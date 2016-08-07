Rui Vinhas wins 2016 Volta a Portugal
W52/FC Porto teammate Gustavo Cesar Veloso wins final day Lisbon time trial
Stage 10: Vila Franca de Xira - Lisboa (ITT)
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:40:46
|2
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:00:47
|3
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:00:50
|4
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:00:54
|5
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:01:29
|6
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:01:37
|7
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
|0:01:39
|8
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:02
|9
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:02:03
|10
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:02:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|16:57:56
|2
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:01:31
|3
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:02:49
|4
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|0:03:30
|5
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:03:54
|6
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|0:05:08
|7
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|0:06:03
|8
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|0:06:30
|9
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:06:44
|10
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:21
