Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Poels wins stage 4
Dutchman strengthens his overall lead with one stage remaining
Stage 4: Orihuela - Xorret de Cati
Wout Poels (Team Sky) soloed to victory on the fourth stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, tightening his grip on the general classification with one stage remaining.
The Dutchman, wearing the leader's jersey after his opening-day time trial triumph, held off pressure from the Astana duo of Diego Rosa - who was third on GC at 22 seconds - and Fabio Aru on the steep final climb of Xorret de Caíi, before springing his own attack near the summit. He held off the chasers on the downhill couple of kilometres to the line, where his teammate Beñat Intxausti took second and Ion Izaguirre (Movistar) third, some 23 seconds back.
Poels now leads overall by 46 seconds from Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), with Intxasuti third a further 10 seconds back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3:26:32
|2
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:23
|3
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana
|0:00:25
|5
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|6
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana
|0:00:31
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|8
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:01:00
|12
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|13
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|14
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana
|15
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
|16
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:11
|17
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|19
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|20
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana
|21
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|22
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|23
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:01:31
|25
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|0:01:33
|26
|Julen Amezqueta (Ven) Southeast-Venezuela
|27
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx-QuickStep
|29
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:36
|30
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|31
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:01:44
|33
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|34
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|36
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:51
|37
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|38
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:54
|41
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottNLo-Jumbo
|43
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|44
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:02:10
|46
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|47
|Marinus Corneli Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|48
|Cristian Rodriguez (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|0:02:38
|49
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:02:42
|50
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|51
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|52
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|53
|Vicente Garcia-D.M. (Spa) Spain
|0:02:48
|54
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:49
|55
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|56
|Valentin Bailifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:52
|57
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|58
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|59
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|61
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|62
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:10
|63
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:03:19
|64
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:03:21
|65
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|66
|Jose Marquez (Spa) Euopa-GM Ovini
|0:03:37
|67
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|68
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:59
|69
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|0:04:03
|70
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|71
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:04:15
|72
|Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx
|73
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|74
|Martin Lestido (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:04:18
|75
|Adria Moreno (Spa) Spain
|0:04:21
|76
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:04:26
|77
|Lukas Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|78
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini
|0:04:36
|79
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:13
|80
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|81
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|82
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:05:18
|83
|Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:05:42
|84
|Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:52
|85
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:59
|88
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:06:26
|91
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:06:43
|92
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:06:54
|93
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|94
|Andrei Nechita (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|95
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|0:07:08
|96
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:07:10
|97
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:15
|98
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|99
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|100
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|101
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|102
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|103
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|105
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:07:18
|106
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|107
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|108
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Jose Miralles (Spa) Tusnad Cycling team
|110
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini
|111
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:07:27
|112
|Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:07:29
|113
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:07:44
|114
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:07:53
|115
|Marco Tizza (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:08:15
|116
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:08:25
|117
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|119
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|120
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|121
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|122
|Alex Peters (Gbr) Team Sky
|123
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|124
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|125
|Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini
|0:08:44
|126
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:20
|127
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:35
|128
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|129
|Sebastia Mora (Spa) Spain
|0:09:40
|130
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:09:48
|131
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:54
|132
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|134
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|135
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|0:10:00
|136
|Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
|0:10:14
|137
|Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:10:16
|138
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|139
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|140
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:10:38
|141
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|142
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|143
|Julio Amores (Spa) Spain
|0:10:54
|144
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|145
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:11:05
|146
|Sebastia Mascaro (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:11:23
|147
|Fabio Tommassini (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:11:29
|148
|Daniel Gines (Spa) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:11:30
|149
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|150
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
|0:11:36
|151
|Fabio Chinelo (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:12:29
|152
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|153
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|154
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|155
|Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:12:43
|156
|David Lucas (Spa) Spain
|157
|Cristian Torres (Spa) Spain
|0:14:05
|158
|Keisuke Aso (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:14:18
|159
|Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:14:58
|160
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:15:05
|161
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:15:59
|162
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|163
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|164
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|165
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:16:02
|166
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|167
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|168
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:16:08
|169
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:10
|170
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:11
|171
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:16:20
|172
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|173
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|174
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:16:35
|175
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|0:16:39
|176
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|177
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:58
|178
|Daniel Crista (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:18:39
|179
|Shigetomo Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:19:05
|180
|Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:21:53
|181
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:22:31
|182
|Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:27:06
|183
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Euopa-GM Ovini
|0:31:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|3
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|6
|pts
|2
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|4
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|2
|4
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|6
|pts
|2
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|4
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2
|4
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|8
|3
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana
|2
|6
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|3
|pts
|2
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|2
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12:03:26
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana
|0:00:46
|3
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|5
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana
|0:01:26
|7
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana
|0:01:27
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|9
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:01:34
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:50
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:01:58
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:02:00
|14
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:02
|15
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:03
|17
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:13
|18
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana
|0:02:16
|19
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:17
|20
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:40
|21
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottNLo-Jumbo
|0:02:46
|22
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:06
|23
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:07
|24
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:03:08
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:13
|26
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:03:23
|27
|Julen Amezqueta (Ven) Southeast-Venezuela
|28
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:03:24
|29
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|0:03:35
|31
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:44
|32
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:45
|33
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:47
|34
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:03:48
|35
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:53
|36
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:13
|37
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:04:14
|38
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:04:24
|39
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:04:25
|40
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|0:04:28
|41
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:34
|42
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:04:35
|43
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:04:36
|44
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:58
|45
|Marinus Corneli Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:00
|46
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:05:03
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:05
|48
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:05:11
|49
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:05:12
|50
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:20
|51
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|0:05:34
|52
|Vicente Garcia-D.M. (Spa) Spain
|0:05:41
|53
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:05:42
|54
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|0:05:58
|55
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|56
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:06:17
|57
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:33
|58
|Cristian Rodriguez (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|0:06:37
|59
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:47
|60
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:55
|61
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:07:06
|62
|Lukas Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:14
|63
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:15
|64
|Adria Moreno (Spa) Spain
|0:07:46
|65
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|0:08:35
|66
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:08:37
|67
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|0:08:50
|68
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:09:03
|69
|Martin Lestido (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:09:05
|70
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:46
|71
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:09:55
|72
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:29
|73
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:10:35
|74
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:39
|75
|Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|76
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:10:41
|77
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:11:05
|78
|Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:55
|79
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:57
|80
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:12:11
|81
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:12:23
|82
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:12:32
|83
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:12:56
|84
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|0:13:06
|85
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:13:21
|86
|Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:13:25
|87
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:13:47
|88
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:12
|89
|Valentin Bailifard (Swi) Team Roth
|90
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:14:13
|91
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:14:30
|92
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:14:43
|94
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:28
|95
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:15:39
|96
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|0:15:40
|97
|Marco Tizza (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:15:48
|98
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:51
|99
|Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:16:34
|100
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:41
|101
|Sebastia Mora (Spa) Spain
|0:17:05
|102
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:17:27
|103
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:39
|104
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:17:42
|105
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:18:11
|106
|Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:18:15
|107
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:18:48
|108
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:19:04
|109
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:19:06
|110
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini
|0:19:10
|111
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:37
|112
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:43
|113
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:55
|114
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:19:58
|115
|Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:19:59
|116
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:20:18
|117
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:20:28
|118
|Sebastia Mascaro (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:20:34
|119
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:39
|120
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:43
|121
|Daniel Gines (Spa) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:20:53
|122
|Fabio Tommassini (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:20:59
|123
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini
|0:21:52
|124
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:21:53
|125
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:57
|126
|Andrei Nechita (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:22:07
|127
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:22:09
|128
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|0:22:12
|129
|Jose Miralles (Spa) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:22:16
|130
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:33
|131
|Jose Marquez (Spa) Euopa-GM Ovini
|0:22:42
|132
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:22:45
|133
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:50
|134
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:23:00
|135
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|0:23:15
|136
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:23:16
|137
|Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini
|0:23:34
|138
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:45
|139
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:23:47
|140
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:23:50
|141
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|0:23:55
|142
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:10
|143
|Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
|0:24:12
|144
|Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:24:34
|145
|Alex Peters (Gbr) Team Sky
|0:24:49
|146
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:25:14
|147
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:34
|148
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|0:25:36
|149
|Julio Amores (Spa) Spain
|0:26:40
|150
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:27:36
|151
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:27:48
|152
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:27:49
|153
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:27:50
|154
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:21
|155
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:15
|156
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:29:16
|157
|Keisuke Aso (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:29:42
|158
|Cristian Torres (Spa) Spain
|0:30:04
|159
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:30:05
|160
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:30:09
|161
|Fabio Chinelo (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:30:21
|162
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:30:47
|163
|David Lucas (Spa) Spain
|0:31:11
|164
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:31:21
|165
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:31:22
|166
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:31:27
|167
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:33
|168
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:31:44
|169
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:31:56
|170
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:32:17
|171
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:35:25
|172
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:36:22
|173
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|0:36:23
|174
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:37:02
|175
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|0:37:13
|176
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:37:25
|177
|Shigetomo Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:37:54
|178
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
|0:39:22
|179
|Daniel Crista (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:40:47
|180
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:42:15
|181
|Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:43:08
|182
|Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:45:19
|183
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Euopa-GM Ovini
|0:52:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|66
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana
|39
|3
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
|37
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep
|30
|6
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana
|20
|9
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|20
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana
|16
|12
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|16
|13
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|14
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|15
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|19
|pts
|2
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|12
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep
|10
|4
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|5
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|6
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|8
|7
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini
|6
|8
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|36:12:52
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|4
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:03:16
|5
|Cannondale Pro C.T.
|0:04:06
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:05:58
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:46
|8
|Euskadi Basque Country -
|0:08:31
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:09:18
|10
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:09:26
|11
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:12:50
|12
|Team Roth
|0:13:08
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:13
|14
|Burgos Bh
|0:15:32
|15
|Southeast - Venezuela
|0:16:59
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:54
|17
|Kinan Cycling Team
|0:21:07
|18
|Bardiani Csf
|0:21:16
|19
|Lokosphinx
|0:25:36
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:26:15
|21
|Sel. Española
|0:26:25
|22
|Rusvelo
|0:27:29
|23
|D'amico Bottachia
|0:39:11
|24
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:43:31
|25
|Gm Europa Ovini
|0:49:44
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy