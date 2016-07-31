William Clarke wins stage 3 at Volta a Portugal
Vinhas moves into the overall lead
Stage 3: Montalegre - Macedo de Cavaleiros
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3:49:50
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:02
|3
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armee de Terre
|0:00:54
|4
|Alex Diniz ((Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour
|5
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|6
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|7
|Carlos Andres Parra (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|8
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto-Porto Canal
|9
|Vincente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:04:45
|10
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto-Porto Canal
|12:29:59
|2
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|0:03:19
|3
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:21
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:03:25
|5
|Vincente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|0:03:29
|6
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:03:31
|7
|João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:03:34
|8
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Clube de Portugal/Tavira
|0:03:35
|9
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto-Porto Canal
|10
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
|0:03:36
