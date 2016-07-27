Trending

Rafael Ferreira Reis wins Volta a Portugal prologue

W52/FC Porto rider takes first leader's jersey of race

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto0:04:42
2Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel0:00:03
3José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:04
4Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
5William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:05
6Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
7Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel0:00:06
8Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
9Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira0:00:07
10João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour

