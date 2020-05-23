Trending

Virtual Tour of the Gila: Saris-The Pros Closet win opening team time trial

By

Toronto Hustle second and Vitus Pro Cycling-Brother third

Stage 1 Men - TTT: Sand to Sequoias Watopia

(Image credit: Project Echelon)

Saris-The Pros Closet won the opening team time trial at the Virtual Tour of the Gila on Friday. The team covered the 20km course in 27:32, besting Toronto Hustle by 22 seconds and Vitus Pro Cycling-Brother by 27 seconds.

The Virtual Tour of the Gila continues with stage 2 on Saturday and stage 3 on Sunday, with racing for the men at 11:00 CDT and the women at 1:00PM CDT. 

All stages will be streamed through Zwift Community Live and on Cyclingnews.

Virtual Tour of the Gila stage 1 - video replay

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saris and The Pros Closet 0:27:32
2Toronto Hustle 0:00:22
3Vitus Pro Cycling-Brother 0:00:27
4Project Echelon Racing 0:00:32
5Team Tor 2000-Kalas 0:00:58
6L39ION of LA 0:01:14
7Red Truck Racing 0:01:26
8Wildlife Generation 0:01:33
9Hamilton United 0:02:02
10CS Velo Racing-Cannondale 0:02:03

