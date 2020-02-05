Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Groenewegen wins stage 1

Image 1 of 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage 1, takes the orange combined points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage 1, and take the yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) won the opening stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, edging out Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the sprint to the line in Vila-Real.

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) rounded out the podium in third place.

The stage, always likely to come down to a sprint finish, was controlled all day by Deceuninck-QuickStep and, on the run-in to the finish, the Belgian squad were still in control of the situation. Dutch champion Jakobsen was the first of the fast men to jump, deposited right on time by his team.

He looked all set for victory as he flew into the closing metres, holding off the likes of Kristoff and Ben Swift (Team Ineos) with relative ease. However, having sheltered in the wheels for a little longer, it was Groenewegen who came up the outside, timing his dash to the line to perfection and grabbing the win on his first race day of the season.

"I think we were very strong so thanks to my team," Groenewegen said after the finish.

"It was also very hectic in the finale, but I was in a position to sprint. We take the first victory for the team so it's really great. Everyone is fresh in the first races, so if you can win the first one it's really nice.

"I think the shape is really good, the team is really strong, there are two chances more this week, so we'll try to win again."

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the race saw the peloton cover 180km from Castelló on the coast to the city of Vila-Real. With just one third-category climb mid-way through the stage, it was set to be a sprint showdown, the first of three potential sprint stages during this first stage race of the European season.

The break of the day made it away in the opening kilometres, with Cédric Beullens (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Julen Irizar (Fundación-Orbea), Diego Sevilla (Kometa Xstra) and Cristian Scaroni (Gazprom-RusVelo) quickly building up a three-minute lead by the 30km mark.

Back in the peloton, it was Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep leading the way on behalf of their sprinters.

Irizar led the break over the intermediate sprint point in La Vall d'Uixó, while 10 kilometres later, on the Alto de Marianet, Beullens was first over the line. The Belgian would claim the first king of the mountains jersey of the race, with only one climb on the stage.

From that point, with the sprinters' teams working in the peloton, the break's advantage gradually ebbed away. By the 40km to go mark, the QuickStep- and Jumbo-led peloton lay under a minute back.

A flat run-in on the highway to Vila-Real didn't help the four men out front either and, 20km from the line, the group broke up. Scaroni was the first to ease up and drop back, while Sevilla quickly joined him. 10 kilometres latter, Irizar and Beullens still hung on but, shortly after the banner, it was over as the peloton swept up the pair.

With QuickStep and the indefatigable Tim Declerq still piling on the pace at the front, a number of other WorldTour teams joined them, including Lotto Soudal (for John Degenkolb) and Mitchelton-Scott (for Luka Mezgec). Jumbo-Visma reappeared with 5km remaining, while Ineos also moved up as the roads became more technical towards the finish.

At the 3km mark, Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) tried a solo move but was quickly caught back. Under the flamme rouge, QuickStep retook the mantle, preparing what is usually the strongest lead-out in the peloton. It didn't disappoint, though Jakobsen was left to sprint perhaps a tough too early.

He looked all set for victory until Groenewegen raced down the other side of the road, displaying perfect timing to snatch victory on the line.

Brief Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:07:40 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 5 Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-McLaren 10 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale