Trending

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Groenewegen comes back from crash to win stage 3

Jack Haig takes the overall lead in Torrevieja

Image 1 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Arrival Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Orange Combined Jersey Celebration Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation Luka Mezgec of Slovenia and Team MitcheltonScott Amaury Capiot of Belgium and Team Sport VlaanderenBaloise Matteo Trentin of Italy and CCC Team during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Groenewegen wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Sprint Arrival Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Orange Combined Jersey Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation Amaury Capiot of Belgium and Team Sport VlaanderenBaloise during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Groenewegen edges out Jakobsen on the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Arrival Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Orange Combined Jersey Celebration Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team BahrainMclaren Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation Luka Mezgec of Slovenia and Team MitcheltonScott during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Groenewegen celebrates his victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Tim Declerq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Paul Martens of Germany and Team JumboVisma Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Orange Combined Jersey Peloton Landscape during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Start Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and CCC Team during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) at the stage start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Tim Declerq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Tim Declerq (Deceuninck-QuickStep) working at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 lvaro Cuadros Morata of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA Polka Dot Mountain Jersey during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) in the KOM jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Hector Saez of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA Manuel Pealver of Spain and Team BurgosBH Julen Irizar of Spain and Team EuskadiDba Petr Rikunov of Rusia and Team GazpromRusvelo Daniel Viegas of Portugal and Kometa Xstra Cycling Team Ivan Moreno of Spain and Team Equipo Kern Pharma during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

The break of the day led by Daniel Viegas (Kometa Xstra) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Tim Declerq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Paul Martens of Germany and Team JumboVisma Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Orange Combined Jersey Peloton Landscape during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

The peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Jorge Cubero of Spain and Team BurgosBH Ivan Garcia Cortina of Spain and Team BahrainMclaren Christopher Juul Jensen of Denmark and Team MitcheltonScott Matteo Trentin of Italy and CCC Team Ben Swift of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Matthias Brndle of Austria and Team Israel StartUp Nation Willem Smit of South Africa and Team BurgosBH Jaume Sureda of The Netherlands and Team BurgosBH Marco Canola of Italy and Team GazpromRusvelo Nikita Stalnov of Kazakhstan and Astana Pro Team Michael Albasini of Switzerland and Team MitcheltonScott Callum Scotson of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Luis Len Sanchez of Spain and Astana Pro Team Peloton Flowers Landscape during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Racing through the Valencian countryside (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Jack Haig of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Dylan Teuns of Belgium and Team BahrainMclaren during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) with Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pascal Eenkhoorn of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Fabio Jaksoben (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation Jaime Castrillo of Spain and Team Equipo Kern Pharma during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Peloton Landscape during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

A spectator watches on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Robert Stannard of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Michael Albasini of Switzerland and Team MitcheltonScott Tom Van Assbroeck of Belgium and Team Israel StartUp Nation David De La Cruz of Spain and UAE Team Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey Peloton Landscape during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Mitchelton-Scott lead the peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 17

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Tsgabu Grmay of Ethiopia and Team MitcheltonScott Christopher Juul Jensen of Denmark and Team MitcheltonScott Jack Haig of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Movistar and Mitchelton-Scott working at the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) came back from a late crash to claim his second victory of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, winning stage 3 on a bike that was still damaged as Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) took the overall lead from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

The Dutch sprinter, who won on the opening day, hit the deck with around 30km to go and was forced into chasing back on with his teammates to take part in the bunch gallop.

Despite not being happy with his bike, he produced a powerful sprint on what was a messy finish to once again get the better of Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), with Matej Mohorič (Bahrain McLaren) claiming the final podium spot.

On a scrappy run towards the finish, Deceuninck-QuickStep took to the front of the peloton but it was far from a controlled lead-out. Whereas the opening day had seen Jakobsen overhauled by Groenewegen at the very last, this time Jakobsen took the wheel of his compatriot and looked to come around late on. He nearly did, but Groenewegen, who had jumped from the wheel of Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) to that of Mohorič, held on.

"It was an easy day but in the finale I crashed at around 30km from the finish. The team was waiting for me and I was in a good position to sprint. I had some mechanical problems but it was ok." Groenewegen said.

"In the final there was some corners but we stayed in a good position and we stayed together really well. I was really good in the sprint, in a good position. I had some problems with my bike after the crash but it was ok. It feels really good."

Despite the bunch finish, and despite Pogačar being present and correct, the stage saw the leader's jersey change hands. With no bonus seconds in this edition of the race, stage placings are used to order riders who are tied on time, as Pogaćar, Haig, and seven others were after stage 2.

Haig placed 12th on the stage, the best of the overall contenders and five places above Pogačar in 17th, and so moved above the Slovenian to the top of the standings. Despite finishing one place behind Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Pogačar held onto second place by virtue of beating him by two places on the opening stage and one place on stage 2.

The movements, however, will be rendered largely irrelevant as the general classification is set to take its own definitive shape on Saturday's stage 4, which finishes at the top of the five-kilometre climb to Altea. Nevertheless, there are now just seven riders tied for time after Dan Martin (Israel Start-up Nation) lost two seconds and Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) lost more.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:54:16
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
5Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 13:16:25
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
4Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
6Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:02
9Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:05
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team

Latest on Cyclingnews