Virtual Tour of the Gila: Tibco-SVB win opening team time trial
By Cyclingnews
Team Infinite second and Twenty20 third
Stage 1 Women - TTT: Sand to Sequoias Watopia
Team Tibco-SVB won the opening team time trial at the Virtual Tour of the Gila on Friday. The team completed the 20km virtual course in 30:34, beating runner-up Team Infinite p/b Saris by 28 seconds and third-placed team Twenty20 Pro Cycling by 45 seconds.
The Virtual Tour of the Gila continues with stage 2 on Saturday and stage 3 on Sunday, with racing for the men at 11:00 CDT and the women at 1:00PM CDT. All stages will be streamed through Zwift Community Live and on Cyclingnews.
Virtual Tour of the Gila stage 1 - video replay
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tibco-SVB
|0:30:34
|2
|Team Infinite p/b Saris
|0:00:28
|3
|Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|4
|Amy D. Foundation
|0:01:25
|5
|Velocity Vixen
|0:01:33
|6
|Revo Racing
|0:01:38
|7
|Agolico BMC
|0:03:00
|8
|Orion Racing
|0:03:22
|9
|Impetu Ciclismo Femenino
|0:04:52
