinhas remains in leader's jersey ahead of rest day

The peloton may be in Portugal but those are Australian gums

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain) Louletano - Hospital de Loule3:57:58
2Rinaldo Nocentini (Italy) Sporting/Tavira
3Francesco Gavazzi (Italy) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
4Daniel Mestre (Portugal) Efapel
5Jóni Silva Brandão (Portugal) Efapel
6Alexander Vdovin (Russian Federation) Lokosphinx
7Nathan Earle (Australia) Drapac Professional Cycling
8Manuel Antures Amaro (Portugal) La Aluminios/Antarte
9Alejandro Marque Porto (Spain) La Aluminios/Antarte
10Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spain) W52/FC Porto

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Vinhas (Portugal) W52/FC Porto21:40:56
2Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spain) W52/FC Porto0:02:45
3Jóni Silva Brandão (Portugal) Efapel0:03:02
4Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Portugal) Radio Popular - Boavista0:03:04
5Joao Benta (Portugal) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:03:43
6Manuel Antures Amaro (Portugal) La Aluminios/Antarte0:03:44
7Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spain) W52/FC Porto0:03:45
8Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:03:46
9Henrique Casimiro (Portugal) Efapel0:03:49
10António Carvalho (Portugal) W52/FC Porto0:04:01

