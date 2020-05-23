Virtual Tour of the Gila: Saris-The Pros Closet win opening team time trial

Saris-The Pros Closet won the opening team time trial at the Virtual Tour of the Gila on Friday. The team covered the 20km course in 27:32, besting Toronto Hustle by 22 seconds and Vitus Pro Cycling-Brother by 27 seconds.

The Virtual Tour of the Gila continues with stage 2 on Saturday and stage 3 on Sunday, with racing for the men at 11:00 CDT and the women at 1:00PM CDT.

All stages will be streamed through Zwift Community Live and on Cyclingnews.

Virtual Tour of the Gila stage 1 - video replay