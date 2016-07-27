Rafael Ferreira Reis wins Volta a Portugal prologue
W52/FC Porto rider takes first leader's jersey of race
Prologue: Oliveira de Azeméis -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:04:42
|2
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:00:03
|3
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:04
|4
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|5
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:05
|6
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|7
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|0:00:06
|8
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|9
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira
|0:00:07
|10
|João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
