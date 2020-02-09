Valenciana: Pogacar secures overall victory
Jakobsen wins final sprint in Valencia
Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) claimed the final sprint victory in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, topping Dylan Groenwegen (Jumbo-Visma) and John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal).
The short, flat, and fast stage posed no threat to the lead of Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) who held on to claim the overall victory ahead of Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos).
How it unfolded
With the mountains behind them, the peloton set out for the final stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana for a fast and fraught 97.7km stage from Paterna to Valencia - one virtually guaranteed to be for the sprinters. Unaffected by the intense storms raging in Northern Europe, the sun shone over the riders as they headed out into the light breeze.
Hugo Houle (Astana), Sergio Samitier (Movistar), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF-Faizane) and Jon Agirre (Equipo Kern Pharma) soon separated themselves from the bunch and represented no threat to race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
The quartet never got much of a gap as Deceuninck-Quickstep and Jumbo-Visma led the peloton behind for Fabio Jakobsen and Dylan Groenewegen, respectively, but with 17km to go the leaders only maintained just over half a minute's gap as Samitier was the first to surge to keep the momentum going.
The clock continued to tick down for the breakaway as the pace heated up in the peloton and with 9km to go, the Jumbo-Visma train mowed them down.
Mitchelton-Scott amassed on the front before Lotto Soudal took over for Degenkolb - the two teams shoulder to shoulder in the numerous roundabouts along the tree-lined boulevard.
Pogacar, lacking teammates at the pointy end of the bunch, took the lead through a long tunnel with 4km to go before fading back when the race reemerged back into the sunshine.
Deceuninck-Quickstep got a brief challenge from Team Ineos with 2km to go but as is their style, the Belgian team only allowed the interlopers a brief sniff at the wind.
With one tricky turn before the final straight, Israel Start-Up Nation managed to push to the fore for Davide Cimolai, but the Italian was washed away in the fight for position.
Davide Ballerini perfectly delivered Jakobsen to the front out of the final turn and the Dutch champion had enough power to hold off Groenewegen to take his first victory of 2020.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|6
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|9
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Kern Pharma
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|18:43:00
|2
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:06
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:13
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:23
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:25
|7
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:00:49
|9
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
