Virtual Tour of the Gila: Tibco-SVB win opening team time trial

Team Infinite second and Twenty20 third

Stage 1 Women - TTT: Sand to Sequoias Watopia

Team Tibco-SVB
Team Tibco-SVB (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Tibco-SVB won the opening team time trial at the Virtual Tour of the Gila on Friday. The team completed the 20km virtual course in 30:34, beating runner-up Team Infinite p/b Saris by 28 seconds and third-placed team Twenty20 Pro Cycling by 45 seconds.

The Virtual Tour of the Gila continues with stage 2 on Saturday and stage 3 on Sunday, with racing for the men at 11:00 CDT and the women at 1:00PM CDT. All stages will be streamed through Zwift Community Live and on Cyclingnews.

Virtual Tour of the Gila stage 1 - video replay

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tibco-SVB 0:30:34
2Team Infinite p/b Saris 0:00:28
3Twenty20 Pro Cycling 0:00:45
4Amy D. Foundation 0:01:25
5Velocity Vixen 0:01:33
6Revo Racing 0:01:38
7Agolico BMC 0:03:00
8Orion Racing 0:03:22
9Impetu Ciclismo Femenino 0:04:52

