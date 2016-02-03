Poels wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana prologue
Dutchman beats Luis Leon Sanchez
Stage 1: Benicassim - Orpesa del Mar
Wouter Poels (Team Sky) claimed the first leader's jersey of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, after claiming victory in the prologue. The Dutchman completed the 16.2km course in a time of 22:34:73, beating home favourite Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) by 14 seconds. Poels' teammate and current time trial world champion Vasil Kiryienka took third at 20 seconds down.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:22:34
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana
|0:00:15
|3
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|4
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana
|0:00:22
|5
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|6
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottNLo-Jumbo
|0:00:27
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|9
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:30
|10
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|12
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:00:35
|15
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:00:36
|16
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:00:37
|18
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|19
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:43
|21
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:00:49
|25
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:50
|26
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:55
|27
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana
|28
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|29
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:00:59
|30
|Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|31
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:00
|32
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:01:01
|33
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana
|34
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:01:02
|35
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:03
|37
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|38
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:04
|39
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|40
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:05
|41
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:01:07
|42
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:08
|43
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:01:09
|44
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:11
|45
|Alex Peters (Gbr) Team Sky
|46
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|47
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:15
|48
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|49
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:01:17
|50
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|51
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|52
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|53
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana
|0:01:20
|54
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:01:22
|55
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
|0:01:23
|56
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:24
|57
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|58
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:25
|60
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:01:26
|62
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|63
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:01:27
|64
|Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
|0:01:28
|65
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:01:29
|66
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Julen Amezqueta (Ven) Southeast-Venezuela
|68
|Sebastia Mora (Spa) Spain
|69
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:30
|70
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|72
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:33
|74
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|0:01:37
|75
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:38
|76
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|77
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:41
|78
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|79
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|0:01:44
|80
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|81
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:46
|82
|Cristian Rodriguez (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|0:01:47
|83
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:48
|84
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:49
|85
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|86
|Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:01:51
|87
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:52
|88
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:53
|90
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:54
|91
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:55
|92
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Euopa-GM Ovini
|93
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|94
|Adria Moreno (Spa) Spain
|0:01:56
|95
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|96
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|0:01:58
|97
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:59
|98
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:02:00
|99
|Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:02:02
|100
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:03
|101
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:04
|102
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:02:05
|103
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|104
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|105
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:08
|106
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|107
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:10
|108
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|109
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:11
|110
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|111
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|112
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|0:02:12
|113
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|114
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:14
|115
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|116
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:16
|117
|Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:02:17
|118
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|119
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:02:18
|120
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:19
|121
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:20
|122
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|123
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|124
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|0:02:21
|125
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:22
|126
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:02:23
|127
|Lukas Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|128
|Vicente Garcia-D.M. (Spa) Spain
|0:02:28
|129
|Marinus Corneli Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:29
|130
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|0:02:30
|131
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:02:33
|132
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:34
|133
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
|0:02:36
|134
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|135
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:37
|136
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|137
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:39
|138
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|139
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:02:41
|140
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|141
|Jose Marquez (Spa) Euopa-GM Ovini
|142
|Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:02:42
|143
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:43
|144
|Andrei Nechita (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|145
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|146
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:46
|147
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
|148
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|0:02:48
|149
|Martin Lestido (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|150
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:02:49
|151
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|152
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|0:02:52
|153
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team
|154
|Sebastia Mascaro (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|155
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:53
|156
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:54
|157
|Marco Tizza (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:02:57
|158
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|159
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:03:00
|160
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|161
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:01
|162
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:03:05
|163
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
|0:03:07
|164
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:03:15
|165
|Julio Amores (Spa) Spain
|0:03:16
|166
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini
|0:03:17
|167
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini
|168
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:03:18
|169
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:03:19
|170
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:03:22
|171
|Daniel Gines (Spa) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:03:27
|172
|Cristian Torres (Spa) Spain
|0:03:29
|173
|David Lucas (Spa) Spain
|0:03:33
|174
|Fabio Tommassini (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:03:34
|175
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:37
|176
|Jose Miralles (Spa) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:03:41
|177
|Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:03:46
|178
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:03:47
|179
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
|180
|Shigetomo Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|181
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|182
|Davide Pacchiardo (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini
|0:04:05
|183
|Keisuke Aso (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|184
|Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|185
|Valentin Bailifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:04:24
|186
|Fabio Chinelo (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
|0:04:25
|187
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:04:31
|188
|Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini
|0:04:36
|189
|Daniel Crista (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:04:47
|190
|Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:05:30
|191
|Carol-Eduard Novak (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
|0:06:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana
|20
|3
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana
|14
|5
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottNLo-Jumbo
|10
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep
|9
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|10
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|13
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|2
|15
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana
|4
|3
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|1:08:32
|2
|Movistar Team
|1:09:10
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|1:09:14
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:09:22
|5
|IAM Cycling
|1:09:55
|6
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:10:11
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:10:21
|8
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:10:32
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|1:10:39
|10
|Lokosphinx Lok
|1:10:44
|11
|Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|1:10:55
|12
|Team Katusha
|1:11:24
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:11:27
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country
|1:11:54
|15
|Sel. Española Esp
|1:12:02
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:12:06
|17
|Bardiani Csf
|1:12:16
|18
|Southeast - Venezuela
|1:12:56
|19
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:13:00
|20
|Burgos Bh Bur
|1:13:50
|21
|Team Roth
|1:14:33
|22
|Gm Europa Ovini Gme
|1:15:35
|23
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|1:16:05
|24
|D'Amico Bottachia Are
|1:16:28
|25
|Kinan Cycling Team Kin
|1:16:43
