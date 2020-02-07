Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Groenewegen comes back from crash to win stage 3

Image 1 of 17 Groenewegen wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 17 Groenewegen edges out Jakobsen on the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 17 Groenewegen celebrates his victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 17 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 17 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) at the stage start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 17 Tim Declerq (Deceuninck-QuickStep) working at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 17 Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) in the KOM jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 17 The break of the day led by Daniel Viegas (Kometa Xstra) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 17 The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 17 Racing through the Valencian countryside (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 17 Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) with Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 17 Fabio Jaksoben (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 17 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 17 A spectator watches on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 17 Mitchelton-Scott lead the peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 17 Movistar and Mitchelton-Scott working at the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) came back from a late crash to claim his second victory of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, winning stage 3 on a bike that was still damaged as Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) took the overall lead from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

The Dutch sprinter, who won on the opening day, hit the deck with around 30km to go and was forced into chasing back on with his teammates to take part in the bunch gallop.

Despite not being happy with his bike, he produced a powerful sprint on what was a messy finish to once again get the better of Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), with Matej Mohorič (Bahrain McLaren) claiming the final podium spot.

On a scrappy run towards the finish, Deceuninck-QuickStep took to the front of the peloton but it was far from a controlled lead-out. Whereas the opening day had seen Jakobsen overhauled by Groenewegen at the very last, this time Jakobsen took the wheel of his compatriot and looked to come around late on. He nearly did, but Groenewegen, who had jumped from the wheel of Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) to that of Mohorič, held on.

"It was an easy day but in the finale I crashed at around 30km from the finish. The team was waiting for me and I was in a good position to sprint. I had some mechanical problems but it was ok." Groenewegen said.

"In the final there was some corners but we stayed in a good position and we stayed together really well. I was really good in the sprint, in a good position. I had some problems with my bike after the crash but it was ok. It feels really good."

Despite the bunch finish, and despite Pogačar being present and correct, the stage saw the leader's jersey change hands. With no bonus seconds in this edition of the race, stage placings are used to order riders who are tied on time, as Pogaćar, Haig, and seven others were after stage 2.

Haig placed 12th on the stage, the best of the overall contenders and five places above Pogačar in 17th, and so moved above the Slovenian to the top of the standings. Despite finishing one place behind Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Pogačar held onto second place by virtue of beating him by two places on the opening stage and one place on stage 2.

The movements, however, will be rendered largely irrelevant as the general classification is set to take its own definitive shape on Saturday's stage 4, which finishes at the top of the five-kilometre climb to Altea. Nevertheless, there are now just seven riders tied for time after Dan Martin (Israel Start-up Nation) lost two seconds and Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) lost more.

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:54:16 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates