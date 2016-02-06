Trending

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Poels wins stage 4

Dutchman strengthens his overall lead with one stage remaining

Image 1 of 25

Wout Poels (Team Sky) wears the leader's jersey

Wout Poels (Team Sky) wears the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 25

Wout Poels (Team Sky) wins the stage 4

Wout Poels (Team Sky) wins the stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 25

Woet Poels celebrates his victory

Woet Poels celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 25

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) in the mountain jersey

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) in the mountain jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 25

Yves Lampaert Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

Yves Lampaert Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 25

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 25

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 25

The peloton rounding a bend at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

The peloton rounding a bend at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 25

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 25

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 25

Yves Lampaert Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

Yves Lampaert Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 25

Colours of the peloton Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

Colours of the peloton Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 25

The main field Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

The main field Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 25

Scenery at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

Scenery at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 25

Wide open roads at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

Wide open roads at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 25

The peloton descending Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

The peloton descending Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 25

The peloton during Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

The peloton during Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 25

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 25

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 25

Katusha riders in the peloton at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4

Katusha riders in the peloton at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 25

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) in the mountain jersey

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) in the mountain jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 25

Wout Poels (Team Sky) sits in the field

Wout Poels (Team Sky) sits in the field
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 25

Woet Poels celebrates his victory on stage 4 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Woet Poels celebrates his victory on stage 4 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 25

Woet Poels celebrates his victory

Woet Poels celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 25

Woet Poels celebrates his victory on stage 4 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Woet Poels celebrates his victory on stage 4 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Poels (Team Sky) soloed to victory on the fourth stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, tightening his grip on the general classification with one stage remaining. 

The Dutchman, wearing the leader's jersey after his opening-day time trial triumph, held off pressure from the Astana duo of Diego Rosa - who was third on GC at 22 seconds - and Fabio Aru on the steep final climb of Xorret de Caíi, before springing his own attack near the summit. He held off the chasers on the downhill couple of kilometres to the line, where his teammate Beñat Intxausti took second and Ion Izaguirre (Movistar) third, some 23 seconds back. 

Poels now leads overall by 46 seconds from Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), with Intxasuti third a further 10 seconds back. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3:26:32
2Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky0:00:23
3Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana0:00:25
5Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
6Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana0:00:31
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:38
8Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep0:01:00
12Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
13Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
14Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana
15Marcos Garcia (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
16Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:11
17Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
18Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
19Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana
21David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
22Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
23Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:21
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep0:01:31
25Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country0:01:33
26Julen Amezqueta (Ven) Southeast-Venezuela
27Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
28Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx-QuickStep
29Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:36
30Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
31Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:01:44
33Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
34Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Jai Crawford (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team0:01:47
36Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:51
37Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
38Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:54
41Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottNLo-Jumbo
43Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
44Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:02:10
46Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
47Marinus Corneli Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
48Cristian Rodriguez (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela0:02:38
49Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:02:42
50Imanol Estevez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
51Mikel Iturria (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
52Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
53Vicente Garcia-D.M. (Spa) Spain0:02:48
54Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:49
55Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
56Valentin Bailifard (Swi) Team Roth0:02:52
57Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
58David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
59José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
60Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
61Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
62Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:10
63Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:03:19
64Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:03:21
65Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
66Jose Marquez (Spa) Euopa-GM Ovini0:03:37
67Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team0:03:52
68Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:59
69Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana0:04:03
70Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
71Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:04:15
72Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx
73David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
74Martin Lestido (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team0:04:18
75Adria Moreno (Spa) Spain0:04:21
76Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:04:26
77Lukas Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Federico Burchio (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini0:04:36
79Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:13
80Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
81Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
82Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:18
83Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:05:42
84Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:52
85Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
86Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
87Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:59
88Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:06:26
91Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana0:06:43
92Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-QuickStep0:06:54
93Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
94Andrei Nechita (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
95Benat Txoperena (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country0:07:08
96Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:07:10
97Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:15
98Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
99Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
102Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
103Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
104Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
105Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:07:18
106Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
107Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
108David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Jose Miralles (Spa) Tusnad Cycling team
110Filippo Fortin (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini
111Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:07:27
112Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:07:29
113Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:07:44
114Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH0:07:53
115Marco Tizza (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia0:08:15
116Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:08:25
117Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
118Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
119Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
120Aritz Bagües (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
121Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
122Alex Peters (Gbr) Team Sky
123Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
124Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
125Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini0:08:44
126Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:20
127Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:35
128Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
129Sebastia Mora (Spa) Spain0:09:40
130Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:09:48
131Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:54
132Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
133Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
134Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
135Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela0:10:00
136Albert Torres (Spa) Spain0:10:14
137Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:10:16
138Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
139Antonio Parrinello (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
140Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:10:38
141Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
142Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
143Julio Amores (Spa) Spain0:10:54
144Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
145Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH0:11:05
146Sebastia Mascaro (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team0:11:23
147Fabio Tommassini (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia0:11:29
148Daniel Gines (Spa) D'Amico Bottachia0:11:30
149Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
150Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain0:11:36
151Fabio Chinelo (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia0:12:29
152Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
153Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
154Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
155Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:12:43
156David Lucas (Spa) Spain
157Cristian Torres (Spa) Spain0:14:05
158Keisuke Aso (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:14:18
159Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx0:14:58
160Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team0:15:05
161Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:15:59
162Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
163Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
164Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
165Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:16:02
166Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
167Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
168Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:16:08
169Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:10
170Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:11
171Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH0:16:20
172Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
173Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
174Kenji Itami (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:16:35
175Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela0:16:39
176Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
177Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:58
178Daniel Crista (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team0:18:39
179Shigetomo Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:19:05
180Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team0:21:53
181Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:22:31
182Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:27:06
183Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Euopa-GM Ovini0:31:48

Mountain 1 - Pto de la Garganta, 45km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep3pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
3Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 - Pto Maigmo, 75.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country6pts
2Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth4
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep2
4Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela1

Mountain 3 - Pto Canali, 101.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country6pts
2Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton4
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2
4Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 3 - Alto Xorret del Cati, 139.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky10pts
2Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit8
3Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky6
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana2
6Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana1

Sprint 1 - Castalla, 90.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep3pts
2Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela2
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth1

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky12:03:26
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana0:00:46
3Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky0:00:56
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:01
5Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:10
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana0:01:26
7Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana0:01:27
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:31
9Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:01:34
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:50
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:56
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep0:01:58
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep0:02:00
14Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:02
15Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:03
17Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:13
18Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana0:02:16
19David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:02:17
20Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:40
21Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottNLo-Jumbo0:02:46
22Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:06
23Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:07
24Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx-QuickStep0:03:08
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:03:13
26Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:03:23
27Julen Amezqueta (Ven) Southeast-Venezuela
28Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:03:24
29José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country0:03:35
31Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:44
32Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:45
33Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:47
34Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:03:48
35José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:53
36Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:13
37Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:04:14
38Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:04:24
39Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH0:04:25
40Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country0:04:28
41Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:34
42Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:04:35
43Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:04:36
44Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:58
45Marinus Corneli Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:00
46Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:05:03
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:05
48Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:05:11
49Jai Crawford (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team0:05:12
50Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:20
51Mikel Iturria (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country0:05:34
52Vicente Garcia-D.M. (Spa) Spain0:05:41
53Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:05:42
54Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana0:05:58
55David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
56Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:06:17
57Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:33
58Cristian Rodriguez (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela0:06:37
59Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:47
60Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:55
61Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:07:06
62Lukas Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:14
63Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:15
64Adria Moreno (Spa) Spain0:07:46
65Imanol Estevez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country0:08:35
66David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:08:37
67Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country0:08:50
68Marcos Garcia (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team0:09:03
69Martin Lestido (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team0:09:05
70David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:46
71Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:09:55
72Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:29
73Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:10:35
74Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:39
75Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
76Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:10:41
77Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:11:05
78Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:55
79Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:57
80Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:12:11
81Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia0:12:23
82Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:12:32
83Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:12:56
84Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela0:13:06
85Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana0:13:21
86Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:13:25
87Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:13:47
88Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:12
89Valentin Bailifard (Swi) Team Roth
90Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:14:13
91Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:14:30
92Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH0:14:43
94Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:28
95Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:15:39
96Benat Txoperena (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country0:15:40
97Marco Tizza (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia0:15:48
98Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:51
99Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:16:34
100Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:41
101Sebastia Mora (Spa) Spain0:17:05
102Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:17:27
103Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:39
104Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH0:17:42
105Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:11
106Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx0:18:15
107Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-QuickStep0:18:48
108Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:19:04
109Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team0:19:06
110Federico Burchio (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini0:19:10
111Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:37
112Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:43
113Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:55
114Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:19:58
115Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:19:59
116Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:20:18
117Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:20:28
118Sebastia Mascaro (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team0:20:34
119Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:39
120Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:43
121Daniel Gines (Spa) D'Amico Bottachia0:20:53
122Fabio Tommassini (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia0:20:59
123Filippo Fortin (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini0:21:52
124Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:21:53
125Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:57
126Andrei Nechita (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team0:22:07
127Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:22:09
128Aritz Bagües (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country0:22:12
129Jose Miralles (Spa) Tusnad Cycling team0:22:16
130Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:33
131Jose Marquez (Spa) Euopa-GM Ovini0:22:42
132Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH0:22:45
133Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:50
134Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:23:00
135Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela0:23:15
136Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:23:16
137Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini0:23:34
138Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:45
139Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:23:47
140Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:23:50
141Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country0:23:55
142Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:10
143Albert Torres (Spa) Spain0:24:12
144Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx0:24:34
145Alex Peters (Gbr) Team Sky0:24:49
146Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:25:14
147Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:34
148Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana0:25:36
149Julio Amores (Spa) Spain0:26:40
150Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:27:36
151Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia0:27:48
152Antonio Parrinello (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia0:27:49
153Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:27:50
154Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:21
155Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:15
156Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:29:16
157Keisuke Aso (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:29:42
158Cristian Torres (Spa) Spain0:30:04
159Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:30:05
160Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:09
161Fabio Chinelo (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia0:30:21
162Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:30:47
163David Lucas (Spa) Spain0:31:11
164Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:21
165Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:31:22
166Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team0:31:27
167Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:33
168Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH0:31:44
169Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:31:56
170Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH0:32:17
171Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:35:25
172Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:36:22
173Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela0:36:23
174Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:37:02
175Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela0:37:13
176Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:37:25
177Shigetomo Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:37:54
178Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain0:39:22
179Daniel Crista (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team0:40:47
180Kenji Itami (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:42:15
181Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:43:08
182Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team0:45:19
183Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Euopa-GM Ovini0:52:27

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky66pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana39
3Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky37
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team36
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep30
6Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team30
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo25
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana20
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit20
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling19
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana16
12Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky16
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha16
14Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit15
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky19pts
2Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country12
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep10
4Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky10
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team8
6Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit8
7Federico Burchio (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini6
8Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team5

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky36:12:52
2Astana Pro Team0:00:59
3Movistar Team0:01:00
4Etixx - Quick Step0:03:16
5Cannondale Pro C.T.0:04:06
6Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:05:58
7IAM Cycling0:06:46
8Euskadi Basque Country -0:08:31
9Team Katusha0:09:18
10Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:09:26
11Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:12:50
12Team Roth0:13:08
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:13
14Burgos Bh0:15:32
15Southeast - Venezuela0:16:59
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:54
17Kinan Cycling Team0:21:07
18Bardiani Csf0:21:16
19Lokosphinx0:25:36
20Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:26:15
21Sel. Española0:26:25
22Rusvelo0:27:29
23D'amico Bottachia0:39:11
24Tusnad Cycling Team0:43:31
25Gm Europa Ovini0:49:44

