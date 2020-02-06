Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Tadej Pogačar wins stage 2

Image 1 of 12 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates beating Alejandro Valverde of Spain and Movistar Team and Dylan Teuns of Belgium and Team Bahrain Mclaren during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 12 CULLERA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and CCC Team during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 2 a 181km stage from Torrent to Cullera 181m VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 06 2020 in Cullera Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 CULLERA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Yellow Leader Jersey during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 2 a 181km stage from Torrent to Cullera 181m VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 06 2020 in Cullera Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 12 CULLERA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Rmi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Alvaro Morta of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 2 a 181km stage from Torrent to Cullera 181m VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 06 2020 in Cullera Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 12 CULLERA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Alejandro Valverde of Spain and Movistar Team feeduring the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 2 a 181km stage from Torrent to Cullera 181m VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 06 2020 in Cullera Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 CULLERA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and CCC Team Rmi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Hector Saez of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 2 a 181km stage from Torrent to Cullera 181m VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 06 2020 in Cullera Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 CULLERA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Rmi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Alvaro Morta of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 2 a 181km stage from Torrent to Cullera 181m VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 06 2020 in Cullera Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 12 CULLERA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Rmi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Alvaro Morta of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and CCC Team Jos Van Emden of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Hector Saez of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 2 a 181km stage from Torrent to Cullera 181m VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 06 2020 in Cullera Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 12 CULLERA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Rmi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 2 a 181km stage from Torrent to Cullera 181m VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 06 2020 in Cullera Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 12 CULLERA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Ivan Garcia Cortina of Spain and Team BahrainMclaren Jorge Arcas of Spain and Movistar Team Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Peloton during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 2 a 181km stage from Torrent to Cullera 181m VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 06 2020 in Cullera Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 12 CULLERA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Peloton Alborache Turis 273m Landscape during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 2 a 181km stage from Torrent to Cullera 181m VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 06 2020 in Cullera Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 12 CULLERA SPAIN FEBRUARY 06 Dario Cataldo of Italy and Movistar Team Stijn Vandenbergh of Belgium and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Romain Cardis of France Team Total Direct Energie Tsgabu Grmay of Ethiopia and Team MitcheltonScott Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Marc Soler of Spain and Movistar Team Peloton during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 2 a 181km stage from Torrent to Cullera 181m VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 06 2020 in Cullera Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) claimed his first victory of the season, beating Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the punchy uphill finish above Cullera on stage 2 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

The Slovenian, who finished third overall at last year's Vuelta a España in his debut professional season, produced a late surge to edge past Valverde, a three-time winner of the race, on the two-kilometre final climb.

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren) claimed the final spot on the podium, ahead of Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation).

Pogačar moves into the overall lead of the race after stage 1 winner Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) was dropped on the steep ramps.

More to follow...