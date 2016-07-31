Trending

William Clarke wins stage 3 at Volta a Portugal

Vinhas moves into the overall lead

Will Clarke rides to victory

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3:49:50
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:02
3Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armee de Terre0:00:54
4Alex Diniz ((Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour
5Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
6Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
7Carlos Andres Parra (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
8Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto-Porto Canal
9Vincente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:04:45
10Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto-Porto Canal12:29:59
2Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel0:03:19
3José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:21
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:03:25
5Vincente Garcia (Spa) Louletano-Hospital de Loule0:03:29
6Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel0:03:31
7João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:03:34
8Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting Clube de Portugal/Tavira0:03:35
9Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto-Porto Canal
10Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling0:03:36

