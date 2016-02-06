Image 1 of 25 Wout Poels (Team Sky) wears the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 25 Wout Poels (Team Sky) wins the stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 25 Woet Poels celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 25 Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) in the mountain jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 25 Yves Lampaert Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 25 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 25 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 25 The peloton rounding a bend at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 25 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 25 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 25 Yves Lampaert Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 25 Colours of the peloton Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 25 The main field Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 25 Scenery at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 25 Wide open roads at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 25 The peloton descending Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 25 The peloton during Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 25 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 25 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 25 Katusha riders in the peloton at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 25 Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) in the mountain jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 25 Wout Poels (Team Sky) sits in the field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 25 Woet Poels celebrates his victory on stage 4 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 25 Woet Poels celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 25 Woet Poels celebrates his victory on stage 4 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Poels (Team Sky) soloed to victory on the fourth stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, tightening his grip on the general classification with one stage remaining.

The Dutchman, wearing the leader's jersey after his opening-day time trial triumph, held off pressure from the Astana duo of Diego Rosa - who was third on GC at 22 seconds - and Fabio Aru on the steep final climb of Xorret de Caíi, before springing his own attack near the summit. He held off the chasers on the downhill couple of kilometres to the line, where his teammate Beñat Intxausti took second and Ion Izaguirre (Movistar) third, some 23 seconds back.

Poels now leads overall by 46 seconds from Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), with Intxasuti third a further 10 seconds back.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3:26:32 2 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:23 3 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana 0:00:25 5 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 6 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana 0:00:31 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:38 8 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep 0:01:00 12 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 13 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 14 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana 15 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team 16 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:11 17 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 18 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 19 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana 21 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 22 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 23 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:21 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep 0:01:31 25 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 0:01:33 26 Julen Amezqueta (Ven) Southeast-Venezuela 27 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 28 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx-QuickStep 29 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:36 30 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 31 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:01:44 33 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 34 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 Jai Crawford (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team 0:01:47 36 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:51 37 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 38 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:54 41 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottNLo-Jumbo 43 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 44 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:02:10 46 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 47 Marinus Corneli Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 48 Cristian Rodriguez (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela 0:02:38 49 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 0:02:42 50 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 51 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 52 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 53 Vicente Garcia-D.M. (Spa) Spain 0:02:48 54 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:49 55 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 56 Valentin Bailifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:02:52 57 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 58 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 59 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 61 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 62 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:10 63 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:03:19 64 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:03:21 65 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia 66 Jose Marquez (Spa) Euopa-GM Ovini 0:03:37 67 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team 0:03:52 68 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:59 69 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana 0:04:03 70 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 71 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 0:04:15 72 Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx 73 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 74 Martin Lestido (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team 0:04:18 75 Adria Moreno (Spa) Spain 0:04:21 76 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:04:26 77 Lukas Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 78 Federico Burchio (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini 0:04:36 79 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:13 80 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela 81 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 82 Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH 0:05:18 83 Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:05:42 84 Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:52 85 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:59 88 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 89 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 90 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:06:26 91 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana 0:06:43 92 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-QuickStep 0:06:54 93 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 94 Andrei Nechita (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team 95 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 0:07:08 96 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:07:10 97 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:15 98 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 99 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 102 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 103 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 105 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:07:18 106 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 107 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 108 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Jose Miralles (Spa) Tusnad Cycling team 110 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini 111 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:07:27 112 Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:07:29 113 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:07:44 114 Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH 0:07:53 115 Marco Tizza (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia 0:08:15 116 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:08:25 117 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 119 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 120 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 121 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx 122 Alex Peters (Gbr) Team Sky 123 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 124 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 125 Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini 0:08:44 126 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:20 127 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:35 128 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 129 Sebastia Mora (Spa) Spain 0:09:40 130 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:09:48 131 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:54 132 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 134 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela 0:10:00 136 Albert Torres (Spa) Spain 0:10:14 137 Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:10:16 138 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 139 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia 140 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:10:38 141 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 142 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 143 Julio Amores (Spa) Spain 0:10:54 144 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 145 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:11:05 146 Sebastia Mascaro (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team 0:11:23 147 Fabio Tommassini (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia 0:11:29 148 Daniel Gines (Spa) D'Amico Bottachia 0:11:30 149 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 150 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain 0:11:36 151 Fabio Chinelo (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia 0:12:29 152 Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia 153 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 154 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 155 Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:12:43 156 David Lucas (Spa) Spain 157 Cristian Torres (Spa) Spain 0:14:05 158 Keisuke Aso (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 0:14:18 159 Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:14:58 160 Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team 0:15:05 161 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:15:59 162 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 163 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 164 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 165 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:16:02 166 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 167 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 168 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 0:16:08 169 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:10 170 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:11 171 Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:16:20 172 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 173 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 174 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 0:16:35 175 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela 0:16:39 176 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela 177 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:58 178 Daniel Crista (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team 0:18:39 179 Shigetomo Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 0:19:05 180 Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team 0:21:53 181 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:22:31 182 Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 0:27:06 183 Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Euopa-GM Ovini 0:31:48

Mountain 1 - Pto de la Garganta, 45km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 3 pts 2 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 3 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Pto Maigmo, 75.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 6 pts 2 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 4 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 2 4 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela 1

Mountain 3 - Pto Canali, 101.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 6 pts 2 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 4 3 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 2 4 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - Alto Xorret del Cati, 139.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 8 3 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky 6 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana 2 6 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana 1

Sprint 1 - Castalla, 90.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 3 pts 2 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela 2 3 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 1

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12:03:26 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana 0:00:46 3 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:56 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:01 5 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana 0:01:26 7 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana 0:01:27 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:31 9 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:01:34 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:50 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:56 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep 0:01:58 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep 0:02:00 14 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:02 15 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:03 17 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:13 18 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana 0:02:16 19 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:17 20 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:40 21 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottNLo-Jumbo 0:02:46 22 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:06 23 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:07 24 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx-QuickStep 0:03:08 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:13 26 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:03:23 27 Julen Amezqueta (Ven) Southeast-Venezuela 28 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:03:24 29 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 0:03:35 31 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:44 32 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:45 33 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:47 34 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:03:48 35 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:53 36 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:13 37 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:04:14 38 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:04:24 39 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:04:25 40 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 0:04:28 41 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:34 42 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 0:04:35 43 Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:04:36 44 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:58 45 Marinus Corneli Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:00 46 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:05:03 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:05 48 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:05:11 49 Jai Crawford (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team 0:05:12 50 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:20 51 Mikel Iturria (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 0:05:34 52 Vicente Garcia-D.M. (Spa) Spain 0:05:41 53 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:05:42 54 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana 0:05:58 55 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 56 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 0:06:17 57 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:33 58 Cristian Rodriguez (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela 0:06:37 59 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:47 60 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:55 61 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:07:06 62 Lukas Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:14 63 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:15 64 Adria Moreno (Spa) Spain 0:07:46 65 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 0:08:35 66 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:08:37 67 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 0:08:50 68 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team 0:09:03 69 Martin Lestido (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team 0:09:05 70 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:46 71 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:09:55 72 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:29 73 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 0:10:35 74 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:39 75 Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx 76 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:10:41 77 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:11:05 78 Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:55 79 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:57 80 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:12:11 81 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia 0:12:23 82 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:12:32 83 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:12:56 84 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela 0:13:06 85 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana 0:13:21 86 Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:13:25 87 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:13:47 88 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:12 89 Valentin Bailifard (Swi) Team Roth 90 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:14:13 91 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:14:30 92 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH 0:14:43 94 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:28 95 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:15:39 96 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 0:15:40 97 Marco Tizza (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia 0:15:48 98 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:51 99 Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:16:34 100 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:41 101 Sebastia Mora (Spa) Spain 0:17:05 102 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:17:27 103 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:39 104 Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH 0:17:42 105 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:18:11 106 Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:18:15 107 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-QuickStep 0:18:48 108 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:19:04 109 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team 0:19:06 110 Federico Burchio (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini 0:19:10 111 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:37 112 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:43 113 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:55 114 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep 0:19:58 115 Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:19:59 116 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:20:18 117 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:20:28 118 Sebastia Mascaro (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team 0:20:34 119 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:39 120 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:43 121 Daniel Gines (Spa) D'Amico Bottachia 0:20:53 122 Fabio Tommassini (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia 0:20:59 123 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini 0:21:52 124 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:21:53 125 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:57 126 Andrei Nechita (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team 0:22:07 127 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:22:09 128 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 0:22:12 129 Jose Miralles (Spa) Tusnad Cycling team 0:22:16 130 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:33 131 Jose Marquez (Spa) Euopa-GM Ovini 0:22:42 132 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:22:45 133 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:50 134 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton 0:23:00 135 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela 0:23:15 136 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:23:16 137 Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini 0:23:34 138 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:45 139 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:23:47 140 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:23:50 141 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 0:23:55 142 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:10 143 Albert Torres (Spa) Spain 0:24:12 144 Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:24:34 145 Alex Peters (Gbr) Team Sky 0:24:49 146 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:25:14 147 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:34 148 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana 0:25:36 149 Julio Amores (Spa) Spain 0:26:40 150 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:27:36 151 Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia 0:27:48 152 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia 0:27:49 153 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:27:50 154 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:21 155 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:15 156 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:29:16 157 Keisuke Aso (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 0:29:42 158 Cristian Torres (Spa) Spain 0:30:04 159 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:30:05 160 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:09 161 Fabio Chinelo (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia 0:30:21 162 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:30:47 163 David Lucas (Spa) Spain 0:31:11 164 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:21 165 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 0:31:22 166 Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team 0:31:27 167 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:33 168 Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:31:44 169 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 0:31:56 170 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH 0:32:17 171 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:35:25 172 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:36:22 173 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela 0:36:23 174 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:37:02 175 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela 0:37:13 176 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:37:25 177 Shigetomo Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 0:37:54 178 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain 0:39:22 179 Daniel Crista (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team 0:40:47 180 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 0:42:15 181 Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 0:43:08 182 Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team 0:45:19 183 Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Euopa-GM Ovini 0:52:27

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 66 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana 39 3 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky 37 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 36 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep 30 6 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 30 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana 20 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 20 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana 16 12 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 16 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 16 14 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 15 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 19 pts 2 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country 12 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep 10 4 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky 10 5 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 8 6 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 8 7 Federico Burchio (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini 6 8 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 5