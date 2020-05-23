Virtual Tour of the Gila: Tibco-SVB win opening team time trial

Team Tibco-SVB won the opening team time trial at the Virtual Tour of the Gila on Friday. The team completed the 20km virtual course in 30:34, beating runner-up Team Infinite p/b Saris by 28 seconds and third-placed team Twenty20 Pro Cycling by 45 seconds.

The Virtual Tour of the Gila continues with stage 2 on Saturday and stage 3 on Sunday, with racing for the men at 11:00 CDT and the women at 1:00PM CDT. All stages will be streamed through Zwift Community Live and on Cyclingnews.

Virtual Tour of the Gila stage 1 - video replay