Rui Vinhas wins 2016 Volta a Portugal

W52/FC Porto teammate Gustavo Cesar Veloso wins final day Lisbon time trial

Results

stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:40:46
2Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:00:47
3Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:00:50
4Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto0:00:54
5Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto0:01:29
6Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel0:01:37
7Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling0:01:39
8Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:02
9Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:02:03
10Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:02:07

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto16:57:56
2Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:01:31
3Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:02:49
4Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:03:30
5Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel0:03:54
6Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte0:05:08
7Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:06:03
8Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule0:06:30
9Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:06:44
10Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:21

