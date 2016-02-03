Trending

Poels wins Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana prologue

Dutchman beats Luis Leon Sanchez

World champion Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky at during the prologue

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky shows off his rainbow skin suit during the prologue at Valenciana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky time trials to third place in the Valenciana prologue

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha finished 71st in the prologue

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Porsev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Porsev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep in the prologue

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep was seventh in the prologue

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky wins the prologue at Valenciana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A Katusha rider during the Valencia test against the clock

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen in action during the Valencia prologue

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky's Wout Poels in yellow after the Valencia prologue

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky's Wout Poels in yellow after the Valencia prologue

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky's Wout Poels in yellow after the Valencia prologue

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wouter Poels (Team Sky) claimed the first leader's jersey of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, after claiming victory in the prologue. The Dutchman completed the 16.2km course in a time of 22:34:73, beating home favourite Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) by 14 seconds. Poels' teammate and current time trial world champion Vasil Kiryienka took third at 20 seconds down.  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:22:34
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana0:00:15
3Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:21
4Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana0:00:22
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26
6Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottNLo-Jumbo0:00:27
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:00:29
9Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:30
10Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
11Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:32
12Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
13Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky0:00:33
14Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:00:35
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:00:36
16José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-QuickStep0:00:37
18Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
19Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
20Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:43
21Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
22Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:47
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
24Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:00:49
25Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:50
26Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:55
27Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana
28David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:00:56
29Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:59
30Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
31Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:00
32Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:01:01
33Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana
34Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep0:01:02
35Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:03
37Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
38Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana0:01:04
39Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
40José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:05
41Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:01:07
42Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:08
43Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:01:09
44Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:11
45Alex Peters (Gbr) Team Sky
46Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
47Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:15
48Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
49Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:01:17
50Imanol Estevez (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
51Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:18
52Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
53Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana0:01:20
54Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:22
55Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain0:01:23
56Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:24
57Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
58Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:25
60Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
61Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:01:26
62Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
63Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx-QuickStep0:01:27
64Albert Torres (Spa) Spain0:01:28
65Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:01:29
66Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Julen Amezqueta (Ven) Southeast-Venezuela
68Sebastia Mora (Spa) Spain
69Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:30
70Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:31
72Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
73Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:33
74Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep0:01:37
75Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:38
76Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
77Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:41
78Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
79Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country0:01:44
80Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
81Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:46
82Cristian Rodriguez (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela0:01:47
83Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:48
84Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:49
85Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
86Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:01:51
87Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:52
88Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:53
90Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:54
91Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:55
92Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Euopa-GM Ovini
93Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
94Adria Moreno (Spa) Spain0:01:56
95Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
96Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela0:01:58
97Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:59
98Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:02:00
99Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:02:02
100David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:03
101Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:04
102Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:02:05
103Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
104Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
105Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:08
106Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
107Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:10
108Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
109Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:11
110Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
111Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
112Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela0:02:12
113Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
114Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:14
115Marcos Garcia (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team0:02:15
116Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:16
117Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx0:02:17
118Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
119Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:02:18
120Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:19
121Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:20
122Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country
123Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton
124Mikel Iturria (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country0:02:21
125Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:22
126David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:02:23
127Lukas Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
128Vicente Garcia-D.M. (Spa) Spain0:02:28
129Marinus Corneli Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:29
130Aritz Bagües (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country0:02:30
131Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:02:33
132Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:34
133Benat Txoperena (Spa) Eusakdi Basque Country0:02:36
134Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
135Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:37
136Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
137Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:39
138Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
139Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:02:41
140Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
141Jose Marquez (Spa) Euopa-GM Ovini
142Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx0:02:42
143Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:43
144Andrei Nechita (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
145Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
146Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:46
147Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana
148David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:02:48
149Martin Lestido (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
150Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:02:49
151Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia
152Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela0:02:52
153Jai Crawford (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team
154Sebastia Mascaro (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team
155Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:02:53
156Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:54
157Marco Tizza (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia0:02:57
158Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
159Antonio Parrinello (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia0:03:00
160Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
161Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:01
162Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:03:05
163Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Oranje Peloton0:03:07
164Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH0:03:15
165Julio Amores (Spa) Spain0:03:16
166Filippo Fortin (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini0:03:17
167Federico Burchio (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini
168Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:03:18
169Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia0:03:19
170Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH0:03:22
171Daniel Gines (Spa) D'Amico Bottachia0:03:27
172Cristian Torres (Spa) Spain0:03:29
173David Lucas (Spa) Spain0:03:33
174Fabio Tommassini (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia0:03:34
175Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:37
176Jose Miralles (Spa) Tusnad Cycling team0:03:41
177Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:03:46
178Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team0:03:47
179Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast-Venezuela
180Shigetomo Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:03:54
181Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Kinan Cycling Team0:03:57
182Davide Pacchiardo (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini0:04:05
183Keisuke Aso (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:04:13
184Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:04:14
185Valentin Bailifard (Swi) Team Roth0:04:24
186Fabio Chinelo (Ita) D'Amico Bottachia0:04:25
187Kenji Itami (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:04:31
188Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) Euopa-GM Ovini0:04:36
189Daniel Crista (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team0:04:47
190Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team0:05:30
191Carol-Eduard Novak (Rou) Tusnad Cycling team0:06:01

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky25pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana20
3Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky16
4Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana14
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottNLo-Jumbo10
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx-QuickStep9
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky8
9Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling7
10Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
13Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky3
14Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling2
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx-QuickStep1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky6pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana4
3Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky1:08:32
2Movistar Team1:09:10
3Astana Pro Team1:09:14
4Etixx - Quick-Step1:09:22
5IAM Cycling1:09:55
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:10:11
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:10:21
8Gazprom-Rusvelo1:10:32
9Caja Rural-Seguros Rga1:10:39
10Lokosphinx Lok1:10:44
11Ccc Sprandi Polkowice1:10:55
12Team Katusha1:11:24
13Cannondale Pro Cycling1:11:27
14Euskadi Basque Country1:11:54
15Sel. Española Esp1:12:02
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:12:06
17Bardiani Csf1:12:16
18Southeast - Venezuela1:12:56
19Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:13:00
20Burgos Bh Bur1:13:50
21Team Roth1:14:33
22Gm Europa Ovini Gme1:15:35
23Tusnad Cycling Team1:16:05
24D'Amico Bottachia Are1:16:28
25Kinan Cycling Team Kin1:16:43

